Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (April 5-9)

Attack on U.S. Capitol
- Investigating a Crisis: A Comparison of Six U.S. Congressional Investigatory Commissions
by Heather Szilagyi (@HJSzilagyi) and Nicholas Tonckens (@nicktonckens)
Racial Justice: Anti-Asian Hate Crimes
- Lack of Officials’ Cultural Competency Will Hamper Hate Crimes Laws
by Christine Berger
Iran Nuclear Deal
- Deciphering Iran’s Position on Restoring the Nuclear Deal
by Sina Toossi
U.S. Foreign Policy
- Overlooking the Policy Connections: Fragility, Democracy, and Geopolitical Competition
by Frances Z. Brown (@FrancesZBrown)
Immigration
- To Fix the Immigration System, We Need To Start With Immigration Courts
by Camille J. Mackler (@cmackler)
Gender Equality and Democracy
- Gender Equality is Fundamental to Promoting Democracy
by Susan Markham (@msmarkham) and Stephenie Foster (@stepheniefoster)
Climate Change
- The U.S. Water and Wastewater Crisis – How Many Wake-up Calls Are Enough?
by Lucía Falcón Palomar (@LuciaFalconP) , Obinna Maduka and JoAnn Kamuf Ward (@JoAnnKWard)
Supreme Court Reform
- We Do Need to Reform the Supreme Court
by Tyler Cooper and Gabe Roth
Artificial Intelligence
- One Thousand and One Talents: The Race for A.I. Dominance
by Lucas Irwin
Counterterrorism: Mozambique
- The US Military Should Stay Out of Mozambique’s Cabo Delgado; Send Diplomats Who Know the Terrain
by Steven Leach
Democracy in Benin
- What Are the Stakes of the Upcoming Elections in Benin?
by Justin Cole
United Nations
