Manafort and His Ukraine Patron: “FinCEN Files” Further Illustrate Gaping Holes in Oversight

by

October 5, 2020

The $2 trillion of suspicious transactions detailed in the leaked bank records of the new FinCEN Files news investigation demonstrate that, despite repeated fines imposed by U.S. authorities, some of the world’s biggest banks, including Barclays and JPMorgan Chase, have undermined efforts to build an effective international anti-money laundering regime. The leaked documents, which had been filed with the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN), were obtained by BuzzFeed News and shared with the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, publisher of other groundbreaking investigations such as the well-known Panama Papers and Paradise Papers.

The FinCEN Files revelations included suspicious transactions by President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman and now-convicted felon, Paul Manafort, and the Ukrainian oligarch he consulted for previously, Rinat Akhmetov. The documents provide the latest illustration of the continued need for major reforms to the financial industry in places like the United States. Without tighter oversight, embryonic anti-corruption efforts in countries like Ukraine don’t stand a chance against oligarch- and kleptocrat-driven backsliding.

And the corrosive impact of their corruption inevitably reverberates across national boundaries, including back to U.S. and other Western shores. The long pattern of corruption in Ukraine and the way Trump and his supporters, including former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, tried (unsuccessfully) to reflect the reputational stain back onto Trump’s key challenger for re-election, former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, even became the subject of the U.S. House impeachment of the president.

Ukraine continues to struggle against the caustic effects of corruption today. In early September, for example, Ukraine’s Constitutional Court ruled that the formation of the country’s reform-minded National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) was unconstitutional and asked the country’s legislators to amend, within three months, the 2014 law that created the bureau. But Ukraine’s Parliament is heavily influenced by the country’s oligarchs, raising concerns that the amendment process itself will be corrupted to curtail the watchdog’s independence instead.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the Ukrainian president whom Trump tried to arm-twist into investigating the Bidens, was elected president in early 2019 in part on promises to rein in the rampant corruption. His reform efforts have foundered on the systemic complicity of law enforcement and the judiciary in the kleptocracy that significantly controls the country’s intertwined political and business spheres.

And the rapacious graft of Ukraine’s oligarchs and kleptocratic state officials is not a purely domestic problem. The rules-based international financial system affords democracies, and the U.S. chief among them, extensive leverage that they can use to encourage states like Ukraine to reform. That same system, however, also affords oligarchs the means to secure their illicit gains overseas, and thereby empowers their influence over politicians and bureaucrats at home and abroad.

A Case in Point

NABU was set up under pressure from Ukraine’s western donors in support of a vigorous campaign for such an entity by Ukrainian civil society. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has made the bureau’s independence a condition of the $5 billion pandemic bailout that Ukraine secured from the fund in May. The first disbursement of the bailout was made in June, but further installments are now in question because of Ukraine’s foundering anti-corruption agenda.

Since its creation, NABU has repeatedly faced obstruction from Ukraine’s prosecutors and its courts when it tries to bring cases against parliamentarians and public servants. Earlier this month, frustrated NABU detectives decided to share their evidence in one case with the Kyiv Post, after what they described as surreptitious moves by the special prosecutor to close the case.

The detectives assert that the DTEK group, which controls 70 percent of Ukraine’s coal industry, colluded with the state regulator to defraud Ukrainian consumers of Hr 39 billion ($1.4 billion). NABU contends that the primary beneficiaries of the scheme were Akhmetov, the country’s richest oligarch and owner of DTEK, and former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko. Both men deny any wrongdoing.

The scandal has its roots in the aftermath of Russia’s 2014 invasion of Ukraine, including the annexation of Crimea and the start of the war in the Donbas with Russian-supported separatists. The conflict significantly damaged the Ukrainian economy. By January 2015, the hryvnia had lost 70 percent of its value against the U.S. dollar since the start of 2014.

At the time, DTEK, which is owned by Akhmetov’s primary investment vehicle, System Capital Management (SCM Holdings), had borrowed money in foreign currencies, but its cash flow was in hryvnias, according to the Kyiv Post. As the company’s gross profit was cut in half from 2014 to 2015, Akhmetov’s assets decreased from $12.5 billion in 2014 to $2.3 billion in 2016.

Citing the conflict in the coal-producing Donbas, DTEK moved quickly to lobby for the so-called Rotterdam+ formula to fix the price of coal. Introduced in 2016 and extending to July 2019, the formula set the price of coal in Ukraine to the coal index in Rotterdam plus the cost of delivery to Ukraine from Rotterdam, regardless of the coal’s origin.

And yet, no coal was ever shipped from Rotterdam. Some was imported to Ukraine from South Africa and the United States, but the majority was produced in Ukraine at a far lower cost, NABU detectives told the Kyiv Post. DTEK rapidly reaped the benefits of the inflated price.

One of the key suspects in the NABU investigation is Dmytro Vovk, the former head of the National Energy and Utilities Regulatory Commission (NEURC). According to his notes, shared with the Kyiv Post by NABU detectives, Vovk initially determined that the Rotterdam+ formula “significantly exceeds the cost in Ukraine” and “does not take into account demand on the internal market.” But the regulator then chose to push for the formula anyway. Mobile phone records show that his subordinate worked with DTEK employees to finalize the formula and plan how to present it to the public.

The detectives also told the Kyiv Post they have secondary evidence that Vovk was leaking information on the formula to Investment Capital Ukraine (ICU), a firm linked to Poroshenko. The firm advised the former president on the sale of the confectionary company, Roshen, that made him a billionaire, while several ICU employees moved into top positions in Poroshenko’s government. ICU acted on the information Vovk provided by investing in DTEK Eurobonds and earning significant dividends. Vovk worked for ICU and then Roshen before the former president appointed him to lead the NEURC.

Before sharing their evidence with the Kyiv Post, the NABU detectives say, they first sought help from cabinet ministers, with no success. Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, who worked for DTEK from 2017 to 2018, also redirected their appeals to the prosecutors. Although the previous leadership of the Ministry of Energy agreed that Rotterdam+ was excessive, NABU detectives told the Kyiv Post that the current acting minister, Olha Buslavets, rejected their allegations.

Suspicious Transactions and Parking Proceeds in the United States

Akhmetov built his mining empire during the rapid privatization of state-owned industries in the 1990s and later supported pro-Russian Viktor Yanukovych, who ultimately was toppled in the Euromaidan movement of 2014. Yanukovych fled to Russia, facing allegations that he had used shell companies to siphon hundreds of millions of dollars out of the country.

Amid the fallout of Yanukovych’s ouster, the FinCEN Files show, Barclays first filed a suspicious activity report to FinCEN in October 2014, detailing transactions Akhmetov’s companies made over the previous five years. In July 2015, Barclays reported to FinCEN that it had placed some of the oligarch’s companies under what it calls its “Payment Rejection Filter.” However, in total, the FinCEN Files reveal that Barclays moved almost $2 billion for his companies between 2009 and 2016.

Among its concerns, Barclays cited a leaked 2006 U.S. diplomatic cable that described the Party of Regions, the political party that Akhmetov once led and continues to finance, as ‘a haven for mobsters and oligarchs’ and said the party was undergoing an “extreme makeover.” That makeover was orchestrated by Manafort. Akhmetov first hired Manafort in 2005 to rehabilitate the Party of Regions, and the American consultant went on to help drive a political campaign that brought the party’s presidential candidate, Yanukovych, to power in 2010.

The FinCEN Files reveal that banks first flagged suspicious transactions connected to Manafort in 2012, but JPMorgan continued to process over $50 million in payments for the political strategist while he consulted for Akhmetov and Yanukovych.

The willingness of major banks to facilitate Akhmetov’s global enterprises, despite their reports of concern to FinCEN, has helped the oligarch’s companies exploit further legal gray areas in countries like the United States where they invest. Since SCM Holding’s steel and mining arm, Metinvest, acquired Tennessee-based United Coal Company in 2009, inspectors have found more than 14,000 health and safety violations across its four U.S. mining operations, according to an investigation by the Project on Government Oversight (POGO). One of the mines allegedly benefited from the Trump administration’s leniency in a settlement agreement related to its pattern of violations.

POGO also found that United Coal’s operations across Appalachia received a total of $21 million in Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans during this year’s coronavirus pandemic, despite earning an estimated $1.5 billion in sales last year. The loans, which can be forgiven by the government under certain conditions, were meant to support small American businesses struggling to cope with the coronavirus pandemic. But unlike past Small Business Administration programs, it does not matter if PPP loan recipients are owned by wealthy foreign entities.

The lack of oversight evident in the PPP loans is just one of many loopholes that kleptocrats and oligarchs take advantage of in major, rules-based financial jurisdictions. Despite recent legislative efforts, the United States continues to lack a beneficial ownership registry, for example, diminishing the ability of law enforcement to identify and mitigate illicit finance.

Legal transparency tends to be even more lax surrounding the purchase of luxury real estate worldwide. Among his vast holdings, Akhmetov last year purchased what had been the most expensive mansion on the French Riviera to go with his $221 million penthouse in London.

The source of Akhmetov’s wealth lies in the corrupt intertwining of Ukrainian politics and economics, but the grand scale and longevity of his success is undergirded by the international financial system. The FinCEN Files help illuminate the key role that major banks based in places like New York play in facilitating and sustaining the power of oligarchs like Akhmetov.

Conditions imposed by the IMF and other foreign donors that support the development of independent anti-corruption bodies in countries like Ukraine are a piece of the anti-corruption puzzle. But they must be accompanied with reforms in the United States and other democratic countries central to the international financial system to prevent offshoring in the first place. By cutting off their means to secure their wealth beyond the jurisdictions they loot, oligarchs and kleptocrats might finally be subject to greater domestic accountability spearheaded by bodies like Ukraine’s NABU.

IMAGE: Ukrainian anti-corruption campaigner and member of parliament Serhiy Leshchenko holds papers in front of a screen displaying a picture of Donald Trump’s then-presidential campaign chairman Paul Manafort during a press conference in Kiev on August 19, 2016.
Ukraine’s National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) had the previous day released documents showing line-item entries of payments worth million of dollars that Manafort allegedly had received from by-then-ousted Russian-backed leaders in Kiev. Manafort had served as a public relations adviser to Moscow-backed President Viktor Yanukovych and his Regions party.  (Photo by SERGEI SUPINSKY/AFP via Getty Images)

 

Featured Articles

Is the United States Heading for a Rural Insurgency?

by

The Incapacitation of a President and the Twenty-Fifth Amendment: A Reader’s Guide

by , , , , , and

Senate Procedures Offer No Hope for Dems on Supreme Court Nominee

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Sept 28-Oct 2)

by

Five Years On: Military Accountability and the Attack on the MSF Trauma Center in Kunduz

by

Reengaging on Treaties and Other International Agreements (Part I): President Donald Trump’s Rejection of International Law

by

Banning Apps Is a Dangerous Practice for Free Speech

by

Global Health Is National Security

by

GIFCT: Possibly the Most Important Acronym You’ve Never Heard Of

by

Don’t Believe Trump’s Latest Con: The Strongman

by

Ten Quick Takeaways from the New York Times’ Bombshell Article on Trump’s Tax Returns

by

An Enduring Impasse on Autonomous Weapons

by

The US “Snapback” Against Iran – Bad Politics and Flawed Law

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (September 21-25)

by

All the President’s Lawsuits: Fraud, Defamation, and the Westfall Act

by and

Bill Barr’s Misguided View of US History

by

Trapped in a Pandemic: Iran’s Political Prisoners Face COVID-19 Behind Bars

by

Trump Can’t Lawfully Use Armed Forces to Sway the Election: Understanding the Legal Boundaries

by , and

The Verdict in the Khashoggi Murder Isn’t Final By Any Stretch

by and

Justifying Absolute Political Control over DOJ, Barr Promotes Myth of Unaccountable Career Prosecutor

by

With RBG’s Passing, Start Thinking About How to Rein in the Supreme Court

by

Prepare for the Worst and Fight for the Best: A Citizen’s Guide to 2020 Electoral Interference

by and

At Least 15 Trump Officials Do Not Hold Their Positions Lawfully

by

Whistleblower: DHS Suppressed Reports on Central America and Inflated Risk of Terrorist Border-Crossers

by

Mass Job Losses and Other Economic Costs of President Trump’s Inaction on Coronavirus

by

Déjà Vu All Over Again: Racial Disparity in the Military Justice System

by and

A Topical Index of COVID-19 Articles on Just Security

by

Dannehy Resignation Confirms Barr’s Intent to Use Durham Probe for Political Ends

by

Toward a New Approach to National and Human Security: Close Guantanamo and End Indefinite Detention

by , , , , and

On 9/11, Interrogating the Assumptions that Undergird the “Forever War”

by

9/11’s Long Shadow: What’s at Stake in Afghanistan

by

The Disturbing Links in Trump’s Transactional Foreign Policy: A New Post-Mortem on Guatemala’s Impunity Commission

by

QAnon is a Nazi Cult, Rebranded

by

Timeline of the Coronavirus Pandemic and U.S. Response

by and

Time to Fix a Broken Declassification System

by and

DOD Inspector General’s Report Whitewashes Potential Violations of the Posse Comitatus Act

by

The Int’l Criminal Court Executive Order: Global Reactions Compiled

by

Bill Barr’s Hidden Truths About Justice Department’s Rule of Forbearance in an Election

by

Does Cy Vance Already Have the Trump Organization Tax Returns?

by

Finding the Right U.S. Defense Leaders

by

State Dept. Inspector General Report: A Troubling Message on Arms Sales

by and

Manafort’s Reward: Sen. Ron Johnson and the Ukraine Conspiracy Investigation: Part II

by and

Timeline: The Trump Administration and the U.S. Postal Service

by

The Cost of Resilience: The Roots and Impacts of the Beirut Blast

by

How the US and the EU Can Support Belarus Amid Its Historic Protests

by

Exclusive: Obstruction At All Costs: The State Department’s Petty Document Fight with Congress

by and

A Conflict of Interest Raises Questions for State Department’s Top Lawyer

by

I Resigned from U.S. Government After My Own Leaders Began to Act Like the Autocrats I Analyzed

by

The OSCE: A Bulwark Against Authoritarianism

by and

Lebanon’s Peace Cartel is Irredeemable – How Donors Choose to Help Can Tip the Scales

by

Supreme Court’s Trump v. Mazars Ruling Gave Attorney-Client Privilege a Boost in Congress

by

US Court Skirmishes Over Deadline’s Validity Leave ERA in Limbo

by

How Sen. Ron Johnson’s Investigation Became an Enabler of Russian Disinformation: Part I

by and

Immigration Maximalism at the Supreme Court

by and

The Second Oxford Statement on International Law Protections of the Healthcare Sector During Covid-19: Safeguarding Vaccine Research

by , , , , , and

An Open Letter to Connecticut U.S. Attorney John Durham

by

New Technologies, New Problems – Troubling Surveillance Trends in America

by and

Exploring Some Limitations to the ICC’s Ability to Charge US Officials with Contempt

by

Canada’s Scattered and Uncoordinated Cyber Foreign Policy: A Call for Clarity

by , and

Beyond Color-Blind National Security Law

by

A Threat or A Warning: Russia’s Weapons Testing in Space

by and

Interview with Christof Heyns: Major New UN Comment on Right of Peaceful Assembly

by and

An Exercise in Doublespeak: Pompeo’s Flawed “Unalienable Rights” Commission

by , and

China’s Forced Sterilization of Uyghur Women Violates Clear International Law

by

Politically Motivated Prosecutions Part II: Refuse, Report, Resign

by and

A Window to Rein in DHS

by and

The Best Way to Improve on New START Is By Extending It

by

Former DHS and Defense Dept Spokesperson: Trump’s Response to Civil Unrest in Portland is Damaging to Our Government and Our Democracy

by

What Durham Is Investigating and Why It Poses a Danger to US Intelligence Analysis

by

The President’s Private Army

by

What Myanmar Is and Is Not Doing to Protect Rohingyas from Genocide

by

Why 27 Distinguished DC Lawyers Filed a Complaint with Bar Association Against Attorney General Barr

by

Questions the Senate Should Ask State Legal Adviser Nominee CJ Mahoney

by and

Trump Administration’s Women, Peace and Security Plans: Blueprint for Action or Empty Promises?

by

What Comes Next: The Aftermath of European Court’s Blow to Transatlantic Data Transfers

by

The Surprising Convergence Between Neo-Nazis and Jihadis

by

Vehicle Ramming: The Evolution of a Terrorist Tactic Inside the US

by

What’s Missing in Current and Former Officials’ Responses to DOJ Antitrust Whistleblower

by

Black Security and the Conundrum of Policing

by

Secretary Pompeo’s Surprising Defense of International Law, Allies, and the Law of the Sea Convention

by

Racing National Security: Introduction to the Just Security Symposium

by

An Incremental Step Toward Stopping Forever War?

by , and

Trump Pushed CIA to Give Intelligence to Kremlin, While Taking No Action Against Russia Arming Taliban

by

Mexico’s Priorities as an Elected Member to the Security Council for 2021-2022

by and

Unpacking the National Intelligence Council’s Memo on Russian Bounty Operation

by and

Patriotism and Justice on an Unusual Independence Day

by

Welcoming E. Tendayi Achiume, Barbara McQuade, and Matiangai Sirleaf to Just Security’s Board of Editors

by and

First They Came For Me and My Colleagues: The U.S. Attack on the Int’l Criminal Court

by

I help children in armed conflict. The President is forcing me to stop.

by

A Solution in Search of a Problem: The Dangerous Invalidity of Divesting Military Commanders of Disposition Authority for Military Criminal Offenses

by , and

A Rejoinder to China’s Response to UN Human Rights Experts

by

11 Top Antitrust Experts Alarmed by Whistleblower Complaint Against A.G. Barr—and Office of Professional Responsibility’s Opinion

by

The United Nations Charter at 75: Between Force and Self-Defense — Part Two

by

Specific Questions for Congress (and News Media) to Ask Attorney General Barr

by , and

Just Security’s New Co-Editor-in-Chief

by

How Inter-State Procedures in Human Rights Treaties Can Support the Black Lives Matter Movement

by

Statement of Homeland and National Security Leaders

by

Dissecting the Executive Order on Int’l Criminal Court Sanctions: Scope, Effectiveness, and Tradeoffs

by

The Strength of America’s Apolitical Military

by , and

The Untold Power of Bill Barr to Direct US Military Forces in Case of “Civil Unrest”

by and

Standing, Not-Standing with the Protesters: U.S. Policy on Hong Kong and BLM

by

The United States’ Racial Justice Problem Is Also an International Human Rights Law Problem

by

The President and the Domestic Deployment of the Military: Answers to Five Key Questions

by

A Bipartisan Push in Congress to Fight the ‘Parallel Pandemic’ of Human Rights Abuses Abroad

by and

Understanding the Michael Flynn Case: Separating the Wheat from the Chaff, and the Proper from the Improper

by

Jurisdiction at Guantanamo: The Case of Long-Term Complicity

by

Nuclear Arms Control, or a New Arms Race? Trump Seems Bent on the Latter.

by

Advancing Rights and Justice During a Pandemic: An Online Event Series

by and

Tents at Sea: How Greek Officials Use Rescue Equipment for Illegal Deportations

by and

A Conversation With U.N. Special Rapporteur David Kaye: COVID-19 and Freedom of Expression

by

Oxford Statement on the International Law Protections Against Cyber Operations Targeting the Health Care Sector

by , , and

Turkey Opened the Door to the European Court of Human Rights for Syrian Victims

by

The Significance of the Supreme Court’s Opati Decision for States and Companies Sued for Terrorism in U.S. Courts

by

The Trump Administration’s Indefensible Legal Defense of Its Asylum Ban

by

What the Pandemic Tells Us About the State of U.S. Cybersecurity

by and

The Importance of New Statements on Sovereignty in Cyberspace by Austria, the Czech Republic and United States

by

The Republic of Facebook

by

The Perils of Hyping Pandemic Response as a National Security Issue

by and

Top Experts Analyze Inspector General Report Finding Problems in FBI Surveillance

by , , and

Why We Filed a FOIA Request on How Many US Troops Are in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Syria

by and

Assessing Emergency Powers During #COVID-19

by , and

What Counts As Sufficient Transparency on Civilian Casualties in Somalia

by

Seek and Speak the Truth

by

WhatsApp v. NSO Group: State Immunity and Cyber Spying

by and

Deepfakes 2.0: The New Era of “Truth Decay”

by and

The Time has Come to Have a Conversation at the U.N. on Self-Defence

by

Lawsuit Against Fox News Over Coronavirus Coverage: Can It Succeed? Should It?

by

Don’t Bother Suing China for Coronavirus

by

COVID-19 Shows How the U.S. Got National Security Wrong

by

Biopharma: The Next National Security Frontier

by

A Chance to Fix FISA

by

Former Officials Challenge Pompeo’s Threats to the International Criminal Court

by , , , , and

The Soleimani Strike and the Case for War Powers Reform

by

The Defense Department’s Measured Take on International Law in Cyberspace

by

New Online Resource: War Powers and Presidential Practice

by and

For House, Senate National Security Committees, Stopgaps for Term Limits

by

When Professionalism Mattered: Dissent Against U.S. Policy on Landmines

by

The Soul of the Justice Department: Who Must Stand Up For It Now

by

Punching on the Edges of the Grey Zone: Iranian Cyber Threats and State Cyber Responses

by

Please Support Just Security with a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

Confronting Russia’s Role in Transnational White Supremacist Extremism

by and

Reading Between the Votes: 53 Senators Say Trump Guilty on the Facts

by

International Criminal Court and the Question of Palestine’s Statehood: Part II

by

Compilation of States’ Reactions to U.S. and Iranian Uses of Force in Iraq in January 2020

by and

How to Think About the Soleimani Strike in Four Questions

by

Iran’s Leaders Preserve the Republic With a Hybrid of International and Islamic Law

by

The Need for Increased Amicus Role in the FISA Process

by

U.S. Legal Defense of the Soleimani Strike at the United Nations: A Critical Assessment

by

Reevaluating Our Counter-Terrorism Information Sharing Methods

by

Lawful Self-Defense vs. Revenge Strikes: Scrutinizing Iran and U.S. Uses of Force under International Law

by and

The Targeted Killing of General Soleimani: Its Lawfulness and Why It Matters

by

Iran’s Unlawful Reprisal (and Ours)

by

Soleimani Strike Marks a Novel Shift in Targeted Killing, Dangerous to the Global Order

by

United States Killed Iraqi Military Official and Iraqi Military Personnel in the Two Recent Attacks

by

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

The Crossfire Hurricane Report’s Inconvenient Findings

by

Duty to Warn: Has the Trump Administration Learned from the Khashoggi Failure?

by

Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO? It’s Legally Possible, Whether or Not Politically Prudent

by

Climate Change Denialism Poses a National Security Threat

by

What’s the New Terror Financing Executive Order All About?

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Expert Summaries of Mueller Report: A Collection

by , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , and

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Guide to the Mueller Report’s Findings on “Collusion”

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Ian Lynch

Independent foreign policy analyst. Follow him on Twitter (@Ian_J_Lynch).

Read these related stories next:

The Incapacitation of a President and the Twenty-Fifth Amendment: A Reader’s Guide

October 4, 2020 by , , , , , and

Trump signs a dollar bill for a supporter during a campaign rally at the Richmond International Raceway October 14, 2015 in Richmond, Virginia.

Ten Quick Takeaways from the New York Times’ Bombshell Article on Trump’s Tax Returns

September 28, 2020 by

Protesters demonstrate against the war in Yemen and the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi outside the Saudi Arabian embassy on October 25, 2018 in London, England. A sign reads, "Justice for Jamal."

The Verdict in the Khashoggi Murder Isn’t Final By Any Stretch

September 21, 2020 by and

Acting Deputy Secretary of Homeland Security Ken Cuccinelli is sworn in before testifying to the Senate Judiciary Committee's Subcommittee on the Constitution about "anarchist violence" in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill August 04, 2020 in Washington, DC.

At Least 15 Trump Officials Do Not Hold Their Positions Lawfully

September 17, 2020 by

Trump and Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales at the South Portico of the White House on December 17, 2019 in Washington, DC.

The Disturbing Links in Trump’s Transactional Foreign Policy: A New Post-Mortem on Guatemala’s Impunity Commission

September 10, 2020 by

The central bank of the Democratic Republic of Congo on May 22, 2016 in Lubumbashi.

Shoring up Sanctions Enforcement in Sub-Saharan Africa: A North Korea Case Study

September 1, 2020 by

Does Cy Vance Already Have the Trump Organization Tax Returns?

August 31, 2020 by

Graffiti showing a US drone is depicted on a wall to protest against US drone strikes on September 19, 2018 in Sana'a, Yemen.

State Dept. Inspector General Report: A Troubling Message on Arms Sales

August 26, 2020 by and

Manafort, Johnson, and Giuliani

Manafort’s Reward: Sen. Ron Johnson and the Ukraine Conspiracy Investigation: Part II

August 24, 2020 by and

The words "My Government Did This" are displayed on a barrier on the Charles Helou highway in front of the ruined port of Beirut.

The Cost of Resilience: The Roots and Impacts of the Beirut Blast

August 21, 2020 by

Somali soldiers enter Sanguuni military base, where an American special operations soldier was killed by a mortar attack on June 8, about 450 km south of Mogadishu, Somalia, on June 13, 2018.

House and Senate Chart Different Courses on US Clandestine Support of Foreign Militias

August 20, 2020 by

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo looks over his papers while testifying before the House Foreign Affairs Committee, on Capitol Hill February 28, 2020 in Washington, DC.

Exclusive: Obstruction At All Costs: The State Department’s Petty Document Fight with Congress

August 17, 2020 by and