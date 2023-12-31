With great appreciation for our readers and our authors, listed below are the most viewed articles at Just Security in 2023. We have compiled two lists. The first is overall top 23. The second is overall top 23 excluding the topic of former President Donald Trump.
Top 23 of ‘23
1. Anatomy of a Fraud: Kenneth Chesebro’s Misrepresentation of My Scholarship in His Efforts to Overturn the 2020 Presidential Election
by Laurence H. Tribe
2. How Much Prison Time Does Former President Trump Face? Applying the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines
by David Aaron
3. Trump on Trial: A Model Prosecution Memo for Federal Election Interference Crimes
Second Edition
by Norman L. Eisen, Noah Bookbinder, Donald Ayer, Joshua Stanton, E. Danya Perry, Debra Perlin, Kayvan Farchadi and Jason Powell
4. Model Prosecution Memo for Trump Classified Documents
by Andrew Weissmann, Ryan Goodman, Joyce Vance, Norman L. Eisen, Fred Wertheimer, Siven Watt, E. Danya Perry, Joshua Stanton and Joshua Kolb
5. The Hatch Act Bars Meadows’ Removal Bid
by Walter Shaub, Norman L. Eisen and Joshua Kolb
6. A Letter to Kenneth Chesebro on Pleading Guilty
by Katya Jestin, Marcus A.R. Childress and Caroline M. Darmody
7. Timeline on Jared Kushner, Qatar, 666 Fifth Avenue, and White House Policy
by Ryan Goodman and Julia Brooks (published in 2020)
8. Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO?
by Aurel Sari (published in 2019)
9. National Security Implications of Trump’s Indictment: A Damage Assessment
by Tess Bridgeman and Brianna Rosen
10. The Broad Scope of “Intent to Defraud” in the New York Crime of Falsifying Business Records
by Ryan Goodman, Norman L. Eisen, Siven Watt, Joshua Kolb and Joshua Stanton
11. Why the E. Jean Carroll Verdict Will Matter to Voters – What peer-reviewed studies and survey data tell us
by Ryan Goodman and Norman L. Eisen
12. Pending Supreme Court Case Complicates Special Counsel Smith’s Choices
by Andrew Weissmann and Ryan Goodman
13. Expert Guidance: Law of Armed Conflict in the Israel-Hamas War
by Ryan Goodman, Michael W. Meier and Tess Bridgeman
14. An Overlooked January 6 Charge: The “Stop the Count” Scheme
by Ryan Goodman and Andrew Weissmann
15. The Manhattan DA’s Charges and Trump’s Defenses: A Detailed Preview
by Joshua Stanton, Norman L. Eisen, E. Danya Perry and Fred Wertheimer
16. Pomerantz vs. Pomerantz: An Annotation of His Leaked Resignation Letter in Manhattan DA Trump Investigation
by Ryan Goodman
17. Unpacking the “Surprise” Crime in DOJ’s Target Letter to Trump
by Norman L. Eisen, Ryan Goodman, Joshua Kolb and Jacob Gaba
18. Is Henry Kissinger a War Criminal?
by Reed Brody
19. Deciphering the Trump Indictment from the Apparent Fulton County Docket Entry
by Ryan Goodman, Norman L. Eisen and Joshua Kolb
20. Survey of Past Criminal Prosecutions for Covert Payments to Benefit a Political Campaign
by Siven Watt and Norman L. Eisen
21. Russia’s Eliminationist Rhetoric Against Ukraine: A Collection
by Clara Apt
22. The Siege of Gaza and the Starvation War Crime
by Tom Dannenbaum
23. Profiles of the January 6th Inmates in the D.C. Jail
by Tom Joscelyn, Norman L. Eisen and Fred Wertheimer
Top 23 of ‘23 (excluding topic of former President Donald Trump)
1. Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO?
by Aurel Sari (published in 2019)
2. Expert Guidance: Law of Armed Conflict in the Israel-Hamas War
by Ryan Goodman, Michael W. Meier and Tess Bridgeman
3. Is Henry Kissinger a War Criminal?
by Reed Brody
4. Russia’s Eliminationist Rhetoric Against Ukraine: A Collection
by Clara Apt
5. The Siege of Gaza and the Starvation War Crime
by Tom Dannenbaum
6. The Last Chance for a Two-State Solution for Israelis and Palestinians May Be to Think Much Bigger
by Jonathan Panikoff
7. The Missing Review of FBI’s January 6 Intelligence and Law Enforcement Failures
by Asha Rangappa
8. Rare ICRC Public Statement Calls for “Pause” in Gaza Fighting
by Tess Bridgeman
9. Changes to UK Surveillance Regime May Violate International Law
by Ioannis Kouvakas
10. Zimbabwe’s Troubled Election: Might Southern African Leaders Follow the Example of Their Observers?
by Larry Garber
11. Enough: Self-Defense and Proportionality in the Israel-Hamas Conflict
by Adil Ahmad Haque
12. The Ongoing National Security Threats Posed by Senator Bob Menendez
by Asha Rangappa and Marc Polymeropoulos
13. QAnon is a Nazi Cult, Rebranded
by Gregory Stanton (published in 2020)
14. Starvation as a Means of Genocide: Azerbaijan’s Blockade of the Lachin Corridor Between Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh
by Luis Moreno Ocampo
15. Still at War: The United States in Yemen
by Luke Hartig and Oona A. Hathaway (published in 2022)
16. Policy Alert: UN Secretary-General Invokes Article 99 in Letter to Security Council on Gaza
by Daniel Forti
17. Top Legal Experts on Why Aid to Gaza Can’t Be Conditioned on Hostage Release, in response to remarks by US Official
by Just Security
18. International Criminal Accountability for Yahya Jammeh’s Administration: The Gambia-ECOWAS Court
by Owiso Owiso and Sharon Nakandha
19. Why Say Who Did What? The Ethiopia Case and the Power of US Atrocity Determinations
by Nicole Widdersheim
20. Israel’s Rewriting of the Law of War
by Leonard Rubenstein
21. Unpacking Key Assumptions Underlying Legal Analyses of the 2023 Hamas-Israel War
by Amichai Cohen and Yuval Shany
22. Senator Sanders’ New Resolution Could Force U.S. to Confront Any Complicity in Civilian Harm in Gaza
by John Ramming Chappell and Hassan El-Tayyab
23. AI and the Future of Drone Warfare: Risks and Recommendations
by Brianna Rosen