Boochani’s Tribunal: Normalizing Human Degradation at Borders

by

December 12, 2019

Dear Fatou Bensouda, Prosecutor at the International Criminal Court,

You may have read on November 14 that Kurdish-Iranian author Behrouz Boochani has landed in New Zealand and is now a free man. This is a momentous event that should be celebrated the world over. One of the foremost thinkers of atrocity will now able to do his work from a position of safety. I don’t know if you had a chance to read his book, No Friend But the Mountains (2018). As you may know, it is a much-celebrated prison diary, written via WhatsApp in collaboration with Boochani’s translator, Omid Tofighian. The book methodically documents his long incarceration on Manus Island, where Australia has created a complex bureaucratic hell for asylum seekers. And it is squarely relevant to the kind of work you do.

In February 2017, I was part of a group of lawyers who worked with the Global Legal Action Network (GLAN) and the Stanford Law School Human Rights Clinic on a communication submitted to your office. Our message was simple: the well-documented human rights violations, conducted by Australian agents and corporations such as Broadsepctrum and Ferrovial on Manus and Nauru, amount to international crimes. We relied on Article 7 of the Rome Statute, which defines your mandate. According to this provision, a “widespread or systematic attack” directed against a “civilian population” amounts to a “crime against humanity” when it takes specific forms such as torture or imprisonment “in violation of fundamental rules of international law.” It need not be an “armed attack” as that term is defined in international law – “multiple commission” of criminal acts, “pursuant to or in furtherance of State or organizational policy,” is the legal requirement, and sadly, the violations on Manus and Nauru meet that requirement.

When we submitted the complaint to you two years ago, we chose the Australian offshore system among several potential situations that present quite similar circumstances. The urgency of the specific case was not rooted in its exceptional nature. Nor did it compete with other cases under your investigation in terms of its body count. What we sought to highlight, rather, was the very clear risk that the Australian precedent represented an emerging global normalcy of human degradation when it comes to migrants and refugees. Although Papua New Guinea’s Supreme Court had already ordered, in a remarkable 2016 opinion, that the Manus facility be closed, the facility on Nauru remains open, and the grim prediction of normalization now seems valid. Aegean islands that back in 2015 symbolized European “welcome culture” have since become the sites of a mental health catastrophe. Policies such as child separation, caging, and detention in intentionally-cold temperatures will be familiar to you from reports on the U.S.-Mexican border.

And with the unfolding new normal, so did the use of vocabulary from international criminal law increase. Responding to events on the Mexican border, Stanford professor and former State Department official, Beth Van Schaack, argued that Trump put in place a policy of torture against migrants. She further emphasized a facet of the policy “acutely relevant to the U.S. definition of mental torture,” namely the unlawful drugging of children. As Judge Dolly Gee has found in a relevant case, children in detention are being over-medicated and administered psychotropic drugs without parental consent or judicial authorization. Separated children in detention have alleged that they had been forced to take multiple psychotropic medications simultaneously. Lawyers have alleged that detention facility personnel are administering these medications solely to control the behavior of and “pacify” the children, and not because the children have a psychiatric disorder in need of treatment. Under U.S. law, mental torture includes “the administration or application of … mind-altering substances” to persons within the government’s custody.

For her own part, former Attorney General of California, Sen. Kamala Harris, repeatedly described the President’s treatment of asylum seekers as a “crime against humanity.” Harris was following an earlier statement by a lawyer who embodies the history of international criminal law. Ben Ferencz, the 99-year-old Nuremberg prosecutor, had voiced the same opinion a year earlier. Whomever takes office in November 2020, the likelihood of prosecutions of officials from the current administration for such crimes against migrants seems low. It’s probably even lower than the slim chance, a decade ago, that Barack Obama would have prosecuted officials of the former George W. Bush administration for torture. Needles to say, the United States is not party to the Rome Statute, and your court has been wavering about prosecuting U.S. crimes elsewhere.

Despite following such developments with some interest, I was admittedly a little late to Boochani’s book. I received it only a couple of months ago as a gift from a dear friend and an admired scholar, Lyndsey Stonebridge. In her email, Lyndsey compared Boochani’s writing to Primo Levi’s. Unlike her, I’m not a literary critic, but I had suspected that her enthusiasm might be overdone. Any such suspicion quickly disappeared when I started reading. As other more qualified commentators have noted, the book is a masterpiece. But the comparison with Levi is relevant here for another reason, closer to our own profession. Levi offered his testimony as evidence of mass atrocity. Hopefully, one day Boochani will agree to play a similar role before an international criminal court. You have the authority to determine whether it will be yours.

Levi, the Italian literary giant and Auschwitz survivor, first submitted his written statement as evidence for use by the Israeli prosecution in Adolf Eichmann’s 1960 trial. We now know that he had witnessed facts directly pertinent to the discussion there, namely the deportation of Jews and other groups to death camps. Some commentators – Shohana Felman is one — believe that the Eichmann trial was “revolutionary” for the way it allowed the victims of mass atrocity to be heard. There may be something to that. Yet the Israeli prosecution did not introduce Levi’s statement, and so he was never called to testify. With Levi already a well-known literary figure in his home country, it seems fair to assume that this decision was not entirely arbitrary. Long before his statement was unearthed from an archive in 2007, Dan Miron offered that official Israel could not accept Levi’s work because he saw the Holocaust as “an extension of ‘normal’ human behavior and not ‘another planet.'” The latter are Ka-Tzetnik’s iconic words — a lesser author who unlike Levi, was called to the stand as a witness to the horrors of Auschwitz.

When Margalit Shlain found Levi’s text, journalist Meron Rappoport reported her discovery, highlighting Miron’s reading of Levi’s reception in Israel. Rappoport suggested that Israel’s prosecution found Ka-Tzetnik’s holocaust-sensationalism more adequate than Levi’s sober analysis of the systematic dehumanization of prisoners at Auschwitz. His testimony was rich with drama and culminated with a famous loss of consciousness. One can only imagine what Levi would look like on the witness stand. Commenting on Levi’s written statement, Italian critic Marco Belpoliti characterized it as “tranquil, precise and elegant.”

Boochani shares Levi’s sensibility, according to which mass atrocity is of a piece with our normal life. While his writing style is more turbulent, visceral and scattered with verse and surrealist imagery, Boochani’s philosophical challenge is remarkably similar.

Some of the themes Boochani confronts also echo those introduced so powerfully by Levi. For example, they both spend considerable time on the ambiguous roles that healthcare providers have taken in camps. In Boochani’s case, healthcare is often designed specifically to break prisoners’ will. This is apparent, for example, early in the book, upon his arrival to Manus:

The words of that nurse are more like a threat than words of concern for our wellbeing. It is like she is warning us: “Manus is a dangerous island with tropical and murderous mosquitoes. If we were in your place, we would fill out the voluntary deportation forms and go back to our homelands.”

The goal is to conclude the “voluntary” return of asylum seekers to countries where they may be exposed to persecution. While Levi described a system ultimately designed to murder, this is of course not the purpose of Australia’s offshore detention system. Rather than killing people, it is premised on a wish they would have never been born.

The Australian system of offshore detention was originally modeled after the U.S. facility in Guantanamo Bay. Its legal design emulates the elimination of accountability that the U.S. government had introduced there (brilliantly documented in a recent book by Jeffery Kahn). Alongside Levi, Boochani’s prose can be compared to that of another author who has written a compelling work from offshore detention, the former prisoner at Guantanamo, Mohamadou Ould Slahi. In both the Pacific and the Caribbean islands, governments pretend that what happens beyond their territory is also beyond their legal responsibility; such literature defies their jurisdictional games. Boochani offers a powerful refutation of such artifice, based directly upon experience: “This space is part of Australia’s legacy and a central feature of its history – this place is Australia itself – this right here is Australia.” While offshore incarceration aims to escape the territorial strictures of law, Boochani has argued that offshore detention comes to define, somehow, the governments that employ it. Extraterritorial incarceration is located right at the heart of the political system.

Three years after the submission, you may still be considering these allegations. But you have not launched a preliminary examination of the situation, nor have you addressed the relevant complaints in your periodic reporting. Apart from a confirmation that you had indeed received our complaint, we have heard nothing from your office.

If you do ultimately decide to examine the case and invite Boochani to testify, you will open a historic opportunity, missed not only by the Jerusalem court in 1961, but possibly ever since. Through the very processes of criminal law, we may at last be able to directly confront a problem that has perplexed generations of criminal lawyers: how do ordinary people come to play roles in the most heinous of crimes? There is no other context in which this problem is so crucial today as it is in the context of border violence.

Doubtless, this will be a difficult task. As Boochani explains,

Every prisoner is convinced that they or their group are the critical theorists of the systematic foundation, the chief analysts of the system’s architecture. But the greatest difficulty is that no-one can be held accountable, no-one can be forced up against the wall and questioned, no-one can be interrogated by asking them “you bastard, what is the philosophy behind these rules and regulations? Why according to what logic, did you create these rules and regulations? Who are you?”

For Boochani, detainees and prison guards are in constant conflict, but an underlying cluelessness unites them: “No person who is part of the system can ever provide an answer…” Now that Boochani is no longer part of the system, however, he may be positioned quite well to provide at least an outline for an answer; he may choose to expand on his experiences, or comment on the perennial problem of accountability for mass atrocities in international criminal law. Judging from his book, he will not be a regular witness. Rather than only helping you understand the facts, he may also give guidance on appropriate interpretation of the underlying law. Following his book, perhaps you can contact him and discuss the case. I’m sending you a copy.

IMAGE: This photograph taken on September 2, 2018 shows a general view of refugee Camp Four on the Pacific island of Nauru. A cluster of corrugated iron huts resembling military barracks jut out of Nauru’s sweltering rocky landscape to reveal refugee settlement camp number five, a place defined by desperation and rarely visited by outsiders. (Photo by MIKE LEYRAL/AFP via Getty Images)

  

Featured Articles

Boochani’s Tribunal: Normalizing Human Degradation at Borders

by

The Crossfire Hurricane Report’s Inconvenient Findings

by

D.C. Circuit Considers Limits on Guantanamo Detention

by

The Specter of Interventionism is Haunting Latin America

by

Trump’s Aim to Go Big on Nuclear Arms Control Should Begin by Extending New START

by

Seven Outright Falsehoods in GOP Staff Report on Impeachment

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Dec. 2-6)

by

A Call to Arms: Taking the Russia Threat Seriously

by

Why Does Gordon Sondland Still Have a Job?

by

No Place to Hide, No Place to Post: Lessons from Recent Efforts at “De-Platforming” ISIS

by

Warning Signs as Ukraine-Russia Peace Talks Resume

by

With Supreme Court Mired in Dark Money, Time for Large Dose of Transparency

by

Trump’s True Betrayal: A Pattern of Soliciting Foreign Interference in US Elections

by

Please Support Just Security with a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

The Spencer Standoff with Trump over Gallagher Distracts from the Navy’s Real Problems

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Nov. 25-29)

by

Here’s the Proof that Trump’s “No Quid Pro Quo” Call Never Happened

by

New Leaked Documents Reveal China’s Chilling Crackdown on Muslims

by

Amid War Crimes Allegations, Afghan Government Lacks Proper Mechanisms to Investigate

by

Timeline: Trump, Giuliani, Biden, and Ukrainegate (updated)

by and

Trump’s Hold on Ukrainian Military Aid was Illegal

by

Timeline: Rep. Devin Nunes and Ukraine Disinformation Efforts

by and

Sanctions on North Korea are Counterproductive

by

Clear Goal of Barr/Durham Probe is to Scare Off Intelligence Community

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Nov. 18-22)

by

Fiona Hill: A “Domestic Political Errand” Eclipsed the “Regular Channel” on Ukraine Policy

by

IG Falls Short of Justice in Investigating Political Retaliation at the State Department

by

A Real-Time Lesson in Leadership and Ethics from the Impeachment Hearings

by

About Those Constitutional Norms, Mr. Attorney General  

by

White House Counsel Sends Fiona Hill Letter on “Executive Privilege” on Eve of Public Hearing

by

Trump and GOP Call to ID Whistleblower Exposes Glaring Gaps in Protections

by

Will Gordon Sondland Finally Come Clean When He Testifies?

by

Evaluating Facebook’s New Oversight Board for Content Moderation

by and

President Trump is Damaging Our Military: War Crimes Cases are the Latest Example

by

Chart: Side-by-Side Comparison of Kurt Volker’s vs Other Witnesses’ Testimony in Impeachment Inquiry

by and

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Nov. 11-15)

by

Trump Repudiates a Century of U.S. Policy

by

Go See The Report, Then Let’s Put Torture to Bed For Good

by , , and

Highlights of Taylor-Kent Hearing and Connections to Other Witnesses

by , and

A Who’s Who of Ukraine Witnesses

by

The US Mission Tied to Syrian Oil Fields May Prove the Worst of All Strategic Options

by

Congress Must Act to Protect Those Who’ve Supported Us in Syria

by and

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Nov. 4-8)

by

Interpol Proves Critics Right in Choosing Turkey to Host General Assembly

by

Duty to Warn: Has the Trump Administration Learned from the Khashoggi Failure?

by

“Clearly of Latin American Origin”: Armed Attack by Non-State Actors and the UN Charter

by

Why Does Ukraine’s Zelenskyy Say He Felt No Pressure From Trump?

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Oct. 28-Nov. 1)

by

The Launch of Just Security’s Advisory Board

by and

More or Less Justice? More or Less Security?

by and

How Trump Could Really End “Endless Wars”

by and

A Game-Changing Provision in the House Impeachment Resolution

by

Welcoming Joshua Geltzer as a New Executive Editor at Just Security

by and

ISIS Suspect Transfers to Iraq Replete with Risks

by

Keeping Human Rights and Counter-Terrorism in Focus at the UN

by and

Exclusive: White House Ignored Pentagon Warning on Ukraine Funding

by

The Rio Treaty: Paving the Way for Military Intervention in Venezuela?

by

Trump’s Communications Malpractice Mars His Victory Lap on al-Baghdadi

by

Why Officials Keep Testifying Despite White House Counsel’s Letter on Impeachment Inquiry

by

How Trump’s Gilding the Lily on Baghdadi Death Will Return to Haunt Americans

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Oct. 21-25)

by

George Washington’s Advisors Agreed: Impeachment Did Away with Executive Privilege

by and

United States of America v. Rudolph W. Giuliani

by and

GOP “Storming” of Secure Facility for Impeachment Proceedings: An Explainer

by

Assessing Turkey’s “Resettlement” Plans in Syria under the Law of Occupation

by and

Abandoning Open Skies: Trump Would Be Squandering More of Our Security Inheritance

by and

“With a Little Help from Our Friends”: Prosecuting the ISIL “Beatles” in U.S. Courts

by and

The Missing Link: Getting Dirt on Biden Was Key Part of “Investigation into 2016 Election” Too

by and

Bureaucratic Resistance and the Deep State Myth

by

How to Address Newly Revealed Abuses of Section 702 Surveillance

by and

Bill Barr’s Witch Hunt

by and

Reassessing U.S. Cyber Operations Against Iran and the Use of Force

by

Turkey’s (Latest) Invasion of Syria: Aggression, Proportionality, and Legal Consequences for NATO and Third-Party States

by

The FISA Court’s Section 702 Opinions, Part II: Improper Queries and Echoes of “Bulk Collection”

by

Career U.S. Officials Testifying to Congress: A Guide from Co-Equal

by , and

Turkey’s Actions Trigger All States’ Obligations to Prosecute War Crimes by Turkish Forces

by and

Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO? It’s Legally Possible, Whether or Not Politically Prudent

by

The Netherlands Releases a Tour de Force on International Law in Cyberspace: Analysis

by

The Need for a Bipartisan Stand Against the White House Counsel Letter 

by

White House Letter Distorts Both Law and History on Impeachment

by

Returning Foreign Fighters and Their Families Takes on New Urgency After Trump’s Syria Decision

by

The Real Decline of OLC

by

Overwhelming Confirmation of Whistleblower Complaint: An Annotation

by and

Congress Wakes Up, Finally Decides to Tackle Kleptocracy

by

Know Your Rights: Conversations with Congress

by and

Ukraine Prosecutor General Announces Audit of Cases Including Firm Linked to Hunter Biden

by

Trump’s Extortion of Ukraine Is an Impeachable Abuse of Power

by

Greg Craig: The Government’s Latest Swing at FARA Enforcement & What Comes Next

by and

Bringing the Rule of Law to Sudan

by

Trump Goes Full Putin—Capitulation Inside the Oval Office

by and

The Swiftboating of Joe Biden

by and

The “Quid” is a Crime: No Need to Prove “Pro Quo” in Ukrainegate

by

Climate Change Denialism Poses a National Security Threat

by

What’s the New Terror Financing Executive Order All About?

by

France’s Major Statement on International Law and Cyber: An Assessment

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Introduction to Just Security Series on UN Yemen Report

by and

Why a Judge’s Terrorism Watchlist Ruling is a Game Changer: What Happens Next

by

Ending Suffering of Afghanistan’s Civilians is Necessary Condition for Peace Talks

by

Q&A on Court Decision Invalidating Administration’s Terrorism Watchlist

by

Yemen: Where Coalitions Come to Die

by

The Pattern and Practice of Trump’s Assaults on the Intelligence Community

by and

The Once and Future Threat of Nuclear Weapon Testing

by

U.S. Sanctions Against Iran’s Foreign Minister and International Law

by

“Domestic Terrorism” Bills Create More Problems Than They Solve

by and

Second Circuit Gets Civil Forfeiture under the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act Wrong

by and

Public Document Clearinghouse: Congressional Russia Investigations

by

“Fiat Justitia”: Implications of a Canadian Military Justice Decision for International Justice

by

Expert Summaries of Mueller Report: A Collection

by , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , and

Proportionality and 150 Iranian Lives: Do They “Count”?

by

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Trump’s Encouraging QAnon May Result in Violence—Just ask the FBI

by

The International Security Echo-Chamber: Getting Civil Society Into the Room

by , and

Revisiting General Counsel Ney’s Speech in Light of New Pentagon Leadership

by

EU Court of Justice Grapples with U.S. Surveillance in Schrems II

by

After Publishing Strong Evidence of Trump’s Campaign Finance Crimes, DOJ Closes Case Without Explanation

by

Criminal Prosecutions and Illegal Entry: A Deeper Dive

by

What Did We Learn About Mark Esper and How He Views the World?

by and

“Safe Third Country” Agreements with Mexico and Guatemala would be Unlawful

by

Why the ICC’s Judgment in the al-Bashir Case Wasn’t So Surprising

by

We Treat America’s Wartime Detainees Better Than Migrant Children

by

Policing, U.S. Style: With Little Idea of What Really Works

by and

Trump’s “Unalienable Rights” Commission Likely to Promote Anti-Rights Agenda 

by , and

Empathy Matters: Leadership in Cyber

by and

Unpacking the State Dept Acknowledgment that 2001 and 2002 AUMFs Don’t Authorize War Against Iran

by and

Top Expert Backgrounder: Children in Immigration Detention — What are the International Norms?

by

Anticipating the President’s Way Around the War Powers Resolution on Iran: Lessons of the 1980s Tanker Wars

by

Looking to 2020: A Presidential Pledge for Gender Parity in National Security Appointments

by and

Did Trump and His Team Successfully Obstruct Mueller’s Investigation?

by

Top Expert Backgrounder: Aborted U.S. Strike, Cyber Operation Against Iran and International Law

by

U.K. Court Nixes Saudi Arms Sales–What it Means for the US and Other EU Countries

by and

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

Journalist Watchlist Raises Specter of Civil Rights-Era Secret Surveillance

by

U.S. Cyber Command, Russia and Critical Infrastructure: What Norms and Laws Apply?

by

A Side-by-Side Comparison of Barr’s vs. Mueller’s Statements about Special Counsel Report

by

Cooking the WMD Books: Politicizing the 2019 State Department Compliance Report

by

The Missing Bill Barr Obstruction Analysis

by

A Critique of Defense Dept General Counsel Ney’s Remarks on the Law of War

by

Countering Russia’s Malign Influence Operations

by

The American Way of War Includes Fidelity to Law: Preemptive Pardons Break that Code

by , and

When Is a “Literally True” Statement False and a Crime

by

Why the Arms Trade Treaty Matters – and Why It Matters That the US Is Walking Away

by

The Failures of the Mueller Report’s Campaign Finance Analysis

by

Guide to the Mueller Report’s Findings on “Collusion”

by

Trump Administration’s New Cuba Policy Threatens Discord With U.S. Allies

by and

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

The Pentagon Wants to Streamline Security Clearances by Using AI. That’s a Dangerous Idea.

by

An Insider’s View of the Life-Cycle of Self-Defense Reports by U.N. Member States

by

BREAKING: United States Supports Germany’s International Arrest Warrant for Accused Syrian War Criminal

by

The Seven Step Program for Fighting Disinformation

by and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Weapons of Mass Consumerism: Why China Wants Your Personal Information

by and

Executive Agreements: International Lawmaking Without Accountability?

by , and

Annotation of the Pentagon Report to Congress on Detainee Abuse by U.S. Partners in Yemen

by

Terrorists and the Southern Border: Myth and Reality

by

10 Ways the U.S. Can Curb Interpol Abuses

by

No Clean Hands: Reaction and Counter-Reaction in the Iranian-Saudi Proxy War in Yemen

by

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

Accountability Fatigue: A Human Rights Law Problem for Armed Forces?

by

Annotation of Sec. Pompeo’s Certification of Yemen War: Civilian Casualties and Saudi-Led Coalition

by

Please Support Just Security with a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

The Technicolor Zone of Cyberspace, Part 2

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Itamar Mann

Senior Lecturer in Law at the University of Haifa

Read these related stories next:

National Security at the United Nations This Week

November 22, 2019 by

Accountability for Crimes Against the Rohingya Being Pressed on Multiple Fronts

November 20, 2019 by

Calling Out the Misuse of Terrorism Rhetoric Against Refugee and Asylum Seekers

November 18, 2019 by

National Security at the United Nations this Week

November 8, 2019 by

Duty to Warn: Has the Trump Administration Learned from the Khashoggi Failure?

November 6, 2019 by

“Clearly of Latin American Origin”: Armed Attack by Non-State Actors and the UN Charter

November 5, 2019 by

Northeastern Syria: Complex Criminal Law in a Complicated Battlespace

October 28, 2019 by

Assessing the Legal Landscape of Family Separation in the Immigration Context

October 25, 2019 by , and

“With a Little Help from Our Friends”: Prosecuting the ISIL “Beatles” in U.S. Courts

October 22, 2019 by and

18 Years After 9/11, Why Is Guantánamo Still Open?

October 9, 2019 by

National Security at the United Nations This Week

October 4, 2019 by

Fear and Loathing on the Border: A First-Hand Look at the Travesty

September 13, 2019 by