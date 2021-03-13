Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (March 6-12)

Biden Administration vs. Trump Administration Litigation
- Litigation Tracker: Major Decisions Facing the Biden Administration
by Tess Bridgeman (@bridgewriter), Margaret Shields (@Maggie_Shields1), Mari Dugas (@marilisdugas), Nicholas Tonckens (@nicktonckens) and Karl Mihm
Technology and Cyberspace
- Germany’s Positions on International Law in Cyberspace Part II
by Michael Schmitt (@Schmitt_ILaw)
- Germany’s Positions on International Law in Cyberspace Part I
by Michael Schmitt (@Schmitt_ILaw)
- Intelligence Reimagined: Don’t Forget the Human Dimension in the Pursuit of Technological Solutions
by Gregory Sims
Countering Violent Extremism/Terrorism
- How Can Member States Improve the UN’s Global Counterterrorism Strategy?
by Jordan Street (@jordan_street07) and Nicholas Miller
Gender and National Security
- Taking Gender Into Account to Better Confront New Security Threats
by Anca Agachi (@AncaAgachi) and Priya Swyden (@priya_swyden)
Inclusion in the U.S. Military
- Making Inclusive Uniform Service More Resilient through Congressional Support
by Alexandra A.K. Meise (@hvlawwilltravel) and Lucas Schleusener (@OutinNatsec)
Reproductive Rights
- El Salvador Needs to Stop Prosecuting Obstetric Emergencies as Homicides
by Susan Wnukowska-Mtonga
U.S. Human Rights Policy
- In Haiti’s Political Crisis, US Should Support Democracy and Human Rights
by Pierre Esperance and Rosy Auguste Ducena (@AugusteRosy)
- Why Reconciling Domestic and Global Human Rights Policy Is a US National Security Imperative
by Maryum Saifee (@MaryumSaifee)
U.S. Foreign Policy
- The Global Fragility Act Could Give US Assistance and Diplomacy a New Start for Countries in Conflict
by Liz Hume (@Lizhume4peace)
Iranian-Backed Militia & Iraq
NATO
- Flexible Partnerships Can Help Make NATO Fit for Purpose
by Steven Keil (@stevenckeil) and Sophie Arts (@sopharts)
Lebanon
- “Red Lines” in Beirut Blast Investigation: How Exactly Lebanese Politicians Escape Accountability
by Tess Graham (@tess_e_graham) and Elena Hodges (@ElenaRHodges)
Immigration
- Removing Barriers to Family Unity for Holders of Temporary Protected Status: An Opportunity for Biden Administration
by David A. Martin
Coronavirus
- Fair Shots for All: At WTO, US Must Prioritize Vaccine Access for Lower-Income Countries Over Drug Company Profits
by Joanne Lin (@JoanneLinDC) and Deniz Yüksel (@denizyuksel130)
Military Justice
- Why We Prosecute Wartime Misconduct
by Lt. Col. (ret.) Jay Morse
Nagorno-Karabakh & Israel
- Potential Gains for Israel After Azerbaijan’s Victory in Nagorno-Karabakh
by Daniel Edelstein (@turtlestein)
Afghanistan
- International Consensus Needed for the Taliban’s “Non-Return Through Force”
by Farkhondeh Akbari (@FarkhondaAkbar)
International Criminal Court
- Decolonizing the ICC: The Situation in Palestine and Beyond
by Aeyal Gross (@AeyalGross)
United Nations
