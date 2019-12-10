The Specter of Interventionism is Haunting Latin America

by

December 10, 2019

At a special meeting held on April 9, 2019, chaired by the U.S. delegation, the Permanent Council of the Organization of American States (OAS) adopted its resolution CP/RES. 1124 (2217/19) rev. 2 resolving “to accept the appointment of Mr. Gustavo Tarre” – a representative of self-proclaimed interim President of Venezuela Juan Guaidó – “as the National Assembly’s designated Permanent Representative, pending new elections and the appointment of a democratically elected government.” The resolution passed with the minimum number of votes required (18 in favor, nine against, six abstentions and one State not present). It also instructed the OAS Secretary General to transmit the resolution to the Secretary-General of the United Nations.

The session was very controversial, to say the least, from a procedural and substantive perspective. It was clear that there was a political motivation behind this decision, which went beyond the rules of procedure of the OAS, with the intention to have an impact beyond the realm of the Organization itself. Moreover, this move seemed intended to pave the way for other possible actions in Venezuela.

Point in case, the UN Security Council held its 8,506th meeting the very next day with only one item in its agenda: the situation in the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela. U.S. Vice President Michael Pence participated in the meeting. Among other things, he said the following:

The United States of America will continue to exert all diplomatic and economic pressure to bring about a peaceful transition to democracy in Venezuela, but all options are on the table.

Up to this point, while other international bodies have acted, the United Nations and the Security Council have refused to act. But now that nations across this hemisphere have spoken, the time has come for the United Nations to recognize interim President Juan Guaidó as the legitimate President of Venezuela and seat his representative in this body. This body should revoke the credentials of Venezuela’s representative to the United Nations, recognize interim President Juan Guaidó and seat the representative of the free Venezuelan Government in this body without delay.

With all due respect, Ambassador Moncada should not be at this meeting. He should return to Venezuela and tell Nicolás Maduro that his time is up. It is time for him to go. (emphasis added)

Vice President Pence was referring to the decision adopted by the OAS the day before when saying that “nations across this hemisphere” had spoken, although that is quite a stretch considering that the resolution was one vote away from not being adopted. Also, taking into account that there are 33 Latin American and Caribbean States, 17 votes (excluding the United States) barely makes it to half of the membership of the region. Furthermore, it is worth noting that 12 States recorded their explanation of vote in the resolution, none of them in favor, arguing, inter alia, that the Permanent Council acted ultra vires; that the OAS does not have the competence to address questions of recognition of governments; that the resolution was illegal; that, in any case, the issue should have been addressed by other competent bodies of the Organization, and; that this resolution sets a dangerous precedent regarding how such matters will be dealt with by the OAS hereafter.

However, none of this was of relevance for Vice President Pence on April 10. His message was not about numbers or nuances. The point was to build a narrative that could legitimize unilateral future action in Venezuela, since the UN and the Security Council “have refused to act.” What type of action? Any kind: all options are on the table.

The reiteration at a formal meeting of the Security Council, the principal political organ of the UN with the mandate to address situations that pose a threat to international peace and security, that “all options are on the table” and that it is time for President Maduro to go, indeed seemed to be an ultimatum. Expressed at the second highest political level (by Vice President Pence), it appeared nothing short of a threat of the use of force.

It is worth noting that in response to this statement, the Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation said:

Today we are witnessing yet another episode in a tragedy in many acts in an attempt to effect regime change in Venezuela. The situation in Venezuela does not pose a threat to international peace and security. However, the outside players involved are a direct threat to the peace and security of Venezuela itself, and we have just heard that today.

(…)

The United States has persisted in destabilizing the situation in Venezuela by creating an artificial crisis around the country in order to replace its legitimately elected leader with its own pawn. There are endless examples of the United States’ blatant interference in the affairs of Latin American countries and its use of military force to overthrow leaders it does not like. I would like to once again ask Venezuela’s neighbours if they have really learned nothing from history. Do they really not understand that Venezuela is merely a bargaining chip in the geopolitical and geostrategic struggle for influence in the region and the world, in the spirit of a revitalized Monroe Doctrine? By the way, the attitude of Latin American countries to what is happening in Venezuela is not as unequivocal and uniform as the Vice-President of the United States told us today. We have heard that in previous Council meetings. (emphasis added)

Russian position aside, it is interesting that reference was made to the Monroe Doctrine, given the developments that took place in the following months.

The spirit of a revitalized Monroe Doctrine?

The Monroe Doctrine has been the cornerstone of U.S. foreign policy towards Latin America since it was first mentioned by President James Monroe in December 1823. Throughout its long development, it has been associated with a foreign policy of influence, control and interventionism by the United States based on claimed prerogatives in the Western Hemisphere.

In an attempt to distance U.S. policy from this legacy, former Secretary of State John Kerry, during a speech delivered at the OAS in November 2013, declared that “The era of the Monroe Doctrine is over…. The relationship that we seek and that we have worked hard to foster is not about a United States declaration about how and when it will intervene in the affairs of other American States.”

However, the Monroe Doctrine era is far from over. In his address to the 73rd UN General Assembly on 25 September 2018, President Trump reiterated that this Doctrine constitutes the “formal policy” of his country and made particular reference to the situation in Venezuela in that context. This was also expressly mentioned by then-National Security Adviser John Bolton in an interview earlier this year regarding Venezuela, in which he declared that: “In this administration, we’re not afraid to use the phrase ‘Monroe Doctrine’. [Venezuela] is a country in our hemisphere; it’s been the objective of presidents going back to Ronald Reagan to have a completely democratic hemisphere.”

As expected, the claims of a “revitalized Monroe Doctrine” also made their way into Security Council debates. Several direct references can be found in the official records of it 8452nd meeting from last January. Needless to say, the agenda item during which it was raised was once again the situation in the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela.

The Monroe Doctrine and the Inter-American Treaty of Reciprocal Assistance (TIAR) – Why is it Relevant?

The Inter-American Treaty of Reciprocal Assistance (TIAR for its Spanish acronym) was adopted on September 2, 1947 under the auspices of the Inter-American Conference for the Maintenance of Continental Peace and Security, convened in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, only two years after the adoption of the UN Charter. Its adoption had been recommended in Resolution VIII of the Inter-American Conference on Problems of War and Peace, held in Mexico City in 1945.

The Treaty, whose objective is to prevent and repel threats and acts of aggression against any of the countries of the Americas, is deeply rooted in the sentiment behind the Monroe Doctrine, especially in the wake of the Cold War.

The last paragraph of the TIAR’s preamble indicates that the Treaty was concluded “in order to assure peace, through adequate means, to provide for effective reciprocal assistance to meet armed attacks against any American State, and in order to deal with threats of aggression against any of them.”

Since its entry into force on December 3, 1948, the TIAR has been tainted with controversy. For example, while it was invoked in 1962 in the context of the naval blockade of Cuba during the Missile Crisis with the Soviet Union, the United States took a different approach when the Treaty was invoked by Argentina during the Malvinas War in 1982, favoring the United Kingdom, in a demonstration of double standards regarding the Treaty’s objectives. Additionally, the Caribbean countries that became independent after 1947 did not become parties (except for Trinidad and Tobago and The Bahamas), Canada has not adhered to it, Peru denounced the Treaty in 1990 but withdraw its denunciation in 1991, and many States have definitively withdrawn from the Treaty (see the status of participation here).

Mexico is one of the States that has withdrawn from the TIAR. In a statement delivered at the OAS on September 7, 2001, former President Vicente Fox claimed not only that the TIAR was “greatly obsolete and that it was useless,” but that, “contrary to its purpose, it had impeded the creation of a notion of security that was adequate for the scope and needs of the hemisphere.”

Similarly, the countries of the Alianza Bolivariana para los Pueblos de Nuestra América (ALBA) that were parties to the TIAR – namely Venezuela, Bolivia, Ecuador and Nicaragua – during the 42nd ordinary assembly of the OAS, held in Cochabamba, Bolivia, in 2012, announced that they had jointly decided to withdraw from the Treaty. The same arguments of uselessness were mentioned and, as was the case with Mexico, the Malvinas War was cited as an example of how ineffective and politicized the Treaty is.

Despite all of these downfalls and political blows, the TIAR has recently reappeared on the regional scene.

The Revival of the TIAR and its Possible Implications

For many, the events and declarations described above regarding the ongoing Venezuelan crisis – OAS decisions, UN debates and declarations to the press, among others – could be perceived as separate (sometimes even unrelated) tracks or as independent diplomatic battlefronts. However, when properly analyzed and considered together, they show a clear and well thought out articulation of a narrative leading to interventionism – a narrative we know very well in our region. Much has been written about this, none as brilliantly (in the author’s opinion) as Eduardo Galeano’s Open Veins of Latin America, which incidentally the late Hugo Chavez gave former President Barack Obama as a gift back in 2009.

The next key step in the transition from narrative to effective action took place on September 11 when, by initiative of Colombia with the support of Brazil and the United States, the Permanent Council of the OAS, with 12 votes in favor, five abstentions and two States not present in a vote in which only TIAR parties participate, adopted resolution CP/RES. 1137 (2245/19) rev. 2 corr. 1, considering that the crisis in Venezuela “has a destabilizing impact, posing a clear threat to peace and security in the Hemisphere” (emphasis added). The resolution decided:

  1. To provisionally form the Organ of Consultation provided for under Article 12 of the Inter-American Treaty of Reciprocal Assistance (TIAR) and to convene the Meeting of Ministers of Foreign Affairs referred to in Article 11 of the Inter-American Treaty of Reciprocal Assistance (TIAR) for the second half of September 2019.
  2. To inform the United Nations Security Council about the text of this resolution and about all activities related to this matter.

It is important to mention that after the self-proclamation of Juan Guaidó as interim president of Venezuela, the National Assembly decided to rejoin the TIAR last July 23, an action that has been accepted by the depositary (namely the OAS).

A follow-up meeting of the States Parties to the TIAR was held on September 13 to discuss a possible way forward. A decision was made to close the meeting to observer States. This was followed by a first ministerial meeting held in New York on September 23, where resolution RC.30/RES. 1/19 was adopted, resolving inter alia to identify persons and entities linked to the “Maduro’s regime” involved in money laundering, drug trafficking and terrorism, and to evaluate measures to be taken under Article 8 of the TIAR. A second ministerial meeting was held in Bogotá, Colombia, last December 3. As indicated in the Declaration of the Presidency of the Organ of Consultation, a second resolution was adopted to give effect to paragraphs 1 and 2 of resolution RC.30/RES.1/19. According to the Declaration, the next ministerial meeting will take place in the first trimester of 2020.

The activation of the TIAR in this context also prompted negative reactions. On that same day, Mexico issued an official statement expressing its deep concern regarding this measure and categorically rejecting the invocation of the TIAR. It stated that:

invoking a treaty that intrinsically supposes the possibility of the use of force, in the absence of an armed attack, is contrary to the rules of international law referring to the use of force. It would even be more grave to pretend that an eventual use of force would fall within the concept of self-defense, which in no way can be invoked as preventive action.

Similarly, on September 27, Uruguay sent a note to the Secretary General of the OAS forwarding a notification of withdrawal of the Treaty signed by its Minister of Foreign Affairs.

The language used in Uruguay’s notification is quite strong in diplomatic terms. It indicates that the implementation with “spurious ends that was done regarding the TIAR not only distorts the specific purposes of the treaty but sets a dangerous precedent that reinforces how obsolete this instrument is.” It goes on to say that:

with measures such as the reactivation of the TIAR mechanism in this particular situation, in which no elements of law or fact justify it, a new blow is given to the architecture of the multilateral hemispheric governance that the region has adopted to articulate cooperation and to contribute to the promotion of democracy, the rule of law and human rights as fundamental principles in our continent.

The reason why the reactivation of the TIAR prompted such reactions is precisely because it puts the option of military action back on the table. Article 3 of the TIAR establishes the following:

ARTICLE 3

  1. The High Contracting Parties agree that an armed attack by any State against an American State shall be considered as an attack against all the American States and, consequently, each one of the said Contracting Parties undertakes to assist in meeting the attack in the exercise of the inherent right of individual or collective self-defense recognized by Article 51 of the Charter of the United Nations.
  2. On the request of the State or States directly attacked and until the decision of the Organ of Consultation of the Inter-American System, each one of the Contracting Parties may determine the immediate measures which it may individually take in fulfillment of the obligation contained in the preceding paragraph and in accordance with the principle of continental solidarity. The Organ of Consultation shall meet without delay for the purpose of examining those measures and agreeing upon the measures of a collective character that should be taken.
  3. The provisions of this Article shall be applied in case of any armed attack which takes place within the region described in Article 4 or within the territory of an American State. When the attack takes place outside of the said areas, the provisions of Article 6 shall be applied.
  4. Measures of self-defense provided for under this Article may be taken until the Security Council of the United Nations has taken the measures necessary to maintain international peace and security. (emphasis added)

The Treaty not only provides for the obligation of States to assist others in the exercise of the inherent right of individual or collective self-defense in the event of an armed attack; it also allows for States to individually take immediate measures, upon request.

Also relevant is Article 6, which establishes the following:

ARTICLE 6

If the inviolability or the integrity of the territory or the sovereignty or political independence of any American State should be affected by an aggression which is not an armed attack or by an extra-continental or intra-continental conflict, or by any other fact or situation might endanger the peace of America, the Organ of Consultation shall meet immediately in order to agree on the measures which must be taken in case of aggression to assist the victim of the aggression or, in any case, the measures which should be taken for the common defense and for the maintenance of the peace and security of the Continent. (emphasis added)

Regarding the measures that can be taken in accordance with the provisions of the TIAR, consideration has to be given to Article 8:

ARTICLE 8

For the purposes of this Treaty, the measures on which the Organ of Consultation may agree will comprise one or more of the following: recall of chiefs of diplomatic missions; breaking of diplomatic relations; breaking of consular relations; partial or complete interruption of economic relations or of rail, sea, air, postal, telegraphic, telephonic, and radiotelephonic or radiotelegraphic communications; and use of armed force. (emphasis added)

(The relationship of the TIAR and self-defense has been succinctly addressed in a piece by Adil Ahmad Haque, published recently in Just Security, and use of force under the TIAR – with particular focus on articles 3, 6, and 8 – is analyzed in this Just Security article by Federica Paddeu.)

Building the Case for Intervention

This is how the argument would go: the sovereignty and political independence of Venezuela (victim State represented by Guaidó) is being affected by the aggression of an illegitimate power (represented by Maduro) creating a situation that poses a clear threat to peace and security in the hemisphere (premise of the Monroe Doctrine). Therefore, upon the request of the “legitimate government” (self-defense), given the inaction of the UN and, in particular, the Security Council, States Parties to the TIAR have the obligation to take measures (all options are on the table) for the common defense and for the maintenance of peace and security in Venezuela (with full regional legitimacy). A careful revision of the statement delivered by Vice President Pence in the Security Council in light of these developments at the OAS shows that all the elements leading to this argument are clearly spelled out.

Hence, the situation now is very complex but also extremely dangerous. We have more than enough precedents in Latin America that show a perfect storm is being created for yet another case of intervention. And while the use of force would be the worst possible scenario, many other forms of foreign intervention that have a tremendous potential of being harmful to the people of Venezuela are possible – the people always being collateral damage to international geopolitics.

We are yet to see how this course of action plays out. Clearly the final word has not been said. So far, the Lima Group (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Guatemala, Honduras, Panama, Paraguay, Peru and “Venezuela”), in a joint declaration on September 23, 2019, has “expressed their readiness to adopt new sanctions or other economic and political measures against Maduro’s regime, directed at favoring the reestablishment, without the use of force, of the rule of law and the constitutional and democratic order in Venezuela” (emphasis added).

The express renunciation to the use of force is certainly important. Nevertheless, the reality is that all actions taken so far, including the reactivation of the TIAR mechanism, show that for the United States indeed all options are still on the table, including the use of force. Moreover, legitimacy is being built around the notion of interventionism – including through unilateral military action. The danger of this alleged “legitimacy” cannot be underscored enough.

Interventionism is knocking again on many doors in the region – not only in Venezuela but more recently in what many have called a de facto coup d’Etat in Bolivia and even in Mexico with the recent decision of President Trump to designate Mexican drug cartels as terrorists (the official statement of the Mexican Government in response is available here and an article on the issue written jointly by the Permanent Representative of Mexico to the UN and the author of this piece can also be found here, both in Spanish).

Hopefully, Latin America will be able to rise to the challenge of this crisis and find the political will to reach a peaceful solution through dialogue and diplomacy for the sake of the people of Venezuela, first and foremost, and for all the peoples of our region. The time has come to write a new chapter of Latin American history – one that rejects interventionism once and for all.

* Legal Adviser of the Permanent Mission of Mexico to the UN. I wish to express my gratitude to Ms. Laura Clark for her research assistance in preparing this piece. All views expressed are solely in my personal capacity.

 

IMAGE: US Vice President Mike Pence speaks during a Security Council meeting about the situation in Venezuela at the United Nations in New York on April 10, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by JOHANNES EISELE/AFP via Getty Images)

 

Featured Articles

The Specter of Interventionism is Haunting Latin America

by

Trump’s Aim to Go Big on Nuclear Arms Control Should Begin by Extending New START

by

Seven Outright Falsehoods in GOP Staff Report on Impeachment

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Dec. 2-6)

by

A Call to Arms: Taking the Russia Threat Seriously

by

Why Does Gordon Sondland Still Have a Job?

by

No Place to Hide, No Place to Post: Lessons from Recent Efforts at “De-Platforming” ISIS

by

Warning Signs as Ukraine-Russia Peace Talks Resume

by

With Supreme Court Mired in Dark Money, Time for Large Dose of Transparency

by

Trump’s True Betrayal: A Pattern of Soliciting Foreign Interference in US Elections

by

Please Support Just Security with a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

The Spencer Standoff with Trump over Gallagher Distracts from the Navy’s Real Problems

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Nov. 25-29)

by

Here’s the Proof that Trump’s “No Quid Pro Quo” Call Never Happened

by

New Leaked Documents Reveal China’s Chilling Crackdown on Muslims

by

Amid War Crimes Allegations, Afghan Government Lacks Proper Mechanisms to Investigate

by

Timeline: Trump, Giuliani, Biden, and Ukrainegate (updated)

by and

Trump’s Hold on Ukrainian Military Aid was Illegal

by

Timeline: Rep. Devin Nunes and Ukraine Disinformation Efforts

by and

Sanctions on North Korea are Counterproductive

by

Clear Goal of Barr/Durham Probe is to Scare Off Intelligence Community

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Nov. 18-22)

by

Fiona Hill: A “Domestic Political Errand” Eclipsed the “Regular Channel” on Ukraine Policy

by

IG Falls Short of Justice in Investigating Political Retaliation at the State Department

by

A Real-Time Lesson in Leadership and Ethics from the Impeachment Hearings

by

About Those Constitutional Norms, Mr. Attorney General  

by

White House Counsel Sends Fiona Hill Letter on “Executive Privilege” on Eve of Public Hearing

by

Trump and GOP Call to ID Whistleblower Exposes Glaring Gaps in Protections

by

Will Gordon Sondland Finally Come Clean When He Testifies?

by

Evaluating Facebook’s New Oversight Board for Content Moderation

by and

President Trump is Damaging Our Military: War Crimes Cases are the Latest Example

by

Chart: Side-by-Side Comparison of Kurt Volker’s vs Other Witnesses’ Testimony in Impeachment Inquiry

by and

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Nov. 11-15)

by

Trump Repudiates a Century of U.S. Policy

by

Go See The Report, Then Let’s Put Torture to Bed For Good

by , , and

Highlights of Taylor-Kent Hearing and Connections to Other Witnesses

by , and

A Who’s Who of Ukraine Witnesses

by

The US Mission Tied to Syrian Oil Fields May Prove the Worst of All Strategic Options

by

Congress Must Act to Protect Those Who’ve Supported Us in Syria

by and

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Nov. 4-8)

by

Interpol Proves Critics Right in Choosing Turkey to Host General Assembly

by

Duty to Warn: Has the Trump Administration Learned from the Khashoggi Failure?

by

“Clearly of Latin American Origin”: Armed Attack by Non-State Actors and the UN Charter

by

Why Does Ukraine’s Zelenskyy Say He Felt No Pressure From Trump?

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Oct. 28-Nov. 1)

by

The Launch of Just Security’s Advisory Board

by and

More or Less Justice? More or Less Security?

by and

How Trump Could Really End “Endless Wars”

by and

A Game-Changing Provision in the House Impeachment Resolution

by

Welcoming Joshua Geltzer as a New Executive Editor at Just Security

by and

ISIS Suspect Transfers to Iraq Replete with Risks

by

Keeping Human Rights and Counter-Terrorism in Focus at the UN

by and

Exclusive: White House Ignored Pentagon Warning on Ukraine Funding

by

The Rio Treaty: Paving the Way for Military Intervention in Venezuela?

by

Trump’s Communications Malpractice Mars His Victory Lap on al-Baghdadi

by

Why Officials Keep Testifying Despite White House Counsel’s Letter on Impeachment Inquiry

by

How Trump’s Gilding the Lily on Baghdadi Death Will Return to Haunt Americans

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Oct. 21-25)

by

George Washington’s Advisors Agreed: Impeachment Did Away with Executive Privilege

by and

United States of America v. Rudolph W. Giuliani

by and

GOP “Storming” of Secure Facility for Impeachment Proceedings: An Explainer

by

Assessing Turkey’s “Resettlement” Plans in Syria under the Law of Occupation

by and

Abandoning Open Skies: Trump Would Be Squandering More of Our Security Inheritance

by and

“With a Little Help from Our Friends”: Prosecuting the ISIL “Beatles” in U.S. Courts

by and

The Missing Link: Getting Dirt on Biden Was Key Part of “Investigation into 2016 Election” Too

by and

Bureaucratic Resistance and the Deep State Myth

by

How to Address Newly Revealed Abuses of Section 702 Surveillance

by and

Bill Barr’s Witch Hunt

by and

Reassessing U.S. Cyber Operations Against Iran and the Use of Force

by

Turkey’s (Latest) Invasion of Syria: Aggression, Proportionality, and Legal Consequences for NATO and Third-Party States

by

The FISA Court’s Section 702 Opinions, Part II: Improper Queries and Echoes of “Bulk Collection”

by

Career U.S. Officials Testifying to Congress: A Guide from Co-Equal

by , and

Turkey’s Actions Trigger All States’ Obligations to Prosecute War Crimes by Turkish Forces

by and

Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO? It’s Legally Possible, Whether or Not Politically Prudent

by

The Netherlands Releases a Tour de Force on International Law in Cyberspace: Analysis

by

The Need for a Bipartisan Stand Against the White House Counsel Letter 

by

White House Letter Distorts Both Law and History on Impeachment

by

Returning Foreign Fighters and Their Families Takes on New Urgency After Trump’s Syria Decision

by

The Real Decline of OLC

by

Overwhelming Confirmation of Whistleblower Complaint: An Annotation

by and

Congress Wakes Up, Finally Decides to Tackle Kleptocracy

by

Know Your Rights: Conversations with Congress

by and

Ukraine Prosecutor General Announces Audit of Cases Including Firm Linked to Hunter Biden

by

Trump’s Extortion of Ukraine Is an Impeachable Abuse of Power

by

Greg Craig: The Government’s Latest Swing at FARA Enforcement & What Comes Next

by and

Bringing the Rule of Law to Sudan

by

Trump Goes Full Putin—Capitulation Inside the Oval Office

by and

The Swiftboating of Joe Biden

by and

The “Quid” is a Crime: No Need to Prove “Pro Quo” in Ukrainegate

by

Climate Change Denialism Poses a National Security Threat

by

What’s the New Terror Financing Executive Order All About?

by

France’s Major Statement on International Law and Cyber: An Assessment

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Introduction to Just Security Series on UN Yemen Report

by and

Why a Judge’s Terrorism Watchlist Ruling is a Game Changer: What Happens Next

by

Ending Suffering of Afghanistan’s Civilians is Necessary Condition for Peace Talks

by

Q&A on Court Decision Invalidating Administration’s Terrorism Watchlist

by

Yemen: Where Coalitions Come to Die

by

The Pattern and Practice of Trump’s Assaults on the Intelligence Community

by and

The Once and Future Threat of Nuclear Weapon Testing

by

U.S. Sanctions Against Iran’s Foreign Minister and International Law

by

“Domestic Terrorism” Bills Create More Problems Than They Solve

by and

Second Circuit Gets Civil Forfeiture under the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act Wrong

by and

Public Document Clearinghouse: Congressional Russia Investigations

by

“Fiat Justitia”: Implications of a Canadian Military Justice Decision for International Justice

by

Expert Summaries of Mueller Report: A Collection

by , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , and

Proportionality and 150 Iranian Lives: Do They “Count”?

by

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Trump’s Encouraging QAnon May Result in Violence—Just ask the FBI

by

The International Security Echo-Chamber: Getting Civil Society Into the Room

by , and

Revisiting General Counsel Ney’s Speech in Light of New Pentagon Leadership

by

EU Court of Justice Grapples with U.S. Surveillance in Schrems II

by

After Publishing Strong Evidence of Trump’s Campaign Finance Crimes, DOJ Closes Case Without Explanation

by

Criminal Prosecutions and Illegal Entry: A Deeper Dive

by

What Did We Learn About Mark Esper and How He Views the World?

by and

“Safe Third Country” Agreements with Mexico and Guatemala would be Unlawful

by

Why the ICC’s Judgment in the al-Bashir Case Wasn’t So Surprising

by

We Treat America’s Wartime Detainees Better Than Migrant Children

by

Policing, U.S. Style: With Little Idea of What Really Works

by and

Trump’s “Unalienable Rights” Commission Likely to Promote Anti-Rights Agenda 

by , and

Empathy Matters: Leadership in Cyber

by and

Unpacking the State Dept Acknowledgment that 2001 and 2002 AUMFs Don’t Authorize War Against Iran

by and

Top Expert Backgrounder: Children in Immigration Detention — What are the International Norms?

by

Anticipating the President’s Way Around the War Powers Resolution on Iran: Lessons of the 1980s Tanker Wars

by

Looking to 2020: A Presidential Pledge for Gender Parity in National Security Appointments

by and

Did Trump and His Team Successfully Obstruct Mueller’s Investigation?

by

Top Expert Backgrounder: Aborted U.S. Strike, Cyber Operation Against Iran and International Law

by

U.K. Court Nixes Saudi Arms Sales–What it Means for the US and Other EU Countries

by and

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

Journalist Watchlist Raises Specter of Civil Rights-Era Secret Surveillance

by

U.S. Cyber Command, Russia and Critical Infrastructure: What Norms and Laws Apply?

by

A Side-by-Side Comparison of Barr’s vs. Mueller’s Statements about Special Counsel Report

by

Cooking the WMD Books: Politicizing the 2019 State Department Compliance Report

by

The Missing Bill Barr Obstruction Analysis

by

A Critique of Defense Dept General Counsel Ney’s Remarks on the Law of War

by

Countering Russia’s Malign Influence Operations

by

The American Way of War Includes Fidelity to Law: Preemptive Pardons Break that Code

by , and

When Is a “Literally True” Statement False and a Crime

by

Why the Arms Trade Treaty Matters – and Why It Matters That the US Is Walking Away

by

The Failures of the Mueller Report’s Campaign Finance Analysis

by

Guide to the Mueller Report’s Findings on “Collusion”

by

Trump Administration’s New Cuba Policy Threatens Discord With U.S. Allies

by and

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

The Pentagon Wants to Streamline Security Clearances by Using AI. That’s a Dangerous Idea.

by

An Insider’s View of the Life-Cycle of Self-Defense Reports by U.N. Member States

by

BREAKING: United States Supports Germany’s International Arrest Warrant for Accused Syrian War Criminal

by

The Seven Step Program for Fighting Disinformation

by and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Weapons of Mass Consumerism: Why China Wants Your Personal Information

by and

Executive Agreements: International Lawmaking Without Accountability?

by , and

Annotation of the Pentagon Report to Congress on Detainee Abuse by U.S. Partners in Yemen

by

Terrorists and the Southern Border: Myth and Reality

by

10 Ways the U.S. Can Curb Interpol Abuses

by

No Clean Hands: Reaction and Counter-Reaction in the Iranian-Saudi Proxy War in Yemen

by

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

Accountability Fatigue: A Human Rights Law Problem for Armed Forces?

by

Annotation of Sec. Pompeo’s Certification of Yemen War: Civilian Casualties and Saudi-Led Coalition

by

Please Support Just Security with a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

The Technicolor Zone of Cyberspace, Part 2

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Pablo Arrocha Olabuenaga

Legal Adviser of the Permanent Mission of Mexico to the United Nations. I want to express my deepest gratitude to Naz K. Modirzadeh, Director of the Harvard Law School Program on International Law and Armed Conflict, for offering a compass to navigate in the dark, and to Alex Moorehead, Lecturer-in-Law and Director of the Columbia Law School Program on Counterterrorism, Armed Conflict, and Human Rights, for his invaluable support in this journey. The views expressed are solely in my personal capacity.

Read these related stories next:

Sanctions on North Korea are Counterproductive

November 26, 2019 by

National Security at the United Nations This Week

November 22, 2019 by

Turkey’s Syria Invasion: German Research Report Says Illegal on All Counts

November 15, 2019 by

“Clearly of Latin American Origin”: Armed Attack by Non-State Actors and the UN Charter

November 5, 2019 by

The Rio Treaty: Paving the Way for Military Intervention in Venezuela?

October 29, 2019 by

National Security at the United Nations This Week

October 25, 2019 by

National Security at the United Nations This Week

October 18, 2019 by

Reassessing U.S. Cyber Operations Against Iran and the Use of Force

October 17, 2019 by

The German Constitutional Court on the Right of Self-Defense Against ISIS in Syria

October 16, 2019 by and

National Security at the United Nations This Week

September 27, 2019 by

France’s Major Statement on International Law and Cyber: An Assessment

September 16, 2019 by

Questions on Legality of Israeli Strikes in Iraq and Lebanon

September 10, 2019 by