Oversight Board’s First Rulings Show Facebook’s Rules Are a Mess

by

February 19, 2021

The Facebook Oversight Board, in deciding its first cases, overturned five out of six of the company’s decisions. While the board’s willingness to depart from its corporate creator’s views is noteworthy, the bigger message is that Facebook’s content-moderation rules and its enforcement of them are a mess and the company needs to clean up its act.

Indeed, many of the issues raised by the board reflect longstanding criticisms from civil society about Facebook’s content-moderation scheme, including the company’s use of automated removal systems, its vague rules and unclear explanations of its decisions, and the need for proportionate enforcement. Facebook’s ongoing inability to enact a clear, consistent, and transparent content-moderation policy may well lead the board to overturn Facebook’s decision to bar former President Donald Trump, a case that the company has voluntarily brought to the board.

Unreliable Algorithms

Facebook’s removal of an Instagram post about breast cancer (which the company conceded was incorrect) was used by the board as an opportunity to express concerns about the company’s use of automation, as well as the sweep of its policy against nudity. Automated removals have long been criticized as more susceptible to error than human reviewers. For example, in the context of Covid-19, algorithms mistakenly flagged posts of accurate health information as spam, while leaving up messages containing conspiracy theories.

These mistakes particularly affect Facebook users outside western countries, since Facebook’s algorithms only work in certain languages and automated tools often fail to adequately account for context or political, cultural, linguistic, and social differences. Facebook’s treatment of female breasts as sexual imagery has also been a contentious issue for many years – even photos of breastfeeding mothers and mastectomy scars displayed by cancer survivors were routinely removed until intense public pressure forced a policy change.

The board identified several harms resulting from the company’s automated enforcement of the nudity policy: interference with user expression; disproportionate impact on female users (the company allows male nipples); and, given the important public health goal of raising awareness about breast cancer, women’s right to health. To ameliorate these harms, the board recommended that Facebook improve its automated detection of images that contain text-overlay (in this case, the algorithm had failed to recognize the words “Breast Cancer” that appeared as part of the image). The board also recommended the company audit a sample of automated enforcement decisions to reverse and learn from mistakes, and include information on automated removals in its transparency reports.

The Oversight Board also made important suggestions for ways that Facebook can improve the process available to users whose posts are removed, including notifying the user of the specific rule they have violated and of the use of automation, and providing users with the right to appeal to a human reviewer. Many of these suggestions are similar to those set out in the Santa Clara Principles, a civil society charter that in 2018 outlined minimum standards for companies engaged in content moderation.

Vague Rules

In another case, the board took aim at Facebook’s Dangerous Individuals and Organizations Policy. It overturned the removal of a post quoting Joseph Goebbels. The company had internally designated Goebbels as a dangerous individual and the Nazi party as a hate organization. The underlying policy, however, was actually developed as a response to calls from the U.S. and European governments for social media companies to do more to combat ISIS and al-Qaeda propaganda.

As the U.N. Special Rapporteur for Counterterrorism and Human Rights and various civil society groups have pointed out, the policy fails to identify all the groups and individuals that the company considers dangerous, but has had a near-exclusive focus on content related to ISIS and al-Qaeda, placing Muslim and Middle Eastern communities and Arabic speakers at greater risk for over-removal. Moreover, if the company’s removals follow the pattern of the GIFCT consortium in which it participates, the vast majority of removals would be for the most ambiguous types of posts: those that “praise” or “support” a listed organization.

In deciding the case, the board focused on specifics about the post to reach the conclusion that it “did not support the Nazi party’s ideology.” But it also found that Facebook’s policy on Dangerous Individuals and Organizations failed to meet the international human rights requirement that “rules restricting expression must be clear, precise and publicly accessible.” The policy was not sufficiently “clear, precise, and publicly accessible” because it did not explain the meaning of key terms such as “praise” and “support,” list the individuals and organizations that have been designated as “dangerous,” or make clear that Facebook requires users to affirmatively spell out they are not praising or supporting a quote attributed to a dangerous individual. The board recommended that Facebook clarify the terms of its policy and publish a list of dangerous organizations and individuals to close the “information gap” between the publicly available text of the policy and the internal rules applied by Facebook’s content moderators.

The theme of lack of clarity was echoed in several of the cases discussed below as well. In the Covid-19 decision, the board found Facebook’s vague rules about misinformation and imminent harm did not comply with human rights standards because the “patchwork of policies found on different parts of Facebook’s website make it difficult for users to understand what content is prohibited.”

Context is Key

In several cases, the board leaned on the geopolitical context of a post to reach its decisions. These cases illustrate that the board’s selection of the relevant “context” to consider – which is not explained in its decisions – is often determinative of the outcome of the case, and the board has tended to view the relevant context more narrowly than has the company.

The board overturned Facebook’s removal of a post from Myanmar which pointed to “the lack of response by Muslims generally to the treatment of Uyghur Muslims in China, compared to killings in response to cartoon depictions of the Prophet Muhammad in France” to argue that there is something wrong with Muslims’ mindset or psychology. The company had acted under its hate speech policy, which prohibits generalized statements of inferiority about a religious group based on mental deficiencies.

The board, however, concluded that statements referring to Muslims as mentally unwell or psychologically unstable, while offensive, are “not a strong part” of the “common and sometimes severe” anti-Muslim rhetoric in Myanmar. If the board had taken a wider view of context, it could well have reached the opposite conclusion. Facebook’s failure to control anti-Muslim hate speech in Myanmar has been linked to the genocide of Rohingya Muslims in the country, violence that continues to this day.

The board also overturned Facebook’s removal of a post criticizing the French government for refusing to authorize the use of hydroxychloroquine, which the user called a “cure” for Covid-19. Because the drug is not available in France without a prescription and the post does not encourage people to buy or take drugs without a prescription, the board determined that the post did not create a risk of imminent harm, as required by the violence and incitement policy under which it was removed. Here again, if the board had looked at the broader issue of misinformation around Covid-19, or even around hydroxychloroquine, it could well have reached the opposite conclusion.

In a decision released on February 12, 2021, the board overturned Facebook’s decision to remove a post from India that the company had treated as a veiled threat prohibited under its violence and incitement policy. The post from October 2020, depicting a sheathed sword, said “if the tongue of the kafir starts against the Prophet, then the sword should be taken out of the sheath,” and the message included hashtags calling for the boycott of French products and calling President Emmanuel Macron of France the devil.

For Facebook, the relevant context was “religious tensions” in India related to the Charlie Hebdo trials occurring in France at the time of the post and elections in the Indian state of Bihar, which were held from October through November, as well as rising violence against Muslims and the possibility of retaliatory violence by Muslims. A majority of the board looked at the same events, but with greater specificity: the protests in India following Macron’s statements were mostly nonviolent and the elections in Bihar were not marked by violence against persons based on their religion. Moreover, while the board viewed violence against the Muslim minority in India as “a pressing concern,” it did not give the same weight to the prospect of “retaliatory violence by Muslims.” Overall, the majority interpreted the references to the boycott of French products as a call to “non-violent protest and part of discourse on current political events.”

Proportionality

The board also grappled with the issue of proportionality. In the Covid-19 case, it found that Facebook’s removal of the post was not proportionate because the company did not explain how removal constituted the least intrusive means of protecting public health.

In another case, in which the board upheld Facebook’s removal of a racial slur that dehumanized Azerbaijanis, the board split on the issue. The majority concluded that Facebook’s removal was proportionate because less severe interventions, such as placing a label or a warning screen on the post, would not have provided the same protection against offline harms, the risk of which was particularly severe because of an ongoing armed conflict in the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

The minority of the board – whose opinions were summarized in the decision – argued otherwise. One member thought the risk of violence was relatively remote and, given that the removal of the post led to the takedown of speech on a matter of public concern, less-intrusive measures should have been considered. Another member believed that the post would not contribute to military or other violent action. It is difficult to distinguish between the two cases, except perhaps on the basis of the type of harm at issue: the prospect of physical violence in the Azerbaijan case versus the more diffuse threat of disinformation about Covid-19.

Implications for the Trump case

Figuring out what these decisions mean for what is likely to be one of the board’s biggest cases – its review of Facebook’s decision to indefinitely suspend Donald Trump from the platform after removing two missives he posted during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol – is like reading tea leaves. Both posts instructed the rioters to “go home,” but also reiterated Trump’s false assertions that the election had been “stolen from us” and “unceremoniously viciously stripped away from great patriots who have been badly unfairly treated for so long.”

In the Goebbels decision, the board found that Facebook’s rules on Dangerous Individuals and Organizations – the basis for removing Trump’s posts – failed the international standard of legality. The board has also been solicitous of the need to avoid interfering with public discourse (e.g., on government policy on Covid-19 or objections to Macron’s treatment of Muslims in France). That concern is particularly weighty when discussing the speech of the president of the United States.

Context, which has played such an important role in the board’s decisions thus far, will undoubtedly be key. But in the case of Trump, it probably will not matter whether the board looks at the long arc of his attempts to undermine the election and rile up his followers or only the events of Jan. 6. Both show the danger he posed.

Much is likely to hinge on how the board evaluates the proportionality of Facebook’s decision with regard to the indefinite suspension. Aside from an outright ban, an indefinite account suspension is one of Facebook’s most severe enforcement tools, particularly when compared to post removals, labels, warning screens, or other measures it might take to reduce dissemination. And Facebook has not publicly explained the grounds on which it suspended his account, except to say that the suspension, when weighted against the values underpinning its Community Standards (voice, authenticity, safety, privacy, and dignity), was “necessary and right” in order to prioritize “safety in a period of civil unrest in the US with no set end date.” This seems thin grounds for a momentous decision, especially when it is being reviewed by a board that has placed so much emphasis on the need for clear rules.

At the end of the day, though, as the Knight Institute pointed out in its excellent submission to the board, the bigger issue is not whether Trump was rightly kicked off Facebook, but about the company’s responsibility for its “decisions about design, which determine which speech proliferates on Facebook’s platform, how quickly it spreads, who sees it, and in what contexts they see it.” Although the company has sought to exclude this issue from its jurisdiction, the board must push Facebook to address it. Otherwise it will just be addressing the symptoms of the problem, not the cause.

IMAGE: A man browses Facebook on his smart phone after the mobile internet went back online in Kampala, Uganda, on January 18, 2021. (Photo by YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP via Getty Images)

 

Oversight Board's First Rulings Show Facebook's Rules Are a Mess

Facebook's Unconscionable Action in Australia – and What It Means for the Rest of the World

US Can Restore Leadership on Human Rights by Promoting Accountability in Sri Lanka

Comparison of (Similar) Republican and Democratic Draft Legislation on Jan. 6 Commission

Leaving the War in Yemen: The Mostly Good, the Bad, and the Muddled

Their Fourteenth Amendment, Section 3 and Ours

In Their Own Words: The 43 Republicans' Explanations of Their Votes Not to Convict Trump in Impeachment Trial

Former UN High Commissioner Pillay Says It's Time for the Human Rights Council to Act on Sri Lanka

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Feb 6-12)

Questions for Senators to Ask the Legal Teams During the Impeachment Trial

Biden Paused Trump's WeChat and TikTok Bans: Now What?

Avoiding Collateral Damage on the Battlefield

#StopTheSteal: Timeline of Social Media and Extremist Activities Leading to 1/6 Insurrection

Uganda's Museveni Secured His Sixth Term in Office: What the International Community Can Do Now

US Re-Engagement in UN Human Rights Council Brings Influence, Leverage, Amb. Donahoe Says

A Key Step in Preventing a Future SolarWinds

EXCLUSIVE: New Video of Roger Stone with Proud Boys Leaders Who May Have Planned for Capitol Attack

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Jan 30-Feb 5)

Diplomats, Top Experts' Reactions to Biden Foreign Policy Speech

Movie at the Ellipse: A Study in Fascist Propaganda

Why We Haven't Made Progress on Civilian Protection

Congress Now Has More Power to Shed Light on Trump's Abuses of Power

Why Guantánamo Detainees Should Have Access to COVID Vaccines Part I: Law of Armed Conflict and Good Policy

If the US Wants to Push Back on Authoritarian Agendas at the UN, Get Counterterrorism Right

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (January 23-29)

New Aid for Israeli-Palestinian Peacebuilding Aims at Issues Underlying Security

Unprecedented Threats to Journalists & Civil Society Activists Are Threatening Afghanistan

The Biden Administration Should Engage with the ICC – the Evidence Shows That It Saves Lives

NATO and the Nuclear Weapons Ban Treaty: Options for the Biden Administration

How to Fix the U.S. Litigation Position in Key Pending Cases

De-platforming Is a Fix, But Only a Short-Term One

Transforming the US Human Rights Report to Reflect Gender Rights — and Security

"Fight for Trump": Video Evidence of Incitement at the Capitol

UPDATE: Gaps in Trump's Pardons Apply to Bannon Criminal Charges As Well

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (January 16-22)

The Demise of Arms Control Extends Far Beyond Nuclear Weapons

Principles for a 2021 Authorization for Use of Military Force

Shifting Contours, But the Same Solution: Swiftly Returning to the Iran Nuclear Deal

De-platforming Following Capitol Insurrection Highlights Global Inequities Behind Content Moderation

On Biden's Planned Summit: Humility, Not Hubris, Can Save Democracy

What Should Be Addressed in Austin's Confirmation Hearing for Defense Secretary?

US Human Rights Policy: How to Really Build Back Better

MLK Believed "No Justice, No Peace"

History Shows the Senate Can Hold an Impeachment Trial After Trump Leaves Office

Ousted Autocratic Presidents and Their Backers in the Legislative Branch

Impeachment Defense, the Constitution, and Bill of Rights

Military Personnel and the Putsch at the U.S. Capitol

December Brought Harbingers of the Regulation Social Media Companies Could Soon Face

Questions to Guide an Investigation of the Capitol Attack

Incitement Timeline: Year of Trump's Actions Leading to the Attack on the Capitol

How New Congress Can Shine Light on Trump Era and Persisting Abuses

The Promises of FOIA in 2021: A Ready Pathway to Accountability

20 Most Read Just Security Articles in 2020

Please Support Just Security With a Tax-Deductible Donation

SolarWinds as a Constitutive Moment: A New Agenda for the International Law of Intelligence

Pardongate 2.0: Prosecutors and Congress Investigated Clinton's Pardons. The Same Should Happen to Trump.

Shifting Norms About Secretary of Defense Has Long-Term Consequences: On the Austin Nomination

Top Expert Backgrounder: Russia's SolarWinds Operation and International Law

Pandemic Consequences: The Acceleration of Confrontational Politics

Beyond the ICC: Repositioning the Core of International Accountability

Reviving the US Commitment to Women's Rights and Gender Equality: The UN Commission on the Status of Women

Representation at the Top: The Importance of Race in the Austin Nomination Debate

We Can't "Look Forward" on the Trump Administration's Abuses

The UDHR, Digital Authoritarianism, and Human Rights after Trump

Addressing Our Whole-of-Government Deficit in National Security

New Zealand Pushes the Dialogue on International Cyber Law Forward

Global Kleptocracy as an American Problem

The Need for More Chris Stevenses

Climate Change, National Security, & the New Commander-in-Chief

Data and Democracy: Three Things the Biden-Harris Administration Should Do to Tackle Big Tech

Getting the T's and C's Right: The Lessons of Intelligence Reform

How I Came to Support the Treaty Prohibiting Nuclear Weapons

Revisiting the Office of Legal Counsel's Override Opinion

Nestlé & Cargill v. Doe: Introduction to a Symposium

How to Restore Ethics to the U.S. Department of State

A Landmark Report on Starvation as a Method of Warfare

The Urgent Need to Restore Independence to America's Politicized Immigration Courts

COVID-19 and International Law Series: Introduction

A Letter to President-Elect Biden on Restoring Relations with the Intelligence Community

Turning the Page: A Biden Presidency and the Role for Us

Good Governance Paper No. 19: The Criminal Legal System — Toward a Paradigm Shift

Good Governance Paper No. 18: Reforming Emergency Powers

Good Governance Paper No. 14: War Powers Reform

The Necessity of Enforcing Humanitarian Law and Human Rights in the Context of Counterterrorism

Good Governance Paper No. 8: How to Strengthen Oversight by Congress

A Transatlantic Plan for Racial Equity and Justice

The President and Immigration Law Series: Reflections on the Future of American Immigration Policy

A Blueprint for the Future: The CIA in 2021 and Beyond

The President and Immigration Law: The Danger and Promise of Presidential Power

A Topical Index of COVID-19 Articles on Just Security

App Stores as Back-Doors for Government Regulation of End-to-End Encryption

The Good Governance Papers: An Introduction

Prosecuting the ISIS "Beatles:" A testament to dedicated US government professionalism

Is the United States Heading for a Rural Insurgency?

Ten Quick Takeaways from the New York Times' Bombshell Article on Trump's Tax Returns

An Enduring Impasse on Autonomous Weapons

Déjà Vu All Over Again: Racial Disparity in the Military Justice System

On 9/11, Interrogating the Assumptions that Undergird the "Forever War"

9/11's Long Shadow: What's at Stake in Afghanistan

QAnon is a Nazi Cult, Rebranded

Supreme Court's Trump v. Mazars Ruling Gave Attorney-Client Privilege a Boost in Congress

Immigration Maximalism at the Supreme Court

The Second Oxford Statement on International Law Protections of the Healthcare Sector During Covid-19: Safeguarding Vaccine Research

Canada's Scattered and Uncoordinated Cyber Foreign Policy: A Call for Clarity

Beyond Color-Blind National Security Law

A Threat or A Warning: Russia's Weapons Testing in Space

Interview with Christof Heyns: Major New UN Comment on Right of Peaceful Assembly

China's Forced Sterilization of Uyghur Women Violates Clear International Law

What Comes Next: The Aftermath of European Court's Blow to Transatlantic Data Transfers

The Surprising Convergence Between Neo-Nazis and

Black Security and the Conundrum of Policing

Racing National Security: Introduction to the Just Security Symposium

Mexico’s Priorities as an Elected Member to the Security Council for 2021-2022

A Solution in Search of a Problem: The Dangerous Invalidity of Divesting Military Commanders of Disposition Authority for Military Criminal Offenses

A Rejoinder to China’s Response to UN Human Rights Experts

The United Nations Charter at 75: Between Force and Self-Defense — Part Two

How Inter-State Procedures in Human Rights Treaties Can Support the Black Lives Matter Movement

The United States’ Racial Justice Problem Is Also an International Human Rights Law Problem

Jurisdiction at Guantanamo: The Case of Long-Term Complicity

Oxford Statement on the International Law Protections Against Cyber Operations Targeting the Health Care Sector

Turkey Opened the Door to the European Court of Human Rights for Syrian Victims

The Significance of the Supreme Court’s Opati Decision for States and Companies Sued for Terrorism in U.S. Courts

The Importance of New Statements on Sovereignty in Cyberspace by Austria, the Czech Republic and United States

The Perils of Hyping Pandemic Response as a National Security Issue

Top Experts Analyze Inspector General Report Finding Problems in FBI Surveillance

What Counts As Sufficient Transparency on Civilian Casualties in Somalia

WhatsApp v. NSO Group: State Immunity and Cyber Spying

Deepfakes 2.0: The New Era of “Truth Decay”

The Time has Come to Have a Conversation at the U.N. on Self-Defence

Lawsuit Against Fox News Over Coronavirus Coverage: Can It Succeed? Should It?

Don’t Bother Suing China for Coronavirus

COVID-19 Shows How the U.S. Got National Security Wrong

Biopharma: The Next National Security Frontier

A Chance to Fix FISA

The Defense Department’s Measured Take on International Law in Cyberspace

New Online Resource: War Powers and Presidential Practice

Punching on the Edges of the Grey Zone: Iranian Cyber Threats and State Cyber Responses

Confronting Russia’s Role in Transnational White Supremacist Extremism

International Criminal Court and the Question of Palestine’s Statehood: Part II

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

The Crossfire Hurricane Report’s Inconvenient Findings

Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO? It’s Legally Possible, Whether or Not Politically Prudent

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

About the Author(s)

Faiza Patel

Co-Director of the Liberty and National Security Program at the Brennan Center for Justice at NYU School of Law, Former Senior Policy Officer at the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons. Member of the editorial board of Just Security. Follow her on Twitter (@FaizaPatelBCJ).

Hecht-Felella Laura

George A. Katz Fellow at the Brennan Center’s Liberty and National Security Program at NYU School of Law; previously worked at Brooklyn Legal Services, where she represented low-income New Yorkers in litigation seeking to prevent displacement and preserve affordable housing. Follow her on Twitter (@laur_hf)

