Tamils – and Justice – Can’t Wait: The Need for Decisive UN Action on Sri Lanka

by

February 19, 2021

(Editor’s Note: This is the ninth article of a series on the likely spotlight to be placed on allegations of war crimes and other abuses in Sri Lanka during the next session of the United Nations Human Rights Council, beginning Feb. 22. The series includes voices from former U.N. officials, international NGOs, human rights litigators, and researchers. The full list will appear, as installments are published, at the end of the first article, Spotlight on Sri Lanka as UN Human Rights Council Prepares Next Session.) 

Though Sri Lanka’s armed conflict ended in 2009, the entrenched impunity for the deaths of tens of thousands of Tamil civilians in what the United Nations called a “bloodbath” has kept the conflict on the Human Rights Council’s agenda ever since. The prospects for accountability reflect inevitably on the credibility of the Council and the U.N. itself, after a 2012 internal review of the U.N.’s actions – or, more accurately, inaction – in the final stages of the war and the aftermath found “systemic failure … to the detriment of hundreds of thousands of civilians and in contradiction with the principles and responsibilities of the UN.”

Another damning report just last month from the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) will be debated at the upcoming session. The report tracks Sri Lanka’s current, deteriorating human rights situation, identifying developments that “risk the recurrence of… the grave violations of the past.”

Yet a draft resolution released today by the Human Rights Council’s Core Group on Sri Lanka contains serious shortcomings (more on that below). Impunity for Sri Lanka’s past crimes has very real consequences, even beyond the preservation of international rule of law. Its consequences are lived daily by Tamil survivors, who continue to live in a heavily militarized security state  – Mullaitivu, the most war-ravaged district, for example, has one soldier for every two civilians. Tamil families of the disappeared also suffer the unimaginable, endless trauma of not knowing the fates of their children, spouses, or siblings.

Tamil Demands for Justice

Tens of thousands of Tamils began a march through the streets of Sri Lanka on Feb. 3, demanding justice and accountability for Sri Lanka’s war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide. They were joined by Muslim communities, many of whom were also protesting Sri Lanka’s forced cremations policy that infringes on their religious practices, even though health experts say it isn’t necessary to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Protesters marched for five days, from Pottuvil in the East to Polikandi in the North (over 250 miles), covering all eight districts of the traditional Tamil homeland. From the state, they were met with surveillance, harassment, and threats, as well as court orders attempting to quash the peaceful march.

These protests were unprecedented in two key ways: in size and scale in the post-war period, and in the solidarity it reflected across Tamil and Muslim communities. However, protests for justice and accountability for mass atrocities against Tamils are nothing new on the island.

Tamil families of the disappeared have protested for years — most incredibly with continuous protests since 2017 — demanding answers about the fates of their loved ones, many of whom were taken by the Sri Lankan government in 2009, just before the war ended, and have not been seen since.

Such resistance and resilience is ingrained in Tamil history in post-independence Sri Lanka. Indeed, my own father protested in the 1970s against Sri Lanka’s structural discrimination, which privileged Sinhalese people in education and employment over Tamil and Muslim peoples. Unsurprisingly, Tamils’ earlier protests were also met with state violence.

Despite this, Tamils continue to mobilize against virulent Sinhalese Buddhist nationalism that permeates every aspect of governance in Sri Lanka — from making Sinhala the only official language in 1956 to the unabashed Sinhalese nationalism of the current president, Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who was sworn in November 2019 at the Buddhist temple where an ancient Sinhalese king defeated a Tamil king and brought the island under one (Sinhalese) rule.

This reflects the fundamental nature of the Sri Lankan state: it is designed around — and to advance — Sinhalese Buddhist values and ideology, at the expense of non-Sinhalese communities, particularly Tamils. President Rajapaksa himself — a reported U.S. citizen — is implicated in war crimes, including the atrocities of 2009, when he served as secretary of defense. This was a key factor in the landslide victory Sinhalese voters awarded him in 2019 — he is nicknamed “The Terminator” and widely regarded as a hero of Sinhalese Buddhist nationalism, precisely because of his role in the brutal end to Sri Lanka’s armed conflict.

Despite decades of Tamil protests and unequivocal calls for international action to end impunity in Sri Lanka, the Human Rights Council has continued to heed Sri Lanka’s requests for “time and space” to address allegations of international crimes with a homegrown solution.

Domestic Institutions Will Fail – They are Designed To

Unfortunately, Sri Lanka’s homegrown solution is impunity. Decades of “make believe” domestic commissions, as Amnesty International called them, ostensibly tasked with investigating the state’s crimes against Tamils, have only bought time to evade justice. The farce of Sri Lanka’s domestic commissions and judicial processes is well-known and well-documented.

The OHCHR, for instance, has tracked the investigation and prosecution of emblematic cases such as the execution of five Tamil students by the Special Task Force (STF) in Trincomalee in 2006. The STF officers who murdered these students, just steps away from their parents, were acquitted in 2019 due to what the magistrate called a “lack of evidence.” So well-known was the STF’s role in the killings that Basil Rajapaksa, the brother and adviser of then-president Mahinda and current president Gotabaya, said, “We know the STF did it, but the bullet and gun evidence shows that they did not. They must have separate guns when they want to kill someone.”

A few years earlier, in 2016, an all-Sinhalese jury acquitted six Sri Lankan soldiers who reportedly shouted “Demala kattiya maranuwa” (“Death to the Tamils”) when they went on a rampage and massacred 26 Tamil civilians in Kumarapuram in 1996. An in-depth report on the case and its handling in Sri Lanka’s judicial system, produced by People for Equality and Relief in Lanka (PEARL), a Tamil advocacy organization where I serve as executive director, analyzed systemic barriers that contributed to the acquittals. These barriers included improper investigation and evidentiary issues, such as the police claiming that all physical evidence of the killings was lost, though the statements of two soldiers who died before the case went to trial were miraculously preserved. The case was also transferred from an ethnically-mixed region to a predominantly Sinhalese region — reportedly requested and granted to avoid trial by a Tamil judge.

Further, the long delays and mishandling of the case reflected the fundamental lack of political will to address state atrocities against Tamils. Lastly, victims, witnesses, and others involved in the case faced decades-long intimidation and harassment by security forces. Indeed, last week was the 25th anniversary of the killings, and villagers in Kumarapuram who attempted to commemorate this date were again met with intimidation and harassment by Sri Lankan soldiers. Given that the case spanned over two decades and over three different regimes, it exemplifies Sri Lanka’s systemic and structural barriers to justice, regardless of who is in power. PEARL’s report concluded that Sri Lanka is completely unwilling to prosecute atrocity crimes perpetrated against Tamils.

The exception that proves this rule is Staff Sergeant Sunil Ratnayake, the only one of five defendants to be convicted in 2015 for the murder of eight Tamil civilians, including four children in Mirusuvil in April 2000. He was granted a Presidential pardon in March 2020. The OHCHR report condemned this move, noting that pardons must comply with “international obligations under human rights and international humanitarian law, and should exclude those responsible for international crimes or gross violations of human rights.”

Indeed, the latest OHCHR report notes: “Despite investigations over the years by domestic Commissions of Inquiry and the police, and the arrest of some suspects and trials at bar, not a single emblematic case has been brought to a successful conclusion or conviction.”

In an almost-Orwellian move, Sri Lanka appointed yet another Commission of Inquiry in January to investigate the findings of prior commissions. The U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights was understandably skeptical of this development, stating she was “not convinced the appointment of yet another Commission of Inquiry will advance this agenda”.

Decisive International Action Needed Now to Prevent Recurrence

The recent protests shine a spotlight not only on the need for justice and accountability for Sri Lanka’s past mass atrocities, but also on current human rights violations related to militarization, land grabs, attacks against journalists and human rights defenders, obstruction of memorialization, and arbitrary and indefinite detention and torture of political prisoners. Both the mass atrocities and ongoing abuses disproportionately affect Tamil-speaking peoples. Of note, a key demand of Muslim communities in the most recent protests was to end the forced cremation of COVID-19 victims.

In response to escalating international pressure, including from the United States, the prime minister on Feb. 11 told parliament that authorities would allow burials, but the government quickly backed away from that statement the following day. Nevertheless, this issue and the government’s clearly-ambivalent response demonstrates that international pressure, deployed strategically, plays a significant role in Sri Lanka’s calculations of which human rights violations it can get away with — and which require redress.

Meanwhile, as the January OHCHR report noted, the institutionalized impunity for Sri Lanka’s mass atrocities puts Sri Lanka on an “alarming path towards recurrence of grave human rights violations.” This is even more apparent after Sri Lanka’s public security minister said the government is preparing to file cases against the tens of thousands of protesters who participated in the march earlier this month. Concerningly, yet unsurprisingly to Tamils, he also reportedly said Tamil political leaders who participated should have been attacked or tear gassed.

The U.N. Human Rights Council’s Core Group on Sri Lanka today released a draft resolution, which mandates the OHCHR to “consolidate, analyse and preserve information and evidence” of violations of international law in Sri Lanka. Such a limited mandate – and tasking the OHCHR with it – falls far short of the independent investigative mechanism established by the U.N. General Assembly for Syria. The investigative mechanism established for Syria is explicitly mandated with preparing files to facilitate independent criminal proceedings. This more robust mandate better ensures that the investigation is focused on ensuring accountability. The OHCHR has already collected and analyzed a significant amount of evidence during its work on the OHCHR Investigation on Sri Lanka – there is no need to duplicate that process again now. Any investigative mechanism created through the upcoming Human Rights Council session should also be explicitly mandated with investigating genocide, as Tamils have long demanded.

The draft resolution also fails to acknowledge the need for an international accountability process on Sri Lanka – though it does task OHCHR with developing “possible strategies for future accountability processes.” The resolution should urge member states to support proceedings against Sri Lanka in appropriate international fora, such as at the International Criminal Court through a U.N. Security Council referral or an Article 15 preliminary examination by the Office of the Prosecutor; through bilateral or multilateral action at the International Court of Justice; or by establishing an international ad hoc tribunal for Sri Lanka.

The draft resolution asks the OHCHR to report back on options for advancing accountability at the 51st session of the Human Rights Council, which will be held in September 2022. Eighteen months is far too long to wait, especially given the deteriorating human rights situation in Sri Lanka.  The OHCHR should provide this report back at its September session this year.

Member states also should be encouraged to work with Tamil civil society to leverage opportunities for justice in these international accountability processes and in member state’s own national courts under principles of universal jurisdiction. Indeed, engaging and accounting for the perspectives of Tamils in Sri Lanka, where safe, and in the diaspora is absolutely essential to delivering meaningful, victim-centric accountability.

These options should be pursued simultaneously, not in the alternative. The credibility of the Human Rights Council — and indeed the entire U.N. system, given its “grave failure” in the past, as the 2012 inquiry concluded — depends on achieving accountability for Sri Lanka’s atrocities.

Impunity in Sri Lanka also begets impunity elsewhere — including in Sri Lanka’s comrade-at-arms in militant Buddhism, Myanmar. Myanmar and Sri Lanka both seek to establish a “pure” Buddhist state (i.e., one without the Rohingya and Tamils) — militant monks in both countries reportedly have a signed pact.

Decisive international interventions on Sri Lanka’s mass atrocities are necessary at the Human Rights Council and elsewhere, to protect and promote international human rights and humanitarian law. As importantly, Tamil lives depend on it, too.

IMAGE:A Sri Lankan demonstrator holds a portrait of a missing relative during a protest outside the United nations office in Colombo on March 13, 2013. A Roman Catholic priest led families of victims to hand over a petition to the UN office, as Sri Lanka faced renewed censure at the on-going UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) sessions in Geneva.  (Photo by Ishara S.KODIKARA/AFP via Getty Images)

 

Featured Articles

Oversight Board’s First Rulings Show Facebook’s Rules Are a Mess

by and

Facebook’s Unconscionable Action in Australia – and What It Means for the Rest of the World

by

US Can Restore Leadership on Human Rights by Promoting Accountability in Sri Lanka

by and

Comparison of (Similar) Republican and Democratic Draft Legislation on Jan. 6 Commission

by and

Leaving the War in Yemen: The Mostly Good, the Bad, and the Muddled

by

Their Fourteenth Amendment, Section 3 and Ours

by

In Their Own Words: The 43 Republicans’ Explanations of Their Votes Not to Convict Trump in Impeachment Trial

by and

Former UN High Commissioner Pillay Says It’s Time for the Human Rights Council to Act on Sri Lanka

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Feb 6-12)

by

Questions for Senators to Ask the Legal Teams During the Impeachment Trial

by and

Biden Paused Trump’s WeChat and TikTok Bans: Now What?

by

Avoiding Collateral Damage on the Battlefield

by , and

#StopTheSteal: Timeline of Social Media and Extremist Activities Leading to 1/6 Insurrection

by

Uganda’s Museveni Secured His Sixth Term in Office: What the International Community Can Do Now

by and

US Re-Engagement in UN Human Rights Council Brings Influence, Leverage, Amb. Donahoe Says

by

A Key Step in Preventing a Future SolarWinds

by

EXCLUSIVE: New Video of Roger Stone with Proud Boys Leaders Who May Have Planned for Capitol Attack

by and

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Jan 30-Feb 5)

by

Diplomats, Top Experts’ Reactions to Biden Foreign Policy Speech

by

Movie at the Ellipse: A Study in Fascist Propaganda

by

Why We Haven’t Made Progress on Civilian Protection

by

Congress Now Has More Power to Shed Light on Trump’s Abuses of Power

by and

Why Guantánamo Detainees Should Have Access to COVID Vaccines Part I: Law of Armed Conflict and Good Policy

by , and

If the US Wants to Push Back on Authoritarian Agendas at the UN, Get Counterterrorism Right

by and

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (January 23-29)

by

New Aid for Israeli-Palestinian Peacebuilding Aims at Issues Underlying Security

by

Unprecedented Threats to Journalists & Civil Society Activists Are Threatening Afghanistan

by

The Biden Administration Should Engage with the ICC – the Evidence Shows That It Saves Lives

by

NATO and the Nuclear Weapons Ban Treaty: Options for the Biden Administration

by

How to Fix the U.S. Litigation Position in Key Pending Cases

by and

De-platforming Is a Fix, But Only a Short-Term One

by

Transforming the US Human Rights Report to Reflect Gender Rights — and Security

by and

“Fight for Trump”: Video Evidence of Incitement at the Capitol

by and

UPDATE: Gaps in Trump’s Pardons Apply to Bannon Criminal Charges As Well

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (January 16-22)

by

The Demise of Arms Control Extends Far Beyond Nuclear Weapons

by and

Principles for a 2021 Authorization for Use of Military Force

by , , and

Shifting Contours, But the Same Solution: Swiftly Returning to the Iran Nuclear Deal

by

De-platforming Following Capitol Insurrection Highlights Global Inequities Behind Content Moderation

by

On Biden’s Planned Summit: Humility, Not Hubris, Can Save Democracy

by

What Should Be Addressed in Austin’s Confirmation Hearing for Defense Secretary?

by

US Human Rights Policy: How to Really Build Back Better

by and

MLK Believed “No Justice, No Peace”

by

History Shows the Senate Can Hold an Impeachment Trial After Trump Leaves Office

by

Ousted Autocratic Presidents and Their Backers in the Legislative Branch

by

Impeachment Defense, the Constitution, and Bill of Rights

by

Military Personnel and the Putsch at the U.S. Capitol

by and

December Brought Harbingers of the Regulation Social Media Companies Could Soon Face

by

Questions to Guide an Investigation of the Capitol Attack

by

Incitement Timeline: Year of Trump’s Actions Leading to the Attack on the Capitol

by , and

How New Congress Can Shine Light on Trump Era and Persisting Abuses

by

The Promises of FOIA in 2021: A Ready Pathway to Accountability

by

20 Most Read Just Security Articles in 2020

by

Please Support Just Security With a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

SolarWinds as a Constitutive Moment: A New Agenda for the International Law of Intelligence

by

Pardongate 2.0: Prosecutors and Congress Investigated Clinton’s Pardons. The Same Should Happen to Trump.

by and

Shifting Norms About Secretary of Defense Has Long-Term Consequences: On the Austin Nomination

by , and

Top Expert Backgrounder: Russia’s SolarWinds Operation and International Law

by

Pandemic Consequences: The Acceleration of Confrontational Politics

by and

Beyond the ICC: Repositioning the Core of International Accountability

by , , and

Reviving the US Commitment to Women’s Rights and Gender Equality: The UN Commission on the Status of Women

by and

Representation at the Top: The Importance of Race in the Austin Nomination Debate

by

We Can’t “Look Forward” on the Trump Administration’s Abuses

by

The UDHR, Digital Authoritarianism, and Human Rights after Trump

by and

Addressing Our Whole-of-Government Deficit in National Security

by

New Zealand Pushes the Dialogue on International Cyber Law Forward

by

Global Kleptocracy as an American Problem

by and

The Need for More Chris Stevenses

by , and

Climate Change, National Security, & the New Commander-in-Chief

by

Data and Democracy: Three Things the Biden-Harris Administration Should Do to Tackle Big Tech

by

Getting the T’s and C’s Right: The Lessons of Intelligence Reform

by and

How I Came to Support the Treaty Prohibiting Nuclear Weapons

by

Revisiting the Office of Legal Counsel’s Override Opinion

by

Nestlé & Cargill v. Doe: Introduction to a Symposium

by and

How to Restore Ethics to the U.S. Department of State

by

A Landmark Report on Starvation as a Method of Warfare

by

The Urgent Need to Restore Independence to America’s Politicized Immigration Courts

by

COVID-19 and International Law Series: Introduction

by , , and

A Letter to President-Elect Biden on Restoring Relations with the Intelligence Community

by and

Turning the Page: A Biden Presidency and the Role for Us

by , and

Good Governance Paper No. 19: The Criminal Legal System — Toward a Paradigm Shift

by

Good Governance Paper No. 18: Reforming Emergency Powers

by

Good Governance Paper No. 14: War Powers Reform

by and

The Necessity of Enforcing Humanitarian Law and Human Rights in the Context of Counterterrorism

by

Good Governance Paper No. 8: How to Strengthen Oversight by Congress

by and

A Transatlantic Plan for Racial Equity and Justice

by , and

The President and Immigration Law Series: Reflections on the Future of American Immigration Policy

by and

A Blueprint for the Future: The CIA in 2021 and Beyond

by and

The President and Immigration Law: The Danger and Promise of Presidential Power

by

A Topical Index of COVID-19 Articles on Just Security

by

App Stores as Back-Doors for Government Regulation of End-to-End Encryption

by

The Good Governance Papers: An Introduction

by , , and

Prosecuting the ISIS “Beatles:” A testament to dedicated US government professionalism

by

Is the United States Heading for a Rural Insurgency?

by

Ten Quick Takeaways from the New York Times’ Bombshell Article on Trump’s Tax Returns

by

An Enduring Impasse on Autonomous Weapons

by

Déjà Vu All Over Again: Racial Disparity in the Military Justice System

by and

On 9/11, Interrogating the Assumptions that Undergird the “Forever War”

by

9/11’s Long Shadow: What’s at Stake in Afghanistan

by

QAnon is a Nazi Cult, Rebranded

by

Supreme Court’s Trump v. Mazars Ruling Gave Attorney-Client Privilege a Boost in Congress

by

Immigration Maximalism at the Supreme Court

by and

The Second Oxford Statement on International Law Protections of the Healthcare Sector During Covid-19: Safeguarding Vaccine Research

by , , , , , and

Canada’s Scattered and Uncoordinated Cyber Foreign Policy: A Call for Clarity

by , and

Beyond Color-Blind National Security Law

by

A Threat or A Warning: Russia’s Weapons Testing in Space

by and

Interview with Christof Heyns: Major New UN Comment on Right of Peaceful Assembly

by and

China’s Forced Sterilization of Uyghur Women Violates Clear International Law

by

What Comes Next: The Aftermath of European Court’s Blow to Transatlantic Data Transfers

by

The Surprising Convergence Between Neo-Nazis and Jihadis

by

Black Security and the Conundrum of Policing

by

Racing National Security: Introduction to the Just Security Symposium

by

Mexico’s Priorities as an Elected Member to the Security Council for 2021-2022

by and

A Solution in Search of a Problem: The Dangerous Invalidity of Divesting Military Commanders of Disposition Authority for Military Criminal Offenses

by , and

A Rejoinder to China’s Response to UN Human Rights Experts

by

The United Nations Charter at 75: Between Force and Self-Defense — Part Two

by

How Inter-State Procedures in Human Rights Treaties Can Support the Black Lives Matter Movement

by

The United States’ Racial Justice Problem Is Also an International Human Rights Law Problem

by

Jurisdiction at Guantanamo: The Case of Long-Term Complicity

by

Oxford Statement on the International Law Protections Against Cyber Operations Targeting the Health Care Sector

by , , and

Turkey Opened the Door to the European Court of Human Rights for Syrian Victims

by

The Significance of the Supreme Court’s Opati Decision for States and Companies Sued for Terrorism in U.S. Courts

by

The Importance of New Statements on Sovereignty in Cyberspace by Austria, the Czech Republic and United States

by

The Perils of Hyping Pandemic Response as a National Security Issue

by and

Top Experts Analyze Inspector General Report Finding Problems in FBI Surveillance

by , , and

What Counts As Sufficient Transparency on Civilian Casualties in Somalia

by

WhatsApp v. NSO Group: State Immunity and Cyber Spying

by and

Deepfakes 2.0: The New Era of “Truth Decay”

by and

The Time has Come to Have a Conversation at the U.N. on Self-Defence

by

Lawsuit Against Fox News Over Coronavirus Coverage: Can It Succeed? Should It?

by

Don’t Bother Suing China for Coronavirus

by

COVID-19 Shows How the U.S. Got National Security Wrong

by

Biopharma: The Next National Security Frontier

by

A Chance to Fix FISA

by

The Defense Department’s Measured Take on International Law in Cyberspace

by

New Online Resource: War Powers and Presidential Practice

by and

Punching on the Edges of the Grey Zone: Iranian Cyber Threats and State Cyber Responses

by

Confronting Russia’s Role in Transnational White Supremacist Extremism

by and

International Criminal Court and the Question of Palestine’s Statehood: Part II

by

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

The Crossfire Hurricane Report’s Inconvenient Findings

by

Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO? It’s Legally Possible, Whether or Not Politically Prudent

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Tasha Manoranjan

Tasha Manoranjan (@tdmanoranjan) is the founder and Executive Director of PEARL (People for Equality and Relief in Lanka).

Read these related stories next:

A US Return to Human Rights Requires Consistency and Self-Restraint in National Security

February 18, 2021 by

Fulfilling Biden Campaign Pledge on Saudi-UAE Policy Will Require a Full Overhaul

February 18, 2021 by

US Can Restore Leadership on Human Rights by Promoting Accountability in Sri Lanka

February 18, 2021 by and

Now is the Time for the Biden Administration to Commit to Upholding Reproductive Rights as Human Rights

February 17, 2021 by

Escalating Attacks on Journalists in Sri Lanka Demand New Tack from Human Rights Council

February 17, 2021 by and

Sargent Forrest Huckabey from Neodesha, Kansas with the U.S. Army's 2nd Battalion 87th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division stands guard with a gun in front of a billboard which encourages women to vote in Afghanistan's April 5th presidential election during a patrol outside of Forward Operating Base (FOB) Shank on March 29, 2014 near Pul-e Alam, Afghanistan.

Women, Peace, and Security: Is DOD Turning a Human Rights Corner?

February 17, 2021 by

UN human rights chief Navi Pillay speaks to reporters at a Sri Lankan hotel in Colombo on August 25, 2013.

Former UN High Commissioner Pillay Says It’s Time for the Human Rights Council to Act on Sri Lanka

February 15, 2021 by

Women prepare raw groundnuts to cook at the Protection of Civilians (POC) site in Wau on February 1, 2020.

Changing the Calculus to Support Peace in South Sudan

February 13, 2021 by

Patmanathan Kokilavani holds a photo of her two children at a protest site for loved ones of the disappeared on May 13, 2019 in Mullaitivu, Sri Lanka. Patmanathan Kokilavani is missing her two children, Patmanthan Piratheepan and Patmanathan Tharsika. They were separated in a chaos of a bombing May 17 2009. Photographs of others who have been disappeared cover the wall behind her.

A Catalogue of Suffering Behind the Calls for Action on Sri Lanka’s War Crimes

February 12, 2021 by

Government supporters hold cutouts of portraits of Sri Lankan President Mahinda Rajapaksa and Defense Secretary Gotabaya Rajapaksa during a march outside the U.N. office in Colombo on March 15, 2012.

The Human Rights Council Must Establish an Accountability Mechanism for Sri Lanka’s Victims

February 11, 2021 by , , and

Protesters carry a banner during a demonstration to press for the scrapping of Special Ant-Robbery Squad (SARS) on Abuja-Keffi Expressway, Abuja, Nigeria on October 19, 2020. The banner reads, “#EndSARA #EndPoliceBrutality Stop Killing Nigerian Youth”

Policing in Nigeria and the US: When Domestic Issues and Foreign Policy Connect

February 10, 2021 by and

The International Criminal Court on January 18, 2019.

Balancing the US Approach to the ICC

February 10, 2021 by