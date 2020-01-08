Trump’s Threat to Target Iranian Cultural Sites: Illegal Under International, Domestic and Military Law

by

January 8, 2020

In response to a potential Iranian armed retaliation following the United States’ killing of Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani, President Donald Trump tweeted that the U.S. military had “targeted” 52 Iranian sites “important to Iran and the Iranian culture.” Then, after near universal backlash from many in the U.S. and the international community, Trump effectively double-downed on his statement, telling reporters that prior Iranian military actions against American servicemembers justified the targeting of Iranian cultural sites.

Both Defense Secretary Mark Esper and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo were forced to respond to Trump’s comments. On Monday, Esper rejected the idea, putting himself in direct contradiction of his boss. Pompeo tried to avoid answering the question directly and claimed Trump had never made such a threat. Finally, on Tuesday, Trump walked back his comments.

“You know what, if that’s what the law is, I like to obey the law,” he said, speaking to reporters in the Oval Office. “But think of it: They kill our people, they blow up our people and then we have to be very gentle with their cultural institutions. But I’m OK with it.”

This raises the question: Were 52 sites ever really targeted? Has that list changed now? Unclear. But what is clear is that: (1) international law; (2) domestic law; and (3) U.S. military law and guidance make the targeting of Iranian cultural sites illegal. There is simply no legal gray area or colorable argument to the contrary. This “legal trifecta” provides for strong protections of cultural sites around the world in both peacetime and across the spectrum of armed conflict. As Harvard Law Professor Jack Goldsmith has noted, the Uniform Code of Military Justice (UCMJ) only applies to lawful orders; unlawful orders should not be followed. Thankfully, the push back from the U.S. military and Department of Defense (DoD) leadership was quick and unambiguous.

While the issue may be currently tabled by Trump’s walk back, there are three core legal reasons why targeting Iranian cultural sites is patently unlawful and should be dismissed as an unlawful order out of hand, in case we find ourselves confronted with this again.

International Law

First, targeting Iranian cultural sites is a clear violation of international law. There is a long history here. The Civil War-era Lieber Code — a highly influential early attempt at regulating armed conflict that was issued by President Abraham Lincoln — contemplated the protection of cultural institutions such as museums, universities, and “establishments of a charitable character.” The U.S.-drafted Lieber Code undoubtedly influenced the 1907 Hague Conventions Respecting the Laws and Customs of War on Land. This treaty states that nations must take:

“all necessary steps to spare, as far as possible, buildings dedicated to religion, art, science, or charitable purposes, historic monuments, hospitals, and places where the sick and wounded are collected, provided they are not being used at the time for military purposes.”

The clearest international cultural property protections in armed conflict are found in the 1954 Hague Convention for the Protection of Cultural Property. This Convention requires “refraining from any act of hostility” directed against cultural property. Both Iran and the United States are Parties to the Convention, affording the maximum cultural property protection to both nations. Cultural property is broadly defined under the 1954 Convention to encompass

“movable or immovable property of great importance to the cultural heritage of every people such as monuments of architecture, art or history, whether religious or secular.”

To be sure, under international humanitarian law, even a protected cultural site can lose its protective status if it is used by the enemy for a military purpose. But that would be driven by actionable intelligence and facts on the ground — simply not the case here.

U.S. Domestic Law

Second, targeting Iranian cultural sites violates U.S. domestic law. The U.S. criminal code defines “war crimes” at 18 U.S.C. § 2441. It specifically references Article 27 of the 1907 Hague Convention. Article 27 states that in

“in sieges and bombardments . . . all necessary steps must be taken to spare, as far as possible, buildings dedicated to religion, art, science, or charitable purposes, historic monuments, hospitals, and places where the sick and wounded are collected, provided they are not being used at the time for military purposes.”

Failure to comply with this measure meets the explicit legal definition of a U.S. war crime.

Outside of armed conflict, there are legal protections governing the protection of cultural property ­within U.S. domestic law. As I have argued before in the Berkeley Journal of International Law, the National Historic Preservation Act already protects cultural properties both inside and outside the United States. In doing so, it implements key protections of the U.S.-ratified World Heritage Convention. While the National Historic Preservation Act and its accompanying World Heritage Convention obligations likely do not apply outside of armed conflict — the statute is silent on this — their underlying legal obligations cannot be dismissed. At a minimum, it provides a domestic legal baseline for the protection of cultural property and reaffirms our legal commitment to protect them. And U.S. courts have already upheld the law’s application to military activities overseas.

Of note, both the United States and Iran have a shared cultural property connection: Both nations have exactly 24 sites on the United Nations-protected World Heritage List.

U.S. Military Legal Obligations and Guidance

Third, targeting Iranian cultural sites violates recently updated DoD regulations and existing operational guidance. As a baseline, the U.S. military complies with the law of war “during all armed conflicts, however such conflicts are characterized, and in all other military operations.” DoD protections for cultural property were recently reaffirmed in the updated DoD Law of War Manual, which adopts the definition of “cultural property” to include property “of great importance to the cultural heritage of every people.” Cultural property protections were also reinforced in the recently updated Army and Marine Corps field manuals which makes clear that “cultural property is subject to special protections under law of armed conflict.” It makes clear that acts of hostility may not be directed against cultural property, its immediate surroundings, or appliances in use for its protection.

Further, U.S. military joint operational planning guidance takes into account environmental considerations. And each military service has complementary guidance that instructs operational commanders how to protect the environment during military operations.

In sum, military regulations and operational guidance complement and are fully aligned with existing international and domestic legal obligations mandating the protection of cultural property.

Make no mistake: striking cultural property is not just illegal, it robs all of humanity of our most precious, collective cultural heritage. We have already witnessed the horrible destruction of cultural property by both ISIL and the Taliban in recent years. The world gasped in horror at the Taliban destruction of two giant Buddha statutes in Afghanistan in 2001. The looting of Baghdad’s antiquities museum in 2003 robbed all of us of Middle Eastern history. In 2014 and 2015, ISIL caused incalculable damage and environmental sabotage in its wake in Palmyra and elsewhere.

Finally, the U.S. has often been a world leader in the protection of cultural sites around the world. Under U.S. leadership in the 1970s, the U.S. led the worldwide effort to sign the World Heritage Convention and was the first ratifying state in 1973.  Congress recently created the position of coordinator for cultural heritage programs within the Pentagon’s budget. Today, the Army is working with the Smithsonian to revive “the monuments men” to advise militaries of the world on protecting cultural treasures. The U.S. military already works with the International Committee of the Red Cross and the U.S. Committee on the Blue Shield to train the military on meeting its legal obligations to protect cultural property.

The U.S. should build upon these efforts and comply with our existing legal obligations. While commentators on both sides can argue about the lawfulness and underlying wisdom of killing Soleimani, there is simply no gray legal area justifying the pre-planned targeting of Iranian cultural sites. Absolutely None.

The views expressed here are the author’s personal views and do not necessarily reflect those of the Department of Defense, the United States Navy, or any other department or agency of the United States Government.

Image: Tourists gaze upon the Gate of All Nations at the ancient Persepolis archeological site on May 30, 2014 in Persepolis, Iran. Photo by John Moore/Getty Images

 

Featured Articles

Lawful Self-Defense vs. Revenge Strikes: Scrutinizing Iran and U.S. Uses of Force under International Law

by and

The Targeted Killing of General Soleimani: Its Lawfulness and Why It Matters

by

Iran’s Unlawful Reprisal (and Ours)

by

Did the Trump Administration Abuse the Redactions Process?

by

Soleimani Strike Marks a Novel Shift in Targeted Killing, Dangerous to the Global Order

by

Trump’s Fatal Mistake: Killing Soleimani vs. Countering ISIS

by

The Soleimani Strike and War Powers

by

United States Killed Iraqi Military Official and Iraqi Military Personnel in the Two Recent Attacks

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Dec 23-Jan 3)

by

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

Exclusive: Unredacted Ukraine Documents Reveal Extent of Pentagon’s Legal Concerns

by

Timeline: Trump, Giuliani, Biden, and Ukrainegate (updated)

by and

Most Read/Popular Just Security Articles of 2019

by

The 2019 Just Security Holiday Reading List

by

Please Support Just Security with a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

The Inevitable Day of Reckoning in Syria

by

Hidden Gems: Civilian Casualties and Use of Force Reporting Provisions in the Annual Defense Bill

by and

Federal Criminal Offenses and the Impeachment of Donald J. Trump

by , , , , , , and

The Application of International Law to Cyberspace: Sovereignty and Non-intervention

by

The Crossfire Hurricane Report’s Inconvenient Findings

by

The Specter of Interventionism is Haunting Latin America

by

Trump’s Aim to Go Big on Nuclear Arms Control Should Begin by Extending New START

by

Seven Outright Falsehoods in GOP Staff Report on Impeachment

by

A Call to Arms: Taking the Russia Threat Seriously

by

No Place to Hide, No Place to Post: Lessons from Recent Efforts at “De-Platforming” ISIS

by

With Supreme Court Mired in Dark Money, Time for Large Dose of Transparency

by

The Spencer Standoff with Trump over Gallagher Distracts from the Navy’s Real Problems

by

Here’s the Proof that Trump’s “No Quid Pro Quo” Call Never Happened

by

New Leaked Documents Reveal China’s Chilling Crackdown on Muslims

by

Amid War Crimes Allegations, Afghan Government Lacks Proper Mechanisms to Investigate

by

Trump’s Hold on Ukrainian Military Aid was Illegal

by

Timeline: Rep. Devin Nunes and Ukraine Disinformation Efforts

by and

IG Falls Short of Justice in Investigating Political Retaliation at the State Department

by

Trump and GOP Call to ID Whistleblower Exposes Glaring Gaps in Protections

by

Evaluating Facebook’s New Oversight Board for Content Moderation

by and

President Trump is Damaging Our Military: War Crimes Cases are the Latest Example

by

Trump Repudiates a Century of U.S. Policy

by

Go See The Report, Then Let’s Put Torture to Bed For Good

by , , and

The US Mission Tied to Syrian Oil Fields May Prove the Worst of All Strategic Options

by

Congress Must Act to Protect Those Who’ve Supported Us in Syria

by and

Interpol Proves Critics Right in Choosing Turkey to Host General Assembly

by

Duty to Warn: Has the Trump Administration Learned from the Khashoggi Failure?

by

“Clearly of Latin American Origin”: Armed Attack by Non-State Actors and the UN Charter

by

Why Does Ukraine’s Zelenskyy Say He Felt No Pressure From Trump?

by

The Launch of Just Security’s Advisory Board

by and

Welcoming Joshua Geltzer as a New Executive Editor at Just Security

by and

The Rio Treaty: Paving the Way for Military Intervention in Venezuela?

by

How Trump’s Gilding the Lily on Baghdadi Death Will Return to Haunt Americans

by

George Washington’s Advisors Agreed: Impeachment Did Away with Executive Privilege

by and

United States of America v. Rudolph W. Giuliani

by and

Assessing Turkey’s “Resettlement” Plans in Syria under the Law of Occupation

by and

Abandoning Open Skies: Trump Would Be Squandering More of Our Security Inheritance

by and

“With a Little Help from Our Friends”: Prosecuting the ISIL “Beatles” in U.S. Courts

by and

The Missing Link: Getting Dirt on Biden Was Key Part of “Investigation into 2016 Election” Too

by and

How to Address Newly Revealed Abuses of Section 702 Surveillance

by and

Bill Barr’s Witch Hunt

by and

Turkey’s (Latest) Invasion of Syria: Aggression, Proportionality, and Legal Consequences for NATO and Third-Party States

by

The FISA Court’s Section 702 Opinions, Part II: Improper Queries and Echoes of “Bulk Collection”

by

Career U.S. Officials Testifying to Congress: A Guide from Co-Equal

by , and

Turkey’s Actions Trigger All States’ Obligations to Prosecute War Crimes by Turkish Forces

by and

Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO? It’s Legally Possible, Whether or Not Politically Prudent

by

The Netherlands Releases a Tour de Force on International Law in Cyberspace: Analysis

by

The Need for a Bipartisan Stand Against the White House Counsel Letter 

by

White House Letter Distorts Both Law and History on Impeachment

by

The Real Decline of OLC

by

Congress Wakes Up, Finally Decides to Tackle Kleptocracy

by

Know Your Rights: Conversations with Congress

by and

Greg Craig: The Government’s Latest Swing at FARA Enforcement & What Comes Next

by and

Bringing the Rule of Law to Sudan

by

Trump Goes Full Putin—Capitulation Inside the Oval Office

by and

The Swiftboating of Joe Biden

by and

The “Quid” is a Crime: No Need to Prove “Pro Quo” in Ukrainegate

by

Climate Change Denialism Poses a National Security Threat

by

What’s the New Terror Financing Executive Order All About?

by

France’s Major Statement on International Law and Cyber: An Assessment

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Introduction to Just Security Series on UN Yemen Report

by and

Why a Judge’s Terrorism Watchlist Ruling is a Game Changer: What Happens Next

by

Ending Suffering of Afghanistan’s Civilians is Necessary Condition for Peace Talks

by

Q&A on Court Decision Invalidating Administration’s Terrorism Watchlist

by

Yemen: Where Coalitions Come to Die

by

The Pattern and Practice of Trump’s Assaults on the Intelligence Community

by and

The Once and Future Threat of Nuclear Weapon Testing

by

U.S. Sanctions Against Iran’s Foreign Minister and International Law

by

Second Circuit Gets Civil Forfeiture under the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act Wrong

by and

Public Document Clearinghouse: Congressional Russia Investigations

by

“Fiat Justitia”: Implications of a Canadian Military Justice Decision for International Justice

by

Expert Summaries of Mueller Report: A Collection

by , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , and

Proportionality and 150 Iranian Lives: Do They “Count”?

by

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Trump’s Encouraging QAnon May Result in Violence—Just ask the FBI

by

The International Security Echo-Chamber: Getting Civil Society Into the Room

by , and

Revisiting General Counsel Ney’s Speech in Light of New Pentagon Leadership

by

EU Court of Justice Grapples with U.S. Surveillance in Schrems II

by

After Publishing Strong Evidence of Trump’s Campaign Finance Crimes, DOJ Closes Case Without Explanation

by

Criminal Prosecutions and Illegal Entry: A Deeper Dive

by

What Did We Learn About Mark Esper and How He Views the World?

by and

“Safe Third Country” Agreements with Mexico and Guatemala would be Unlawful

by

We Treat America’s Wartime Detainees Better Than Migrant Children

by

Policing, U.S. Style: With Little Idea of What Really Works

by and

Trump’s “Unalienable Rights” Commission Likely to Promote Anti-Rights Agenda 

by , and

Empathy Matters: Leadership in Cyber

by and

Unpacking the State Dept Acknowledgment that 2001 and 2002 AUMFs Don’t Authorize War Against Iran

by and

Top Expert Backgrounder: Children in Immigration Detention — What are the International Norms?

by

Anticipating the President’s Way Around the War Powers Resolution on Iran: Lessons of the 1980s Tanker Wars

by

Looking to 2020: A Presidential Pledge for Gender Parity in National Security Appointments

by and

Did Trump and His Team Successfully Obstruct Mueller’s Investigation?

by

Top Expert Backgrounder: Aborted U.S. Strike, Cyber Operation Against Iran and International Law

by

U.K. Court Nixes Saudi Arms Sales–What it Means for the US and Other EU Countries

by and

U.S. Cyber Command, Russia and Critical Infrastructure: What Norms and Laws Apply?

by

Cooking the WMD Books: Politicizing the 2019 State Department Compliance Report

by

A Critique of Defense Dept General Counsel Ney’s Remarks on the Law of War

by

Countering Russia’s Malign Influence Operations

by

The American Way of War Includes Fidelity to Law: Preemptive Pardons Break that Code

by , and

When Is a “Literally True” Statement False and a Crime

by

Guide to the Mueller Report’s Findings on “Collusion”

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

The Pentagon Wants to Streamline Security Clearances by Using AI. That’s a Dangerous Idea.

by

An Insider’s View of the Life-Cycle of Self-Defense Reports by U.N. Member States

by

BREAKING: United States Supports Germany’s International Arrest Warrant for Accused Syrian War Criminal

by

The Seven Step Program for Fighting Disinformation

by and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Weapons of Mass Consumerism: Why China Wants Your Personal Information

by and

Executive Agreements: International Lawmaking Without Accountability?

by , and

10 Ways the U.S. Can Curb Interpol Abuses

by

No Clean Hands: Reaction and Counter-Reaction in the Iranian-Saudi Proxy War in Yemen

by

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

Accountability Fatigue: A Human Rights Law Problem for Armed Forces?

by

The Technicolor Zone of Cyberspace, Part 2

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Mark Nevitt

Sharswood Fellow at the University of Pennsylvania Law School and former commander in the Navy, serving as a tactical jet aviator and attorney in the Judge Advocate General’s Corps for 20 years. Follow him on Twitter (@marknevitt).

Read these related stories next:

Lawful Self-Defense vs. Revenge Strikes: Scrutinizing Iran and U.S. Uses of Force under International Law

January 8, 2020 by and

As Conflict with Iran Intensifies, the U.S. Intelligence Community Is Still Leaderless

January 8, 2020 by

The Targeted Killing of General Soleimani: Its Lawfulness and Why It Matters

January 8, 2020 by

Iran’s Unlawful Reprisal (and Ours)

January 8, 2020 by

Soleimani Strike Marks a Novel Shift in Targeted Killing, Dangerous to the Global Order

January 7, 2020 by

Trump’s Fatal Mistake: Killing Soleimani vs. Countering ISIS

January 6, 2020 by

The Soleimani Strike and War Powers

January 6, 2020 by

United States Killed Iraqi Military Official and Iraqi Military Personnel in the Two Recent Attacks

January 5, 2020 by

The Missing Assistant Secretary of Defense and the Soleimani Strike

January 3, 2020 by

Men as Partners for Women, Peace and Security: Vital Lessons

January 3, 2020 by

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

January 3, 2020 by and

Next Steps in Liberia’s Long Quest for Justice, 10 Years After Commission Report

December 3, 2019 by and