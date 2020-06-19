New UN Handbook on Sexual Violence in Conflict Helps, But Still Falls Short

by and

June 19, 2020

Building up to today’s International Day for the Elimination of Sexual Violence in Conflict, the United Nations released a new “Handbook for UN Field Missions on Preventing and Responding to Conflict-Related Sexual Violence.” It lays out the U.N.’s best practices and lessons learned on conflict-related sexual violence. Many aspects of the handbook are encouraging. Yet it perpetuates a persistent gap in the way the organization views such violations, a disconnect that will need to be addressed before the system can fully prevent and address such abuses.

In many ways, the U.N. demonstrates in the new manual an appreciation for the diverse forms of conflict-related sexual violence and advances long-held goals and principles by outlining explicit, concrete steps. Most importantly, the handbook advocates for an approach to addressing this type of violence that is focused on the survivor and that U.N. peacekeeping missions have historically struggled to implement.

On the other hand, the document ignores sexual exploitation and abuse perpetrated by U.N. peacekeepers, continuing to make a distinction between that and conflict-related sexual violence by other state and non-state forces. The manual also places too much emphasis on women’s protection advisors and mission leadership, which may not lead to systemic change. The guidance does not recommend substantive engagement with local populations in its prevention efforts, making it seems like a top-down strategy.. Taken together, these deficits threaten to undermine the progress that the U.N. has made in its policies intended to prevent this pervasive type of violence.

The handbook is the latest in a series of U.N. efforts to address and prevent conflict-related sexual violence. That work began with Security Council resolution 1325 on Women, Peace and Security, which marks its 20th anniversary this year. Since 2000, the Security Council has addressed this type of violence explicitly in five other resolutions (1820, 1888 1960, 2106, 2467).

The U.N.’s efforts have produced some success: research shows when there are reports of conflict-related sexual violence, the U.N. is more likely to address the overall conflict, deploy peacekeeping operations, and ensure gender issues are considered in the mandates of those operations.

Despite these efforts, such sexual violence in conflict persists. In 2015, the most recent year for which we have data more than 30 percent of state forces involved in armed conflict were reported to have committed sexual violence in at least isolated instances. 

What It Gets Right 

The handbook’s greatest strength is its emphasis on a survivor-centered approach to prevention and response, which “requires United Nations Field Mission personnel to put victims/survivors at the centre of any intervention and to strive to minimize possibilities of harming victims/survivors inadvertently through their intervention or by not intervening.”

This approach, first enshrined in Resolution 2467 in 2019 as a means to more fully support survivors, guides how civilian, military, and police personnel in U.N. peace operations interview survivors, communicate with local authorities, and ensure reparations and continued support.

The manual reflects the consensus among scholars and practitioners that conflict-related sexual violence is not a homogeneous phenomenon. It explicitly recognizes the diverse reasons behind it, including to terrorize, to gain information, to generate revenue, to socialize combatants, to foster members’ loyalty to the group, or to control territory and resources. This recognition is key to preventing and addressing sexual violence because it enables U.N. missions to identify and address the underlying incentives and conditions.

The handbook emphasizes that conflict-related sexual violence is not an inevitable or a natural byproduct of conflict. This improved understanding is critical to challenging persistent myths and improving the pursuit of justice and accountability. Military commanders and combatants can only be prosecuted if everyone involved shares the understanding that such crimes are not inevitable. Perpetrators who make the conscious, sometimes strategic choice to commit, order, or condone sexual violence are culpable and need to be prosecuted.

Another useful feature of the handbook is a lengthy list of good practices, to aid in implementation. These include one-stop centers in Mali, where survivors can seek medical help and psycho-social support and which can help prevent re-traumatization while assuring maximum confidentiality. A regional action plan for addressing conflict-related sexual violence in South Kivu, DRC, likewise demonstrates how policy goals can be practically pursued.

Goals from earlier reports on these types of violations, such as ending impunity for perpetrators, are not simply repeated, but expanded upon with clear steps to implementation. In this case, recommendations for U.N. personnel include how to interact with local police and judicial systems to end impunity, a key step for ensuring justice.

What It Gets Wrong 

Yet, the handbook omits a key form of sexual violence in areas of violent conflict: sexual exploitation and abuse by U.N. personnel. A brief disclaimer acknowledges the omission, claiming sexual exploitation is not directly related to the conflict and originates from power differentials. To address misconduct, the U.N. pursues prevention, enforcement of U.N. standards of conduct, and remedial action. However, this tendency of the U.N. to separate these issues is problematic.

Framing sexual exploitation and abuse by peacekeepers as a matter of conduct and discipline prevents policymakers from addressing the systemic issues of racism, colonial legacies, and gender dynamics that contribute to sexual violence in various forms.

Second, the handbook tends to rely on mission leadership or gender-specific roles to advance prevention and protection efforts. It is indeed important to get the support of leadership. However Women’s Protection Advisors have multiple roles that may be difficult to fully address, being tasked with advising senior leadership, providing guidance and coordination to all mission components on prevention and response, and engaging in dialogue with parties to the conflict.

Another risk of the advisor/gender unit approach is siloing the issue, and thereby impeding prevention efforts. If mission leadership is not invested in making these issues mainstream in their work and thinking, this approach tends to fail to address the systemic nature of the problem. For example, in 2015, the U.N. Secretary-General had to ask the head of the U.N. peacekeeping mission in the Central African Republic for his resignation following repeated allegations of sexual exploitation.

Finally, despite a survivor-centered approach, the handbook says little about the importance of working with local communities. Studies have shown that gender inequalities embedded within local societies are an underlying cause of sexual violence related to conflict. As such, those carrying out prevention efforts must work with populations to effectively change structures that support such violations.

Local communities are also important sources of information. For example, a group of Indian blue helmets in the Democratic Republic of Congo passed through a village while members of a local militia were gang raping civilians. Because the blue helmets did not speak Swahili or French, and had had little contact with the villagers beforehand, no one was willing to inform them of what was happening. They moved on to the next village, unaware of the atrocities that they could have stopped.

Moving Forward

The U.N.’s new handbook on preventing conflict-related sexual violence gets a lot of things right. Its nuanced understanding of the violations and detailed action plans help to make major policy commitments more concrete.

We would recommend that future iterations include sexual exploitation and abuse by U.N. personnel as a form of conflict-related sexual violence, incorporate this more comprehensive understanding into the entire mission, and acknowledge the importance of working with local communities to prevent and respond to sexual violence. Improving the understanding of various interconnections — including the power structures that enable multiple forms of sexual violence and abuse – will ultimately bolster the effectiveness of prevention efforts and responses.

IMAGE: Iraqi Yazidi women at Lalish temple, the Yazidis’ most holy site, in a valley near Dohuk, 430 km (260 miles) northwest of the capital Baghdad, on June 24, 2018. Yazidis are followers of an ancient religion with more than half a million believers in northern Iraq. In 2014, IS kidnapped thousands of the sect’s women and girls as sex slaves. (Photo by SAFIN HAMED/AFP via Getty Images)

 

Featured Articles

How Inter-State Procedures in Human Rights Treaties Can Support the Black Lives Matter Movement

by

Questions for the Government in the Bolton Book TRO Hearing(s)

by and

Make Democracy and Governance a Keystone of the US Global Fragility Strategy

by and

Assessing the Government’s Lawsuit Against John Bolton [UPDATED after Wednesday’s filing of a TRO motion]

by and

Trump’s ICC EO Will Undercut All U.S. Sanctions Programs—Is That Why Treasury Isn’t Conspicuously on Board?

by

The UN Should Establish a Commission of Inquiry on Systemic Racism and Law Enforcement in the United States

by

Statement of Homeland and National Security Leaders

by

Dissecting the Executive Order on Int’l Criminal Court Sanctions: Scope, Effectiveness, and Tradeoffs

by

The Strength of America’s Apolitical Military

by , and

Redactions in CDC Communications Policies Leave Key Questions Unanswered

by

The Self-Defeating Executive Order Against the International Criminal Court

by

The Supreme Court’s Insidious Development of Qualified Immunity

by

Trump and Duterte Show Why UN Must Reassess Embrace of Counterterrorism

by and

At Confederate-Named Army Bases, Highlight US Ideals By Renaming Them for Honorable Figures

by and

International Standards Regarding the Handling of Demonstrations

by and

The Untold Power of Bill Barr to Direct US Military Forces in Case of “Civil Unrest”

by and

What Does the Constitutional Right of Assembly Protect? What Counts as “Peaceable”? And Who Should Decide?

by

Standing, Not-Standing with the Protesters: U.S. Policy on Hong Kong and BLM

by

The United States’ Racial Justice Problem Is Also an International Human Rights Law Problem

by

Ignore Trump’s Twitter Tantrum Executive Order and Address Disinformation Instead

by and

If We Could See Ourselves from the Outside

by

The U.S. Constitution and Limits on Detention and Use of Force in Handling Civil Unrest

by

The Military Justice Dimension: Constraints on Military Personnel in Handling Civil Unrest

by

Invoking “Terrorism” Against Police Protestors

by

The President and the Domestic Deployment of the Military: Answers to Five Key Questions

by

A Bipartisan Push in Congress to Fight the ‘Parallel Pandemic’ of Human Rights Abuses Abroad

by and

White Supremacist Infiltration of US Police Forces: Fact-Checking National Security Advisor O’Brien

by

Far-Right Infiltrators and Agitators in George Floyd Protests: Indicators of White Supremacists

by

Trump’s Empty “Withdrawal” from the World Health Organization

by

Understanding the Michael Flynn Case: Separating the Wheat from the Chaff, and the Proper from the Improper

by

State’s Selective Cooperation with Congress Raises Legal Questions that Demand Answers

by

Leading the Intelligence Community Will Be a Test for Ratcliffe

by and

Jurisdiction at Guantanamo: The Case of Long-Term Complicity

by

Eli Lake’s Omissions and Misleading Facts in Defense of Michael Flynn

by

Nuclear Arms Control, or a New Arms Race? Trump Seems Bent on the Latter.

by

How the U.N. Can Help Prevent the Spread of Proxy Conflicts

by and

Advancing Rights and Justice During a Pandemic: An Online Event Series

by and

The President’s Inversion of the Government’s Ethical Conduct Standards, Right Before Americans’ Eyes

by

Tents at Sea: How Greek Officials Use Rescue Equipment for Illegal Deportations

by and

Mapping the Proliferation of Human Rights Bodies’ Guidance on COVID-19 Mitigation

by

A Conversation With U.N. Special Rapporteur David Kaye: COVID-19 and Freedom of Expression

by

To Fix the COVID-19 Testing Gap, Take a Lesson from GM (or the Pentagon)

by , and

Oxford Statement on the International Law Protections Against Cyber Operations Targeting the Health Care Sector

by , , and

Turkey Opened the Door to the European Court of Human Rights for Syrian Victims

by

The Significance of the Supreme Court’s Opati Decision for States and Companies Sued for Terrorism in U.S. Courts

by

Anticipating Phase Two of the Trumped Up “Obamagate”

by

The Trump Administration’s Indefensible Legal Defense of Its Asylum Ban

by

Oversight and “Undermining”: Reflections on the Supreme Court Oral Arguments About Subpoenas for Trump’s Financial Information

by

Revisiting Export Controls in the COVID Era

by

What the Pandemic Tells Us About the State of U.S. Cybersecurity

by and

The Importance of New Statements on Sovereignty in Cyberspace by Austria, the Czech Republic and United States

by

Here’s What the New DoD Policy on Civilian Harm Should Include

by and

Grading DODs Annual Civilian Casualties Report: “Incomplete”

by and

Iranian Gunboat Harassment and the Rules of Engagement

by and

Timeline of the Coronavirus Pandemic and U.S. Response

by and

The Republic of Facebook

by

The Perils of Hyping Pandemic Response as a National Security Issue

by and

From “Enemy of the People” to “Essential”: The Pandemic Creates an Opening for the Press

by

Trump’s COVID-19 Immigration Proclamation May Be Legal, But It’s Still an Abuse of Power

by and

Trump’s “Deal of the Century” is Bibi’s Dream Come True

by

Mexico’s Initiative to Ensure Global Access to Medicines, Vaccines and Medical Equipment to Face COVID19

by and

Terrorism During a Pandemic: Assessing the Threat and Balancing the Hype

by

Top Experts Analyze Inspector General Report Finding Problems in FBI Surveillance

by , , and

Zoom and the Problem of Cybersecurity Moral Hazard

by

Russia’s Humanitarian Law Obligations to Civilians in Occupied Ukrainian Territories in the Time of COVID-19

by , and

Why We Filed a FOIA Request on How Many US Troops Are in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Syria

by and

Assessing Emergency Powers During #COVID-19

by , and

Healthcare Workers with Chronic Illness on Coronavirus Frontlines: The Need for Accommodations

by

What Counts As Sufficient Transparency on Civilian Casualties in Somalia

by

There is No Public Health Rationale for a Categorical Ban on Asylum Seekers

by

Seek and Speak the Truth

by

WhatsApp v. NSO Group: State Immunity and Cyber Spying

by and

Pompeo’s “Rights Commission” Is Worse Than Feared: 7 Concerns to Watch

by and

Deepfakes 2.0: The New Era of “Truth Decay”

by and

Coronavirus Border Expulsions: CDC’s Assault on Asylum Seekers and Unaccompanied Minors

by

The Time has Come to Have a Conversation at the U.N. on Self-Defence

by

Lawsuit Against Fox News Over Coronavirus Coverage: Can It Succeed? Should It?

by

Don’t Bother Suing China for Coronavirus

by

COVID-19 Shows How the U.S. Got National Security Wrong

by

How Terrorist Groups Will Try to Capitalize on the Coronavirus Crisis

by

Biopharma: The Next National Security Frontier

by

A Chance to Fix FISA

by

Military’s Response to the Coronavirus Crisis: Top 10 Principles

by

Former Officials Challenge Pompeo’s Threats to the International Criminal Court

by , , , , and

Repatriating Foreign Fighters from Syria: International Law and Political Will (Part 1)

by

Universal Health Care is a National Security Issue

by and

The Soleimani Strike and the Case for War Powers Reform

by

The Defense Department’s Measured Take on International Law in Cyberspace

by

Law Enforcement’s Facial Recognition Law-lessness: Comparing European and US Approaches

by

An Ambitious Reading of Facebook’s Content Regulation White Paper

by and

Russian Cyber Attacks Against Georgia, Public Attributions and Sovereignty in Cyberspace

by

What to Watch For in White House’s Annual Report on Use of Military Force

by and

Is the Pardon Power Unlimited?

by , , , , , and

Norm-Skepticism in Cyberspace? Counter-Factual and Counterproductive

by

The President’s War on Intelligence: Yes, It’s Worse Than You Think

by

Let the Rule of Law Rule Law Enforcement: Reflections on the Current Attorney General’s Tenure

by

New Online Resource: War Powers and Presidential Practice

by and

For House, Senate National Security Committees, Stopgaps for Term Limits

by

Video of Panel on the “Crisis at the Justice Department”

by

When Professionalism Mattered: Dissent Against U.S. Policy on Landmines

by

The Soul of the Justice Department: Who Must Stand Up For It Now

by

Punching on the Edges of the Grey Zone: Iranian Cyber Threats and State Cyber Responses

by

Please Support Just Security with a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

The CIA in the Age of Trump

by

Confronting Russia’s Role in Transnational White Supremacist Extremism

by and

Reading Between the Votes: 53 Senators Say Trump Guilty on the Facts

by

United Nations Sets Standards on Peaceful Assemblies and the Use of Less Lethal Weapons

by

Sudan’s Push for Removal from U.S. Terror List: Not a Panacea

by and

International Criminal Court and the Question of Palestine’s Statehood: Part II

by

Compilation of States’ Reactions to U.S. and Iranian Uses of Force in Iraq in January 2020

by and

How to Think About the Soleimani Strike in Four Questions

by

Iran’s Leaders Preserve the Republic With a Hybrid of International and Islamic Law

by

The President, His Relationship with Intelligence, and the Soleimani Strike

by

The Need for Increased Amicus Role in the FISA Process

by

U.S. Legal Defense of the Soleimani Strike at the United Nations: A Critical Assessment

by

Reevaluating Our Counter-Terrorism Information Sharing Methods

by

Lawful Self-Defense vs. Revenge Strikes: Scrutinizing Iran and U.S. Uses of Force under International Law

by and

The Targeted Killing of General Soleimani: Its Lawfulness and Why It Matters

by

Iran’s Unlawful Reprisal (and Ours)

by

Soleimani Strike Marks a Novel Shift in Targeted Killing, Dangerous to the Global Order

by

United States Killed Iraqi Military Official and Iraqi Military Personnel in the Two Recent Attacks

by

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

The Crossfire Hurricane Report’s Inconvenient Findings

by

New Leaked Documents Reveal China’s Chilling Crackdown on Muslims

by

Duty to Warn: Has the Trump Administration Learned from the Khashoggi Failure?

by

Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO? It’s Legally Possible, Whether or Not Politically Prudent

by

Climate Change Denialism Poses a National Security Threat

by

What’s the New Terror Financing Executive Order All About?

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Introduction to Just Security Series on UN Yemen Report

by and

The Once and Future Threat of Nuclear Weapon Testing

by

Expert Summaries of Mueller Report: A Collection

by , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , and

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Guide to the Mueller Report’s Findings on “Collusion”

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Robert U. Nagel

Dr. Robert Ulrich Nagel is a postdoctoral fellow at the Georgetown Institute for Women, Peace and Security (GIWPS). Follow him on Twitter (@RobertUNagel).

Kate Fin

Kate Fin is a research assistant at the Georgetown Institute for Women, Peace and Security (GWIPS), and a student at Georgetown University's Walsh School of Foreign Service.

Read these related stories next:

Draft Code of Conduct Aims to Improve Investigations of Sexual Violence in Conflict

June 19, 2020 by

National Security at the United Nations This Week (June 12-19)

June 19, 2020 by

Make Democracy and Governance a Keystone of the US Global Fragility Strategy

June 18, 2020 by and

National Security at the United Nations This Week (June 5-12)

June 12, 2020 by

Trump and Duterte Show Why UN Must Reassess Embrace of Counterterrorism

June 11, 2020 by and

Press Briefing by Ms. E. Tendayi Achiume, Special Rapporteur on contemporary forms of racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and related intolerance

A Conversation With U.N. Special Rapporteur E. Tendayi Achiume: COVID-19, Racism, and Xenophobia

May 29, 2020 by

New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern briefs the media about the COVID-19 coronavirus at the Parliament House in Wellington on April 27, 2020.

What a “Feminist” Approach to Fighting COVID-19 Might Have Achieved

May 28, 2020 by and

Syrian men evacuate children from the rubble of destroyed buildings following reported government airstrike on the rebel-held town of Douma, on the eastern outskirts of the capital Damascus, on February 25, 2017.

Time to Move Beyond the Rhetoric of Protecting Civilians in Conflict

May 26, 2020 by

The 19th Session Human Rights Council. 15 March 2012.

Human Rights Cannot Be Put on Hold

May 26, 2020 by

Stacked Files On Table

Mapping the Proliferation of Human Rights Bodies’ Guidance on COVID-19 Mitigation

May 22, 2020 by

Mr. David Kaye, Special Rapporteur on the Promotion and Protection of the Right to Freedom of Opinion and Expression, speaks at a press briefing.

A Conversation With U.N. Special Rapporteur David Kaye: COVID-19 and Freedom of Expression

May 21, 2020 by

Mr. Antonio Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations on a video screen for a virtural meeting.

National Security at the United Nations This Week (May 8-15)

May 15, 2020 by