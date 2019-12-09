Trump’s Aim to Go Big on Nuclear Arms Control Should Begin by Extending New START

Adding China and Tactical Weapons to the Mix Won’t Happen Before Existing Treaty Expires

by

December 9, 2019

One the most important responsibilities of any American president is to reduce nuclear dangers and to avoid nuclear catastrophe. Republican and Democratic presidents have for decades actively engaged and secured key agreements with the world’s other major nuclear actor, Russia, to verifiably reduce excess nuclear arsenals and to try to maintain a stable mutual deterrence relationship.

Unfortunately, since his arrival in the White House, Donald Trump has expressed contradictory and erratic views about nuclear weapons and our nuclear relationship with Russia. Tomorrow’s visit to Washington D.C. by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to meet with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and perhaps also with Trump will be an important opportunity to restore  some semblance of stability and purpose to U.S. nuclear arms control policy.

In his first phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin in January 2017, Trump reportedly denounced the landmark 2010 New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START). According to Reuters, which cited two current and one former U.S. official, when Putin raised the possibility of extending the treaty, Trump paused to ask his aides what the treaty was. Trump then told Putin the treaty was one of several bad deals negotiated by the Obama administration, saying incorrectly that New START favors Russia.

A year later, on May 18, 2018, Trump told reporters he wanted to work with Putin “to discuss the arms race, which is getting out of control.”

Since then, however, the president and his team have wasted valuable time and failed to develop a coherent arms control strategy. They have continued to criticize New START despite the fact that Russia is complying with the treaty, which verifiably limits the number of deployed strategic warheads at 1,550 and deployed strategic missiles and bombers at 700 each.

For nearly two years, Trump and his national security team have dithered on an interagency review that would consider whether to begin talks with Russia to extend the New START. Article XIV of the treaty allows the two presidents, by mutual agreement, to extend the treaty for a period of up to five years without further approval from the Senate or the Duma.

Worse still, Trump’s national security team all but shut down meaningful discussion with Russia on strategic weapons issues. In 2018, then-National Security Advisor John Bolton and then-Senior Director for Arms Control Tim Morrison at the National Security Council blocked a proposal supported by the Defense and State departments to engage in strategic stability talks with Moscow.

Then in 2019, when bipartisan legislation was introduced with the support of the ranking Republican on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, Michael McCaul (R-Texas) that called on the president to extend New START, the White House lobbied Republican members against endorsing the bill.

Now, rather than extending New START, which is set to expire in 14 months, Trump says he wants a new deal with Russia covering “tactical” nuclear weapons, as well as a deal that involves nuclear-armed China.

Last week in London, Trump erroneously claimed that Beijing is “extremely excited about getting involved” and would “certainly” be brought into such a deal. In reality, China has said repeatedly it is not currently interested in an arms control deal with Russia and the United States.

China is estimated to possess a total of 280 nuclear warheads, of which slightly more than 100 are deployed on intercontinental-range ballistic missiles. China has never been party to any agreement that limits the number or types of its nuclear weaponry. The United States and Russia possess far larger arsenals, estimated at 6,500 warheads (of all types) each, including about 1,400 strategic warheads each on a variety of long-range missile and bomber systems.

The view from Beijing is that if there are to be negotiations on a new nuclear arms control agreement, either “the U.S. agrees to reduce its arsenal to China’s level or agrees for China to raise its arsenal to the U.S. level,” according to a Nov. 8 statement from Fu Cong, director of the arms control department at the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

Talks with other nuclear-armed states aimed at reducing and eventually eliminating all types of nuclear weapons are worthwhile and overdue. But such negotiations take time, proper planning, and a willingness to engage in give-and-take.

A more realistic approach on China would be for the United States and Russia to agree to extend New START, then begin talks on a follow-on treaty that sets limits well below those of New START if China agrees not to increase the size of its stockpile and adopts some transparency measures.

At present, however, Trump has not outlined how he wants to involve China, and there is not enough time to negotiate — and therefore no realistic possibility of concluding — a new trilateral arms control deal with Russia and China before New START expires on Feb. 5, 2021.

Making the Case (Inadvertently) for New START Extension

On May 6, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo acknowledged that a new trilateral nuclear arms control deal may be too difficult to achieve: “It may be that is too ambitious. There are just a couple years left before New START expires. It may be that we have to do that on a bilateral basis.”

More recently, one of Trump’s former National Security Council advisors, Tim Morrison, acknowledged in a Dec. 5 op-ed published by CNN that time is running out and there still is not a plan in place for a more ambitious “trilateral” approach. Morrison, the former senior NSC director for arms control whose job it was to create such a plan, opines that “it’s not clear what has been done to implement that vision.”

Morrison also asks, “who is the lead for the President in implementing his policy? There is no assistant secretary of state for arms control, verification and compliance (the last Senate-confirmed official resigned her post in May of this year), nor is there an under-secretary of state for arms control and international security (the incumbent also left her post earlier this year).”

Morrison also notes that there is no special envoy on nuclear arms control and suggests there should be one. He is right.

All of these points only underscore that reality that the negotiation of an ambitious new nuclear arms control deal with Russia and a first-time arms control deal with China are not within this president’s grasp, at least not anytime soon.

Nevertheless, Morrison complains that New START only limits what it was designed to do — limit strategic deployed nuclear warheads and delivery systems — and does not limit Russia’s arsenal of tactical nuclear weapons, which are kept in centralized storage sites.

“Extending New START,” Morrison laments, would maintain the distinction between “strategic” and “tactical” nuclear weapons and, as a result, some worrisome types of weapons — nuclear-armed, sea-launched cruise missile, for example — “would continue to not be covered” by any arms control agreement.

On this point, Morrison’s logic is deeply flawed. Extension of New START would not “prevent” negotiations to reduce or eliminate other classes of nuclear weapons. Recall that in the 1980s, Presidents Ronald Reagan and Mikhail Gorbachev engaged in negotiations that led to separate agreements on strategic and intermediate-range nuclear weapons. In fact, discarding New START would only make it harder to reduce the dangers posed by long-range, intermediate-range, and shorter-range (i.e. tactical) nuclear weapons.

Talks on mutual verifiable reductions of tactical nuclear warheads are certainly overdue and desirable. Arms control specialists, including myself, have long advocated for serious efforts to eliminate shorter-range, tactical nuclear weapons and proposed that in a future round of U.S.-Russian nuclear arms control talks for the post-New START era, the two sides should seek far lower, total limits on all types of nuclear weapons.

Morrison and others still in Trump administration may be unhappy that New START does not solve every global nuclear arms control problem. (What agreement does?) But it should be obvious to them that until and unless there is a new arms control agreement, it is in our national interest to maintain New START’s verifiable limits on strategic nuclear weapons that can reach targets in the United States in under 30 minutes.

Support for New START Is Wide and Deep

According to Morrison, there is but a “small, but loud, choir of disarmament advocates in Washington, D.C. as well as an “unelected bureaucracy” that is focused on the New START Treaty.

Yes, arms control advocates support New START extension and follow-on talks, as do pragmatic government professionals, but we are hardly alone. So do major U.S. allies, the U.S. military, a growing number of Republican lawmakers, Democratic lawmakers, and the American public.

Military and intelligence officials greatly value the inspections that New START requires and its prohibition on interference with national technical means of verification, which provide predictability and promote a predictable nuclear deterrence posture vis-à-vis Russia.

On Dec. 4, the former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, retired U.S. Navy Admiral Mike Mullen testified before the House Foreign Affairs Committee and argued that New START “contributes substantially to U.S. national security by providing limits, robust verification, and predictability about Russian strategic forces.” We have “high confidence” Russia is complying with the treaty, he testified. “Without the treaty and its verification provisions, we’d be flying blind.”

“It is strongly in the U.S. national interests,” Mullen concluded, “to extend New START for five years so that the United States and Russia can continue to realize the mutual benefits and stability it provides.”

In July, Navy Vice Admiral David Kriete, deputy commander of U.S. Strategic Command, said that this verification regime provides “great insight” into Russia’s arsenal. “If we were to lose that for any reason in the future, we would have to go look for other ways to fill in the gaps for the things we get from those verifications,” he warned.

All major U.S. allies have communicated their support for extending New START to the Trump administration. As Finland’s President Sauli Niinistö said during a joint news conference Oct. 2 with President Trump: “Some of us remember the worst years of [the] Cold War in [the] 1960s. There was no agreement at all. Just Cold War. We can’t let the situation return no agreement at all about arms control. And that is why it is important to try to negotiate new agreements and to continue the New START Agreement.”

There is also growing bipartisan support in Congress for the treaty’s extension. In the House, Representatives Eliot Engel (D-N.Y.) and Michael McCaul (R-Texas) introduced the “Richard G. Lugar and Ellen O. Tauscher Act to Maintain Limits on Russian Nuclear Forces” (H.R. 2529), which expresses the Sense of Congress that the United States should seek to extend the New START Treaty so long as Russia remains in compliance. In the Senate, Senators Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) and Todd Young (R-Ind.) introduced a companion bill, which may soon be considered by the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

The American public supports the treaty’s extension of the treaty by wide margins. A poll published in May by the Center for International and Security Studies at the University of Maryland showed that an overwhelming 82 percent of Americans support extending New START. According to the poll, 89 percent of Democrats and 77 percent of Republicans support extension. In addition, 83 percent of respondents said they approve of continuing to have arms control treaties with Russia.

Ultimately, a decision to extend New START would represent a significant foreign policy win for Trump and the United States.

What Is to Be Done? And Why?

Despite his own doubts about the administration’s readiness to pursue talks on a new arms control deal, Morrison advises the President to follow his “instincts” and to hold out for a “better” deal with Russia that also involves China.

On an issue this important, however, we can’t afford to rely on Trump’s instincts and the flawed logic of his former advisors. If the president decides to hold out for a more ambitious trilateral deal and he misses the chance to extend New START, there would be no legally binding, verifiable limits on the U.S. or Russian nuclear arsenals for the first time in nearly half a century.If those ceilings expire, Russia and the United States could, relatively quickly, upload hundreds of additional nuclear warheads to their long-range delivery systems. The intrusive monitoring and verification the treaty provides would be lost.

Trump will have a chance to clarify his views on nuclear arms control very soon, possibly during Lavrov’s visit to Washington this week.

Last week, Putin stated his position quite clearly, saying, “Russia is ready to extend the New START treaty immediately, before the year’s end and without any preconditions.”

If President Trump actually seeks to avoid an arms race, maintain a cap on the Russian nuclear arsenal, and create the conditions for follow-on talks with Russia and new negotiations with China on nuclear arms control, he should take up Putin’s proposal and promptly agree with Russia to extend New START by five years.

IMAGE: Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) and US President Donald Trump shake hands before a meeting in Helsinki, on July 16, 2018. (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

 

Featured Articles

The Specter of Interventionism is Haunting Latin America

by

Trump’s Aim to Go Big on Nuclear Arms Control Should Begin by Extending New START

by

Seven Outright Falsehoods in GOP Staff Report on Impeachment

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Dec. 2-6)

by

A Call to Arms: Taking the Russia Threat Seriously

by

Why Does Gordon Sondland Still Have a Job?

by

No Place to Hide, No Place to Post: Lessons from Recent Efforts at “De-Platforming” ISIS

by

Warning Signs as Ukraine-Russia Peace Talks Resume

by

With Supreme Court Mired in Dark Money, Time for Large Dose of Transparency

by

Trump’s True Betrayal: A Pattern of Soliciting Foreign Interference in US Elections

by

Please Support Just Security with a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

The Spencer Standoff with Trump over Gallagher Distracts from the Navy’s Real Problems

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Nov. 25-29)

by

Here’s the Proof that Trump’s “No Quid Pro Quo” Call Never Happened

by

New Leaked Documents Reveal China’s Chilling Crackdown on Muslims

by

Amid War Crimes Allegations, Afghan Government Lacks Proper Mechanisms to Investigate

by

Timeline: Trump, Giuliani, Biden, and Ukrainegate (updated)

by and

Trump’s Hold on Ukrainian Military Aid was Illegal

by

Timeline: Rep. Devin Nunes and Ukraine Disinformation Efforts

by and

Sanctions on North Korea are Counterproductive

by

Clear Goal of Barr/Durham Probe is to Scare Off Intelligence Community

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Nov. 18-22)

by

Fiona Hill: A “Domestic Political Errand” Eclipsed the “Regular Channel” on Ukraine Policy

by

IG Falls Short of Justice in Investigating Political Retaliation at the State Department

by

A Real-Time Lesson in Leadership and Ethics from the Impeachment Hearings

by

About Those Constitutional Norms, Mr. Attorney General  

by

White House Counsel Sends Fiona Hill Letter on “Executive Privilege” on Eve of Public Hearing

by

Trump and GOP Call to ID Whistleblower Exposes Glaring Gaps in Protections

by

Will Gordon Sondland Finally Come Clean When He Testifies?

by

Evaluating Facebook’s New Oversight Board for Content Moderation

by and

President Trump is Damaging Our Military: War Crimes Cases are the Latest Example

by

Chart: Side-by-Side Comparison of Kurt Volker’s vs Other Witnesses’ Testimony in Impeachment Inquiry

by and

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Nov. 11-15)

by

Trump Repudiates a Century of U.S. Policy

by

Go See The Report, Then Let’s Put Torture to Bed For Good

by , , and

Highlights of Taylor-Kent Hearing and Connections to Other Witnesses

by , and

A Who’s Who of Ukraine Witnesses

by

The US Mission Tied to Syrian Oil Fields May Prove the Worst of All Strategic Options

by

Congress Must Act to Protect Those Who’ve Supported Us in Syria

by and

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Nov. 4-8)

by

Interpol Proves Critics Right in Choosing Turkey to Host General Assembly

by

Duty to Warn: Has the Trump Administration Learned from the Khashoggi Failure?

by

“Clearly of Latin American Origin”: Armed Attack by Non-State Actors and the UN Charter

by

Why Does Ukraine’s Zelenskyy Say He Felt No Pressure From Trump?

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Oct. 28-Nov. 1)

by

The Launch of Just Security’s Advisory Board

by and

More or Less Justice? More or Less Security?

by and

How Trump Could Really End “Endless Wars”

by and

A Game-Changing Provision in the House Impeachment Resolution

by

Welcoming Joshua Geltzer as a New Executive Editor at Just Security

by and

ISIS Suspect Transfers to Iraq Replete with Risks

by

Keeping Human Rights and Counter-Terrorism in Focus at the UN

by and

Exclusive: White House Ignored Pentagon Warning on Ukraine Funding

by

The Rio Treaty: Paving the Way for Military Intervention in Venezuela?

by

Trump’s Communications Malpractice Mars His Victory Lap on al-Baghdadi

by

Why Officials Keep Testifying Despite White House Counsel’s Letter on Impeachment Inquiry

by

How Trump’s Gilding the Lily on Baghdadi Death Will Return to Haunt Americans

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Oct. 21-25)

by

George Washington’s Advisors Agreed: Impeachment Did Away with Executive Privilege

by and

United States of America v. Rudolph W. Giuliani

by and

GOP “Storming” of Secure Facility for Impeachment Proceedings: An Explainer

by

Assessing Turkey’s “Resettlement” Plans in Syria under the Law of Occupation

by and

Abandoning Open Skies: Trump Would Be Squandering More of Our Security Inheritance

by and

“With a Little Help from Our Friends”: Prosecuting the ISIL “Beatles” in U.S. Courts

by and

The Missing Link: Getting Dirt on Biden Was Key Part of “Investigation into 2016 Election” Too

by and

Bureaucratic Resistance and the Deep State Myth

by

How to Address Newly Revealed Abuses of Section 702 Surveillance

by and

Bill Barr’s Witch Hunt

by and

Reassessing U.S. Cyber Operations Against Iran and the Use of Force

by

Turkey’s (Latest) Invasion of Syria: Aggression, Proportionality, and Legal Consequences for NATO and Third-Party States

by

The FISA Court’s Section 702 Opinions, Part II: Improper Queries and Echoes of “Bulk Collection”

by

Career U.S. Officials Testifying to Congress: A Guide from Co-Equal

by , and

Turkey’s Actions Trigger All States’ Obligations to Prosecute War Crimes by Turkish Forces

by and

Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO? It’s Legally Possible, Whether or Not Politically Prudent

by

The Netherlands Releases a Tour de Force on International Law in Cyberspace: Analysis

by

The Need for a Bipartisan Stand Against the White House Counsel Letter 

by

White House Letter Distorts Both Law and History on Impeachment

by

Returning Foreign Fighters and Their Families Takes on New Urgency After Trump’s Syria Decision

by

The Real Decline of OLC

by

Overwhelming Confirmation of Whistleblower Complaint: An Annotation

by and

Congress Wakes Up, Finally Decides to Tackle Kleptocracy

by

Know Your Rights: Conversations with Congress

by and

Ukraine Prosecutor General Announces Audit of Cases Including Firm Linked to Hunter Biden

by

Trump’s Extortion of Ukraine Is an Impeachable Abuse of Power

by

Greg Craig: The Government’s Latest Swing at FARA Enforcement & What Comes Next

by and

Bringing the Rule of Law to Sudan

by

Trump Goes Full Putin—Capitulation Inside the Oval Office

by and

The Swiftboating of Joe Biden

by and

The “Quid” is a Crime: No Need to Prove “Pro Quo” in Ukrainegate

by

Climate Change Denialism Poses a National Security Threat

by

What’s the New Terror Financing Executive Order All About?

by

France’s Major Statement on International Law and Cyber: An Assessment

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Introduction to Just Security Series on UN Yemen Report

by and

Why a Judge’s Terrorism Watchlist Ruling is a Game Changer: What Happens Next

by

Ending Suffering of Afghanistan’s Civilians is Necessary Condition for Peace Talks

by

Q&A on Court Decision Invalidating Administration’s Terrorism Watchlist

by

Yemen: Where Coalitions Come to Die

by

The Pattern and Practice of Trump’s Assaults on the Intelligence Community

by and

The Once and Future Threat of Nuclear Weapon Testing

by

U.S. Sanctions Against Iran’s Foreign Minister and International Law

by

“Domestic Terrorism” Bills Create More Problems Than They Solve

by and

Second Circuit Gets Civil Forfeiture under the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act Wrong

by and

Public Document Clearinghouse: Congressional Russia Investigations

by

“Fiat Justitia”: Implications of a Canadian Military Justice Decision for International Justice

by

Expert Summaries of Mueller Report: A Collection

by , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , and

Proportionality and 150 Iranian Lives: Do They “Count”?

by

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Trump’s Encouraging QAnon May Result in Violence—Just ask the FBI

by

The International Security Echo-Chamber: Getting Civil Society Into the Room

by , and

Revisiting General Counsel Ney’s Speech in Light of New Pentagon Leadership

by

EU Court of Justice Grapples with U.S. Surveillance in Schrems II

by

After Publishing Strong Evidence of Trump’s Campaign Finance Crimes, DOJ Closes Case Without Explanation

by

Criminal Prosecutions and Illegal Entry: A Deeper Dive

by

What Did We Learn About Mark Esper and How He Views the World?

by and

“Safe Third Country” Agreements with Mexico and Guatemala would be Unlawful

by

Why the ICC’s Judgment in the al-Bashir Case Wasn’t So Surprising

by

We Treat America’s Wartime Detainees Better Than Migrant Children

by

Policing, U.S. Style: With Little Idea of What Really Works

by and

Trump’s “Unalienable Rights” Commission Likely to Promote Anti-Rights Agenda 

by , and

Empathy Matters: Leadership in Cyber

by and

Unpacking the State Dept Acknowledgment that 2001 and 2002 AUMFs Don’t Authorize War Against Iran

by and

Top Expert Backgrounder: Children in Immigration Detention — What are the International Norms?

by

Anticipating the President’s Way Around the War Powers Resolution on Iran: Lessons of the 1980s Tanker Wars

by

Looking to 2020: A Presidential Pledge for Gender Parity in National Security Appointments

by and

Did Trump and His Team Successfully Obstruct Mueller’s Investigation?

by

Top Expert Backgrounder: Aborted U.S. Strike, Cyber Operation Against Iran and International Law

by

U.K. Court Nixes Saudi Arms Sales–What it Means for the US and Other EU Countries

by and

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

Journalist Watchlist Raises Specter of Civil Rights-Era Secret Surveillance

by

U.S. Cyber Command, Russia and Critical Infrastructure: What Norms and Laws Apply?

by

A Side-by-Side Comparison of Barr’s vs. Mueller’s Statements about Special Counsel Report

by

Cooking the WMD Books: Politicizing the 2019 State Department Compliance Report

by

The Missing Bill Barr Obstruction Analysis

by

A Critique of Defense Dept General Counsel Ney’s Remarks on the Law of War

by

Countering Russia’s Malign Influence Operations

by

The American Way of War Includes Fidelity to Law: Preemptive Pardons Break that Code

by , and

When Is a “Literally True” Statement False and a Crime

by

Why the Arms Trade Treaty Matters – and Why It Matters That the US Is Walking Away

by

The Failures of the Mueller Report’s Campaign Finance Analysis

by

Guide to the Mueller Report’s Findings on “Collusion”

by

Trump Administration’s New Cuba Policy Threatens Discord With U.S. Allies

by and

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

The Pentagon Wants to Streamline Security Clearances by Using AI. That’s a Dangerous Idea.

by

An Insider’s View of the Life-Cycle of Self-Defense Reports by U.N. Member States

by

BREAKING: United States Supports Germany’s International Arrest Warrant for Accused Syrian War Criminal

by

The Seven Step Program for Fighting Disinformation

by and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Weapons of Mass Consumerism: Why China Wants Your Personal Information

by and

Executive Agreements: International Lawmaking Without Accountability?

by , and

Annotation of the Pentagon Report to Congress on Detainee Abuse by U.S. Partners in Yemen

by

Terrorists and the Southern Border: Myth and Reality

by

10 Ways the U.S. Can Curb Interpol Abuses

by

No Clean Hands: Reaction and Counter-Reaction in the Iranian-Saudi Proxy War in Yemen

by

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

Accountability Fatigue: A Human Rights Law Problem for Armed Forces?

by

Annotation of Sec. Pompeo’s Certification of Yemen War: Civilian Casualties and Saudi-Led Coalition

by

Please Support Just Security with a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

The Technicolor Zone of Cyberspace, Part 2

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Daryl G. Kimball

Executive Director of the Arms Control Association. Follow him on Twitter (@DarylGKimball)

Read these related stories next:

Republicans are Playing a Dangerous Game

December 10, 2019 by

A Call to Arms: Taking the Russia Threat Seriously

December 6, 2019 by

Warning Signs as Ukraine-Russia Peace Talks Resume

December 4, 2019 by

Timeline: Trump, Giuliani, Biden, and Ukrainegate (updated)

November 27, 2019 by and

Trump’s Hold on Ukrainian Military Aid was Illegal

November 26, 2019 by

Trump Repudiates a Century of U.S. Policy

November 15, 2019 by

Highlights of Taylor-Kent Hearing and Connections to Other Witnesses

November 13, 2019 by , and

Int’l Court of Justice Decides Against Russia: Will Look into Ukraine Allegations

November 8, 2019 by

Germany’s Syria Debate: Four Key Questions on European Military Action

November 6, 2019 by and

Why Does Ukraine’s Zelenskyy Say He Felt No Pressure From Trump?

November 4, 2019 by

Trump Views U.S. Taxpayer Dollars As His Personal Checkbook

October 23, 2019 by

Abandoning Open Skies: Trump Would Be Squandering More of Our Security Inheritance

October 22, 2019 by and