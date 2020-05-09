Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (May 4-8)

COVID-19
Editor’s Note – We have created A Topical Index of COVID-19 Articles on Just Security, a comprehensive subject-matter catalog that is continually updated. Below are coronavirus-related articles published this week.
Online Resource: Timeline
- Timeline of the Coronavirus Pandemic and U.S. Response (Updated)
by Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw) and Danielle Schulkin (@DaniSchulkin)
Public Health and Governance
- The Perils of Hyping Pandemic Response as a National Security Issue
by Robert Malley (@Rob_Malley) and Stephen Pomper (@StephenPomper)
- Accommodating Medical Professionals with Pre-Existing Health Conditions in the Coronavirus Pandemic
by Samuel Bagenstos (@sbagen)
Access to Information
- From “Enemy of the People” to “Essential”: The Pandemic Creates an Opening for the Press
by Erin Carroll (@erinccarroll13)
Emergency Powers
- The Looming Crisis of Emergency Powers and Holding the 2020 Presidential Election
by Mark Medish and Joel McCleary
- Emergency Powers in the Time of Coronavirus…and Beyond
by Oren Gross (@Oren Gross)
Human Rights and Civil Liberties
- Advancing Rights and Justice During a Pandemic: An Online Event Series (Updated)
by Sarah Knuckey (@SarahKnuckey) and Jayne Huckerby (@jaynehuckerby)
- Coronavirus Adds Urgency to Ending Egypt’s Detention and Torture of Children
by Aya Hijazi (@_AyaHijazi_) and Bill Van Esveld (@billvanesveld)
Diplomacy
- “Corona Ceasefires”: An Opportunity for Negotiated Agreements?
by Asli Ozcelik Olcay (@AsliOzcelik_)
Social Media
- The Facebook Oversight Board: An Experiment in Self-Regulation
by Chinmayi Arun (@ChinmayiArunj)
- The Republic of Facebook
by David Kaye (@davidakaye)
Use of Force
- Iranian Gunboat Harassment and the Rules of Engagement
by Michael Schmitt (@Schmitt_ILaw) and Durward Johnson
Civilian Casualties in US Wars
- Grading DODs Annual Civilian Casualties Report: “Incomplete”
by Daniel R. Mahanty (@danmahanty) and Rita Siemion (@ritasiemion)
- Here’s What the New DoD Policy on Civilian Harm Should Include
by Annie Shiel (@annieshiel) and Archibald Henry (@ArchieSHenry)
2020 Election
- Barr Ignores Settled Justice Department Policies in Run-Up to 2020 Elections
by Fred Wertheimer (@FredWertheimer)
Hypersonic Weapons
Syria, Iraq, and Accountability
- Accountability in the Time of COVID-19: Syria & Iraq
by Beth Van Schaack (@BethVanSchaack)
Nominations
- Ratcliffe’s Radical Positions During the Impeachment Proceedings
by Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw) and Danielle Schulkin (@DaniSchulkin)
- Lessons From a Torture Advocate’s Failed Bid for a Key Human Rights Position
by Rita Siemion (@ritasiemion) and Benjamin Haas (@BenjaminEHaas)
United Nations
- National Security at the United Nations This Week (May 1-8)
by Randle DeFalco (@randledefalco)
