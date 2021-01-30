Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (January 23-29)

Attack on the U.S. Capitol
- “Fight for Trump”: Video Evidence of Incitement at the Capitol
by Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw) and Justin Hendrix (@justinhendrix)
Countering Violent Extremism
- Violent Extremism and the Governance Challenge
by Marc Sommers (@MarcSommers)
Pardons
- UPDATE: Gaps in Trump’s Pardons Apply to Bannon Criminal Charges As Well
by Andrew Weissmann (@AWeissmann_)
Social Media
- De-platforming Is a Fix, But Only a Short-Term One
by Will Marks (@Williamjmarks5)
- Guardrails Needed for FBI Access to Social Media Monitoring
by Rachel Levinson-Waldman and Jesus A. Rodriguez (@jesusrodriguezb)
Gender Rights
- Transforming the US Human Rights Report to Reflect Gender Rights — and Security
by Stephenie Foster (@stepheniefoster) and Susan Markham (@msmarkham)
Arms Control and Arms Trade
- NATO and the Nuclear Weapons Ban Treaty: Options for the Biden Administration
by Kjølv Egeland (@kjolvegeland)
Torture and Guantanamo
- How to Fix the U.S. Litigation Position in Key Pending Cases
by Scott Roehm and Hina Shamsi (@HinaShamsi)
International Criminal Court
- The Biden Administration Should Engage with the ICC – the Evidence Shows That It Saves Lives
by Stuart Ford
Uyghur Genocide Determination
- Genocide against the Uyghurs: Legal Grounds for the United States’ Bipartisan Genocide Determination
by Beth Van Schaack (@BethVanSchaack)
Immigration/Travel Ban
- Through the Looking Glass, Darkly: The Supreme Court’s Muslim Travel Ban Decision
by Jonathan Hafetz (@JonathanHafetz)
Coronavirus
- Why Policies Around the Pandemic May Help Women Working in National Security
by Alden Leader and Lindsay L. Rodman (@lindsaylrodman)
Yemen
- US Terrorist Designation for Houthis is Bad for Yemen Even Beyond Crippling Aid Efforts
by Sophie Haspeslagh (@SophieAuc)
Israel – Palestine
- New Aid for Israeli-Palestinian Peacebuilding Aims at Issues Underlying Security
by David Harary (@DavidHarary)
Afghanistan
- Unprecedented Threats to Journalists & Civil Society Activists Are Threatening Afghanistan
by J. Hamida Andisha
