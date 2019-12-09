Holding DHS Accountable for a Child’s Death in the Custody of Border Patrol

by , and

December 9, 2019

ProPublica published an extensive investigative report last week detailing the circumstances surrounding the death of 16-year-old Carlos Gregorio Hernandez Vasquez. The teenager died in Customs and Border Protection (CBP) detention in May, approximately one week after entering the United States – even though children are not supposed to be held by CBP for more than 72 hours before being transferred to Health and Human Services (HHS). Carlos had boarded a raft on the Rio Grande with dozens of others and was promptly apprehended by U.S. Border Patrol agents after landing in Hidalgo, Texas. He was separated from his adult sister, with whom he had been travelling, and placed in CBP custody, where he apparently developed and then died from the flu.

A Child’s Death and Its Aftermath

While Carlos’s death was reported in the press at the time, the new ProPublica report includes a video appearing to be from the time period before and after Carlos’s death in the CBP cell. (Carlos’s family has since indicated that they had not seen the video and had not consented to its release or distribution.) The video appears to show that – contrary to DHS’s public explanation last spring when his death was first reported – Carlos did not receive proper welfare checks during the night, and was found lifeless by his cellmate in the morning. These new circumstances raise grave questions about whether the government and individual CBP officials will face legal consequences for failing to provide him with adequate medical treatment; failing to monitor his deteriorating health; and, potentially, attempting to conceal the actual circumstances of his death.

The ProPublica report explains that there is an open internal DHS Office of Inspector General (OIG) investigation of the circumstances surrounding the death, following an earlier local law enforcement investigation conducted by the Weslaco county police department. The police investigation apparently did not result in enforcement action. Meanwhile, the administrative process within DHS is awaiting the outcome of the OIG investigation. It should not go unnoticed that this death occurred during a period of heightened instability in the agency’s leadership ranks. Carlos’s death took place the month after Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen resigned, and during the period when CBP was under the direction of an acting director, John Sanders, since former DHS Acting Secretary Kevin McAleenan had been the CBP Chief before being elevated to acting secretary. Sanders resigned shortly after the incident and told ProPublica that “I really think the American government failed these people. The government failed people like Carlos,” he said. “I was part of that system at a very high level, and Carlos’ death will follow me for the rest of my life.”

Avenues of Accountability

Press reports last spring stated that in addition to the local police and DHS OIG investigation, the FBI also was conducting an investigation. Given the information released by ProPublica, that FBI investigation should include a civil rights investigation for color of law violations (that is, unlawful acts by CBP officials), and obstruction of justice, given the report of potentially falsified logs. Jurisdiction for such investigation would reside with the FBI’s McAllen Resident Agency, San Antonio Division.

The status and outcome of that FBI investigation is important and should not be delayed pending the separate DHS OIG process. The death of a child in federal custody must be subject to greater scrutiny than administrative measures alone. Not only is DHS’s border security, immigration and law enforcement activity in need of greater internal oversight and accountability mechanisms, but there are certain circumstances where individual accountability is necessary to punish and deter wrongdoing. To be clear, this is a pro-law enforcement and pro-security argument. In order for law enforcement and homeland security professionals to maintain order and effectiveness in carrying out their lawful duties, individual instances of wrongdoing must be subject to meaningful accountability.

There should also be a public accounting of the results of the FBI investigation. As discussed here in the context of family separation, federal law provides that civil rights violations that take place while enforcing the law may also amount to federal crimes under Section 242 of Title 18. According to the ProPublica report, Carlos had a fever, was administered medication, then was returned to a holding cell, contrary to medical advice. The cell — visible in the video posted online by ProPublica – was akin to a prison cell, containing, apparently, only what appear to be cement block benches, and a toilet area. The report alleges that a CBP officer recorded conducting multiple welfare checks during the night; however, the video shows none, and four hours of the video during which those checks purportedly took place were not provided by CBP to the local police.

We do not have any basis to know why the local police received an incomplete video, but the missing four hours of the video is beyond curious. It is potentially criminal. If efforts were taken to delete or sequester the missing four hours, that would constitute obstruction of justice. If individuals coordinated their efforts to shield that portion of the video from law enforcement investigators, then those individuals have potential legal exposure for conspiracy to obstruct justice.

In addition to the FBI’s criminal and civil rights investigation, there may be civil recourse for Carlos’s family. The U.S. government may be subject to a wrongful death claim on the grounds that CBP agents negligently deprived Carlos of proper medical care. Such claims are permitted by the Federal Tort Claims Act (FTCA), which waives sovereign immunity for the U.S. government when its officers commit acts that would give rise to tort claims were they committed by private parties. (We discuss civil liability extensively with respect to family separation in the immigration context more broadly in a forthcoming scholarly article previewed here).

A private institution with custody of a severely ill child would certainly be vulnerable to tort liability on facts similar to those reported about Carlos’s situation. Before he was transferred to the Weslaco station where he died, Carlos was seen by a nurse practitioner in McAllen. She administered ibuprofen and Tylenol and ordered Tamiflu. She recommended that Carlos receive additional medical attention within two hours, and that he should be taken to an emergency room if his symptoms persisted or worsened. According to ProPublica’s investigation Carlos was not seen again by a health care worker for about 18 hours, when another nurse practitioner, this time at Weslaco, administered Tamiflu but left no record of any other medical treatment or examination. The time lapse between these two medical interventions strongly suggests a breach of the basic duty of care that tort law places upon anybody who has taken physical custody of a child, making it impossible for anybody else to assist him with known medical needs.

Additionally, the contract nurse practitioners who saw Carlos at McAllen and then at Weslaco may be liable for medical malpractice. It seems self-evident that Carlos should have been transferred to a hospital, and the question is why he wasn’t. It could be that medical advice was not followed, and it could also be that he was not properly examined and treated. If the medical professionals who evaluated him failed to provide medical care that conforms to the standard set by comparably situated nurse practitioners, and if these failures played a substantial causal role in Carlos’ demise, Carlos’ family would be able to recover damages for his death from the nurse practitioners and, perhaps more importantly, from the medical services agency who employed them.

One avenue of damages recovery less likely to be available to Carlos’s family is a Bivens action. The Supreme Court has stated that such actions, which can provide a basis for damages awards against federal officials who violate federal civil rights, are now “disfavored.” A currently pending Supreme Court case asks whether a Bivens remedy is available to the family of a Mexican child who was shot and killed in Mexico by a CBP officer who was standing in the United States. Because that killing is treated as having occurred outside the United States, remedial claims cannot proceed under the FTCA.

Here, by contrast, there is no question that the full protection of U.S. law applies. In keeping with the Supreme Court’s developing approach to Bivens actions, lower federal decisionmakers have found that when a tort action is permitted under the FTCA, this cuts strongly against allowing a Bivens action for the same conduct. So precisely because Carlos’s family seemingly has a viable tort claim against the U.S. government, they are less able to sue the responsible officials (here, CBP officers) for damages for the violation of Carlos’s substantive due process right to life. This underscores the need for the FBI to pursue its investigation of the civil rights violations suggested by the circumstances of Carlos’s death. Criminal penalties are the only specific remedies likely to be allowed here to vindicate Carlos’s civil rights, and to ensure that CBP treats migrants and asylum-seekers – and especially children — as human beings.

The work of customs and border protection officers is difficult and challenging law enforcement and security work. The increased detention of children, including those who arrive alone and those separated from their families, has stressed the agency. Agents have not been provided with sufficient resources, guidance, or facilities to care for the increased number of migrant children. But once these children are in the United States, they must be treated with dignity, and they are protected by our laws. A thorough federal criminal investigation under the civil rights laws is warranted in this case, and the public should expect to know the results of the full investigation, including the consequences imposed on those responsible for Carlos’s preventable death.

Image: In this handout photo provided by the Office of Inspector General, overcrowding of families is observed by OIG at the U.S. Border Patrol McAllen Station Centralized Processing Center on June 11, 2019 in McAllen, Texas.

 

Featured Articles

The Specter of Interventionism is Haunting Latin America

by

Trump’s Aim to Go Big on Nuclear Arms Control Should Begin by Extending New START

by

Seven Outright Falsehoods in GOP Staff Report on Impeachment

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Dec. 2-6)

by

A Call to Arms: Taking the Russia Threat Seriously

by

Why Does Gordon Sondland Still Have a Job?

by

No Place to Hide, No Place to Post: Lessons from Recent Efforts at “De-Platforming” ISIS

by

Warning Signs as Ukraine-Russia Peace Talks Resume

by

With Supreme Court Mired in Dark Money, Time for Large Dose of Transparency

by

Trump’s True Betrayal: A Pattern of Soliciting Foreign Interference in US Elections

by

Please Support Just Security with a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

The Spencer Standoff with Trump over Gallagher Distracts from the Navy’s Real Problems

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Nov. 25-29)

by

Here’s the Proof that Trump’s “No Quid Pro Quo” Call Never Happened

by

New Leaked Documents Reveal China’s Chilling Crackdown on Muslims

by

Amid War Crimes Allegations, Afghan Government Lacks Proper Mechanisms to Investigate

by

Timeline: Trump, Giuliani, Biden, and Ukrainegate (updated)

by and

Trump’s Hold on Ukrainian Military Aid was Illegal

by

Timeline: Rep. Devin Nunes and Ukraine Disinformation Efforts

by and

Sanctions on North Korea are Counterproductive

by

Clear Goal of Barr/Durham Probe is to Scare Off Intelligence Community

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Nov. 18-22)

by

Fiona Hill: A “Domestic Political Errand” Eclipsed the “Regular Channel” on Ukraine Policy

by

IG Falls Short of Justice in Investigating Political Retaliation at the State Department

by

A Real-Time Lesson in Leadership and Ethics from the Impeachment Hearings

by

About Those Constitutional Norms, Mr. Attorney General  

by

White House Counsel Sends Fiona Hill Letter on “Executive Privilege” on Eve of Public Hearing

by

Trump and GOP Call to ID Whistleblower Exposes Glaring Gaps in Protections

by

Will Gordon Sondland Finally Come Clean When He Testifies?

by

Evaluating Facebook’s New Oversight Board for Content Moderation

by and

President Trump is Damaging Our Military: War Crimes Cases are the Latest Example

by

Chart: Side-by-Side Comparison of Kurt Volker’s vs Other Witnesses’ Testimony in Impeachment Inquiry

by and

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Nov. 11-15)

by

Trump Repudiates a Century of U.S. Policy

by

Go See The Report, Then Let’s Put Torture to Bed For Good

by , , and

Highlights of Taylor-Kent Hearing and Connections to Other Witnesses

by , and

A Who’s Who of Ukraine Witnesses

by

The US Mission Tied to Syrian Oil Fields May Prove the Worst of All Strategic Options

by

Congress Must Act to Protect Those Who’ve Supported Us in Syria

by and

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Nov. 4-8)

by

Interpol Proves Critics Right in Choosing Turkey to Host General Assembly

by

Duty to Warn: Has the Trump Administration Learned from the Khashoggi Failure?

by

“Clearly of Latin American Origin”: Armed Attack by Non-State Actors and the UN Charter

by

Why Does Ukraine’s Zelenskyy Say He Felt No Pressure From Trump?

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Oct. 28-Nov. 1)

by

The Launch of Just Security’s Advisory Board

by and

More or Less Justice? More or Less Security?

by and

How Trump Could Really End “Endless Wars”

by and

A Game-Changing Provision in the House Impeachment Resolution

by

Welcoming Joshua Geltzer as a New Executive Editor at Just Security

by and

ISIS Suspect Transfers to Iraq Replete with Risks

by

Keeping Human Rights and Counter-Terrorism in Focus at the UN

by and

Exclusive: White House Ignored Pentagon Warning on Ukraine Funding

by

The Rio Treaty: Paving the Way for Military Intervention in Venezuela?

by

Trump’s Communications Malpractice Mars His Victory Lap on al-Baghdadi

by

Why Officials Keep Testifying Despite White House Counsel’s Letter on Impeachment Inquiry

by

How Trump’s Gilding the Lily on Baghdadi Death Will Return to Haunt Americans

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Oct. 21-25)

by

George Washington’s Advisors Agreed: Impeachment Did Away with Executive Privilege

by and

United States of America v. Rudolph W. Giuliani

by and

GOP “Storming” of Secure Facility for Impeachment Proceedings: An Explainer

by

Assessing Turkey’s “Resettlement” Plans in Syria under the Law of Occupation

by and

Abandoning Open Skies: Trump Would Be Squandering More of Our Security Inheritance

by and

“With a Little Help from Our Friends”: Prosecuting the ISIL “Beatles” in U.S. Courts

by and

The Missing Link: Getting Dirt on Biden Was Key Part of “Investigation into 2016 Election” Too

by and

Bureaucratic Resistance and the Deep State Myth

by

How to Address Newly Revealed Abuses of Section 702 Surveillance

by and

Bill Barr’s Witch Hunt

by and

Reassessing U.S. Cyber Operations Against Iran and the Use of Force

by

Turkey’s (Latest) Invasion of Syria: Aggression, Proportionality, and Legal Consequences for NATO and Third-Party States

by

The FISA Court’s Section 702 Opinions, Part II: Improper Queries and Echoes of “Bulk Collection”

by

Career U.S. Officials Testifying to Congress: A Guide from Co-Equal

by , and

Turkey’s Actions Trigger All States’ Obligations to Prosecute War Crimes by Turkish Forces

by and

Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO? It’s Legally Possible, Whether or Not Politically Prudent

by

The Netherlands Releases a Tour de Force on International Law in Cyberspace: Analysis

by

The Need for a Bipartisan Stand Against the White House Counsel Letter 

by

White House Letter Distorts Both Law and History on Impeachment

by

Returning Foreign Fighters and Their Families Takes on New Urgency After Trump’s Syria Decision

by

The Real Decline of OLC

by

Overwhelming Confirmation of Whistleblower Complaint: An Annotation

by and

Congress Wakes Up, Finally Decides to Tackle Kleptocracy

by

Know Your Rights: Conversations with Congress

by and

Ukraine Prosecutor General Announces Audit of Cases Including Firm Linked to Hunter Biden

by

Trump’s Extortion of Ukraine Is an Impeachable Abuse of Power

by

Greg Craig: The Government’s Latest Swing at FARA Enforcement & What Comes Next

by and

Bringing the Rule of Law to Sudan

by

Trump Goes Full Putin—Capitulation Inside the Oval Office

by and

The Swiftboating of Joe Biden

by and

The “Quid” is a Crime: No Need to Prove “Pro Quo” in Ukrainegate

by

Climate Change Denialism Poses a National Security Threat

by

What’s the New Terror Financing Executive Order All About?

by

France’s Major Statement on International Law and Cyber: An Assessment

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Introduction to Just Security Series on UN Yemen Report

by and

Why a Judge’s Terrorism Watchlist Ruling is a Game Changer: What Happens Next

by

Ending Suffering of Afghanistan’s Civilians is Necessary Condition for Peace Talks

by

Q&A on Court Decision Invalidating Administration’s Terrorism Watchlist

by

Yemen: Where Coalitions Come to Die

by

The Pattern and Practice of Trump’s Assaults on the Intelligence Community

by and

The Once and Future Threat of Nuclear Weapon Testing

by

U.S. Sanctions Against Iran’s Foreign Minister and International Law

by

“Domestic Terrorism” Bills Create More Problems Than They Solve

by and

Second Circuit Gets Civil Forfeiture under the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act Wrong

by and

Public Document Clearinghouse: Congressional Russia Investigations

by

“Fiat Justitia”: Implications of a Canadian Military Justice Decision for International Justice

by

Expert Summaries of Mueller Report: A Collection

by , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , and

Proportionality and 150 Iranian Lives: Do They “Count”?

by

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Trump’s Encouraging QAnon May Result in Violence—Just ask the FBI

by

The International Security Echo-Chamber: Getting Civil Society Into the Room

by , and

Revisiting General Counsel Ney’s Speech in Light of New Pentagon Leadership

by

EU Court of Justice Grapples with U.S. Surveillance in Schrems II

by

After Publishing Strong Evidence of Trump’s Campaign Finance Crimes, DOJ Closes Case Without Explanation

by

Criminal Prosecutions and Illegal Entry: A Deeper Dive

by

What Did We Learn About Mark Esper and How He Views the World?

by and

“Safe Third Country” Agreements with Mexico and Guatemala would be Unlawful

by

Why the ICC’s Judgment in the al-Bashir Case Wasn’t So Surprising

by

We Treat America’s Wartime Detainees Better Than Migrant Children

by

Policing, U.S. Style: With Little Idea of What Really Works

by and

Trump’s “Unalienable Rights” Commission Likely to Promote Anti-Rights Agenda 

by , and

Empathy Matters: Leadership in Cyber

by and

Unpacking the State Dept Acknowledgment that 2001 and 2002 AUMFs Don’t Authorize War Against Iran

by and

Top Expert Backgrounder: Children in Immigration Detention — What are the International Norms?

by

Anticipating the President’s Way Around the War Powers Resolution on Iran: Lessons of the 1980s Tanker Wars

by

Looking to 2020: A Presidential Pledge for Gender Parity in National Security Appointments

by and

Did Trump and His Team Successfully Obstruct Mueller’s Investigation?

by

Top Expert Backgrounder: Aborted U.S. Strike, Cyber Operation Against Iran and International Law

by

U.K. Court Nixes Saudi Arms Sales–What it Means for the US and Other EU Countries

by and

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

Journalist Watchlist Raises Specter of Civil Rights-Era Secret Surveillance

by

U.S. Cyber Command, Russia and Critical Infrastructure: What Norms and Laws Apply?

by

A Side-by-Side Comparison of Barr’s vs. Mueller’s Statements about Special Counsel Report

by

Cooking the WMD Books: Politicizing the 2019 State Department Compliance Report

by

The Missing Bill Barr Obstruction Analysis

by

A Critique of Defense Dept General Counsel Ney’s Remarks on the Law of War

by

Countering Russia’s Malign Influence Operations

by

The American Way of War Includes Fidelity to Law: Preemptive Pardons Break that Code

by , and

When Is a “Literally True” Statement False and a Crime

by

Why the Arms Trade Treaty Matters – and Why It Matters That the US Is Walking Away

by

The Failures of the Mueller Report’s Campaign Finance Analysis

by

Guide to the Mueller Report’s Findings on “Collusion”

by

Trump Administration’s New Cuba Policy Threatens Discord With U.S. Allies

by and

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

The Pentagon Wants to Streamline Security Clearances by Using AI. That’s a Dangerous Idea.

by

An Insider’s View of the Life-Cycle of Self-Defense Reports by U.N. Member States

by

BREAKING: United States Supports Germany’s International Arrest Warrant for Accused Syrian War Criminal

by

The Seven Step Program for Fighting Disinformation

by and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Weapons of Mass Consumerism: Why China Wants Your Personal Information

by and

Executive Agreements: International Lawmaking Without Accountability?

by , and

Annotation of the Pentagon Report to Congress on Detainee Abuse by U.S. Partners in Yemen

by

Terrorists and the Southern Border: Myth and Reality

by

10 Ways the U.S. Can Curb Interpol Abuses

by

No Clean Hands: Reaction and Counter-Reaction in the Iranian-Saudi Proxy War in Yemen

by

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

Accountability Fatigue: A Human Rights Law Problem for Armed Forces?

by

Annotation of Sec. Pompeo’s Certification of Yemen War: Civilian Casualties and Saudi-Led Coalition

by

Please Support Just Security with a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

The Technicolor Zone of Cyberspace, Part 2

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Carrie Cordero

Senior Fellow at the Center for a New American Security; adjunct professor at Georgetown Law, where she previously served as Director of National Security Studies. You can follow her on Twitter (@carriecordero).

Heidi Li Feldman

Professor of Law at Georgetown University Law Center, with a courtesy appointment in the Philosophy Department at Georgetown University. Follow her on Twitter (@HeidiLiFeldman).

Chimène Keitner

Alfred & Hanna Fromm Professor of International Law at UC Hastings College of the Law. She served as Counselor on International Law at the U.S. Department of State 2016-2017. Follow her on Twitter (@KeitnerLaw).

Read these related stories next:

Social Media Vetting of Visa Applicants Violates the First Amendment

December 6, 2019 by and

Assessing the Legal Landscape of Family Separation in the Immigration Context

October 25, 2019 by , and

51 Former Senior National Security Officials to Supreme Court: Rescinding DACA Was “Arbitrary and Capricious”

October 4, 2019 by

Stop Blaming Immigrants for Right-Wing Extremism

September 19, 2019 by

Constitution Day 2019: The Hidden Domestic Surveillance Crisis

September 17, 2019 by

Fear and Loathing on the Border: A First-Hand Look at the Travesty

September 13, 2019 by

If National Security Was Driving Immigration Arrests, Employers Would be Charged Too

September 12, 2019 by

How the GOP’s Internal Politics of Raiding Military Construction Projects Will Play Out

September 4, 2019 by

Protections Fall for Vietnamese Immigrants as Trump Pushes Deportations

August 29, 2019 by

“Offshore Processing” in Guatemala: A Deeper Look at the U.S. Asylum Deal

August 23, 2019 by

Border Agents’ Secret Facebook Group Highlights Social Media Vetting Risks for Immigrants

August 1, 2019 by

Questions Surround Secretive US-Guatemala Agreement

July 30, 2019 by