National Security at the United Nations This Week

by

November 22, 2019

Editor’s Note: This is the latest in Just Security’s weekly series keeping readers up to date on developments at the United Nations at the intersection of national security, human rights, and the rule of law.

Security Council Members Reject Shift in U.S. Position on Legality of Israeli Settlements

During its monthly meeting on the situation in the Middle East, including the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, the 14 other UN Security Council members sharply rebuked the Trump administration’s new policy regarding the legality of Israeli settlements in the West Bank.

Secretary of State Pompeo declared in remarks to the press on Monday that Israeli settlements in the West Bank are “not per se inconsistent with international law.” The new U.S. position reverses longstanding American policy on the issue. It also contradicts general international consensus: the United Nations General Assembly, the United Nations Security Council, and the International Court of Justice have all said that the settlements violate the Fourth Geneva Convention (as explained in this Just Security article by Marty Lederman).

The UN Security Council meeting opened with a joint statement from five European allies of the United States—Britain, France, Germany, Belgium, and Poland—reiterating that “all settlement activity is illegal under international law.” In response, the deputy U.S. ambassador stated that “this complex political problem” can be resolved only through Israeli-Palestinian negotiations.

Other UN offices reaffirmed their position on the illegality of the Israeli civilian settlements in the West Bank: “A change in the policy position of one state does not modify existing international law nor its interpretation by the International Court of Justice and the [UN] Security Council,” said UN human rights spokesman Rupert Colville.

Some fear that the effect of the new American position could be used to justify expansion of Israeli annexation plans. UN rights expert Michael Lynk said the move would “further entrench the perpetual Israeli occupation” and drives “the very last nail in the coffin of the two-State solution,” the outcome supported by the UN for peace between Israel and Palestine.

UN Votes to Advance Russian-Sponsored Cybercrime Treaty, Over U.S. Objections

On Monday, a UN General Assembly committee voted to advance a global cybercrime treaty drafted by Russia. The United States and other Western allies opposed the treaty, warning that the treaty would endorse state control of the Internet. The final General Assembly vote to adopt the resolution will be held in December.

Russia framed the treaty as an alternative to the already-existing Budapest Convention of 2001, a cybercrime accord that is subject to rule-of-law and human rights safeguards. The new treaty, they argue, is more “inclusive” and respectful of countries sovereignty.

However, Western officials say that the new agreement would permit states to block websites that criticize governmental authorities and would allow states to use digital technologies to monitor dissidents. Particularly troublesome is a provision that calls for a check on the “use of information and communications technologies for criminal purposes.” Thirty-six rights groups argue that the vague language could lead to criminalization of ordinary online activities.

“The big picture is that Russia and China are seeking to establish a set of global norms that support their view of how the Internet and information should be controlled,” said a European official speaking on the condition of anonymity. “This is not about cybercrime. This is about who controls the Internet.”

ICC May Open Investigation into the British Military for Alleged War Crimes

An episode of the BBC documentary program Panorama that aired early this week accused the British government of covering up killings and torture of civilians by UK troops in Iraq and Afghanistan. The International Criminal Court (ICC) said it takes the accusations “very seriously,” and plans to independently assess the BBC’s findings.

There had been previous allegations involving British mistreatment of detainees. Panorama now says it has found evidence implicating British troops in the torture and killing of children and other civilians. Panorama based its new accusations on “leaked documents” from two former investigations into alleged British war crimes in Afghanistan and Iraq. The British government had closed the investigations, after finding unethical conduct on the part of one of the investigators. However, other former investigators claim this was used as an excuse to close down inquiries.

Were the ICC to open a formal investigation and subsequently bring charges, they would be the first against any UK national for war crimes. The ICC had previously found credible evidence of British troops committing war crimes in Iraq, but the British Ministry of Defense (MOD) declined to prosecute. The MOD continues to characterize both the new and old allegations as unsubstantiated.

UN Fears Dozens of Deaths in Iranian Protests, Urges Restraint

The Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) has received reports that dozens of people have been killed by live ammunition in the continuing protests across Iran. Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Khameinei, acknowledged some of the fatalities.

The death toll remains unclear. Iranian officials say that 12 protesters have died, and that 600 people have been arrested. However, the UN numbers the fatalities in the dozens, and Amnesty International believes that at least 106 people had been killed as of November 20.

Since Friday, Iranian citizens have taken to the streets in cities across the country, protesting an increase in the price of petrol. The government responded late on Saturday with a near-total shutdown of the internet. As a result of the internet blackout, continuing reports of the situation in Iran are difficult to come by. UN human rights spokesperson Rubert Colville described the reports as “deeply concerning,” and called on the Iranian government to “immediately … reestablish Iranians’ access to the internet.”

UNHCR Has “Serious Concerns” With Trump Plan on Asylum-Seeker Resettlement

The Trump administration announced plans to send migrants seeking asylum in the United States to Guatemala and other Central American countries. The United Nations refugee agency criticized the plan as likely illegal under international law, and emphasized that it was not a party to the asylum agreements.

Under a typical “safe third country” agreement, migrants may be denied asylum and deported to third party countries, but only if they had passed through that country on their way, and if conditions in the third-party country are deemed safe. To date, the United States has such an agreement with only one country: Canada. Under the new policy, the United States would be allowed to deport asylum-seeking migrants to Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador, even if the migrants had not passed through those countries on their way to the United States (Susan Gzesh has explained “safe third country” agreements, and why such agreements with Mexico and Guatemala would be unlawful, in this Just Security article).

The UNHCR High Commissioner called the plans “at variance with international law,” since it “could result in the transfer of highly vulnerable individuals to countries where they may face life-threatening dangers.” The U.S. State Department had previously described Guatemala as one of the most dangerous countries in the world, plagued with “endemic poverty, an abundance of weapons, a legacy of societal violence, and the presence of organized criminal gangs.” According to recent U.N. data, El Salvador has the highest murder rate in the world.

Libyan Envoy Warns Security Council of Foreign Interference

In a televised briefing to the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on Monday, the UN envoy to Libya accused unnamed countries of worsening the violence in Libya. Ghassan Salame described drone strikes operated by “external parties,” in violation of the UN arms embargo imposed on Libya since 2011. Salame also described how the “growing involvement of mercenaries and fighters from foreign private military companies” had intensified fighting in Libya. Of particular concern was an attack on a Tripoli factory Monday that may amount to a war crime.

Salame did not mention any country by name, but a confidential report seen by AFP earlier this month found that Jordan, Turkey, and the United Arab Emirates “routinely and sometimes blatantly” violate the arms embargo, “suppl[ying] weapons with little effort to disguise the source.”

IMAGE: (L-R) Germany’s deputy permanent representative to the UN Jürgen Schulz, France’s permanent representative to the UN, Nicolas de Rivière, Britain’s permanent representative to the UN, Karen Pierce, Poland’s permanent representative to the UN, Joanna Wronecka, and Belgium’s permanent representative to the UN, Marc Pecsteen speak to the press at the United Nations Headquarters in New York on November 20, 2019 about the security situation in Israel prior to a Security Council meeting on the “situation in the Middle East, including the Palestinian question.” (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)

 

Featured Articles

Fiona Hill: A “Domestic Political Errand” Eclipsed the “Regular Channel” on Ukraine Policy

by

IG Falls Short of Justice in Investigating Political Retaliation at the State Department

by

A Real-Time Lesson in Leadership and Ethics from the Impeachment Hearings

by

About Those Constitutional Norms, Mr. Attorney General  

by

White House Counsel Sends Fiona Hill Letter on “Executive Privilege” on Eve of Public Hearing

by

Trump and GOP Call to ID Whistleblower Exposes Glaring Gaps in Protections

by

Will Gordon Sondland Finally Come Clean When He Testifies?

by

Evaluating Facebook’s New Oversight Board for Content Moderation

by and

President Trump is Damaging Our Military: War Crimes Cases are the Latest Example

by

Chart: Side-by-Side Comparison of Kurt Volker’s vs Other Witnesses’ Testimony in Impeachment Inquiry

by and

Timeline: Trump, Giuliani, Biden, and Ukrainegate (updated)

by and

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Nov. 11-15)

by

Trump Repudiates a Century of U.S. Policy

by

Go See The Report, Then Let’s Put Torture to Bed For Good

by , , and

Highlights of Taylor-Kent Hearing and Connections to Other Witnesses

by , and

A Who’s Who of Ukraine Witnesses

by

The US Mission Tied to Syrian Oil Fields May Prove the Worst of All Strategic Options

by

Congress Must Act to Protect Those Who’ve Supported Us in Syria

by and

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Nov. 4-8)

by

Interpol Proves Critics Right in Choosing Turkey to Host General Assembly

by

Duty to Warn: Has the Trump Administration Learned from the Khashoggi Failure?

by

“Clearly of Latin American Origin”: Armed Attack by Non-State Actors and the UN Charter

by

Why Does Ukraine’s Zelenskyy Say He Felt No Pressure From Trump?

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Oct. 28-Nov. 1)

by

The Launch of Just Security’s Advisory Board

by and

More or Less Justice? More or Less Security?

by and

How Trump Could Really End “Endless Wars”

by and

A Game-Changing Provision in the House Impeachment Resolution

by

Welcoming Joshua Geltzer as a New Executive Editor at Just Security

by and

ISIS Suspect Transfers to Iraq Replete with Risks

by

Keeping Human Rights and Counter-Terrorism in Focus at the UN

by and

Exclusive: White House Ignored Pentagon Warning on Ukraine Funding

by

The Rio Treaty: Paving the Way for Military Intervention in Venezuela?

by

Trump’s Communications Malpractice Mars His Victory Lap on al-Baghdadi

by

Why Officials Keep Testifying Despite White House Counsel’s Letter on Impeachment Inquiry

by

How Trump’s Gilding the Lily on Baghdadi Death Will Return to Haunt Americans

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Oct. 21-25)

by

George Washington’s Advisors Agreed: Impeachment Did Away with Executive Privilege

by and

United States of America v. Rudolph W. Giuliani

by and

GOP “Storming” of Secure Facility for Impeachment Proceedings: An Explainer

by

Assessing Turkey’s “Resettlement” Plans in Syria under the Law of Occupation

by and

Abandoning Open Skies: Trump Would Be Squandering More of Our Security Inheritance

by and

“With a Little Help from Our Friends”: Prosecuting the ISIL “Beatles” in U.S. Courts

by and

The Missing Link: Getting Dirt on Biden Was Key Part of “Investigation into 2016 Election” Too

by and

Bureaucratic Resistance and the Deep State Myth

by

How to Address Newly Revealed Abuses of Section 702 Surveillance

by and

Bill Barr’s Witch Hunt

by and

Reassessing U.S. Cyber Operations Against Iran and the Use of Force

by

Turkey’s (Latest) Invasion of Syria: Aggression, Proportionality, and Legal Consequences for NATO and Third-Party States

by

The FISA Court’s Section 702 Opinions, Part II: Improper Queries and Echoes of “Bulk Collection”

by

Career U.S. Officials Testifying to Congress: A Guide from Co-Equal

by , and

Turkey’s Actions Trigger All States’ Obligations to Prosecute War Crimes by Turkish Forces

by and

Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO? It’s Legally Possible, Whether or Not Politically Prudent

by

The Netherlands Releases a Tour de Force on International Law in Cyberspace: Analysis

by

The Need for a Bipartisan Stand Against the White House Counsel Letter 

by

White House Letter Distorts Both Law and History on Impeachment

by

Returning Foreign Fighters and Their Families Takes on New Urgency After Trump’s Syria Decision

by

The Real Decline of OLC

by

Overwhelming Confirmation of Whistleblower Complaint: An Annotation

by and

Congress Wakes Up, Finally Decides to Tackle Kleptocracy

by

Know Your Rights: Conversations with Congress

by and

Ukraine Prosecutor General Announces Audit of Cases Including Firm Linked to Hunter Biden

by

Trump’s Extortion of Ukraine Is an Impeachable Abuse of Power

by

Greg Craig: The Government’s Latest Swing at FARA Enforcement & What Comes Next

by and

Bringing the Rule of Law to Sudan

by

Trump Goes Full Putin—Capitulation Inside the Oval Office

by and

The Swiftboating of Joe Biden

by and

The “Quid” is a Crime: No Need to Prove “Pro Quo” in Ukrainegate

by

Climate Change Denialism Poses a National Security Threat

by

What’s the New Terror Financing Executive Order All About?

by

France’s Major Statement on International Law and Cyber: An Assessment

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Introduction to Just Security Series on UN Yemen Report

by and

Why a Judge’s Terrorism Watchlist Ruling is a Game Changer: What Happens Next

by

Ending Suffering of Afghanistan’s Civilians is Necessary Condition for Peace Talks

by

Q&A on Court Decision Invalidating Administration’s Terrorism Watchlist

by

Yemen: Where Coalitions Come to Die

by

The Pattern and Practice of Trump’s Assaults on the Intelligence Community

by and

The Once and Future Threat of Nuclear Weapon Testing

by

U.S. Sanctions Against Iran’s Foreign Minister and International Law

by

“Domestic Terrorism” Bills Create More Problems Than They Solve

by and

Second Circuit Gets Civil Forfeiture under the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act Wrong

by and

Public Document Clearinghouse: Congressional Russia Investigations

by

“Fiat Justitia”: Implications of a Canadian Military Justice Decision for International Justice

by

Expert Summaries of Mueller Report: A Collection

by , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , and

Proportionality and 150 Iranian Lives: Do They “Count”?

by

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Trump’s Encouraging QAnon May Result in Violence—Just ask the FBI

by

The International Security Echo-Chamber: Getting Civil Society Into the Room

by , and

Revisiting General Counsel Ney’s Speech in Light of New Pentagon Leadership

by

EU Court of Justice Grapples with U.S. Surveillance in Schrems II

by

After Publishing Strong Evidence of Trump’s Campaign Finance Crimes, DOJ Closes Case Without Explanation

by

Criminal Prosecutions and Illegal Entry: A Deeper Dive

by

What Did We Learn About Mark Esper and How He Views the World?

by and

“Safe Third Country” Agreements with Mexico and Guatemala would be Unlawful

by

Why the ICC’s Judgment in the al-Bashir Case Wasn’t So Surprising

by

We Treat America’s Wartime Detainees Better Than Migrant Children

by

Policing, U.S. Style: With Little Idea of What Really Works

by and

Trump’s “Unalienable Rights” Commission Likely to Promote Anti-Rights Agenda 

by , and

Empathy Matters: Leadership in Cyber

by and

Unpacking the State Dept Acknowledgment that 2001 and 2002 AUMFs Don’t Authorize War Against Iran

by and

Top Expert Backgrounder: Children in Immigration Detention — What are the International Norms?

by

Anticipating the President’s Way Around the War Powers Resolution on Iran: Lessons of the 1980s Tanker Wars

by

Looking to 2020: A Presidential Pledge for Gender Parity in National Security Appointments

by and

Did Trump and His Team Successfully Obstruct Mueller’s Investigation?

by

Top Expert Backgrounder: Aborted U.S. Strike, Cyber Operation Against Iran and International Law

by

U.K. Court Nixes Saudi Arms Sales–What it Means for the US and Other EU Countries

by and

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

Journalist Watchlist Raises Specter of Civil Rights-Era Secret Surveillance

by

U.S. Cyber Command, Russia and Critical Infrastructure: What Norms and Laws Apply?

by

A Side-by-Side Comparison of Barr’s vs. Mueller’s Statements about Special Counsel Report

by

Cooking the WMD Books: Politicizing the 2019 State Department Compliance Report

by

The Missing Bill Barr Obstruction Analysis

by

A Critique of Defense Dept General Counsel Ney’s Remarks on the Law of War

by

Countering Russia’s Malign Influence Operations

by

The American Way of War Includes Fidelity to Law: Preemptive Pardons Break that Code

by , and

When Is a “Literally True” Statement False and a Crime

by

Why the Arms Trade Treaty Matters – and Why It Matters That the US Is Walking Away

by

The Failures of the Mueller Report’s Campaign Finance Analysis

by

Guide to the Mueller Report’s Findings on “Collusion”

by

Trump Administration’s New Cuba Policy Threatens Discord With U.S. Allies

by and

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

The Pentagon Wants to Streamline Security Clearances by Using AI. That’s a Dangerous Idea.

by

An Insider’s View of the Life-Cycle of Self-Defense Reports by U.N. Member States

by

BREAKING: United States Supports Germany’s International Arrest Warrant for Accused Syrian War Criminal

by

The Seven Step Program for Fighting Disinformation

by and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Weapons of Mass Consumerism: Why China Wants Your Personal Information

by and

Executive Agreements: International Lawmaking Without Accountability?

by , and

Annotation of the Pentagon Report to Congress on Detainee Abuse by U.S. Partners in Yemen

by

Terrorists and the Southern Border: Myth and Reality

by

10 Ways the U.S. Can Curb Interpol Abuses

by

No Clean Hands: Reaction and Counter-Reaction in the Iranian-Saudi Proxy War in Yemen

by

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

Accountability Fatigue: A Human Rights Law Problem for Armed Forces?

by

Annotation of Sec. Pompeo’s Certification of Yemen War: Civilian Casualties and Saudi-Led Coalition

by

Please Support Just Security with a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

The Technicolor Zone of Cyberspace, Part 2

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Sahrula Kubie

Sahrula is currently pursuing her J.D. at Yale Law School. She previously worked in Germany as a Fulbright English Teacher and as an aide to a member of the German Bundestag.

Read these related stories next:

Accountability for Crimes Against the Rohingya Being Pressed on Multiple Fronts

November 20, 2019 by

To Watch “For Sama” Is To Bear Witness

November 19, 2019 by

Calling Out the Misuse of Terrorism Rhetoric Against Refugee and Asylum Seekers

November 18, 2019 by

National Security at the United Nations this Week

November 8, 2019 by

Keeping Human Rights and Counter-Terrorism in Focus at the UN

October 30, 2019 by and

National Security at the United Nations This Week

October 25, 2019 by

Assessing the Legal Landscape of Family Separation in the Immigration Context

October 25, 2019 by , and

A Dozen Questions for Mike Pompeo

October 22, 2019 by

National Security at the United Nations This Week

October 18, 2019 by

Turkey’s (Latest) Invasion of Syria: Aggression, Proportionality, and Legal Consequences for NATO and Third-Party States

October 17, 2019 by

Turkey’s Actions Trigger All States’ Obligations to Prosecute War Crimes by Turkish Forces

October 15, 2019 by and

The Netherlands Releases a Tour de Force on International Law in Cyberspace: Analysis

October 14, 2019 by