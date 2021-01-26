Guardrails Needed for FBI Access to Social Media Monitoring

by and

January 26, 2021

Much of the planning for the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol Building took place in the open, on mainstream and far-right social media platforms available to anyone, raising the question of why the law enforcement response at the Capitol was so woefully insufficient. The event itself erupted in plain sight as well, with the perpetrators simultaneously plastering their social media with pictures, videos, and brags about their participation.

In response, the FBI has undertaken a wide-ranging investigation, relying on these social media posts to help identify and track down suspects. With the potential for additional armed confrontations, we are likely to see calls to further ramp up law enforcement’s use of social media to identify violent actors and prevent further attacks.

While social media analysis will be critical to these investigations, dragnet social media monitoring brings significant risks, and even targeted monitoring can be abused. As with other forms of surveillance, social media monitoring has been used in opaque and abusive ways, and it is likely to disproportionately target activists and communities of color without stringent limitations in place. Social media can also be highly contextual and susceptible to misinterpretation. While many posts leading up to the events of Jan. 6 revealed an explicit intent to engage in violent, unlawful, and profoundly antidemocratic activity, including carrying weapons across state lines to threaten and even kill elected officials, innocuous online sentiments can also be perceived as a threat, with grave consequences for the poster. Government officials will therefore need to tread carefully when looking to social media to predict bad acts.

With threats on social media likely to increase, as well as the real risks of misuse of social media to target activists and other individuals, how far can federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies go in surveilling social media, and what is the appropriate scope of law enforcement access?

FBI policies

There are no constraints – in law or internal rules – on FBI agents’ ability to review publicly available social media content, and agents can access or receive information from closed groups under some circumstances as well. Once criminal activity is suspected, agents can use undercover online identities, as long as they follow FBI policy regarding investigations of political organizations where necessary.

The rules for FBI investigations are set out in the Bureau’s Domestic Investigations and Operations Guide, or DIOG, which implements the Attorney General’s Guidelines for Domestic FBI Operations. These rules limit the collection of First Amendment-protected information; the Bureau is forbidden from basing its conduct “solely on an individual’s legal exercise of his or her First Amendment rights,” while permitting agents to gather information online about constitutionally protected rights if the collection is “logically related to an authorized investigative purpose,” does not interfere with the group’s constitutional exercise of their First Amendment rights, and is the least intrusive alternative that is reasonable in the circumstances.

In practice, the FBI has a long history of targeting First Amendment-protected speech, especially by Black activists and Muslim communities. In 2017, for instance, the Bureau invented a new category of threat it called “Black Identity Extremism” (BIE), which appeared designed essentially to target activists of color; the FBI eventually withdrew it under fire, while subsuming BIE under a different category that simply obscured its surveillance of Black activists. The FBI has also put entire predominantly Muslim neighborhoods under surveillance with no suspicion of criminal activity, and has conducted intensive spying operations against indigenous and other environmental activists.

Before formally opening any kind of inquiry, agents can search and review publicly available social media and other online information (see Appendix L of the DIOG). After initiating the first level of formal FBI inquiry, called an assessment, FBI agents can record and monitor “public, real-time communications,” such as conversations in a public chat room, if recording is both necessary to the assessment and the least intrusive method to obtain the information. Assessments are notoriously lax, requiring only an “authorized purpose” and a “clearly defined objective,” with no reasonable indication, or even allegation, of wrongdoing required.

During an assessment, an agent may also access a private or restricted-access social media forum, such as a private Facebook group or subreddit, if she is given access by a “consenting party” who has authority to access and control content on the site. That person could be a system administrator, or a company official who can direct others regarding the content on the site. It can also be an account holder for the site, including an administrator for a private group. Because any member of a private group could share information with an FBI agent, however, the standard does not impose robust limitations in practice. Moreover, the carve-out for company officials suggests that the FBI could obtain consent from, for instance, certain high-level Twitter, Facebook, or Reddit officials or moderators. An agent cannot, at the preassessment or assessment stage, use a fictitious identity to gain access or connect with individuals online.

Once there is a reasonable indication of criminal activity – which would certainly include an armed attack on the Capitol – an agent may monitor real-time communications in a private chat room or another online forum without the knowledge of the forum members; the person or body who must authorize the monitoring is redacted from the DIOG. The agent must make a two-part showing to do so: first, that the information to be obtained is relevant to the investigation, and second, that “recording the communications is the least intrusive method to obtain the evidentiary information, weighing the investigative value of the evidence to be obtained against the potential collection of First Amendment information.”

An agent may also create an undercover social media account – for instance, to pose as an enthusiast seeking to become involved in the cause – after receiving approval from a Special Agent in Charge (or, in some instances, the FBI headquarters). Once undercover, the FBI employee must take all necessary and reasonable steps to protect potential victims and prevent serious criminal activity if online contact reveals a public safety threat.

When the undercover activity involves a political organization, the agent must solicit approval from FBI headquarters, with an application that includes the length of the operation and “a statement of which circumstances are reasonably expected to occur, what the facts are likely to be, and why the undercover operation merits approval in light of the circumstances.” The Guidelines do not define the term “political organization,” and it is unclear whether the term would cover the Proud Boys. The group, whose leaders have celebrated violence as “a really effective way to solve problems,” has been at the center of previous clashes and earned itself a spot on the Southern Poverty Law Center’s list of hate groups. At the same time, it identifies itself as a body dedicated not to criminal acts but to “reinstating a spirit of Western chauvinism,” and its members have strongly aligned themselves with President Donald Trump, who famously told them during a presidential debate to “stand back and stand by.” Reports that the FBI had designated the Proud Boys as an extremist group in late 2018 were subsequently refuted.

State and local law enforcement policies

State and local law enforcement agencies have also established their own social media monitoring programs. A 2016 survey of 539 police departments by the International Association of Chiefs of Police and the Urban Institute found that 70 percent of police departments use social media for gathering intelligence and monitoring public sentiment. Another 59 percent of departments reported having contacted Facebook or Twitter to obtain information to use as evidence. Like the FBI, some police departments also allow the creation of undercover accounts to conduct surveillance, including those in Austin, Los Angeles, New York, and Salt Lake City.

Some big city police departments, including the NYPD and LAPD, have policies governing online undercover activity, though the NYPD has been heavily critiqued for its online monitoring. The vast majority of departments engaging in social media monitoring do not have publicly available social media policies, and very few policies recognize and account for the First Amendment rights of individuals under scrutiny. Law enforcement agencies have also been known to contract privately with social media analytics firms like Dataminr, which analyze public data feeds and deliver automated alerts to law enforcement clients, including the FBI, about protests, shootings, and natural disasters.

Platform policies

The major platforms, including Facebook, Twitter, and Reddit, typically require a subpoena or court order for basic subscriber information (such as name, email addresses, and IP addresses of recent logins) and a search warrant for contents of communications, including videos, photos, and direct messages. They also set out a process for law enforcement officers to follow in emergency situations, such as where there is danger of death or serious injury. While law enforcement policies for Parler, the darling of the right wing (at least up until recently), are not available online, the social network told Amazon it had been “actively working with law enforcement for weeks” before the Internet giant took it down.

Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter also have policies in place prohibiting use of their user data for surveillance, while Facebook has a “real name” policy that demands that users identify themselves online as they would in real life, with no exception for law enforcement activity. After a 2018 lawsuit exposed the Memphis Police Department’s use of fake profiles to collect Black Lives Matter activists’ private posts, Facebook sent a letter to the agency requesting that they “cease all activities on Facebook that involve impersonation.”

Constitutional limitations on social media monitoring

Courts have typically held that individuals do not have a reasonable expectation of privacy in data publicly shared online, with one appeals court likening posting a tweet to “scream[ing] it out the window.” This understanding stems from the third-party doctrine, which generally holds that individuals do not have an expectation of privacy – and thus do not have Fourth Amendment rights – in information shared with a third party, even if they did not intend the data to be shared with the government. Thus, one district court concluded in 2012 that when a Facebook user posted messages on his profile, he no longer had an expectation of privacy in that data, even if he had enabled privacy settings limiting access to his posts. While he “undoubtedly believed that his Facebook profile would not be shared with law enforcement,” his “legitimate expectation of privacy ended when he disseminated posts to his ‘friends’ because those ‘friends’ were free to use the information however they wanted — including sharing it with the Government.”

Courts could, however, be amenable to limiting social media monitoring where it implicates First and Fourteenth Amendment freedoms. While the Supreme Court has held that a governmental surveillance program can’t be challenged solely on the grounds that it creates a chilling effect, at least one federal appeals court has ruled that where surveillance is intentionally directed at a protected class, it may give rise to a colorable claim. If social media is used to intentionally target minority communities in ways that infringe upon their First Amendment-protected rights, or is used to retaliate against people or groups for exercising their First Amendment rights, they may be able to challenge it successfully.

Next steps

As this piece sets out, the FBI asserts broad authority to use social media both to investigate past crimes and to prepare for potential coming unrest. State and local law enforcement agencies have claimed wide authorities as well. Thus far, with the exception of one consent decree arising from police department misconduct, no court has imposed limits on law enforcement’s use of social media monitoring, and law enforcement agencies’ broad policies impose few constraints. At the same time, as with other forms of surveillance, social media monitoring has been used in opaque and abusive ways, and it is likely to disproportionately target activists and communities of color without stringent limitations in place.

Policymakers should therefore consider instituting the following measures:

  • Any law enforcement agency using social media for surveillance or criminal investigations should have a policy in place that is easily available to the public. Jurisdictions should establish a democratic mechanism to invite and incorporate community members’ and experts’ input into the content of the policy.
  • State and local law enforcement agencies should analyze and disclose the scope and impact of their social media data collection, including the types of investigations in which the practice is used and its effect on protected constitutional rights, as well as the existence of measures to protect the public from the adverse effects of social media monitoring.
  • Agencies should prohibit the collection of social media data based on an individual’s or group’s exercise of First Amendment rights; their race, religion, ethnicity, or other category protected by law; or actual or perceived immigration status.
  • Where social media is assessed to prepare for a pending event, its use should be carefully limited to ensure that a public safety justification is not transformed into license for broad-scale monitoring. Monitoring in advance of an event – separate from social media analysis related to a criminal investigation, described below – should be undertaken only to make determinations about the resources necessary to keep participants and the public safe, and only where there are articulable and credible facts describing the public safety concerns justifying the monitoring. There should be a process in place to document those facts in writing and to obtain supervisory approval, with records maintained solely to facilitate audits and other accountability measures.
  • When social media monitoring is used as part of a criminal investigation, it should be on the basis of specific and articulable facts showing reasonable grounds to believe that the data sought is relevant and material to an ongoing criminal investigation. Information collected should not be retained unless it is determined by a supervisor to be relevant to an ongoing criminal investigation.
  • Finally, while there are currently no constitutional limits and few policy limitations on the use of undercover social media accounts, undercover online activity is sufficiently susceptible to abuse that the use of such accounts should require a warrant or similar protections. The Title III process for wiretap warrants offers a model that could be adapted for social media warrants, including a requirement that no less intrusive alternative be available.

These measures would create much-needed guardrails around law enforcement access to social media, while also preserving legitimate law enforcement preparation and investigation of criminal activity.

Image: In this photo illustration the Social networking site Facebook is displayed on a laptop screen on March 25, 2009 in London, England. Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

 

Featured Articles

Transforming the US Human Rights Report to Reflect Gender Rights — and Security

by and

“Fight for Trump”: Video Evidence of Incitement at the Capitol

by and

UPDATE: Gaps in Trump’s Pardons Apply to Bannon Criminal Charges As Well

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (January 16-22)

by

The Demise of Arms Control Extends Far Beyond Nuclear Weapons

by and

Principles for a 2021 Authorization for Use of Military Force

by , , and

Shifting Contours, But the Same Solution: Swiftly Returning to the Iran Nuclear Deal

by

De-platforming Following Capitol Insurrection Highlights Global Inequities Behind Content Moderation

by

On Biden’s Planned Summit: Humility, Not Hubris, Can Save Democracy

by

What Should Be Addressed in Austin’s Confirmation Hearing for Defense Secretary?

by

US Human Rights Policy: How to Really Build Back Better

by and

MLK Believed “No Justice, No Peace”

by

History Shows the Senate Can Hold an Impeachment Trial After Trump Leaves Office

by

Ousted Autocratic Presidents and Their Backers in the Legislative Branch

by

Impeachment Defense, the Constitution, and Bill of Rights

by

Military Personnel and the Putsch at the U.S. Capitol

by and

December Brought Harbingers of the Regulation Social Media Companies Could Soon Face

by

Questions to Guide an Investigation of the Capitol Attack

by

Incitement Timeline: Year of Trump’s Actions Leading to the Attack on the Capitol

by , and

How New Congress Can Shine Light on Trump Era and Persisting Abuses

by

The Promises of FOIA in 2021: A Ready Pathway to Accountability

by

20 Most Read Just Security Articles in 2020

by

Please Support Just Security With a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

SolarWinds as a Constitutive Moment: A New Agenda for the International Law of Intelligence

by

Pardongate 2.0: Prosecutors and Congress Investigated Clinton’s Pardons. The Same Should Happen to Trump.

by and

Shifting Norms About Secretary of Defense Has Long-Term Consequences: On the Austin Nomination

by , and

Top Expert Backgrounder: Russia’s SolarWinds Operation and International Law

by

Pandemic Consequences: The Acceleration of Confrontational Politics

by and

Beyond the ICC: Repositioning the Core of International Accountability

by , , and

Reviving the US Commitment to Women’s Rights and Gender Equality: The UN Commission on the Status of Women

by and

Representation at the Top: The Importance of Race in the Austin Nomination Debate

by

We Can’t “Look Forward” on the Trump Administration’s Abuses

by

The UDHR, Digital Authoritarianism, and Human Rights after Trump

by and

Addressing Our Whole-of-Government Deficit in National Security

by

New Zealand Pushes the Dialogue on International Cyber Law Forward

by

Global Kleptocracy as an American Problem

by and

The Need for More Chris Stevenses

by , and

Climate Change, National Security, & the New Commander-in-Chief

by

Data and Democracy: Three Things the Biden-Harris Administration Should Do to Tackle Big Tech

by

Getting the T’s and C’s Right: The Lessons of Intelligence Reform

by and

How I Came to Support the Treaty Prohibiting Nuclear Weapons

by

Revisiting the Office of Legal Counsel’s Override Opinion

by

Nestlé & Cargill v. Doe: Introduction to a Symposium

by and

How to Restore Ethics to the U.S. Department of State

by

A Landmark Report on Starvation as a Method of Warfare

by

The Urgent Need to Restore Independence to America’s Politicized Immigration Courts

by

COVID-19 and International Law Series: Introduction

by , , and

A Letter to President-Elect Biden on Restoring Relations with the Intelligence Community

by and

Turning the Page: A Biden Presidency and the Role for Us

by , and

Good Governance Paper No. 19: The Criminal Legal System — Toward a Paradigm Shift

by

Good Governance Paper No. 18: Reforming Emergency Powers

by

Good Governance Paper No. 14: War Powers Reform

by and

The Necessity of Enforcing Humanitarian Law and Human Rights in the Context of Counterterrorism

by

Good Governance Paper No. 8: How to Strengthen Oversight by Congress

by and

A Transatlantic Plan for Racial Equity and Justice

by , and

The President and Immigration Law Series: Reflections on the Future of American Immigration Policy

by and

A Blueprint for the Future: The CIA in 2021 and Beyond

by and

The President and Immigration Law: The Danger and Promise of Presidential Power

by

A Topical Index of COVID-19 Articles on Just Security

by

App Stores as Back-Doors for Government Regulation of End-to-End Encryption

by

The Good Governance Papers: An Introduction

by , , and

Prosecuting the ISIS “Beatles:” A testament to dedicated US government professionalism

by

Is the United States Heading for a Rural Insurgency?

by

Ten Quick Takeaways from the New York Times’ Bombshell Article on Trump’s Tax Returns

by

An Enduring Impasse on Autonomous Weapons

by

Déjà Vu All Over Again: Racial Disparity in the Military Justice System

by and

On 9/11, Interrogating the Assumptions that Undergird the “Forever War”

by

9/11’s Long Shadow: What’s at Stake in Afghanistan

by

QAnon is a Nazi Cult, Rebranded

by

Supreme Court’s Trump v. Mazars Ruling Gave Attorney-Client Privilege a Boost in Congress

by

Immigration Maximalism at the Supreme Court

by and

The Second Oxford Statement on International Law Protections of the Healthcare Sector During Covid-19: Safeguarding Vaccine Research

by , , , , , and

Canada’s Scattered and Uncoordinated Cyber Foreign Policy: A Call for Clarity

by , and

Beyond Color-Blind National Security Law

by

A Threat or A Warning: Russia’s Weapons Testing in Space

by and

Interview with Christof Heyns: Major New UN Comment on Right of Peaceful Assembly

by and

China’s Forced Sterilization of Uyghur Women Violates Clear International Law

by

What Comes Next: The Aftermath of European Court’s Blow to Transatlantic Data Transfers

by

The Surprising Convergence Between Neo-Nazis and Jihadis

by

Black Security and the Conundrum of Policing

by

Racing National Security: Introduction to the Just Security Symposium

by

Mexico’s Priorities as an Elected Member to the Security Council for 2021-2022

by and

A Solution in Search of a Problem: The Dangerous Invalidity of Divesting Military Commanders of Disposition Authority for Military Criminal Offenses

by , and

A Rejoinder to China’s Response to UN Human Rights Experts

by

The United Nations Charter at 75: Between Force and Self-Defense — Part Two

by

How Inter-State Procedures in Human Rights Treaties Can Support the Black Lives Matter Movement

by

The United States’ Racial Justice Problem Is Also an International Human Rights Law Problem

by

Jurisdiction at Guantanamo: The Case of Long-Term Complicity

by

Oxford Statement on the International Law Protections Against Cyber Operations Targeting the Health Care Sector

by , , and

Turkey Opened the Door to the European Court of Human Rights for Syrian Victims

by

The Significance of the Supreme Court’s Opati Decision for States and Companies Sued for Terrorism in U.S. Courts

by

The Importance of New Statements on Sovereignty in Cyberspace by Austria, the Czech Republic and United States

by

The Perils of Hyping Pandemic Response as a National Security Issue

by and

Top Experts Analyze Inspector General Report Finding Problems in FBI Surveillance

by , , and

What Counts As Sufficient Transparency on Civilian Casualties in Somalia

by

WhatsApp v. NSO Group: State Immunity and Cyber Spying

by and

Deepfakes 2.0: The New Era of “Truth Decay”

by and

The Time has Come to Have a Conversation at the U.N. on Self-Defence

by

Lawsuit Against Fox News Over Coronavirus Coverage: Can It Succeed? Should It?

by

Don’t Bother Suing China for Coronavirus

by

COVID-19 Shows How the U.S. Got National Security Wrong

by

Biopharma: The Next National Security Frontier

by

A Chance to Fix FISA

by

The Defense Department’s Measured Take on International Law in Cyberspace

by

New Online Resource: War Powers and Presidential Practice

by and

Punching on the Edges of the Grey Zone: Iranian Cyber Threats and State Cyber Responses

by

Confronting Russia’s Role in Transnational White Supremacist Extremism

by and

International Criminal Court and the Question of Palestine’s Statehood: Part II

by

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

The Crossfire Hurricane Report’s Inconvenient Findings

by

Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO? It’s Legally Possible, Whether or Not Politically Prudent

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Rachel Levinson-Waldman

Counsel to the Brennan Center’s Liberty and National Security Program

Jesus A. Rodriguez

Legal intern with the Liberty and National Security program at the Brennan Center for Justice. Follow on Twitter (@jesusrodriguezb)

Read these related stories next:

Side by side photos of Roger Stone, Steve Bannon, and Paul Manafort.

UPDATE: Gaps in Trump’s Pardons Apply to Bannon Criminal Charges As Well

January 24, 2021 by

Myanmar people gather for refreshment at a teashop in Yangon on August 31, 2018 many hangout to chat and browse Facebook with their mobile phones.

De-platforming Following Capitol Insurrection Highlights Global Inequities Behind Content Moderation

January 20, 2021 by

Demonstrators in Washington, DC, on June 4, 2020, raise signs as they gather at The Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial to protest the death of George Floyd, who died in police custody in Minneapolis. One sign reads, “Black Lives Matter,” and another sign reads, “I am no longer accepting the things I can not change. I am changing the things I can not accept.”

MLK Believed “No Justice, No Peace”

January 18, 2021 by

A Capitol Riot and Big Tech Takes a Stand: But Is It the One We Want?

January 15, 2021 by

Lessons from Benghazi: Accountability for the U.S. Capitol Attack

January 14, 2021 by , and

US National Guard soldiers guard the grounds of the US Capitol from across a security fence in Washington, DC, on January 9, 2021.

Responding to the Capitol Attack: Accountability Without Overreaction

January 12, 2021 by

A phone with social media logos for Linkedin, YouTube, Pinterest, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

December Brought Harbingers of the Regulation Social Media Companies Could Soon Face

January 12, 2021 by

U.S. Capitol police officers point their guns at a barricaded door that was vandalized in the House Chamber during a joint session of Congress on January 06, 2021 in Washington, D.C. Insurrectionists peek through the window of the door, which is broken.

Tragedy at the Capitol: Four Questions that Demand Answers

January 9, 2021 by

Members of the Proud Boys kick an anti-fascist protestor on the ground during a protest on December 12, 2020 in Washington, DC. Additional white supremacists stand around watching.

Risk of Election-Related Violence Remains, Here’s What Could Reduce It

December 21, 2020 by

Attorney General William Barr (C) speaks during a press conference on the shooting at the Pensacola naval base January 13, 2020 in Washington, DC.

Criminalizing Foreign Relations: How the Biden Administration Can Prevent a Global Arrest Game

December 18, 2020 by

French President Emmanuel Macron speaks with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen as Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban speaks with Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki during a round table meeting during an EU summit at the European Council building in Brussels, on December 10, 2020. They stand talking, not actually sitting at the table. They all wear face masks. Behind them a wall is covered with a banner reading “European Council.”

Polish Government’s Attacks on Rule of Law Violate Not Only EU Norms but International Law

December 11, 2020 by

Chechen President Ramzan Kadyrov and Council of the Federation Speaker Valentina Matviyenko take a selfie in the Hall of the Order of St. George during the State Council on ecology meeting on December, 26, 2016 in Moscow, Russia.

The Overlooked Intersection of Social Media and Kleptocracy

December 9, 2020 by