Three Cheers for Speaker Pelosi’s Pause

by

January 2, 2020

The Constitution dodged a bullet in December, but I wonder how many people noticed.

With so much background noise from the media clamoring for fresh news on impeachment, public officials stating conclusions about evidence yet to be collected, daily tweets from a president anxious for vindication, and confident answers by academics on difficult questions, or worse, confident pronouncements that are plainly in error—perhaps it’s not surprising that the main constitutional import of the last weeks has been neglected. That overlooked significance is Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s rationale for taking the initiative to pause the unfolding sequence of impeachment, a decision for which she will likely someday be honored by those who seek to preserve and protect the Constitution.

Indeed, Pelosi’s decision should appeal to all of us across the political divide. If you are a Republican who thinks the charge of abuse of power is too vague and obstruction of Congress is an effort to upset the balance among the political branches; or if you are a Democrat who deplores the statements by senators that they have no intention whatsoever of considering the evidence against the president because it is the result of a rushed and unfair process; if you are a Trump supporter who thinks that testimony by witnesses at one remove from the president is insufficient to support the awful step of impeachment; if you are a Never Trumper or member of the Resistance who thinks that other significant counts should have been part of the indictment; or if you are an Independent who is sick of the circus-like atmosphere including the antics of Congressmen protesting the “impeachment circus”—you should applaud the Speaker’s pause.

But you probably won’t. That’s because the best rationale for that pause has been obscured by attempts to figure out how the Speaker has gamed the law of impeachment to win the electoral upper hand rather than any effort by commentators to accept that she is taking potentially politically costly steps in order to defend the Constitution.

As a constitutional matter, the president’s guilt or innocence is not irrelevant whatever one may feel about the process that is due him in the House’s preparation of an indictment. That obvious observation only underscores the necessity of securing the best evidence possible, for the president’s sake as well as for everyone else’s. That means getting the testimony under oath of Secretary of State Pompeo, former Secretary of Defense Mattis, former national security adviser Bolton, acting chief of staff Mulvaney and former chief of staff Kelly, former White House counsel McGahn, and the president’s personal attorney Giuliani. In addition to providing crucial evidence, the examination of these witnesses, perhaps unlike those who have come before, will rivet the nation’s attention.

It is perfectly true that a common crime is not a necessary constitutional predicate to impeachment. Claims to the contrary are clearly mistaken as a matter of constitutional law. Nevertheless, most impeachments of judges—though not all—and the most recent impeachment of a president—though not the only other precedent we have—charged indictable offenses that are federal crimes apart from those “high crimes and misdemeanors” contemplated by the framers. A pause now for more testimony may yet yield further counts that do essentially charge crimes like the solicitation of bribes, violation of the foreign corrupt practices act, and the president’s misuse of Congressionally appropriated and authorized foreign military assistance for personal or political gain.

As a constitutional matter, there is no special timetable that governs the transmittal of the House’s bill of impeachment to the Senate for trial. The Constitution merely provides that the Senate controls the procedures for trial, which cannot commence until the bill of impeachment is finalized and transmitted and House managers—prosecutors in the Senate trial—appointed. The gap between the House vote impeaching President Clinton and the Senate trial was five weeks; patience like empathy seems to be in short supply this season.

But the important point is that the Clinton impeachment and trial came after years of investigation by an independent counsel, testimony in person by the president both in a civil action and before a grand jury; and essential agreement on all the facts. Some may feel as though, in our present frenzied information environment, a pause is excruciating but in fact it would have been a mistake to adopt a faster timetable.

That is because it is timely now to enlist the courts to compel the missing testimony and missing documents if the Executive continues to make the information unavailable. That this may slow down the process should be welcome to partisans of the president who have bitterly complained that the proceedings were rushed and who want his supporters rather than simply his critics also to be on the record.

Once the majority leader made plain that he would not allow those witnesses to testify before the Senate, it was incumbent on the Speaker to pause the proceedings in order to secure that testimony in another forum. It may be that the president will relent; it may be that the majority leader will relent. But the purpose of the pause wasn’t, as some would have it, simply a matter of tactics.

The gap between the House vote impeaching President Clinton and the Senate trial was five weeks; patience like empathy seems to be in short supply this season.

There is a legitimating role to be found in the courts and that should now be expeditiously pursued. I am encouraged in the view that the courts will act promptly by the Chief Justice’s year-end report on the state of the federal judiciary in which he writes, “We should reflect on our duty to judge without fear or favor, deciding each matter with humility, integrity and dispatch” (emphasis supplied).

The standing of the House to enlist the judiciary to compel testimony is at its apogee having adopted articles of impeachment. If impeachment proceedings could be neutered by the very president being impeached; if truly vital testimony can be withheld in order to wait out the process of impeachment; if impeachment can be discredited in the eyes of such a great number of our citizens because the most crucial documents have not been forthcoming—if these are the precedents we are at present creating, then the Speaker’s pause was an essential step to save the Constitution and its impeachment provisions.

There is no contradiction in having voted for articles of impeachment and also seeking further evidence. Very few attorneys in non-criminal matters would limit themselves to the evidence on the basis of which they brought suit. Furthermore, the House that voted for a bill of impeachment could not have known, however much they feared, that the majority leader would declare he was acting in collusion with the White House and had no intention of presenting witnesses the White House had sequestered. Finally, new evidence—emails surrounding the decision to withhold appropriated military assistance from Ukraine—has come out since the vote. Is anyone suggesting that the House managers be estopped from presenting this evidence?

It took courage and fortitude of the Speaker to act as she has. Maybe it wasn’t good politics for the Democratic party or its eventual nominee for president. That it was the right thing to do for the Constitution, I have little doubt.

Image: Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) presides over Resolution 755 as the House of Representatives votes on the second article of impeachment of US President Donald Trump at in the House Chamber at the US Capitol Building on December 18, 2019 in Washington, DC. The U.S. House of Representatives voted to successfully pass two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

 

Featured Articles

Exclusive: Unredacted Ukraine Documents Reveal Extent of Pentagon’s Legal Concerns

by

Timeline: Trump, Giuliani, Biden, and Ukrainegate (updated)

by and

Most Read/Popular Just Security Articles of 2019

by

The 2019 Just Security Holiday Reading List

by

Please Support Just Security with a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

The Inevitable Day of Reckoning in Syria

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Dec. 16-20)

by

Selective Disclosure of OLC legal Opinions Isn’t Enough

by

The Senate Must Conduct an Impeachment Trial That Is Serious and Fair

by

The Trump-Giuliani Election Plan: Manipulating Voters

by

Congress Expands Oversight of U.S. Payments for Civilian Deaths

by

A National Security Impeachment

by

Hidden Gems: Civilian Casualties and Use of Force Reporting Provisions in the Annual Defense Bill

by and

Federal Criminal Offenses and the Impeachment of Donald J. Trump

by , , , , , , and

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Dec. 9-13)

by

The Application of International Law to Cyberspace: Sovereignty and Non-intervention

by

Boochani’s Tribunal: Normalizing Human Degradation at Borders

by

The Crossfire Hurricane Report’s Inconvenient Findings

by

D.C. Circuit Considers Limits on Guantanamo Detention

by

The Specter of Interventionism is Haunting Latin America

by

Trump’s Aim to Go Big on Nuclear Arms Control Should Begin by Extending New START

by

Seven Outright Falsehoods in GOP Staff Report on Impeachment

by

A Call to Arms: Taking the Russia Threat Seriously

by

Why Does Gordon Sondland Still Have a Job?

by

No Place to Hide, No Place to Post: Lessons from Recent Efforts at “De-Platforming” ISIS

by

Warning Signs as Ukraine-Russia Peace Talks Resume

by

With Supreme Court Mired in Dark Money, Time for Large Dose of Transparency

by

Trump’s True Betrayal: A Pattern of Soliciting Foreign Interference in US Elections

by

The Spencer Standoff with Trump over Gallagher Distracts from the Navy’s Real Problems

by

Here’s the Proof that Trump’s “No Quid Pro Quo” Call Never Happened

by

New Leaked Documents Reveal China’s Chilling Crackdown on Muslims

by

Amid War Crimes Allegations, Afghan Government Lacks Proper Mechanisms to Investigate

by

Trump’s Hold on Ukrainian Military Aid was Illegal

by

Timeline: Rep. Devin Nunes and Ukraine Disinformation Efforts

by and

Sanctions on North Korea are Counterproductive

by

Clear Goal of Barr/Durham Probe is to Scare Off Intelligence Community

by

Fiona Hill: A “Domestic Political Errand” Eclipsed the “Regular Channel” on Ukraine Policy

by

IG Falls Short of Justice in Investigating Political Retaliation at the State Department

by

A Real-Time Lesson in Leadership and Ethics from the Impeachment Hearings

by

About Those Constitutional Norms, Mr. Attorney General  

by

White House Counsel Sends Fiona Hill Letter on “Executive Privilege” on Eve of Public Hearing

by

Trump and GOP Call to ID Whistleblower Exposes Glaring Gaps in Protections

by

Will Gordon Sondland Finally Come Clean When He Testifies?

by

Evaluating Facebook’s New Oversight Board for Content Moderation

by and

President Trump is Damaging Our Military: War Crimes Cases are the Latest Example

by

Chart: Side-by-Side Comparison of Kurt Volker’s vs Other Witnesses’ Testimony in Impeachment Inquiry

by and

Trump Repudiates a Century of U.S. Policy

by

Go See The Report, Then Let’s Put Torture to Bed For Good

by , , and

Highlights of Taylor-Kent Hearing and Connections to Other Witnesses

by , and

A Who’s Who of Ukraine Witnesses

by

The US Mission Tied to Syrian Oil Fields May Prove the Worst of All Strategic Options

by

Congress Must Act to Protect Those Who’ve Supported Us in Syria

by and

Interpol Proves Critics Right in Choosing Turkey to Host General Assembly

by

Duty to Warn: Has the Trump Administration Learned from the Khashoggi Failure?

by

“Clearly of Latin American Origin”: Armed Attack by Non-State Actors and the UN Charter

by

Why Does Ukraine’s Zelenskyy Say He Felt No Pressure From Trump?

by

The Launch of Just Security’s Advisory Board

by and

More or Less Justice? More or Less Security?

by and

How Trump Could Really End “Endless Wars”

by and

A Game-Changing Provision in the House Impeachment Resolution

by

Welcoming Joshua Geltzer as a New Executive Editor at Just Security

by and

ISIS Suspect Transfers to Iraq Replete with Risks

by

Keeping Human Rights and Counter-Terrorism in Focus at the UN

by and

Exclusive: White House Ignored Pentagon Warning on Ukraine Funding

by

The Rio Treaty: Paving the Way for Military Intervention in Venezuela?

by

Trump’s Communications Malpractice Mars His Victory Lap on al-Baghdadi

by

Why Officials Keep Testifying Despite White House Counsel’s Letter on Impeachment Inquiry

by

How Trump’s Gilding the Lily on Baghdadi Death Will Return to Haunt Americans

by

George Washington’s Advisors Agreed: Impeachment Did Away with Executive Privilege

by and

United States of America v. Rudolph W. Giuliani

by and

GOP “Storming” of Secure Facility for Impeachment Proceedings: An Explainer

by

Assessing Turkey’s “Resettlement” Plans in Syria under the Law of Occupation

by and

Abandoning Open Skies: Trump Would Be Squandering More of Our Security Inheritance

by and

“With a Little Help from Our Friends”: Prosecuting the ISIL “Beatles” in U.S. Courts

by and

The Missing Link: Getting Dirt on Biden Was Key Part of “Investigation into 2016 Election” Too

by and

Bureaucratic Resistance and the Deep State Myth

by

How to Address Newly Revealed Abuses of Section 702 Surveillance

by and

Bill Barr’s Witch Hunt

by and

Reassessing U.S. Cyber Operations Against Iran and the Use of Force

by

Turkey’s (Latest) Invasion of Syria: Aggression, Proportionality, and Legal Consequences for NATO and Third-Party States

by

The FISA Court’s Section 702 Opinions, Part II: Improper Queries and Echoes of “Bulk Collection”

by

Career U.S. Officials Testifying to Congress: A Guide from Co-Equal

by , and

Turkey’s Actions Trigger All States’ Obligations to Prosecute War Crimes by Turkish Forces

by and

Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO? It’s Legally Possible, Whether or Not Politically Prudent

by

The Netherlands Releases a Tour de Force on International Law in Cyberspace: Analysis

by

The Need for a Bipartisan Stand Against the White House Counsel Letter 

by

White House Letter Distorts Both Law and History on Impeachment

by

Returning Foreign Fighters and Their Families Takes on New Urgency After Trump’s Syria Decision

by

The Real Decline of OLC

by

Overwhelming Confirmation of Whistleblower Complaint: An Annotation

by and

Congress Wakes Up, Finally Decides to Tackle Kleptocracy

by

Know Your Rights: Conversations with Congress

by and

Ukraine Prosecutor General Announces Audit of Cases Including Firm Linked to Hunter Biden

by

Trump’s Extortion of Ukraine Is an Impeachable Abuse of Power

by

Greg Craig: The Government’s Latest Swing at FARA Enforcement & What Comes Next

by and

Bringing the Rule of Law to Sudan

by

Trump Goes Full Putin—Capitulation Inside the Oval Office

by and

The Swiftboating of Joe Biden

by and

The “Quid” is a Crime: No Need to Prove “Pro Quo” in Ukrainegate

by

Climate Change Denialism Poses a National Security Threat

by

What’s the New Terror Financing Executive Order All About?

by

France’s Major Statement on International Law and Cyber: An Assessment

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Introduction to Just Security Series on UN Yemen Report

by and

Why a Judge’s Terrorism Watchlist Ruling is a Game Changer: What Happens Next

by

Ending Suffering of Afghanistan’s Civilians is Necessary Condition for Peace Talks

by

Q&A on Court Decision Invalidating Administration’s Terrorism Watchlist

by

Yemen: Where Coalitions Come to Die

by

The Pattern and Practice of Trump’s Assaults on the Intelligence Community

by and

The Once and Future Threat of Nuclear Weapon Testing

by

U.S. Sanctions Against Iran’s Foreign Minister and International Law

by

“Domestic Terrorism” Bills Create More Problems Than They Solve

by and

Second Circuit Gets Civil Forfeiture under the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act Wrong

by and

Public Document Clearinghouse: Congressional Russia Investigations

by

“Fiat Justitia”: Implications of a Canadian Military Justice Decision for International Justice

by

Expert Summaries of Mueller Report: A Collection

by , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , and

Proportionality and 150 Iranian Lives: Do They “Count”?

by

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Trump’s Encouraging QAnon May Result in Violence—Just ask the FBI

by

The International Security Echo-Chamber: Getting Civil Society Into the Room

by , and

Revisiting General Counsel Ney’s Speech in Light of New Pentagon Leadership

by

EU Court of Justice Grapples with U.S. Surveillance in Schrems II

by

After Publishing Strong Evidence of Trump’s Campaign Finance Crimes, DOJ Closes Case Without Explanation

by

Criminal Prosecutions and Illegal Entry: A Deeper Dive

by

What Did We Learn About Mark Esper and How He Views the World?

by and

“Safe Third Country” Agreements with Mexico and Guatemala would be Unlawful

by

Why the ICC’s Judgment in the al-Bashir Case Wasn’t So Surprising

by

We Treat America’s Wartime Detainees Better Than Migrant Children

by

Policing, U.S. Style: With Little Idea of What Really Works

by and

Trump’s “Unalienable Rights” Commission Likely to Promote Anti-Rights Agenda 

by , and

Empathy Matters: Leadership in Cyber

by and

Unpacking the State Dept Acknowledgment that 2001 and 2002 AUMFs Don’t Authorize War Against Iran

by and

Top Expert Backgrounder: Children in Immigration Detention — What are the International Norms?

by

Anticipating the President’s Way Around the War Powers Resolution on Iran: Lessons of the 1980s Tanker Wars

by

Looking to 2020: A Presidential Pledge for Gender Parity in National Security Appointments

by and

Did Trump and His Team Successfully Obstruct Mueller’s Investigation?

by

Top Expert Backgrounder: Aborted U.S. Strike, Cyber Operation Against Iran and International Law

by

U.K. Court Nixes Saudi Arms Sales–What it Means for the US and Other EU Countries

by and

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

Journalist Watchlist Raises Specter of Civil Rights-Era Secret Surveillance

by

U.S. Cyber Command, Russia and Critical Infrastructure: What Norms and Laws Apply?

by

A Side-by-Side Comparison of Barr’s vs. Mueller’s Statements about Special Counsel Report

by

Cooking the WMD Books: Politicizing the 2019 State Department Compliance Report

by

The Missing Bill Barr Obstruction Analysis

by

A Critique of Defense Dept General Counsel Ney’s Remarks on the Law of War

by

Countering Russia’s Malign Influence Operations

by

The American Way of War Includes Fidelity to Law: Preemptive Pardons Break that Code

by , and

When Is a “Literally True” Statement False and a Crime

by

Why the Arms Trade Treaty Matters – and Why It Matters That the US Is Walking Away

by

The Failures of the Mueller Report’s Campaign Finance Analysis

by

Guide to the Mueller Report’s Findings on “Collusion”

by

Trump Administration’s New Cuba Policy Threatens Discord With U.S. Allies

by and

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

The Pentagon Wants to Streamline Security Clearances by Using AI. That’s a Dangerous Idea.

by

An Insider’s View of the Life-Cycle of Self-Defense Reports by U.N. Member States

by

BREAKING: United States Supports Germany’s International Arrest Warrant for Accused Syrian War Criminal

by

The Seven Step Program for Fighting Disinformation

by and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Weapons of Mass Consumerism: Why China Wants Your Personal Information

by and

Executive Agreements: International Lawmaking Without Accountability?

by , and

Annotation of the Pentagon Report to Congress on Detainee Abuse by U.S. Partners in Yemen

by

Terrorists and the Southern Border: Myth and Reality

by

10 Ways the U.S. Can Curb Interpol Abuses

by

No Clean Hands: Reaction and Counter-Reaction in the Iranian-Saudi Proxy War in Yemen

by

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

Accountability Fatigue: A Human Rights Law Problem for Armed Forces?

by

Annotation of Sec. Pompeo’s Certification of Yemen War: Civilian Casualties and Saudi-Led Coalition

by

Please Support Just Security with a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

The Technicolor Zone of Cyberspace, Part 2

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Philip Bobbitt

Herbert Wechsler Professor of Federal Jurisprudence and Director of the Center for National Security at Columbia Law School and Distinguished Senior Lecturer at the University of Texas

Read these related stories next:

Exclusive: Unredacted Ukraine Documents Reveal Extent of Pentagon’s Legal Concerns

January 2, 2020 by

Timeline: Trump, Giuliani, Biden, and Ukrainegate (updated)

January 2, 2020 by and

Public Document Clearinghouse: Ukraine Impeachment Inquiry

December 21, 2019 by and

The Senate Must Conduct an Impeachment Trial That Is Serious and Fair

December 19, 2019 by

The Trump-Giuliani Election Plan: Manipulating Voters

December 18, 2019 by

US Attorney General William Barr (L) and US President Donald Trump leave after delivering remarks on citizenship and the census in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, DC, on July 11, 2019. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP)

A National Security Impeachment

December 17, 2019 by

The House Should Pause Impeachment

December 16, 2019 by

Federal Criminal Offenses and the Impeachment of Donald J. Trump

December 16, 2019 by , , , , , , and

House Should Consider Additional Impeachment Charge Relating to Trump’s Response to Russia Investigation

December 9, 2019 by

Seven Outright Falsehoods in GOP Staff Report on Impeachment

December 8, 2019 by

Why Does Gordon Sondland Still Have a Job?

December 5, 2019 by

Trump’s True Betrayal: A Pattern of Soliciting Foreign Interference in US Elections

December 3, 2019 by