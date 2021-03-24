The Digital Technology Agenda at the Summit for Democracy

by

March 24, 2021

The United States plans to host a Summit for Democracy to advance President Biden’s stated national security priority of revitalizing democracies worldwide. Digital technology must be a focal point of the Summit. The future of democracy depends, in large part, on the ability of democracies to confront the digital transformation of society – – to address the challenges and capitalize on its opportunities. Over the past decade, democracies have struggled to meet this test, while authoritarians have used technology to deepen repression and extend global influence. To combat the digital authoritarian threat, democracies must be rallied around a shared values-based vision of digital society and a joint strategic technology agenda.

The Summit tech agenda should revolve around five core themes: 1) Democracies must get their own tech policy “houses” in order; 2) To win the normative battle, democracies must compete and win the technology battle; 3) Technological transformation necessitates governance innovation; 4) To win the geopolitical battle for the soul of 21st century digital society, democracies must band together; 5) Technology must be reclaimed for citizens and humanity.

I. Understanding the Digital Governance Challenges Facing Democracies

Summit participants must start by grasping how dramatically the digital revolution has altered the context for democratic governance. As more of our daily lives, communications, personal information, and physical infrastructure have been connected and digitized, democracies have not kept pace in adapting the norms and values of liberal democracy to our new digital environment. “The internet” has become the infrastructure of our society, extending well beyond its early core function of facilitating global communication. Its basic transborder mode of operation has made instantaneous extraterritorial reach the default, even for malign actors, testing the ability of democratic governments to protect the liberty and security of citizens within their borders. Digitization touches every aspect of public and private life, and “internet governance” and “digital policy” now bear on most sectors of connected societies.

Even our terminology and conceptual categories have morphed. “The internet,” “digital society” and “cyberspace” are interrelated policy realms that point to different dimensions of the new governance context. Democracies are now responsible for protecting the free flow of data and information, the digital rights of citizens, and international peace and security in the cyber context. The breathtaking pace of technological change must be met with governance innovations that embed and continue to reflect our enduring values. Democratic norms, built upon existing international human rights and humanitarian law, must be updated and applied to these new digital realities. But the task of articulating how to do so has not received adequate attention.

Three major factors have stalled democratic progress: unresolved security vulnerabilities associated with digitization; tensions between democratic allies over what protection of fundamental rights in a digital context actually entails; and growing competition from a rising digital authoritarian model.

Digital Technologies Can be Tools or Weapons

It has become painfully clear that digital technologies applied for beneficial purposes in one context can easily be weaponized in another.

At the most basic personal level, the combination of digitization and connectivity has substantially undermined the right to privacy, so essential for the exercise of liberty. Digital connectivity also has created myriad new society-wide security vulnerabilities, threatening everything from personal data to confidential communications and connected infrastructure. Malign actors, both foreign and domestic, have exploited digital platforms to spread propaganda and disinformation, wreaking havoc on democratic processes and eroding trust in the digital information realm. Democratic governments are struggling to meet their basic obligations to protect citizens in this radically changed context.

The Democratic Drift From Values and Tensions Between Allies

When it comes to their own use and regulation of data and technology, democracies themselves are adrift. Digitization of everything makes mass surveillance tempting and easy, so human rights norms are increasingly bent or ignored in the evolving digitized landscape.

Under international human rights law, infringements on civil liberties, such as privacy or free expression, must meet standards of necessity, proportionality, and legality. Generally speaking, this analysis is not being done.

Alarmed by rising digital security risks, many governments have enacted regulations or security measures that are both inconsistent with their human rights obligations and antithetical to principles of an open internet. A spate of national regulations has been enacted or proposed, often ostensibly to address security concerns, but with the secondary effect of walling-off and splintering different parts of the open internet. Even within democracies, blunt force internet shutdowns have become common practice, most notably in India, and overly broad platform regulations that undermine free expression, such as Germany’s NetzDG law, have become models for authoritarian governments, including Russia and Venezuela. India, Brazil, and Indonesia, among other, have advanced various forms of data localization, running counter to open internet principles. In sum, the original democratic vision of a global, open, interoperable internet has substantially eroded.

Furthermore, tensions have arisen between democratic allies, most notably in the transatlantic context, due to conflicting views on how to protect citizens fundamental rights to privacy and free expression. In a signal of how serious this rift has become, when Germany served as President of the Council of the European Union last year, it advocated for greater European digital sovereignty, particularly vis-a-vis the U.S. and American-based platforms – an effort the country has continued to spearhead. In 2020, the European Court of Justice struck down the US-EU “Privacy Shield” data sharing arrangement negotiated during the Obama administration on fundamental rights grounds, putting transatlantic digital trade at risk.

These divisions have not only harmed the transatlantic relationship but also eroded confidence in the feasibility of adhering to human rights in digitized society across the democratic world. It will be impossible to protect a democratic vision of connected society if democracies themselves cannot figure out how to simultaneously adhere to human rights principles and protect against the risks associated with digital technology. Reconciling these divisions must be a focal point at the Summit.

The Digital Authoritarian Challenge to Democracy

Finally, and perhaps most importantly, digital technologies have become critical tools for authoritarian governments, particularly China and Russia, to solidify control at home and undermine democracy abroad. China is now modeling applications of digital technology for significantly enhanced forms of domestic repression:  ubiquitous surveillance, algorithmic filtering of information and promotion of propaganda, as well as AI-based evaluation of citizens’ economic and social reputations.

In contrast to many democracies, China recognized very early that dominance in technology translates into power of all kinds: economic, military, geopolitical, and normative. Massive investment in and export of emerging technologies, such as 5G, AI, and facial recognition, have yielded diplomatic leverage and global influence. In particular, China’s export of information infrastructure, which is embedded with the PRC’s authoritarian values, will provide leverage over governments around the world for decades to come.

In addition, China has dramatically ramped up its representation in multilateral and multistakeholder arenas where technology standards or applications are addressed. China holds the Secretary General role at the UN International Telecommunication Union (ITU), has inserted itself much more actively in the UN processes related to ICT and international security (such as the GGE and OWEG,) and has flooded multistakeholder processes (like the IEEE initiative on ethically aligned design of autonomous and intelligent systems). China also has become a force at the UN Human Rights Council, where it has garnered rhetorical support for its use of technology against endangered Uyghur minorities in Xinjiang and democratic activists in Hong Kong.

At a more conceptual level, China has advanced its version of “cyber sovereignty,” a notion antithetical to the open, global internet. This concept has been used to support lack of reciprocity in access to the Chinese consumer-facing market and to justify bans on non-Chinese information platforms such as Google, Facebook, and Twitter. Cyber sovereignty also serves as an updated version of the basic authoritarian stance rejecting external human rights criticisms of what happens within sovereign borders. This comprehensive “techno or digital authoritarian” model, with its promise of control through data and technology and its rejection of external normative critique, could quickly become the preferred global model.

II. The Summit Technology Agenda

A primary aspiration for Summit participants should be to rally the world around a compelling democratic approach to governance of digitized society and a shared strategy to combat the digital authoritarian model. To do this, progress must be made on five fronts:

Democracies Must Get their Own Tech Policy “Houses” in Order

Building a stronger model of democratic governance of digitized society must start at home. Governments should be expected to come to the Summit prepared to discuss how their own use and regulation of technology is consistent with core democratic values and human rights. Democratic policies related to technology need not be homogeneous, but they do need to be aligned and consistent with international human rights law and principles. Crafting harmonious, values-driven technology governance regimes should be the goal.

Three priority areas for domestic policy progress:

1. Enacting national regulation to protect privacy and personal data.
2. Enacting national regulation mandating transparency and accountability mechanisms for private sector information platforms.
3. Establishing government-wide due-diligence processes to assess human rights- impacts of government use and regulation of data and technology.

To Win the Values Battle, Democracies Must Win the Technology Battle

Second, democracies need to recognize that leadership on democratic values is inextricably linked to leadership on technology. In digitized society, global normative and diplomatic influence will stem, in substantial part, from dominance in technology. Simply put, values are embedded in technologies. The ability to shape evolving norms on legitimate applications of emerging technologies will rest with those who lead in development of the technologies themselves. To meet the challenge posed by China, democracies need to band together in developing a strategic technology investment plan.

Priority areas for joint strategic planning and investment in critical technologies include semiconductor design and manufacturing, 5G, AI and quantum computing.

Technological Transformation Necessitates Governance Innovation

Third, creative governance innovations are needed to meet the digital context in which we now live. The inherently global, transborder nature of the internet and digital technology requires new thinking about the role of sovereign states, legal interoperability, democratic accountability, and private sector responsibility for extraterritorial effects of data and technology. Private sector technology companies already play “governance” roles with respect to their own platforms, with substantial effects on privacy, security, and free expression. Part of the Summit should be dedicated to the evolving roles and responsibilities of the technology sector in protecting democracy and human rights.

Priority should be placed on governance innovation at three levels:

1. Multilateral mechanisms: that facilitate more strategic coordination in cyber diplomacy, to coordinate technology investments, as well as to resolve differences over protection of fundamental rights in the digital context;
2. Multistakeholder processes: that empower civil society actors to engage with governments and the private sector and build new forms of “democratic accountability” for a global digital governance context; and
3. Private Sector independent oversight mechanism: that provide transparency and accountability to users and to citizens in the societies in which they operate.

Democracies Must Band Together To Win the Battle for the Soul of 21st Century Digital Society

Summit participants must recognize that we are in a geopolitical battle over the values and governance model that will dominate in digitized societies. Competition from China’s digital authoritarian model constitutes an existential threat, not just to the economic and national security of democracies, but to our open societies and values-based vision for the internet. Without more concerted leadership anchored in democratic values, digital technologies will increasingly become a means for authoritarians to assert greater control over their citizens and to undermine freedom worldwide.

Priority should be placed on international diplomacy with respect to:

1. Tech standards and interoperability protocols;
2. Cyber norms related to international peace and security;
3. Human rights assessment of technology applications; and
4. Export control regimes for repressive applications of technology.

Democracies Need to Reclaim Digital Technology for Citizens and Humanity

If democracies hope to win the narrative battle with authoritarians over whether certain forms of digital technology and democracy go together, they will need to demonstrate an ability to deploy technology to solve societal problems, not just protect against downside risks. Now is the time to restore a positive vision of what digital technology can do to serve humanity.

The Summit should showcase and seek investment in tech innovations and applications that:

1. Make governments more efficient, fair, transparent and responsive;
2. Enhance citizens’ digital security and support civic engagement;
3. Promote digital inclusion and reduce economic inequality;
4. Secure the rights to equal protection and non-discrimination; and
5. Support the Sustainable Development Goals and solve the world’s most intractable problems.

III. Solidifying a Vision of Democratic Digital Society

The future of democracy depends on the ability of democratic governments to overcome the challenges of the digital age. The Summit technology agenda must provide a compelling vision of how to win the technology battle, the security battle, the normative battle, and the economic battle, all simultaneously. Democracies can win this fight only if they rally together and recognize what is at stake for their citizens and the global order. The strategic threat we face should provide motivation for democracies to transcend their differences, to recognize their shared interests and to step up to their responsibility to bring democratic, human rights-based governance into the 21st century.

Image: Getty

 

Featured Articles

The Digital Technology Agenda at the Summit for Democracy

by

Corruption Is a National Security Threat. The CROOK Act Is a Smart Way to Fight It.

by and

The Fight Against Kleptocracy Should Look Beyond the West

by

A Dozen Experts with Questions Congress Should Ask the Tech CEOs — On Disinformation and Extremism

by and

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (March 13-19)

by

Is There a New Era for Human Rights on the Horizon?

by and

Pluses and Minuses of Pelosi’s Draft Jan. 6 Commission Proposal

by and

The Fight for Marib Threatens Millions of Lives in Yemen

by

Safeguarding Democracy Among Eastern Europe’s Three Seas

by and

In India, US Defense Secretary Austin Must Not Overlook Its Democratic Decline

by and

It’s Never Too Late to Say “I’m Sorry”: Sovereign Apologies Over the Years

by and

Legally Sliding into War

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (March 6-12)

by

Litigation Tracker: Pending Criminal and Civil Cases Against Donald Trump

by , and

Making Inclusive Uniform Service More Resilient through Congressional Support

by and

The Global Fragility Act Could Give US Assistance and Diplomacy a New Start for Countries in Conflict

by

Why Reconciling Domestic and Global Human Rights Policy Is a US National Security Imperative

by

Germany’s Positions on International Law in Cyberspace Part II

by

Iraq’s Legal Responsibility for Militia Attacks on U.S. Forces: Paths Forward

by

El Salvador Needs to Stop Prosecuting Obstetric Emergencies as Homicides

by

“Red Lines” in Beirut Blast Investigation: How Exactly Lebanese Politicians Escape Accountability

by and

Germany’s Positions on International Law in Cyberspace Part I

by

Litigation Tracker: Major Decisions Facing the Biden Administration

by , , , and

Taking Gender Into Account to Better Confront New Security Threats

by and

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Feb 27-March 5)

by

Knowns and Unknowns of US Syria Strike: Looming Int’l and Domestic Law Issues

by

China’s Military Tech Ambitions – What’s the U.S.- EU Gameplan?

by

Biden’s Drone Policy Review: Recommendations for a Reset

by

Principles for a 2021 Authorization for Use of Military Force

by , , and

Just Security Obtains Overseas Troop Counts That the Pentagon Concealed from the Public

by , , and

Upcoming Cases Provide Opportunities to Reassess the Application of the Due Process Clause at Guantanamo

by

The “Khashoggi Ban” and What It Does and Doesn’t Mean

by , and

Protecting the Information Space in Times of Armed Conflict

by and

What We Can Learn from Global Policy About Preventing Domestic Extremism?

by

Put Yemen’s Civil Society – and Accountability — at the Center of the Push for Peace

by and

Letting Diplomacy Lead US Counterterrorism: What Would That Look Like?

by

Legal Questions (and Some Answers) Concerning the U.S. Military Strike in Syria

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Feb 14-26)

by

How Biden, Congress, and US Business and Civic Leaders Can Deliver Justice for Jamal Khashoggi

by and

Biden’s First Strike and the International Law of Self-Defense

by

Telegram: A Growing Social Media Refuge, for Good and Ill

by

Is Climate Change a National Emergency?

by

Biden Risks Playing into the Hands of Iranian Hardliners

by

UN Security Council Won’t Respond to Myanmar’s Coup, But the General Assembly Can

by

How a January 6 Commission Can Succeed: What Empirical Research Tells Us

by

Trump’s War Powers Legacy and Questions for Biden

by

Unpacking Biden Administration vs. Congressional Tension in the McGahn Case

by

Families in the Crosshairs of National Security

by and

Lessons from the 9/11 Commission

by

Oversight Board’s First Rulings Show Facebook’s Rules Are a Mess

by and

Facebook’s Unconscionable Action in Australia – and What It Means for the Rest of the World

by

US Can Restore Leadership on Human Rights by Promoting Accountability in Sri Lanka

by and

Comparison of (Similar) Republican and Democratic Draft Legislation on Jan. 6 Commission

by and

Leaving the War in Yemen: The Mostly Good, the Bad, and the Muddled

by

Their Fourteenth Amendment, Section 3 and Ours

by

In Their Own Words: The 43 Republicans’ Explanations of Their Votes Not to Convict Trump in Impeachment Trial

by and

Former UN High Commissioner Pillay Says It’s Time for the Human Rights Council to Act on Sri Lanka

by

Biden Paused Trump’s WeChat and TikTok Bans: Now What?

by

Avoiding Collateral Damage on the Battlefield

by , and

#StopTheSteal: Timeline of Social Media and Extremist Activities Leading to 1/6 Insurrection

by

Uganda’s Museveni Secured His Sixth Term in Office: What the International Community Can Do Now

by and

A Key Step in Preventing a Future SolarWinds

by

Diplomats, Top Experts’ Reactions to Biden Foreign Policy Speech

by

Movie at the Ellipse: A Study in Fascist Propaganda

by

Congress Now Has More Power to Shed Light on Trump’s Abuses of Power

by and

Why Guantánamo Detainees Should Have Access to COVID Vaccines Part I: Law of Armed Conflict and Good Policy

by , and

If the US Wants to Push Back on Authoritarian Agendas at the UN, Get Counterterrorism Right

by and

New Aid for Israeli-Palestinian Peacebuilding Aims at Issues Underlying Security

by

NATO and the Nuclear Weapons Ban Treaty: Options for the Biden Administration

by

How to Fix the U.S. Litigation Position in Key Pending Cases

by and

De-platforming Is a Fix, But Only a Short-Term One

by

Transforming the US Human Rights Report to Reflect Gender Rights — and Security

by and

UPDATE: Gaps in Trump’s Pardons Apply to Bannon Criminal Charges As Well

by

The Demise of Arms Control Extends Far Beyond Nuclear Weapons

by and

Shifting Contours, But the Same Solution: Swiftly Returning to the Iran Nuclear Deal

by

De-platforming Following Capitol Insurrection Highlights Global Inequities Behind Content Moderation

by

US Human Rights Policy: How to Really Build Back Better

by and

MLK Believed “No Justice, No Peace”

by

Ousted Autocratic Presidents and Their Backers in the Legislative Branch

by

December Brought Harbingers of the Regulation Social Media Companies Could Soon Face

by

Incitement Timeline: Year of Trump’s Actions Leading to the Attack on the Capitol

by , and

How New Congress Can Shine Light on Trump Era and Persisting Abuses

by

The Promises of FOIA in 2021: A Ready Pathway to Accountability

by

Please Support Just Security With a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

SolarWinds as a Constitutive Moment: A New Agenda for the International Law of Intelligence

by

Pardongate 2.0: Prosecutors and Congress Investigated Clinton’s Pardons. The Same Should Happen to Trump.

by and

Shifting Norms About Secretary of Defense Has Long-Term Consequences: On the Austin Nomination

by , and

Top Expert Backgrounder: Russia’s SolarWinds Operation and International Law

by

Pandemic Consequences: The Acceleration of Confrontational Politics

by and

Beyond the ICC: Repositioning the Core of International Accountability

by , , and

Reviving the US Commitment to Women’s Rights and Gender Equality: The UN Commission on the Status of Women

by and

We Can’t “Look Forward” on the Trump Administration’s Abuses

by

The UDHR, Digital Authoritarianism, and Human Rights after Trump

by and

New Zealand Pushes the Dialogue on International Cyber Law Forward

by

Global Kleptocracy as an American Problem

by and

The Need for More Chris Stevenses

by , and

Data and Democracy: Three Things the Biden-Harris Administration Should Do to Tackle Big Tech

by

How I Came to Support the Treaty Prohibiting Nuclear Weapons

by

Revisiting the Office of Legal Counsel’s Override Opinion

by

Nestlé & Cargill v. Doe: Introduction to a Symposium

by and

A Landmark Report on Starvation as a Method of Warfare

by

COVID-19 and International Law Series: Introduction

by , , and

A Letter to President-Elect Biden on Restoring Relations with the Intelligence Community

by and

Turning the Page: A Biden Presidency and the Role for Us

by , and

Good Governance Paper No. 19: The Criminal Legal System — Toward a Paradigm Shift

by

Good Governance Paper No. 18: Reforming Emergency Powers

by

Good Governance Paper No. 14: War Powers Reform

by and

The Necessity of Enforcing Humanitarian Law and Human Rights in the Context of Counterterrorism

by

Good Governance Paper No. 8: How to Strengthen Oversight by Congress

by and

A Transatlantic Plan for Racial Equity and Justice

by , and

The President and Immigration Law Series: Reflections on the Future of American Immigration Policy

by and

A Blueprint for the Future: The CIA in 2021 and Beyond

by and

The President and Immigration Law: The Danger and Promise of Presidential Power

by

App Stores as Back-Doors for Government Regulation of End-to-End Encryption

by

The Good Governance Papers: An Introduction

by , , and

Prosecuting the ISIS “Beatles:” A testament to dedicated US government professionalism

by

Ten Quick Takeaways from the New York Times’ Bombshell Article on Trump’s Tax Returns

by

An Enduring Impasse on Autonomous Weapons

by

On 9/11, Interrogating the Assumptions that Undergird the “Forever War”

by

9/11’s Long Shadow: What’s at Stake in Afghanistan

by

QAnon is a Nazi Cult, Rebranded

by

Supreme Court’s Trump v. Mazars Ruling Gave Attorney-Client Privilege a Boost in Congress

by

Immigration Maximalism at the Supreme Court

by and

The Second Oxford Statement on International Law Protections of the Healthcare Sector During Covid-19: Safeguarding Vaccine Research

by , , , , , and

Canada’s Scattered and Uncoordinated Cyber Foreign Policy: A Call for Clarity

by , and

Beyond Color-Blind National Security Law

by

A Threat or A Warning: Russia’s Weapons Testing in Space

by and

Interview with Christof Heyns: Major New UN Comment on Right of Peaceful Assembly

by and

What Comes Next: The Aftermath of European Court’s Blow to Transatlantic Data Transfers

by

The Surprising Convergence Between Neo-Nazis and Jihadis

by

Black Security and the Conundrum of Policing

by

Racing National Security: Introduction to the Just Security Symposium

by

Mexico’s Priorities as an Elected Member to the Security Council for 2021-2022

by and

A Solution in Search of a Problem: The Dangerous Invalidity of Divesting Military Commanders of Disposition Authority for Military Criminal Offenses

by , and

A Rejoinder to China’s Response to UN Human Rights Experts

by

The United Nations Charter at 75: Between Force and Self-Defense — Part Two

by

How Inter-State Procedures in Human Rights Treaties Can Support the Black Lives Matter Movement

by

The United States’ Racial Justice Problem Is Also an International Human Rights Law Problem

by

Jurisdiction at Guantanamo: The Case of Long-Term Complicity

by

Oxford Statement on the International Law Protections Against Cyber Operations Targeting the Health Care Sector

by , , and

Turkey Opened the Door to the European Court of Human Rights for Syrian Victims

by

The Significance of the Supreme Court’s Opati Decision for States and Companies Sued for Terrorism in U.S. Courts

by

The Importance of New Statements on Sovereignty in Cyberspace by Austria, the Czech Republic and United States

by

The Perils of Hyping Pandemic Response as a National Security Issue

by and

Top Experts Analyze Inspector General Report Finding Problems in FBI Surveillance

by , , and

What Counts As Sufficient Transparency on Civilian Casualties in Somalia

by

WhatsApp v. NSO Group: State Immunity and Cyber Spying

by and

Deepfakes 2.0: The New Era of “Truth Decay”

by and

Lawsuit Against Fox News Over Coronavirus Coverage: Can It Succeed? Should It?

by

Don’t Bother Suing China for Coronavirus

by

COVID-19 Shows How the U.S. Got National Security Wrong

by

A Chance to Fix FISA

by

The Defense Department’s Measured Take on International Law in Cyberspace

by

Punching on the Edges of the Grey Zone: Iranian Cyber Threats and State Cyber Responses

by

Confronting Russia’s Role in Transnational White Supremacist Extremism

by and

International Criminal Court and the Question of Palestine’s Statehood: Part II

by

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO? It’s Legally Possible, Whether or Not Politically Prudent

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Ambassador (ret.) Eileen Donahoe

Eileen Donahoe (@EileenDonahoe) is Executive Director, Stanford Global Digital Policy Incubator. She served as the first U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva.

Read these related stories next:

Aerial view of the financial centre of Panama City taken on April 25, 2019. Areas with tress and shorter buildings are nestled between the skyscrapers.

The Fight Against Kleptocracy Should Look Beyond the West

March 22, 2021 by

Facebook co-founder, Chairman and CEO Mark Zuckerberg departs after testifying before a combined Senate Judiciary and Commerce committee hearing in the Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill April 10, 2018 in Washington, DC.

A Dozen Experts with Questions Congress Should Ask the Tech CEOs — On Disinformation and Extremism

March 20, 2021 by and

Two side by side photographs. The first shows China's President Xi Jinping shaking hands with Czech Republic's President Milos Zeman. The second shows Serbia’s President Aleksandar Vucic and China’s President Xi Jinping walking side by side. Both images have the corresponding country flags lined in a row behind them.

The Noxious Nexus of Money and Politics Takes Another Turn in Central and Southeastern Europe

March 18, 2021 by and

Jean-Claude Juncker, President of the European Commission and representatives of the Three Seas Initiative (3SI or TSI) takes part in a TSI Summit, on September 18, 2018 at the Cotroceni Palace, the Romanian Presidency headquarters in Bucharest. Delegates sit around a large round table, and press can be seen taking photos and video behind many of the delegates.

Safeguarding Democracy Among Eastern Europe’s Three Seas

March 17, 2021 by and

Farmers in India protest against new harmful farming laws while Indian paramilitary soldiers watch them behind barricades on December 13, 2020 at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border in Ghaziabad, India.

In India, US Defense Secretary Austin Must Not Overlook Its Democratic Decline

March 16, 2021 by and

People pay tribute by laying flowers and lighting candles next to dried blood at the spot where Chit Min Thu, 25, was killed in clashes on March 11, 2021 in Yangon, Myanmar. Bricks are laid among the flowers and a few people wear or carry hard hats. Everyone wears face maks.

National Security Last Week at the United Nations (March 5-12)

March 12, 2021 by

President Jovenel Moise sits at the Presidential Palace during an interview with AFP in Port-au-Prince, October 22, 2019.

In Haiti’s Political Crisis, US Should Support Democracy and Human Rights

March 11, 2021 by and

A graphic illustration of Germany with a triangular grid pattern symbolizing virtual connections.

Germany’s Positions on International Law in Cyberspace Part II

March 10, 2021 by

A phone show the Garmin Connect software with an error message that reads, “Server Maintenance: Sorry, we are down for maintenance. Check back shortly.” and “We are currently experiencing an outage that affects Garmin.com and Garmin Connect. This outage also affects our call centers, and we are currently unable to receive any calls, emails, or online chats. We are working to resolve this issue as quickly as possible and apologize for this inconvenience.” A watch that is clearly not working and has a dark screen is shown next to the phone with these messages.

Germany’s Positions on International Law in Cyberspace Part I

March 9, 2021 by

A view of three speakers on videochat during the Munich Security Conference (MSC) Special Edition: "Beyond Westlessness: Renewing Transatlantic Cooperation, Meeting Global Challenges". A person stands near a podium in front of the screen projector looking at the speakers on screen.

China’s Military Tech Ambitions – What’s the U.S.- EU Gameplan?

March 5, 2021 by

A AFP journalist views a video on January 25, 2019, manipulated with artificial intelligence to potentially deceive viewers, or "deepfake" at his newsdesk in Washington, DC.

Protecting the Information Space in Times of Armed Conflict

March 3, 2021 by and

An activist of Vesna (Spring) youth movement fills a bag with two thousand paper planes, as a symbol of Telegram, during a flash-mob near the Roskomnadzor building in Saint Petersburg on April 13, 2018, as they protest against the blocking of the popular messaging app "Telegram" in Russia, after it refused to give state security services access to private conversations.

Telegram: A Growing Social Media Refuge, for Good and Ill

February 26, 2021 by