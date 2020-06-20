Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (June 15-19)

Racial Justice and Protests
Deployment of the Military
- Statement of Homeland and National Security Leaders
- The Strength of America’s Apolitical Military
by Ambassador Douglas A. Silliman, Ambassador Deborah A. McCarthy (@Amb_DMcCarthy) and Thomas Countryman (@TMCountryman)
Racial Injustice, Including in Policing
- The UN Should Establish a Commission of Inquiry on Systemic Racism and Law Enforcement in the United States
by E. Tendayi Achiume
- Black Lives Matter Might Just Rescue American Democracy
by Oona Hathaway (@oonahathaway) and Daniel Markovits (@DSMarkovits)
- How Inter-State Procedures in Human Rights Treaties Can Support the Black Lives Matter Movement
by Nawi Ukabiala (@nawi616)
Coronavirus
Editor’s Note – We have created A Topical Index of COVID-19 Articles on Just Security, a comprehensive subject-matter catalog that is continually updated. Below are coronavirus-related articles published this week.
- A Conversation With U.N. Special Rapporteur Ahmed Shaheed: COVID-19 and Freedom of Belief
by Ahmed Shaheed
International Criminal Court
- Dissecting the Executive Order on Int’l Criminal Court Sanctions: Scope, Effectiveness, and Tradeoffs
by Adam M. Smith
- Trump’s ICC EO Will Undercut All U.S. Sanctions Programs—Is That Why Treasury Isn’t Conspicuously on Board?
by Rob Berschinski (@RobBerschinski)
John Bolton’s Book
- Part 1: Assessing the Government’s Lawsuit Against John Bolton [UPDATED after Wednesday’s filing of a TRO motion]
by Jack Goldsmith (@jacklgoldsmith) and Marty Lederman (@marty_lederman)
- Part 2: Questions for the Government in the Bolton Book TRO Hearing(s)
by Jack Goldsmith (@jacklgoldsmith) and Marty Lederman (@marty_lederman)
- Part 3: Notes on John Bolton’s Brief Opposing the Government’s Motion to Enjoin Publication of His Book
by Jack Goldsmith (@jacklgoldsmith) and Marty Lederman (@marty_lederman)
- Bolton Book Confirms Most Serious Allegations in Trump Impeachment on Ukraine Quid Pro Quo
by Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw)
Sexual Violence
- New UN Handbook on Sexual Violence in Conflict Helps, But Still Falls Short
by Robert U. Nagel (@robertunagel) and Kate Fin
- Draft “Murad Code” Aims to Improve Investigations of Sexual Violence in Conflict
by Beth Van Schaack (@BethVanSchaack)
Democratization
- Make Democracy and Governance a Keystone of the US Global Fragility Strategy
by Patrick Quirk (@patrickwquirk) and Lauren Van Metre (@ResilienceWorks)
China, Russia and the European Union
- Beware a China-Russia Nexus in Central Europe Amid US-EU Neglect
by Jakub Janda (@_JakubJanda) and Richard Kraemer (@RichardKraemer7)
Nuclear Weapons
The Potential U.S. Security Threats in Letting New START Lapse
by Bruce MacDonald
International Humanitarian Law
- New Developments in ICRC Commentaries to the POW Convention
by Eden Lapidor (@edenla9)
United Nations
