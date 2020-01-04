Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Dec 23-Jan 3)

Impeachment, Ukraine and Russia Investigations
Analysis and Reporting
- Exclusive: Unredacted Ukraine Documents Reveal Extent of Pentagon’s Legal Concerns
by Kate Brannen (@K8brannen)
- Three Cheers for Speaker Pelosi’s Pause
by Philip Bobbitt
Resource Tools
- Public Document Clearinghouse: Ukraine Impeachment Inquiry
by Julia Brooks and William Dawley
- Timeline: Trump, Giuliani, Biden, and Ukrainegate (updated)
by Viola Gienger (@ViolaGienger) and Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw)
U.S. Military Action Against Iran
- Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law
by Brian Egan and Tess Bridgeman (@bridgewriter)
- The Missing Assistant Secretary of Defense and the Soleimani Strike
by Luke Hartig (@LukeHartig)
Syria (including Turkey and Syrian Kurds)
- The Inevitable Day of Reckoning in Syria
by Marc Polymeropoulos (@Mpolymer)
U.S. Military and Trump
- The Generals Aren’t the Problem; An Ill-Informed Commander-in-Chief Is
by David Lapan (@DaveLapanDC)
- Trump Loved “His Generals”—Until He Got To Know Them
by Joshua Geltzer (@jgeltzer)
Gender and Security
- Men as Partners for Women, Peace and Security: Vital Lessons
by Ambassador Donald Steinberg
U.S. Torture in Afghanistan (and International Criminal Court)
- ICC Holds Historic Hearing on U.S. Torture and Other Grave Crimes in Afghanistan
by Katherine Gallagher (@katherga1) and Nikki Reisch (@NikkiReisch)
Torture & Accountability – Gambian Fighter in U.S.
Domestic Violent Extremism: The Monsey Attack
- The Monsey Attack: What’s the basis for the federal charges against Grafton Thomas?
by Marty Lederman (@marty_lederman)
