Why the 2002 AUMF Does Not Apply to Iran

There is no congressional statute authorizing military attacks on Iran

by and

January 9, 2020

The debate over the legal authority for the lethal strike against Qassem Soleimani has once again brought attention back to the 2002 Authorization for the Use of Military Force Against Iraq. Best referred to as the “Iraq AUMF,” it should not to be confused with the 2001 Authorization for the Use of Military Force which is directed to those responsible for the September 11 attacks. In pushing back against bipartisan claims that the President should have obtained congressional authorization for the strike, the White House has relied not only on the President’s inherent Article II power as commander in chief, but on the Iraq AUMF as well. On Wednesday, for example, a delegation of cabinet members told Congress that it was that statute that provided the authority for the President to engage in acts of war against Iran like the targeted killing of Iran’s most senior military official.

We aim to explain why this reasoning is false as a matter of law. As importantly, because neither the 2001 AUMF nor the Iraq AUMF already authorizes the offensive use of military force against Iran, it is clear that President Trump must turn to Congress before he can engage in any offensive military actions against Iran going forward.

I. The Text of the Iraq AUMF

As the title of the Iraq AUMF makes clear, the statute is for the “use of military force against Iraq,” not Iran. The operative provision—section 3(a) of the statute—is no less explicit:

The President is authorized to use the Armed Forces of the United States as he determines to be necessary and appropriate in order to—(1) defend the national security of the United States against the continuing threat posed by Iraq; and (2) enforce all relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions regarding Iraq.

Whatever threat Iran might pose to the United States, even in Iraq, it can hardly be said to be a threat “by Iraq.” Nor are there relevant Security Council resolutions regarding Iraq that could justify such a use of force. It is impossible to imagine that Congress in 2002 would have thought that it was authorizing the use of force against another nation’s armed forces besides Iraq’s; the 2002 Congress would demand any President return for a new authorization before launching military operations against another state. That ought to be the end of the matter.

II. Who is “Iraq”?

The Soleimani strike is not the first time we’ve seen the argument that the Iraq AUMF authorizes the use of force against actors other than the Iraqi government. For instance, in 2014, Jack Goldsmith argued that the 2002 AUMF “almost certainly” authorized the use of offensive military force against the Islamic State in Iraq insofar as the statute authorized the President to defend against “the continuing threat posed by Iraq.” Such text, Jack argued, encompassed not only the WMD-specific threat posed by the Saddam Hussein regime at the time the statute was passed, but also any new threats that would later emerge out of the geographic space of Iraq—whether Congress could have foreseen them at the time of the authorization or not, within the same decade or not, and whether or not the threat was “by” Iraq. As he wrote:

That text gives the President the discretion to determine when the use of the U.S. Armed Forces is necessary and appropriate to defend U.S. national security against the continuing threat posed by Iraq (not the government of Iraq, not Saddam Hussein, but Iraq), and authorizes the President to use those forces in that circumstance.  It is not at all hard to interpret this statute to authorize the President to use force today to defend U.S. national security from the threat posed by the ISIS-induced collapse of Iraq.

Even Jack’s argument, with which we took serious issue, depended upon the claim that U.S. national security would have been jeopardized by the ISIS-induced collapse of Iraq—and so using force against ISIS was necessary in order to mitigate the threat that an Iraq governed by ISIS would have posed. We didn’t buy it (in part because we argued the 2002 AUMF had become defunct), but we at least see the reasoning.

Here, in contrast, there is no plausible argument that attacking Soleimani, personally—or Iran, more generally—was necessary to protect the United States from the threat that would be posed by Iraq. Its proxy efforts notwithstanding, Iran is a distinct sovereign entity that is not directly seeking to occupy Iraq or forcibly take over the Iraqi government.

There used to be a fairly clear consensus on the non-application of the AUMF to Iran until this most recent turn by the Trump administration. Senior Obama officials wrote in an Expert Backgrounder, “there is no viable argument that [the 2002 AUMF] authorizes force against Iran.” In his nomination for Defense Secretary in July 2019, then-Secretary of the Army Mark Esper testified that the 2002 AUMF could not authorize the use of military force against Iran. And in June 2019, the administration informed Congress that “the Administration has not, to date, interpreted either AUMF as authorizing military force against Iran, except as may be necessary to defend U.S. or partner forces engaged in counterterrorism operations or operations to establish a stable, democratic Iraq” (emphasis added to highlight the exception).

Assuming that exception is legally valid (a big assumption), it does not appear to be relevant to the Soleimani strike. First, if the strike were to defend the U.S. forces engaged in counterterrorism operations in Iraq, the administration would have presumably invoked the 2001 AUMF as well. Second, as Tess Bridgeman wrote, “justifications that senior U.S. officials such as the Secretary of State have given — such as Soleimani’s threat to U.S. diplomats and citizens in other parts of the region — have no connection to the U.S. counter ISIS operations.”

What about operations to establish a stable, democratic Iraq? On the past occasions when the United States used force against militia in Iraq under the 2002 AUMF, it was when those groups were part of an insurgency against the US-supported government in Baghdad. But today’s situation is the reverse. Some of those same groups – including the Iranian-backed militia – have since been formally incorporated into the Iraqi military — and U.S. forces have fought alongside them in battling ISIS.

Unlike the use of force against militia during the Iraqi insurgency (pre-2011) and against ISIS (2014-present), the Trump administration’s military strike against Iran inside Iraq is entirely antithetical to supporting a democratic, stable Iraq, both in practice and formally. Just look at the Iraqi government’s strong reaction to the strikes.

Six years ago, we thought it was quite a stretch to argue that the Iraq AUMF could be extended to encompass the use of force against ISIS. But it is beyond any reasonable interpretation of that statute to argue that it applies to uses of force against Iran in Iraq. If, for whatever reason, the Trump administration wants to use additional, offensive military force against Iran, whether in Iraq or elsewhere, it needs to receive new statutory authorization from Congress.

 

Image: Nicholas Kamm/AFP via Getty Images

 

Featured Articles

Why the 2002 AUMF Does Not Apply to Iran

by and

Reevaluating Our Counter-Terrorism Information Sharing Methods

by

Lawful Self-Defense vs. Revenge Strikes: Scrutinizing Iran and U.S. Uses of Force under International Law

by and

The Targeted Killing of General Soleimani: Its Lawfulness and Why It Matters

by

Iran’s Unlawful Reprisal (and Ours)

by

Did the Trump Administration Abuse the Redactions Process?

by

Soleimani Strike Marks a Novel Shift in Targeted Killing, Dangerous to the Global Order

by

Trump’s Fatal Mistake: Killing Soleimani vs. Countering ISIS

by

The Soleimani Strike and War Powers

by

United States Killed Iraqi Military Official and Iraqi Military Personnel in the Two Recent Attacks

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Dec 23-Jan 3)

by

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

Exclusive: Unredacted Ukraine Documents Reveal Extent of Pentagon’s Legal Concerns

by

Timeline: Trump, Giuliani, Biden, and Ukrainegate (updated)

by and

Most Read/Popular Just Security Articles of 2019

by

The 2019 Just Security Holiday Reading List

by

Please Support Just Security with a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

The Inevitable Day of Reckoning in Syria

by

Hidden Gems: Civilian Casualties and Use of Force Reporting Provisions in the Annual Defense Bill

by and

Federal Criminal Offenses and the Impeachment of Donald J. Trump

by , , , , , , and

The Application of International Law to Cyberspace: Sovereignty and Non-intervention

by

The Crossfire Hurricane Report’s Inconvenient Findings

by

The Specter of Interventionism is Haunting Latin America

by

Trump’s Aim to Go Big on Nuclear Arms Control Should Begin by Extending New START

by

Seven Outright Falsehoods in GOP Staff Report on Impeachment

by

A Call to Arms: Taking the Russia Threat Seriously

by

No Place to Hide, No Place to Post: Lessons from Recent Efforts at “De-Platforming” ISIS

by

With Supreme Court Mired in Dark Money, Time for Large Dose of Transparency

by

The Spencer Standoff with Trump over Gallagher Distracts from the Navy’s Real Problems

by

Here’s the Proof that Trump’s “No Quid Pro Quo” Call Never Happened

by

New Leaked Documents Reveal China’s Chilling Crackdown on Muslims

by

Amid War Crimes Allegations, Afghan Government Lacks Proper Mechanisms to Investigate

by

Trump’s Hold on Ukrainian Military Aid was Illegal

by

Timeline: Rep. Devin Nunes and Ukraine Disinformation Efforts

by and

IG Falls Short of Justice in Investigating Political Retaliation at the State Department

by

Trump and GOP Call to ID Whistleblower Exposes Glaring Gaps in Protections

by

Evaluating Facebook’s New Oversight Board for Content Moderation

by and

President Trump is Damaging Our Military: War Crimes Cases are the Latest Example

by

Trump Repudiates a Century of U.S. Policy

by

Go See The Report, Then Let’s Put Torture to Bed For Good

by , , and

The US Mission Tied to Syrian Oil Fields May Prove the Worst of All Strategic Options

by

Congress Must Act to Protect Those Who’ve Supported Us in Syria

by and

Interpol Proves Critics Right in Choosing Turkey to Host General Assembly

by

Duty to Warn: Has the Trump Administration Learned from the Khashoggi Failure?

by

“Clearly of Latin American Origin”: Armed Attack by Non-State Actors and the UN Charter

by

Why Does Ukraine’s Zelenskyy Say He Felt No Pressure From Trump?

by

The Launch of Just Security’s Advisory Board

by and

Welcoming Joshua Geltzer as a New Executive Editor at Just Security

by and

The Rio Treaty: Paving the Way for Military Intervention in Venezuela?

by

How Trump’s Gilding the Lily on Baghdadi Death Will Return to Haunt Americans

by

George Washington’s Advisors Agreed: Impeachment Did Away with Executive Privilege

by and

United States of America v. Rudolph W. Giuliani

by and

Assessing Turkey’s “Resettlement” Plans in Syria under the Law of Occupation

by and

Abandoning Open Skies: Trump Would Be Squandering More of Our Security Inheritance

by and

“With a Little Help from Our Friends”: Prosecuting the ISIL “Beatles” in U.S. Courts

by and

The Missing Link: Getting Dirt on Biden Was Key Part of “Investigation into 2016 Election” Too

by and

How to Address Newly Revealed Abuses of Section 702 Surveillance

by and

Bill Barr’s Witch Hunt

by and

Turkey’s (Latest) Invasion of Syria: Aggression, Proportionality, and Legal Consequences for NATO and Third-Party States

by

The FISA Court’s Section 702 Opinions, Part II: Improper Queries and Echoes of “Bulk Collection”

by

Career U.S. Officials Testifying to Congress: A Guide from Co-Equal

by , and

Turkey’s Actions Trigger All States’ Obligations to Prosecute War Crimes by Turkish Forces

by and

Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO? It’s Legally Possible, Whether or Not Politically Prudent

by

The Netherlands Releases a Tour de Force on International Law in Cyberspace: Analysis

by

The Need for a Bipartisan Stand Against the White House Counsel Letter 

by

White House Letter Distorts Both Law and History on Impeachment

by

The Real Decline of OLC

by

Congress Wakes Up, Finally Decides to Tackle Kleptocracy

by

Know Your Rights: Conversations with Congress

by and

Greg Craig: The Government’s Latest Swing at FARA Enforcement & What Comes Next

by and

Bringing the Rule of Law to Sudan

by

Trump Goes Full Putin—Capitulation Inside the Oval Office

by and

The Swiftboating of Joe Biden

by and

The “Quid” is a Crime: No Need to Prove “Pro Quo” in Ukrainegate

by

Climate Change Denialism Poses a National Security Threat

by

What’s the New Terror Financing Executive Order All About?

by

France’s Major Statement on International Law and Cyber: An Assessment

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Introduction to Just Security Series on UN Yemen Report

by and

Why a Judge’s Terrorism Watchlist Ruling is a Game Changer: What Happens Next

by

Ending Suffering of Afghanistan’s Civilians is Necessary Condition for Peace Talks

by

Q&A on Court Decision Invalidating Administration’s Terrorism Watchlist

by

Yemen: Where Coalitions Come to Die

by

The Pattern and Practice of Trump’s Assaults on the Intelligence Community

by and

The Once and Future Threat of Nuclear Weapon Testing

by

U.S. Sanctions Against Iran’s Foreign Minister and International Law

by

Second Circuit Gets Civil Forfeiture under the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act Wrong

by and

Public Document Clearinghouse: Congressional Russia Investigations

by

“Fiat Justitia”: Implications of a Canadian Military Justice Decision for International Justice

by

Expert Summaries of Mueller Report: A Collection

by , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , and

Proportionality and 150 Iranian Lives: Do They “Count”?

by

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Trump’s Encouraging QAnon May Result in Violence—Just ask the FBI

by

The International Security Echo-Chamber: Getting Civil Society Into the Room

by , and

Revisiting General Counsel Ney’s Speech in Light of New Pentagon Leadership

by

EU Court of Justice Grapples with U.S. Surveillance in Schrems II

by

After Publishing Strong Evidence of Trump’s Campaign Finance Crimes, DOJ Closes Case Without Explanation

by

Criminal Prosecutions and Illegal Entry: A Deeper Dive

by

What Did We Learn About Mark Esper and How He Views the World?

by and

“Safe Third Country” Agreements with Mexico and Guatemala would be Unlawful

by

We Treat America’s Wartime Detainees Better Than Migrant Children

by

Policing, U.S. Style: With Little Idea of What Really Works

by and

Trump’s “Unalienable Rights” Commission Likely to Promote Anti-Rights Agenda 

by , and

Empathy Matters: Leadership in Cyber

by and

Unpacking the State Dept Acknowledgment that 2001 and 2002 AUMFs Don’t Authorize War Against Iran

by and

Top Expert Backgrounder: Children in Immigration Detention — What are the International Norms?

by

Anticipating the President’s Way Around the War Powers Resolution on Iran: Lessons of the 1980s Tanker Wars

by

Looking to 2020: A Presidential Pledge for Gender Parity in National Security Appointments

by and

Did Trump and His Team Successfully Obstruct Mueller’s Investigation?

by

Top Expert Backgrounder: Aborted U.S. Strike, Cyber Operation Against Iran and International Law

by

U.K. Court Nixes Saudi Arms Sales–What it Means for the US and Other EU Countries

by and

U.S. Cyber Command, Russia and Critical Infrastructure: What Norms and Laws Apply?

by

Cooking the WMD Books: Politicizing the 2019 State Department Compliance Report

by

A Critique of Defense Dept General Counsel Ney’s Remarks on the Law of War

by

Countering Russia’s Malign Influence Operations

by

The American Way of War Includes Fidelity to Law: Preemptive Pardons Break that Code

by , and

When Is a “Literally True” Statement False and a Crime

by

Guide to the Mueller Report’s Findings on “Collusion”

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

The Pentagon Wants to Streamline Security Clearances by Using AI. That’s a Dangerous Idea.

by

An Insider’s View of the Life-Cycle of Self-Defense Reports by U.N. Member States

by

BREAKING: United States Supports Germany’s International Arrest Warrant for Accused Syrian War Criminal

by

The Seven Step Program for Fighting Disinformation

by and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Weapons of Mass Consumerism: Why China Wants Your Personal Information

by and

Executive Agreements: International Lawmaking Without Accountability?

by , and

10 Ways the U.S. Can Curb Interpol Abuses

by

No Clean Hands: Reaction and Counter-Reaction in the Iranian-Saudi Proxy War in Yemen

by

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

Accountability Fatigue: A Human Rights Law Problem for Armed Forces?

by

The Technicolor Zone of Cyberspace, Part 2

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Ryan Goodman

Co-Editor-in-Chief of Just Security, Anne and Joel Ehrenkranz Professor of Law at New York University School of Law, former Special Counsel to the General Counsel of the Department of Defense (2015-2016). Follow him on Twitter (@rgoodlaw).

Steve Vladeck

Co-Editor-in-Chief of Just Security and Professor of Law at the University of Texas School of Law. Follow him on Twitter (@steve_vladeck).

Read these related stories next:

Mark Esper vs. Mark Esper on the 2002 AUMF and Iran

January 8, 2020 by

Lawful Self-Defense vs. Revenge Strikes: Scrutinizing Iran and U.S. Uses of Force under International Law

January 8, 2020 by and

Trump’s Threat to Target Iranian Cultural Sites: Illegal Under International, Domestic and Military Law

January 8, 2020 by

As Conflict with Iran Intensifies, the U.S. Intelligence Community Is Still Leaderless

January 8, 2020 by

The Targeted Killing of General Soleimani: Its Lawfulness and Why It Matters

January 8, 2020 by

Iran’s Unlawful Reprisal (and Ours)

January 8, 2020 by

Soleimani Strike Marks a Novel Shift in Targeted Killing, Dangerous to the Global Order

January 7, 2020 by

CVE’s Relevance and Challenges: Central Asia as Surprising Snapshot

January 7, 2020 by

Trump’s Fatal Mistake: Killing Soleimani vs. Countering ISIS

January 6, 2020 by

The Soleimani Strike and War Powers

January 6, 2020 by

United States Killed Iraqi Military Official and Iraqi Military Personnel in the Two Recent Attacks

January 5, 2020 by

The Missing Assistant Secretary of Defense and the Soleimani Strike

January 3, 2020 by