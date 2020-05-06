The Facebook Oversight Board: An Experiment in Self-Regulation

by

May 6, 2020

After months of consultation, drawing up policies and setting up legal arrangements, Facebook is about to unveil its Oversight Board for content decisions. Although Mark Zuckerberg initially spoke of the board as a “Supreme Court” of sorts, it is of course a self-regulatory body with global impact, not a public institution. The board may be the most interesting development in social media self-regulation since the 2008 Global Network Initiative on internet censorship and privacy rights, and since Google began the practice of publishing transparency reports in 2010.

As part of Facebook’s system for monitoring and regulating content posted on its global platform, the board is subject to many of the criticisms that are typical for self-regulatory models, especially questions of mandate and accountability. But such structures also can have advantages, and like transparency reports and GNI, this board could prove to be a promising exercise.

The first concern, mandate, is an issue when the objectives of a self-regulatory system are drawn up by an entity lacking the “democratic legitimacy” that a statutory or constitutional authority might carry. Facebook’s content-moderation system uses rules and standards that did not come from an elected legislature, or a Supreme Court or another source that carries democratic legitimacy. In issuing its statement of values and community guidelines, the company has already set out the rules the board will implement, and it has done so in a unilateral manner that undermines those very objectives.

This triggered understandable concerns that the company is defining for itself its duties toward the public. The criticism might have been avoided or mitigated by importing existing democratically legitimate goals from a statute or another source considered at least relatively legitimate in ideological terms such as international law. Given the global application of these rules, international human rights law is the only source of norms that might be acceptable to the majority of Facebook’s users. 

Some of Facebook’s values do map onto international human rights, and the company does make explicit reference to these rights. Some of the values also reflect principles contained in several democratic constitutions. However, other values, like authenticity, do neither. By veering off the well-developed path of international human rights standards, however complex and detailed, Facebook also may have left out several human rights norms.

Finally, unilateral control over the mandate also leaves Facebook vulnerable to the critique that it might shift its values and mandate in a self-serving manner, triggering a corresponding change in the objectives of the Facebook Oversight Board. The actual likelihood of self-serving changes may be limited, as a credible board with a reputation to protect may not countenance being strong-armed openly.  Once the members of the board are announced, it will be easier for the public to evaluate whether the board is likely to accept excessive, unilateral exercise of power from Facebook, or whether it might gradually reintroduce international human rights into the board’s mandate.

Accountability

The second criticism of self-regulation is that it tends to come with reduced accountability. It is clear by now that Facebook has the power to regulate a vast amount of content, including public deliberation that is important in a democracy, in a manner that evades accountability through the usual democratic channels.

An optimistic view of the Oversight Board might cast it as an opportunity for Facebook to demonstrate that it is answerable to an expert body that, though dependent on the company for a sustained future and expanded scope, may be independent in thought. Only once the board begins to make – and publicly issue – decisions will we see how much independence it will be able to exercise and whether it will protect the interests of users and hold Facebook accountable. Unfortunately, the fact that the board is allowed, by Facebook’s charter and bylaws for the body, to hear only certain types of cases — and a limited number at that – means its influence over the company’s actions will be correspondingly limited.

Still, the board’s interventions may help Facebook regain some public trust by demonstrating that the company cannot circumvent the board easily.

Advantages

Facebook’s overall content-regulation system, including the Oversight Board, displays several of the characteristics that make self-regulation appealing: responsiveness, flexibility, greater compliance, and informed and targeted intervention. Facebook may make its own rules, but like many private companies, it is likely to be more willing to comply with them than it might be to abide by external standards, in part because it knows better than anyone else what information it can access to understand a problem and what it is technically capable of implementing.

Facebook, like any self-regulating company, also can be responsive and speedily adjust the rules as necessary when new problems emerge. As an example, the company has been able to experiment and react nimbly to disinformation problems related to elections or the current coronavirus pandemic, demonstrating a flexibility that sometimes can be difficult for government institutions.

Facebook can regulate speech in ways that a state cannot. It can create and implement rules that would violate the First Amendment if they were law. It can reshape the platform’s architecture to implement its decisions – making it impossible, for example, to publish a forbidden image.

This provides an uncomfortable amount of leeway for self-serving actions, or choices that affect Facebook users’ human rights. However, while the board operates within a narrow scope and exercises very limited control over the company’s content decisions, it does compel Facebook to engage in a structured manner with influential external experts. The company can no longer contemplate a change to its community standards without worrying about how the Oversight Board might react.

Watch the Oversight Board Carefully

In the final analysis, based on the bylaws, the Oversight Board’s direct influence may extend to only a small part of the content that Facebook handles. But the board initiates a significant step in social media self-regulation. It is especially interesting because its scope is global and its quest for legitimacy therefore extends to populations who may not necessarily share the same beliefs or practices. The evolution of the Oversight Board will be interesting in its own right, but also as an experiment in corporate governance and self-regulation.

IMAGE: Protesters demonstrate against Facebook policies in Algeria in front of Facebook’s headquarters in Paris on November 14, 2019. (Photo by FRANCOIS GUILLOT/AFP via Getty Images)

 

Featured Articles

Let’s Make a Deal: How to Mitigate the Risk of Hypersonic Weapons

by

Ratcliffe’s Radical Positions During the Impeachment Proceedings

by and

The Perils of Hyping Pandemic Response as a National Security Issue

by and

From “Enemy of the People” to “Essential”: The Pandemic Creates an Opening for the Press

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (April 27-May 1)

by

Timeline of the Coronavirus Pandemic and U.S. Response

by and

ODNI’s 2019 Statistical Transparency Report: The FBI Violates FISA…Again

by

Law Day and the Need for Virtue in Government Lawyering

by

Trump’s COVID-19 Immigration Proclamation May Be Legal, But It’s Still an Abuse of Power

by and

Trump’s “Deal of the Century” is Bibi’s Dream Come True

by

Mexico’s Initiative to Ensure Global Access to Medicines, Vaccines and Medical Equipment to Face COVID19

by and

Keeping an Eye on the Hand of Justice: Bill Barr and Targeting Joe Biden

by and

Terrorism During a Pandemic: Assessing the Threat and Balancing the Hype

by

Top Experts Analyze Inspector General Report Finding Problems in FBI Surveillance

by , , and

Zoom and the Problem of Cybersecurity Moral Hazard

by

Russia’s Humanitarian Law Obligations to Civilians in Occupied Ukrainian Territories in the Time of COVID-19

by , and

Why We Filed a FOIA Request on How Many US Troops Are in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Syria

by and

Assessing Emergency Powers During #COVID-19

by , and

Great Expectations: AFRICOM’s New Quarterly Report on Civilian Casualties

by

Healthcare Workers with Chronic Illness on Coronavirus Frontlines: The Need for Accommodations

by

What Counts As Sufficient Transparency on Civilian Casualties in Somalia

by

US Ramps Up War in Somalia, Killing More Civilians

by

The Dancer: President Trump, the Anti-Lockdown Posture, and Dr. Fauci’s Ace Card

by

There is No Public Health Rationale for a Categorical Ban on Asylum Seekers

by

Seek and Speak the Truth

by

WhatsApp v. NSO Group: State Immunity and Cyber Spying

by and

Pompeo’s “Rights Commission” Is Worse Than Feared: 7 Concerns to Watch

by and

An Abuse of Presidential Authority and American Power: Halting U.S. Funding for the World Health Organization

by

Governors and Mayors, Beware: Lawsuits Opposing Coronavirus Mitigation Orders Are a Real Threat

by

Deepfakes 2.0: The New Era of “Truth Decay”

by and

Coronavirus Border Expulsions: CDC’s Assault on Asylum Seekers and Unaccompanied Minors

by

The Time has Come to Have a Conversation at the U.N. on Self-Defence

by

9/11 All Over Again

by

Lawsuit Against Fox News Over Coronavirus Coverage: Can It Succeed? Should It?

by

Don’t Bother Suing China for Coronavirus

by

How Congress Can Save Lives, Protect Rights, and Exert U.S. Leadership Globally in Response to Coronavirus

by and

COVID-19 Shows How the U.S. Got National Security Wrong

by

How Terrorist Groups Will Try to Capitalize on the Coronavirus Crisis

by

The World’s Landmine Challenge Demands Presidential Action

by

Biopharma: The Next National Security Frontier

by

Threats to Democracy Spread with the Virus, We Must Keep Both in Check

by

A Chance to Fix FISA

by

COVID-19 and International Law: Must China Compensate Countries for the Damage?

by

Military’s Response to the Coronavirus Crisis: Top 10 Principles

by

Coronavirus, Public Perceptions and the Dangers of “News Deserts”

by

What the UN Security Council Can Do on Coronavirus: A Global Goods Coordination Mechanism

by

COVID-19 and Violent Conflict: Responding to Predictable Unpredictability

by

Former Officials Challenge Pompeo’s Threats to the International Criminal Court

by , , , , and

Repatriating Foreign Fighters from Syria: International Law and Political Will (Part 1)

by

Universal Health Care is a National Security Issue

by and

The Soleimani Strike and the Case for War Powers Reform

by

Peace in Afghanistan: Showmanship over Substance

by

The Defense Department’s Measured Take on International Law in Cyberspace

by

Law Enforcement’s Facial Recognition Law-lessness: Comparing European and US Approaches

by

An Ambitious Reading of Facebook’s Content Regulation White Paper

by and

Why the 2020 Election Will Be A Mess Part II: Beyond Russian Disinformation

by , and

Russian Cyber Attacks Against Georgia, Public Attributions and Sovereignty in Cyberspace

by

Telegram’s Cryptocurrency Could Have a Terrorism Problem

by

Facebook Bylaws for Takedown Oversight Board: Questions of Independence

by and

The U.S.-Taliban Accord: Can the Afghan Government Rise to the Occasion?

by

What to Watch For in White House’s Annual Report on Use of Military Force

by and

Is the Pardon Power Unlimited?

by , , , , , and

Norm-Skepticism in Cyberspace? Counter-factual and Counterproductive

by

The President’s War on Intelligence: Yes, It’s Worse Than You Think

by

Let the Rule of Law Rule Law Enforcement: Reflections on the Current Attorney General’s Tenure

by

New Online Resource: War Powers and Presidential Practice

by and

For House, Senate National Security Committees, Stopgaps for Term Limits

by

Video of Panel on the “Crisis at the Justice Department”

by

Sudan Takes Two Big Steps toward Normalizing Relations: USS Cole and Bashir

by

Senators Call for Prosecution of Gambian Paramilitary Fighter in US Custody

by

When Professionalism Mattered: Dissent Against U.S. Policy on Landmines

by

The Soul of the Justice Department: Who Must Stand Up For It Now

by

White House ‘1264 Notice’ and Novel Legal Claims for Military Action Against Iran

by

Exclusive: New Unredacted Emails Show How Deeply OMB Misled Congress on Ukraine

by

Punching on the Edges of the Grey Zone: Iranian Cyber Threats and State Cyber Responses

by

Please Support Just Security with a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

The CIA in the Age of Trump

by

Confronting Russia’s Role in Transnational White Supremacist Extremism

by and

Reading Between the Votes: 53 Senators Say Trump Guilty on the Facts

by

United Nations Sets Standards on Peaceful Assemblies and the Use of Less Lethal Weapons

by

Sudan’s Push for Removal from U.S. Terror List: Not a Panacea

by and

International Criminal Court and the Question of Palestine’s Statehood: Part II

by

Compilation of States’ Reactions to U.S. and Iranian Uses of Force in Iraq in January 2020

by and

How to Think About the Soleimani Strike in Four Questions

by

Iran’s Leaders Preserve the Republic With a Hybrid of International and Islamic Law

by

The President, His Relationship with Intelligence, and the Soleimani Strike

by

The Need for Increased Amicus Role in the FISA Process

by

U.S. Legal Defense of the Soleimani Strike at the United Nations: A Critical Assessment

by

Reevaluating Our Counter-Terrorism Information Sharing Methods

by

Lawful Self-Defense vs. Revenge Strikes: Scrutinizing Iran and U.S. Uses of Force under International Law

by and

The Targeted Killing of General Soleimani: Its Lawfulness and Why It Matters

by

Iran’s Unlawful Reprisal (and Ours)

by

Soleimani Strike Marks a Novel Shift in Targeted Killing, Dangerous to the Global Order

by

United States Killed Iraqi Military Official and Iraqi Military Personnel in the Two Recent Attacks

by

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

Exclusive: Unredacted Ukraine Documents Reveal Extent of Pentagon’s Legal Concerns

by

Most Read/Popular Just Security Articles of 2019

by

The Application of International Law to Cyberspace: Sovereignty and Non-intervention

by

The Crossfire Hurricane Report’s Inconvenient Findings

by

Trump’s Aim to Go Big on Nuclear Arms Control Should Begin by Extending New START

by

The Spencer Standoff with Trump over Gallagher Distracts from the Navy’s Real Problems

by

New Leaked Documents Reveal China’s Chilling Crackdown on Muslims

by

Go See The Report, Then Let’s Put Torture to Bed For Good

by , , and

Duty to Warn: Has the Trump Administration Learned from the Khashoggi Failure?

by

Assessing Turkey’s “Resettlement” Plans in Syria under the Law of Occupation

by and

Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO? It’s Legally Possible, Whether or Not Politically Prudent

by

Climate Change Denialism Poses a National Security Threat

by

What’s the New Terror Financing Executive Order All About?

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Introduction to Just Security Series on UN Yemen Report

by and

The Once and Future Threat of Nuclear Weapon Testing

by

Expert Summaries of Mueller Report: A Collection

by , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , and

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Guide to the Mueller Report’s Findings on “Collusion”

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Chinmayi Arun

Resident Fellow at Yale Law School. Follow her on Twitter (@chinmayiarun).

Read these related stories next:

Let’s Make a Deal: How to Mitigate the Risk of Hypersonic Weapons

May 6, 2020 by

Lessons From a Torture Advocate’s Failed Bid for a Key Human Rights Position

May 5, 2020 by and

A protester looks at riot police officers during a protest against the government of President Sebastian Piñera on March 20, 2020 in Santiago, Chile.

Advancing Rights and Justice During a Pandemic: An Online Event Series

May 5, 2020 by and

Can We Finally Admit That “One Country, Two Systems” Is Dead in Hong Kong?

April 30, 2020 by

As the U.S. Risks Reopening for Business, Technology Alone Won’t Stop the Coronavirus

April 29, 2020 by

How to Hold Venezuela’s Maduro Accountable for Human Rights Abuses

April 28, 2020 by and

Zoom and the Problem of Cybersecurity Moral Hazard

April 24, 2020 by

Radiologists prepare to take an x-ray image in a COVID-19 patient's room in the intensive care unit of MedStar St. Mary's Hospital.

Healthcare Workers with Chronic Illness on Coronavirus Frontlines: The Need for Accommodations

April 20, 2020 by

WhatsApp v. NSO Group: State Immunity and Cyber Spying

April 16, 2020 by and

South African LGBTIQ community holds banner reading "Stop HIV & TB Discrimination #RespectDiversity"

Pompeo’s “Rights Commission” Is Worse Than Feared: 7 Concerns to Watch

April 16, 2020 by and

An AFP journalist views an example of a "deepfake" video manipulated using artificial intelligence.

Deepfakes 2.0: The New Era of “Truth Decay”

April 14, 2020 by and

Beware of Political Manipulation in Assessing Success Against the Coronavirus

March 31, 2020 by