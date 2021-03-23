The Failure to Police White Nationalism is a Feature, Not a Bug of American Policing

by

March 23, 2021

In the wake of the Capitol insurrection, Congressional leaders vowed to launch a comprehensive investigation into the security breakdowns that led to the breach of the Capitol. As part of this probe, Yoganana Pittman, the acting chief of the Capitol Police, testified before the House Appropriations Committee about her agency’s response to the Capitol insurrection. In what the New York Times calls one of the “fullest accounts to date,” Pittman acknowledged what many of us had suspected: law enforcement agencies tasked with protecting the Capitol were aware that armed “militia groups and white supremacists organizations would be attending” and that there was a “strong potential for violence.” Nevertheless, the Department rejected requests for additional support to protect the Capitol and lawmakers tasked with the certification of Joe Biden’s electoral college victory.  As a result this deliberate under-response, Pittman testified that the members of the Department were “no match for the tens of thousands of insurrectionists (many armed) attacking the Capitol and refusing to comply with lawful orders” and therefore “failed to meet its own high standards.”

Indeed, the “failures” described by Pittman allowed thousands of angry Trump supporters, inflamed by Donald Trump’s false claims of a “rigged” election, to easily overwhelm Capitol Police forces. With little resistance, hundreds of white people waving confederate flags, wearing MAGA hats and t-shirts with Nazi iconography, broke windows, battered doors, stole property, and assaulted police. In all, it took nearly five hours for the insurrectionists to be removed from the Capitol and for the Joint Session of Congress to resume its duties. When the smoke cleared, the insurrectionists failed to prevent the certification of Biden’s electoral college victory, but they succeeded in turning the usually staid Capitol into a crime scene. The admitted failures of the Capitol Police left five dead and confidence in American democracy shaken.

The United States Has A Long History of Police Failure to Confront White Nationalist Violence

While Pittman’s candid admission of law enforcement’s failures on Jan. 6 might have been a refreshing change from a system allergic to accountability and truth, it would be a mistake to frame the failures she described as an aberration in policing practices. Rather, the underpolicing of white racial violence and white supremacy is a foundational component of policing in the United States. Indeed, slave patrols, which used violence to suppress and control the movements of enslaved populations for the benefit of plantation-owning whites, were “one of the earliest and most prolific forms of early policing in the South.” Slave patrols relied on whites of all stripes to maintain control over enslaved people as a means to preserve “law and order” in the South and thus to maintain a fraught peace in a nation grappling with the expansion of slavery.

Following the Civil War, cities moved to professionalize their police forces. The newly created police forces, however, had a similar role to the slave patrols that preceded them: enforcement of formal and informal racial boundaries. Police, however, did not do this work alone. Instead, they relied upon or tolerated racial violence in order to maintain white supremacy as a “way of life.” In other words, white racial violence was not antithetical to policing, it was a tactic of policing.

In 1919, for example, the nation’s capital was once again under siege by an angry white mob under circumstances strikingly similar to today, as the United States was grappling with a global pandemic, economic instability and a white supremacist sympathizer in the White House. Motivated by conspiracy theories and fears that “their country” was being threatened by increased Black participation in American political and economic life, the mob attacked Black people, particularly World War I veterans, leaving death and destruction in its wake. The mob was aided and abetted by the police, who at best, stood by as carnage unfolded, and at worst, joined in the violence. Only after the White House reluctantly deployed the National Guard did the siege come to an end. When the dust settled, many were left dead and few were arrested. Perhaps emboldened in significant part by the immunity granted to the white mob in D.C., white terrorism exploded across the country, spreading to over 25 cities.

The law enforcement responses – or lack thereof – to the Capitol insurrection of 2021 and the Capitol Race Riots of 1919 are not isolated incidents. Instead, they represent a continuity in law enforcement’s symbiotic relationship with white supremacist terror. Indeed, white violence enables the United States, which historically conflated whiteness and citizenship, to maintain its racial equilibrium in the face of shifting demographic, political and economic realities without direct state intervention. White nationalist groups compliment the role that police have traditionally played in regulating Black communities from slavery to Jim Crow to the present. Of course, enforcing racist laws and systems is no longer the explicit charge of law enforcement entities, but the imprint of these origins on law enforcement strategies, culture and practice persists.

Indeed, recent events at the Capitol and elsewhere exemplify the old adage “the more things change the more they stay the same.” Police were criticized for their “failures” in the wake of the chaos and violence that occurred during the “Unite the Right” march in Charlottesville, Virginia.  Officers in Kenosha, Wisconsin thanked armed white militia members for their assistance in controlling protests of police violence. Police officers across the country showed extraordinary restraint in the face of angry white protests against pandemic lockdowns and mask mandates. White militia groups openly “patrol” the southern U.S. border, kidnapping and abusing migrants, in plain view of ICE agents.

Not only do police often protect or turn a blind eye to white nationalist groups, numerous reports have found that an alarming number of police officers are themselves members of white nationalist groups. The FBI  has identified “active links” between white supremacists and law enforcement officers. The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department, the agency that I help to oversee, has a long-standing problem with white supremacist gangs in their ranks. The Washington Post reports that “[m]ore than a dozen off-duty law enforcement officers were allegedly part of the Jan. 6 mob and are under investigation.” The Post also found that “[a]t least a dozen Capitol Police officers are also under investigation for possibly playing a role in the rioting by assisting or encouraging the mob.” Clearly, the ties that bind the police to white nationalists remain intact.

Repression of Black-led Freedom Movements

The flip side to law enforcement’s history of collaboration and protection of white nationalist elements is its consistent use of violence to repress Black communities and Black-led freedom movements. Like the slave patrols that preceded them, modern police departments often serve a racialized “social control” function when it comes to Black communities, particularly when Black communities organize to demand justice. Instead of being treated like citizens expressing their First Amendment rights, Black protesters are perceived as threats to “law and order” and treated as such.

American history is replete with examples of police violently suppressing movements that challenge the subordinate status of Black people in America: On “Bloody Sunday,” police attacked peaceful protesters, including Martin Luther King, Jr. and John Lewis, on the Edmund Pettis Bridge for doing nothing more than demanding the right to vote. Birmingham police blasted Black children marching to end segregation with firehoses. In Oakland and elsewhere, police opened fire on the headquarters of the Black Panther Party for Self Defense. In Philadelphia, police bombed the building that housed members of a Black radical collective called MOVE. These movements did not advocate for the overthrow of the U.S. government. They did not seek to restrict liberty and justice to the few, instead pressing for “liberty and justice for all.” These movements called for the recognition of the human rights and inherent dignity of all people. And for these simple demands they were beaten, arrested and, in some cases, killed by police.

The violent policing of Black movements did not end with the assault on civil rights and Black radical movements of the 1960s. The Movement for Black Lives and protests associated with it have become the latest target for state repression. Indeed, there were no “failures” to mobilize law enforcement resources in the face of peaceful Black Lives Matter protests that took place in Washington D.C. just six months before the Capitol insurrection. In response to the protests over the police killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and others, 16 law enforcement agencies were deployed to the Capitol. In a show of force, law enforcement officers dressed in riot gear, wielded batons, carried shields, and fired tear gas and rubber bullets at unarmed peaceful protesters. National Guard tanks patrolled the city, while nearly two miles of fencing and concrete barriers were erected around the White House, forming what the Washington Post called a “gigantic metal cocoon.”  Former President Trump, in contrast to his encouragement of white insurrectionists, declared himself the president of “law and order” and threatened to deploy military force to put down the protests.

Where Do We Go From Here?

In the wake of the Capitol insurrection, the Biden administration has directed federal law enforcement agencies to examine the threat posed by “domestic violent extremism” in the United States. Many commentators, however, have argued that these steps do not go far enough and instead have called for legislation to target white supremacist groups. A columnist for the New York Times recently argued that “[t]he administration should look to pass a bill similar to the now pending Transnational White Supremacist Extremism Review Act that seeks to direct the intelligence community to develop and disseminate a threat assessment on violent white-supremacist groups operating overseas, some of which may have connections to U.S.-based extremists.”

Expanding the powers of federal law enforcement under the guise of “rooting out extremism” will likely result in another failed effort to curb white nationalism. Why? Legislation targeting white extremism will rely upon the same law enforcement entities that maintain and support white supremacy. Moreover, legislation will not alter the ways in which law enforcement has been complicit in the preservation and promotion of white nationalism in the United States, including within their own ranks.

Given America’s history of racialized policing, federal initiatives targeting “domestic extremism” are likely be used to expand the surveillance and criminalization of Black and Muslim communities. Indeed, the Department of Justice under former President Trump already took steps in this direction by creating a designation for “Black Identity Extremists.” In an interview with the Daily Beast, Representative Illhan Omar similarly cautioned against new legislation targeting domestic extremism: “We should not lose sight of our disgust at the double standards employed against white protesters and Black ones, or against Muslims and non-Muslims . . . . But at the same time, we must resist the very human desire for revenge—to simply see the tools that have oppressed Black and Brown people expanded.”

This country must get to the core of the twin problems of white nationalism and discriminatory policing. In order to do so, we must reckon with the ways in which our institutions, particularly policing, are rooted in white supremacy. This country must fundamentally rethink the role that policing plays in our society in light of its historical association with white nationalism and racial exclusion by reckoning with the racialized history of policing, reducing our reliance on police, diverting funding from police to vital public programs, and ensuring accountability for law enforcement entities that engage in wrongdoing. If we do not undertake these steps, law enforcement’s history of “failure” in policing white nationalism will repeat itself, again. 

Featured Articles

Corruption Is a National Security Threat. The CROOK Act Is a Smart Way to Fight It.

by and

The Fight Against Kleptocracy Should Look Beyond the West

by

A Dozen Experts with Questions Congress Should Ask the Tech CEOs — On Disinformation and Extremism

by and

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (March 13-19)

by

Is There a New Era for Human Rights on the Horizon?

by and

Pluses and Minuses of Pelosi’s Draft Jan. 6 Commission Proposal

by and

The Fight for Marib Threatens Millions of Lives in Yemen

by

Safeguarding Democracy Among Eastern Europe’s Three Seas

by and

In India, US Defense Secretary Austin Must Not Overlook Its Democratic Decline

by and

It’s Never Too Late to Say “I’m Sorry”: Sovereign Apologies Over the Years

by and

Legally Sliding into War

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (March 6-12)

by

Litigation Tracker: Pending Criminal and Civil Cases Against Donald Trump

by , and

Making Inclusive Uniform Service More Resilient through Congressional Support

by and

The Global Fragility Act Could Give US Assistance and Diplomacy a New Start for Countries in Conflict

by

Why Reconciling Domestic and Global Human Rights Policy Is a US National Security Imperative

by

Germany’s Positions on International Law in Cyberspace Part II

by

Iraq’s Legal Responsibility for Militia Attacks on U.S. Forces: Paths Forward

by

El Salvador Needs to Stop Prosecuting Obstetric Emergencies as Homicides

by

“Red Lines” in Beirut Blast Investigation: How Exactly Lebanese Politicians Escape Accountability

by and

Germany’s Positions on International Law in Cyberspace Part I

by

Litigation Tracker: Major Decisions Facing the Biden Administration

by , , , and

Taking Gender Into Account to Better Confront New Security Threats

by and

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Feb 27-March 5)

by

Knowns and Unknowns of US Syria Strike: Looming Int’l and Domestic Law Issues

by

China’s Military Tech Ambitions – What’s the U.S.- EU Gameplan?

by

Biden’s Drone Policy Review: Recommendations for a Reset

by

Principles for a 2021 Authorization for Use of Military Force

by , , and

Just Security Obtains Overseas Troop Counts That the Pentagon Concealed from the Public

by , , and

Upcoming Cases Provide Opportunities to Reassess the Application of the Due Process Clause at Guantanamo

by

The “Khashoggi Ban” and What It Does and Doesn’t Mean

by , and

Protecting the Information Space in Times of Armed Conflict

by and

What We Can Learn from Global Policy About Preventing Domestic Extremism?

by

Put Yemen’s Civil Society – and Accountability — at the Center of the Push for Peace

by and

Letting Diplomacy Lead US Counterterrorism: What Would That Look Like?

by

Legal Questions (and Some Answers) Concerning the U.S. Military Strike in Syria

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Feb 14-26)

by

How Biden, Congress, and US Business and Civic Leaders Can Deliver Justice for Jamal Khashoggi

by and

Biden’s First Strike and the International Law of Self-Defense

by

Telegram: A Growing Social Media Refuge, for Good and Ill

by

Is Climate Change a National Emergency?

by

Biden Risks Playing into the Hands of Iranian Hardliners

by

UN Security Council Won’t Respond to Myanmar’s Coup, But the General Assembly Can

by

How a January 6 Commission Can Succeed: What Empirical Research Tells Us

by

Trump’s War Powers Legacy and Questions for Biden

by

Unpacking Biden Administration vs. Congressional Tension in the McGahn Case

by

Families in the Crosshairs of National Security

by and

Lessons from the 9/11 Commission

by

Oversight Board’s First Rulings Show Facebook’s Rules Are a Mess

by and

Facebook’s Unconscionable Action in Australia – and What It Means for the Rest of the World

by

US Can Restore Leadership on Human Rights by Promoting Accountability in Sri Lanka

by and

Comparison of (Similar) Republican and Democratic Draft Legislation on Jan. 6 Commission

by and

Leaving the War in Yemen: The Mostly Good, the Bad, and the Muddled

by

Their Fourteenth Amendment, Section 3 and Ours

by

In Their Own Words: The 43 Republicans’ Explanations of Their Votes Not to Convict Trump in Impeachment Trial

by and

Former UN High Commissioner Pillay Says It’s Time for the Human Rights Council to Act on Sri Lanka

by

Biden Paused Trump’s WeChat and TikTok Bans: Now What?

by

Avoiding Collateral Damage on the Battlefield

by , and

#StopTheSteal: Timeline of Social Media and Extremist Activities Leading to 1/6 Insurrection

by

Uganda’s Museveni Secured His Sixth Term in Office: What the International Community Can Do Now

by and

A Key Step in Preventing a Future SolarWinds

by

Diplomats, Top Experts’ Reactions to Biden Foreign Policy Speech

by

Movie at the Ellipse: A Study in Fascist Propaganda

by

Congress Now Has More Power to Shed Light on Trump’s Abuses of Power

by and

Why Guantánamo Detainees Should Have Access to COVID Vaccines Part I: Law of Armed Conflict and Good Policy

by , and

If the US Wants to Push Back on Authoritarian Agendas at the UN, Get Counterterrorism Right

by and

New Aid for Israeli-Palestinian Peacebuilding Aims at Issues Underlying Security

by

NATO and the Nuclear Weapons Ban Treaty: Options for the Biden Administration

by

How to Fix the U.S. Litigation Position in Key Pending Cases

by and

De-platforming Is a Fix, But Only a Short-Term One

by

Transforming the US Human Rights Report to Reflect Gender Rights — and Security

by and

UPDATE: Gaps in Trump’s Pardons Apply to Bannon Criminal Charges As Well

by

The Demise of Arms Control Extends Far Beyond Nuclear Weapons

by and

Shifting Contours, But the Same Solution: Swiftly Returning to the Iran Nuclear Deal

by

De-platforming Following Capitol Insurrection Highlights Global Inequities Behind Content Moderation

by

US Human Rights Policy: How to Really Build Back Better

by and

MLK Believed “No Justice, No Peace”

by

Ousted Autocratic Presidents and Their Backers in the Legislative Branch

by

December Brought Harbingers of the Regulation Social Media Companies Could Soon Face

by

Incitement Timeline: Year of Trump’s Actions Leading to the Attack on the Capitol

by , and

How New Congress Can Shine Light on Trump Era and Persisting Abuses

by

The Promises of FOIA in 2021: A Ready Pathway to Accountability

by

Please Support Just Security With a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

SolarWinds as a Constitutive Moment: A New Agenda for the International Law of Intelligence

by

Pardongate 2.0: Prosecutors and Congress Investigated Clinton’s Pardons. The Same Should Happen to Trump.

by and

Shifting Norms About Secretary of Defense Has Long-Term Consequences: On the Austin Nomination

by , and

Top Expert Backgrounder: Russia’s SolarWinds Operation and International Law

by

Pandemic Consequences: The Acceleration of Confrontational Politics

by and

Beyond the ICC: Repositioning the Core of International Accountability

by , , and

Reviving the US Commitment to Women’s Rights and Gender Equality: The UN Commission on the Status of Women

by and

We Can’t “Look Forward” on the Trump Administration’s Abuses

by

The UDHR, Digital Authoritarianism, and Human Rights after Trump

by and

New Zealand Pushes the Dialogue on International Cyber Law Forward

by

Global Kleptocracy as an American Problem

by and

The Need for More Chris Stevenses

by , and

Data and Democracy: Three Things the Biden-Harris Administration Should Do to Tackle Big Tech

by

How I Came to Support the Treaty Prohibiting Nuclear Weapons

by

Revisiting the Office of Legal Counsel’s Override Opinion

by

Nestlé & Cargill v. Doe: Introduction to a Symposium

by and

A Landmark Report on Starvation as a Method of Warfare

by

COVID-19 and International Law Series: Introduction

by , , and

A Letter to President-Elect Biden on Restoring Relations with the Intelligence Community

by and

Turning the Page: A Biden Presidency and the Role for Us

by , and

Good Governance Paper No. 19: The Criminal Legal System — Toward a Paradigm Shift

by

Good Governance Paper No. 18: Reforming Emergency Powers

by

Good Governance Paper No. 14: War Powers Reform

by and

The Necessity of Enforcing Humanitarian Law and Human Rights in the Context of Counterterrorism

by

Good Governance Paper No. 8: How to Strengthen Oversight by Congress

by and

A Transatlantic Plan for Racial Equity and Justice

by , and

The President and Immigration Law Series: Reflections on the Future of American Immigration Policy

by and

A Blueprint for the Future: The CIA in 2021 and Beyond

by and

The President and Immigration Law: The Danger and Promise of Presidential Power

by

App Stores as Back-Doors for Government Regulation of End-to-End Encryption

by

The Good Governance Papers: An Introduction

by , , and

Prosecuting the ISIS “Beatles:” A testament to dedicated US government professionalism

by

Ten Quick Takeaways from the New York Times’ Bombshell Article on Trump’s Tax Returns

by

An Enduring Impasse on Autonomous Weapons

by

On 9/11, Interrogating the Assumptions that Undergird the “Forever War”

by

9/11’s Long Shadow: What’s at Stake in Afghanistan

by

QAnon is a Nazi Cult, Rebranded

by

Supreme Court’s Trump v. Mazars Ruling Gave Attorney-Client Privilege a Boost in Congress

by

Immigration Maximalism at the Supreme Court

by and

The Second Oxford Statement on International Law Protections of the Healthcare Sector During Covid-19: Safeguarding Vaccine Research

by , , , , , and

Canada’s Scattered and Uncoordinated Cyber Foreign Policy: A Call for Clarity

by , and

Beyond Color-Blind National Security Law

by

A Threat or A Warning: Russia’s Weapons Testing in Space

by and

Interview with Christof Heyns: Major New UN Comment on Right of Peaceful Assembly

by and

What Comes Next: The Aftermath of European Court’s Blow to Transatlantic Data Transfers

by

The Surprising Convergence Between Neo-Nazis and Jihadis

by

Black Security and the Conundrum of Policing

by

Racing National Security: Introduction to the Just Security Symposium

by

Mexico’s Priorities as an Elected Member to the Security Council for 2021-2022

by and

A Solution in Search of a Problem: The Dangerous Invalidity of Divesting Military Commanders of Disposition Authority for Military Criminal Offenses

by , and

A Rejoinder to China’s Response to UN Human Rights Experts

by

The United Nations Charter at 75: Between Force and Self-Defense — Part Two

by

How Inter-State Procedures in Human Rights Treaties Can Support the Black Lives Matter Movement

by

The United States’ Racial Justice Problem Is Also an International Human Rights Law Problem

by

Jurisdiction at Guantanamo: The Case of Long-Term Complicity

by

Oxford Statement on the International Law Protections Against Cyber Operations Targeting the Health Care Sector

by , , and

Turkey Opened the Door to the European Court of Human Rights for Syrian Victims

by

The Significance of the Supreme Court’s Opati Decision for States and Companies Sued for Terrorism in U.S. Courts

by

The Importance of New Statements on Sovereignty in Cyberspace by Austria, the Czech Republic and United States

by

The Perils of Hyping Pandemic Response as a National Security Issue

by and

Top Experts Analyze Inspector General Report Finding Problems in FBI Surveillance

by , , and

What Counts As Sufficient Transparency on Civilian Casualties in Somalia

by

WhatsApp v. NSO Group: State Immunity and Cyber Spying

by and

Deepfakes 2.0: The New Era of “Truth Decay”

by and

Lawsuit Against Fox News Over Coronavirus Coverage: Can It Succeed? Should It?

by

Don’t Bother Suing China for Coronavirus

by

COVID-19 Shows How the U.S. Got National Security Wrong

by

A Chance to Fix FISA

by

The Defense Department’s Measured Take on International Law in Cyberspace

by

Punching on the Edges of the Grey Zone: Iranian Cyber Threats and State Cyber Responses

by

Confronting Russia’s Role in Transnational White Supremacist Extremism

by and

International Criminal Court and the Question of Palestine’s Statehood: Part II

by

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO? It’s Legally Possible, Whether or Not Politically Prudent

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Priscilla A. Ocen

Priscilla A. Ocen (@pannocen) is a Professor of Law at Loyola Law School.

Read these related stories next:

Linda Thomas-Greenfield, new Permanent Representative of the United States of America to the United Nations, speaks to reporters after meeting with Secretary-General António Guterres.

Is There a New Era for Human Rights on the Horizon?

March 19, 2021 by and

Michael Fisher Sr. lifts his son, Michael Fisher Jr., to dunk a basketball near the Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee statue on Monument Avenue on January 15, 2021 in Richmond, Virginia. Art work, graffiti and memorials cover the racist statue and take a stand against racial injustice.

Turtle Island Project: Prose Meets Policy for Stronger U.S. National Security

March 17, 2021 by

Supporters of Trump arrive at the U.S. Capitol January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. They do not wear face masks. Many wear Trump clothing. One woman holds a sign with Rosie the Riveter reading, “Women for Trump: make America great again.”

Gender and Right-Wing Extremism in America: Why Understanding Women’s Roles is Key to Preventing Future Acts of  Domestic Terrorism

March 5, 2021 by , and

Insurgents gather in front of the U.S. Capitol Building on January 6, 2021 in Washington, DC. Many wear bright orange caps, others wear red MAGA caps and wear American flags. Most people do not wear face masks.

What We Can Learn from Global Policy About Preventing Domestic Extremism?

March 2, 2021 by

US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris arrive to lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, on January 20, 2021. They wear masks and have a military escort.

How the Biden-Harris Administration Can Advance Peace & Freedom – At Home and Abroad

February 24, 2021 by and

Protesters carry a banner during a demonstration to press for the scrapping of Special Ant-Robbery Squad (SARS) on Abuja-Keffi Expressway, Abuja, Nigeria on October 19, 2020. The banner reads, “#EndSARA #EndPoliceBrutality Stop Killing Nigerian Youth”

Policing in Nigeria and the US: When Domestic Issues and Foreign Policy Connect

February 10, 2021 by and

Trump supporters at the January 6th rally at the Ellipse. The Trump propaganda film is playing and three large screens show the top half of Trump’s face under an ominous red light. People in the crowd wave American flags and Trump 2020 flags.

Movie at the Ellipse: A Study in Fascist Propaganda

February 4, 2021 by

An insurrectionist gets very close to police officers at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021. The member of the Proud Boys wears a shirt reading “Anti-ANTIFA,” a helmet, face covering, and googles on top of the helmet. One police officer wears a face mask, but the other does not. Other insurrectionists stand behind the Proud Boys member.

The Capitol Assault and the Continuing Threat: A Podcast Conversation with Elizabeth Neumann

January 30, 2021 by

Demonstrators in Washington, DC, on June 4, 2020, raise signs as they gather at The Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial to protest the death of George Floyd, who died in police custody in Minneapolis. One sign reads, “Black Lives Matter,” and another sign reads, “I am no longer accepting the things I can not change. I am changing the things I can not accept.”

MLK Believed “No Justice, No Peace”

January 18, 2021 by

Trump speaks to supporters from The Ellipse near the White House on January 6, 2021, in Washington, D.C.

Incitement Timeline: Year of Trump’s Actions Leading to the Attack on the Capitol

January 11, 2021 by , and

U.S. Army (retired) General Lloyd Austin speaks after being formally nominated to be Secretary of the Department of Defense by U.S. President-elect Joe Biden at the Queen Theatre on December 09, 2020 in Wilmington, Delaware. Behind him is a banner with the seal of the President-Elect.

Representation at the Top: The Importance of Race in the Austin Nomination Debate

December 11, 2020 by

A road sign entering Fort Bragg going from Connecticut Avenue in Southern Pines, North Carolina, in March 2010. The sign reads, “US Army Fort Bragg Military Reservation – All persons and vehicles entering or departing this installation are subject to search.”

Trump’s Veto Threat Over Confederate-Named Bases Erodes U.S. Security and American Values

November 25, 2020 by and