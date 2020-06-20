Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (June 15-19)

June 20, 2020

Racial Justice and Protests

Deployment of the Military

Racial Injustice, Including in Policing

Coronavirus

Editor’s Note – We have created A Topical Index of COVID-19 Articles on Just Security, a comprehensive subject-matter catalog that is continually updated. Below are coronavirus-related articles published this week.

International Criminal Court

John Bolton’s Book

Sexual Violence

Democratization

China, Russia and the European Union

International Humanitarian Law

United Nations

Images [from left to right]: KOLA SULAIMON/AFP via Getty; Chip Somodevilla/Getty; Hagen Hopkins/Getty;
Fabrice Coffrini/AFP/Getty; Eze Amos/Getty; UN Photo/Amanda Voisard

 

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (June 15-19)

Bolton Book Confirms Most Serious Allegations in Trump Impeachment on Ukraine Quid Pro Quo

How Inter-State Procedures in Human Rights Treaties Can Support the Black Lives Matter Movement

Questions for the Government in the Bolton Book TRO Hearing(s)

Make Democracy and Governance a Keystone of the US Global Fragility Strategy

Assessing the Government’s Lawsuit Against John Bolton [UPDATED after Wednesday’s filing of a TRO motion]

Trump’s ICC EO Will Undercut All U.S. Sanctions Programs—Is That Why Treasury Isn’t Conspicuously on Board?

The UN Should Establish a Commission of Inquiry on Systemic Racism and Law Enforcement in the United States

Statement of Homeland and National Security Leaders

Dissecting the Executive Order on Int’l Criminal Court Sanctions: Scope, Effectiveness, and Tradeoffs

The Strength of America’s Apolitical Military

Redactions in CDC Communications Policies Leave Key Questions Unanswered

The Self-Defeating Executive Order Against the International Criminal Court

The Supreme Court’s Insidious Development of Qualified Immunity

Trump and Duterte Show Why UN Must Reassess Embrace of Counterterrorism

At Confederate-Named Army Bases, Highlight US Ideals By Renaming Them for Honorable Figures

International Standards Regarding the Handling of Demonstrations

The Untold Power of Bill Barr to Direct US Military Forces in Case of “Civil Unrest”

What Does the Constitutional Right of Assembly Protect? What Counts as “Peaceable”? And Who Should Decide?

Standing, Not-Standing with the Protesters: U.S. Policy on Hong Kong and BLM

The United States’ Racial Justice Problem Is Also an International Human Rights Law Problem

Ignore Trump’s Twitter Tantrum Executive Order and Address Disinformation Instead

If We Could See Ourselves from the Outside

The U.S. Constitution and Limits on Detention and Use of Force in Handling Civil Unrest

The Military Justice Dimension: Constraints on Military Personnel in Handling Civil Unrest

Invoking “Terrorism” Against Police Protestors

The President and the Domestic Deployment of the Military: Answers to Five Key Questions

A Bipartisan Push in Congress to Fight the ‘Parallel Pandemic’ of Human Rights Abuses Abroad

White Supremacist Infiltration of US Police Forces: Fact-Checking National Security Advisor O’Brien

Far-Right Infiltrators and Agitators in George Floyd Protests: Indicators of White Supremacists

Trump’s Empty “Withdrawal” from the World Health Organization

Understanding the Michael Flynn Case: Separating the Wheat from the Chaff, and the Proper from the Improper

State’s Selective Cooperation with Congress Raises Legal Questions that Demand Answers

Leading the Intelligence Community Will Be a Test for Ratcliffe

Jurisdiction at Guantanamo: The Case of Long-Term Complicity

Eli Lake’s Omissions and Misleading Facts in Defense of Michael Flynn

Nuclear Arms Control, or a New Arms Race? Trump Seems Bent on the Latter.

How the U.N. Can Help Prevent the Spread of Proxy Conflicts

Advancing Rights and Justice During a Pandemic: An Online Event Series

The President’s Inversion of the Government’s Ethical Conduct Standards, Right Before Americans’ Eyes

Tents at Sea: How Greek Officials Use Rescue Equipment for Illegal Deportations

Mapping the Proliferation of Human Rights Bodies’ Guidance on COVID-19 Mitigation

A Conversation With U.N. Special Rapporteur David Kaye: COVID-19 and Freedom of Expression

To Fix the COVID-19 Testing Gap, Take a Lesson from GM (or the Pentagon)

Oxford Statement on the International Law Protections Against Cyber Operations Targeting the Health Care Sector

Turkey Opened the Door to the European Court of Human Rights for Syrian Victims

The Significance of the Supreme Court’s Opati Decision for States and Companies Sued for Terrorism in U.S. Courts

Anticipating Phase Two of the Trumped Up “Obamagate”

The Trump Administration’s Indefensible Legal Defense of Its Asylum Ban

Oversight and “Undermining”: Reflections on the Supreme Court Oral Arguments About Subpoenas for Trump’s Financial Information

Revisiting Export Controls in the COVID Era

What the Pandemic Tells Us About the State of U.S. Cybersecurity

The Importance of New Statements on Sovereignty in Cyberspace by Austria, the Czech Republic and United States

Here’s What the New DoD Policy on Civilian Harm Should Include

Grading DODs Annual Civilian Casualties Report: “Incomplete”

Iranian Gunboat Harassment and the Rules of Engagement

Timeline of the Coronavirus Pandemic and U.S. Response

The Republic of Facebook

The Perils of Hyping Pandemic Response as a National Security Issue

From “Enemy of the People” to “Essential”: The Pandemic Creates an Opening for the Press

Trump’s COVID-19 Immigration Proclamation May Be Legal, But It’s Still an Abuse of Power

Trump’s “Deal of the Century” is Bibi’s Dream Come True

Mexico’s Initiative to Ensure Global Access to Medicines, Vaccines and Medical Equipment to Face COVID19

Terrorism During a Pandemic: Assessing the Threat and Balancing the Hype

Top Experts Analyze Inspector General Report Finding Problems in FBI Surveillance

Zoom and the Problem of Cybersecurity Moral Hazard

Russia’s Humanitarian Law Obligations to Civilians in Occupied Ukrainian Territories in the Time of COVID-19

Why We Filed a FOIA Request on How Many US Troops Are in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Syria

Assessing Emergency Powers During #COVID-19

Healthcare Workers with Chronic Illness on Coronavirus Frontlines: The Need for Accommodations

What Counts As Sufficient Transparency on Civilian Casualties in Somalia

There is No Public Health Rationale for a Categorical Ban on Asylum Seekers

Seek and Speak the Truth

WhatsApp v. NSO Group: State Immunity and Cyber Spying

Pompeo’s “Rights Commission” Is Worse Than Feared: 7 Concerns to Watch

Deepfakes 2.0: The New Era of “Truth Decay”

Coronavirus Border Expulsions: CDC’s Assault on Asylum Seekers and Unaccompanied Minors

The Time has Come to Have a Conversation at the U.N. on Self-Defence

Lawsuit Against Fox News Over Coronavirus Coverage: Can It Succeed? Should It?

Don’t Bother Suing China for Coronavirus

COVID-19 Shows How the U.S. Got National Security Wrong

How Terrorist Groups Will Try to Capitalize on the Coronavirus Crisis

Biopharma: The Next National Security Frontier

A Chance to Fix FISA

Military’s Response to the Coronavirus Crisis: Top 10 Principles

Former Officials Challenge Pompeo’s Threats to the International Criminal Court

Repatriating Foreign Fighters from Syria: International Law and Political Will (Part 1)

Universal Health Care is a National Security Issue

The Soleimani Strike and the Case for War Powers Reform

The Defense Department’s Measured Take on International Law in Cyberspace

Law Enforcement’s Facial Recognition Law-lessness: Comparing European and US Approaches

An Ambitious Reading of Facebook’s Content Regulation White Paper

Russian Cyber Attacks Against Georgia, Public Attributions and Sovereignty in Cyberspace

What to Watch For in White House’s Annual Report on Use of Military Force

Is the Pardon Power Unlimited?

Norm-Skepticism in Cyberspace? Counter-Factual and Counterproductive

The President’s War on Intelligence: Yes, It’s Worse Than You Think

Let the Rule of Law Rule Law Enforcement: Reflections on the Current Attorney General’s Tenure

New Online Resource: War Powers and Presidential Practice

For House, Senate National Security Committees, Stopgaps for Term Limits

Video of Panel on the “Crisis at the Justice Department”

When Professionalism Mattered: Dissent Against U.S. Policy on Landmines

The Soul of the Justice Department: Who Must Stand Up For It Now

Punching on the Edges of the Grey Zone: Iranian Cyber Threats and State Cyber Responses

Please Support Just Security with a Tax-Deductible Donation

The CIA in the Age of Trump

Confronting Russia’s Role in Transnational White Supremacist Extremism

Reading Between the Votes: 53 Senators Say Trump Guilty on the Facts

United Nations Sets Standards on Peaceful Assemblies and the Use of Less Lethal Weapons

Sudan’s Push for Removal from U.S. Terror List: Not a Panacea

International Criminal Court and the Question of Palestine’s Statehood: Part II

Compilation of States’ Reactions to U.S. and Iranian Uses of Force in Iraq in January 2020

How to Think About the Soleimani Strike in Four Questions

Iran’s Leaders Preserve the Republic With a Hybrid of International and Islamic Law

The President, His Relationship with Intelligence, and the Soleimani Strike

The Need for Increased Amicus Role in the FISA Process

U.S. Legal Defense of the Soleimani Strike at the United Nations: A Critical Assessment

Reevaluating Our Counter-Terrorism Information Sharing Methods

Lawful Self-Defense vs. Revenge Strikes: Scrutinizing Iran and U.S. Uses of Force under International Law

The Targeted Killing of General Soleimani: Its Lawfulness and Why It Matters

Iran’s Unlawful Reprisal (and Ours)

Soleimani Strike Marks a Novel Shift in Targeted Killing, Dangerous to the Global Order

United States Killed Iraqi Military Official and Iraqi Military Personnel in the Two Recent Attacks

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

The Crossfire Hurricane Report’s Inconvenient Findings

New Leaked Documents Reveal China’s Chilling Crackdown on Muslims

Duty to Warn: Has the Trump Administration Learned from the Khashoggi Failure?

Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO? It’s Legally Possible, Whether or Not Politically Prudent

Climate Change Denialism Poses a National Security Threat

What’s the New Terror Financing Executive Order All About?

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

Introduction to Just Security Series on UN Yemen Report

The Once and Future Threat of Nuclear Weapon Testing

Expert Summaries of Mueller Report: A Collection

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

Guide to the Mueller Report’s Findings on “Collusion”

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

