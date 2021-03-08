Intelligence Reimagined: Don’t Forget the Human Dimension in the Pursuit of Technological Solutions

by

March 8, 2021

The transition to a new presidential administration has coincided with several thoughtful assessments on the future of U.S. intelligence that warn of an urgent need for reinvention in response to rapidly evolving circumstances and threats. For the most part, these have focused on the disruptive ramifications of new technologies — like artificial intelligence, machine learning, the internet-of-things, big data analytics, fifth-generation mobile technology, quantum computing, and synthetic biology — arguing that their emergence demands a fundamental rethinking of the country’s intelligence enterprise to exploit these developments and thwart their use against the United States. These assessments have largely been at the strategic level, touching on the full range of our complex Intelligence Community (IC), its various agencies, disciplines, and INT’s, including human intelligence (HUMINT).

This discussion of HUMINT often outlines clear challenges, such as threats posed by the increasingly pervasive use of tracking, or trackable, technologies that can be leveraged to form an exponentially more restrictive surveillance environment for those needing to operate clandestinely. Some observers point out, not without justification, that the culture of the U.S. HUMINT community has been historically resistant to adopting new technology, and to change in general. They argue that HUMINT operators, and HUMINT as a craft, will become irrelevant by failing to quickly embrace new technologies and increase the number of tech-savvy digital warriors less beholden to such “romantic” notions as believing they need to meet with their human agents in person. While these observations have merit, there is risk of their oversimplification to the detriment of the mission.

U.S. HUMINT operations could certainly benefit from an infusion of inventiveness, but the overwhelming emphasis placed on new technology leaves too much out, and arguably the most important parts. The reasoning of most recent assessments stressing technology is founded on the presumption of a “tech-driven future.” In fact, the Intelligence Community needs to cultivate not just cutting-edge technology, but human creativity and inventiveness writ large, because while mankind’s future may be technology-influenced, it is and will always be people-driven.

This is an important distinction. None other than Apple founder Steve Jobs famously conceded back in 2011 that the secret of Apple’s continuous disruptive success was not its technological prowess, but its merger of technology, liberal arts, and the humanities into the company’s DNA and its determination to tap not merely the talents of computer scientists and technologists, but “musicians, poets, artists, zoologists, and historians” as well. This suggests that a push by the IC to hire more STEM graduates is not likely to remedy its creativity and innovation deficit.

These days much is written about the impact of technology on HUMINT, but less on how human factors remain central to the application of technology to the intelligence craft beyond HUMINT. Regarding cyber threats and opportunities, for example, the IC places more emphasis on technical, hardware/software factors, such as zero-day exploits, firewalls, sniffers, scanners, and anti-virus programs, than on the “social engineering” aspects that are grounded in a sophisticated understanding of the humans who design and use these networks and the nuances of their behavior, sometimes referred to as “wetware.” As targeted networks become more technically hardened, or are detached from the world wide web altogether, it will also be more difficult to infiltrate tools, and exfiltrate the intelligence they collect, from the outside. It thus stands to reason that the requirement for cooperative-insider operations, i.e., hybrid HUMINT/cyber operations, will only grow.

Future technical operations will also remain at least partially dependent on various forms of human agency for their effective employment. Whereas some nodes of planned multimodal sensor arrays will be able to be used from stand-off distances, many intended to collect on the United States’ most menacing adversaries operating within denied areas will require closer proximity to their targets. Because of the hostile environments, achieving this proximity will likely require some form of HUMINT tradecraft.

Even aspects of open-source intelligence (OSINT) collection will occasionally require the employment of HUMINT-like practices. The availability and flow of information in authoritarian countries like Russia, China, Iran, and North Korea — the IC’s principal targets — is tightly controlled. Much information that would be open or commercially available in most other countries is off limits there. The independent investigative entity Bellingcat, for example, often held up as an example of what can be divined using open source methods, candidly admits that key elements of the data it acquires comes from leaked or pilfered datasets purchased on the black market in denied area countries using obscured payment mechanisms, and that the purveyors of this information can be, and have been, subjected to criminal prosecution in their respective countries. Thus, even open-source collection can at times involve shades of gray and the necessity for confidentiality and source protection tradecraft.

There is truth to the assertion that there is institutional resistance to change and the adoption of new technologies within the HUMINT community, but ascribing this to romanticism or some atavistic devotion to outdated traditions is an unfair caricature. The real explanation is more complex and thoughtful than is given credit for. HUMINT professionals would counter that those who advocate a broad transition to “fully digitized” recruitment and handling of human sources underappreciate a key element of HUMINT: the humans. In the authoritarian regimes that are the United States’ highest priority targets, individuals who agree to clandestine cooperation with U.S. intelligence live under a level of emotional strain that is difficult to overstate. They do so at the risk of their liberty, their lives, and sometimes those of their families. Their motivations are powerful, complex, diverse, and often dynamic. HUMINT professionals feel this most directly, and for those who have suffered the loss of an agent, the experience is searing and deeply felt at a personal level. This is the real source of the conservatism vis-a-vis technologies that are perceived to be untested. Not romanticism or a devotion to tradition, but a visceral devotion to the safety of human sources.

In the real world, some agents are comfortable with impersonal communication arrangements not requiring face-to-face meetings. In fact, some demand it. Others have a distrust of advanced technology, lack confidence in their competence to use it safely, or simply have a powerful need for human contact with their handler, who is probably the only other person they can talk to about what is likely the deepest secret of their lives. Many factors go into the calculation of the means of clandestine communication to be used with an agent. Suggesting a broad shift to virtual agent recruitment and handling based on the latest digital technology risks replacing one dogma with another.

Furthermore, reliance on new technologies to avoid personal meetings comes with its own set of dangers. Osama bin Laden escaped justice for almost a decade after 9/11 not because of his savvy use of modern technology, but because of his disciplined avoidance of it. In some clandestine HUMINT scenarios, the best solution may not be the adoption of a new technology, but an asymmetrical response that dusts off and modernizes older technologies and techniques. This is not to advocate a revival in the use of carrier pigeons and No.2 pencils, but the Intelligence Community would be wise to recognize that creativity and innovation are not solely the domain of shiny new things, and saying this does not make one a Luddite. Human sources can of course be recruited and run virtually, and we should look to expand this practice to the degree practicable, but it is unrealistic to expect that this could or should ever become the backbone of U.S. clandestine HUMINT operations.

The above is not to suggest that there is not serious room for greater imagination, innovation, and flexibility in our HUMINT practices. Ironically, the most surprising shortcoming among HUMINT operators is not their reluctance to adopt new technology, but the lack of a systematic professional grounding in advanced concepts related to human behavior, motivation, and decision-making. This is nothing short of shocking for a cadre that is in the people business–by definition. It is likely not an exaggeration to assert that the sales staffs of most large-to-mid-sized U.S. companies are more conversant than the average HUMINT case officer with the writings and concepts of such key psychology and behavioral science authorities as Viktor Frankl, Abraham Maslow, Daniel Kahneman, Richard Thaler, or Robert Cialdini. If the business of HUMINT is people, and the goal is virtuosity, this must change.

A certain rigidity has also crept into the CIA’s contemporary HUMINT doctrine regarding what constitutes HUMINT and how it should be pursued. The gold standard has always been the in-place agent. It is the most difficult to accomplish, but usually also the most valuable given the potential for a continuous stream of fresh information and the ability to task. It is HUMINT’s equivalent of cyber’s Advanced Persistent Threat (APT). Over time, however, the preference for in-place sources has evolved into a near exclusive requirement. The IC should not lose sight of the fact that historically blockbuster intelligence has also come from defectors, such as the reporting that blew the lid off Soviet technical efforts to penetrate the US Embassy in Moscow and the massive and treaty-violating Soviet/Russian biological warfare program. Critical, and sometimes chilling, reporting has also come from debriefing emigres, yet these variations of the HUMINT craft, once core pursuits, have fallen out of favor in the current orthodoxy despite their potential to fill critical intelligence gaps in an environment where it is becoming more challenging to run in-place sources in denied areas. Perhaps this is worth a fresh look in the spirit of reinvention.

As with the rest of the IC, there is indeed an urgent need for renewed imagination in the practice of the HUMINT craft. The lopsided emphasis on technology in recent assessments, however, risks an under-appreciation of the even greater need to foster an expansion of human creativity and inventiveness overall, in which new technology will play a significant but hardly exclusive role. Organizational culture should not be reduced to being thought of merely as an obstacle or enabler to the adoption of new technology; it is the thing itself, for it is the human dimension, not technology, that will be the key determinant of ultimate success in reimagining intelligence. 

Featured Articles

“Red Lines” in Beirut Blast Investigation: How Exactly Lebanese Politicians Escape Accountability

by and

Germany’s Positions on International Law in Cyberspace

by

Litigation Tracker: Major Decisions Facing the Biden Administration

by , , , and

Taking Gender Into Account to Better Confront New Security Threats

by and

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Feb 27-March 5)

by

Knowns and Unknowns of US Syria Strike: Looming Int’l and Domestic Law Issues

by

China’s Military Tech Ambitions – What’s the U.S.- EU Gameplan?

by

Biden’s Drone Policy Review: Recommendations for a Reset

by

Principles for a 2021 Authorization for Use of Military Force

by , , and

Litigation Tracker: Pending Criminal and Civil Cases Against Donald Trump

by , and

Just Security Obtains Overseas Troop Counts That the Pentagon Concealed from the Public

by , , and

Upcoming Cases Provide Opportunities to Reassess the Application of the Due Process Clause at Guantanamo

by

The “Khashoggi Ban” and What It Does and Doesn’t Mean

by , and

Protecting the Information Space in Times of Armed Conflict

by and

What We Can Learn from Global Policy About Preventing Domestic Extremism?

by

Put Yemen’s Civil Society – and Accountability — at the Center of the Push for Peace

by and

Letting Diplomacy Lead US Counterterrorism: What Would That Look Like?

by

Legal Questions (and Some Answers) Concerning the U.S. Military Strike in Syria

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Feb 14-26)

by

How Biden, Congress, and US Business and Civic Leaders Can Deliver Justice for Jamal Khashoggi

by and

Biden’s First Strike and the International Law of Self-Defense

by

Telegram: A Growing Social Media Refuge, for Good and Ill

by

Is Climate Change a National Emergency?

by

Biden Risks Playing into the Hands of Iranian Hardliners

by

UN Security Council Won’t Respond to Myanmar’s Coup, But the General Assembly Can

by

How a January 6 Commission Can Succeed: What Empirical Research Tells Us

by

Trump’s War Powers Legacy and Questions for Biden

by

Unpacking Biden Administration vs. Congressional Tension in the McGahn Case

by

Families in the Crosshairs of National Security

by and

Lessons from the 9/11 Commission

by

Oversight Board’s First Rulings Show Facebook’s Rules Are a Mess

by and

Facebook’s Unconscionable Action in Australia – and What It Means for the Rest of the World

by

US Can Restore Leadership on Human Rights by Promoting Accountability in Sri Lanka

by and

Comparison of (Similar) Republican and Democratic Draft Legislation on Jan. 6 Commission

by and

Leaving the War in Yemen: The Mostly Good, the Bad, and the Muddled

by

Their Fourteenth Amendment, Section 3 and Ours

by

In Their Own Words: The 43 Republicans’ Explanations of Their Votes Not to Convict Trump in Impeachment Trial

by and

Former UN High Commissioner Pillay Says It’s Time for the Human Rights Council to Act on Sri Lanka

by

Biden Paused Trump’s WeChat and TikTok Bans: Now What?

by

Avoiding Collateral Damage on the Battlefield

by , and

#StopTheSteal: Timeline of Social Media and Extremist Activities Leading to 1/6 Insurrection

by

Uganda’s Museveni Secured His Sixth Term in Office: What the International Community Can Do Now

by and

A Key Step in Preventing a Future SolarWinds

by

Diplomats, Top Experts’ Reactions to Biden Foreign Policy Speech

by

Movie at the Ellipse: A Study in Fascist Propaganda

by

Congress Now Has More Power to Shed Light on Trump’s Abuses of Power

by and

Why Guantánamo Detainees Should Have Access to COVID Vaccines Part I: Law of Armed Conflict and Good Policy

by , and

If the US Wants to Push Back on Authoritarian Agendas at the UN, Get Counterterrorism Right

by and

New Aid for Israeli-Palestinian Peacebuilding Aims at Issues Underlying Security

by

NATO and the Nuclear Weapons Ban Treaty: Options for the Biden Administration

by

How to Fix the U.S. Litigation Position in Key Pending Cases

by and

De-platforming Is a Fix, But Only a Short-Term One

by

Transforming the US Human Rights Report to Reflect Gender Rights — and Security

by and

UPDATE: Gaps in Trump’s Pardons Apply to Bannon Criminal Charges As Well

by

The Demise of Arms Control Extends Far Beyond Nuclear Weapons

by and

Shifting Contours, But the Same Solution: Swiftly Returning to the Iran Nuclear Deal

by

De-platforming Following Capitol Insurrection Highlights Global Inequities Behind Content Moderation

by

US Human Rights Policy: How to Really Build Back Better

by and

MLK Believed “No Justice, No Peace”

by

Ousted Autocratic Presidents and Their Backers in the Legislative Branch

by

December Brought Harbingers of the Regulation Social Media Companies Could Soon Face

by

Incitement Timeline: Year of Trump’s Actions Leading to the Attack on the Capitol

by , and

How New Congress Can Shine Light on Trump Era and Persisting Abuses

by

The Promises of FOIA in 2021: A Ready Pathway to Accountability

by

Please Support Just Security With a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

SolarWinds as a Constitutive Moment: A New Agenda for the International Law of Intelligence

by

Pardongate 2.0: Prosecutors and Congress Investigated Clinton’s Pardons. The Same Should Happen to Trump.

by and

Shifting Norms About Secretary of Defense Has Long-Term Consequences: On the Austin Nomination

by , and

Top Expert Backgrounder: Russia’s SolarWinds Operation and International Law

by

Pandemic Consequences: The Acceleration of Confrontational Politics

by and

Beyond the ICC: Repositioning the Core of International Accountability

by , , and

Reviving the US Commitment to Women’s Rights and Gender Equality: The UN Commission on the Status of Women

by and

We Can’t “Look Forward” on the Trump Administration’s Abuses

by

The UDHR, Digital Authoritarianism, and Human Rights after Trump

by and

New Zealand Pushes the Dialogue on International Cyber Law Forward

by

Global Kleptocracy as an American Problem

by and

The Need for More Chris Stevenses

by , and

Data and Democracy: Three Things the Biden-Harris Administration Should Do to Tackle Big Tech

by

How I Came to Support the Treaty Prohibiting Nuclear Weapons

by

Revisiting the Office of Legal Counsel’s Override Opinion

by

Nestlé & Cargill v. Doe: Introduction to a Symposium

by and

A Landmark Report on Starvation as a Method of Warfare

by

COVID-19 and International Law Series: Introduction

by , , and

A Letter to President-Elect Biden on Restoring Relations with the Intelligence Community

by and

Turning the Page: A Biden Presidency and the Role for Us

by , and

Good Governance Paper No. 19: The Criminal Legal System — Toward a Paradigm Shift

by

Good Governance Paper No. 18: Reforming Emergency Powers

by

Good Governance Paper No. 14: War Powers Reform

by and

The Necessity of Enforcing Humanitarian Law and Human Rights in the Context of Counterterrorism

by

Good Governance Paper No. 8: How to Strengthen Oversight by Congress

by and

A Transatlantic Plan for Racial Equity and Justice

by , and

The President and Immigration Law Series: Reflections on the Future of American Immigration Policy

by and

A Blueprint for the Future: The CIA in 2021 and Beyond

by and

The President and Immigration Law: The Danger and Promise of Presidential Power

by

App Stores as Back-Doors for Government Regulation of End-to-End Encryption

by

The Good Governance Papers: An Introduction

by , , and

Prosecuting the ISIS “Beatles:” A testament to dedicated US government professionalism

by

Ten Quick Takeaways from the New York Times’ Bombshell Article on Trump’s Tax Returns

by

An Enduring Impasse on Autonomous Weapons

by

On 9/11, Interrogating the Assumptions that Undergird the “Forever War”

by

9/11’s Long Shadow: What’s at Stake in Afghanistan

by

QAnon is a Nazi Cult, Rebranded

by

Supreme Court’s Trump v. Mazars Ruling Gave Attorney-Client Privilege a Boost in Congress

by

Immigration Maximalism at the Supreme Court

by and

The Second Oxford Statement on International Law Protections of the Healthcare Sector During Covid-19: Safeguarding Vaccine Research

by , , , , , and

Canada’s Scattered and Uncoordinated Cyber Foreign Policy: A Call for Clarity

by , and

Beyond Color-Blind National Security Law

by

A Threat or A Warning: Russia’s Weapons Testing in Space

by and

Interview with Christof Heyns: Major New UN Comment on Right of Peaceful Assembly

by and

What Comes Next: The Aftermath of European Court’s Blow to Transatlantic Data Transfers

by

The Surprising Convergence Between Neo-Nazis and Jihadis

by

Black Security and the Conundrum of Policing

by

Racing National Security: Introduction to the Just Security Symposium

by

Mexico’s Priorities as an Elected Member to the Security Council for 2021-2022

by and

A Solution in Search of a Problem: The Dangerous Invalidity of Divesting Military Commanders of Disposition Authority for Military Criminal Offenses

by , and

A Rejoinder to China’s Response to UN Human Rights Experts

by

The United Nations Charter at 75: Between Force and Self-Defense — Part Two

by

How Inter-State Procedures in Human Rights Treaties Can Support the Black Lives Matter Movement

by

The United States’ Racial Justice Problem Is Also an International Human Rights Law Problem

by

Jurisdiction at Guantanamo: The Case of Long-Term Complicity

by

Oxford Statement on the International Law Protections Against Cyber Operations Targeting the Health Care Sector

by , , and

Turkey Opened the Door to the European Court of Human Rights for Syrian Victims

by

The Significance of the Supreme Court’s Opati Decision for States and Companies Sued for Terrorism in U.S. Courts

by

The Importance of New Statements on Sovereignty in Cyberspace by Austria, the Czech Republic and United States

by

The Perils of Hyping Pandemic Response as a National Security Issue

by and

Top Experts Analyze Inspector General Report Finding Problems in FBI Surveillance

by , , and

What Counts As Sufficient Transparency on Civilian Casualties in Somalia

by

WhatsApp v. NSO Group: State Immunity and Cyber Spying

by and

Deepfakes 2.0: The New Era of “Truth Decay”

by and

Lawsuit Against Fox News Over Coronavirus Coverage: Can It Succeed? Should It?

by

Don’t Bother Suing China for Coronavirus

by

COVID-19 Shows How the U.S. Got National Security Wrong

by

A Chance to Fix FISA

by

The Defense Department’s Measured Take on International Law in Cyberspace

by

Punching on the Edges of the Grey Zone: Iranian Cyber Threats and State Cyber Responses

by

Confronting Russia’s Role in Transnational White Supremacist Extremism

by and

International Criminal Court and the Question of Palestine’s Statehood: Part II

by

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO? It’s Legally Possible, Whether or Not Politically Prudent

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Gregory Sims

Served in the CIA for over 30 years, including 20+ years spent in CIA operational field assignments including tours in Europe and the Near East.

Read these related stories next:

Germany’s Positions on International Law in Cyberspace

March 9, 2021 by

A view of three speakers on videochat during the Munich Security Conference (MSC) Special Edition: "Beyond Westlessness: Renewing Transatlantic Cooperation, Meeting Global Challenges". A person stands near a podium in front of the screen projector looking at the speakers on screen.

China’s Military Tech Ambitions – What’s the U.S.- EU Gameplan?

March 5, 2021 by

A woman crosses a street with her child during clashes between security forces and anti-government protesters in the northern city of Tripoli, on January 29, 2021.

Robust Gender Analysis Will Be Key to Effective US Policy Development

March 4, 2021 by and

An activist of Vesna (Spring) youth movement fills a bag with two thousand paper planes, as a symbol of Telegram, during a flash-mob near the Roskomnadzor building in Saint Petersburg on April 13, 2018, as they protest against the blocking of the popular messaging app "Telegram" in Russia, after it refused to give state security services access to private conversations.

Telegram: A Growing Social Media Refuge, for Good and Ill

February 26, 2021 by

A man browses Facebook on his smart phone after the mobile internet went back online in Kampala, Uganda, on January 18, 2021. He stands next to a stack of tires.

Oversight Board’s First Rulings Show Facebook’s Rules Are a Mess

February 19, 2021 by and

Myanmar migrants share their activities on social media before going to a local protest against the military coup in their home country, at a house in the outskirts of Bangkok on February 7, 2021. One person holds a phone recording the others. They wear face masks.

Myanmar is Experiencing a Digital-Age Coup – Tech Companies Must Push Back

February 16, 2021 by

A U.S. Air Force MQ-1B Predator unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), awaits a mission at an air base in the Persian Gulf region on January 7, 2016.

To End the Forever Wars, Rein in the Drones

February 16, 2021 by

A lock highlighted in blue embedded on a computer chip has numbers written all over it.

A Key Step in Preventing a Future SolarWinds

February 8, 2021 by

A phone shows a download/open button for Parler.

De-platforming Is a Fix, But Only a Short-Term One

January 27, 2021 by

Russian nuclear missile rolls along Red Square during the military parade marking the 75th anniversary of Nazi defeat, on June 24, 2020 in Moscow, Russia. The requirement to wear masks and gloves to combat a spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) is still in effect in Moscow, but none of the military members lined up wear face masks.

The Demise of Arms Control Extends Far Beyond Nuclear Weapons

January 22, 2021 by and

Myanmar people gather for refreshment at a teashop in Yangon on August 31, 2018 many hangout to chat and browse Facebook with their mobile phones.

De-platforming Following Capitol Insurrection Highlights Global Inequities Behind Content Moderation

January 20, 2021 by

Reconsidering the Digitalization of International Criminal Justice

January 19, 2021 by