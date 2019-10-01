Contesting the Legality of Internet Shutdowns

by

October 1, 2019

As the total communication blackout in Jammu and Kashmir neared the end of its first week last month, Anuradha Bhasin, the executive editor of The Kashmir Times, looked to the law in an attempt to restore connectivity. In a petition to India’s Supreme Court, she wrote that the shutdown was “fueling anxiety, panic, alarm, insecurity and fear among the residents of Kashmir,” and that it stifled freedom of the press and, with it, citizens’ right to information.

As government-imposed communications blackouts like this become more frequent, so have the legal challenges against them. In the first six months of 2019 alone, the international digital rights advocacy organization, Access Now, registered five new cases challenging the practice. From Sudan to Pakistan, individuals and civil society organizations have sought to contest such practices and prove that they contradict national, regional or international human rights law and standards.

The increase in strategic litigation in this area of information and communication technology (ICT) has prompted the Uganda-based Collaboration on International ICT Policy for East and Southern Africa (CIPESA), to describe such cases as “a new front line in digital rights.” However, the results have been mixed for a range of reasons.

Internet Shutdowns and International Human Rights Law

Despite the well-documented consequences of internet shutdowns on a country’s economy, health care and freedom of expression, governments are employing these tactics with increasing frequency around the world. In 2016, Access Now registered 75 shutdowns. Last year, that figure rose to 196.

The suspension of the internet and landlines that Bhasin was challenging began the day before the Indian government’s Aug. 5 revocation of Article 370, a constitutional provision that granted the state of Jammu and Kashmir significant autonomy from the central government. The shutdown has had widespread impact, including leaving pharmacies low on supplies, businesses unable to trade and families disconnected. Furthermore, “the communication blockade, restrictions and atmosphere of intimidation are making it virtually impossible for newspapers and journalists to function,” Bhasin told me.

In a less-than-clear Sept. 16 hearing and order, the Indian Supreme Court listed the petition for discussion on Sept. 30 and called, in the meantime, for the Jammu and Kashmir administration to “ensure that normal life is restored in Kashmir.” That includes, the court ruled, restoring “all forms of communication, subject to overriding consideration of national security.”

Landline connections were fully restored across the state by Sept. 13 and mobile networks have been intermittently re-connected. However, at the time of writing, the internet blackout continues to affect the region.

Central to many of the cases filed against governments is the argument that internet shutdowns contradict the basic human rights of freedom of expression and the right to information.

Freedom of expression is protected under Article 19 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR), which was adopted by the United Nations in 1966. It has some 172 state parties, including India, with only 18 countries having taken no action on it.

The article maintains that “everyone shall have the right to freedom of expression; this right shall include freedom to seek, receive or impart information and ideas of all kinds, regardless of frontiers, either orally, in writing or in print, in the form of art, or through

any other media of his choice.” It is, however, conditional and may be restricted “for the respect of the rights and reputations of others,” as well as “the protection of national security or of public order.”

In recent years, several directives have been published that make explicit the relationship between freedom of expression and the need to maintain a free and open internet.

In 2018, a resolution adopted by the U.N. Human Rights Council (HRC) affirmed that “the same human rights that people have offline must be protected online,” in a resolution that acquired over 60 co-sponsors.

On the issue of whether an internet shutdown may be a proportionate action taken by a government in the legitimate service of protecting “national security” or “public order,” Barbora Bukovska, the Senior Director for Law and Policy at the international freedom of expression organization ARTICLE 19, said internet shutdowns “are always a disproportionate restriction on the right to freedom of expression, and have serious repercussions for the protection of other human rights.”

Echoing this, four U.N. special rapporteurs condemned the restrictions in Jammu and Kashmir, stating, “The shutdown of the internet and telecommunication networks, without justification from the Government, are inconsistent with the fundamental norms of necessity and proportionality.”

Despite the relative consensus on the issue on the international stage, however, governments continue to claim that such measures are indeed necessary and proportionate, regularly citing public safety and national security concerns as justifications.

As India’s foreign minister, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, recently claimed: “How do I cut off communications between the terrorists and their masters on the one hand, but keep the internet open for other people? I would be delighted to know.”

The Success and Limits of Challenging Internet Shutdowns

As internet shutdowns often occur in autocratic states with little judicial independence, it is hardly surprising that many of the cases brought against them have been unsuccessful. However, there have been some notable exceptions.

In a landmark case earlier this year, the Zimbabwe High Court ruled that the government had no power to order the internet shutdown that coincided with widespread protests in January.

The case was filed by the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights and the Zimbabwe chapter of the Media Institute of Southern Africa, arguing that the government had exceeded its authority in shutting down the internet. In the ruling, Judge Owen Tagu called for full internet access to be restored, stating that “it has become very clear that the minister had no authority to make that directive.”

Juliet Nanfuka of CIPESA told me, however, that this is far from the norm across Africa. “At a national level, cases are often slow moving and often postponed,” she said.

In another case from this year, lawyer Abdel-Adheem Hassan won a lawsuit against Zain Sudan, the country’s largest telecommunications operator, to force it to lift government-ordered restrictions on connectivity. However, as the case was filed in a personal capacity, the ruling only affected him, meaning he was the only civilian in the country able to access the internet. Full internet connectivity was finally restored the following month, following further legal battles with the three major telecom providers.

The rise of successful cases brought against governments has left Peter Micek, Access Now’s General Counsel and Adjunct Professor at Columbia University, hopeful of the future. He told me that as jurisprudence and an awareness of the impact of internet shutdowns grows, “the judiciary will seize its role in ensuring open, secure, and resilient access expands universally.”

Governments’ Evasive Tactics

As more people are starting to challenge governments who intentionally restrict access to the internet, governments are developing more sophisticated ways of evading accountability.

“States in Southern Africa are aware that an internet shutdown would infringe on constitutional rights, and they have accordingly been hesitant to admit that they tried to limit internet access, citing technical reasons [for access limitations] instead,” Anneke Meerkotter, the Litigation Director of the Southern Africa Litigation Centre, told me.

Further, an increasing number of governments are forcing internet service providers (ISPs) to throttle bandwidth at moments of sociopolitical upheaval and increased sensitivity. Bandwidth throttling slows a connection to such an extent that the internet becomes effectively unusable but doesn’t disable connections altogether, providing plausible deniability. As a report from Access Now noted, “It is often common to confuse throttling with an unstable and congested network,” making deliberate maneuvers harder to detect.

Although the outcome of litigation is rarely straightforward and often intentionally drawn out, such cases remain a significant means of gaining traction for digital rights campaigners. As the Association for Progressive Communications has written: “Whereas litigation may not always lead to a successful ruling, it serves as an opportunity to set precedent and feed jurisprudence not only at country level but sometimes also at the sub-regional or regional level.”

Gaps in Precedent and Expertise

Clearly, however, more needs to be done to support these efforts.

Hija Kamran, program manager at the Pakistan-based nonprofit Media Matters for Democracy, told me her country’s judiciary needs greater knowledge of technology and digital rights to generate “informed decisions that favor the fundamental rights of citizens.”

Peter Micek argued that States must begin by listening to “the groundswell of voices” directly affected by the practice, as “judges will respond to such a public sentiment, acknowledging that the internet is as essential to life and society as food, water and shelter.”

Confusion also arises on the question of who is ultimately responsible for internet shutdowns, due to the opaque nature of the practice and the number of actors involved. Telecom “companies should take all necessary and lawful measures to ensure that they do not cause, contribute or become complicit in human rights abuses, by facilitating Internet shutdowns,” Bukovska said. However, even where telecom operators are not state-owned, they may be threatened, both economically and physically, by regimes looking to limit connectivity.

Citizens are becoming increasingly adept at circumventing internet shutdowns by using mesh networks during total blackouts and Virtual Private Network (VPN) apps during partial restrictions. Mesh networks, which have recently been used in Hong Kong, allow citizens to stay in contact without internet access by utilizing Bluetooth connections across multiple devices. VPNs, on the other hand, allow users to access servers based in different countries and encrypt internet traffic, thereby bypassing any national- or local-level content blockages.

However, given the general lack of technical understanding in governments and among the public, as well as weak judicial independence in many of the countries where restrictions are used and the ambiguity surrounding the application of necessity and proportionality principles, it is unlikely that government-imposed network disruptions are going to end soon.

Legal challenges against governments will be used increasingly as a recourse. In addition to holding out potential relief in specific circumstances, these cases also will help build jurisprudence and, with it, accountability for governments demonstrating such a blatant disregard for international human rights standards or their own constitutional guarantees.

IMAGE: This photo illustration show a mobile browser unable to connect to Facebook, following the Sri Lankan government’s island-wide social network shutdown, in Colombo on May 13, 2019. (Photo by LAKRUWAN WANNIARACHCHI/AFP/Getty Images)

 

Featured Articles

Bringing the Rule of Law to Sudan

by

There Is No Constitutional Impediment to an Impeachment Inquiry that Concerns National Security

by and

Trump Goes Full Putin—Capitulation Inside the Oval Office

by and

Top Expert Backgrounder: Trump’s Impeachment–What Comes Next?

by

Timeline: Trump, Giuliani, Biden, and Ukrainegate (updated)

by and

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Sept. 23-27)

by

The Iceberg’s Tip: Ukraine Phone Call and the Months-Long Conspiracy to Violate Federal Campaign Finance Laws

by

Whistleblower Says White House Took Unusual Steps to Limit Access to Ukraine Call Record

by

Trump’s Call to Ukraine May Constitute “Honest Services Fraud”—A Core Crime of Public Corruption

by

The Swiftboating of Joe Biden

by and

The Yemen Project: Open Source Investigations and the Law of War

by

The “Quid” is a Crime: No Need to Prove “Pro Quo” in Ukrainegate

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Sept. 16-20)

by

Intel Whistleblower Complaint Q&A Part 2: Constitutional Boogaloo

by

Climate Change Denialism Poses a National Security Threat

by

Stop Blaming Immigrants for Right-Wing Extremism

by

Handling of Whistleblower Complaint Makes It Impossible for IG To Do His Job

by

Q&A on Whistleblower Complaint Being Withheld from Congressional Intelligence Committees

by

What’s the New Terror Financing Executive Order All About?

by

Constitution Day 2019: The Hidden Domestic Surveillance Crisis

by

France’s Major Statement on International Law and Cyber: An Assessment

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Fear and Loathing on the Border: A First-Hand Look at the Travesty

by

The UN Report and Indiscriminate Attacks in Yemen

by

The UN Yemen Report and Siege Warfare

by , and

Introduction to Just Security Series on UN Yemen Report

by and

18 Years After 9/11, We Face a New International Terrorist Threat

by

Trump and Giuliani’s Quest for Fake Ukraine “Dirt” on Biden: An Explainer

by

Why a Judge’s Terrorism Watchlist Ruling is a Game Changer: What Happens Next

by

Ending Suffering of Afghanistan’s Civilians is Necessary Condition for Peace Talks

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Sept. 2-6)

by

Trump Cuts “Muscle” from European Defense to Fund Border Wall

by

National Security at the United Nations This Week

by

Q&A on Court Decision Invalidating Administration’s Terrorism Watchlist

by

Yemen: Where Coalitions Come to Die

by

How the GOP’s Internal Politics of Raiding Military Construction Projects Will Play Out

by

The Pattern and Practice of Trump’s Assaults on the Intelligence Community

by and

What if a President Committed Genocide or Other Atrocity Crimes?

by

The Once and Future Threat of Nuclear Weapon Testing

by

Calling Off Iowa’s “Digital Caucuses” Is a Wise Display of Caution

by

U.S. Sanctions Against Iran’s Foreign Minister and International Law

by

“Domestic Terrorism” Bills Create More Problems Than They Solve

by and

U.S.-Turkey “Safe Zone” Likely to Add Fuel to Syria Conflict

by

Blame Trump, Not the U.S. Code, for His Abuse of Emergency Authority

by

“Offshore Processing” in Guatemala: A Deeper Look at the U.S. Asylum Deal

by

Second Circuit Gets Civil Forfeiture under the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act Wrong

by and

Public Document Clearinghouse: Congressional Russia Investigations

by

The Tit-for-Tat Dynamics of 21st Century Extremism

by

“Fiat Justitia”: Implications of a Canadian Military Justice Decision for International Justice

by

Expert Summaries of Mueller Report: A Collection

by , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , and

Act Now to Celebrate the U.N. Women, Peace and Security Agenda in 2020

by

Effective U.S. Grand Strategy Includes Harnessing Diverse Educational Institutions

by and

Proportionality and 150 Iranian Lives: Do They “Count”?

by

The Muddy Middle: The Disappearing Lines in America’s Counterterrorism Wars and How to Restore Order

by and

Yes, Trump Could Be Indicted If He Leaves Office in 2021, But Is That Likely?

by

U.S. Has Legal and Moral Responsibility to Protect Civilians at Rukban in Syria

by and

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Trump’s Encouraging QAnon May Result in Violence—Just ask the FBI

by

The International Security Echo-Chamber: Getting Civil Society Into the Room

by , and

Revisiting General Counsel Ney’s Speech in Light of New Pentagon Leadership

by

Questions Surround Secretive US-Guatemala Agreement

by

How Congress Can Access the Legal Powers of Impeachment Without a Formal Inquiry

by and

EU Court of Justice Grapples with U.S. Surveillance in Schrems II

by

Mueller Hearing Risks Narrowing the Range of Impeachable Offenses

by and

After Publishing Strong Evidence of Trump’s Campaign Finance Crimes, DOJ Closes Case Without Explanation

by

Criminal Prosecutions and Illegal Entry: A Deeper Dive

by

What Did We Learn About Mark Esper and How He Views the World?

by and

The Supreme Court Just Made It Easier to Conceal Abuse of Migrant Detainees

by

“Safe Third Country” Agreements with Mexico and Guatemala would be Unlawful

by

Why the ICC’s Judgment in the al-Bashir Case Wasn’t So Surprising

by

We Treat America’s Wartime Detainees Better Than Migrant Children

by

Policing, U.S. Style: With Little Idea of What Really Works

by and

Trump’s “Unalienable Rights” Commission Likely to Promote Anti-Rights Agenda 

by , and

Empathy Matters: Leadership in Cyber

by and

The Massive Perils of the Latest U.N. Resolution on Terrorism

by

Self-Defense in International Law: What Level of Evidence?

by

Unpacking the State Dept Acknowledgment that 2001 and 2002 AUMFs Don’t Authorize War Against Iran

by and

Top Expert Backgrounder: Children in Immigration Detention — What are the International Norms?

by

Anticipating the President’s Way Around the War Powers Resolution on Iran: Lessons of the 1980s Tanker Wars

by

Looking to 2020: A Presidential Pledge for Gender Parity in National Security Appointments

by and

Did Trump and His Team Successfully Obstruct Mueller’s Investigation?

by

Top Expert Backgrounder: Aborted U.S. Strike, Cyber Operation Against Iran and International Law

by

U.K. Court Nixes Saudi Arms Sales–What it Means for the US and Other EU Countries

by and

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

Journalist Watchlist Raises Specter of Civil Rights-Era Secret Surveillance

by

U.S. Cyber Command, Russia and Critical Infrastructure: What Norms and Laws Apply?

by

Open Memo 2: The Impeachment Roadmap from 1974 to 2020

by

A Side-by-Side Comparison of Barr’s vs. Mueller’s Statements about Special Counsel Report

by

Cooking the WMD Books: Politicizing the 2019 State Department Compliance Report

by

The Missing Bill Barr Obstruction Analysis

by

Bolton’s Stated Predicate for War With Iran Doesn’t Work

by

A Critique of Defense Dept General Counsel Ney’s Remarks on the Law of War

by

Countering Russia’s Malign Influence Operations

by

How Impeachment Proceedings Would Strengthen Congress’s Investigatory Powers

by

The American Way of War Includes Fidelity to Law: Preemptive Pardons Break that Code

by , and

Indictment of Assange for Espionage Directly Threatens Press Freedoms

by

When Is a “Literally True” Statement False and a Crime

by

Bill Barr’s Extreme Views on War Powers Mean Congress’s Window to Stop War with Iran is Now

by , and

Why Robert Mueller Is Right that the Obstruction Statutes Apply to the President

by

Why the Arms Trade Treaty Matters – and Why It Matters That the US Is Walking Away

by

The Mazars USA Subpoena as an Existential Threat to President Trump

by

The Failures of the Mueller Report’s Campaign Finance Analysis

by

The Pentagon’s 2018 Civilian Casualties Report: What’s In It and What’s Next

by and

Amid the Nadler-Barr Standoff: Some History of Struggles Over Hearing Processes

by

Guide to the Mueller Report’s Findings on “Collusion”

by

Trump Administration’s New Cuba Policy Threatens Discord With U.S. Allies

by and

Gutting the Substance of a Security Council Resolution on Sexual Violence

by

Climate Change: Our Greatest National Security Threat?

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

The Pentagon Wants to Streamline Security Clearances by Using AI. That’s a Dangerous Idea.

by

An Insider’s View of the Life-Cycle of Self-Defense Reports by U.N. Member States

by

Body Counts Are Terrible Way for the Public to Assess US Counter-Terrorism Operations

by

What Comes Next: After Supreme Court Reduced Obstacles to Suing International Organizations

by

Citizenship-Stripping and ISIS Members: The Recent UK Experience

by

I Helped Write the Exec Order on Public Reporting of Lethal Operations. Here’s What Trump Has Undone.

by

BREAKING: United States Supports Germany’s International Arrest Warrant for Accused Syrian War Criminal

by

The Seven Step Program for Fighting Disinformation

by and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Weapons of Mass Consumerism: Why China Wants Your Personal Information

by and

Executive Agreements: International Lawmaking Without Accountability?

by , and

Annotation of the Pentagon Report to Congress on Detainee Abuse by U.S. Partners in Yemen

by

Terrorists and the Southern Border: Myth and Reality

by

10 Ways the U.S. Can Curb Interpol Abuses

by

No Clean Hands: Reaction and Counter-Reaction in the Iranian-Saudi Proxy War in Yemen

by

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

Accountability Fatigue: A Human Rights Law Problem for Armed Forces?

by

Annotation of Sec. Pompeo’s Certification of Yemen War: Civilian Casualties and Saudi-Led Coalition

by

Please Support Just Security with a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

The Technicolor Zone of Cyberspace, Part 2

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Samuel Woodhams

Freelance journalist and researcher at digital privacy group and VPN review website Top10VPN.com. Follow him on Twitter (@Samuel_Woodhams)

Read these related stories next:

Bringing the Rule of Law to Sudan

October 1, 2019 by

Yemen Group of Experts’ Report Highlights Need to Halt Arms Sales

September 20, 2019 by and

The UN Yemen Report and Siege Warfare

September 12, 2019 by , and

Introduction to Just Security Series on UN Yemen Report

September 12, 2019 by and

National Security at the United Nations This Week

September 6, 2019 by

U.S. Offensive Cyber Operations against Economic Cyber Intrusions: An International Law Analysis – Part II

July 16, 2019 by

U.S. Offensive Cyber Operations against Economic Cyber Intrusions: An International Law Analysis – Part I

July 11, 2019 by

Cyberattack Attribution and the Virtues of Decentralization

July 3, 2019 by

Top Expert Backgrounder: Children in Immigration Detention — What are the International Norms?

July 1, 2019 by

U.S. Cyber Command, Russia and Critical Infrastructure: What Norms and Laws Apply?

June 18, 2019 by

Estonia Speaks Out on Key Rules for Cyberspace

June 10, 2019 by

Why the Christchurch Call to Remove Online Terror Content Triggers Free Speech Concerns

May 20, 2019 by