What Are the Stakes of the Upcoming Elections in Benin?

by

April 5, 2021

Since becoming the first country in Africa to overthrow a military dictator by democratic means, the Republic of Benin has been a highly stable and robust democracy, widely renowned for its good governance, protections of individual freedoms, and consistently free and fair elections. Indeed, according to the 2018 Democracy Index published by the Economist Intelligence Unit, Benin had a stronger democracy than a significant majority of African countries, a substantial number of countries in the Middle East and Asia, and some countries in Europe. Unfortunately, in the last few years, Benin has suffered severe democratic decline under the leadership of President Patrice Talon. With Talon now widely expected to emerge as the victor in the upcoming election on April 11, democratic governance in Benin will likely only continue to weaken.

The potential implications of this likely election outcome are severe.

After the April 2019 parliamentary elections, which were marred by election commission restrictions that prevented opposition parties from fielding candidates, protests of the results prompted arbitrary arrests and a violent police crackdown which resulted in the death of several unarmed protesters. Similar violence is certainly a possibility in the days ahead. What’s more, human rights protections, which have already worsened under Talon, can be expected to deteriorate further if he wins a second term.

In addition to these concerns for the people of Benin, the country’s democratic crisis may fuel broader security challenges. That is of concern not only for West Africa, especially given the region’s recent trend toward democratic backsliding, but also for counterterrorism efforts by the United States against jihadist groups operating in the theater.

Staggered Decline of Democracy in Benin

When Talon was elected in 2016, he had campaigned on the promise that he would serve only one term in office, insisting that he would be able to deliver “miraculous change” in terms of poverty reduction within just five years. Instead of focusing on economic reforms, however, Talon engaged in efforts designed to consolidate his political power, targeting political opponents and appointing his former lawyer and close friend, Joseph Djogbénou, as the head of the Constitutional Court. More significantly, he and his party ushered in new electoral laws that required the payment of exorbitant registration fees to run a candidate for an election, effectively excluding opposition parties from the April 2019 legislative elections. Talon also blocked access to the Internet on the day of the election to limit the ability of opponents to organize. Unsurprisingly, the result was a record low voter turnout as well as a series of protests that ultimately turned deadly.

The sharp turn toward political repression in Benin continued. In November 2019, the country adopted a new electoral law that made it even more difficult for opposition candidates to enter elections. The law required all presidential and vice presidential candidates to be sponsored by at least sixteen parliamentarians or mayors. Because the opposition had so little representation in government, the law rendered it nearly impossible for candidates other than Talon to fulfill the requirements. As a result, although twenty candidates sought to run for president, Talon is competing against only two other opponents, neither of whom is believed to pose a meaningful electoral threat. Similar to 2019, the government has also severely restricted online media since July, and in January, it issued a directive forbidding local media from broadcasting about the presidential elections, which became effective shortly after Talon completed a nationwide media tour. Talon, in short, has left nothing to chance regarding the outcome of the April 11 presidential elections.

Human Rights Risks for the People of Benin

Based on recent history, there are clearly considerable dangers to the people of Benin in the immediate aftermath of the upcoming election. As made clear since at least 2019, extremely limited channels are left for political opponents to effectively express their grievances due to the constraints on electoral participation and sweeping media restrictions. As a result, there is a real possibility of street protests akin to those that followed the April 2019 elections, which could trigger a violent crackdown.

Although the raging pandemic may serve to limit protests, the stakes of this presidential election are, of course, more salient and higher than in previous elections. Because of the common sentiment that the outcome is rigged in favor of Talon, widespread protests would be no surprise. And Talon has shown his willingness to use government force against protesters, especially if he believes the world is not closely scrutinizing his actions.

What about the future of human rights under a second presidential term for Talon?

Near the end of last year, the African Court on Human and Peoples’ Rights ruled that Benin had engaged in several human rights violations related to political participation including the right to participate freely in government and the right to an independent judiciary and impartial electoral bodies. This decision was based on the various legal restrictions which made it more difficult for certain candidates to run as well as the procedures surrounding the enactment of such restrictions. As an example of those procedures, the constitutional revision put in place near the end of 2019 was carried out overnight and without the input of the opposition or the Beninese people.

The African Court also determined that Benin had violated other important human rights including the right to life, the right not to be subjected to torture, and the right to human dignity. This finding was reached on the basis of evidence that the army and police had fired live ammunition into a large group of protesters in the days following the April 2019 elections. Worse, the African Court noted that the government of Benin had passed a law granting amnesty for crimes committed in the context of these elections, indicating that those responsible for the violence would not be held accountable.

The government of Benin quickly indicated that it would ignore these African Court rulings. In fact, Benin recently withdrew its declaration to the protocol establishing the African Court, ending the ability of individuals and non-governmental organizations to file cases directly with the judicial body. That action becomes effective later this month. All these developments suggest that it is highly probable that human rights abuses in Benin will continue or worsen if Talon wins the election as expected.

Growing Fragility of Democracy in West Africa

The political unrest in Benin constitutes only part of a larger regional trend as many countries in West Africa have recently exhibited signs of democratic decline. Early in 2019, Senegalese President Macky Sall was accused of sidelining his political rivals through targeted criminal prosecutions, and the run-up to elections in Togo in February 2020 saw significant violence against democratic protesters. More recently, elections this past October in Guinea were marred by violence committed by government security forces against the political opponents of President Alpha Condé, who had controversially pushed through a series of constitutional revisions just a few months prior which permitted him to run for a third term in office. In the same month, President Alassane Ouattara pulled a similar stunt in Côte d’Ivoire, easily winning as opposition parties boycotted in protest. To the extent that political instability can spread across countries, as some research has suggested, the situation in Benin may foment instability in other fragile democratic states in West Africa, endangering the safety and livelihoods of people in other parts of the region.

Consequences for U.S. Counterterrorism Efforts

Compounding the human rights implications of the democratic crisis in Benin are national security considerations for the United States, specifically with respect to ongoing counterterrorism efforts against jihadist groups in West Africa. Despite the expenditure of significant military assistance, the establishment of military training programs, the provision of intelligence sharing and logistical support, and even the deployment of hundreds of American soldiers in the region, the U.S. counterterrorism strategy in West Africa has suffered monumental setbacks, according to U.S. government assessments and current and former officials. Indeed, early last year, military officials expressed concern that extremist groups with ties to al-Qaeda and the Islamic State were working together to conquer and hold territory in countries as the groups rooted deeper into places like Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso. Boko Haram also appears to be making a comeback in Nigeria. Although former Defense Secretary Mark Esper contemplated a large-scale pullback at the end of 2019, U.S. military engagement in West Africa currently remains robust.

So how then might the situation in Benin implicate U.S. counterterrorism policy in the region?

According to the U.S. State Department, Benin is a “motivated and strong partner” in regional security operations, including with respect to combating terrorist groups in West Africa working with the United States and other partners in the region. Political instability in Benin undoubtedly affects its ability to contribute to necessary military efforts and accordingly impairs counterterrorism efforts in West Africa. Looking at the region and Benin’s democratic decline, the International Crisis Group observed: “Political conflicts undo years of investment in training and force governments to use the security apparatus to monitor and punish their rivals. All these factors weaken their ability to tackle well-trained and well-prepared armed groups.”

As if not more importantly, Benin borders Burkina Faso, Niger, and Nigeria, all of which are struggling to combat violent extremist groups. As such, the continued weakening of democratic governance in Benin may allow violent extremists to establish themselves in poorly governed areas and then rely on porous borders to recruit, regroup, or launch attacks from Benin into its neighboring countries. In short, the stability of Benin is important to effective counterterrorism in West Africa. Whether such stability is maintained depends greatly on the outcome and aftermath of the upcoming presidential elections – including how President Talon responds to potential unrest, and how foreign capitals respond to Talon.

Conclusion

It is yet to be determined which policies the new Biden administration will pursue in West Africa, including how this region will figure into any effort to wind down so-called Forever Wars. There is no doubt, however, that there should be significant interest in the rapidly approaching presidential elections in Benin on the basis of both human rights concerns as well as broader national security concerns. Some have argued that U.S. diplomats should boycott the elections in Benin to “stand[] up for shared values.” Perhaps this is the correct approach, but regardless, it is clear that these elections have significant stakes for Benin, West Africa, and far beyond.

Photo credit: Benin President Patrice Talon (1st row second from R) meets with leaders of Germany, G20, Africa at “Compact with Africa” conference on October 30, 2018 at the Chancellery in Berlin. (John MacDougall/AFP via Getty Images)

 

Featured Articles

Lack of Officials’ Cultural Competency Will Hamper Hate Crimes Laws

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (March 27-April 2)

by

BREAKING: Biden Revokes Executive Order Sanctioning Int’l Criminal Court Principals

by

Combating Anti-Asian Violence through UN Human Rights Mechanisms

by

Renouncing Reprisals: An Opportunity for the Biden Administration

by

On Functional Immunity of Foreign Officials and Crimes under International Law

by

In Absence of Foreign Agents Registration Reform, DOJ Tweaks Could Make a Big Difference

by

An Alternative to Impeachment: New Bill Helps Enforce Accountability for Capitol Riots

by and

Litigation Tracker: Pending Criminal and Civil Cases Against Donald Trump

by , and

Race to the Top Brass

by and

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (March 20-26)

by

Terrorism and Other Dangerous Online Content: Exporting the First Amendment?

by and

Adding AI to Autonomous Weapons Increases Risks to Civilians in Armed Conflict

by and

A Dozen Experts with Questions Congress Should Ask the Tech CEOs — On Disinformation and Extremism

by and

The Digital Technology Agenda at the Summit for Democracy

by

Corruption Is a National Security Threat. The CROOK Act Is a Smart Way to Fight It.

by and

Is There a New Era for Human Rights on the Horizon?

by and

Safeguarding Democracy Among Eastern Europe’s Three Seas

by and

Legally Sliding into War

by

The Global Fragility Act Could Give US Assistance and Diplomacy a New Start for Countries in Conflict

by

Why Reconciling Domestic and Global Human Rights Policy Is a US National Security Imperative

by

Germany’s Positions on International Law in Cyberspace Part II

by

Iraq’s Legal Responsibility for Militia Attacks on U.S. Forces: Paths Forward

by

“Red Lines” in Beirut Blast Investigation: How Exactly Lebanese Politicians Escape Accountability

by and

Litigation Tracker: Major Decisions Facing the Biden Administration

by , , , and

Taking Gender Into Account to Better Confront New Security Threats

by and

Knowns and Unknowns of US Syria Strike: Looming Int’l and Domestic Law Issues

by

China’s Military Tech Ambitions – What’s the U.S.- EU Gameplan?

by

Biden’s Drone Policy Review: Recommendations for a Reset

by

Principles for a 2021 Authorization for Use of Military Force

by , , and

Just Security Obtains Overseas Troop Counts That the Pentagon Concealed from the Public

by , , and

Upcoming Cases Provide Opportunities to Reassess the Application of the Due Process Clause at Guantanamo

by

The “Khashoggi Ban” and What It Does and Doesn’t Mean

by , and

Protecting the Information Space in Times of Armed Conflict

by and

What We Can Learn from Global Policy About Preventing Domestic Extremism

by

Legal Questions (and Some Answers) Concerning the U.S. Military Strike in Syria

by

Telegram: A Growing Social Media Refuge, for Good and Ill

by

Is Climate Change a National Emergency?

by

UN Security Council Won’t Respond to Myanmar’s Coup, But the General Assembly Can

by

Trump’s War Powers Legacy and Questions for Biden

by

Families in the Crosshairs of National Security

by and

Oversight Board’s First Rulings Show Facebook’s Rules Are a Mess

by and

Their Fourteenth Amendment, Section 3 and Ours

by

In Their Own Words: The 43 Republicans’ Explanations of Their Votes Not to Convict Trump in Impeachment Trial

by and

Biden Paused Trump’s WeChat and TikTok Bans: Now What?

by

Avoiding Collateral Damage on the Battlefield

by , and

#StopTheSteal: Timeline of Social Media and Extremist Activities Leading to 1/6 Insurrection

by

Uganda’s Museveni Secured His Sixth Term in Office: What the International Community Can Do Now

by and

A Key Step in Preventing a Future SolarWinds

by

Movie at the Ellipse: A Study in Fascist Propaganda

by

Congress Now Has More Power to Shed Light on Trump’s Abuses of Power

by and

How to Fix the U.S. Litigation Position in Key Pending Cases

by and

De-platforming Is a Fix, But Only a Short-Term One

by

Transforming the US Human Rights Report to Reflect Gender Rights — and Security

by and

Gaps in Trump’s Pardons: How the Biden Administration Can Still Pursue Justice

by

De-platforming Following Capitol Insurrection Highlights Global Inequities Behind Content Moderation

by

December Brought Harbingers of the Regulation Social Media Companies Could Soon Face

by

Incitement Timeline: Year of Trump’s Actions Leading to the Attack on the Capitol

by , and

How New Congress Can Shine Light on Trump Era and Persisting Abuses

by

The Promises of FOIA in 2021: A Ready Pathway to Accountability

by

Please Support Just Security With a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

Top Expert Backgrounder: Russia’s SolarWinds Operation and International Law

by

Pandemic Consequences: The Acceleration of Confrontational Politics

by and

Beyond the ICC: Repositioning the Core of International Accountability

by , , and

We Can’t “Look Forward” on the Trump Administration’s Abuses

by

The UDHR, Digital Authoritarianism, and Human Rights after Trump

by and

New Zealand Pushes the Dialogue on International Cyber Law Forward

by

Global Kleptocracy as an American Problem

by and

Data and Democracy: Three Things the Biden-Harris Administration Should Do to Tackle Big Tech

by

How I Came to Support the Treaty Prohibiting Nuclear Weapons

by

Revisiting the Office of Legal Counsel’s Override Opinion

by

A Landmark Report on Starvation as a Method of Warfare

by

Turning the Page: A Biden Presidency and the Role for Us

by , and

Good Governance Paper No. 19: The Criminal Legal System — Toward a Paradigm Shift

by

Good Governance Paper No. 18: Reforming Emergency Powers

by

Good Governance Paper No. 14: War Powers Reform

by and

The Necessity of Enforcing Humanitarian Law and Human Rights in the Context of Counterterrorism

by

Good Governance Paper No. 8: How to Strengthen Oversight by Congress

by and

A Transatlantic Plan for Racial Equity and Justice

by , and

A Blueprint for the Future: The CIA in 2021 and Beyond

by and

App Stores as Back-Doors for Government Regulation of End-to-End Encryption

by

The Good Governance Papers: An Introduction

by , , and

Prosecuting the ISIS “Beatles:” A testament to dedicated US government professionalism

by

Ten Quick Takeaways from the New York Times’ Bombshell Article on Trump’s Tax Returns

by

An Enduring Impasse on Autonomous Weapons

by

On 9/11, Interrogating the Assumptions that Undergird the “Forever War”

by

9/11’s Long Shadow: What’s at Stake in Afghanistan

by

QAnon is a Nazi Cult, Rebranded

by

Supreme Court’s Trump v. Mazars Ruling Gave Attorney-Client Privilege a Boost in Congress

by

Immigration Maximalism at the Supreme Court

by and

The Second Oxford Statement on International Law Protections of the Healthcare Sector During Covid-19: Safeguarding Vaccine Research

by , , , , , and

Canada’s Scattered and Uncoordinated Cyber Foreign Policy: A Call for Clarity

by , and

Beyond Color-Blind National Security Law

by

A Threat or A Warning: Russia’s Weapons Testing in Space

by and

Interview with Christof Heyns: Major New UN Comment on Right of Peaceful Assembly

by and

What Comes Next: The Aftermath of European Court’s Blow to Transatlantic Data Transfers

by

The Surprising Convergence Between Neo-Nazis and Jihadis

by

Black Security and the Conundrum of Policing

by

Racing National Security: Introduction to the Just Security Symposium

by

Mexico’s Priorities as an Elected Member to the Security Council for 2021-2022

by and

A Rejoinder to China’s Response to UN Human Rights Experts

by

How Inter-State Procedures in Human Rights Treaties Can Support the Black Lives Matter Movement

by

The United States’ Racial Justice Problem Is Also an International Human Rights Law Problem

by

Jurisdiction at Guantanamo: The Case of Long-Term Complicity

by

Oxford Statement on the International Law Protections Against Cyber Operations Targeting the Health Care Sector

by , , and

Turkey Opened the Door to the European Court of Human Rights for Syrian Victims

by

The Significance of the Supreme Court’s Opati Decision for States and Companies Sued for Terrorism in U.S. Courts

by

The Importance of New Statements on Sovereignty in Cyberspace by Austria, the Czech Republic and United States

by

The Perils of Hyping Pandemic Response as a National Security Issue

by and

Top Experts Analyze Inspector General Report Finding Problems in FBI Surveillance

by , , and

What Counts As Sufficient Transparency on Civilian Casualties in Somalia

by

WhatsApp v. NSO Group: State Immunity and Cyber Spying

by and

Deepfakes 2.0: The New Era of “Truth Decay”

by and

Lawsuit Against Fox News Over Coronavirus Coverage: Can It Succeed? Should It?

by

Don’t Bother Suing China for Coronavirus

by

COVID-19 Shows How the U.S. Got National Security Wrong

by

A Chance to Fix FISA

by

The Defense Department’s Measured Take on International Law in Cyberspace

by

Punching on the Edges of the Grey Zone: Iranian Cyber Threats and State Cyber Responses

by

Confronting Russia’s Role in Transnational White Supremacist Extremism

by and

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO? It’s Legally Possible, Whether or Not Politically Prudent

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Justin Cole

Justin Cole is a 2023 J.D. candidate at Yale Law School. He is a research assistant for the Solomon Center for Health Law and Policy and the Schell Center for International Human Rights Law. 

Read these related stories next:

Getting US-Africa Relations Back on Track With a Focus on Human Rights

April 2, 2021 by and

A folio lays and a dark surface. The front page reads, “FARA and 951 Presentation and Roundtable June 29, 2017.”

In Absence of Foreign Agents Registration Reform, DOJ Tweaks Could Make a Big Difference

March 31, 2021 by

Syrian Kurds, one of them carrying a Kurdish YPG (People's Protection Units) flag, watch as a US military vehicle drives on a road after US forces pulled out of their base in the Northern Syrian town of Tal Tamr, on October 20, 2019.

Revitalizing Alliances to Counter Terrorism

March 24, 2021 by

A wide view of the Trusteeship Council Chamber during a joint open briefing by the Chairs of Security Council committees engaged in countering the financing of terrorism, as well as by the President of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), on their respective roles. The room appears to be full and a large projection screen shows a member sitting at the panel in the front of the room.

Protecting Civil Society in Global Counterterrorism: FATF Leads the Way, UN Should Follow

March 23, 2021 by and

International Red Cross and Red Crescent workers keep watch at an airport in the southern city of Aden, the interim seat of the Yemeni government, on October 16, 2020, as the war-torn country began swapping 1,000 prisoners in a complex operation overseen by the International Committee of the Red Cross.

Fixing “Material Support” — Lessons from the Houthi Terror Designation

March 18, 2021 by

office, Dragan Covic, addresses the media after voting, in Mostar, on October 7, 2018, as Bosnia and Herzegovina holds it's general elections.

Is the US Doubling Down on Division in Bosnia and Herzegovina?

March 15, 2021 by and

President Jovenel Moise sits at the Presidential Palace during an interview with AFP in Port-au-Prince, October 22, 2019.

In Haiti’s Political Crisis, US Should Support Democracy and Human Rights

March 11, 2021 by and

A wide view of the Security Council meeting on peace and security in Africa, with a focus on countering terrorism and extremism in Africa.

How Can Member States Improve the UN’s Global Counterterrorism Strategy?

March 9, 2021 by and

US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, Turkish Foreign Minister Ahmet Davutoglu, and Diplomats take part in the Global Counterterrorism Forum in Istanbul on June 7, 2012. They sit at tables arranged in a large horseshoe in a large opulent room.

Revitalize US Multilateral Engagement on Counterterrorism and Violent Extremism as Well

March 3, 2021 by

Insurgents gather in front of the U.S. Capitol Building on January 6, 2021 in Washington, DC. Many wear bright orange caps, others wear red MAGA caps and wear American flags. Most people do not wear face masks.

What We Can Learn from Global Policy About Preventing Domestic Extremism

March 2, 2021 by

Secretary Blinken Visits the State Department's Diplomatic Security Service Command Center. People wear face masks as they stand near desks with five to seven computer screens in semicircles.

Letting Diplomacy Lead US Counterterrorism: What Would That Look Like?

March 1, 2021 by

French Jihadist Melina Boughedir carries her son as she arrives to court in the Iraqi capital Baghdad on February 19, 2018. She walks into a wooden caged area.

Families in the Crosshairs of National Security

February 22, 2021 by and