Tamir Israel ( @tamir_i ) is a Staff Lawyer at the Samuelson-Glushko Canadian Internet Policy & Public Interest Clinic (CIPPIC) at the University of Ottawa, Faculty of Law.

Katitza Rodriguez (@txitua) is Policy Director for Global Privacy at the Electronic Frontier Foundation. She was an advisor to the UN Internet Governance Forum (2009-2010). In 2018, CNET named Katitza one of the 20 most influential Latinos in technology in the United States.