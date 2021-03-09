Fair Shots for All: At WTO, US Must Prioritize Vaccine Access for Lower-Income Countries Over Drug Company Profits

by and

March 9, 2021

A year since the United States locked down to contain COVID-19, Americans are finally beginning to see the light at the end of the tunnel, with vaccines being rolled out nationwide. While the U.S. is already administering over 2 million shots a day, 70 lower-income countries may only be able to vaccinate 20 percent of their populace against COVID-19 in 2021, unless governments and the pharmaceutical industry take urgent action to produce more doses. The U.S. must prioritize saving lives over protecting pharmaceutical companies’ profits. To that end, the Biden administration should support multilateral measures to boost vaccine production, including the proposed intellectual property waiver from the World Trade Organization’s (“WTO”) Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (“TRIPS”) agreement, which will be discussed at TRIPS Council meeting this week on March 10-11.

The U.S. government and international community cannot tackle the COVID-19 pandemic—including the risks posed by new variants of COVID-19—if lower-income countries are denied access to vaccines because wealthier countries have already bought up more than half of future supplies. There is an urgent need for a multilateral approach to provide universal fair access to COVID-19 diagnostics, treatments, and vaccines.

President Joe Biden’s executive actions to remain in the World Health Organization (“WHO”) and to support the Access to COVID-19 Tools Accelerator (“ACT-A”) and the COVID-19 Vaccine Global Access (“COVAX”) Facility are most welcome.  But there is a lot more the U.S. government can and must do to ensure speedy and equitable distribution of vaccines to lower-income countries.

In April 2020, the WHO and partners launched ACT-A to facilitate access to COVID-19 health products around the world. One of ACT-A’s pillars, COVAX, seeks to pool global demand for COVID-19 vaccines and distribute 2 billion doses by the end of 2021.

But ACT-A and COVAX, while useful emergency tools, can at best provide a fraction of the total doses of vaccine that are needed. They cannot secure the increase in supply that is needed to ensure that all countries can vaccinate sufficient proportions of their populations. Unless production is quickly ramped up around the world to meet global demand, there simply will not be enough supply for COVAX to provide to countries in need.

Companies Maintain Rigid Control Over IP Rights

All governments are facing challenges in ensuring sufficient access to COVID-19 tests, treatments, and vaccines, but lower-income countries face additional impediments due to intellectual property (“IP”) barriers to developing and scaling up manufacturing capacity. Since the start of the pandemic, most pharmaceutical and healthcare companies have continued a “business-as-usual” approach, maintaining rigid control over IP rights, pursuing monopolistic commercial deals with those nations that can afford them, and refusing to join WHO efforts to encourage global sharing and scale-up of the production of COVID-19 products.

Out of the three companies whose COVID-19 vaccines have been authorized for emergency use in the United States, only Moderna has made a commitment to forgo enforcing its patents against those producing vaccines to combat the pandemic. Beyond vaccines, ample evidence demonstrates that IP rights have hampered the distribution and provision of COVID-19 health products. For example, N95 respirators, a critical protective mask worn by healthcare workers, continue to be in short supply, as 3M and other patent holders refuse to release their patents to allow additional manufacturers to produce the masks.

WTO rules around IP have encouraged this approach. The 1994 TRIPS agreement requires WTO signatory countries to provide lengthy monopoly protections for medicines, tests, and the technologies used to produce them.  After a global campaign by public-health and development groups, the WTO issued a binding declaration in 2001 on balancing TRIPS intellectual property protections and public-health needs.

Yet TRIPS rules continue to limit access to vital COVID-19 treatments at an affordable price. Countries that cannot afford the number of needed doses are forced to follow the “product by product” and “country by country” compulsory license approach allowed under TRIPS.

In October 2020, the governments of India and South Africa requested a WTO waiver to address this problem. The proposed WTO “Waiver from Certain Provisions of the TRIPS Agreement for the Prevention, Containment and Treatment of COVID-19” provides a temporary framework to ensure intellectual property rules cannot create barriers to health treatments that unnecessarily cost human lives and undermine the global economy. The TRIPS waiver would remove a key obstacle to governments and manufacturers worldwide accessing the technology needed to invest in making COVID-19 vaccines and treatments as rapidly as possible, in as many places as possible, for the billions of people who need them.

Human Rights Experts Support IP Waiver

The TRIPS waiver is supported by the WHO and a group of United Nations independent human rights experts. The majority of low- and middle-income countries—whose populations face multi-year waits before vaccines arrive—also support the proposed TRIPS waiver.

Opponents of the TRIPS waiver include the United States, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Canada, Japan, and Norway, all of them countries that are home to major pharmaceutical companies. These countries have questioned whether IP laws have actually obstructed efforts to combat the pandemic.  The pharmaceutical industry has also been a staunch critic of the proposed TRIPS waiver, arguing that IP is essential to incentivize innovation and that the waiver would undermine the development of COVID-19 products.

At the Jan. 19 WTO meeting, the day before the Biden inauguration, the Trump administration attacked the proposed TRIPS waiver. Now is the time for the new administration to reverse course and to join the middle- and low-income nations led by India and South Africa, thereby making clear that the United States will prioritize all human lives over U.S. corporate profits. The U.S. government should recommend that the WTO TRIPS Council adopt the waiver at the upcoming March 10-11 meeting. If the TRIPS Council agrees on a position on the waiver, it will submit a proposal to the WTO General Council, which is scheduled to meet on May 5-6. U.S. support for the waiver is critical, as General Council members typically make decisions by consensus only.

Beyond supporting the TRIPS waiver, the Biden administration should promote multilateral efforts to scale up the production of COVID-19 health products through the WHO’s COVID-19 Technology Access Pool. C-TAP is a voluntary collaboration platform that encourages companies to share their intellectual property, technology, and know-how to increase global supply. The platform facilitates technology transfers so that COVID-19 medical products, including vaccines, can be produced quickly and affordably by manufacturers around the world, thus helping scale up access for people in lower-income countries.

None of the three U.S.-based drug manufacturers with approved COVID-19 vaccines (Moderna, Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson) has committed to licensing their intellectual property to C-TAP for worldwide use, nor to facilitating technology transfers with additional manufacturers.  The pharmaceutical industry worldwide has thus far largely chosen not to engage with C-TAP, citing concerns that the initiative would undermine IP rights and disincentivize innovation. In reality, C-TAP has the potential to multiply innovation, shorten development timelines, and cut costs. The Biden administration should support C-TAP and place conditions on public funding for COVID-19 products to ensure pharmaceutical companies share their innovations through the platform.

By supporting the TRIPS waiver, C-TAP, and other multilateral efforts to ensure affordable and equitable vaccine access for all, the Biden administration can lead the global fight to eradicate the pandemic and to ensure that all people, regardless of where they live, are given their fair shots.

IMAGE: Empty vials that contained a dose of the Johnson &amp; Johnson vaccine against the COVID-19 coronavirus lie on a table as South Africa proceeds with its inoculation campaign at the Klerksdorp Hospital on Feb. 18, 2021. (Photo by PHILL MAGAKOE/AFP via Getty Images)

 

Featured Articles

“Red Lines” in Beirut Blast Investigation: How Exactly Lebanese Politicians Escape Accountability

by and

Germany’s Positions on International Law in Cyberspace

by

Litigation Tracker: Major Decisions Facing the Biden Administration

by , , , and

Taking Gender Into Account to Better Confront New Security Threats

by and

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Feb 27-March 5)

by

Knowns and Unknowns of US Syria Strike: Looming Int’l and Domestic Law Issues

by

China’s Military Tech Ambitions – What’s the U.S.- EU Gameplan?

by

Biden’s Drone Policy Review: Recommendations for a Reset

by

Principles for a 2021 Authorization for Use of Military Force

by , , and

Litigation Tracker: Pending Criminal and Civil Cases Against Donald Trump

by , and

Just Security Obtains Overseas Troop Counts That the Pentagon Concealed from the Public

by , , and

Upcoming Cases Provide Opportunities to Reassess the Application of the Due Process Clause at Guantanamo

by

The “Khashoggi Ban” and What It Does and Doesn’t Mean

by , and

Protecting the Information Space in Times of Armed Conflict

by and

What We Can Learn from Global Policy About Preventing Domestic Extremism?

by

Put Yemen’s Civil Society – and Accountability — at the Center of the Push for Peace

by and

Letting Diplomacy Lead US Counterterrorism: What Would That Look Like?

by

Legal Questions (and Some Answers) Concerning the U.S. Military Strike in Syria

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Feb 14-26)

by

How Biden, Congress, and US Business and Civic Leaders Can Deliver Justice for Jamal Khashoggi

by and

Biden’s First Strike and the International Law of Self-Defense

by

Telegram: A Growing Social Media Refuge, for Good and Ill

by

Is Climate Change a National Emergency?

by

Biden Risks Playing into the Hands of Iranian Hardliners

by

UN Security Council Won’t Respond to Myanmar’s Coup, But the General Assembly Can

by

How a January 6 Commission Can Succeed: What Empirical Research Tells Us

by

Trump’s War Powers Legacy and Questions for Biden

by

Unpacking Biden Administration vs. Congressional Tension in the McGahn Case

by

Families in the Crosshairs of National Security

by and

Lessons from the 9/11 Commission

by

Oversight Board’s First Rulings Show Facebook’s Rules Are a Mess

by and

Facebook’s Unconscionable Action in Australia – and What It Means for the Rest of the World

by

US Can Restore Leadership on Human Rights by Promoting Accountability in Sri Lanka

by and

Comparison of (Similar) Republican and Democratic Draft Legislation on Jan. 6 Commission

by and

Leaving the War in Yemen: The Mostly Good, the Bad, and the Muddled

by

Their Fourteenth Amendment, Section 3 and Ours

by

In Their Own Words: The 43 Republicans’ Explanations of Their Votes Not to Convict Trump in Impeachment Trial

by and

Former UN High Commissioner Pillay Says It’s Time for the Human Rights Council to Act on Sri Lanka

by

Biden Paused Trump’s WeChat and TikTok Bans: Now What?

by

Avoiding Collateral Damage on the Battlefield

by , and

#StopTheSteal: Timeline of Social Media and Extremist Activities Leading to 1/6 Insurrection

by

Uganda’s Museveni Secured His Sixth Term in Office: What the International Community Can Do Now

by and

A Key Step in Preventing a Future SolarWinds

by

Diplomats, Top Experts’ Reactions to Biden Foreign Policy Speech

by

Movie at the Ellipse: A Study in Fascist Propaganda

by

Congress Now Has More Power to Shed Light on Trump’s Abuses of Power

by and

Why Guantánamo Detainees Should Have Access to COVID Vaccines Part I: Law of Armed Conflict and Good Policy

by , and

If the US Wants to Push Back on Authoritarian Agendas at the UN, Get Counterterrorism Right

by and

New Aid for Israeli-Palestinian Peacebuilding Aims at Issues Underlying Security

by

NATO and the Nuclear Weapons Ban Treaty: Options for the Biden Administration

by

How to Fix the U.S. Litigation Position in Key Pending Cases

by and

De-platforming Is a Fix, But Only a Short-Term One

by

Transforming the US Human Rights Report to Reflect Gender Rights — and Security

by and

UPDATE: Gaps in Trump’s Pardons Apply to Bannon Criminal Charges As Well

by

The Demise of Arms Control Extends Far Beyond Nuclear Weapons

by and

Shifting Contours, But the Same Solution: Swiftly Returning to the Iran Nuclear Deal

by

De-platforming Following Capitol Insurrection Highlights Global Inequities Behind Content Moderation

by

US Human Rights Policy: How to Really Build Back Better

by and

MLK Believed “No Justice, No Peace”

by

Ousted Autocratic Presidents and Their Backers in the Legislative Branch

by

December Brought Harbingers of the Regulation Social Media Companies Could Soon Face

by

Incitement Timeline: Year of Trump’s Actions Leading to the Attack on the Capitol

by , and

How New Congress Can Shine Light on Trump Era and Persisting Abuses

by

The Promises of FOIA in 2021: A Ready Pathway to Accountability

by

Please Support Just Security With a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

SolarWinds as a Constitutive Moment: A New Agenda for the International Law of Intelligence

by

Pardongate 2.0: Prosecutors and Congress Investigated Clinton’s Pardons. The Same Should Happen to Trump.

by and

Shifting Norms About Secretary of Defense Has Long-Term Consequences: On the Austin Nomination

by , and

Top Expert Backgrounder: Russia’s SolarWinds Operation and International Law

by

Pandemic Consequences: The Acceleration of Confrontational Politics

by and

Beyond the ICC: Repositioning the Core of International Accountability

by , , and

Reviving the US Commitment to Women’s Rights and Gender Equality: The UN Commission on the Status of Women

by and

We Can’t “Look Forward” on the Trump Administration’s Abuses

by

The UDHR, Digital Authoritarianism, and Human Rights after Trump

by and

New Zealand Pushes the Dialogue on International Cyber Law Forward

by

Global Kleptocracy as an American Problem

by and

The Need for More Chris Stevenses

by , and

Data and Democracy: Three Things the Biden-Harris Administration Should Do to Tackle Big Tech

by

How I Came to Support the Treaty Prohibiting Nuclear Weapons

by

Revisiting the Office of Legal Counsel’s Override Opinion

by

Nestlé & Cargill v. Doe: Introduction to a Symposium

by and

A Landmark Report on Starvation as a Method of Warfare

by

COVID-19 and International Law Series: Introduction

by , , and

A Letter to President-Elect Biden on Restoring Relations with the Intelligence Community

by and

Turning the Page: A Biden Presidency and the Role for Us

by , and

Good Governance Paper No. 19: The Criminal Legal System — Toward a Paradigm Shift

by

Good Governance Paper No. 18: Reforming Emergency Powers

by

Good Governance Paper No. 14: War Powers Reform

by and

The Necessity of Enforcing Humanitarian Law and Human Rights in the Context of Counterterrorism

by

Good Governance Paper No. 8: How to Strengthen Oversight by Congress

by and

A Transatlantic Plan for Racial Equity and Justice

by , and

The President and Immigration Law Series: Reflections on the Future of American Immigration Policy

by and

A Blueprint for the Future: The CIA in 2021 and Beyond

by and

The President and Immigration Law: The Danger and Promise of Presidential Power

by

App Stores as Back-Doors for Government Regulation of End-to-End Encryption

by

The Good Governance Papers: An Introduction

by , , and

Prosecuting the ISIS “Beatles:” A testament to dedicated US government professionalism

by

Ten Quick Takeaways from the New York Times’ Bombshell Article on Trump’s Tax Returns

by

An Enduring Impasse on Autonomous Weapons

by

On 9/11, Interrogating the Assumptions that Undergird the “Forever War”

by

9/11’s Long Shadow: What’s at Stake in Afghanistan

by

QAnon is a Nazi Cult, Rebranded

by

Supreme Court’s Trump v. Mazars Ruling Gave Attorney-Client Privilege a Boost in Congress

by

Immigration Maximalism at the Supreme Court

by and

The Second Oxford Statement on International Law Protections of the Healthcare Sector During Covid-19: Safeguarding Vaccine Research

by , , , , , and

Canada’s Scattered and Uncoordinated Cyber Foreign Policy: A Call for Clarity

by , and

Beyond Color-Blind National Security Law

by

A Threat or A Warning: Russia’s Weapons Testing in Space

by and

Interview with Christof Heyns: Major New UN Comment on Right of Peaceful Assembly

by and

What Comes Next: The Aftermath of European Court’s Blow to Transatlantic Data Transfers

by

The Surprising Convergence Between Neo-Nazis and Jihadis

by

Black Security and the Conundrum of Policing

by

Racing National Security: Introduction to the Just Security Symposium

by

Mexico’s Priorities as an Elected Member to the Security Council for 2021-2022

by and

A Solution in Search of a Problem: The Dangerous Invalidity of Divesting Military Commanders of Disposition Authority for Military Criminal Offenses

by , and

A Rejoinder to China’s Response to UN Human Rights Experts

by

The United Nations Charter at 75: Between Force and Self-Defense — Part Two

by

How Inter-State Procedures in Human Rights Treaties Can Support the Black Lives Matter Movement

by

The United States’ Racial Justice Problem Is Also an International Human Rights Law Problem

by

Jurisdiction at Guantanamo: The Case of Long-Term Complicity

by

Oxford Statement on the International Law Protections Against Cyber Operations Targeting the Health Care Sector

by , , and

Turkey Opened the Door to the European Court of Human Rights for Syrian Victims

by

The Significance of the Supreme Court’s Opati Decision for States and Companies Sued for Terrorism in U.S. Courts

by

The Importance of New Statements on Sovereignty in Cyberspace by Austria, the Czech Republic and United States

by

The Perils of Hyping Pandemic Response as a National Security Issue

by and

Top Experts Analyze Inspector General Report Finding Problems in FBI Surveillance

by , , and

What Counts As Sufficient Transparency on Civilian Casualties in Somalia

by

WhatsApp v. NSO Group: State Immunity and Cyber Spying

by and

Deepfakes 2.0: The New Era of “Truth Decay”

by and

Lawsuit Against Fox News Over Coronavirus Coverage: Can It Succeed? Should It?

by

Don’t Bother Suing China for Coronavirus

by

COVID-19 Shows How the U.S. Got National Security Wrong

by

A Chance to Fix FISA

by

The Defense Department’s Measured Take on International Law in Cyberspace

by

Punching on the Edges of the Grey Zone: Iranian Cyber Threats and State Cyber Responses

by

Confronting Russia’s Role in Transnational White Supremacist Extremism

by and

International Criminal Court and the Question of Palestine’s Statehood: Part II

by

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO? It’s Legally Possible, Whether or Not Politically Prudent

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Joanne Lin

National Director, Advocacy and Government Affairs, Amnesty International USA. Follow her/him on Twitter (@JoanneLinDC)

Deniz Yüksel

Deniz Yüksel(@denizyuksel130) is Turkey Advocacy Specialist at Amnesty International USA.

Read these related stories next:

How Can Member States Improve the UN’s Global Counterterrorism Strategy?

March 9, 2021 by and

Norma Rodriguez, mother of Keyla Martinez, a nursing student who died in police custody early on February 7, cries during a press conference at the headquarters of the Committee of Relatives of the Disappeared in Honduras (COFADEH), in Tegucigalpa, on March 4, 2021. She wears a facemask with her daughter’s face and is comforted by two people wearing identical shirts and the same face masks of her daughter.

Taking Gender Into Account to Better Confront New Security Threats

March 8, 2021 by and

People gather at a candle-light vigil on March 04, 2021 in Bangkok, Thailand, for anti-coup protesters who have been killed in Myanmar following the military coup on February 1st. They carry flowers, candles, and flags and banners.

National Security This Week at the United Nations (Feb 26-March 5)

March 5, 2021 by

Members of the Proud Boys join supporters of US President Donald Trump as they demonstrate in Washington, DC, on December 12, 2020. They dress in black and yellow with bullet-proof vests. A few wear masks but the majority do not. Trump supporters in the background waive American flags and Trump banners. A few wear face masks but many do not.

COVID-19 and Terrorism in the West: Has Radicalization Really Gone Viral?

March 4, 2021 by and

Leaders of the Associations of Families of the Disappeared of the North-East in Sri Lanka leave a meeting with President Maithripala Sirisena in Jaffna, June 12, 2017.

Heeding Victims’ Voices: The Struggle of Tamil Families of the Disappeared in Sri Lanka

March 3, 2021 by

Sri Lankan Army Major General Jagath Dias points to a map where security forces are located during a presentation for Sri Lankan President Mahinda Rajapakse, and Defence Secretary Gotabhaya Rajapakse at the city of Kilinochchi on April 16, 2009.

Universal Jurisdiction — the Most Difficult Path to Achieve Justice for Sri Lanka

February 24, 2021 by

Nobel peace laureate Leymah Gbowee, head of the Women in Peacebuilding Network (WIPNET), stands in front of a sign calling for peaceful elections in Monrovia on October 5, 2017. The sign reads, Don’t Touch Our Peace.”

Biden Needs a Foreign Policy Focused on Sustainable Peace

February 23, 2021 by

A member of the Syrian Civil Defence (The White Helmet) checks the rubble and debris at a medical centre following reported shelling by the Syrian government, in the Syrian town of Hbeit in the southern countryside of the rebel-held Idlib province on April 30, 2019.

How the Biden Administration Can Better Protect Health Care in War

February 22, 2021 by

Families of victims and rights activists demonstrate outside Sri Lanka's main prison, demanding justice for the 27 inmates shot dead by security forces in 2012, in Colombo on September 12, 2017.

Emblematic Cases Expose the Long Road to Justice in Sri Lanka

February 22, 2021 by

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), addresses the Munich Security Conference (MSC) Special Edition: "Beyond Westlessness: Renewing Transatlantic Cooperation, Meeting Global Challenges". Behind him is the WHO flag and a WHO banner.

National Security Last Week at the United Nations (Feb. 12-19)

February 19, 2021 by

A Sri Lankan demonstrator holds a portrait of a missing relative during a protest outside the United Nations office in Colombo on March 13, 2013.

Tamils – and Justice – Can’t Wait: The Need for Decisive UN Action on Sri Lanka

February 19, 2021 by

Egyptian military officers talk with Saudi men at the Saudi stand during Egypt’s first Service Defence Exhibition in Cairo on December 3, 2018, at the International Exhibition Center. Armored military vehicles are on display in the room they speak in.

A US Return to Human Rights Requires Consistency and Self-Restraint in National Security

February 18, 2021 by