The Biden Administration Should Engage with the ICC – the Evidence Shows That It Saves Lives

by

January 28, 2021

(Editor’s Note: This article is the second in a Just Security mini-series on Rebalancing the US-ICC Relationship. You can find the first article here.)

The United States’ position with respect to the International Criminal Court (ICC) has shifted back and forth depending on whether a Republican or a Democrat was President.  Under President Bill Clinton, U.S. negotiators played a key role in drafting the Rome Statute.  President George W. Bush, on the other hand, “unsigned” the Rome Statute and negotiated Article 98 bilateral immunity agreements with other countries in a bid to insulate U.S. citizens from the ICC’s jurisdiction.  President Barack Obama’s administration switched to a policy of engagement with the Court under which the United States publicly supported the Court’s work, engaged with the Court’s members, and assisted with ICC investigations.  President Donald Trump returned to an antagonistic relationship with the Court.  In 2018, he declared that the U.S. would not support the ICC, which he derided as an “unelected, unaccountable, global bureaucracy.”  Then, in 2020, Trump imposed sanctions on several ICC employees, including the Court’s Prosecutor.  Now, President Joe Biden will decide the next four years of U.S. policy towards the ICC.

Options for Engagement

So, how should President Biden approach the ICC?  Biden has said that his administration will support multilateral institutions and put human rights “at the center of our efforts to meet the challenges of the 21st century.”  This implies that the United States will once again support the ICC, though so far, Biden has declined to say what his ICC policy will be.  Of course, even if the Biden administration adopts a friendly posture toward the Court, it is extremely unlikely that the United States will become an ICC member because ratification of the Rome Statute would be inordinately difficult.  Article II, Section 2 of the US Constitution requires that two-thirds of the Senate concur before the United States can join a treaty. With Democrats having the narrowest possible majority in that chamber and many senators holding skeptical views of the Court, there is no chance that the Senate will ratify the Rome Statute in the immediate future.

Yet, the incoming Biden administration can still support the ICC without becoming a member.  If the United States followed the Obama administration’s model, it could engage with the Assembly of State Parties (ASP) and with individual ICC members to shape the direction of the Court.  The United States can almost certainly achieve more through engagement with the Court than either Bush or Trump did by shunning it.  The United States could publicly support the Court, particularly in areas where the Court’s approach reinforces the United States’ own commitment to human rights, and could also take concrete action to support the Court.  This might involve voting in favor of the referral of appropriate matters to the ICC at the Security Council or providing technical and logistical assistance to the Office of the Prosecutor.  The United States could also use its considerable “soft power” to persuade other countries to cooperate with the Court, including by surrendering those individuals who have been indicted by the ICC.  And, of course, the United States could lift the sanctions on ICC personnel that were imposed by President Trump.

Impediments to Engagement

The main obstacle to U.S. cooperation with the Court is the ICC’s ongoing investigation into crimes committed in Afghanistan.  While the ICC is focused primarily on crimes committed by Afghan and other non-U.S. nationals, including members of the Taliban and ISIS, the investigation could lead to charges against U.S. military and intelligence personnel for crimes including torture, cruel treatment, rape, and sexual violence.

But this investigation is largely a result of the U.S. failure to see justice done domestically.  It is now widely acknowledged that the United States committed torture (and other crimes) in Afghanistan and elsewhere under Bush.  Obama acknowledged that crimes were committed but chose not to prosecute them.  In the end, neither the Obama administration or the Trump administration took meaningful steps to investigate or prosecute crimes they knew had occurred.  This failure is at the root of the problem.

After all, the simplest way to end the ICC’s investigation of U.S. citizens would be for the United States to conduct investigations and prosecutions itself. Under Article 17 of the Rome Statute, the ICC lacks jurisdiction over a case if a State with jurisdiction over the matter conducts genuine investigations or prosecutions.  (As an aside, investigations would be beneficial for reasons beyond rendering the ICC’s investigation moot.  The failure to investigate crimes committed during the “war on terror” is part of the assault on the rule of law that has occurred since 9/11 and which culminated in the Trump administration’s lawlessness.  If the United States is to continue as a rights-based democracy that respects the rule of law, then it must pursue accountability for government misconduct. For a full discussion of the policy argument for these investigations, see Kip Hale’s article).  However, if investigations in the United States are politically impossible, then the Biden administration could still try to work with the ICC in areas where their goals overlap.

The Empirical Case for the Court

But should President Biden support the Court?  As a result of the ICC’s investigation in Afghanistan, there is likely to be a political cost to cooperating with the Court.  Given this cost, does it make sense for the Biden administration to expend political capital supporting the ICC?

The answer partly depends on the Court’s effect on the world.  After all, there are many criticisms of the Court.  It is slow and expensive.  It has tried a relatively small number of cases.  There have been problems with several high-profile cases, including the suspension of the ICC’s investigation in Darfur and the collapse of the prosecution of President Kenyatta of Kenya.  It is either too political or not political enough.  Given these problems, many commentators have suggested that the Court is in crisis, and perhaps not worth the political cost of engagement.

Yet these criticisms miss a very important point.  The ICC’s success is not determined by how many people it indicts, how much it costs, or the outcome of high-profile cases.  Rather, the ICC’s success is determined primarily by its effect on the world.  The main purpose of the ICC is to prevent violations of international criminal law.  As the Preamble of the Rome Statute says, the ICC was created to avert the commission of “atrocities that shock the conscience of humanity.”  Thus, if the ICC can prevent violations from occurring, then it is succeeding.

While many scholars have offered opinions on whether or not the ICC can prevent violations of international criminal law, until recently there was little empirical evidence one way or another.  That has now changed.  Courtney Hillebrecht has studied the effect of ICC intervention in Libya and found that the number of civilians killed by the Libyan government decreased after ICC intervention.  James Meernik looked at the relationship between the ICC and human rights violations and found that States with a strong commitment to the ICC had higher levels of human rights protection, fewer human rights abuses, and fewer instances of internal violence.  Meernik controlled for a state’s underlying commitment to human rights.

Hyeran Jo and Beth Simmons investigated the effect of the ICC on violence against civilians across a wide range of countries over a period of more than twenty years.  They found that joining the Rome Statute, adopting a statute criminalizing violations of international criminal law, and ICC intervention in a State were all correlated with reductions in civilian deaths.  Benjamin Appel explored whether ratification of the Rome Statute was associated with a change in human rights violations.  He found, even after controlling for numerous variables associated with respect for human rights, that States that ratified the Rome Statute had fewer human rights violations than non-ratifiers.

These empirical articles are startling in their uniformity.  They approach the problem from different angles, use different methodologies, and different data sets.  They control for the factors commonly associated with human rights compliance.  Yet, all of them find a statistically significant effect of the ICC that is independent of the state’s underlying commitment to human rights.  In each of these studies, the ICC reduces violence.  There are no empirical articles that find the ICC either increases violence or prolongs conflict.  In short, there is now persuasive evidence that the ICC both prevents violations of international criminal law and reduces the violence associated with those violations.  This means that the ICC is succeeding.

Moreover, it means that the ICC is a powerful force for human rights.  When States join the ICC, when they criminalize violations of international criminal law in their domestic law, and when the ICC intervenes in situations where violations are occurring, violence decreases.  In other words, the ICC saves lives.  This makes the Court a natural fit with Biden’s foreign policy goals.  He is committed to human rights and he can advance that commitment through engagement with the ICC.

Image: International Criminal Court (ICC) chief prosecutor Fatou Bensouda (C) and deputy prosecutor James Stewart (R) attend the initial appearance before judges of member of the board of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), Patrice-Edouard Ngaissona of the Central African Republic, at the ICC in The Hague on January 25, 2019, following his extradition from France on charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity. – Ngaissona is charged with coordinating so-called anti-Balaka militia which emerged after civil war broke out in the Central African Republic (CAR) in 2013. (Photo by KOEN VAN WEEL/AFP via Getty Images)

 

Featured Articles

The Biden Administration Should Engage with the ICC – the Evidence Shows That It Saves Lives

by

NATO and the Nuclear Weapons Ban Treaty: Options for the Biden Administration

by

How to Fix the U.S. Litigation Position in Key Pending Cases

by and

De-platforming Is a Fix, But Only a Short-Term One

by

Transforming the US Human Rights Report to Reflect Gender Rights — and Security

by and

“Fight for Trump”: Video Evidence of Incitement at the Capitol

by and

UPDATE: Gaps in Trump’s Pardons Apply to Bannon Criminal Charges As Well

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (January 16-22)

by

The Demise of Arms Control Extends Far Beyond Nuclear Weapons

by and

Principles for a 2021 Authorization for Use of Military Force

by , , and

Shifting Contours, But the Same Solution: Swiftly Returning to the Iran Nuclear Deal

by

De-platforming Following Capitol Insurrection Highlights Global Inequities Behind Content Moderation

by

On Biden’s Planned Summit: Humility, Not Hubris, Can Save Democracy

by

What Should Be Addressed in Austin’s Confirmation Hearing for Defense Secretary?

by

US Human Rights Policy: How to Really Build Back Better

by and

MLK Believed “No Justice, No Peace”

by

History Shows the Senate Can Hold an Impeachment Trial After Trump Leaves Office

by

Ousted Autocratic Presidents and Their Backers in the Legislative Branch

by

Impeachment Defense, the Constitution, and Bill of Rights

by

Military Personnel and the Putsch at the U.S. Capitol

by and

December Brought Harbingers of the Regulation Social Media Companies Could Soon Face

by

Questions to Guide an Investigation of the Capitol Attack

by

Incitement Timeline: Year of Trump’s Actions Leading to the Attack on the Capitol

by , and

How New Congress Can Shine Light on Trump Era and Persisting Abuses

by

The Promises of FOIA in 2021: A Ready Pathway to Accountability

by

20 Most Read Just Security Articles in 2020

by

Please Support Just Security With a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

SolarWinds as a Constitutive Moment: A New Agenda for the International Law of Intelligence

by

Pardongate 2.0: Prosecutors and Congress Investigated Clinton’s Pardons. The Same Should Happen to Trump.

by and

Shifting Norms About Secretary of Defense Has Long-Term Consequences: On the Austin Nomination

by , and

Top Expert Backgrounder: Russia’s SolarWinds Operation and International Law

by

Pandemic Consequences: The Acceleration of Confrontational Politics

by and

Beyond the ICC: Repositioning the Core of International Accountability

by , , and

Reviving the US Commitment to Women’s Rights and Gender Equality: The UN Commission on the Status of Women

by and

Representation at the Top: The Importance of Race in the Austin Nomination Debate

by

We Can’t “Look Forward” on the Trump Administration’s Abuses

by

The UDHR, Digital Authoritarianism, and Human Rights after Trump

by and

Addressing Our Whole-of-Government Deficit in National Security

by

New Zealand Pushes the Dialogue on International Cyber Law Forward

by

Global Kleptocracy as an American Problem

by and

The Need for More Chris Stevenses

by , and

Climate Change, National Security, & the New Commander-in-Chief

by

Data and Democracy: Three Things the Biden-Harris Administration Should Do to Tackle Big Tech

by

Getting the T’s and C’s Right: The Lessons of Intelligence Reform

by and

How I Came to Support the Treaty Prohibiting Nuclear Weapons

by

Revisiting the Office of Legal Counsel’s Override Opinion

by

Nestlé & Cargill v. Doe: Introduction to a Symposium

by and

How to Restore Ethics to the U.S. Department of State

by

A Landmark Report on Starvation as a Method of Warfare

by

The Urgent Need to Restore Independence to America’s Politicized Immigration Courts

by

COVID-19 and International Law Series: Introduction

by , , and

A Letter to President-Elect Biden on Restoring Relations with the Intelligence Community

by and

Turning the Page: A Biden Presidency and the Role for Us

by , and

Good Governance Paper No. 19: The Criminal Legal System — Toward a Paradigm Shift

by

Good Governance Paper No. 18: Reforming Emergency Powers

by

Good Governance Paper No. 14: War Powers Reform

by and

The Necessity of Enforcing Humanitarian Law and Human Rights in the Context of Counterterrorism

by

Good Governance Paper No. 8: How to Strengthen Oversight by Congress

by and

A Transatlantic Plan for Racial Equity and Justice

by , and

The President and Immigration Law Series: Reflections on the Future of American Immigration Policy

by and

A Blueprint for the Future: The CIA in 2021 and Beyond

by and

The President and Immigration Law: The Danger and Promise of Presidential Power

by

A Topical Index of COVID-19 Articles on Just Security

by

App Stores as Back-Doors for Government Regulation of End-to-End Encryption

by

The Good Governance Papers: An Introduction

by , , and

Prosecuting the ISIS “Beatles:” A testament to dedicated US government professionalism

by

Is the United States Heading for a Rural Insurgency?

by

Ten Quick Takeaways from the New York Times’ Bombshell Article on Trump’s Tax Returns

by

An Enduring Impasse on Autonomous Weapons

by

Déjà Vu All Over Again: Racial Disparity in the Military Justice System

by and

On 9/11, Interrogating the Assumptions that Undergird the “Forever War”

by

9/11’s Long Shadow: What’s at Stake in Afghanistan

by

QAnon is a Nazi Cult, Rebranded

by

Supreme Court’s Trump v. Mazars Ruling Gave Attorney-Client Privilege a Boost in Congress

by

Immigration Maximalism at the Supreme Court

by and

The Second Oxford Statement on International Law Protections of the Healthcare Sector During Covid-19: Safeguarding Vaccine Research

by , , , , , and

Canada’s Scattered and Uncoordinated Cyber Foreign Policy: A Call for Clarity

by , and

Beyond Color-Blind National Security Law

by

A Threat or A Warning: Russia’s Weapons Testing in Space

by and

Interview with Christof Heyns: Major New UN Comment on Right of Peaceful Assembly

by and

China’s Forced Sterilization of Uyghur Women Violates Clear International Law

by

What Comes Next: The Aftermath of European Court’s Blow to Transatlantic Data Transfers

by

The Surprising Convergence Between Neo-Nazis and Jihadis

by

Black Security and the Conundrum of Policing

by

Racing National Security: Introduction to the Just Security Symposium

by

Mexico’s Priorities as an Elected Member to the Security Council for 2021-2022

by and

A Solution in Search of a Problem: The Dangerous Invalidity of Divesting Military Commanders of Disposition Authority for Military Criminal Offenses

by , and

A Rejoinder to China’s Response to UN Human Rights Experts

by

The United Nations Charter at 75: Between Force and Self-Defense — Part Two

by

How Inter-State Procedures in Human Rights Treaties Can Support the Black Lives Matter Movement

by

The United States’ Racial Justice Problem Is Also an International Human Rights Law Problem

by

Jurisdiction at Guantanamo: The Case of Long-Term Complicity

by

Oxford Statement on the International Law Protections Against Cyber Operations Targeting the Health Care Sector

by , , and

Turkey Opened the Door to the European Court of Human Rights for Syrian Victims

by

The Significance of the Supreme Court’s Opati Decision for States and Companies Sued for Terrorism in U.S. Courts

by

The Importance of New Statements on Sovereignty in Cyberspace by Austria, the Czech Republic and United States

by

The Perils of Hyping Pandemic Response as a National Security Issue

by and

Top Experts Analyze Inspector General Report Finding Problems in FBI Surveillance

by , , and

What Counts As Sufficient Transparency on Civilian Casualties in Somalia

by

WhatsApp v. NSO Group: State Immunity and Cyber Spying

by and

Deepfakes 2.0: The New Era of “Truth Decay”

by and

The Time has Come to Have a Conversation at the U.N. on Self-Defence

by

Lawsuit Against Fox News Over Coronavirus Coverage: Can It Succeed? Should It?

by

Don’t Bother Suing China for Coronavirus

by

COVID-19 Shows How the U.S. Got National Security Wrong

by

Biopharma: The Next National Security Frontier

by

A Chance to Fix FISA

by

The Defense Department’s Measured Take on International Law in Cyberspace

by

New Online Resource: War Powers and Presidential Practice

by and

Punching on the Edges of the Grey Zone: Iranian Cyber Threats and State Cyber Responses

by

Confronting Russia’s Role in Transnational White Supremacist Extremism

by and

International Criminal Court and the Question of Palestine’s Statehood: Part II

by

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

The Crossfire Hurricane Report’s Inconvenient Findings

by

Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO? It’s Legally Possible, Whether or Not Politically Prudent

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Stuart Ford

Stuart Ford is a Professor of Law at UIC John Marshall Law School in Chicago, Illinois, where he writes primarily about international criminal law and international criminal justice.

Read these related stories next:

Anti-nuclear activists of ICAN (International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons) and other peace initiatives stage a protest with 51 flags of countries that ratified the UN Treaty to Ban Nuclear Weapons and a banner reading "Nuclear weapons are forbidden ! More than 50 states joined. Germany didn't", in front of the Chancellery in Berlin, on January 22, 2021.

NATO and the Nuclear Weapons Ban Treaty: Options for the Biden Administration

January 28, 2021 by

The empty courtroom of the Commissions building where on Tuesday preliminary hearings will begin for four detainees held on the Naval Base is seen August 22, 2004 in Guantanamo, Cuba. Six flags stand at the front of the room.

How to Fix the U.S. Litigation Position in Key Pending Cases

January 27, 2021 by and

This picture taken during a government-guided tour on December 27, 2020 shows inmates operating sewing machines at a workshop at al-Qanatir women's prison, at the tip of the Nile delta in Qalyoubiya province, about 30 kilometres north of Egypt's capital. The wear face masks and appear to be socially distanced.

Transforming the US Human Rights Report to Reflect Gender Rights — and Security

January 26, 2021 by and

Side by side photos of Roger Stone, Steve Bannon, and Paul Manafort.

UPDATE: Gaps in Trump’s Pardons Apply to Bannon Criminal Charges As Well

January 24, 2021 by

A photo exhibition outside of the World Health Organization (WHO) headquarters in Geneva on August 17, 2020. The photo-posters are placed between trees in the grass and show images of healthcare workers.

Strengthening the Global Dimension of Biden’s COVID-19 Rescue & Recovery Plan

January 22, 2021 by and

Antony Blinken at his confirmation hearing to be Secretary of State before the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee on January 19, 2021 in Washington, DC.

U.S.-ICC Relations Under a Biden Administration: Room to Be Bold

January 22, 2021 by

U.S. and Iran flags are projected on chess kings on a chess board. The projection continues to the background behind the chess pieces, leaving shadows of the chess pieces.

Shifting Contours, But the Same Solution: Swiftly Returning to the Iran Nuclear Deal

January 21, 2021 by

President Biden speaks into a microphone in front of an American flag.

On Biden’s Planned Summit: Humility, Not Hubris, Can Save Democracy

January 20, 2021 by

Reconsidering the Digitalization of International Criminal Justice

January 19, 2021 by

Pro-democracy protesters hold up a sign showing a meme of U.S. President Elect Joe Biden and "No 112" on them during a rally at the Nonthaburi Police Station on December 08, 2020 in Bangkok, Thailand.

US Human Rights Policy: How to Really Build Back Better

January 19, 2021 by and

Ousted Autocratic Presidents and Their Backers in the Legislative Branch

January 15, 2021 by

What Should Congress Focus on for the DNI Confirmation Hearing?

January 14, 2021 by