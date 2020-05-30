Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (May 23-29)

George Floyd Protests



Social Media Executive Order

COVID-19

Editor’s Note – We have created A Topical Index of COVID-19 Articles on Just Security, a comprehensive subject-matter catalog that is continually updated. Below are coronavirus-related articles published this week.

Diplomacy

The US Cannot Withdraw from the WHO Without First Paying Its Dues

by Jean Galbraith

Civil and Human Rights

Public Health

What a “Feminist” Approach to Fighting COVID-19 Might Have Achieved

by Ambassador Donald Steinberg and Ruth Halperin-Kaddari

Michael Flynn Case

Civilians in Armed Conflict

Intelligence Community

Public Corruption

Nuclear Weapons

Guantanamo Military Commissions

Military Aid, Proxy Wars, and Civilian Casualties

How the U.N. Can Help Prevent the Spread of Proxy Conflicts

by Brittany Benowitz and Alicia Ceccanese

Counterterrorism

Immunity of Former Officials for International Crimes (German case of former Syrian officials)

United Nations

National Security at the United Nations This Week (May 22-29)

by Kamran King

