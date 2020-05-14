The Fatal Flaw in DOD’s Latest Civilian Casualties Report

by

May 14, 2020

Lawmakers and even the Trump administration have increasingly expressed concern about the United States waging an “endless war,” and among those concerns is the impact on civilians in the countries where the United States is bombing people. The United States’ mission is to fight non-state armed groups like al-Qaeda, but how many civilians is the U.S. military killing and injuring in the process?

It’s difficult to know the precise numbers, but in-depth field investigations conducted by Amnesty International researchers into civilian casualties caused by specific battles or air strikes in Syria and Somalia suggest that the U.S. is substantially undercounting the numbers.

We’ve never really had an accurate count from the U.S. government. The 2020 National Defense Authorization Act required the Department of Defense to provide its most recent count, and related details, to Congress by May 1. The Pentagon made its report public last week. (Dan Mahanty and Rita Siemion provided helpful summary and analysis, and Annie Shiel and Archibald Henry outlined what the developing Pentagon policy on civilian casualties prevention and response should include.) While the new report provides more detail about civilians killed and injured by U.S. military operations than previous reports have, the Trump administration’s count of the numbers of civilian deaths and injuries it has caused still falls short.

Take, for example, the report’s assessment of U.S.-led military operations in Raqqa, Syria in 2017. (Although the recent report focuses on 2019, it purports to update its casualty counts from previous years as well.) The Pentagon reports that in 2017, “Operation INHERENT RESOLVE and other military actions related to Iraq and Syria” killed “approximately 864 civilians” and injured “approximately 219 civilians.”

Amnesty International and Airwars, however, have estimated that more than 1,600 civilians were killed by U.S.-led coalition strikes from June to October 2017 in the city of Raqqa alone. Amnesty’s findings were based on four visits to Raqqa that included site investigations at more than 200 strike locations and interviews with more than 400 witnesses and survivors. Amnesty researchers also analyzed more than 2 million satellite image frames to determine when each of the more than 11,000 buildings destroyed in Raqqa was hit. Researchers analyzed and authenticated video footage captured during the battle. And the organization’s military experts established type and provenance of air-delivered bombs and missiles and ground-launched artillery and mortar shells.

According to the U.S. military’s new report, “DoD assessments seek to incorporate all available information, including information provided by [nongovernmental organizations] and [international organizations], as well as additional information and tools that are not available to other organizations – such as operational planning data and intelligence sources.”

Yet DOD assessments in Syria do not incorporate site visits or interviews with witnesses or survivors of any of its strikes who could speak to the occupants of a building at the time the U.S.-led coalition destroyed it. DOD’s “operational planning data” would not provide that information, and it’s not clear that “intelligence sources” would have that information, either, or would have the incentive to report it accurately. This is a crucial piece of the U.S. military investigation that’s missing.

Likewise, in Somalia, the new Pentagon report acknowledges two civilians killed in 2019 by U.S. military operations there, which target the non-state armed group al-Shabaab. It earlier acknowledged the United States caused two civilian casualties in April 2018, although it didn’t admit those until April 2019 and they are not acknowledged in this latest report.

Meanwhile, Amnesty researchers in Somalia determined, based on extensive testimonial evidence and expert analysis of images and video from strike sites, satellite imagery, and weapons identification, that 21 civilians were killed and 11 injured from just nine U.S. air strikes from among the scores dating back to early 2017, when President Trump declared southern Somalia an “area of active hostilities.”

The Pentagon’s explanation for the disparity — that it has access to “operational planning data” and “intelligence sources” that NGOs do not — is the equivalent of saying “trust us” based on secret evidence. Meanwhile, it dismisses researchers’ findings, which are based on extensive and well-documented evidence shared with the U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM), without providing any basis for disputing its quality or credibility.

The Pentagon can’t expect the public to accept that kind of explanation — neither in the United States nor in the places where it’s bombing. If the United States truly lacks the ability to interview witnesses and survivors and visit strike sites in certain locations, then it should at least explain why it’s dismissing the documentation and testimony provided by independent nongovernmental organizations who demonstrate that they have thoroughly and meticulously done so.

Beyond that, if the United States is going to engage in lethal operations abroad, then it needs to develop a reliable means for investigating and reporting on who has been killed and injured as a result. It’s not enough to make the blanket statement that “[a]ll DoD operations in 2019 were conducted in accordance with law of war requirements, including law of war protections for civilians,” when it appears not to have fully assessed the impact of its actions. If it’s not clear who was killed or injured in a particular military operation, then how can commanders know if all necessary precautions were taken, or if its pre-strike assessments of expected harm were accurate, or even reasonable?

The difficult work of credibly investigating the aftermath of lethal military operations is the responsibility of the governments who engage in them. It cannot be left to nongovernmental organizations like Amnesty International, which lack the resources to investigate anywhere near the hundreds or thousands of military strikes the United States engages in within any given year.

Finally, the report mentions toward the end that DOD has submitted to Congress a report of 611 “ex gratia” payments made as a form of condolence or assistance “in the event of property damage, personal injury, or death” caused by U.S. military actions. The report does not say where or to whom those payments were made, but none of the hundreds of people with whom Amnesty researchers were in contact for their investigations had been contacted at all by the U.S. military, let alone received any assistance. All civilians harmed by U.S. military actions should at the very least receive an acknowledgment of their loss. If laws of war were violated, they are entitled to reparations.

The U.S. military’s reports have the potential to be an important step toward providing accountability for individuals and families around the world who’ve been harmed by U.S. military actions. Thanks to acts of Congress, these reports have provided more information each year. But for these reports to make a meaningful contribution, they must contain concrete information based on thorough investigations, and must acknowledge and assist the survivors.

So far, those things are still not happening.

Image: Two Air Force F-22 Raptors fly over Syria, Feb. 2, 2018, while supporting Operation Inherent Resolve. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Colton Elliott.

 

Featured Articles

Revisiting Export Controls in the COVID Era

by

COVID-19 and Health Systems: Responding to Unpredictable Predictability

by , and

Getting It Wrong: The 9/11 Military Commission and the Justiciability of Armed Conflict

by

What the Pandemic Tells Us About the State of U.S. Cybersecurity

by and

Coronavirus Legislative Responses in the UK: Regression to Panic and Disdain of Constitutionalism

by and

The Importance of New Statements on Sovereignty in Cyberspace by Austria, the Czech Republic and United States

by

Why No One Ever Really Wins a Proxy War

by and

DC Needs a New U.S. Attorney

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (May 4-8)

by

Here’s What the New DoD Policy on Civilian Harm Should Include

by and

Grading DODs Annual Civilian Casualties Report: “Incomplete”

by and

Iranian Gunboat Harassment and the Rules of Engagement

by and

Barr Ignores Settled Justice Department Policies in Run-Up to 2020 Elections

by

Timeline of the Coronavirus Pandemic and U.S. Response

by and

The Republic of Facebook

by

Let’s Make a Deal: How to Mitigate the Risk of Hypersonic Weapons

by

Ratcliffe’s Radical Positions During the Impeachment Proceedings

by and

The Perils of Hyping Pandemic Response as a National Security Issue

by and

From “Enemy of the People” to “Essential”: The Pandemic Creates an Opening for the Press

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (April 27-May 1)

by

ODNI’s 2019 Statistical Transparency Report: The FBI Violates FISA…Again

by

Law Day and the Need for Virtue in Government Lawyering

by

Trump’s COVID-19 Immigration Proclamation May Be Legal, But It’s Still an Abuse of Power

by and

Trump’s “Deal of the Century” is Bibi’s Dream Come True

by

Mexico’s Initiative to Ensure Global Access to Medicines, Vaccines and Medical Equipment to Face COVID19

by and

Keeping an Eye on the Hand of Justice: Bill Barr and Targeting Joe Biden

by and

Terrorism During a Pandemic: Assessing the Threat and Balancing the Hype

by

Top Experts Analyze Inspector General Report Finding Problems in FBI Surveillance

by , , and

Zoom and the Problem of Cybersecurity Moral Hazard

by

Russia’s Humanitarian Law Obligations to Civilians in Occupied Ukrainian Territories in the Time of COVID-19

by , and

Why We Filed a FOIA Request on How Many US Troops Are in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Syria

by and

Assessing Emergency Powers During #COVID-19

by , and

Great Expectations: AFRICOM’s New Quarterly Report on Civilian Casualties

by

Healthcare Workers with Chronic Illness on Coronavirus Frontlines: The Need for Accommodations

by

What Counts As Sufficient Transparency on Civilian Casualties in Somalia

by

US Ramps Up War in Somalia, Killing More Civilians

by

The Dancer: President Trump, the Anti-Lockdown Posture, and Dr. Fauci’s Ace Card

by

There is No Public Health Rationale for a Categorical Ban on Asylum Seekers

by

Seek and Speak the Truth

by

WhatsApp v. NSO Group: State Immunity and Cyber Spying

by and

Pompeo’s “Rights Commission” Is Worse Than Feared: 7 Concerns to Watch

by and

An Abuse of Presidential Authority and American Power: Halting U.S. Funding for the World Health Organization

by

Governors and Mayors, Beware: Lawsuits Opposing Coronavirus Mitigation Orders Are a Real Threat

by

Deepfakes 2.0: The New Era of “Truth Decay”

by and

Coronavirus Border Expulsions: CDC’s Assault on Asylum Seekers and Unaccompanied Minors

by

The Time has Come to Have a Conversation at the U.N. on Self-Defence

by

9/11 All Over Again

by

Lawsuit Against Fox News Over Coronavirus Coverage: Can It Succeed? Should It?

by

Don’t Bother Suing China for Coronavirus

by

How Congress Can Save Lives, Protect Rights, and Exert U.S. Leadership Globally in Response to Coronavirus

by and

COVID-19 Shows How the U.S. Got National Security Wrong

by

How Terrorist Groups Will Try to Capitalize on the Coronavirus Crisis

by

The World’s Landmine Challenge Demands Presidential Action

by

Biopharma: The Next National Security Frontier

by

Threats to Democracy Spread with the Virus, We Must Keep Both in Check

by

A Chance to Fix FISA

by

COVID-19 and International Law: Must China Compensate Countries for the Damage?

by

Military’s Response to the Coronavirus Crisis: Top 10 Principles

by

Coronavirus, Public Perceptions and the Dangers of “News Deserts”

by

What the UN Security Council Can Do on Coronavirus: A Global Goods Coordination Mechanism

by

COVID-19 and Violent Conflict: Responding to Predictable Unpredictability

by

Former Officials Challenge Pompeo’s Threats to the International Criminal Court

by , , , , and

Repatriating Foreign Fighters from Syria: International Law and Political Will (Part 1)

by

Universal Health Care is a National Security Issue

by and

The Soleimani Strike and the Case for War Powers Reform

by

Peace in Afghanistan: Showmanship over Substance

by

The Defense Department’s Measured Take on International Law in Cyberspace

by

Law Enforcement’s Facial Recognition Law-lessness: Comparing European and US Approaches

by

An Ambitious Reading of Facebook’s Content Regulation White Paper

by and

Why the 2020 Election Will Be A Mess Part II: Beyond Russian Disinformation

by , and

Russian Cyber Attacks Against Georgia, Public Attributions and Sovereignty in Cyberspace

by

Telegram’s Cryptocurrency Could Have a Terrorism Problem

by

Facebook Bylaws for Takedown Oversight Board: Questions of Independence

by and

The U.S.-Taliban Accord: Can the Afghan Government Rise to the Occasion?

by

What to Watch For in White House’s Annual Report on Use of Military Force

by and

Is the Pardon Power Unlimited?

by , , , , , and

Norm-Skepticism in Cyberspace? Counter-factual and Counterproductive

by

The President’s War on Intelligence: Yes, It’s Worse Than You Think

by

Let the Rule of Law Rule Law Enforcement: Reflections on the Current Attorney General’s Tenure

by

New Online Resource: War Powers and Presidential Practice

by and

For House, Senate National Security Committees, Stopgaps for Term Limits

by

Video of Panel on the “Crisis at the Justice Department”

by

Sudan Takes Two Big Steps toward Normalizing Relations: USS Cole and Bashir

by

Senators Call for Prosecution of Gambian Paramilitary Fighter in US Custody

by

When Professionalism Mattered: Dissent Against U.S. Policy on Landmines

by

The Soul of the Justice Department: Who Must Stand Up For It Now

by

White House ‘1264 Notice’ and Novel Legal Claims for Military Action Against Iran

by

Exclusive: New Unredacted Emails Show How Deeply OMB Misled Congress on Ukraine

by

Punching on the Edges of the Grey Zone: Iranian Cyber Threats and State Cyber Responses

by

Please Support Just Security with a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

The CIA in the Age of Trump

by

Confronting Russia’s Role in Transnational White Supremacist Extremism

by and

Reading Between the Votes: 53 Senators Say Trump Guilty on the Facts

by

United Nations Sets Standards on Peaceful Assemblies and the Use of Less Lethal Weapons

by

Sudan’s Push for Removal from U.S. Terror List: Not a Panacea

by and

International Criminal Court and the Question of Palestine’s Statehood: Part II

by

Compilation of States’ Reactions to U.S. and Iranian Uses of Force in Iraq in January 2020

by and

How to Think About the Soleimani Strike in Four Questions

by

Iran’s Leaders Preserve the Republic With a Hybrid of International and Islamic Law

by

The President, His Relationship with Intelligence, and the Soleimani Strike

by

The Need for Increased Amicus Role in the FISA Process

by

U.S. Legal Defense of the Soleimani Strike at the United Nations: A Critical Assessment

by

Reevaluating Our Counter-Terrorism Information Sharing Methods

by

Lawful Self-Defense vs. Revenge Strikes: Scrutinizing Iran and U.S. Uses of Force under International Law

by and

The Targeted Killing of General Soleimani: Its Lawfulness and Why It Matters

by

Iran’s Unlawful Reprisal (and Ours)

by

Soleimani Strike Marks a Novel Shift in Targeted Killing, Dangerous to the Global Order

by

United States Killed Iraqi Military Official and Iraqi Military Personnel in the Two Recent Attacks

by

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

Exclusive: Unredacted Ukraine Documents Reveal Extent of Pentagon’s Legal Concerns

by

Most Read/Popular Just Security Articles of 2019

by

The Application of International Law to Cyberspace: Sovereignty and Non-intervention

by

The Crossfire Hurricane Report’s Inconvenient Findings

by

Trump’s Aim to Go Big on Nuclear Arms Control Should Begin by Extending New START

by

The Spencer Standoff with Trump over Gallagher Distracts from the Navy’s Real Problems

by

New Leaked Documents Reveal China’s Chilling Crackdown on Muslims

by

Go See The Report, Then Let’s Put Torture to Bed For Good

by , , and

Duty to Warn: Has the Trump Administration Learned from the Khashoggi Failure?

by

Assessing Turkey’s “Resettlement” Plans in Syria under the Law of Occupation

by and

Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO? It’s Legally Possible, Whether or Not Politically Prudent

by

Climate Change Denialism Poses a National Security Threat

by

What’s the New Terror Financing Executive Order All About?

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Introduction to Just Security Series on UN Yemen Report

by and

The Once and Future Threat of Nuclear Weapon Testing

by

Expert Summaries of Mueller Report: A Collection

by , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , and

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Guide to the Mueller Report’s Findings on “Collusion”

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Daphne Eviatar

Director of the Security with Human Rights Program at Amnesty International USA She advocates for US compliance with international law in US national security policy. Member of the editorial board of Just Security. Follow her on Twitter (@deviatar).

Read these related stories next:

The Syrian War’s Forcing Effect on International Law

May 13, 2020 by

What the Pandemic Tells Us About the State of U.S. Cybersecurity

May 12, 2020 by and

Why No One Ever Really Wins a Proxy War

May 11, 2020 by and

Here’s What the New DoD Policy on Civilian Harm Should Include

May 8, 2020 by and

Grading DODs Annual Civilian Casualties Report: “Incomplete”

May 7, 2020 by and

Accountability in the Time of COVID-19: Syria & Iraq

May 6, 2020 by

Trump answers questions from the media during the daily briefing on the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, in the Brady Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, DC on April 21, 2020.

From “Enemy of the People” to “Essential”: The Pandemic Creates an Opening for the Press

May 3, 2020 by

National Security at the United Nations This Week (April 25-May 1)

May 1, 2020 by

ODNI’s 2019 Statistical Transparency Report: The FBI Violates FISA…Again

May 1, 2020 by

Missouri’s Lawsuit Doesn’t Abrogate China’s Sovereign Immunity

April 22, 2020 by

Why We Filed a FOIA Request on How Many US Troops Are in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Syria

April 22, 2020 by and

A District Court Endorses a Broken Prepublication Review System

April 21, 2020 by , , and