Presidential Records Act

Executive Order 13489 - Presidential Records (January 21, 2009)

Executive Order 13526 - Classified National Security Information (December 29, 2009)

President Trump, Letter designating representatives to Archives (Donald F. McGahn II, Stefan C. Passantino, and Ann M. Donaldson) (February 16, 2017)

White House Counsel Don McGahn, Memorandum - Presidential Records Act Obligations (February 22, 2017)

National Archives, Letter to Deputy Why House Counsel Stefan Passantino (June 14, 2018)

Deputy Assistant Attorney General, Office of Legal Counsel, Devin Debacker, “Responsibility for Electronic Presidential Records on Hardware of the Executive Office of the President After a Presidential Transition” (January 15, 2021)

President Trump, Letter designating representatives to Archives (Mark R. Meadows, Pasquale A. Cipollone, John A. Eisenberg, Patrick F. Philbin, Scott F. Gast, Michael M. Purpura, and Steven A. Engel) (January 19, 2021)

Presidential Memorandum - Declassification of Certain Materials Related to the FBI Crossfire Hurricane Russia Investigation (January 19, 2021)

Mark Meadows, Memorandum - Privacy Act Review of Declassified Crossfire Hurricane Russia Materials (January 20, 2021)

U.S. General Services Administration, Correspondence on movement of FPOTUS property (2021) (FOIA release)

Chairwoman Rep. Maloney, Letter to National Archives (February 9, 2022)

National Archives, Letter to Chairwoman Rep. Maloney (February 18, 2022)

Chairwoman Rep. Maloney, Letter to National Archives (February 24, 2022)

National Archives, Letter to Chairwoman Rep. Maloney (March 28, 2022)

National Archives General Counsel Gary M. Stern, Email to Patrick Philbin, Mike Purpura, and Scott Gast “Need for Assistance re Presidential Records” (May 6, 2021)

Acting Archivist of the United States Debra Steidel Wall, Letter to Trump counsel Evan Corcoran (May 10, 2022)

Grand Jury subpoena (May 11, 2022)

Trump counsel Evan Corcoran, Letter to Justice Department (May 25, 2022)

Trump counsel Christina Bobb, Certification on Responsive Documents (June 3, 2022)

Former President Trump, Letter designating representatives to access Archives (Kash Patel and John Solomon ) (June 19, 2022)

FBI Affidavit (redacted) accompanying search warrant application (August 5, 2022)

FBI Affidavit (less redacted) accompany search warrant application, August 5, 2022 (less redacted version released Sept. 13, 2022)

FBI Search Warrant (August 5, 2022)

August 8, 2022 Search Results:

FBI sample photograph of files

Department of Justice, Detailed Inventory of August 8, 2022 search

Department of Justice, Revised Detailed Inventory (September 26, 2022)

Department of Justice, Privilege Review Team Inventory (filed August 30, 2022)

Magistrate Judge Reinhart, Order on Motions to Unseal Search Warrant and Affidavit (August 22, 2022)

Donald J. Trump, Motion for return of property and Special Master in federal district court (August 22, 2022)

United States Government, Reply to Trump motion for return of property and Special Master (August 30, 2022)

United States Government, Application to disclose subpoena with DC District Court (August. 29, 2022)

Donald J. Trump, Reply to Government’s Response to Motion for Judicial Oversight and Additional Relief (August 31, 2022)

Transcript of court hearing before federal district court Southern District of Florida (September 1, 2022)

Assistant Director of the FBI Counterintelligence Division, Alan E Kohler Jr., Declaration (September 8, 2022)

Federal District Court of the Southern District of Florida, Order and opinion on special master and injunction (September 5, 2022)

United States Government, Motion for partial stay pending appeal, before U.S. District Court for Southern District of Florida Circuit (September 8, 2022)

Donald J. Trump, Response in Opposition to Motion for partial stay pending appeal, before U.S. District Court for Southern District of Florida Circuit (September 12, 2022)

United States Government, Reply in Support of Motion for partial stay pending appeal, before U.S. District Court for Southern District of Florida Circuit (September 13, 2022)

Federal District Court of the Southern District of Florida, Order Denying Motion for Partial Stay Pending Appeal (September 15, 2022)

Department of Justice, Motion to Eleventh Circuit for partial stay pending appeal, before Eleventh Circuit (September 8, 2022)

Donald J. Trump, Response to Motion for partial stay pending appeal, before Eleventh Circuit (September 20, 2022)

Court of Appeals for Eleventh Circuit, Opinion Granting Motion for Partial Stay Pending Appeal (September 21, 2022)

Acting Archivist of the United States Debra Steidel Wall, Response Letter to September 13, 2022 Letter from U.S. Committee on Oversight and Reform Chairwoman Rep. Carolyn B. Maloney (September 30, 2022)

Department of Justice, Brief of United States, Full Appeal to Eleventh Circuit (October 14, 2022)

Donald J. Trump, Principal Brief to Special Master on Global Issues (November 8, 2022)

Donald J. Trump, Brief in Response to U.S. Full Appeal to Eleventh Circuit (November 10, 2022)

Department of Justice, Response Brief to Special Master on Global Issues (November 14, 2022)

Donald J. Trump, Response to Government’s Brief on Global Issues (November 14 2022)

Department of Justice, Reply Brief on Full Appeal to the Eleventh Circuit (November 17, 2022)

U.S. Attorney General Merrick B. Garland, Order for Appointment of John L. Smith as Special Counsel (November 18, 2022)

Donald J. Trump, Motion to Unseal Search Warrant Affidavit, before U.S. District Court for Southern District of Florida Circuit (November 22, 2022)

Eleventh Circuit, Oral Argument (C-SPAN) (November 22, 2022)

News Media, Joint Motion for Access to Unredacted Search Warrant Affidavit, before U.S. District Court for Southern District of Florida Circuit (November 30, 2022)

Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit, Opinion (December 1, 2022)

National Archives Public Statements (occasionally updated)