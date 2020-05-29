State’s Selective Cooperation with Congress Raises Legal Questions that Demand Answers

by

May 29, 2020

Nearly a year after President Donald Trump asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to do him a “favor” by announcing an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden and the Ukrainian oil company Burisma, the State Department is cooperating with Senate Republicans’ partisan inquiry into Burisma, while ignoring basic oversight from congressional Democrats. This raises significant concerns about whether the Department is illegally stonewalling or playing favorites to help the president’s electoral future. 

While federal agencies certainly should be responsive to congressional requests, the Trump administration’s general recalcitrance to oversight, with the apparent exception for Burisma, invites serious legal questions. In fact, this practice suggests that State employees could be violating one or more statutes that prevent interfering with communications with Congress and the use of federal resources to influence an election. This is exactly the kind of misconduct that State’s inspector general (IG) could investigate. Curiously, Secretary Mike Pompeo recently orchestrated the president’s removal of Steve Linick, State’s Senate-confirmed IG, who has been replaced by a political appointee reporting to Pompeo.

Now, the State Department appears to be engaged in coordinated cooperation with an oversight investigation designed to harm the presumptive nominee of the Democratic Party for president, Biden, while ignoring requests that could be damaging to Trump. Last November, after Trump’s infamous call with the Ukrainian president gave rise to an impeachment inquiry, Republican senators pushed State to release information about Biden’s son, Hunter. Ron Johnson, chairman of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, and Chuck Grassley, chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, wrote to Pompeo requesting information about how a consulting firm hired by Burisma Holdings allegedly tried to leverage Hunter’s role on Burisma’s board, including to influence State Department matters. While it stonewalled Democrats’ requests for information during the impeachment proceedings, which featured several State Department witnesses, the Department voluntarily produced thousands of pages of documents to Johnson and Grassley earlier this year. 

By contrast, the State Department has refused to provide documents, testimony or information to satisfy more than a dozen requests from the House Committee on Foreign Affairs, chaired by Demcoratic Rep. Eliot Engel, since January 2019. Many of these inquiries relate to “serious allegations about President Trump’s conflicts of interest and abuse of the power of his office.” At least three of these requests, including for information related to Trump’s communications with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Jared Kushner’s shadow diplomacy, and concerns of politicized and distorted intelligence regarding nuclear, biological, and chemical weapons, have been outstanding for more than a year. 

Trump has consistently demonstrated hostility toward oversight throughout his tenure in office. In 2017, the Trump White House directed federal agencies to refuse oversight requests from congressional Democrats, and the Department of Justice issued a legal opinion that justified the policy. While no administration welcomes oversight, particularly from the opposition political party, these instructions were an “escalation” of the normal give and take between the branches and the parties. The Trump administration’s recalcitrance escalated further after Democrats took control of the House in 2019, leading to litigation to force compliance with duly authorized subpoenas. Not to be outdone, Trump took the extraordinary step of suing House Oversight Committee Chairman Elijah Cummings and a Democratic aide to block a private company from turning over his financial records. Trump has maintained this stance in 2020, announcing that he would allow Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, to testify about the administration’s coronavirus response before the Republican-led Senate, but not at a House subcommittee hearing led by Democrats.

While the president and the White House have flouted congressional oversight with impunity, any State Department employees involved in executing this strategy could face legal jeopardy under several statutes. For example, a rider in federal appropriations law provides a “governmentwide prohibition on the use of appropriated funds to pay the salary of an officer or employee who prohibits or prevents, or attempts or threatens to prohibit or prevent, another federal officer or employee from communicating with Congress.” The Government Accountability Office (GAO), which interprets federal appropriations law, most recently opined on this provision in 2016, concluding that the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) appropriation was not available to pay the salaries of two agency officials, where it found that their communications with congressional staff as well as with a third HUD employee “resulted in prohibiting or preventing, or attempting or threatening to prohibit or prevent, [that third] HUD employee from communicating with Congress.” GAO concluded that despite HUD’s decision to ultimately produce the requested witness without a subpoena, at some point, the ongoing dialogue about the congressional request ceased to “reflect a continuing negotiation of mutual accommodation with the committee to reach resolution of its request,” and instead, “the delay became a denial to make the [employee] available for interview.” Ironically, the request at issue here was from Grassley, who now seems unbothered by the Trump administration’s refusal to cooperate with his Democratic colleagues. 

State’s quick and fulsome response to Senate Republican inquiries about Bursima, in the midst of a global pandemic, no less, makes clear that fulfilling such requests is achievable when the Department intends to do so. Given the numerous unfulfilled requests from Engel and other Democrats to Pompeo, it seems highly likely that one or more employees at the State Department has violated federal appropriations law barring the prohibition or prevention of a federal officer communicating with Congress. Once GAO finds a violation of this provision, the agency is required to recoup the appropriated funds used to pay the salary of the offending employee. Failure to do so is a violation of the Antideficiency Act, which prohibits federal agencies from obligating or expending federal funds in advance or in excess of an appropriation. Once a violation of the Antideficiency Act is determined, the agency head must “immediately” report the matter to the president and to Congress. Federal employees who violate the act may also face administrative or even criminal penalties.

Another statute potentially implicated by State’s opposition to congressional oversight from Democrats while readily cooperating with Senate Republicans’ partisan investigation into the president’s political rival is the Hatch Act. The law explicitly prohibits executive branch employees from using their “official authority or influence for the purpose of interfering with or affecting the result of an election.” Prohibited political activity is defined as “an activity directed toward the success or failure of a political party, candidate for partisan political office, or partisan political group.” Penalties are generally administrative in nature, but can include removal from government service, reduction in grade, debarment from federal employment for up to five years, suspension, reprimand, or a civil fine. To date, the Office of Special Counsel (OSC), which enforces the Hatch Act, has found more than a dozen Trump administration officials in violation of the law, including Kellyanne Conway, who has been cited for dozens of offenses and has been recommended for firing.

There is ample reason to suggest that the Senate investigation into Burisma is politically motivated to damage Biden’s electoral prospects. Chairman Johsnon has admitted that the investigation could and should impact Biden’s candidacy. In addition, as the New York Times recently noted, Johnson and Grassley “are effectively picking up where the president left off last year when he pressed [Ukraine’s]leaders to investigate the Bidens.” But in order to prove a violation of the Hatch Act, there has to be evidence that State Department employees used their official positions to impact an election. Compliance with a congressional investigation, without more, is not enough to make a prima facie case. 

Even if we assume that the requesters have a partisan or nefarious purpose, we cannot impute that intent to agency employees working to satisfy the request. For example, every year, agencies receive FOIA requests from political parties and candidates to find dirt leading up to an election. OSC does not appear to have issued any public opinions or guidance suggesting that compliance with those requests runs afoul of the Hatch Act. In fact, it would be highly problematic and stunting to all congressional oversight for OSC to conclude that federal employees violate the law merely by cooperating with a politically motivated congressional investigation. OSC would be accused of playing politics. Federal employees could become collateral damage in partisan disputes between the branches over congressional inquiries. However, if the underlying facts show that an employee intentionally deviated from her agency’s normal practices or guidance to coordinate the disclosure of politically damaging or advantageous information about a candidate, OSC might take a different view. Even under those circumstances, the potential unintended consequences suggest a high bar and judicious approach.

The State Department’s prioritization of oversight requests from Republicans and refusal to comply with those from Democrats demands further investigation to determine the extent of the problem and what agency rules or statutes are implicated. For example, the Department of Transportation Office of Inspector General is conducting a review of alleged political favoritism by Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao’s office to benefit her husband, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. The Treasury Department’s acting IG also examined whether that department followed appropriate protocol in its handling of Democrats’ request for the president’s tax returns. State OIG can and should review how the agency has approached congressional oversight. If that investigation uncovers any evidence that State Department employees’ response to Johnson and Grassley’s Burisma investigation is designed to undermine the Biden campaign, OIG could make a referral to OSC for potential Hatch Act violations or take other corrective action. Of course, earlier this month, Trump removed the State Department IG and replaced him with a political appointee, suggesting that independent oversight may not be in the cards.

The Trump administration has bent or broken all legal standards and norms related to congressional oversight. The president’s directive that his administration respond only to requests from Republicans is among the clearest evidence of this abuse of power. At the State Department, this policy has manifested in the agency moving mountains to cooperate with a Senate investigation aimed at damaging Trump’s political opponent while ignoring inquiries from congressional Democrats that could tarnish the president’s own political prospects. These tactics undermine our system of checks and balances. And they could also create significant legal liability for any State Department officials involved in implementing the president’s unscrupulous strategy.

Image: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo takes a question from a reporter during a news conference at the State Department on April 29, 2020, in Washington, DC. Photo by ANDREW HARNIK/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

 

Featured Articles

State’s Selective Cooperation with Congress Raises Legal Questions that Demand Answers

by

Leading the Intelligence Community Will Be a Test for Ratcliffe

by and

Understanding the Michael Flynn Case: Separating the Wheat from the Chaff, and the Proper from the Improper

by

What a “Feminist” Approach to Fighting COVID-19 Might Have Achieved

by and

Jurisdiction at Guantanamo: The Case of Long-Term Complicity

by

Eli Lake’s Omissions and Misleading Facts in Defense of Michael Flynn

by

Nuclear Arms Control, or a New Arms Race? Trump Seems Bent on the Latter.

by

How the U.N. Can Help Prevent the Spread of Proxy Conflicts

by and

Ten Days that Show Why Trump’s Wrong on Terrorism

by and

Advancing Rights and Justice During a Pandemic: An Online Event Series

by and

Time to Move Beyond the Rhetoric of Protecting Civilians in Conflict

by

The US Cannot Withdraw from the WHO Without First Paying Its Dues

by

The President’s Inversion of the Government’s Ethical Conduct Standards, Right Before Americans’ Eyes

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (May 18-22)

by

Tents at Sea: How Greek Officials Use Rescue Equipment for Illegal Deportations

by and

Mapping the Proliferation of Human Rights Bodies’ Guidance on COVID-19 Mitigation

by

A Conversation With U.N. Special Rapporteur David Kaye: COVID-19 and Freedom of Expression

by

To Fix the COVID-19 Testing Gap, Take a Lesson from GM (or the Pentagon)

by , and

Oxford Statement on the International Law Protections Against Cyber Operations Targeting the Health Care Sector

by , , and

Turkey Opened the Door to the European Court of Human Rights for Syrian Victims

by

The Significance of the Supreme Court’s Opati Decision for States and Companies Sued for Terrorism in U.S. Courts

by

An Inquiry into DOJ’s Decision to Drop the Flynn Case Can’t Be Left to Judge Sullivan Alone

by

Why the Flynn Dismissal Deserves a Hard Look by the Court

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (May 11-15)

by

Anticipating Phase Two of the Trumped Up “Obamagate”

by

The Trump Administration’s Indefensible Legal Defense of Its Asylum Ban

by

Oversight and “Undermining”: Reflections on the Supreme Court Oral Arguments About Subpoenas for Trump’s Financial Information

by

Revisiting Export Controls in the COVID Era

by

COVID-19 and Health Systems: Responding to Unpredictable Predictability

by , and

Getting It Wrong: The 9/11 Military Commission and the Justiciability of Armed Conflict

by

What the Pandemic Tells Us About the State of U.S. Cybersecurity

by and

Coronavirus Legislative Responses in the UK: Regression to Panic and Disdain of Constitutionalism

by and

The Importance of New Statements on Sovereignty in Cyberspace by Austria, the Czech Republic and United States

by

Why No One Ever Really Wins a Proxy War

by and

DC Needs a New U.S. Attorney

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (May 4-8)

by

Here’s What the New DoD Policy on Civilian Harm Should Include

by and

Grading DODs Annual Civilian Casualties Report: “Incomplete”

by and

Iranian Gunboat Harassment and the Rules of Engagement

by and

Barr Ignores Settled Justice Department Policies in Run-Up to 2020 Elections

by

Timeline of the Coronavirus Pandemic and U.S. Response

by and

The Republic of Facebook

by

Let’s Make a Deal: How to Mitigate the Risk of Hypersonic Weapons

by

Ratcliffe’s Radical Positions During the Impeachment Proceedings

by and

The Perils of Hyping Pandemic Response as a National Security Issue

by and

From “Enemy of the People” to “Essential”: The Pandemic Creates an Opening for the Press

by

ODNI’s 2019 Statistical Transparency Report: The FBI Violates FISA…Again

by

Trump’s COVID-19 Immigration Proclamation May Be Legal, But It’s Still an Abuse of Power

by and

Trump’s “Deal of the Century” is Bibi’s Dream Come True

by

Mexico’s Initiative to Ensure Global Access to Medicines, Vaccines and Medical Equipment to Face COVID19

by and

Keeping an Eye on the Hand of Justice: Bill Barr and Targeting Joe Biden

by and

Terrorism During a Pandemic: Assessing the Threat and Balancing the Hype

by

Top Experts Analyze Inspector General Report Finding Problems in FBI Surveillance

by , , and

Zoom and the Problem of Cybersecurity Moral Hazard

by

Russia’s Humanitarian Law Obligations to Civilians in Occupied Ukrainian Territories in the Time of COVID-19

by , and

Why We Filed a FOIA Request on How Many US Troops Are in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Syria

by and

Assessing Emergency Powers During #COVID-19

by , and

Great Expectations: AFRICOM’s New Quarterly Report on Civilian Casualties

by

Healthcare Workers with Chronic Illness on Coronavirus Frontlines: The Need for Accommodations

by

What Counts As Sufficient Transparency on Civilian Casualties in Somalia

by

US Ramps Up War in Somalia, Killing More Civilians

by

The Dancer: President Trump, the Anti-Lockdown Posture, and Dr. Fauci’s Ace Card

by

There is No Public Health Rationale for a Categorical Ban on Asylum Seekers

by

Seek and Speak the Truth

by

WhatsApp v. NSO Group: State Immunity and Cyber Spying

by and

Pompeo’s “Rights Commission” Is Worse Than Feared: 7 Concerns to Watch

by and

An Abuse of Presidential Authority and American Power: Halting U.S. Funding for the World Health Organization

by

Governors and Mayors, Beware: Lawsuits Opposing Coronavirus Mitigation Orders Are a Real Threat

by

Deepfakes 2.0: The New Era of “Truth Decay”

by and

Coronavirus Border Expulsions: CDC’s Assault on Asylum Seekers and Unaccompanied Minors

by

The Time has Come to Have a Conversation at the U.N. on Self-Defence

by

9/11 All Over Again

by

Lawsuit Against Fox News Over Coronavirus Coverage: Can It Succeed? Should It?

by

Don’t Bother Suing China for Coronavirus

by

How Congress Can Save Lives, Protect Rights, and Exert U.S. Leadership Globally in Response to Coronavirus

by and

COVID-19 Shows How the U.S. Got National Security Wrong

by

How Terrorist Groups Will Try to Capitalize on the Coronavirus Crisis

by

The World’s Landmine Challenge Demands Presidential Action

by

Biopharma: The Next National Security Frontier

by

Threats to Democracy Spread with the Virus, We Must Keep Both in Check

by

A Chance to Fix FISA

by

COVID-19 and International Law: Must China Compensate Countries for the Damage?

by

Military’s Response to the Coronavirus Crisis: Top 10 Principles

by

Coronavirus, Public Perceptions and the Dangers of “News Deserts”

by

What the UN Security Council Can Do on Coronavirus: A Global Goods Coordination Mechanism

by

COVID-19 and Violent Conflict: Responding to Predictable Unpredictability

by

Former Officials Challenge Pompeo’s Threats to the International Criminal Court

by , , , , and

Repatriating Foreign Fighters from Syria: International Law and Political Will (Part 1)

by

Universal Health Care is a National Security Issue

by and

The Soleimani Strike and the Case for War Powers Reform

by

Peace in Afghanistan: Showmanship over Substance

by

The Defense Department’s Measured Take on International Law in Cyberspace

by

Law Enforcement’s Facial Recognition Law-lessness: Comparing European and US Approaches

by

An Ambitious Reading of Facebook’s Content Regulation White Paper

by and

Why the 2020 Election Will Be A Mess Part II: Beyond Russian Disinformation

by , and

Russian Cyber Attacks Against Georgia, Public Attributions and Sovereignty in Cyberspace

by

Telegram’s Cryptocurrency Could Have a Terrorism Problem

by

Facebook Bylaws for Takedown Oversight Board: Questions of Independence

by and

The U.S.-Taliban Accord: Can the Afghan Government Rise to the Occasion?

by

What to Watch For in White House’s Annual Report on Use of Military Force

by and

Is the Pardon Power Unlimited?

by , , , , , and

Norm-Skepticism in Cyberspace? Counter-factual and Counterproductive

by

The President’s War on Intelligence: Yes, It’s Worse Than You Think

by

Let the Rule of Law Rule Law Enforcement: Reflections on the Current Attorney General’s Tenure

by

New Online Resource: War Powers and Presidential Practice

by and

For House, Senate National Security Committees, Stopgaps for Term Limits

by

Video of Panel on the “Crisis at the Justice Department”

by

Sudan Takes Two Big Steps toward Normalizing Relations: USS Cole and Bashir

by

Senators Call for Prosecution of Gambian Paramilitary Fighter in US Custody

by

When Professionalism Mattered: Dissent Against U.S. Policy on Landmines

by

The Soul of the Justice Department: Who Must Stand Up For It Now

by

White House ‘1264 Notice’ and Novel Legal Claims for Military Action Against Iran

by

Exclusive: New Unredacted Emails Show How Deeply OMB Misled Congress on Ukraine

by

Punching on the Edges of the Grey Zone: Iranian Cyber Threats and State Cyber Responses

by

Please Support Just Security with a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

The CIA in the Age of Trump

by

Confronting Russia’s Role in Transnational White Supremacist Extremism

by and

Reading Between the Votes: 53 Senators Say Trump Guilty on the Facts

by

United Nations Sets Standards on Peaceful Assemblies and the Use of Less Lethal Weapons

by

Sudan’s Push for Removal from U.S. Terror List: Not a Panacea

by and

International Criminal Court and the Question of Palestine’s Statehood: Part II

by

Compilation of States’ Reactions to U.S. and Iranian Uses of Force in Iraq in January 2020

by and

How to Think About the Soleimani Strike in Four Questions

by

Iran’s Leaders Preserve the Republic With a Hybrid of International and Islamic Law

by

The President, His Relationship with Intelligence, and the Soleimani Strike

by

The Need for Increased Amicus Role in the FISA Process

by

U.S. Legal Defense of the Soleimani Strike at the United Nations: A Critical Assessment

by

Reevaluating Our Counter-Terrorism Information Sharing Methods

by

Lawful Self-Defense vs. Revenge Strikes: Scrutinizing Iran and U.S. Uses of Force under International Law

by and

The Targeted Killing of General Soleimani: Its Lawfulness and Why It Matters

by

Iran’s Unlawful Reprisal (and Ours)

by

Soleimani Strike Marks a Novel Shift in Targeted Killing, Dangerous to the Global Order

by

United States Killed Iraqi Military Official and Iraqi Military Personnel in the Two Recent Attacks

by

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

Exclusive: Unredacted Ukraine Documents Reveal Extent of Pentagon’s Legal Concerns

by

Most Read/Popular Just Security Articles of 2019

by

The Application of International Law to Cyberspace: Sovereignty and Non-intervention

by

The Crossfire Hurricane Report’s Inconvenient Findings

by

Trump’s Aim to Go Big on Nuclear Arms Control Should Begin by Extending New START

by

The Spencer Standoff with Trump over Gallagher Distracts from the Navy’s Real Problems

by

New Leaked Documents Reveal China’s Chilling Crackdown on Muslims

by

Go See The Report, Then Let’s Put Torture to Bed For Good

by , , and

Duty to Warn: Has the Trump Administration Learned from the Khashoggi Failure?

by

Assessing Turkey’s “Resettlement” Plans in Syria under the Law of Occupation

by and

Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO? It’s Legally Possible, Whether or Not Politically Prudent

by

Climate Change Denialism Poses a National Security Threat

by

What’s the New Terror Financing Executive Order All About?

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Introduction to Just Security Series on UN Yemen Report

by and

The Once and Future Threat of Nuclear Weapon Testing

by

Expert Summaries of Mueller Report: A Collection

by , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , and

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Guide to the Mueller Report’s Findings on “Collusion”

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Donald K. Sherman

Deputy Director at Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW); Adjunct Professor of Law at the Georgetown University Law Center. Follow him on Twitter (@donaldonethics).

Read these related stories next:

The President’s Inversion of the Government’s Ethical Conduct Standards, Right Before Americans’ Eyes

May 26, 2020 by

Protesters from several humanitarian associations lay on the ground, on February 6, 2020 at Cherbourg harbor, during an action to prevent the docking of the Bahri Yanbu, a ship flying the flag of Saudi Arabia accused of transporting weapons for the conflict in Yemen.

How States Supporting Armed Proxies Can Reduce Civilian Casualties and Protracted Hostilities

May 20, 2020 by and

Lessons From a Torture Advocate’s Failed Bid for a Key Human Rights Position

May 5, 2020 by and

Ratcliffe’s Radical Positions During the Impeachment Proceedings

May 5, 2020 by and

“Corona Ceasefires”: An Opportunity for Negotiated Agreements?

May 4, 2020 by

Top Experts Analyze Inspector General Report Finding Problems in FBI Surveillance

April 27, 2020 by , , and

Russia’s Humanitarian Law Obligations to Civilians in Occupied Ukrainian Territories in the Time of COVID-19

April 23, 2020 by , and

Michael Atkinson leaves the U.S. Capitol south door.

Congress Should Take Steps to Protect the Independence of Inspectors General

April 17, 2020 by

Inspector General of the Intelligence Community Michael Atkinson arrives for a closed-door hearing before the House Intelligence Committee in Washington, DC, on October 4, 2019.

Seek and Speak the Truth

April 16, 2020 by

South African LGBTIQ community holds banner reading "Stop HIV & TB Discrimination #RespectDiversity"

Pompeo’s “Rights Commission” Is Worse Than Feared: 7 Concerns to Watch

April 16, 2020 by and

Emergency Medical Technicians bring a patient into Wyckoff Hospital in the Borough of Brooklyn on April 6, 2020 in New York.

The Human Rights Lessons from COVID-19: Equality Requires Economic and Social Rights Protections

April 9, 2020 by

Committee ranking member Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) talks with committee chairman Sen. Richard Burr (R-NC) during a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing.

Congress Must Insert Oversight of Intel Community in COVID Emergency Legislation

April 6, 2020 by