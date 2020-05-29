National Security at the United Nations This Week (May 22-29)

by

May 29, 2020

(Editor’s Note: This is the latest in Just Security’s weekly series keeping readers up to date on developments at the United Nations at the intersection of national security, human rights, and the rule of law.)

UN Human Rights Experts Warn Certain US States Using Pandemic as Pretext for Restricting Access to Abortion and Reproductive Healthcare

The United Nations Working Group on Discrimination against Women and Girls warned “that some US states appear to be manipulating the COVID-19 crisis to curb access to essential abortion care,” in a statement May 27. Vice-Chair Elizabeth Broderick noted, “We regret that [Texas, Oklahoma, Alabama, Iowa, Ohio, Arkansas, Louisiana, and Tennessee], with a long history of restrictive practices against abortion, appear to be manipulating the crisis to severely restrict women’s reproductive rights.” The statement noted these U.S. states have used COVID-19 emergency orders suspending medical procedures not deemed immediately necessary to restrict access to abortion services. This statement follows a letter from Acting Administrator of USAID John Barsa to U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres on May 18, which requested that the U.N. remove references to “sexual and reproductive health” from its “Global Humanitarian Response Plan” document outlining best practices in addressing the spread of the novel coronavirus (April original here, May update here). UN News reported that “the Working Group was also extremely concerned by the US insistence to remove [these] references.”

WHO Declares South America “New Epicentre” for COVID-19 Pandemic

Executive Director of the World Health Organization’s (WHO’s) Emergencies Programme Dr. Michael Ryan said that “[i]n a sense South America has become a new epicentre” for the COVID-19 pandemic at a May 22 press conference. He noted that WHO has “seen many South American countries with increasing numbers of cases and clearly there’s a concern across many of those countries but certainly the most affected is Brazil at this point.” Brazil has the second most coronavirus cases in the world, with more than 400,000 infections and nearly 26,000 deaths, placing it behind only the United States.

(Editor’s Note: Readers interested in the COVID-19 situation in Brazil may also be interested in this recent Just Security article by Jocelyn Getgen Kestenbaum.)

US and China Clash at UN over Hong Kong National Security Legislation

The United States requested that the U.N. Security Council convene to discuss China’s planned national security law for Hong Kong on May 27, according to recent reporting. China opposed the request, arguing that the law constituted an internal matter and was thus outside the Security Council’s mandate. Each nation accused the other of violating its commitments under international law. Relatedly, also on May 27, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told Congress that Hong Kong no longer qualifies for special status under U.S. law, a change that could impair the territory’s status as a financial hub according to recent news.

UN Rights Commissioner Condemns Police Killing of George Floyd, Broader US Failure to Address Pervasive Racial Discrimination

U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet issued a statement on May 28 commenting on the most recent killing of an unarmed African American by the police or private citizens. The statement refers to the May 25 killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police officers. Floyd was killed by an officer kneeling on his neck for seven minutes while he lay prostrate on the ground handcuffed. Referring to Floyd’s death as “the latest in a long line of killings of unarmed African Americans by US police officers and members of the public,” Bachelet said “[t]he US authorities must take serious action to stop such killings.” While she “welcome[d] the fact that the Federal authorities have announced that an investigation will be prioritized,” Bachelet further stated that “[t]he role that entrenched and pervasive racial discrimination plays in such deaths must also be fully examined, properly recognized and dealt with.”

UN Food Agency Warns Yemen’s Humanitarian Aid Projects near “Breaking Point”

Elisabeth Byrs, U.N. World Food Programme (WFP) Senior Spokesperson, warned that the coronavirus pandemic could “push many more children in Yemen into acute malnutrition” at a recent remote press conference, according to a May 26 UN News article. The article further states that WFP needs $870 million in aid to continue “life-saving assistance to millions of vulnerable people for the next six months.” According to the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees “around 80 percent of the Yemeni population need humanitarian assistance,” and “the aid situation in Yemen threatens to spin out of control.” A U.N. pledging conference for Yemen will be held June 2.

(Editor’s Note: Readers interested in the interplay between the conflict in Yemen, COVID-19, and humanitarian concerns may also be interested in recent Just Security articles by Abdulrasheed Al-Faqih and Kristine Beckerle, Charlotte Kamin, Asli Ozcelik Olcay, and Catriona Murdoch and Niriksha Sanghvi.)

WHO Pauses Hydroxychloroquine Use in Its Solidarity Clinical Trials Pending Safety Review

WHO announced it was halting the use of hydroxychloroquine in its solidarity clinical trials “while the safety data is reviewed by the Data Safety Monitoring Board” in an update about the trials issued May 27. The “Solidarity” trials, launched by WHO and partners, are an international collaborative effort to find an effective COVID-19 treatment. This announcement follows a study, published in The Lancet, linking hydroxychloroquine to higher mortality rates among patients with COVID-19. The update states that the review will examine available data to “adequately evaluate the potential benefits and harms from hydroxychloroquine.”

(Editor’s Note: Readers interested in the debate around the use of hydroxychloroquine as a method of preventing the contraction of or treating the symptoms of the novel coronavirus may also be interested in this recent Just Security article by Sidney Blumenthal.)

UN Secretary-General Warns COVID-19 Threatens Civilians Caught in Violence

Guterres warned that civilians caught in armed conflicts are particularly at risk due to the coronavirus pandemic during remarks to the Security Council on May 27. Guterres noted that “it has become even more difficult to protect the most vulnerable. This is particularly true in conflict zones, where civilians were already exposed to significant risks.” In these remarks, Guterres also addressed the response to his call, during a March 23 press conference, for a global ceasefire:

I am encouraged by expressions of support. However, this support has not been translated into concrete action. In some cases, the pandemic may even create incentives for warring parties to press their advantage, or to strike hard while international attention is focused elsewhere.

Activists Urge UN Not to Replace Peacekeepers in South Sudan with a “Political Mission”

Almost 100 civil society groups signed a petition opposing the U.N. plan to withdraw its 26,000 peacekeepers from Darfur this year, according to reporting. The Security Council is expected to agree on plans that will remove these peacekeepers in October and replace them with a “UN Political Mission.” The mission will assist the transitional South Sudanese Government, which will end in 2022, with holding elections and drafting a constitution. Activists warn that the move could put the lives of Darfur citizens at risk.

OHCHR in Iraq Releases Human Rights Special Report on Recent Demonstrations

The Human Rights Office of the U.N. Assistance Mission for Iraq released a special report on May 23 detailing potential human rights violations committed against abducted Iraqi demonstrators. The report warns that “[a] general absence of accountability for these acts continues to contribute to a pervasive environment of impunity in relation to reported violations and abuses linked to the demonstrations.” The report also noted that “Government acknowledgement of the abductions and disappearances, as well as efforts to prevent foreseeable acts of abduction or hold accountable those responsible, appear limited, raising concerns about Iraq’s adherence to the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, the Convention against Torture and the International Convention for the Protection of All Persons from Enforced Disappearance.” It concluded by recommending that the new government of Iraq “[m]ake immediate efforts to ensure compliance with its obligations” under these three instruments.

Trudeau Calls for Global Coordination During Coronavirus Pandemic Recovery

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, co-hosting a meeting with Secretary-General Guterres and Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness, said that “for the global economy to recover, and for our domestic economies to bounce back, we need a global, coordinated plan.” The meeting comes as Canada is hoping to secure a non-permanent seat on the Security Council with a platform centered around rebuilding the world following the COVID-19 pandemic, according to recent reporting. Canada faces competition from Ireland and Norway for this Council seat. As European countries are expected to support these nations’ bids, Trudeau has focused on garnering African, Asian, and Caribbean support.

UNAMA Welcomes Unexpected Taliban Ceasefire

U.N. Secretary-General’s Special Representative for Afghanistan and Head of the U.N. Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) Deborah Lyons tweeted on May 23 that a recent ceasefire is a “reason to hope.” The Taliban announced a three-day ceasefire May 24-26, which the Afghan government welcomed and stated it would also observe, to allow the celebration of the Muslim holiday Eid al-Fitr. U.N. spokesperson Stephane Dujarric issued a statement on behalf of the secretary-general welcoming the ceasefire and “urg[ing] all parties concerned to seize this opportunity and embrace an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process.” With the ceasefire having concluded, the Taliban are thought to have launched an attack against Afghan forces on May 28, according to recent reporting.

(Editor’s Note: Readers interested in the interplay between COVID-19 and ceasefires, including in Afghanistan, may also be interested in this recent Just Security article by Asli Ozcelik Olcay.)

EU Foreign Affairs Chief Calls on Security Council Members to “do Their Part” in Revitalizing Multilateral Global Governance System

In a May 28 video address to the Security Council, EU High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell chastised the Council’s “paraly[sis] by vetoes and political infighting” and resultant inability to take necessary action during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The remarks, reported by UN News, were delivered during a Council virtual meeting on cooperation between the U.N. and regional and sub-regional organizations, such as the EU. Borrell further stated that “[t]he world needs a revitalized multilateral system, but this will only happen if we all invest in it. This, the EU is doing. We count on those who sit on the Security Council to do their part.”

WHO Foundation Established to Raise Funds for Pressing Global Health Challenges

WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus welcomed the creation of the independent grant-making WHO Foundation in a press conference May 28. Prior to the creation of WHO Foundation, WHO had not received donations from the general public. Donations to WHO Foundation, which is a separate legal entity from WHO, “will facilitate contributions from the general public … to help broaden WHO’s donor base and work towards more sustainable and predictable funding,” according to a WHO news release. Tedros said that the creation of WHO foundation was an important step “towards achieving our mission to promote health, keep the world safe and serve the vulnerable.”

WHO, GAVI, and UNICEF Warn Pandemic’s Disruption of Vaccinations Puts 80 Million Young Children at Risk

In a May 22 news release, WHO, the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization (GAVI), and UNICEF warned that COVID-19 related disruptions to regular vaccination and immunization services put millions of children “at risk of diseases like diphtheria, measles and polio.” The release states:

According to data collected by the World Health Organization, UNICEF, Gavi and the Sabin Vaccine Institute, provision of routine immunization services is substantially hindered in at least 68 countries and is likely to affect approximately 80 million children under the age of 1 living in these countries.

One of the reasons for the disruption to these services is that “[m]any countries have temporarily and justifiably suspended preventive mass vaccination campaigns.”

WHO, FIFA, and European Commission Launch Campaign to Support Those at Risk of Domestic Violence during Pandemic

According to a May 26 joint news release, the #SafeHome campaign aims to support women and children at risk due to the spike in domestic violence cases caused by stay-at-home measures designed to combat COVID-19. Tedros said “[j]ust as physical, sexual or psychological violence has no place in football, it has no place in the home.” The campaign includes a video awareness campaign featuring footballers and a factsheet about domestic violence.

Additional Items

The U.N. and World Bank are working with the Mozambique Ministry of Education and Human Development to explore remote learning possibilities for schools in Mozambique, where the closing of “nearly 15,000 schools and universities” since March 23 has affected “more than 8.5 million students,” according to a recent UN News article.

WHO, UNICEF, and the International Baby Food Action Network warned in a report on May 27 that many countries are failing to prevent the “harmful marketing” of breastmilk substitutes. The report concludes that “[l]egislators and policy-makers should recognize their obligations … to promote and protect breastfeeding, and to eliminate inappropriate marketing practices.”

Secretary-General Guterres warned that the COVID-19 pandemic threatens African countries’ progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals and the African Union’s Agenda 2063 development targets, in his Africa Day (May 25) message. Guterres praised armed groups that “responded to the call and declared unilateral ceasefires,” while “implor[ing] other armed movements and governments in Africa to do likewise.”

U.N. refugee and migration agencies welcomed donor pledges amounting to $2.79 billion to support Venezuelan migrants who have fled the crisis in their home country. U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees and International Organization for Migration Joint Special Representative Eduardo Stein said that “these contributions will make a real difference to the lives of refugees and migrants from Venezuela.”

(Editor’s Note: Readers interested in the human rights situation in Venezuela may also be interested in this Just Security article by Gissou Nia and Rodrigo Diamanti.)

International Labour Organization (ILO) Director-General Guy Ryder warned that “the COVID-19 economic crisis is hitting young people – especially women – harder and faster than any other group,” in a press release May 27. Furthermore, the fourth edition of the ILO Monitor: COVID-19 and the world of work, released May 27, “calls for urgent, large-scale and targeted policy responses to support youth.”

Image – Secretary-General António Guterres (left) speaks with Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed ahead of participating in the high-level virtual event on Financing for Development in the Era of COVID-19 and Beyond, May 28, 2020. UN Photo # 842185

 

Featured Articles

Trump’s Executive Order Targets Twitter, Capitalizing on Right-Wing Grievance

by

State’s Selective Cooperation with Congress Raises Legal Questions that Demand Answers

by

Leading the Intelligence Community Will Be a Test for Ratcliffe

by and

Understanding the Michael Flynn Case: Separating the Wheat from the Chaff, and the Proper from the Improper

by

What a “Feminist” Approach to Fighting COVID-19 Might Have Achieved

by and

Jurisdiction at Guantanamo: The Case of Long-Term Complicity

by

Eli Lake’s Omissions and Misleading Facts in Defense of Michael Flynn

by

Nuclear Arms Control, or a New Arms Race? Trump Seems Bent on the Latter.

by

How the U.N. Can Help Prevent the Spread of Proxy Conflicts

by and

Ten Days that Show Why Trump’s Wrong on Terrorism

by and

Advancing Rights and Justice During a Pandemic: An Online Event Series

by and

Time to Move Beyond the Rhetoric of Protecting Civilians in Conflict

by

The US Cannot Withdraw from the WHO Without First Paying Its Dues

by

The President’s Inversion of the Government’s Ethical Conduct Standards, Right Before Americans’ Eyes

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (May 18-22)

by

Tents at Sea: How Greek Officials Use Rescue Equipment for Illegal Deportations

by and

Mapping the Proliferation of Human Rights Bodies’ Guidance on COVID-19 Mitigation

by

A Conversation With U.N. Special Rapporteur David Kaye: COVID-19 and Freedom of Expression

by

To Fix the COVID-19 Testing Gap, Take a Lesson from GM (or the Pentagon)

by , and

Oxford Statement on the International Law Protections Against Cyber Operations Targeting the Health Care Sector

by , , and

Turkey Opened the Door to the European Court of Human Rights for Syrian Victims

by

The Significance of the Supreme Court’s Opati Decision for States and Companies Sued for Terrorism in U.S. Courts

by

An Inquiry into DOJ’s Decision to Drop the Flynn Case Can’t Be Left to Judge Sullivan Alone

by

Why the Flynn Dismissal Deserves a Hard Look by the Court

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (May 11-15)

by

Anticipating Phase Two of the Trumped Up “Obamagate”

by

The Trump Administration’s Indefensible Legal Defense of Its Asylum Ban

by

Oversight and “Undermining”: Reflections on the Supreme Court Oral Arguments About Subpoenas for Trump’s Financial Information

by

Revisiting Export Controls in the COVID Era

by

COVID-19 and Health Systems: Responding to Unpredictable Predictability

by , and

Getting It Wrong: The 9/11 Military Commission and the Justiciability of Armed Conflict

by

What the Pandemic Tells Us About the State of U.S. Cybersecurity

by and

Coronavirus Legislative Responses in the UK: Regression to Panic and Disdain of Constitutionalism

by and

The Importance of New Statements on Sovereignty in Cyberspace by Austria, the Czech Republic and United States

by

Why No One Ever Really Wins a Proxy War

by and

DC Needs a New U.S. Attorney

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (May 4-8)

by

Here’s What the New DoD Policy on Civilian Harm Should Include

by and

Grading DODs Annual Civilian Casualties Report: “Incomplete”

by and

Iranian Gunboat Harassment and the Rules of Engagement

by and

Barr Ignores Settled Justice Department Policies in Run-Up to 2020 Elections

by

Timeline of the Coronavirus Pandemic and U.S. Response

by and

The Republic of Facebook

by

Let’s Make a Deal: How to Mitigate the Risk of Hypersonic Weapons

by

Ratcliffe’s Radical Positions During the Impeachment Proceedings

by and

The Perils of Hyping Pandemic Response as a National Security Issue

by and

From “Enemy of the People” to “Essential”: The Pandemic Creates an Opening for the Press

by

ODNI’s 2019 Statistical Transparency Report: The FBI Violates FISA…Again

by

Trump’s COVID-19 Immigration Proclamation May Be Legal, But It’s Still an Abuse of Power

by and

Trump’s “Deal of the Century” is Bibi’s Dream Come True

by

Mexico’s Initiative to Ensure Global Access to Medicines, Vaccines and Medical Equipment to Face COVID19

by and

Keeping an Eye on the Hand of Justice: Bill Barr and Targeting Joe Biden

by and

Terrorism During a Pandemic: Assessing the Threat and Balancing the Hype

by

Top Experts Analyze Inspector General Report Finding Problems in FBI Surveillance

by , , and

Zoom and the Problem of Cybersecurity Moral Hazard

by

Russia’s Humanitarian Law Obligations to Civilians in Occupied Ukrainian Territories in the Time of COVID-19

by , and

Why We Filed a FOIA Request on How Many US Troops Are in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Syria

by and

Assessing Emergency Powers During #COVID-19

by , and

Great Expectations: AFRICOM’s New Quarterly Report on Civilian Casualties

by

Healthcare Workers with Chronic Illness on Coronavirus Frontlines: The Need for Accommodations

by

What Counts As Sufficient Transparency on Civilian Casualties in Somalia

by

US Ramps Up War in Somalia, Killing More Civilians

by

The Dancer: President Trump, the Anti-Lockdown Posture, and Dr. Fauci’s Ace Card

by

There is No Public Health Rationale for a Categorical Ban on Asylum Seekers

by

Seek and Speak the Truth

by

WhatsApp v. NSO Group: State Immunity and Cyber Spying

by and

Pompeo’s “Rights Commission” Is Worse Than Feared: 7 Concerns to Watch

by and

An Abuse of Presidential Authority and American Power: Halting U.S. Funding for the World Health Organization

by

Governors and Mayors, Beware: Lawsuits Opposing Coronavirus Mitigation Orders Are a Real Threat

by

Deepfakes 2.0: The New Era of “Truth Decay”

by and

Coronavirus Border Expulsions: CDC’s Assault on Asylum Seekers and Unaccompanied Minors

by

The Time has Come to Have a Conversation at the U.N. on Self-Defence

by

9/11 All Over Again

by

Lawsuit Against Fox News Over Coronavirus Coverage: Can It Succeed? Should It?

by

Don’t Bother Suing China for Coronavirus

by

How Congress Can Save Lives, Protect Rights, and Exert U.S. Leadership Globally in Response to Coronavirus

by and

COVID-19 Shows How the U.S. Got National Security Wrong

by

How Terrorist Groups Will Try to Capitalize on the Coronavirus Crisis

by

The World’s Landmine Challenge Demands Presidential Action

by

Biopharma: The Next National Security Frontier

by

Threats to Democracy Spread with the Virus, We Must Keep Both in Check

by

A Chance to Fix FISA

by

COVID-19 and International Law: Must China Compensate Countries for the Damage?

by

Military’s Response to the Coronavirus Crisis: Top 10 Principles

by

Coronavirus, Public Perceptions and the Dangers of “News Deserts”

by

What the UN Security Council Can Do on Coronavirus: A Global Goods Coordination Mechanism

by

COVID-19 and Violent Conflict: Responding to Predictable Unpredictability

by

Former Officials Challenge Pompeo’s Threats to the International Criminal Court

by , , , , and

Repatriating Foreign Fighters from Syria: International Law and Political Will (Part 1)

by

Universal Health Care is a National Security Issue

by and

The Soleimani Strike and the Case for War Powers Reform

by

Peace in Afghanistan: Showmanship over Substance

by

The Defense Department’s Measured Take on International Law in Cyberspace

by

Law Enforcement’s Facial Recognition Law-lessness: Comparing European and US Approaches

by

An Ambitious Reading of Facebook’s Content Regulation White Paper

by and

Why the 2020 Election Will Be A Mess Part II: Beyond Russian Disinformation

by , and

Russian Cyber Attacks Against Georgia, Public Attributions and Sovereignty in Cyberspace

by

Telegram’s Cryptocurrency Could Have a Terrorism Problem

by

Facebook Bylaws for Takedown Oversight Board: Questions of Independence

by and

The U.S.-Taliban Accord: Can the Afghan Government Rise to the Occasion?

by

What to Watch For in White House’s Annual Report on Use of Military Force

by and

Is the Pardon Power Unlimited?

by , , , , , and

Norm-Skepticism in Cyberspace? Counter-factual and Counterproductive

by

The President’s War on Intelligence: Yes, It’s Worse Than You Think

by

Let the Rule of Law Rule Law Enforcement: Reflections on the Current Attorney General’s Tenure

by

New Online Resource: War Powers and Presidential Practice

by and

For House, Senate National Security Committees, Stopgaps for Term Limits

by

Video of Panel on the “Crisis at the Justice Department”

by

Sudan Takes Two Big Steps toward Normalizing Relations: USS Cole and Bashir

by

Senators Call for Prosecution of Gambian Paramilitary Fighter in US Custody

by

When Professionalism Mattered: Dissent Against U.S. Policy on Landmines

by

The Soul of the Justice Department: Who Must Stand Up For It Now

by

White House ‘1264 Notice’ and Novel Legal Claims for Military Action Against Iran

by

Exclusive: New Unredacted Emails Show How Deeply OMB Misled Congress on Ukraine

by

Punching on the Edges of the Grey Zone: Iranian Cyber Threats and State Cyber Responses

by

Please Support Just Security with a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

The CIA in the Age of Trump

by

Confronting Russia’s Role in Transnational White Supremacist Extremism

by and

Reading Between the Votes: 53 Senators Say Trump Guilty on the Facts

by

United Nations Sets Standards on Peaceful Assemblies and the Use of Less Lethal Weapons

by

Sudan’s Push for Removal from U.S. Terror List: Not a Panacea

by and

International Criminal Court and the Question of Palestine’s Statehood: Part II

by

Compilation of States’ Reactions to U.S. and Iranian Uses of Force in Iraq in January 2020

by and

How to Think About the Soleimani Strike in Four Questions

by

Iran’s Leaders Preserve the Republic With a Hybrid of International and Islamic Law

by

The President, His Relationship with Intelligence, and the Soleimani Strike

by

The Need for Increased Amicus Role in the FISA Process

by

U.S. Legal Defense of the Soleimani Strike at the United Nations: A Critical Assessment

by

Reevaluating Our Counter-Terrorism Information Sharing Methods

by

Lawful Self-Defense vs. Revenge Strikes: Scrutinizing Iran and U.S. Uses of Force under International Law

by and

The Targeted Killing of General Soleimani: Its Lawfulness and Why It Matters

by

Iran’s Unlawful Reprisal (and Ours)

by

Soleimani Strike Marks a Novel Shift in Targeted Killing, Dangerous to the Global Order

by

United States Killed Iraqi Military Official and Iraqi Military Personnel in the Two Recent Attacks

by

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

Exclusive: Unredacted Ukraine Documents Reveal Extent of Pentagon’s Legal Concerns

by

Most Read/Popular Just Security Articles of 2019

by

The Application of International Law to Cyberspace: Sovereignty and Non-intervention

by

The Crossfire Hurricane Report’s Inconvenient Findings

by

Trump’s Aim to Go Big on Nuclear Arms Control Should Begin by Extending New START

by

The Spencer Standoff with Trump over Gallagher Distracts from the Navy’s Real Problems

by

New Leaked Documents Reveal China’s Chilling Crackdown on Muslims

by

Go See The Report, Then Let’s Put Torture to Bed For Good

by , , and

Duty to Warn: Has the Trump Administration Learned from the Khashoggi Failure?

by

Assessing Turkey’s “Resettlement” Plans in Syria under the Law of Occupation

by and

Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO? It’s Legally Possible, Whether or Not Politically Prudent

by

Climate Change Denialism Poses a National Security Threat

by

What’s the New Terror Financing Executive Order All About?

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Introduction to Just Security Series on UN Yemen Report

by and

The Once and Future Threat of Nuclear Weapon Testing

by

Expert Summaries of Mueller Report: A Collection

by , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , and

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Guide to the Mueller Report’s Findings on “Collusion”

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Kamran King

Kamran King is an intern at Just Security. Kamran is a rising Junior majoring in International Relations and Economics at Brown University.

Read these related stories next:

A Topical Index of COVID-19 Articles on Just Security

May 29, 2020 by

A Conversation With U.N. Special Rapporteur E. Tendayi Achiume: COVID-19, Racism, and Xenophobia

May 29, 2020 by

What a “Feminist” Approach to Fighting COVID-19 Might Have Achieved

May 28, 2020 by and

Members of the Bavarian police and the Bundeswehr, the German armed forces, intercept a vehicle and pin a man to the ground at a checkpoint during a demonstration as part of the GETEX anti-terror exercises during a media event on March 9, 2017 in Murnau, Germany.

The Terrorist as a “Potentially Dangerous Person”: The German Counterterrorism Regime

May 28, 2020 by

Nuclear Arms Control, or a New Arms Race? Trump Seems Bent on the Latter.

May 27, 2020 by

How the U.N. Can Help Prevent the Spread of Proxy Conflicts

May 27, 2020 by and

A protester looks at riot police officers during a protest against the government of President Sebastian Piñera on March 20, 2020 in Santiago, Chile.

Advancing Rights and Justice During a Pandemic: An Online Event Series

May 27, 2020 by and

The US Cannot Withdraw from the WHO Without First Paying Its Dues

May 26, 2020 by

Human Rights Cannot Be Put on Hold

May 26, 2020 by

National Security at the United Nations This Week (May 15-22)

May 23, 2020 by

Tents at Sea: How Greek Officials Use Rescue Equipment for Illegal Deportations

May 22, 2020 by and

Stacked Files On Table

Mapping the Proliferation of Human Rights Bodies’ Guidance on COVID-19 Mitigation

May 22, 2020 by