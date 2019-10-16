10 Questions for Trey Gowdy

by

October 16, 2019

On October 10 — the same day that the Southern District of New York indicted two associates of Rudy Giuliani for campaign finance violations after they attempted to board a flight out of the country with one-way tickets, and Giuliani was revealed to be a subject in the ongoing investigation – Donald Trump’s legal team dealing with the House of Representative’s impeachment inquiry announced the addition of a new lawyer intended to venture forth on various television shows as a Trump defender. Enter former Representative Trey Gowdy, of South Carolina, who had retired after the Republicans lost their majority in the 2018 midterm elections, and whose previous accomplishment was to preside over the Select Committee on Benghazi, spending more than $7 million to produce an 800-page report in 2016 that concluded there was “no new evidence of culpability or wrongdoing by Hillary Clinton in the 2012 attacks in Libya that left four Americans dead.” Eight previous official investigations had already reached the same conclusion. While Gowdy discovered no evidence to substantiate the conspiracy theories that had inspired the creation of his committee, he acted as a partisan player tarnishing the Obama administration and the Democratic presidential candidate through a stream of innuendo, leaks of false information, character assassination, and in one case altering a document to make it appear that former Secretary of State Clinton was guilty of a breach of national security, a forgery that was publicly exposed and refuted by the CIA.

“Trey’s command of the law is well known, and his service on Capitol Hill will be a great asset as a member of our team,” Jay Sekulow, another of Trump’s personal lawyers, said in a prepared statement in coordination with the White House. (Sekulow is the chief counsel at the American Center for Law and Justice, founded by Pat Robertson and affiliated with his Regent University School of Law.)

But Gowdy’s hiring went badly from the start. The day after Gowdy’s appointment to the Trump team was announced, Trump said that Gowdy would not join until January 2020 because of rules governing lobbying by former members of the Congress. His naming was already a matter of friction with Trump’s other personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani. Victoria Toensing, a long-time Giuliani associate and co-counsel with her husband Joe DiGenova, who had employed Lev Parnas, the indicted Ukrainian-American dirt digger as a translator, took umbrage on behalf of the Giuliani team. She told Yahoo News, “Trey Gowdy doesn’t know shit. Are you kidding? Trey is a joke among us.” She later said that part was supposed to be off the record, thereby confirming the statement.

Then, suddenly, Gowdy was out. Gowdy’s appointment had been devised by acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, a former congressman from South Carolina and close colleague of Gowdy’s. In Gowdy’s appearances as a talking head on Fox News, he had been a public mouthpiece for his friend. Mulvaney’s use of the impeachment crisis to bring Gowdy on board would have augmented his own internal influence within the chaotic and fractious White House. He also apparently thought to protect a flank by leaning on Jared Kushner, Trump’s ubiquitous son-in-law, constantly drawn to expanding his portfolio into matters over which he has little knowledge or capability, as part of the recruitment effort.

But Mulvaney’s Gowdy gambit offended more than Giuliani’s operation. Patrick Cipollone, the White House legal counsel, opposed his hiring as a Mulvaney tactic to reduce his control over the response to impeachment inquiry. The lobbying restriction on Gowdy became an obvious basis to eliminate him at once. So, within 24 hours of the formal announcement of Gowdy’s new role, it abruptly and unceremoniously ended.

It turns out that Mulvaney, Gowdy’s sponsor, may be deeply involved in the Giuliani-Ukraine conspiracy, according to the testimony of Fiona Hill, the former section chief for Russia and Eastern Europe on the National Security Council (NSC). Before the three House committees on Monday, Hill stated that John Bolton, then the national security adviser, urged her to inform the NSC legal counsel that Giuliani, whom he described as “a hand grenade,” was in league with both Gordon D. Sondland, the Trump donor serving as ambassador to the European Union, and Mulvaney in a shadow political operation in Ukraine on behalf of Trump. “I am not part of whatever drug deal Sondland and Mulvaney are cooking up,” Bolton told Hill.

In the meantime, Gowdy has lost his lucrative contract consulting for Fox News, which had terminated him. Though Gowdy is a bit player in the impeachment drama, his association with Trump, Mulvaney and others likely exposed him to information that may have bearing on the impeachment inquiry.

A few pertinent questions remain for Gowdy.

What did Trey Gowdy know and when did he know it? More specifically ….

1. What was the financial arrangement by which you were to be paid to defend Donald Trump? Were you to be paid by Jay Sekulow through his non-profit front group? Any other source? The Republican National Committee? Or did you tell Trump this would be a pro bono service?

2. In your communications with Trump in which you accepted the position of his counsel did he discuss any future compensation or thing of value? Did he or you discuss any federal appointment in any way including a federal judgeship? Was it implied? If you were to assume the position in January, would you state publicly that you would never accept any federal appointment in the future from Trump?

3. In your interview for your new job did Trump ask or require you to sign a Non-Disclosure Agreement as he has had others do? Have you signed an NDA?

4. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who served with you on the Benghazi committee, has been implicated in the Ukraine operation. Did you have any discussions with him about your potential position as Trump’s counsel on impeachment? What did he tell you about his role or Trump’s, or anyone else’s, or about Trump’s effort to force Ukraine to intervene in the US presidential election against Joe Biden?

5. What did Trump tell you about his efforts to force Ukraine to intervene in the US presidential election of 2020? About the involvement of anyone else? Mulvaney? Pompeo? Giuliani?

6. Did you ask Trump in your meeting if the whistleblower’s complaint is true? If not, why not?

7. Did you hold any discussions with Devin Nunes, his staff or other House Republicans about your new position as Trump’s counsel? Did they suggest conspiracy theories they wished you to advance?

8. Did you have any communications with Senator Lindsey Graham or other members of the Senate about any of the underlying matters related to the impeachment proceedings concerning Trump’s conduct toward Ukraine, or on Senator Graham’s statements challenging the credibility of the whistleblower, or in connection with your decision to join Trump’s team?

9. What did Mick Mulvaney tell you about his involvement in what John Bolton has called his “drug deal” with Giuliani? How do you feel about Mulvaney in light of this information? Would you have accepted the position as Trump’s attorney if you had known of Mulvaney’s involvement? Or did you know?

10. Are you now seeking the restoration of your consulting contract with Fox News? 

Featured Articles

Career U.S. Officials Testifying to Congress: A Guide from Co-Equal

by , and

Turkey’s Actions Trigger All States’ Obligations to Prosecute War Crimes by Turkish Forces

by and

Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO? It’s Legally Possible, Whether or Not Politically Prudent

by

The Netherlands Releases a Tour de Force on International Law in Cyberspace: Analysis

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Oct. 7-11)

by

The Need for a Bipartisan Stand Against the White House Counsel Letter 

by

White House Letter Distorts Both Law and History on Impeachment

by

Two Major Distortions in the White House’s Scorched Earth Letter to Congress

by

18 Years After 9/11, Why Is Guantánamo Still Open?

by

A Formal Vote to Authorize Impeachment Won’t Fix White House Obstruction — And Could Create More Roadblocks

by

Timeline: Trump, Giuliani, Biden, and Ukrainegate (updated)

by and

Returning Foreign Fighters and Their Families Takes on New Urgency After Trump’s Syria Decision

by

The Real Decline of OLC

by

Open Letter Explains How Responsible Whistleblowers Make America Safer

by

Overwhelming Confirmation of Whistleblower Complaint: An Annotation

by and

Congress Wakes Up, Finally Decides to Tackle Kleptocracy

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Sept. 30-Oct. 4)

by

Know Your Rights: Conversations with Congress

by and

Ukraine Prosecutor General Announces Audit of Cases Including Firm Linked to Hunter Biden

by

Trump’s Extortion of Ukraine Is an Impeachable Abuse of Power

by

Ukrainian Funding Delay Created a Paper Trail That Congress Should Follow

by

Pompeo’s Letter Is the Trump Administration’s Opening Salvo of Obstruction

by

Greg Craig: The Government’s Latest Swing at FARA Enforcement & What Comes Next

by and

Deciphering the Pompeo-House Clash Over Witnesses

by

Bringing the Rule of Law to Sudan

by

There Is No Constitutional Impediment to an Impeachment Inquiry that Concerns National Security

by and

Trump Goes Full Putin—Capitulation Inside the Oval Office

by and

Top Expert Backgrounder: Trump’s Impeachment–What Comes Next?

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Sept. 23-27)

by

The Iceberg’s Tip: Ukraine Phone Call and the Months-Long Conspiracy to Violate Federal Campaign Finance Laws

by

Whistleblower Says White House Took Unusual Steps to Limit Access to Ukraine Call Record

by

Trump’s Call to Ukraine May Constitute “Honest Services Fraud”—A Core Crime of Public Corruption

by

The Swiftboating of Joe Biden

by and

The Yemen Project: Open Source Investigations and the Law of War

by

The “Quid” is a Crime: No Need to Prove “Pro Quo” in Ukrainegate

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Sept. 16-20)

by

Intel Whistleblower Complaint Q&A Part 2: Constitutional Boogaloo

by

Climate Change Denialism Poses a National Security Threat

by

Stop Blaming Immigrants for Right-Wing Extremism

by

Handling of Whistleblower Complaint Makes It Impossible for IG To Do His Job

by

Q&A on Whistleblower Complaint Being Withheld from Congressional Intelligence Committees

by

What’s the New Terror Financing Executive Order All About?

by

Constitution Day 2019: The Hidden Domestic Surveillance Crisis

by

France’s Major Statement on International Law and Cyber: An Assessment

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Fear and Loathing on the Border: A First-Hand Look at the Travesty

by

The UN Report and Indiscriminate Attacks in Yemen

by

The UN Yemen Report and Siege Warfare

by , and

Introduction to Just Security Series on UN Yemen Report

by and

18 Years After 9/11, We Face a New International Terrorist Threat

by

Trump and Giuliani’s Quest for Fake Ukraine “Dirt” on Biden: An Explainer

by

Why a Judge’s Terrorism Watchlist Ruling is a Game Changer: What Happens Next

by

Ending Suffering of Afghanistan’s Civilians is Necessary Condition for Peace Talks

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Sept. 2-6)

by

Trump Cuts “Muscle” from European Defense to Fund Border Wall

by

National Security at the United Nations This Week

by

Q&A on Court Decision Invalidating Administration’s Terrorism Watchlist

by

Yemen: Where Coalitions Come to Die

by

How the GOP’s Internal Politics of Raiding Military Construction Projects Will Play Out

by

The Pattern and Practice of Trump’s Assaults on the Intelligence Community

by and

What if a President Committed Genocide or Other Atrocity Crimes?

by

The Once and Future Threat of Nuclear Weapon Testing

by

Calling Off Iowa’s “Digital Caucuses” Is a Wise Display of Caution

by

U.S. Sanctions Against Iran’s Foreign Minister and International Law

by

“Domestic Terrorism” Bills Create More Problems Than They Solve

by and

U.S.-Turkey “Safe Zone” Likely to Add Fuel to Syria Conflict

by

Blame Trump, Not the U.S. Code, for His Abuse of Emergency Authority

by

“Offshore Processing” in Guatemala: A Deeper Look at the U.S. Asylum Deal

by

Second Circuit Gets Civil Forfeiture under the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act Wrong

by and

Public Document Clearinghouse: Congressional Russia Investigations

by

The Tit-for-Tat Dynamics of 21st Century Extremism

by

“Fiat Justitia”: Implications of a Canadian Military Justice Decision for International Justice

by

Expert Summaries of Mueller Report: A Collection

by , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , and

Act Now to Celebrate the U.N. Women, Peace and Security Agenda in 2020

by

Effective U.S. Grand Strategy Includes Harnessing Diverse Educational Institutions

by and

Proportionality and 150 Iranian Lives: Do They “Count”?

by

The Muddy Middle: The Disappearing Lines in America’s Counterterrorism Wars and How to Restore Order

by and

Yes, Trump Could Be Indicted If He Leaves Office in 2021, But Is That Likely?

by

U.S. Has Legal and Moral Responsibility to Protect Civilians at Rukban in Syria

by and

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Trump’s Encouraging QAnon May Result in Violence—Just ask the FBI

by

The International Security Echo-Chamber: Getting Civil Society Into the Room

by , and

Revisiting General Counsel Ney’s Speech in Light of New Pentagon Leadership

by

Questions Surround Secretive US-Guatemala Agreement

by

How Congress Can Access the Legal Powers of Impeachment Without a Formal Inquiry

by and

EU Court of Justice Grapples with U.S. Surveillance in Schrems II

by

Mueller Hearing Risks Narrowing the Range of Impeachable Offenses

by and

After Publishing Strong Evidence of Trump’s Campaign Finance Crimes, DOJ Closes Case Without Explanation

by

Criminal Prosecutions and Illegal Entry: A Deeper Dive

by

What Did We Learn About Mark Esper and How He Views the World?

by and

The Supreme Court Just Made It Easier to Conceal Abuse of Migrant Detainees

by

“Safe Third Country” Agreements with Mexico and Guatemala would be Unlawful

by

Why the ICC’s Judgment in the al-Bashir Case Wasn’t So Surprising

by

We Treat America’s Wartime Detainees Better Than Migrant Children

by

Policing, U.S. Style: With Little Idea of What Really Works

by and

Trump’s “Unalienable Rights” Commission Likely to Promote Anti-Rights Agenda 

by , and

Empathy Matters: Leadership in Cyber

by and

The Massive Perils of the Latest U.N. Resolution on Terrorism

by

Self-Defense in International Law: What Level of Evidence?

by

Unpacking the State Dept Acknowledgment that 2001 and 2002 AUMFs Don’t Authorize War Against Iran

by and

Top Expert Backgrounder: Children in Immigration Detention — What are the International Norms?

by

Anticipating the President’s Way Around the War Powers Resolution on Iran: Lessons of the 1980s Tanker Wars

by

Looking to 2020: A Presidential Pledge for Gender Parity in National Security Appointments

by and

Did Trump and His Team Successfully Obstruct Mueller’s Investigation?

by

Top Expert Backgrounder: Aborted U.S. Strike, Cyber Operation Against Iran and International Law

by

U.K. Court Nixes Saudi Arms Sales–What it Means for the US and Other EU Countries

by and

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

Journalist Watchlist Raises Specter of Civil Rights-Era Secret Surveillance

by

U.S. Cyber Command, Russia and Critical Infrastructure: What Norms and Laws Apply?

by

Open Memo 2: The Impeachment Roadmap from 1974 to 2020

by

A Side-by-Side Comparison of Barr’s vs. Mueller’s Statements about Special Counsel Report

by

Cooking the WMD Books: Politicizing the 2019 State Department Compliance Report

by

The Missing Bill Barr Obstruction Analysis

by

Bolton’s Stated Predicate for War With Iran Doesn’t Work

by

A Critique of Defense Dept General Counsel Ney’s Remarks on the Law of War

by

Countering Russia’s Malign Influence Operations

by

How Impeachment Proceedings Would Strengthen Congress’s Investigatory Powers

by

The American Way of War Includes Fidelity to Law: Preemptive Pardons Break that Code

by , and

Indictment of Assange for Espionage Directly Threatens Press Freedoms

by

When Is a “Literally True” Statement False and a Crime

by

Bill Barr’s Extreme Views on War Powers Mean Congress’s Window to Stop War with Iran is Now

by , and

Why Robert Mueller Is Right that the Obstruction Statutes Apply to the President

by

Why the Arms Trade Treaty Matters – and Why It Matters That the US Is Walking Away

by

The Mazars USA Subpoena as an Existential Threat to President Trump

by

The Failures of the Mueller Report’s Campaign Finance Analysis

by

The Pentagon’s 2018 Civilian Casualties Report: What’s In It and What’s Next

by and

Amid the Nadler-Barr Standoff: Some History of Struggles Over Hearing Processes

by

Guide to the Mueller Report’s Findings on “Collusion”

by

Trump Administration’s New Cuba Policy Threatens Discord With U.S. Allies

by and

Gutting the Substance of a Security Council Resolution on Sexual Violence

by

Climate Change: Our Greatest National Security Threat?

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

The Pentagon Wants to Streamline Security Clearances by Using AI. That’s a Dangerous Idea.

by

An Insider’s View of the Life-Cycle of Self-Defense Reports by U.N. Member States

by

Body Counts Are Terrible Way for the Public to Assess US Counter-Terrorism Operations

by

What Comes Next: After Supreme Court Reduced Obstacles to Suing International Organizations

by

Citizenship-Stripping and ISIS Members: The Recent UK Experience

by

I Helped Write the Exec Order on Public Reporting of Lethal Operations. Here’s What Trump Has Undone.

by

BREAKING: United States Supports Germany’s International Arrest Warrant for Accused Syrian War Criminal

by

The Seven Step Program for Fighting Disinformation

by and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Weapons of Mass Consumerism: Why China Wants Your Personal Information

by and

Executive Agreements: International Lawmaking Without Accountability?

by , and

Annotation of the Pentagon Report to Congress on Detainee Abuse by U.S. Partners in Yemen

by

Terrorists and the Southern Border: Myth and Reality

by

10 Ways the U.S. Can Curb Interpol Abuses

by

No Clean Hands: Reaction and Counter-Reaction in the Iranian-Saudi Proxy War in Yemen

by

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

Accountability Fatigue: A Human Rights Law Problem for Armed Forces?

by

Annotation of Sec. Pompeo’s Certification of Yemen War: Civilian Casualties and Saudi-Led Coalition

by

Please Support Just Security with a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

The Technicolor Zone of Cyberspace, Part 2

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Sidney Blumenthal

Sidney Blumenthal, the former assistant and senior adviser to President Bill Clinton and senior adviser to Hillary Clinton, is the author of All the Powers of Earth, the third volume of his five volume biography, The Political Life of Abraham Lincoln, to be published by Simon & Schuster in September.

Read these related stories next:

Campaign Finance Enforcement Is an Essential Component of National Security

October 11, 2019 by

The Need for a Bipartisan Stand Against the White House Counsel Letter 

October 11, 2019 by

White House Letter Distorts Both Law and History on Impeachment

October 10, 2019 by

Two Major Distortions in the White House’s Scorched Earth Letter to Congress

October 9, 2019 by

A Formal Vote to Authorize Impeachment Won’t Fix White House Obstruction — And Could Create More Roadblocks

October 9, 2019 by

Timeline: Trump, Giuliani, Biden, and Ukrainegate (updated)

October 8, 2019 by and

The Real Decline of OLC

October 8, 2019 by

Open Letter Explains How Responsible Whistleblowers Make America Safer

October 7, 2019 by

Overwhelming Confirmation of Whistleblower Complaint: An Annotation

October 7, 2019 by and

Ukraine Prosecutor General Announces Audit of Cases Including Firm Linked to Hunter Biden

October 4, 2019 by

Trump’s Extortion of Ukraine Is an Impeachable Abuse of Power

October 3, 2019 by

Ukrainian Funding Delay Created a Paper Trail That Congress Should Follow

October 3, 2019 by