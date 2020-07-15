Black Security and the Conundrum of Policing

by

July 15, 2020

(Editor’s Note: This article is part of a special Just Security “Racing National Security” symposium edited by editorial board member Matiangai Sirleaf. The goal of the symposium is to render race visible in national security to shift the dominant paradigm toward addressing issues of racial justice.”)

We are in a new phase of the long police reform debate. Over decades, opaque spending, police staffing practices, expansion of criminal codes, and other factors have made some Black and brown urban communities neighborhood-level police states. We are now, perhaps for the first time, seriously interrogating whether police should be able to function in these ways and, more fundamentally, questioning the role of police in public safety.

Politicians and courts have typically deferred to police claims of expertise in the delivery of public safety and community security. Today, by contrast, policymakers and the public have begun to question whether greater police funding, power, and discretion actually increase security. Directly impacted communities, coupled with racial justice movements and new-generation political leaders, have credibly suggested that even as policing sometimes saves lives, policing is ultimately a security threat. This narrative shift places the police on uncharted moral and political terrain.

Through qualitative research in several American cities, I have interviewed many Black people about their beliefs on, experiences with, and hopes for policing and security. I have seen some of the complex fault lines at the heart of debates over police reform. In these debates — now centering defunding, abolition, and other measures aimed at shrinking the footprint of policing in American life — there is an inevitable response from skeptics: What about Black people’s safety?

One hard truth, at least according to criminological research, is that even as policing has been brutal and racist, it may have prevented some violence. It may have deterred deaths. The Great Crime Decline of the 1990s may have been partly attributable to policing tactics, including hot-spots policing and the rightly castigated “broken windows” approach. The devastating and multiplex harms to Black communities from techniques of control and caging are also well documented. Yet, in a world more focused on the interpersonal violence that shows up in crime statistics than the structural violence that does not, it appears that increased policing has some measurable relationship with reductions in violent crime.

Black people, experientially, are not ignorant of this fact. Research also suggests that many Black Americans, including those who live in marginalized neighborhoods, report that they want more police presence in their communities. They just want police to “stop killing us.” They want police to be better and fairer.

I have heard many Black research participants share thoughts that are reminiscent of these findings — but with important caveats. For example, Linda (pseudonym), a 46-year-old Black woman living in Washington, D.C., told me — with a jocular tone, sprinkled among numerous critiques of police bias and inefficacy: “I’d rather have [police] around here 24/7. It make me feel much safer, whether they’re crooked or not. I wouldn’t tell. They’re in the uniforms. As long as they look like police, I’m alright, or security. I’m alright with any type of protection.”

“It make me feel much safer, whether they’re crooked or not” is not a stunning endorsement of policing. Indeed, earlier in the interview, Linda complained about how much the police “suck” in her neighborhood, and later, she shared an unsettling story about her nephew’s experience of physical police violence. “They do that to our babies,” she lamented. Yet, in a poll that asks, “If you have to choose, do you support or oppose increasing the number of police officers,” there is a good chance that Linda would respond, “support.”

Even if experience makes it doubtful that American policing is the right institution to protect Black communities, many Black people still share the American Dream that the police can function to “protect and serve” everyone. This complex reality — that many Black people distrust police but still want more and better policing — presents a conundrum for policymakers. To the untrained eye, movement calls to defund the police and reinvest in social services and community groups might seem difficult to reconcile with social scientists’ and technocrats’ warnings that status quo policing is necessary, that “under-policing” is as much of a problem as over-policing.

There are at least three points about Black security that policymakers faced with this conundrum might consider:

First, social science might not be the most relevant form of policy expertise for our current moment. This moment calls for expertise of many kinds. One shortcoming of social science-primacy in policymaking is that it is inherently backward-looking, a way to assess the worlds we have already inhabited. Empirical social scientists can only study approaches that have existed and ideas that have already been implemented. Given this reality, it is obvious why research shows that people want the police to work better in their neighborhoods; there has never been another widely available, well-funded, politically powerful institutionalized protective force against violence within this nation. Offered a choice between the devil one knows and an unknown, most people, at least initially, choose the devil they know. It is unsurprising police presence deters violent crime when deployed in particular ways; again, there has never been a well-funded, institutionally embedded alternative with primary control over violence reduction.

Social science can help policymakers think carefully about the past and potential consequences of policies. Building security for Black America will requires study of not only fluctuations in crime rates and opinions on the police, but also answers to other research questions. Here are a few:

  • How much access do Black people have to supportive people to disrupt and interject in moments where we are at risk of violence?
  • What resources do Black people have to find ways to rebuild a sense of security once it has been violated?
  • How free do Black people feel to move through neighborhoods of all varieties without encountering suspicion?
  • How free do Black people feel to pursue activities that bring us joy, such as running, birdwatching, or simply spending time with friends outdoors?

Yet, social science cannot answer more fundamental questions about the justice or moral rightness of approaches to security. It cannot tell us when we have reached the tipping point at which police-supported safety is not worth the broader unsafety and political, social, and legal estrangement of Black Americans. Supporting the security of Black America means taking stock of historical and social scientific research without being unduly confined by its terms.

Second, social scientists are likely misinterpreting the data on what security means to Black people, overstating the centrality of more and better policing. Most of the research and polling data on policing were designed to probe policing, so — unsurprisingly — their findings are about policing. The problem with this approach is that security, both objectively and subjectively, may not be solely or even primarily related to policing. Consider, for example, Sandra (pseudonym), a 41-year old Black woman who lives close to Linda in Washington, D.C. When I asked Sandra about the positive changes in her neighborhood, she replied:

I see a whole lot of condos being built really really fast, and I think that’s good. I got tired of seeing all Black people all the time. I want to be able to understand other people’s cultures … I started seeing gardens and people that show interest and come to the community and motivate you and your kids. They have a One Stop where kids can go and play ball after school and earn stipends. I think that it’s better than when we were coming up because there was nothing to do. We had to fight for summer jobs. We had to wait until school came back around until we could get our jobs back. I think it’s changed for the better for my children and my children’s children. It seems like it’s going in the right direction. There’s a lot more things to do instead of hanging out and being afraid to walk down the street. More police presence is here, and you feel a little bit safer. It could be better with the noise control sometimes. I understand on the weekend they’re having parties and all that, but I never seen that when I was coming up. They have parties and it’s all lit up … [T]hey rent the room and have block parties. We didn’t have that. There wasn’t no money, and if there was we didn’t know about it. It’s a lot of better options and food, shopping, and better quality of food. I’m just glad I have a chance to be a part of it.

A policing study would zero in on Sandra’s comment about feeling safe in the presence of police. But Sandra’s new sense of security in her redeveloping neighborhood has numerous components — economic integration, racial integration, greening, increased community engagement, activities for youth, employment opportunities for youth, social activities for adults, and widely available healthy food. While these are to some extent “root cause” investments, which some worry will take generations to promote security, many of these investments can have immediate safety effects. Narrowing Sandra’s thoughts about safety to one statement — “More police presence is here, and you feel a little bit safer” — gives a false sense of her vision for a safe and secure community.

Finally, in this time of great change, we need practical solutions. We must take stock of American policing for what it is. Demands for pragmatism in this debate are often aimed at defunding advocates or abolitionists. But from the vantage point of Black security, it may be that the most realistic approaches to our current crisis will stem from a recognition that American policing is “working the way it is supposed to” — its practices and incentives emanate from its longstanding, basic function as a tool of race-class control. Clinging to the dream of a racially equitable system of policing as currently constituted might be more utopian than abolition.

Abolitionists often speak of their approach as “radical imagination.” By “radical imagination,” they mean that their ideas are radical in a Leftist political sense and radical in their boldness and expansiveness. That language, though motivating to some advocates and activists, might seem frightening or unrealistic to others.

It is important to remember that there is radical imagination on all sides of this debate. It may take radical imagination to envision a world without police and prisons, but it also takes a very bold imagination to believe that it is possible to stop unjustified, extrajudicial, and racialized police killings within an institution built on those characteristics.

It is time to embrace new ways of evidence production, consumption, and visioning. We need approaches that are fit to the task of honoring and nurturing the security of Black people and Black communities.

Image: Protesters and police officers clash for the second morning in a row on July 1, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by David Dee Delgado/Getty Images)

 

Featured Articles

Black Security and the Conundrum of Policing

by

Secretary Pompeo’s Surprising Defense of International Law, Allies, and the Law of the Sea Convention

by

Preparing the Public for a Contested Election

by

How the Financial Systems America Built Enable Oppression Abroad

by

Does Transitional Justice Belong in the United States?

by

Racing National Security: Introduction to the Just Security Symposium

by

An Incremental Step Toward Stopping Forever War?

by , and

Top Experts: DOJ’s Bureau of Prison Blocking Michael Cohen Book about Trump Violates First Amendment

by

Denial of the Srebrenica Genocide Must Be Exposed and Condemned

by

Pardoning Roger Stone Could Itself Be an Unpardonable Crime

by

Under Cover of COVID at the UN: Why Counterterrorism Is Not the Answer to a Pandemic

by

Supreme Court on Trump’s Finances: Glass Three Quarters Full for Rule of Law

by and

Colombian Peace Efforts on Life Support Amid the COVID-19 Response

by

UN’s “Counter-Terrorism Week” Misses the Mark in Marginalizing Civil Society

by

Trump Pushed CIA to Give Intelligence to Kremlin, While Taking No Action Against Russia Arming Taliban

by

Mexico’s Priorities as an Elected Member to the Security Council for 2021-2022

by and

Unpacking the National Intelligence Council’s Memo on Russian Bounty Operation

by and

Patriotism and Justice on an Unusual Independence Day

by

The Baseline: How a Functional Executive Would Have Handled the Russian Bounty Operation

by , and

The CIA’s Long and Winding Road to Diversity

by

Welcoming E. Tendayi Achiume, Barbara McQuade, and Matiangai Sirleaf to Just Security’s Board of Editors

by and

Transitional Justice, Race, and the United States

by

First They Came For Me and My Colleagues: The U.S. Attack on the Int’l Criminal Court

by

I help children in armed conflict. The President is forcing me to stop.

by

A Solution in Search of a Problem: The Dangerous Invalidity of Divesting Military Commanders of Disposition Authority for Military Criminal Offenses

by , and

A Rejoinder to China’s Response to UN Human Rights Experts

by

11 Top Antitrust Experts Alarmed by Whistleblower Complaint Against A.G. Barr—and Office of Professional Responsibility’s Opinion

by

Trump’s Rationale for Attacking the ICC—Continuity with Bush and Obama’s War on Terrorism

by

The Deeply Concerning, Misguided D.C. Circuit Mandamus Ruling in the Flynn Case

by

The United Nations Charter at 75: Between Force and Self-Defense — Part Two

by

The United Nations Charter at 75: Between Force and Self-Defense — Part One

by

Specific Questions for Congress (and News Media) to Ask Attorney General Barr

by , and

Just Security’s New Co-Editor-in-Chief

by

The Supreme Court’s Ominous DACA Decision: Perils for Dreamers in What Comes Next

by and

Bolton Book Confirms Most Serious Allegations in Trump Impeachment on Ukraine Quid Pro Quo

by

How Inter-State Procedures in Human Rights Treaties Can Support the Black Lives Matter Movement

by

Statement of Homeland and National Security Leaders

by

Dissecting the Executive Order on Int’l Criminal Court Sanctions: Scope, Effectiveness, and Tradeoffs

by

The Strength of America’s Apolitical Military

by , and

The Supreme Court’s Insidious Development of Qualified Immunity

by

At Confederate-Named Army Bases, Highlight US Ideals By Renaming Them for Honorable Figures

by and

The Untold Power of Bill Barr to Direct US Military Forces in Case of “Civil Unrest”

by and

Standing, Not-Standing with the Protesters: U.S. Policy on Hong Kong and BLM

by

The United States’ Racial Justice Problem Is Also an International Human Rights Law Problem

by

If We Could See Ourselves from the Outside

by

Invoking “Terrorism” Against Police Protestors

by

The President and the Domestic Deployment of the Military: Answers to Five Key Questions

by

A Bipartisan Push in Congress to Fight the ‘Parallel Pandemic’ of Human Rights Abuses Abroad

by and

White Supremacist Infiltration of US Police Forces: Fact-Checking National Security Advisor O’Brien

by

Far-Right Infiltrators and Agitators in George Floyd Protests: Indicators of White Supremacists

by

Trump’s Empty “Withdrawal” from the World Health Organization

by

Understanding the Michael Flynn Case: Separating the Wheat from the Chaff, and the Proper from the Improper

by

Jurisdiction at Guantanamo: The Case of Long-Term Complicity

by

Eli Lake’s Omissions and Misleading Facts in Defense of Michael Flynn

by

Nuclear Arms Control, or a New Arms Race? Trump Seems Bent on the Latter.

by

Advancing Rights and Justice During a Pandemic: An Online Event Series

by and

Tents at Sea: How Greek Officials Use Rescue Equipment for Illegal Deportations

by and

A Conversation With U.N. Special Rapporteur David Kaye: COVID-19 and Freedom of Expression

by

Oxford Statement on the International Law Protections Against Cyber Operations Targeting the Health Care Sector

by , , and

Turkey Opened the Door to the European Court of Human Rights for Syrian Victims

by

The Significance of the Supreme Court’s Opati Decision for States and Companies Sued for Terrorism in U.S. Courts

by

Anticipating Phase Two of the Trumped Up “Obamagate”

by

The Trump Administration’s Indefensible Legal Defense of Its Asylum Ban

by

Oversight and “Undermining”: Reflections on the Supreme Court Oral Arguments About Subpoenas for Trump’s Financial Information

by

What the Pandemic Tells Us About the State of U.S. Cybersecurity

by and

The Importance of New Statements on Sovereignty in Cyberspace by Austria, the Czech Republic and United States

by

Timeline of the Coronavirus Pandemic and U.S. Response

by and

The Republic of Facebook

by

The Perils of Hyping Pandemic Response as a National Security Issue

by and

Trump’s COVID-19 Immigration Proclamation May Be Legal, But It’s Still an Abuse of Power

by and

Top Experts Analyze Inspector General Report Finding Problems in FBI Surveillance

by , , and

Why We Filed a FOIA Request on How Many US Troops Are in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Syria

by and

Assessing Emergency Powers During #COVID-19

by , and

What Counts As Sufficient Transparency on Civilian Casualties in Somalia

by

There is No Public Health Rationale for a Categorical Ban on Asylum Seekers

by

Seek and Speak the Truth

by

WhatsApp v. NSO Group: State Immunity and Cyber Spying

by and

Pompeo’s “Rights Commission” Is Worse Than Feared: 7 Concerns to Watch

by and

Deepfakes 2.0: The New Era of “Truth Decay”

by and

Coronavirus Border Expulsions: CDC’s Assault on Asylum Seekers and Unaccompanied Minors

by

The Time has Come to Have a Conversation at the U.N. on Self-Defence

by

Lawsuit Against Fox News Over Coronavirus Coverage: Can It Succeed? Should It?

by

Don’t Bother Suing China for Coronavirus

by

COVID-19 Shows How the U.S. Got National Security Wrong

by

Biopharma: The Next National Security Frontier

by

A Chance to Fix FISA

by

Former Officials Challenge Pompeo’s Threats to the International Criminal Court

by , , , , and

The Soleimani Strike and the Case for War Powers Reform

by

The Defense Department’s Measured Take on International Law in Cyberspace

by

Norm-Skepticism in Cyberspace? Counter-Factual and Counterproductive

by

The President’s War on Intelligence: Yes, It’s Worse Than You Think

by

New Online Resource: War Powers and Presidential Practice

by and

For House, Senate National Security Committees, Stopgaps for Term Limits

by

When Professionalism Mattered: Dissent Against U.S. Policy on Landmines

by

The Soul of the Justice Department: Who Must Stand Up For It Now

by

Punching on the Edges of the Grey Zone: Iranian Cyber Threats and State Cyber Responses

by

Please Support Just Security with a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

The CIA in the Age of Trump

by

Confronting Russia’s Role in Transnational White Supremacist Extremism

by and

Reading Between the Votes: 53 Senators Say Trump Guilty on the Facts

by

Sudan’s Push for Removal from U.S. Terror List: Not a Panacea

by and

International Criminal Court and the Question of Palestine’s Statehood: Part II

by

Compilation of States’ Reactions to U.S. and Iranian Uses of Force in Iraq in January 2020

by and

How to Think About the Soleimani Strike in Four Questions

by

Iran’s Leaders Preserve the Republic With a Hybrid of International and Islamic Law

by

The President, His Relationship with Intelligence, and the Soleimani Strike

by

The Need for Increased Amicus Role in the FISA Process

by

U.S. Legal Defense of the Soleimani Strike at the United Nations: A Critical Assessment

by

Reevaluating Our Counter-Terrorism Information Sharing Methods

by

Lawful Self-Defense vs. Revenge Strikes: Scrutinizing Iran and U.S. Uses of Force under International Law

by and

The Targeted Killing of General Soleimani: Its Lawfulness and Why It Matters

by

Iran’s Unlawful Reprisal (and Ours)

by

Soleimani Strike Marks a Novel Shift in Targeted Killing, Dangerous to the Global Order

by

United States Killed Iraqi Military Official and Iraqi Military Personnel in the Two Recent Attacks

by

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

The Crossfire Hurricane Report’s Inconvenient Findings

by

New Leaked Documents Reveal China’s Chilling Crackdown on Muslims

by

Duty to Warn: Has the Trump Administration Learned from the Khashoggi Failure?

by

Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO? It’s Legally Possible, Whether or Not Politically Prudent

by

Climate Change Denialism Poses a National Security Threat

by

What’s the New Terror Financing Executive Order All About?

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Expert Summaries of Mueller Report: A Collection

by , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , and

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Guide to the Mueller Report’s Findings on “Collusion”

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Monica Bell

Associate Professor of Law, Yale Law School; Associate Professor of Sociology, Yale University. Follow her on Twitter (@monicacbell).

Read these related stories next:

Congress Must Seize This Chance to Help Demilitarize Law Enforcement

July 15, 2020 by , and

Trump’s Latest Assault on Asylum Has Nothing to Do with National Security or Public Health

July 15, 2020 by

Supporters raise their fists while standing at the State Capitol during a National Mother's March in St. Paul, Minnesota July 12, 2020.

Does Transitional Justice Belong in the United States?

July 13, 2020 by

Demonstrators protest Saturday, June 6, 2020, at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, over the death of George Floyd.

Racing National Security: Introduction to the Just Security Symposium

July 13, 2020 by

Demonstrators participate in a protest against police brutality on June 14, 2020 in Miami, Florida.

Systemic Racist Police Brutality Shocks the Conscience of Humanity, but is it an International Crime?

July 11, 2020 by

Police officers pepper spray people next to the Colorado State Capitol as protests against the death of George Floyd continue for a third night on May 30, 2020 in Denver, Colorado.

Less Lethal than Firearms, But Only if Used Appropriately

July 2, 2020 by , and

Protestors are tear gassed as the police disperse them near the White House on June 1, 2020.

It’s Time to Stop the Use of Tear Gas Against Civilians

July 1, 2020 by

ICC President Judge Sang-Hyun Song and Judges Marc Perrin de Brichambaut (France), Piotr Hofmanski (Poland), Antoine Kesia-Mbe Mindua (Democratic Republic of Congo), Bertram Schmitt (Germany), Peter Kovacs (Hungary) and Chang-ho Chung (Republic of Korea) during a swearing-in ceremony at the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague on March 10, 2015.

First They Came For Me and My Colleagues: The U.S. Attack on the Int’l Criminal Court

June 29, 2020 by

The US flag at the US Naval Base in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba on August 6, 2013.

Crises of Accountability for U.S. Systemic Abuses of Power

June 26, 2020 by , and

National Guard Soldiers stand in a line blocking a side street along a Black Lives Matter rally in Boston, MA on June 3, 2020.

National Guard Risks and Recommendations in Public Order Management

June 25, 2020 by and

Northern Ireland’s Lessons for American Policing

June 24, 2020 by

Police stand at a crosswalk in front of a building with a chain link and tarp fence which protesters have written on.

Why the Calls to Deploy Military Force in the US Protests Weren’t Surprising

June 23, 2020 by and