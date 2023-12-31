by Just Security

With great appreciation for our readers and our authors, listed below are the most viewed articles at Just Security in 2023. We have compiled two lists. The first is overall top 23. The second is overall top 23 excluding the topic of former President Donald Trump.

Top 23 of ‘23

1. Anatomy of a Fraud: Kenneth Chesebro’s Misrepresentation of My Scholarship in His Efforts to Overturn the 2020 Presidential Election

by Laurence H. Tribe

2. How Much Prison Time Does Former President Trump Face? Applying the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines

by David Aaron

3. Trump on Trial: A Model Prosecution Memo for Federal Election Interference Crimes

Second Edition

by Norman L. Eisen, Noah Bookbinder, Donald Ayer, Joshua Stanton, E. Danya Perry, Debra Perlin, Kayvan Farchadi and Jason Powell

4. Model Prosecution Memo for Trump Classified Documents

by Andrew Weissmann, Ryan Goodman, Joyce Vance, Norman L. Eisen, Fred Wertheimer, Siven Watt, E. Danya Perry, Joshua Stanton and Joshua Kolb

5. The Hatch Act Bars Meadows’ Removal Bid

by Walter Shaub, Norman L. Eisen and Joshua Kolb

6. A Letter to Kenneth Chesebro on Pleading Guilty

by Katya Jestin, Marcus A.R. Childress and Caroline M. Darmody

7. Timeline on Jared Kushner, Qatar, 666 Fifth Avenue, and White House Policy

by Ryan Goodman and Julia Brooks (published in 2020)

8. Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO?

by Aurel Sari (published in 2019)

9. National Security Implications of Trump’s Indictment: A Damage Assessment

by Tess Bridgeman and Brianna Rosen

10. The Broad Scope of “Intent to Defraud” in the New York Crime of Falsifying Business Records

by Ryan Goodman, Norman L. Eisen, Siven Watt, Joshua Kolb and Joshua Stanton

11. Why the E. Jean Carroll Verdict Will Matter to Voters – What peer-reviewed studies and survey data tell us

by Ryan Goodman and Norman L. Eisen

12. Pending Supreme Court Case Complicates Special Counsel Smith’s Choices

by Andrew Weissmann and Ryan Goodman

13. Expert Guidance: Law of Armed Conflict in the Israel-Hamas War

by Ryan Goodman, Michael W. Meier and Tess Bridgeman

14. An Overlooked January 6 Charge: The “Stop the Count” Scheme

by Ryan Goodman and Andrew Weissmann

15. The Manhattan DA’s Charges and Trump’s Defenses: A Detailed Preview

by Joshua Stanton, Norman L. Eisen, E. Danya Perry and Fred Wertheimer

16. Pomerantz vs. Pomerantz: An Annotation of His Leaked Resignation Letter in Manhattan DA Trump Investigation

by Ryan Goodman

17. Unpacking the “Surprise” Crime in DOJ’s Target Letter to Trump

by Norman L. Eisen, Ryan Goodman, Joshua Kolb and Jacob Gaba

18. Is Henry Kissinger a War Criminal?

by Reed Brody

19. Deciphering the Trump Indictment from the Apparent Fulton County Docket Entry

by Ryan Goodman, Norman L. Eisen and Joshua Kolb

20. Survey of Past Criminal Prosecutions for Covert Payments to Benefit a Political Campaign

by Siven Watt and Norman L. Eisen

21. Russia’s Eliminationist Rhetoric Against Ukraine: A Collection

by Clara Apt

22. The Siege of Gaza and the Starvation War Crime

by Tom Dannenbaum

23. Profiles of the January 6th Inmates in the D.C. Jail

by Tom Joscelyn, Norman L. Eisen and Fred Wertheimer

Top 23 of ‘23 (excluding topic of former President Donald Trump)

1. Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO?

by Aurel Sari (published in 2019)

2. Expert Guidance: Law of Armed Conflict in the Israel-Hamas War

by Ryan Goodman, Michael W. Meier and Tess Bridgeman

3. Is Henry Kissinger a War Criminal?

by Reed Brody

4. Russia’s Eliminationist Rhetoric Against Ukraine: A Collection

by Clara Apt

5. The Siege of Gaza and the Starvation War Crime

by Tom Dannenbaum

6. The Last Chance for a Two-State Solution for Israelis and Palestinians May Be to Think Much Bigger

by Jonathan Panikoff

7. The Missing Review of FBI’s January 6 Intelligence and Law Enforcement Failures

by Asha Rangappa

8. Rare ICRC Public Statement Calls for “Pause” in Gaza Fighting

by Tess Bridgeman

9. Changes to UK Surveillance Regime May Violate International Law

by Ioannis Kouvakas

10. Zimbabwe’s Troubled Election: Might Southern African Leaders Follow the Example of Their Observers?

by Larry Garber

11. Enough: Self-Defense and Proportionality in the Israel-Hamas Conflict

by Adil Ahmad Haque

12. The Ongoing National Security Threats Posed by Senator Bob Menendez

by Asha Rangappa and Marc Polymeropoulos

13. QAnon is a Nazi Cult, Rebranded

by Gregory Stanton (published in 2020)

14. Starvation as a Means of Genocide: Azerbaijan’s Blockade of the Lachin Corridor Between Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh

by Luis Moreno Ocampo

15. Still at War: The United States in Yemen

by Luke Hartig and Oona A. Hathaway (published in 2022)

16. Policy Alert: UN Secretary-General Invokes Article 99 in Letter to Security Council on Gaza

by Daniel Forti

17. Top Legal Experts on Why Aid to Gaza Can’t Be Conditioned on Hostage Release, in response to remarks by US Official

by Just Security

18. International Criminal Accountability for Yahya Jammeh’s Administration: The Gambia-ECOWAS Court

by Owiso Owiso and Sharon Nakandha

19. Why Say Who Did What? The Ethiopia Case and the Power of US Atrocity Determinations

by Nicole Widdersheim

20. Israel’s Rewriting of the Law of War

by Leonard Rubenstein

21. Unpacking Key Assumptions Underlying Legal Analyses of the 2023 Hamas-Israel War

by Amichai Cohen and Yuval Shany

22. Senator Sanders’ New Resolution Could Force U.S. to Confront Any Complicity in Civilian Harm in Gaza

by John Ramming Chappell and Hassan El-Tayyab

23. AI and the Future of Drone Warfare: Risks and Recommendations

by Brianna Rosen