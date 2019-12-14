Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Dec. 9-13)

Inspector General’s Crossfire Hurricane Report
- The Crossfire Hurricane Report’s Inconvenient Findings
by Julian Sanchez (@normative)
- Barr’s Personal, Ad Hoc Declassification Authority and the Role of Congress
by J. William Leonard
Impeachment, Ukraine and Russia Investigations
- Seven Outright Falsehoods in GOP Staff Report on Impeachment
by Susan Simpson (@TheViewFromLL2)
- Republican Leaders are Playing a Dangerous Game
by Alex Finley (@alexzfinley)
- House Should Consider Additional Impeachment Charge Relating to Trump’s Response to Russia Investigation
by Kate Martin
Nuclear Weapons
- Trump’s Aim to Go Big on Nuclear Arms Control Should Begin by Extending New START
by Daryl G. Kimball (@DarylGKimball)
Venezuela and Military Intervention
- The Specter of Interventionism is Haunting Latin America
by Pablo Arrocha Olabuenaga
Immigration, Family Separation, and Child Detention
- Holding DHS Accountable for a Child’s Death in the Custody of Border Patrol
by Carrie Cordero (@carriecordero), Heidi Li Feldman (@HeidiLiFeldman) and Chimène Keitner (@KeitnerLaw)
Refugees and International Criminal Law
- Boochani’s Tribunal: Normalizing Human Degradation at Borders
by Itamar Mann (@itamann)
Guantanamo
- D.C. Circuit Considers Limits on Guantanamo Detention
by Patricia Stottlemyer (@p_stottlemyer)
Cyberspace and International Law
- The Application of International Law to Cyberspace: Sovereignty and Non-intervention
by Harriet Moynihan
Countering Violent Extremism (Refugees & Returnees)
Free Speech
- Recent North Korea Sanctions Arrest Raises Questions About Free Speech Rights
by Andrew Boyle (@J_Andrew_Boyle)
Images: left to right: THOMAS WATKINS/AFP via Getty; Office of Inspector General; Drew Angerer/Getty
Chip Somodevilla/Getty; MIKE LEYRAL/AFP via Getty; DELIL SOULEIMAN/AFP via Getty