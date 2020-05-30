Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (May 23-29)

George Floyd Protests
Social Media Executive Order
- Trump’s Executive Order Targets Twitter, Capitalizing on Right-Wing Grievance
by Faiza Patel (@FaizaPatelBCJ)
COVID-19
Editor’s Note – We have created A Topical Index of COVID-19 Articles on Just Security, a comprehensive subject-matter catalog that is continually updated. Below are coronavirus-related articles published this week.
Diplomacy
- The US Cannot Withdraw from the WHO Without First Paying Its Dues
by Jean Galbraith
Civil and Human Rights
- A Conversation With U.N. Special Rapporteur E. Tendayi Achiume: COVID-19, Racism, and Xenophobia
by E. Tendayi Achiume
- Human Rights Cannot Be Put on Hold
by JoAnn Kamuf Ward (@JoAnnKWard)
- Advancing Rights and Justice During a Pandemic: An Online Event Series
by Sarah Knuckey (@SarahKnuckey) and Jayne Huckerby (@jaynehuckerby )
Public Health
- What a “Feminist” Approach to Fighting COVID-19 Might Have Achieved
by Ambassador Donald Steinberg and Ruth Halperin-Kaddari
Michael Flynn Case
- Understanding the Michael Flynn Case: Separating the Wheat from the Chaff, and the Proper from the Improper [Updated]
by Marty Lederman (@marty_lederman)
- Eli Lake’s Omissions and Misleading Facts in Defense of Michael Flynn
by Barbara McQuade (@BarbMcQuade
Civilians in Armed Conflict
- Time to Move Beyond the Rhetoric of Protecting Civilians in Conflict
by Simon Bagshaw (@SimonBagshaw)
Intelligence Community
- Leading the Intelligence Community Will Be a Test for Ratcliffe
by Matt Olsen and Katrina Mulligan (@NatSecMulligan)
Public Corruption
- The President’s Inversion of the Government’s Ethical Conduct Standards, Right Before Americans’ Eyes
by Chris Jenks (@ChrisJenks_SMU)
- State’s Selective Cooperation with Congress Raises Legal Questions that Demand Answers
by Donald K. Sherman (@donaldonethics)
Nuclear Weapons
- Nuclear Arms Control, or a New Arms Race? Trump Seems Bent on the Latter.
by Daryl G. Kimball (@DarylGKimball)
Guantanamo Military Commissions
- Jurisdiction at Guantanamo: The Case of Long-Term Complicity
by Jens David Ohlin (@LieberCode)
Military Aid, Proxy Wars, and Civilian Casualties
- How the U.N. Can Help Prevent the Spread of Proxy Conflicts
by Brittany Benowitz and Alicia Ceccanese
Counterterrorism
- Ten Days that Show Why Trump’s Wrong on Terrorism
by Joshua Geltzer (@jgeltzer) and Luke Hartig (@LukeHartig)
- The Terrorist as a “Potentially Dangerous Person”: The German Counterterrorism Regime
by Kai Ambos
Immunity of Former Officials for International Crimes (German case of former Syrian officials)
- What Counts as State Practice? The Koblenz Trial and Functional Immunity
by Alexandre Skander Galand (@galand_s)
United Nations
