Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (March 20-26)

Corruption/Kleptocracy
- Corruption Is a National Security Threat. The CROOK Act Is a Smart Way to Fight It.
by Senator Roger F. Wicker (@SenatorWicker) and Senator Ben Cardin (@SenatorCardin)
- The Fight Against Kleptocracy Should Look Beyond the West
by Eguiar Lizundia (@eguiar)
Technology
- The Digital Technology Agenda at the Summit for Democracy
by Ambassador (ret.) Eileen Donahoe (@EileenDonahoe)
- Adding AI to Autonomous Weapons Increases Risks to Civilians in Armed Conflict
by Neil Davison and Jonathan Horowitz (@J_T_Horowitz)
Online Terrorism, Disinformation, and other Dangerous Content
- Terrorism and Other Dangerous Online Content: Exporting the First Amendment?
by Michael Posner (@mikehposner) and Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw)
- A Dozen Experts with Questions Congress Should Ask the Tech CEOs — On Disinformation and Extremism
by Yaël Eisenstat (@YaelEisenstat) and Justin Hendrix (@justinhendrix)
Counterterrorism
- Revitalizing Alliances to Counter Terrorism
by Matthew Levitt (@Levitt_Matt)
- Protecting Civil Society in Global Counterterrorism: FATF Leads the Way, UN Should Follow
by Vanja Skoric (@vanjasko) and Fiona de Londras (@fdelond)
Atrocity Prevention
- No Military Solutions: A New Approach to Preventing Atrocities
by Caroline Smith (@csmith106)
Racial Justice
- The Failure to Police White Nationalism is a Feature, Not a Bug of American Policing
by Priscilla A. Ocen (@pannocen)
Transparency
- How Attorney General Garland Can Strengthen FOIA Implementation
by Daniel McGrath
Use of Force
- Self-Defense Against Non-State Actors: All Over the Map
by Adil Ahmad Haque (@AdHaque110)
Yemen War
- Biden Says He Wants to End the Yemen War: These Should Be His Next Steps
by Hassan El-Tayyab (@HassanElTayyab)
Sri Lanka
- UN Human Rights Council Outlines Sri Lanka Abuses, But Demurs on Action
by Kate Cronin-Furman (@kcroninfurman)
United Nations
