National Security at the United Nations This Week (June 12-19)

by

June 19, 2020

(Editor’s Note: This is the latest in Just Security’s weekly series keeping readers up to date on developments at the United Nations at the intersection of national security, human rights, and the rule of law.)

UN Human Rights Council Holds Urgent Debate on US Systemic Racism

The United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) began a debate on “current racially inspired human rights violations, systemic racism, police brutality and violence against peaceful protests” on June 17. The debate came after UNHRC President Elisabeth Tichy-Fisslberger received an urgent request from Burkina Faso on behalf of the African regional group to hold a debate on “the current racially inspired human rights violations, systemic racism, police brutality against people of African descent and violence against peaceful protests.” In the debate (recorded video available here), experts and diplomats called for a commission of inquiry into racism in the United States; highlighted the fact that people of African descent continue to face structural racism globally, including suffering disproportionately high novel coronavirus infection and COVID-19 death rates; and listened to an impassioned plea in a prerecorded message from George Floyd’s brother, Philonise Floyd, who asked the U.N. to help Black Americans facing racism. Specifically, Floyd asked the Council to investigate killings of Black people in America and violence against demonstrators. Floyd said “I am my brother’s keeper. You in the United Nations are your brothers’ and sisters’ keepers in America, and you have the power to help us get justice for my brother George Floyd. I am asking you to help him. I am asking you to help me. I am asking you to help us – Black people in America.”

(Editor’s Note: Readers interested in the role of the U.N. in addressing systemic racism in the United States may want to read this recent Just Security article by U.N. Special Rapporteur E. Tendayi Achiume advocating for the creation of a U.N. Commission of Inquiry on Systemic Racism and Law Enforcement in the United States.)

UN General Assembly Elects President and Non-Permanent Security Council Members

Ambassadors from 192 U.N. Member States elected Turkish diplomat and veteran Volkan Bozkir, who ran unopposed, to the position of General Assembly president on June 17. Bozkir will preside over the 75th U.N. General Assembly session in September. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, ambassadors voted while wearing facemasks, practicing physical distancing, and only during pre-determined time slots.

Member States also elected Mexico, India, Ireland, Kenya, and Norway for two-year terms as non-permanent members of the Security Council, filling four of the five seats available this year. In the initial round of voting, neither Kenya nor Djibouti received the minimum number of votes to claim the seat allocated for the Africa region. In a second round of voting, Kenya was elected to the final non-permanent Security Council seat.

Rights Experts Condemn Israeli Plans for Additional Annexations

A group of 47 independent U.N. human rights experts warned that an Israeli plan to annex territory in the Palestinian West Bank would “violate a cornerstone principle of international law … that the acquisition of territory by war or force is inadmissible,” in a statement issued on June 16. The statement reads:

Israel’s stated plans for annexation would extend sovereignty over most of the Jordan Valley and all of the more than 235 illegal Israeli settlements in the West Bank. This would amount to approximately 30 percent of the West Bank.

It further condemned the Israeli plan, saying that “the morning after annexation would be the crystallisation of an already unjust reality: two peoples living in the same space, ruled by the same state, but with profoundly unequal rights. This is a vision of a 21st century apartheid.”

ICC Assembly of State Parties President Rejects Trump’s Executive Order

Responding to the U.S. executive order allowing sanctions against ICC employees, the President of the Assembly of State Parties to the Rome Statute O-Gon Kwon said the measures “undermine our common endeavor to fight impunity and to ensure accountability for mass atrocities. I deeply regret measures targeting Court officials, staff and their families.” The executive order is a response to the ICC investigation into the responsibility the United States, among others, has for alleged war crimes committed in Afghanistan. Kwon said he would “convene an extraordinary meeting of the Bureau of the Assembly next week to consider how to renew our unwavering commitment to the Court.” In an opinion piece published June 18, ICC President Dr. Chile Eboe-Osuji described the executive order as a “bullying tactic,” and noted that the investigations are not an attempt to target Americans, rather, the ICC’s “concern is that there are allegations of gross human rights violations in Afghanistan that victims complain have waited far too long without investigation or prosecution.”

(Editor’s Note: Readers interested in the recent executive order and the U.S. relationship with the ICC may want to read recent Just Security articles by Ambassador David Scheffer, Rob Berschinski, Ben Batros, and Adam M. Smith.)

UN Expert Welcomes US Supreme Court Ruling Preventing Firing on the Basis of Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled on June 15 that discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity is illegal under Title VII of the United States Civil Rights Act of 1964. U.N. Independent Expert on protection against violence and discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity Victor Madrigal-Borloz praised the ruling as a “very significant step toward breaking the cycle of discrimination against LGBT & gender-diverse persons.” Madrigal-Borloz said that most U.N. Member States do not provide adequate protection on the national legal level from employment-related discrimination on grounds of sexual orientation and gender identity, according to UN News reporting.

WHO Welcomes Promising Initial Trial Results of Potential COVID-19 Treatment

A British laboratory has found that dexamethasone, a corticosteroid, may lower mortality rates in patients seriously ill with COVID-19, according to a June 16 news report. World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus noted that this treatment is the first “to be shown to reduce mortality in patients with COVID-19 requiring oxygen or ventilator support,” according to a June 16 press release. The results have not yet been published in a peer-reviewed journal, and the WHO said it “will coordinate a meta-analysis to increase our overall understanding of this intervention.” Tedros said that “this is great news and I congratulate the Government of the UK, the University of Oxford, and the many hospitals and patients in the UK who have contributed to this lifesaving scientific breakthrough.”

Secretary-General Expresses Concern over Clash Between Indian and Chinese Forces

Earlier in the week, Chinese and Indian forces clashed along the two nations’ “line of actual control” in Ladakh, according to recent reporting. The clash was the first instance of a deadly military confrontation between the forces in the border region in 45 years. During a daily press briefing on June 16, the Secretary-General’s Special Representative for Syria Geir Pedersen expressed concern over the clash and “urge[d] both sides to exercise maximum restraint. We take positive note of reports that the two countries have engaged to de‑escalate the situation.” Deputy Spokesman for the Secretary-General Farhan Haq echoed the same concern in a June 17 press briefing. The two nations, each of which is a nuclear power with a population topping one billion, agreed to de-escalate their border situation on June 17.

UN Expert Decries Philippine Court’s Conviction of Journalist

Maria Ressa, a journalist and founder of the news site Rappler, was arrested by Filipino authorities for alleged “internet libel,” though many see the arrest as an attempt to intimidate independent journalists. U.N. Special Rapporteur on the promotion and protection of the right to freedom of opinion and expression David Kaye said “the conviction marks a new low in the Philippines’ protection of the freedom of expression and, in particular, the ability of an independent media to function in the country” in a statement released on June 16. Kaye said “any criminalisation of journalism, as took place here, serves only to defeat the ability of journalists to inform the public, to ensure open and rigorous public debate.”

Additional Items:

A new spike of COVID-19 cases in Beijing has led the city to impose a “soft lockdown,” according to recent reporting. According to a June 13 news release, the WHO is following up on the cases, some of which were linked to the Xinfadi Market in Beijing.

U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet advocated for reparations for slavery and colonialism in a Human Rights Council meeting in Geneva on June 17. She said that we must “make amends for centuries of violence and discrimination, including through formal apologies, truth-telling processes, and reparations in various forms.”

U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres called for a “new contract with nature” to combat deforestation and drought on June 17, saying, “today, our planet is ailing. Land degradation affects some 3.2 billion people … Through international action and solidarity, we can scale up land restoration and nature-based solutions for climate action and the benefit of future generations. By doing so, we can deliver on the Sustainable Development Goals and leave no one behind.”

A view of the elections in the UN Headquarters General Assembly Hall. 17 June 2020 United Nations, New York. Source: UN Photo # 843025

 

Featured Articles

How Inter-State Procedures in Human Rights Treaties Can Support the Black Lives Matter Movement

by

Questions for the Government in the Bolton Book TRO Hearing(s)

by and

Make Democracy and Governance a Keystone of the US Global Fragility Strategy

by and

Assessing the Government’s Lawsuit Against John Bolton [UPDATED after Wednesday’s filing of a TRO motion]

by and

Trump’s ICC EO Will Undercut All U.S. Sanctions Programs—Is That Why Treasury Isn’t Conspicuously on Board?

by

The UN Should Establish a Commission of Inquiry on Systemic Racism and Law Enforcement in the United States

by

Statement of Homeland and National Security Leaders

by

Dissecting the Executive Order on Int’l Criminal Court Sanctions: Scope, Effectiveness, and Tradeoffs

by

The Strength of America’s Apolitical Military

by , and

Redactions in CDC Communications Policies Leave Key Questions Unanswered

by

The Self-Defeating Executive Order Against the International Criminal Court

by

The Supreme Court’s Insidious Development of Qualified Immunity

by

Trump and Duterte Show Why UN Must Reassess Embrace of Counterterrorism

by and

At Confederate-Named Army Bases, Highlight US Ideals By Renaming Them for Honorable Figures

by and

International Standards Regarding the Handling of Demonstrations

by and

The Untold Power of Bill Barr to Direct US Military Forces in Case of “Civil Unrest”

by and

What Does the Constitutional Right of Assembly Protect? What Counts as “Peaceable”? And Who Should Decide?

by

Standing, Not-Standing with the Protesters: U.S. Policy on Hong Kong and BLM

by

The United States’ Racial Justice Problem Is Also an International Human Rights Law Problem

by

Ignore Trump’s Twitter Tantrum Executive Order and Address Disinformation Instead

by and

If We Could See Ourselves from the Outside

by

The U.S. Constitution and Limits on Detention and Use of Force in Handling Civil Unrest

by

The Military Justice Dimension: Constraints on Military Personnel in Handling Civil Unrest

by

Invoking “Terrorism” Against Police Protestors

by

The President and the Domestic Deployment of the Military: Answers to Five Key Questions

by

A Bipartisan Push in Congress to Fight the ‘Parallel Pandemic’ of Human Rights Abuses Abroad

by and

White Supremacist Infiltration of US Police Forces: Fact-Checking National Security Advisor O’Brien

by

Far-Right Infiltrators and Agitators in George Floyd Protests: Indicators of White Supremacists

by

Trump’s Empty “Withdrawal” from the World Health Organization

by

Understanding the Michael Flynn Case: Separating the Wheat from the Chaff, and the Proper from the Improper

by

State’s Selective Cooperation with Congress Raises Legal Questions that Demand Answers

by

Leading the Intelligence Community Will Be a Test for Ratcliffe

by and

Jurisdiction at Guantanamo: The Case of Long-Term Complicity

by

Eli Lake’s Omissions and Misleading Facts in Defense of Michael Flynn

by

Nuclear Arms Control, or a New Arms Race? Trump Seems Bent on the Latter.

by

How the U.N. Can Help Prevent the Spread of Proxy Conflicts

by and

Advancing Rights and Justice During a Pandemic: An Online Event Series

by and

The President’s Inversion of the Government’s Ethical Conduct Standards, Right Before Americans’ Eyes

by

Tents at Sea: How Greek Officials Use Rescue Equipment for Illegal Deportations

by and

Mapping the Proliferation of Human Rights Bodies’ Guidance on COVID-19 Mitigation

by

A Conversation With U.N. Special Rapporteur David Kaye: COVID-19 and Freedom of Expression

by

To Fix the COVID-19 Testing Gap, Take a Lesson from GM (or the Pentagon)

by , and

Oxford Statement on the International Law Protections Against Cyber Operations Targeting the Health Care Sector

by , , and

Turkey Opened the Door to the European Court of Human Rights for Syrian Victims

by

The Significance of the Supreme Court’s Opati Decision for States and Companies Sued for Terrorism in U.S. Courts

by

Anticipating Phase Two of the Trumped Up “Obamagate”

by

The Trump Administration’s Indefensible Legal Defense of Its Asylum Ban

by

Oversight and “Undermining”: Reflections on the Supreme Court Oral Arguments About Subpoenas for Trump’s Financial Information

by

Revisiting Export Controls in the COVID Era

by

What the Pandemic Tells Us About the State of U.S. Cybersecurity

by and

The Importance of New Statements on Sovereignty in Cyberspace by Austria, the Czech Republic and United States

by

Here’s What the New DoD Policy on Civilian Harm Should Include

by and

Grading DODs Annual Civilian Casualties Report: “Incomplete”

by and

Iranian Gunboat Harassment and the Rules of Engagement

by and

Timeline of the Coronavirus Pandemic and U.S. Response

by and

The Republic of Facebook

by

The Perils of Hyping Pandemic Response as a National Security Issue

by and

From “Enemy of the People” to “Essential”: The Pandemic Creates an Opening for the Press

by

Trump’s COVID-19 Immigration Proclamation May Be Legal, But It’s Still an Abuse of Power

by and

Trump’s “Deal of the Century” is Bibi’s Dream Come True

by

Mexico’s Initiative to Ensure Global Access to Medicines, Vaccines and Medical Equipment to Face COVID19

by and

Terrorism During a Pandemic: Assessing the Threat and Balancing the Hype

by

Top Experts Analyze Inspector General Report Finding Problems in FBI Surveillance

by , , and

Zoom and the Problem of Cybersecurity Moral Hazard

by

Russia’s Humanitarian Law Obligations to Civilians in Occupied Ukrainian Territories in the Time of COVID-19

by , and

Why We Filed a FOIA Request on How Many US Troops Are in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Syria

by and

Assessing Emergency Powers During #COVID-19

by , and

Healthcare Workers with Chronic Illness on Coronavirus Frontlines: The Need for Accommodations

by

What Counts As Sufficient Transparency on Civilian Casualties in Somalia

by

There is No Public Health Rationale for a Categorical Ban on Asylum Seekers

by

Seek and Speak the Truth

by

WhatsApp v. NSO Group: State Immunity and Cyber Spying

by and

Pompeo’s “Rights Commission” Is Worse Than Feared: 7 Concerns to Watch

by and

Deepfakes 2.0: The New Era of “Truth Decay”

by and

Coronavirus Border Expulsions: CDC’s Assault on Asylum Seekers and Unaccompanied Minors

by

The Time has Come to Have a Conversation at the U.N. on Self-Defence

by

Lawsuit Against Fox News Over Coronavirus Coverage: Can It Succeed? Should It?

by

Don’t Bother Suing China for Coronavirus

by

COVID-19 Shows How the U.S. Got National Security Wrong

by

How Terrorist Groups Will Try to Capitalize on the Coronavirus Crisis

by

Biopharma: The Next National Security Frontier

by

A Chance to Fix FISA

by

Military’s Response to the Coronavirus Crisis: Top 10 Principles

by

Former Officials Challenge Pompeo’s Threats to the International Criminal Court

by , , , , and

Repatriating Foreign Fighters from Syria: International Law and Political Will (Part 1)

by

Universal Health Care is a National Security Issue

by and

The Soleimani Strike and the Case for War Powers Reform

by

The Defense Department’s Measured Take on International Law in Cyberspace

by

Law Enforcement’s Facial Recognition Law-lessness: Comparing European and US Approaches

by

An Ambitious Reading of Facebook’s Content Regulation White Paper

by and

Russian Cyber Attacks Against Georgia, Public Attributions and Sovereignty in Cyberspace

by

What to Watch For in White House’s Annual Report on Use of Military Force

by and

Is the Pardon Power Unlimited?

by , , , , , and

Norm-Skepticism in Cyberspace? Counter-Factual and Counterproductive

by

The President’s War on Intelligence: Yes, It’s Worse Than You Think

by

Let the Rule of Law Rule Law Enforcement: Reflections on the Current Attorney General’s Tenure

by

New Online Resource: War Powers and Presidential Practice

by and

For House, Senate National Security Committees, Stopgaps for Term Limits

by

Video of Panel on the “Crisis at the Justice Department”

by

When Professionalism Mattered: Dissent Against U.S. Policy on Landmines

by

The Soul of the Justice Department: Who Must Stand Up For It Now

by

Punching on the Edges of the Grey Zone: Iranian Cyber Threats and State Cyber Responses

by

Please Support Just Security with a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

The CIA in the Age of Trump

by

Confronting Russia’s Role in Transnational White Supremacist Extremism

by and

Reading Between the Votes: 53 Senators Say Trump Guilty on the Facts

by

United Nations Sets Standards on Peaceful Assemblies and the Use of Less Lethal Weapons

by

Sudan’s Push for Removal from U.S. Terror List: Not a Panacea

by and

International Criminal Court and the Question of Palestine’s Statehood: Part II

by

Compilation of States’ Reactions to U.S. and Iranian Uses of Force in Iraq in January 2020

by and

How to Think About the Soleimani Strike in Four Questions

by

Iran’s Leaders Preserve the Republic With a Hybrid of International and Islamic Law

by

The President, His Relationship with Intelligence, and the Soleimani Strike

by

The Need for Increased Amicus Role in the FISA Process

by

U.S. Legal Defense of the Soleimani Strike at the United Nations: A Critical Assessment

by

Reevaluating Our Counter-Terrorism Information Sharing Methods

by

Lawful Self-Defense vs. Revenge Strikes: Scrutinizing Iran and U.S. Uses of Force under International Law

by and

The Targeted Killing of General Soleimani: Its Lawfulness and Why It Matters

by

Iran’s Unlawful Reprisal (and Ours)

by

Soleimani Strike Marks a Novel Shift in Targeted Killing, Dangerous to the Global Order

by

United States Killed Iraqi Military Official and Iraqi Military Personnel in the Two Recent Attacks

by

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

The Crossfire Hurricane Report’s Inconvenient Findings

by

New Leaked Documents Reveal China’s Chilling Crackdown on Muslims

by

Duty to Warn: Has the Trump Administration Learned from the Khashoggi Failure?

by

Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO? It’s Legally Possible, Whether or Not Politically Prudent

by

Climate Change Denialism Poses a National Security Threat

by

What’s the New Terror Financing Executive Order All About?

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Introduction to Just Security Series on UN Yemen Report

by and

The Once and Future Threat of Nuclear Weapon Testing

by

Expert Summaries of Mueller Report: A Collection

by , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , and

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Guide to the Mueller Report’s Findings on “Collusion”

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Kamran King

Summer Intern at Just Security and rising Junior majoring in International Relations and Economics at Brown University.

Read these related stories next:

How Inter-State Procedures in Human Rights Treaties Can Support the Black Lives Matter Movement

June 19, 2020 by

New UN Handbook on Sexual Violence in Conflict Helps, But Still Falls Short

June 19, 2020 by and

A Topical Index of COVID-19 Articles on Just Security

June 18, 2020 by

A Conversation With U.N. Special Rapporteur Ahmed Shaheed: COVID-19 and Freedom of Belief

June 18, 2020 by

Beware a China-Russia Nexus in Central Europe Amid US-EU Neglect

June 17, 2020 by and

Trump’s ICC EO Will Undercut All U.S. Sanctions Programs—Is That Why Treasury Isn’t Conspicuously on Board?

June 16, 2020 by

The UN Should Establish a Commission of Inquiry on Systemic Racism and Law Enforcement in the United States

June 16, 2020 by

A demonstrator walks in front of a row of military police members wearing riot gear as they push back demonstrators outside of the White House, June 1, 2020 in Washington D.C.

Statement of Homeland and National Security Leaders

June 15, 2020 by

Dissecting the Executive Order on Int’l Criminal Court Sanctions: Scope, Effectiveness, and Tradeoffs

June 15, 2020 by

The Strength of America’s Apolitical Military

June 15, 2020 by , and

Redactions in CDC Communications Policies Leave Key Questions Unanswered

June 12, 2020 by

The Self-Defeating Executive Order Against the International Criminal Court

June 12, 2020 by