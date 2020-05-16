Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (May 11-15)

COVID-19
Online Resource: Timeline
- Timeline of the Coronavirus Pandemic and U.S. Response (Updated)
by Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw) and Danielle Schulkin (@DaniSchulkin)
Public Health
- COVID-19 and Health Systems: Responding to Unpredictable Predictability
by Liz Grant (@lizgrant360), Yina Lizeth Garcia-Lopez and Christine Bell (@christinebelled)
Governance
- Italy and COVID-19: A Call for an “Italian Emergency Constitution”?
by Arianna Vedaschi
- Coronavirus Legislative Responses in the UK: Regression to Panic and Disdain of Constitutionalism
by Clive Walker and Andrew Blick
Refugees
- The Trump Administration’s Indefensible Legal Defense of Its Asylum Ban
by Oona Hathaway (@oonahathaway)
Diplomacy
- Could the Coronavirus Put an End to the War in Yemen?
by Charlotte Kamin (@CharlotteKamin)
- Revisiting Export Controls in the COVID Era
by Jeanne-Paloma Zelmati (@JPZelmati)
Cyber
- What the Pandemic Tells Us About the State of U.S. Cybersecurity
by Mark Montgomery and Robert Morgus
Disinformation
- Anticipating Phase Two of the Trumped Up “Obamagate”
by Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw)
Trump Financial Information
- Oversight and “Undermining”: Reflections on the Supreme Court Oral Arguments About Subpoenas for Trump’s Financial Information
by Marty Lederman (@marty_lederman)
Guantanamo
- Getting It Wrong: The 9/11 Military Commission and the Justiciability of Armed Conflict
by Benjamin R. Farley (@br_farley)
Cyber and International Law
- The Importance of New Statements on Sovereignty in Cyberspace by Austria, the Czech Republic and United States
by Przemysław Roguski (@Roguski_P)
Military Aid and Proxy Wars
- Why No One Ever Really Wins a Proxy War
by Brittany Benowitz and Alicia Ceccanese
Michael Flynn Case
- DC Needs a New U.S. Attorney
by Melanie Sloan (@misloan2)
Privacy
- An Ongoing Problem: Germany’s Protection of Foreigners’ Communication Abroad
by Franziska Bantlin
Civilian Casualties in US Wars
- The Fatal Flaw in DOD’s Latest Civilian Casualties Report
by Daphne Eviatar (@deviatar)
- U.S. Fails to Acknowledge Killing Yemeni Civilians
by Abdulrasheed Al-Faqih (@ralfaqih) and Kristine Beckerle (@K_
Beckerle)
Syria
- The Syrian War’s Forcing Effect on International Law
by Dan E. Stigall (@danstigall50)
United Nations
- National Security at the United Nations This Week (May 8-15)
by Randle DeFalco (@randledefalco)
