Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Jan 6-10)

U.S.-Iran Conflict
Congress vs. Presidential Powers
- The Soleimani Strike and War Powers
by Tess Bridgeman (@bridgewriter)
- How to Recover a Role for Congress and the Courts in Decisions to Wage War
by Oona Hathaway (@oonahathaway) and Geoffrey Block
2002 AUMF (Authorization for the Use of Military Force)
- Why the 2002 AUMF Does Not Apply to Iran
by Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw) and Steve Vladeck (@steve_vladeck)
- Mark Esper vs. Mark Esper on the 2002 AUMF and Iran
by Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw)
International Law
- Lawful Self-Defense vs. Revenge Strikes: Scrutinizing Iran and U.S. Uses of Force under International Law
by Geoffrey S. Corn and Rachel VanLandingham, Lt Col, USAF (Ret.) (@rachelv12)
- The Targeted Killing of General Soleimani: Its Lawfulness and Why It Matters
by Agnes Callamard (@AgnesCallamard)
- Iran’s Unlawful Reprisal (and Ours)
by Adil Ahmad Haque (@AdHaque110)
- U.S. Legal Defense of the Soleimani Strike at the United Nations: A Critical Assessment
by Adil Ahmad Haque (@AdHaque110)
Policy Implications
- Trump’s Fatal Mistake: Killing Soleimani vs. Countering ISIS
by Luke Hartig (@LukeHartig)
- Soleimani Strike Marks a Novel Shift in Targeted Killing, Dangerous to the Global Order
by Anthony Dworkin (@AnthonyDworkin)
- United States Killed Iraqi Military Official and Iraqi Military Personnel in the Two Recent Attacks
by Crispin Smith
Intelligence Community
- As Conflict with Iran Intensifies, the U.S. Intelligence Community Is Still Leaderless
by Brett Holmgren
Law of Armed Conflict
- Trump’s Threat to Target Iranian Cultural Sites: Illegal Under International, Domestic and Military Law
by Mark Nevitt (@MarkNevitt)
Impeachment, Ukraine and Russia Investigations
Analysis and Reporting
- Did the Trump Administration Abuse the Redactions Process?
by Austin Evers (@AREvers)
- How Should FOIA Be Reformed to Prevent Further Abuse of Redactions?
by Anne Weismann
Resource Tools
- Public Document Clearinghouse: Ukraine Impeachment Inquiry
by Julia Brooks and William Dawley
Countering Violent Extremism/Counter-Terrorism
- Reevaluating Our Counter-Terrorism Information Sharing Methods
by Senator Maggie Hassan
- CVE’s Relevance and Challenges: Central Asia as Surprising Snapshot
by Eric Rosand (@RosandEric)
Civilian Casualties
- Civilian Casualties: A Case for U.S. Condolence Payments in Syria
by Andrea Prasow (@AndreaPrasow)
War Crimes Ambassador Appointment
- The United States Finally Has a New War Crimes Ambassador
by Beth Van Schaack (@BethVanSchaack)
