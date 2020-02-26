As Trump Returns from India, Others in U.S. Must Press Modi on Rights in Kashmir and Across the Country

by

February 26, 2020

As tens of thousands of Indians cheered U.S. President Donald Trump during a “Namaste Trump” rally in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, this week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi continued his government’s accelerating human rights abuses. Whether it is the crackdown in the country’s only Muslim-majority state Jammu and Kashmir or the discriminatory Citizenship Amendment Law that sparked nationwide protests, Modi’s nearly six years in office have been marred by an increasing nationalist and authoritarian turn.

A U.S. president’s visit to a country where rights are being abused so severely should be an opportunity for public and private remarks expressing America’s policy of respect for human rights and civil liberties. While reports indicate Trump raised religious and internet freedom to Modi in private, there is little suggestion that the conversation significantly challenged the abuses. Indeed, the president publicly praised the nationalist leader as having “worked very hard on religious freedom.”

So as Trump returns to the United States, Congress, civil society, and the private sector should take the lead and push for India to ease its repression and live up to its position as the world’s largest democracy.

Draconian Restrictions

The campaign in Kashmir began soon after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) scored its landslide election victory last May, confirming the party’s political dominance and emboldening Modi to take unprecedented, anti-democratic steps in pursuit of his Hindu nationalist agenda. In August 2019, the central government abruptly passed the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Act, revoking the state’s special autonomy under the constitution and splitting it into two union territories, which have even fewer powers of self-government than ordinary Indian states. The act effectively stripped millions of Kashmiris of substantial political rights, shifting authority toward centrally appointed officials.

This sudden decision occurred under the cover of a statewide security lockdown, featuring the deployment of tens of thousands of additional troops and a repressive internet blackout. While authorities had previously imposed more than 50 temporary connectivity disruptions in Kashmir, according to the New Delhi–based legal advocacy group SFLC.in, the latest blackout is the longest ever imposed by a democratic government.

The shutdown continued even after India’s Supreme Court ruled in January 2020 that it was an “arbitrary exercise of power,” as the justices failed to order service restoration. Indian-controlled Kashmir remains largely unconnected to date, with only 2G mobile service reportedly available and certain websites accessible.

The blackout has essentially muzzled independent information about the government’s dramatic curtailment of other fundamental freedoms. Authorities have ramped up surveillance, been credibly accused of beatings and torture, and arbitrarily arrested and detained thousands of political leaders, activists, journalists, and ordinary Kashmiris. In some cases, officials have invoked the harsh Public Safety Act, which allows detention without charge or trial for as long as two years.

Modi’s assault on fundamental freedoms has stretched beyond Kashmir. In just one example, the government passed in December the Citizenship Amendment Law that fast-tracks citizenship for non-Muslims fleeing from Muslim-majority Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Pakistan. Tens of thousands of Indians across religious faiths have since taken to the streets against the law and in support of India’s secular foundation, many of whom have been met with serious police violence.

U.S. Moral and Geopolitical Interests

Indian authorities have maintained that the situation in Kashmir is an “internal matter,” signaling that foreign governments should remain silent. Such silence, however, could normalize these repressive tactics elsewhere in India and in the rest of the world where populist and far-right leaders are increasing pressure on minority populations.

The United States has a moral and a geopolitical interest in checking India’s more repressive policies. Freedom House research has consistently shown that governments learn from one another, copying repressive policies that appear successful in other countries. Modi’s actions in Kashmir could be replicated by other governments looking to tighten control over minority regions.

If the world’s largest democracy can carry out such a sweeping abrogation of basic rights and face little or no pushback from foreign democratic leaders, it is difficult to see why other governments should fear criticism for similar actions. Indeed, Freedom House’s annual Freedom on the Net report chronicles how internet shutdowns are increasingly being normalized as a legitimate policy tool around the world, thanks in large part to India’s record as a global leader in intentional connectivity restrictions.

Washington also has long held up New Delhi’s democratic, pluralist governance model as an alternative to China’s authoritarianism for other Asian countries, and viewed India as a potential ally in its efforts to hold Beijing accountable for regional aggression and systematic human rights abuses. India remaining a strong democracy is crucial to U.S. efforts to challenge China on a number of fronts. 

Applying Pressure after Trump’s Visit

Trump’s visit to India presented an opportunity to challenge New Delhi on its increasingly disturbing human rights record. Yet, the American president has not shown an inclination to do so, and instead has praised Modi as “exceptional,” first at a rally in Houston in September and then in Gujarat this week.

It now falls to other sources of authority in the United States — policymakers, civil society, and social media companies — to demand that Indian authorities change course in Kashmir.

Congress should publicly and privately push the Indian government to restore full internet service, release those who have been arbitrarily arrested or detained, allow an independent review of security forces’ tactics, and hold those responsible to account. Some U.S. lawmakers, including a bipartisan group of senators who in September appealed to Trump on the issue, have already expressed an appetite to challenge India’s behavior. Representative Pramila Jayapal also has sponsored the bipartisan House Resolution 745, although not binding, that urges India to reinstate internet access, release those detained, and preserve religious freedom.

In addition to bipartisan congressional pressure, U.S. nongovernmental organizations should increase their engagement and assist, when possible, Indian civil society groups working to protect internet freedom and human rights. Regional and international civil society networks can conduct research on and strategize diverse advocacy and litigation responses to rights abuses in Kashmir, as well as provide technical assistance in cases of connectivity restrictions, blocked websites, and targeted surveillance. For example, the international #KeepItOn campaign, which unites both U.S. and Indian organizations and is managed by Access Now, has effectively helped raise global awareness of internet shutdowns in Kashmir.

U.S. social media companies also are key players in India — the country is WhatsApp’s largest market, for instance. Such platforms should have robust partnerships with domestic civil society and work to ensure that Modi’s government cannot abuse their products to undermine free expression and privacy.

For starters, U.S. companies should abide by international human rights standards when responding to government censorship requests. In just one example, Twitter withheld accounts sharing news and opinion in Kashmir, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists. Similarly, companies should limit the ability of authorities and local police to conduct blanket social media surveillance and deploy targeted spyware across their platforms.

As U.S. Representative Jayapal’s pending House resolution states, “India’s Constitution mandates a secular state that upholds the rights of all citizens to the freedoms of religion, expression, and speech and to equal treatment before the law.” It is critical that a broad and diverse group of powerful actors in the United States not ignore the Indian government’s turn toward authoritarianism. To do so would only encourage Modi and the BJP to advance Hindu nationalism at any cost, undermining India’s founding principles of secular democracy and further endangering fundamental freedoms in the world at large.

IMAGE: A mother shows her phone to her child, who has cancer, as they sit in the ward of a hospital in Srinagar on Feb. 7, 2020. In August, India’s Hindu-nationalist government stripped the Himalayan region of its semi-autonomous status and imposed restrictions on movement and a communications blackout, virtually cutting it off from the outside world. Life for Kashmir’s seven-million inhabitants came to a standstill, including for doctors and patients who rely heavily on the internet to consult specialists outside the region, communicate with patients and order vital medicine. (Photo by TAUSEEF MUSTAFA/AFP via Getty Images)

 

Featured Articles

As Trump Returns from India, Others in U.S. Must Press Modi on Rights in Kashmir and Across the Country

by

Let the Rule of Law Rule Law Enforcement: Reflections on the Current Attorney General’s Tenure

by

New Online Resource: War Powers and Presidential Practice

by and

Dis-Barr the Justice Department

by

For House, Senate National Security Committees, Stopgaps for Term Limits

by

Video of Panel on the “Crisis at the Justice Department”

by

Sudan Takes Two Big Steps toward Normalizing Relations: USS Cole and Bashir

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Feb 17-21)

by

Senators Call for Prosecution of Gambian Paramilitary Fighter in US Custody

by

For Free Expression in Iran, the U.S. Can Act to Keep the Internet On

by and

U.S. Issues Travel Ban on Sri Lankan Military Leader

by

Why the 2020 Election Will Be A Mess: It’s Just Too Easy for Putin

by , and

Three Dozen Questions for Congress (and News Media) to Ask Attorney General Barr

by , and

When Professionalism Mattered: Dissent Against U.S. Policy on Landmines

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Feb 10-14)

by

The Soul of the Justice Department: Who Must Stand Up For It Now

by

White House ‘1264 Notice’ and Novel Legal Claims for Military Action Against Iran

by

Military Justice Reform, the 2020 Pledge, and the President’s Power

by

The Simple Lessons from a Complicated Iowa Caucus

by and

Why the US Military Needs to Rethink How It Investigates Civilian Harm

by

Sudan Announces Intention to Have al-Bashir and Others “Appear” Before the ICC

by

Building Walls and Deporting People to “Safe” Countries Is Not Deterrence, It’s Defense

by , and

Instagram Content Removals in Iran Highlight Questions Over Facebook’s New Oversight Board

by

Exclusive: New Unredacted Emails Show How Deeply OMB Misled Congress on Ukraine

by

Punching on the Edges of the Grey Zone: Iranian Cyber Threats and State Cyber Responses

by

Please Support Just Security with a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

The CIA in the Age of Trump

by

The Friday Night Massacre’s Broader Context: Trump’s Redesign for American Democracy

by and

Never Mind “America First” — Trump’s Newly Expanded Immigration Ban Puts Americans Last

by

Confronting Russia’s Role in Transnational White Supremacist Extremism

by and

Reading Between the Votes: 53 Senators Say Trump Guilty on the Facts

by

Pentagon Deployment of New, “More Usable” Nuclear Weapon Is a Grave Mistake

by

US Should Think Again About Reversing Landmine Policy

by

The Most Serious Obstruction of All: The Vote to Block Witnesses and the Public’s Right to Know

by

Behind Myanmar’s Military Alibi: A Path for Compliance with the ICJ’s Order to Protect Rohingya

by and

Counterterrorism Laws Punish Legitimate Asylum Seekers

by

John Bolton’s Silence — Here’s how he could lawfully break it

by and

Myanmar’s Commission Report Delivers Genocide Denial Playbook

by

Human Shielding (by Omission) in Iran

by

Timeline: Trump, Giuliani, Biden, and Ukrainegate (updated)

by and

Explainer: Prepublication Review and How it Applies to Bolton

by and

Lessons for Life: The Obituaries of Republicans Who Opposed Nixon’s Impeachment

by

United Nations Sets Standards on Peaceful Assemblies and the Use of Less Lethal Weapons

by

Sudan’s Push for Removal from U.S. Terror List: Not a Panacea

by and

International Criminal Court and the Question of Palestine’s Statehood: Part II

by

Compilation of States’ Reactions to U.S. and Iranian Uses of Force in Iraq in January 2020

by and

The Long Road to Peace in Afghanistan: Civil Society’s Role

by

How to Think About the Soleimani Strike in Four Questions

by

Iran’s Leaders Preserve the Republic With a Hybrid of International and Islamic Law

by

The President, His Relationship with Intelligence, and the Soleimani Strike

by

What the State Department Legal Adviser Promised Congress on Iran

by

The Need for Increased Amicus Role in the FISA Process

by

Iran Plane Downing: Likely a Violation of International Humanitarian Law (But Not a War Crime)

by

After the IG Report: “Next Steps” for Congress, DOJ, and the FISA Court

by

The 30-Day Clock: Recent Law Requires Trump Admin. to Make Full Public Report on Soleimani and Shahlai Strikes

by and

U.S. Legal Defense of the Soleimani Strike at the United Nations: A Critical Assessment

by

How to Recover a Role for Congress and the Courts in Decisions to Wage War

by and

Why the 2002 AUMF Does Not Apply to Iran

by and

Reevaluating Our Counter-Terrorism Information Sharing Methods

by

Lawful Self-Defense vs. Revenge Strikes: Scrutinizing Iran and U.S. Uses of Force under International Law

by and

The Targeted Killing of General Soleimani: Its Lawfulness and Why It Matters

by

Iran’s Unlawful Reprisal (and Ours)

by

Soleimani Strike Marks a Novel Shift in Targeted Killing, Dangerous to the Global Order

by

Trump’s Fatal Mistake: Killing Soleimani vs. Countering ISIS

by

The Soleimani Strike and War Powers

by

United States Killed Iraqi Military Official and Iraqi Military Personnel in the Two Recent Attacks

by

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

Exclusive: Unredacted Ukraine Documents Reveal Extent of Pentagon’s Legal Concerns

by

Most Read/Popular Just Security Articles of 2019

by

The Inevitable Day of Reckoning in Syria

by

Hidden Gems: Civilian Casualties and Use of Force Reporting Provisions in the Annual Defense Bill

by and

Federal Criminal Offenses and the Impeachment of Donald J. Trump

by , , , , , , and

The Application of International Law to Cyberspace: Sovereignty and Non-intervention

by

The Crossfire Hurricane Report’s Inconvenient Findings

by

The Specter of Interventionism is Haunting Latin America

by

Trump’s Aim to Go Big on Nuclear Arms Control Should Begin by Extending New START

by

A Call to Arms: Taking the Russia Threat Seriously

by

No Place to Hide, No Place to Post: Lessons from Recent Efforts at “De-Platforming” ISIS

by

With Supreme Court Mired in Dark Money, Time for Large Dose of Transparency

by

The Spencer Standoff with Trump over Gallagher Distracts from the Navy’s Real Problems

by

Here’s the Proof that Trump’s “No Quid Pro Quo” Call Never Happened

by

New Leaked Documents Reveal China’s Chilling Crackdown on Muslims

by

Amid War Crimes Allegations, Afghan Government Lacks Proper Mechanisms to Investigate

by

Timeline: Rep. Devin Nunes and Ukraine Disinformation Efforts

by and

IG Falls Short of Justice in Investigating Political Retaliation at the State Department

by

Trump and GOP Call to ID Whistleblower Exposes Glaring Gaps in Protections

by

Evaluating Facebook’s New Oversight Board for Content Moderation

by and

President Trump is Damaging Our Military: War Crimes Cases are the Latest Example

by

Go See The Report, Then Let’s Put Torture to Bed For Good

by , , and

Congress Must Act to Protect Those Who’ve Supported Us in Syria

by and

Interpol Proves Critics Right in Choosing Turkey to Host General Assembly

by

Duty to Warn: Has the Trump Administration Learned from the Khashoggi Failure?

by

The Rio Treaty: Paving the Way for Military Intervention in Venezuela?

by

Assessing Turkey’s “Resettlement” Plans in Syria under the Law of Occupation

by and

Abandoning Open Skies: Trump Would Be Squandering More of Our Security Inheritance

by and

“With a Little Help from Our Friends”: Prosecuting the ISIL “Beatles” in U.S. Courts

by and

How to Address Newly Revealed Abuses of Section 702 Surveillance

by and

Turkey’s (Latest) Invasion of Syria: Aggression, Proportionality, and Legal Consequences for NATO and Third-Party States

by

The FISA Court’s Section 702 Opinions, Part II: Improper Queries and Echoes of “Bulk Collection”

by

Career U.S. Officials Testifying to Congress: A Guide from Co-Equal

by , and

Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO? It’s Legally Possible, Whether or Not Politically Prudent

by

The Netherlands Releases a Tour de Force on International Law in Cyberspace: Analysis

by

The Need for a Bipartisan Stand Against the White House Counsel Letter 

by

The Real Decline of OLC

by

Congress Wakes Up, Finally Decides to Tackle Kleptocracy

by

Know Your Rights: Conversations with Congress

by and

Greg Craig: The Government’s Latest Swing at FARA Enforcement & What Comes Next

by and

Climate Change Denialism Poses a National Security Threat

by

What’s the New Terror Financing Executive Order All About?

by

France’s Major Statement on International Law and Cyber: An Assessment

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Introduction to Just Security Series on UN Yemen Report

by and

Why a Judge’s Terrorism Watchlist Ruling is a Game Changer: What Happens Next

by

Ending Suffering of Afghanistan’s Civilians is Necessary Condition for Peace Talks

by

Q&A on Court Decision Invalidating Administration’s Terrorism Watchlist

by

The Once and Future Threat of Nuclear Weapon Testing

by

U.S. Sanctions Against Iran’s Foreign Minister and International Law

by

Second Circuit Gets Civil Forfeiture under the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act Wrong

by and

“Fiat Justitia”: Implications of a Canadian Military Justice Decision for International Justice

by

Expert Summaries of Mueller Report: A Collection

by , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , and

Proportionality and 150 Iranian Lives: Do They “Count”?

by

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Trump’s Encouraging QAnon May Result in Violence—Just ask the FBI

by

The International Security Echo-Chamber: Getting Civil Society Into the Room

by , and

EU Court of Justice Grapples with U.S. Surveillance in Schrems II

by

Criminal Prosecutions and Illegal Entry: A Deeper Dive

by

Policing, U.S. Style: With Little Idea of What Really Works

by and

Trump’s “Unalienable Rights” Commission Likely to Promote Anti-Rights Agenda 

by , and

Empathy Matters: Leadership in Cyber

by and

Top Expert Backgrounder: Children in Immigration Detention — What are the International Norms?

by

Anticipating the President’s Way Around the War Powers Resolution on Iran: Lessons of the 1980s Tanker Wars

by

Looking to 2020: A Presidential Pledge for Gender Parity in National Security Appointments

by and

Top Expert Backgrounder: Aborted U.S. Strike, Cyber Operation Against Iran and International Law

by

U.K. Court Nixes Saudi Arms Sales–What it Means for the US and Other EU Countries

by and

U.S. Cyber Command, Russia and Critical Infrastructure: What Norms and Laws Apply?

by

Cooking the WMD Books: Politicizing the 2019 State Department Compliance Report

by

Countering Russia’s Malign Influence Operations

by

The American Way of War Includes Fidelity to Law: Preemptive Pardons Break that Code

by , and

When Is a “Literally True” Statement False and a Crime

by

Guide to the Mueller Report’s Findings on “Collusion”

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

The Pentagon Wants to Streamline Security Clearances by Using AI. That’s a Dangerous Idea.

by

An Insider’s View of the Life-Cycle of Self-Defense Reports by U.N. Member States

by

BREAKING: United States Supports Germany’s International Arrest Warrant for Accused Syrian War Criminal

by

The Seven Step Program for Fighting Disinformation

by and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Weapons of Mass Consumerism: Why China Wants Your Personal Information

by and

10 Ways the U.S. Can Curb Interpol Abuses

by

No Clean Hands: Reaction and Counter-Reaction in the Iranian-Saudi Proxy War in Yemen

by

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Allie Funk

Research Analyst for Freedom on the Net, formerly worked at the National Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers on issues relating to U.S. surveillance, the Guantanamo Bay detention facility, and the right to counsel - Follow her on Twitter (@alfunk).

Read these related stories next:

Senators Call for Prosecution of Gambian Paramilitary Fighter in US Custody

February 21, 2020 by

For Free Expression in Iran, the U.S. Can Act to Keep the Internet On

February 20, 2020 by and

U.S. Issues Travel Ban on Sri Lankan Military Leader

February 20, 2020 by

When Professionalism Mattered: Dissent Against U.S. Policy on Landmines

February 18, 2020 by

The Simple Lessons from a Complicated Iowa Caucus

February 14, 2020 by and

As ISIS Regroups, No Time to Cut U.S., U.N. Assistance to Iraq

February 12, 2020 by

Instagram Content Removals in Iran Highlight Questions Over Facebook’s New Oversight Board

February 12, 2020 by

Congressional Science and Technology Capacity Must Be Revitalized

February 10, 2020 by

Never Mind “America First” — Trump’s Newly Expanded Immigration Ban Puts Americans Last

February 7, 2020 by

As Election Primaries Approach, Red Flags Signal Voter Suppression Risks

February 6, 2020 by

Republican Senators’ Short-Sighted Justifications for Acquitting Trump

February 3, 2020 by and

Timeline: Trump, Giuliani, Biden, and Ukrainegate (updated)

January 31, 2020 by and