Trump’s Fatal Mistake: Killing Suleimani vs. Countering ISIS

by

January 6, 2020

The fight against ISIS is on hold. It’s unclear how exactly it will ever resume. With U.S. and coalition forces hunkered down in anticipation of Iranian retaliation for the killing of Qassem Suleimani and the Iraqi parliament calling for the withdrawal of U.S. troops from the country, combined with continued fallout from President Trump’s decision to withdraw from parts of Syria, our counterterrorism campaign is deeply compromised. And running across all of this is the same dynamic – a president who knows very little about how to wage counterterrorism and cares not at all about setting the diplomatic conditions to achieve our goals against ISIS, al-Qaeda, and other terrorist groups. Counterterrorism is about much more than dropping bombs and training partners, and unless the President or somebody in his administration shows some diplomatic savvy in a hurry, our campaign against ISIS in the region is, for most all intents and purposes, over.

When it began in 2014, the counter-ISIS campaign was designed to specifically avoid many of the mistakes of the previous 13 years of counterterrorism. It would use a small footprint rather than a large occupation, relying on local partners with small teams of embedded advisors, airstrikes, and occasional commando raids to defeat ISIS. It would demand much of the government of Iraq, calling on them to both contribute to the fight and address longstanding political grievances among Iraq’s factions. (The latter corrected for oversights within the earlier years of the Obama administration.) It would rely on local partners in Iraq and Syria, who would have the on the ground knowledge and relationships to create durable gains. It would call for carefully managing regional relationships to ensure conflicts and grievances didn’t disrupt the campaign. And it would be built on an unprecedented coalition of more than 70 nations – from traditional allies to regional powers. As compared to the previous U.S. campaign in Iraq and the ongoing campaign in Afghanistan, it would be more legitimate, encourage partners to shoulder more of the load, and claim less U.S. lives and treasure.

This was always a delicate strategy that required constant tending. Successive U.S. Special Envoys for the Global Coalition to Counter ISIS flew around the world, asking partner nations to contribute more to the fight. U.S. diplomats in Baghdad and officials in Washington urged the Iraqi government to remain committed to the fight while carefully addressing their political concerns. And U.S. officials did as careful a dance as possible in aiding the Syrian Defense Forces, a primarily Kurdish sub-state group operating in an Arab country and right on the doorstep of Turkey.

What we, as a national security community across different administrations, learned in tending the counter-ISIS campaign was essentially an amplified version of what we have learned everywhere else since 9/11: Effective counterterrorism policy is about much more than conducting drone strikes and deploying commandos; it’s about setting the diplomatic and geopolitical conditions for counterterrorism to succeed. For example, our efforts against al-Qaeda and the Taliban in Afghanistan have risen and fallen based on how well we could convince or pressure the Pakistani government into combating the militants in its border regions. When we failed to generate enough international support for the fledgling government in Yemen, what had been a strong counterterrorism partner in the fight against al-

Qaeda fell to Houthi rebels. The gains made against al-Shabaab are a result of diplomatic efforts and military assistance designed to stiffen the spine of African Union partners shouldering most of the fight in Somalia. Terrorists in the Sahel have been contained because of rigorous collaboration and modest assistance to the French combined with patient work to bolster regional partners.

I take no pleasure in observing that President Trump apparently fails to grasp the importance of any of this foreign policy work when it comes to ISIS. For him, the entirety of the counterterrorism campaign reduces to dead terrorists. An irony is that he seems oblivious to the idea that even the high-profile terrorist deaths he craves are only possible if the conditions are properly set. While Trump’s desire to rid himself of the complexities of Iraq and Syria has been apparent from early on, it’s only recently, as his national security team has turned into a skeleton staff of true believers, that he has been allowed to put his ignorance into action. First was his quick decision in October to abruptly withdraw from northern Syria and abandon our Kurdish partners to the Turks. Partners who had carried the load in the ground campaign against ISIS, and suffered massive casualties in the process, fled for their lives, ISIS fighters escaped from prisons, and the United States lost its ability to do much of any counterterrorism in critical parts of Syria. A small force has since abruptly returned and now remains in Syria, ostensibly to protect oil fields. U.S. Central Command insists that these forces are capable of conducting counterterrorism operations, but a blistering Inspector General report notes extensive shortfalls in counter-ISIS capabilities in Iraq following the Turkish incursion and cites Defense Intelligence Agency officials as assessing that ISIS will now rebuild and attempt to free its prisoners as part of the chaos left in the wake of the Turkish offensive.

In ordering the killing of Qassem Suleimani, President Trump has made the abandoning of Kurdish partners seem relatively well-considered by comparison. There are many ways this will likely gut the counter-ISIS campaign. First, the Iraqi government reacted in outrage, both over the killing and what appears to be a failure to seek its consent prior to the operation. This alone may well lead to future restrictions on armed drone operations or U.S. strikes inside the country against ISIS. Second, on Sunday, the Iraqi parliament voted for the government to oust U.S. troops. That includes troops who were meant to conduct counter-ISIS air operations in Syria, as the backup plan following the U.S. withdrawal from that country. Third, the Iranian government very predictably promised retaliation, leading the U.S. military and its coalition partners to suspend counter-ISIS operations to free up resources to protect their personnel and facilities. Fourth, in killing the leader of Kataib Hezbollah alongside Suleimani, the United States made it far less likely that Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces, of which Kataib Hezbollah is a part, would support coalition counter-ISIS efforts going forward. Finally, fissures with our closest allies even appear to be materializing in the wake of the strike. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said European allies were not being “helpful enough” after the strike, and even the British government, while straining not to criticize the United States, warned that escalating conflict would benefit nobody but ISIS. Iran announced it would resume its nuclear program without any of the restrictions from the 2015 nuclear deal, which is sure to drive further rifts between the United States and its European allies, who largely continue to support the deal.

Effective counterterrorism policy is about much more than conducting drone strikes and deploying commandos; it’s about setting the diplomatic and geopolitical conditions for counterterrorism to succeed.

The bottom line is that there won’t be much counterterrorism going on in Iraq and Syria any time soon.

In November, President Trump tweeted a doctored photo of his face superimposed on fictitious boxer Rocky Balboa’s body. It was fitting in that Trump dreams of the big knockout. Killing Baghdadi to halt ISIS. Killing Suleimani to disrupt Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps – Quds Force plotting. But counterterrorism simply doesn’t work that way. President Trump and the true believers in his inner circle have no sense of the strategy it will take to defeat ISIS (or Iran-linked terrorist groups, for that matter). Counterterrorism requires careful, methodical work, undertaken with our closest allies, that builds up local partners, patiently targets key vulnerabilities in the terrorist network over time, and ultimately addresses the long-term drivers of violent extremism. To be sure, our counter-ISIS strategy has a big place for lethal strikes and special operations raids, but even these are only possible when we have set the conditions for such operations to take place and when they’re conducted so as to mitigate any negative political and diplomatic fallout. A concerted effort to build and maintain the geopolitical conditions for counterterrorism must underpin everything.

Trump’s counterterrorism legacy in Iraq and Syria may be a series of dead bodies but nothing that addresses the core of the problem and no partners willing to help us root it out.

 

Image: U.S. Psychological Operations (PSYOP) Soldiers with Combined Joint Special Operations Task Force – Iraq conduct radio-in-a-box training with members of an Iraqi Counter-Terrorism Service (CTS) PSYOP team, Feb. 10, 2019, in Baghdad. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Sarah K Anwar)

 

Featured Articles

Trump’s Fatal Mistake: Killing Suleimani vs. Countering ISIS

by

The Soleimani Strike and War Powers

by

United States Killed Iraqi Military Official and Iraqi Military Personnel in the Two Recent Attacks

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Dec 23-Jan 3)

by

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

Exclusive: Unredacted Ukraine Documents Reveal Extent of Pentagon’s Legal Concerns

by

Timeline: Trump, Giuliani, Biden, and Ukrainegate (updated)

by and

Most Read/Popular Just Security Articles of 2019

by

The 2019 Just Security Holiday Reading List

by

Please Support Just Security with a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

The Inevitable Day of Reckoning in Syria

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Dec. 16-20)

by

Selective Disclosure of OLC legal Opinions Isn’t Enough

by

The Senate Must Conduct an Impeachment Trial That Is Serious and Fair

by

The Trump-Giuliani Election Plan: Manipulating Voters

by

Congress Expands Oversight of U.S. Payments for Civilian Deaths

by

A National Security Impeachment

by

Hidden Gems: Civilian Casualties and Use of Force Reporting Provisions in the Annual Defense Bill

by and

Federal Criminal Offenses and the Impeachment of Donald J. Trump

by , , , , , , and

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Dec. 9-13)

by

The Application of International Law to Cyberspace: Sovereignty and Non-intervention

by

Boochani’s Tribunal: Normalizing Human Degradation at Borders

by

The Crossfire Hurricane Report’s Inconvenient Findings

by

D.C. Circuit Considers Limits on Guantanamo Detention

by

The Specter of Interventionism is Haunting Latin America

by

Trump’s Aim to Go Big on Nuclear Arms Control Should Begin by Extending New START

by

Seven Outright Falsehoods in GOP Staff Report on Impeachment

by

A Call to Arms: Taking the Russia Threat Seriously

by

Why Does Gordon Sondland Still Have a Job?

by

No Place to Hide, No Place to Post: Lessons from Recent Efforts at “De-Platforming” ISIS

by

Warning Signs as Ukraine-Russia Peace Talks Resume

by

With Supreme Court Mired in Dark Money, Time for Large Dose of Transparency

by

Trump’s True Betrayal: A Pattern of Soliciting Foreign Interference in US Elections

by

The Spencer Standoff with Trump over Gallagher Distracts from the Navy’s Real Problems

by

Here’s the Proof that Trump’s “No Quid Pro Quo” Call Never Happened

by

New Leaked Documents Reveal China’s Chilling Crackdown on Muslims

by

Amid War Crimes Allegations, Afghan Government Lacks Proper Mechanisms to Investigate

by

Trump’s Hold on Ukrainian Military Aid was Illegal

by

Timeline: Rep. Devin Nunes and Ukraine Disinformation Efforts

by and

Sanctions on North Korea are Counterproductive

by

Clear Goal of Barr/Durham Probe is to Scare Off Intelligence Community

by

Fiona Hill: A “Domestic Political Errand” Eclipsed the “Regular Channel” on Ukraine Policy

by

IG Falls Short of Justice in Investigating Political Retaliation at the State Department

by

A Real-Time Lesson in Leadership and Ethics from the Impeachment Hearings

by

About Those Constitutional Norms, Mr. Attorney General  

by

White House Counsel Sends Fiona Hill Letter on “Executive Privilege” on Eve of Public Hearing

by

Trump and GOP Call to ID Whistleblower Exposes Glaring Gaps in Protections

by

Will Gordon Sondland Finally Come Clean When He Testifies?

by

Evaluating Facebook’s New Oversight Board for Content Moderation

by and

President Trump is Damaging Our Military: War Crimes Cases are the Latest Example

by

Chart: Side-by-Side Comparison of Kurt Volker’s vs Other Witnesses’ Testimony in Impeachment Inquiry

by and

Trump Repudiates a Century of U.S. Policy

by

Go See The Report, Then Let’s Put Torture to Bed For Good

by , , and

Highlights of Taylor-Kent Hearing and Connections to Other Witnesses

by , and

A Who’s Who of Ukraine Witnesses

by

The US Mission Tied to Syrian Oil Fields May Prove the Worst of All Strategic Options

by

Congress Must Act to Protect Those Who’ve Supported Us in Syria

by and

Interpol Proves Critics Right in Choosing Turkey to Host General Assembly

by

Duty to Warn: Has the Trump Administration Learned from the Khashoggi Failure?

by

“Clearly of Latin American Origin”: Armed Attack by Non-State Actors and the UN Charter

by

Why Does Ukraine’s Zelenskyy Say He Felt No Pressure From Trump?

by

The Launch of Just Security’s Advisory Board

by and

More or Less Justice? More or Less Security?

by and

How Trump Could Really End “Endless Wars”

by and

A Game-Changing Provision in the House Impeachment Resolution

by

Welcoming Joshua Geltzer as a New Executive Editor at Just Security

by and

ISIS Suspect Transfers to Iraq Replete with Risks

by

Keeping Human Rights and Counter-Terrorism in Focus at the UN

by and

Exclusive: White House Ignored Pentagon Warning on Ukraine Funding

by

The Rio Treaty: Paving the Way for Military Intervention in Venezuela?

by

Trump’s Communications Malpractice Mars His Victory Lap on al-Baghdadi

by

Why Officials Keep Testifying Despite White House Counsel’s Letter on Impeachment Inquiry

by

How Trump’s Gilding the Lily on Baghdadi Death Will Return to Haunt Americans

by

George Washington’s Advisors Agreed: Impeachment Did Away with Executive Privilege

by and

United States of America v. Rudolph W. Giuliani

by and

GOP “Storming” of Secure Facility for Impeachment Proceedings: An Explainer

by

Assessing Turkey’s “Resettlement” Plans in Syria under the Law of Occupation

by and

Abandoning Open Skies: Trump Would Be Squandering More of Our Security Inheritance

by and

“With a Little Help from Our Friends”: Prosecuting the ISIL “Beatles” in U.S. Courts

by and

The Missing Link: Getting Dirt on Biden Was Key Part of “Investigation into 2016 Election” Too

by and

Bureaucratic Resistance and the Deep State Myth

by

How to Address Newly Revealed Abuses of Section 702 Surveillance

by and

Bill Barr’s Witch Hunt

by and

Reassessing U.S. Cyber Operations Against Iran and the Use of Force

by

Turkey’s (Latest) Invasion of Syria: Aggression, Proportionality, and Legal Consequences for NATO and Third-Party States

by

The FISA Court’s Section 702 Opinions, Part II: Improper Queries and Echoes of “Bulk Collection”

by

Career U.S. Officials Testifying to Congress: A Guide from Co-Equal

by , and

Turkey’s Actions Trigger All States’ Obligations to Prosecute War Crimes by Turkish Forces

by and

Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO? It’s Legally Possible, Whether or Not Politically Prudent

by

The Netherlands Releases a Tour de Force on International Law in Cyberspace: Analysis

by

The Need for a Bipartisan Stand Against the White House Counsel Letter 

by

White House Letter Distorts Both Law and History on Impeachment

by

Returning Foreign Fighters and Their Families Takes on New Urgency After Trump’s Syria Decision

by

The Real Decline of OLC

by

Overwhelming Confirmation of Whistleblower Complaint: An Annotation

by and

Congress Wakes Up, Finally Decides to Tackle Kleptocracy

by

Know Your Rights: Conversations with Congress

by and

Ukraine Prosecutor General Announces Audit of Cases Including Firm Linked to Hunter Biden

by

Trump’s Extortion of Ukraine Is an Impeachable Abuse of Power

by

Greg Craig: The Government’s Latest Swing at FARA Enforcement & What Comes Next

by and

Bringing the Rule of Law to Sudan

by

Trump Goes Full Putin—Capitulation Inside the Oval Office

by and

The Swiftboating of Joe Biden

by and

The “Quid” is a Crime: No Need to Prove “Pro Quo” in Ukrainegate

by

Climate Change Denialism Poses a National Security Threat

by

What’s the New Terror Financing Executive Order All About?

by

France’s Major Statement on International Law and Cyber: An Assessment

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Introduction to Just Security Series on UN Yemen Report

by and

Why a Judge’s Terrorism Watchlist Ruling is a Game Changer: What Happens Next

by

Ending Suffering of Afghanistan’s Civilians is Necessary Condition for Peace Talks

by

Q&A on Court Decision Invalidating Administration’s Terrorism Watchlist

by

Yemen: Where Coalitions Come to Die

by

The Pattern and Practice of Trump’s Assaults on the Intelligence Community

by and

The Once and Future Threat of Nuclear Weapon Testing

by

U.S. Sanctions Against Iran’s Foreign Minister and International Law

by

“Domestic Terrorism” Bills Create More Problems Than They Solve

by and

Second Circuit Gets Civil Forfeiture under the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act Wrong

by and

Public Document Clearinghouse: Congressional Russia Investigations

by

“Fiat Justitia”: Implications of a Canadian Military Justice Decision for International Justice

by

Expert Summaries of Mueller Report: A Collection

by , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , and

Proportionality and 150 Iranian Lives: Do They “Count”?

by

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Trump’s Encouraging QAnon May Result in Violence—Just ask the FBI

by

The International Security Echo-Chamber: Getting Civil Society Into the Room

by , and

Revisiting General Counsel Ney’s Speech in Light of New Pentagon Leadership

by

EU Court of Justice Grapples with U.S. Surveillance in Schrems II

by

After Publishing Strong Evidence of Trump’s Campaign Finance Crimes, DOJ Closes Case Without Explanation

by

Criminal Prosecutions and Illegal Entry: A Deeper Dive

by

What Did We Learn About Mark Esper and How He Views the World?

by and

“Safe Third Country” Agreements with Mexico and Guatemala would be Unlawful

by

Why the ICC’s Judgment in the al-Bashir Case Wasn’t So Surprising

by

We Treat America’s Wartime Detainees Better Than Migrant Children

by

Policing, U.S. Style: With Little Idea of What Really Works

by and

Trump’s “Unalienable Rights” Commission Likely to Promote Anti-Rights Agenda 

by , and

Empathy Matters: Leadership in Cyber

by and

Unpacking the State Dept Acknowledgment that 2001 and 2002 AUMFs Don’t Authorize War Against Iran

by and

Top Expert Backgrounder: Children in Immigration Detention — What are the International Norms?

by

Anticipating the President’s Way Around the War Powers Resolution on Iran: Lessons of the 1980s Tanker Wars

by

Looking to 2020: A Presidential Pledge for Gender Parity in National Security Appointments

by and

Did Trump and His Team Successfully Obstruct Mueller’s Investigation?

by

Top Expert Backgrounder: Aborted U.S. Strike, Cyber Operation Against Iran and International Law

by

U.K. Court Nixes Saudi Arms Sales–What it Means for the US and Other EU Countries

by and

Journalist Watchlist Raises Specter of Civil Rights-Era Secret Surveillance

by

U.S. Cyber Command, Russia and Critical Infrastructure: What Norms and Laws Apply?

by

A Side-by-Side Comparison of Barr’s vs. Mueller’s Statements about Special Counsel Report

by

Cooking the WMD Books: Politicizing the 2019 State Department Compliance Report

by

The Missing Bill Barr Obstruction Analysis

by

A Critique of Defense Dept General Counsel Ney’s Remarks on the Law of War

by

Countering Russia’s Malign Influence Operations

by

The American Way of War Includes Fidelity to Law: Preemptive Pardons Break that Code

by , and

When Is a “Literally True” Statement False and a Crime

by

Why the Arms Trade Treaty Matters – and Why It Matters That the US Is Walking Away

by

The Failures of the Mueller Report’s Campaign Finance Analysis

by

Guide to the Mueller Report’s Findings on “Collusion”

by

Trump Administration’s New Cuba Policy Threatens Discord With U.S. Allies

by and

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

The Pentagon Wants to Streamline Security Clearances by Using AI. That’s a Dangerous Idea.

by

An Insider’s View of the Life-Cycle of Self-Defense Reports by U.N. Member States

by

BREAKING: United States Supports Germany’s International Arrest Warrant for Accused Syrian War Criminal

by

The Seven Step Program for Fighting Disinformation

by and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Weapons of Mass Consumerism: Why China Wants Your Personal Information

by and

Executive Agreements: International Lawmaking Without Accountability?

by , and

Annotation of the Pentagon Report to Congress on Detainee Abuse by U.S. Partners in Yemen

by

Terrorists and the Southern Border: Myth and Reality

by

10 Ways the U.S. Can Curb Interpol Abuses

by

No Clean Hands: Reaction and Counter-Reaction in the Iranian-Saudi Proxy War in Yemen

by

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

Accountability Fatigue: A Human Rights Law Problem for Armed Forces?

by

Annotation of Sec. Pompeo’s Certification of Yemen War: Civilian Casualties and Saudi-Led Coalition

by

Please Support Just Security with a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

The Technicolor Zone of Cyberspace, Part 2

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Luke Hartig

Executive Director of National Journal's Network Science Initiative and Fellow, International Security Program at New America. Former Senior Director for Counterterrorism at the National Security Council, former Deputy Director for Counterterrorism Operations in the Office of the Secretary of Defense. Member of the editorial board of Just Security. Member of the editorial board of Just Security. You can follow him on Twitter (@LukeHartig).

Read these related stories next:

The Soleimani Strike and War Powers

January 6, 2020 by

United States Killed Iraqi Military Official and Iraqi Military Personnel in the Two Recent Attacks

January 5, 2020 by

The Missing Assistant Secretary of Defense and the Soleimani Strike

January 3, 2020 by

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

January 3, 2020 by and

The Inevitable Day of Reckoning in Syria

December 23, 2019 by

Rehabilitating the Islamic State’s Women and Children Returnees in Kazakhstan

December 12, 2019 by

No Place to Hide, No Place to Post: Lessons from Recent Efforts at “De-Platforming” ISIS

December 5, 2019 by

National Security at the United Nations: The Latest

November 18, 2019 by

Nearly 20 Years Later: It’s Time to Reset Our Approach to Countering Terrorism

November 14, 2019 by and

A member (L) of the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) stands on guard past US military armoured vehicles and soldiers on patrol near an oil well in Rumaylan (Rmeilan) in Syria's northeastern Hasakeh province on November 6, 2019. (Photo by Delil SOULEIMAN / AFP via Getty Images)

The US Mission Tied to Syrian Oil Fields May Prove the Worst of All Strategic Options

November 12, 2019 by

Congress Must Act to Protect Those Who’ve Supported Us in Syria

November 11, 2019 by and

How Trump Could Really End “Endless Wars”

November 1, 2019 by and