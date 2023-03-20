Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and James Comer (R-Ky.), Chairman of the House Oversight and Accountability Committee, recently announced their intent to arrange for a congressional delegation to visit January 6th inmates held in the Washington, D.C. jail. Both Greene and former President Donald Trump have portrayed these individuals as “political prisoners.” However, not one of the inmates is being held for political reasons.

Twenty (20) January 6th inmates were held in D.C. as of Mar. 13, 2023, according to the Washington, D.C. Department of Corrections’ official list, which Just Security has obtained. Below, we present an analysis showing that all of them have been charged with committing serious criminal offenses on Jan. 6, 2021. Seventeen (17) of the twenty inmates are accused of assaulting law enforcement officers during the attack on the U.S. Capitol. The remaining three inmates, which include a Proud Boys member and an Oath Keepers member, have all been charged with committing other serious crimes on Jan. 6, 2021, and one of them has already been convicted.

On Mar. 9, 2023, Representatives Greene, Comer, and Clay Higgins (R-La.) sent a letter to Washington, D.C.’s mayor, Muriel Bowser, requesting that arrangements be made for a “congressional delegation to visit” the detention facilities where January 6th defendants are held. The representatives stated that they are also seeking “certain documents and information” regarding the D.C. jail facilities, as well as access to “detainees” and “employees” for the purpose of conducting interviews.

Congresswoman Greene has long sought to portray the January 6th defendants as victims of the D.C. government and U.S. Department of Justice. She has, for example, repeatedly described defendants held in pre-trial custody as “political prisoners of war.” As outlined in the letter he co-signed, Congressman Comer has apparently greenlit an investigation along the lines Greene sought. The representatives write that they are “concerned by reports that January 6 detainees are facing a unique form of mistreatment due to their politics and beliefs,” adding this may amount to “potential … human rights abuses.” They also claim that the January 6th inmates may be subjected to “disparate treatment.”

Earlier this month, a federal judge, appointed by President Donald Trump, reportedly rejected a similar line of argument when Christopher Quaglin, an alleged member of the Proud Boys who is accused of assaulting law enforcement officers on Jan. 6, sought pretrial release.

Throughout their letter, the three representatives refer to the January 6th inmates as “detainees,” even though they are in the custody of the criminal justice system and many of them have pleaded guilty or otherwise been convicted. Curiously, the congressional representatives do not identify any of the inmates.

Just Security is able to do so based upon the D.C. Department of Corrections’ official list of the twenty January 6th inmates held as of Mar. 13, 2023. Short descriptions of the charges and evidence levied against all twenty defendants are provided below. The allegations are drawn principally from court filings and online summaries provided by the Department of Justice. In some instances, press reporting is also cited to provide additional context.

Some highlights:

Nine (9) of the twenty (20) January 6th inmates have already been either convicted or pleaded guilty to at least some of the charges against them. For the eleven (11) defendants who have not yet been tried or accepted a plea deal, it is important to remember that they are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. And all inmates deserve humane treatment under human rights law and the U.S. Constitution.

As mentioned above, seventeen (17) of the twenty (20) January 6th inmates are accused of assaulting law enforcement officers during the attack on the U.S. Capitol. Of these 17 defendants, six (6) have already pleaded guilty to charges, including assaulting police officers. Another two (2) of the 17 have been convicted at trial for assaulting law enforcement officers, as well as other crimes.

The remaining three (3) January 6th defendants who have not been accused of physically assaulting law enforcement officers include: William Chrestman, an alleged member of the Proud Boys who is charged with conspiring to obstruct or impede an official proceeding, threatening a federal officer, and carrying a deadly or dangerous weapon onto the Capitol grounds, among other charges; Jessica Watkins, a member of the Oath Keepers who has been convicted of conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding and interfering with law enforcement officers during a civil disorder, as well as other charges; and Eric Christie, who has been charged with multiple crimes, including entering and remaining in a restricted building with a deadly weapon and disorderly or disruptive conduct in a restricted building with a deadly weapon.

As detailed in the short descriptions below, the January 6th inmates held by the D.C. Department of Corrections include individuals who are alleged to hold extremist or white supremacist and/or conspiratorial beliefs. Some are members of, or affiliated with, known violent extremist organizations such as the Proud Boys, Oath Keepers, and the Three Percenters. These organizations are discussed in Chapter 6 of the January 6th Select Committee’s final report. Others have allegedly endorsed white nationalist or anti-Semitic conspiracy theories. At least one of them reportedly wore an InfoWars hat and backpack during the attack.

It is likely that the January 6th defendants held in Washington, D.C. and elsewhere will continue to be the subject of interest. In addition to the investigation announced by the Committee on Oversight and Accountability, former President Donald Trump was recently featured in a recording alongside the “J6 Prison Choir.” Members of this “choir” reportedly performed “The Star-Spangled Banner” from a jail in Washington. Their recording was mixed with audio of Trump reciting the Pledge of Allegiance. The choir’s members were not identified but may include some of the defendants currently held in Washington. Echoing the words of Tucker Carlson, Trump has called January 6th inmates “political prisoners” who are being subject to “persecution,” and said he would issue “full pardons with an apology to many.”

All 20 of the current inmates in the D.C. facility are listed below.

We have added emphasis in bold text throughout the profiles. The emphasis is not from the original source documents. All photographs are from the Justice Department’s court filings.

1. Thomas Ballard

Status: Charged with assaulting law enforcement officers, among other crimes

Ballard, of Fort Worth, Texas, has been charged with assaulting, resisting or impeding officers using a dangerous weapon, among other crimes. Citing video from the attack, the Department of Justice alleges that Ballard positioned himself “at the front of the rioters confronting U.S. Capitol Police and Metropolitan Police Department officers who were defending the lower west terrace archway.” In a Statement of Facts prepared for Ballard’s case, an FBI agent cites screenshots from videos recorded outside of the archway, in addition to other evidence. One screenshot allegedly shows Ballard throwing a tabletop at police officers. Other screenshots show Ballard assaulting officers with a baton. The FBI agent also noted that Ballard is wearing an “InfoWars” hat and “tan backpack” during the riot.

2. William Chrestman

Status: Charged with conspiring to obstruct or impede an official proceeding, threatening a federal officer, and carrying a deadly or dangerous weapon onto the Capitol grounds and into the building, among other charges

The Department of Justice alleges that Chrestman, of Olathe, Kansas, and three others in his group were members of the Proud Boys’ Kansas City Chapter. They allegedly “planned with each other, and with others known and unknown, to enter the Capitol forcibly on January 6, and to stop, delay, and hinder the Congressional proceeding occurring that day.”

An FBI agent filed an affidavit in the case, citing multiple screenshots of Chrestman from video footage recorded during the attack on the Capitol. Chrestman and others allegedly “moved to the front of the crowd during the initial confrontation with law enforcement” just outside of the Capitol. Chrestman and others moved past this first barrier. Chrestman then allegedly stood “directly in front of Capitol Police officers who were attempting to guard the Capitol.” Chrestman yelled at the officers, “You shoot and I’ll take your fucking ass out!” Chrestman also allegedly encouraged others to prevent police officers from arresting a member of the crowd, saying: “Don’t let them take him!”

The affidavit describes another scene in which Chrestman addressed the crowd. “Whose house is this?” Chrestman shouted. Members of the crowd responded, “Our House!” Chrestman asked, “Do you want your house back?” The crowd responded, “Yes!” Chrestman then shouted, “Take it!” After the Capitol was overrun, Chrestman and others in his group allegedly worked to “prevent law enforcement from securing areas of the Capitol against unlawful entrants.” Officers attempted to lower metal barriers to control the building and prevent rioters from advancing. One screenshot in the affidavit shows Chrestman obstructing the “metal barriers with a wooden club or axe handle.” This same blunt object “was initially disguised as a blue flag.”

Note: A fellow member of the Kansas City Proud Boys Chapter, Louis Enrique Colon, has pleaded guilty “to a felony charge for obstructing law enforcement officers during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.” Colon was initially charged alongside Chrestman.

3. Eric Christie

Status: Charged with multiple January 6-related crimes, including entering and remaining in a restricted building with a deadly weapon and disorderly or disruptive conduct in a restricted building with a deadly weapon

According to a Statement of Facts prepared by an FBI agent, Christie was identified by online sleuths. Publicly available videos on YouTube allegedly show him inciting members of the crowd. Christie was part of “a group of people running towards the front of the crowd as they push through a police line and barriers erected on the East side of the Capitol building.” Christie “can be seen running past people in an effort to make his way to the front of the crowd that is moving towards the East side of the Capitol.”

Video allegedly shows Christie “running up the East side steps as police officers are retreating up the steps and attempting to hold a line.” Christie implored the crowd, yelling through his bullhorn, “this is our Capitol.” Another video shows him saying “it’s a MAGA party, it’s a MAGA party,” “welcome to MAGA country, District of Columbia,” “come on, you can come up…It’s your house,” “You’re invited, it’s your house,” and “Beverly Hills in the house.” In some of the clips, Christie incites the crowd while standing on top of a government vehicle. Images of Christie show what appears to be a hammer tucked into his belt at the time.

In December, Christie was arrested in California after a reportedly hours-long “standoff with law enforcement.”

4. David Dempsey

Status: Charged with assaulting law enforcement officers, among other crimes

Relying on evidence collected by seditionhunters.org and other sources, the Department of Justice alleges that Dempsey used “various objects, including a crutch and a metal pole, as bludgeoning weapons or projectiles against the line of law enforcement officers protecting the tunnel in front of the west terrace entrance.” Video footage also shows “Dempsey spraying officers with what appears to be a lacrimal agent.”

Online sleuths tagged Dempsey, of Van Nuys, California, as #FlagGaiterCopHater. Though he wore “various outfits” on January 6, Dempsey “predominantly” wore “a black shirt, dark helmet, goggles and an American flag gaiter covering most of his face.” The Statement of Facts authored by an FBI agent for Dempsey’s case cites a video recording of a “monologue” Dempsey gave “in front of a wooden structure representing a gallows fitted with a noose.” Dempsey said:

Them worthless fuckin’ shitholes like Jerry Nadler, fuckin’ Pelosi…They don’t need a jail cell. They need to hang from these motherfuckers [pointing to gallows]. …They need to get the point across that the time for peace is over. …For four, or five years really, they’ve been fuckin’ demonizing us, belittling us, …doing everything they can to stop what this is, and people are sick of that shit. …Hopefully one day soon we really have someone hanging from one of these motherfuckers…

5. Kyle Fitzsimons

Status: Convicted of seven felony charges, including assaulting law enforcement officers, as well as four misdemeanor charges

Fitzsimons, of Lebanon, Maine, was convicted of 11 charges in September 2022. According to the DOJ, Fitzsimons was among the rioters who confronted “law enforcement officers at the tunnel area of the Lower West Terrace of the Capitol Building.” He “was wearing a white butcher’s jacket and a fur pelt and carrying an unstrung bow” at the time.

Fitzsimons “committed five assaults against law enforcement officers,” including by: hurling an “unstrung bow like a spear” at officers, making “forcible contact” with a Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) detective “immediately before another rioter sprayed him with a chemical agent,” trying “to pull a fallen officer into the mob,” grappling with a “sergeant from the U.S. Capitol Police” who “tried to protect the fallen officer,” and twice charging a “group of officers, wildly swinging his fists.” One of the officers Fitzsimons assaulted required shoulder surgery.

Fitzsimons was interviewed by the The Rochester Voice after he participated in the Capitol riot. He cited the speeches given by President Trump, Mayor Rudy Giuliani and others at the rally held at the White House Ellipse on Jan. 6. “The speeches from the morning were overtly preaching the election was not over, there was a path to victory through decertification, there was a plan to delay the certification by the House and Senate and then state legislatures would convene and (certify) the right result,” Fitzsimons noted.

The Statement of Facts filed by the government in Fitzsimons’ case includes multiple screenshots from video recordings of the January 6, 2021, attack. One of the screenshots shows Fitzsimons charging and swinging at police officers. Another image shows blood running down his face. In addition, a statement posted on Facebook, and attributed to Fitzsimons, shows that he believed the 2020 presidential election “was stolen.”

As reported by CNN, Fitzsimons made various “racist and xenophobic remarks,” while also endorsing the “great replacement theory,” in a speech in front of the Maine legislature in 2017 during a public hearing for a proposed bill that would have expanded funding for teaching immigrants English. The “great replacement theory,” which is often espoused by white nationalists, holds that people of European descent are purposely being replaced by new non-white immigrants as part of a conspiracy against white people.

6. Robert Gieswein

Status: Pleaded guilty to two counts of assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers

Gieswein, of Woodland Park, Colorado, pleaded guilty to felony charges earlier this month. Relying on court filings, the DOJ has traced Gieswein’s actions on January 6. Gieswein was “dressed in a camouflage paramilitary kit” and carried a baseball bat throughout the day. That morning, he met with a group of Proud Boys who befriended him. He marched with the Proud Boys and others from the Washington Monument to the U.S. Capitol, around the building, and then to the Peace Monument. As documented in Chapter 8 of the House January 6th Select Committee’s final report, the Proud Boys and their associates instigated the initial attack on the Capitol just in front of the Peace Monument. Gieswein “rushed into the restricted area of the Capitol grounds” after the rioters knocked down police officers and removed security barriers at that location.

In the Capitol’s West Plaza, Gieswein joined others in “pushing on a barricade held by police that they were using to set a line between themselves and the rioters.” He also “threw a water bottle at a line of police officers.” Gieswein again joined members of the mob as they pushed up the “stairs under the Inauguration scaffolding that led from the West Plaza to the Upper West Terrace.” He then “sprayed an aerosol irritant at three members of the U.S. Capitol Police, who were attempting to prevent the crowd from further advancing towards the Capitol building.” Gieswein sprayed “his aerosol substance” at other officers, including one who was injured. Gieswein also got into a “scuffle” with officers, and “attempted to punch” one of them, as they tried to arrest him.

Gieswein “was one of the first rioters to enter” the Capitol after it was breached at 2:13 p.m. He climbed through a Senate Wing window that Dominic Pezzola, a Proud Boy, smashed in with a stolen riot shield. Inside the Capitol’s Rotunda, Gieswein “participated with other rioters in pushing against a group of police officers who were trying to prevent the rioters from advancing up a hallway that led to Speaker Pelosi’s office.” The rioters failed, and Gieswein exited the Capitol not long after.

The Statement of Offense filed in Gieswein’s case includes photos and screenshots from videos. Those images show Gieswein pushing on police security barriers, entering through the Senate Wing Window, and standing inside the Capitol next to Pezzola, among other scenes. The Statement of Offense also cites an interview Gieswein gave on Jan. 5, during which he endorsed “anti-Semitic conspiracy theories.”

7. Shane Jenkins

Status: Charged with multiple crimes, including assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers using a dangerous weapon

In a Statement of Facts prepared for Jenkins’ case, an FBI Special Agent relied on publicly available videos on Twitter and other evidence. One such video allegedly shows “an individual, resembling” Jenkins, who “removes a metal survival hatchet out of a backpack, puts on black gloves, and uses the hatchet to hit a window to the left of the Lower West Terrace tunnel.” The Statement of Facts also cites “security camera footage and body-worn camera” footage recorded by the U.S. Capitol Police (USCP) and Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), respectively. This footage allegedly shows Jenkins “retrieving objects from the ground and throwing them at USCP and MPD officers stationed in the entranceway” to the tunnel. These items include “a pole, a desk drawer, some type of pipe/metal rod, and a flagpole.” These items allegedly “land on top of the heads of several of the MPD and USCP officers inside the entranceway tunnel.” Separately, Jenkins was recorded on a camera worn by an MPD officer who was enforcing a curfew in Washington, D.C. on the night of Jan. 6. The camera recorded Jenkins confronting officers outside the Embassy Suites Hotel.

8. James McGrew

Status: Pleaded guilty to assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers and has been sentenced to 78 months in prison

McGrew, of Biloxi, Mississippi and Carlsbad, California, pleaded guilty in May 2022 to assaulting law enforcement officers on Jan. 6. In January 2023, he was sentenced to 78 months in prison, plus 36 months of supervised release, as well as ordered to pay a $5,000 fine and $2,000 restitution.

According to the Justice Department’s summary of McGrew’s actions, he “engaged in a series of confrontations with law enforcement officers on Jan. 6.” McGrew pushed “one officer and struck another” inside the Capitol’s Rotunda, “struck” another officer and “lunged for the officer’s baton,” and “engaged in an altercation with yet another officer.”

After being forced out of the Capitol, McGrew helped others attack officers “attempting to secure the Lower West Terrace tunnel entrance to the building.” Another rioter “handed McGrew a wooden handrail with metal brackets attached.” McGrew threw the handrail into the tunnel, with the metal brackets in front, “towards law enforcement officers.” The “handrail appeared to hit the shield or visor of an officer.” McGrew then joined in the crowd pushing and gaining access into the tunnel area until being pushed out by officers.

The Statement of Facts prepared for McGrew’s case cites video footage from the attack, including a recording by a Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) officer’s body worn camera. The video shows McGrew inside of the U.S. Capitol “aggressively” approaching officers, yelling “we’re coming in here, whether you like it or not” and “fight with us, not against us.” While holding up his phone, McGrew also named the officers standing before him and their badge numbers. Other images cited in the Statement of Facts show McGrew “scream[ing] at law enforcement officers.” When one officer “calmly” asked McGrew to leave, McGrew yelled in response: “You leave. You leave. This is our house.”

9. Sean McHugh

Status: Charged with several federal offenses, including assaulting a law enforcement officer with a deadly or dangerous weapon

According to the Department of Justice, a Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) officer’s body worn camera allegedly recorded McHugh “assaulting multiple U.S. Capitol Police (USCP) officers” on Jan. 6. The footage was recorded on the Capitol’s Lower West Terrace. In the audio portion, McHugh is heard saying: “You’re protecting communists!;” “There is a second amendment behind us, what are you going to do then?;” and “You ain’t holding the line!” McHugh is accused of helping to push a “large metal sign into a line of uniformed police officers.” While the crowd pushed the sign, he yelled through his megaphone: “Put it up there! Put it up there!”

A Statement of Offense, filed by an FBI Special Agent, contains images that allegedly show McHugh assaulting officers and inciting the crowd. Some of the screenshots allegedly show McHugh “shooting officers with a yellow spray,” which had been holstered at his right hip. These images have been collected online by seditionhunters.org.

Footage recorded by the MPD allegedly shows McHugh yelling into a megaphone: “You guys like protecting pedophiles?” According to CBS News and the New York Daily News, McHugh was previously convicted of statutory rape.

10. Jeffrey McKellop

Status: Charged with multiple crimes, including assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain law enforcement officers using a dangerous weapon, inflicting bodily injury

According to a Statement of Facts, McKellop is charged with assaulting four Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) officers with a flagpole outside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. One of the officers McKellop allegedly assaulted is a sergeant who suffered a “laceration near the left eye.”

Witnesses identified McKellop as a retired U.S. Army Special Forces soldier and military contractor. And one of the witnesses told authorities that the “kit” McKellop wore, “specifically the helmet and ballistic vest,” was the “same gear” he wore in “an overseas combat zone in 2018.” He also wore a gas mask. The flagpole he carried had “at least two different types of flags attached,” one of which was styled after the “Betsy Ross” flag with the words “Trump. Keep America Great” printed on it, and the second a “Blue Line National Flag.”

The Statement of Facts cites multiple images from Jan. 6, including screenshots from video recorded on the U.S. Capitol Police’s (USCP) surveillance cameras, as well as MPD body worn cameras. The MPD footage allegedly captured McKellop assaulting officers.

11. Jonathan Mellis

Status: Charged with multiple crimes, including assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers using a dangerous weapon

According the Statement of Facts, Mellis posted on Facebook under an account named “Jon Gennaro.” One post, containing pictures of Mellison on the grounds of the U.S. Capitol and inside the west-facing entryway to the U.S. Capitol Building during the Jan. 6 attack, he captioned, “Storming the Castle.” He added several other sentences, such as: “We want a forensic audit of the vote” and “We will not go away. We will not surrender.” In another Facebook message, Mellis wrote: “Don’t you dare try to tell me that people are blaming this on antifa and BLM. We proudly take responsibility for storming the Castle.”

The Statement of Facts cites footage recorded by Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) body-worn cameras, as well as other images. Mellis allegedly took a stick from another individual, approached officers, and can be heard saying “Knock their masks off.” A video captures Mellis “repeatedly striking and making stabbing movements towards the officers with the weapon in his hand.” And Mellis “appears to be making at [sic] contact or attempting to strike the officers’ necks between their helmets and body-armor where they are not protected.” The FBI Special Agent who wrote the Statement of Facts adds: “Based on your affiant’s training and experience, forceful strikes to the neck with (or without) the aid of a weapon to enhance impact is more than sufficient to cause serious physical injury or death.”

12. Garret Miller

Status: Pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer, among other charges, and was sentenced to 38 months in prison

Miller, of Richardson, Texas, pleaded guilty to multiple charges in December 2022. According to the Justice Department’s summary of his case, Miller pleaded guilty to “assaulting a police officer,” making an “interstate threat to injure or kidnap,” and “three counts of interfering with law enforcement during a civil disorder,” among other charges.

Miller “was obsessed with the results of the 2020 presidential election” and believed “it had been stolen.” He traveled to Washington, D.C. with a “rope, a grappling hook, a mouth guard, and a bump cap,” which he described as “riot gear,” to “stop Congress’ certification of the 2020 presidential election.” Miller said he “looked forward” to fighting the “soft” people.

Miller “was at the forefront of every barrier overturned, police line overrun, and entryway breached within his proximity that day,” according to the DOJ. Officers detained Miller twice, but they released him after he vowed to leave. He stayed at the Capitol instead and “record[ed] himself talking about a revolution.” The DOJ says that Miller assaulted officers inside the U.S. Capitol’s Rotunda. He assaulted a Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) Sergeant, and “engaged in a physical altercation with no fewer than six officers.”

On social media, Miller threatened Senator Charles Schumer, Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Mark Zuckerburg, and Jack Dorsey. In response to Ocasio-Cortez’s social media post to “Impeach” Trump that day, Miller responded: “Assassinate AOC.” The DOJ says he boasted to his friends about how he “terrified [c]ongress” and wanted to “start assassinating” people. He also openly “discussed his desire” to find the officer who shot January 6 rioter Ashli Babbitt, and “hug his neck with a nice rope.” When he was arrested, Miller was wearing a shirt with former President Trump, as well as the words “I was there, Washington, D.C., January 6, 2021,” on it.

The Statement of Facts cites multiple images of Miller inside and outside the Capitol on January 6. Some of the images were posted by Miller himself on social media, including a Facebook photo of Miller standing next to another person inside the Capitol’s Rotunda. Other images were recorded by the U.S. Capitol Police’s (USCP) surveillance cameras. Miller’s social media presence was repeatedly cited as evidence against him. For example, he disputed those who claimed infiltrators, “not Patriots,” were responsible for the attack, tweeting: “Nah we stormed it.”

13. Jorden Mink

Status: Pleaded guilty to the felony charge of assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers using a dangerous weapon, as well as other charges

Mink, of Oakdale, Pennsylvania, pleaded guilty to several charges in January 2023. According to the Justice Department’s summary of his case, Mink “used a baseball bat to shatter a window in the Capitol Building,” and also attempted to shatter “an adjacent window.” He climbed through the window he smashed and handed property from inside the Capitol to others outside. The DOJ cites video surveillance showing Mink engaged “in assaultive conduct, spitting at officers guarding one of the doors and then throwing several objects at them – including a traffic cone, a large rectangular-shaped object (possibly a step or drawer), and a stick.” Mink also used a “long pole” to “violently and repeatedly strike at the officers at” an entrance to the Capitol, “hitting their shields at least five times.”

In an affidavit, an FBI Special Agent cites publicly available video and images, including screenshots of Mink smashing a window on the U.S. Capitol and some of his Instagram posts.

14. Joseph Padilla

Status: Charged with multiple crimes, including assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers using a dangerous weapon

An FBI Special Agent’s Statement of Facts cites multiple images of Padilla on Jan. 6. Those images include screenshots from video recorded on Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) officers’ body-worn cameras, as well as from publicly available videos. Padilla allegedly pushed on a police barricade, shouting: “Push! Push! Fucking push!” He also allegedly helped other rioters use a large metal Trump sign as a “battering ram against” MPD officers who were “attempting to hold” a security line. Another video, taken from jrobertson.nyc, shows Padilla throwing a flagpole at officers stationed at the U.S. Capitol’s Lower West Terrace Doors.

The Statement of Facts cites Padilla’s social media posts on Facebook, as well as posts attributed to him on TheDonald.win. In a Jan. 7 Facebook post, Padilla disputed claims that “Antifa provacateurs [sic]” were responsible for the January 6th attack, writing “I just want to say that as a first hand observer of every point last night, that it was not Antifa.” He wrote that “Patriots who were trying to Restore the Republic” were responsible and blamed the cops for supposedly striking first. Padilla also allegedly made several incriminating posts on TheDonald.win, including one that read:

If we could have occupied the Capitol, we could have invoked the right given to us in the 2nd paragraph of the Declaration of Independence….We would have been in the Seat of Power. All we would need to do is declare our grievances with the government and dissolve the legislature, and replace it with Patriots who were there. Then simply re-adopt the Constitution with amendments added to secure future Federal elections.

As documented in Chapter 6 of the January 6th Select Committee’s final report, multiple users on TheDonald.win discussed “occupying” the Capitol prior to the joint session of Congress. They also openly planned for violence. TheDonald.win was a far-right superfan site for former President Trump.

15. Christopher Quaglin

Status: Charged with multiple crimes, including assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers using a dangerous weapon

According to the Justice Department’s summary, Quaglin, of North Brunswick, NJ, allegedly assaulted “several” U.S. Capitol Police (USCP) and Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) officers on Jan. 6. The charging documents cite USCP surveillance video, footage recorded on MPD body-worn cameras, as well publicly available video. Quaglin was recorded approaching the police line and allegedly shouted at MPD officers, “You don’t want this fight. You do not want this f****** fight. You are on the wrong f****** side.”

Quaglin allegedly shoved “a USCP officer on the Lower West Terrace,” and then grabbed and pushed “the officer by the neck before working with other rioters to rip one of the barrier fences out of the hands of MPD officers.” Along with other rioters, he allegedly stole a riot shield. Quaglin “attacked police officers with the stolen riot shield and sprayed them with a chemical irritant also called OC spray.” He is accused of spraying “the chemical irritant at MPD and USCP officers,” including “directly into the face of an MPD officer who was not wearing a face shield or gas mask.” Quaglin “can later be seen at the front of the line pushing up against the same MPD Officer he sprayed with the chemical irritant.” Rioters yelled “heave ho” as they put “their collective mass behind Quaglin and others.” Quaglin remained on the frontline, “impeding police” until he was pushed out of the tunnel along with the other rioters.

In an affidavit, an FBI agent cites multiple images of Quaglin, who was wearing a “Make America Great Again hoodie,” a helmet with a camera affixed on top, and a gas mask. These images also allegedly show Quaglin assaulting officers. According to press reporting, Quaglin is a member of the Proud Boys.

16. Jeffrey Sabol

Status: Charged with multiple crimes, including assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers using a dangerous weapon

According to the Statement of Facts, Sabol and other rioters allegedly dragged an MPD officer “down the stairs of the Capitol building.” They forced the officer “into a prone position on the stairs and proceeded to forcibly and repeatedly strike” the officer “in the head and body with various objects.” The Statement of Facts and a summary on the DOJ’s website both point to a photo that allegedly shows Sabol “holding an instrument believed to be a police officer’s baton across the police officer’s lower neck while his left hand is pressed to the backside of the officer.” Sabol denied these charges, claiming he “covered the police officer for his own safety” while others hit the police officer with poles.

17. Peter Schwartz

Status: Convicted of several counts including assaulting, resisting, or impeding law enforcement officers using a dangerous weapon; interfering with a law enforcement officer during a civil disorder; obstruction of an official proceeding, and related charges

Peter J. Schwartz, of Uniontown, Pennsylvania, was convicted at trial in December 2022. Schwartz, along with his wife Shelly Stallings, had traveled to Washington D.C. and were at the Lower West Terrace of the Capitol Building. According to the DOJ’s summary, Schwartz was at the front of the police line when he “threw a folding chair at officers,” and claimed to a friend that he “started a riot” by “throwing the first chair.” Schwartz “stole MPD duffle bags full of O.C. spray canisters, which he distributed to other members of the mob, including his wife, so that they could deploy them against the police.” Stallings pleaded guilty in August 2022.

“Wielding a large MK-46 canister and carrying a wooden tire thumper,” the DOJ summary continues, “Schwartz began indiscriminately spraying O.C. spray at any retreating police officers he could find.” At the Lower West Terrace tunnel, Schwartz gave a spray cannister to Markus Maly, who passed it to Jeffrey Brown. Brown couldn’t figure out how to use it at first. But Schwartz “appears to have shown Brown how to use it and passed it back.” Brown “then dove towards the front of the police line, spraying them with yet more OC spray.” Both Maly and Brown were convicted of assaulting officers as well.

The Statement of Facts cites screenshots from a publicly available video, which shows Schwartz spraying an orange substance at police officers.

18. Barton Shively

Status: Pleaded guilty to two counts of assaulting, resisting, or impeding law enforcement officers

In Sept. 2022, Shively, of Mechanicsburg, PA, pleaded guilty to assaulting law enforcement officers. According to the DOJ’s summary, Shively attended the rally at the Ellipse on Jan. 6 and “then walked to the U.S. Capitol, where he unlawfully entered the grounds,” got past broken-down police barriers and went up the steps of the Capitol. Shively “assaulted one officer by striking the officer’s hand, and head and shoulder areas.” Shively “also assaulted another officer, grabbing the officer’s jacket and yelling at the officer.”

CNN interviewed Shively, a former U.S. Marine, near the U.S. Capitol on January 6. A screenshot of Shively speaking shows he had a Three Percenter patch on his arm sleeve. The Three Percenters are an anti-government militia movement. Its members believe, incorrectly, that just three percent of America’s colonial population overthrew British rule. Three Percenters also generally believe that the current U.S. government is illegitimate and deserves to be overthrown. As documented in Chapter 6 of the January 6th Select Committee’s final report, Three Percenters shared an “#OccupyCongress” meme prior to the joint session of Congress. Multiple Three Percenter groups planned for violence that day. Additional images of Barton Shively are available on the Sedition Hunters website.

19. Peter Stager

Status: Pleaded guilty to assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers using a deadly or dangerous weapon

Stager, of Conway, Arkansas, pleaded guilty in February to assaulting a Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) Officer on Jan. 6. According to the DOJ’s summary, Stager “repeatedly struck” the MPD Officer “with a flagpole while the officer was prone on the steps.” Others had already pulled the Officer down a flight of steps. On Jan. 6, Stager was recorded saying: “Everybody in there is a disgrace. That entire building is filled with treasonous traitors. Death is the only remedy for what’s in that building.” According to the DOJ, Stager was referring to everyone in the Capitol building. Stager added, “every single one of those Capitol law enforcement officers, death is the remedy, that is the only remedy they get.”

The Statement of Facts includes multiple images of Stager climbing the U.S. Capitol building stairs and attacking the MPD officer with a flagpole.

20. Jessica Watkins

Status: Convicted of several charges, including conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of an official proceeding, interfering with law enforcement officers during a civil disorder, and conspiracy to prevent an officer from discharging duties

Watkins, of Woodstock, Ohio, was convicted of several charges in November 2022. Her case has been widely covered in the media, as she was a member of the Oath Keepers. On Jan. 6, she joined other members of the group in forming two “stacks,” marching up the steps of the Capitol and then pushing their way into its Rotunda. While other members of the Oath Keepers, including the group’s leader, were convicted of seditious conspiracy, she was not. However, she was convicted of conspiring to obstruct an official proceeding, namely, the joint session of Congress on Jan. 6, as well as other related charges.

An affidavit includes images of Watkins on Jan. 6, as well as screenshots from her posts on Parler, a right-wing social media site.

One of the co-authors, Norman Eisen, represents the District of Columbia in its civil action against the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers and some of their members for Jan. 6.

