New Aid for Israeli-Palestinian Peacebuilding Aims at Issues Underlying Security

by

January 29, 2021

U.S. efforts over the last several decades to lead peacemaking between Israel and Palestine have failed. The Trump administration’s attempt to try a different, largely one-sided approach, unfortunately ended up undermining U.S. credibility amongst Palestinians. In an attempt to reestablish that credibility, the Biden administration has announced its intention to restore formal relations with Palestinian leadership. That immediate action to rebuild U.S. legitimacy as a lead mediator comes shortly after the passage of a landmark piece of legislation in Congress that will change how the United States provides foreign assistance to Palestinians and supports peacebuilding with Israel.

The Nita M. Lowey Middle East Partnership for Peace Act, part of the December budget law that also contained the latest round of coronavirus relief, will deliver unprecedented levels of funding for non-governmental peacebuilding in Israel and Palestine. The measure will likely lay a foundation for lasting security among Israelis and Palestinians.

Named for just-retired House Appropriations Committee Chair Nita Lowey (D-NY), the law provides $250 million over five years to stand up two new programs that will be administered by the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) and the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation to support projects that bolster the Palestinian economy and expand peace and reconciliation programs in the region. The first program is the “People-to-People Partnership for Peace Fund” that will help finance projects that support co-existence between Israelis and Palestinians. The second is the “Joint Investment for Peace Initiative,” which prioritizes support for projects that develop the Palestinian private sector while increasing cooperation between Israelis and Palestinians.

Start from the Bottom

The $50 million per year signals a new U.S. commitment towards grassroots peacebuilding. In the pre-Trump era, U.S. spending towards peacebuilding peaked at approximately $12 million and, over the last four years, has dropped to $5 million, with no funding provided to organizations in the Palestinian territories.

Moreover, economies of scale can be fully realized as other countries are able to support the fund. This follows the multilateral model of the International Fund for Ireland, which the Alliance for Middle East Peace (ALLMEP) used to advocate for the law by citing its role in helping bring peace to Northern Ireland. During a U.K. Parliament debate on the concept of an International Fund for Israeli-Palestinian Peace last November, every minister who spoke welcomed the U.S. legislation and urged the U.K. to join. Many recommended that the U.K. take one of the international board seats stipulated in the enacted law, which states that “[t]he Administrator [of USAID] . . . is encouraged to work with foreign governments and international organizations to leverage the impact of United States resources and achieve the objectives of [the law].”

What’s further remarkable is that none of the U.S. funds can be given to any foreign government, including the Palestinian Authority, the Palestine Liberation Organization, or Israel. Instead, these funds will be allocated to non-governmental and civil society organizations as well as startups that help build a base that could support lasting security, political reconciliation, trust, partnership, and economic cooperation between the two peoples. As the findings of the law state, “While the United States and its international partners continue to support diplomatic and political negotiations between the representatives of the parties to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, such efforts require broad popular support among the people on the ground to succeed. Achieving sustainable, high-level agreements for lasting peace in the Middle East must come through, and with the support of, the people who live there.”

The focus of the law is to foster small and medium-sized Palestinian entrepreneurs and companies in order to promote long-term, well-paying jobs on the one hand, and on the other hand, support nonprofit organizations that bring Palestinians and Israelis together to advance reconciliation. The fund does this by requiring that the money be prioritized for partnerships between Israelis and Palestinians or between Arab and Jewish citizens of Israel. 

Foundational Security

In a 2017 report entitled, “Security First,” more than 200 retired Israeli generals, intelligence officers, and police officials made the case for improving the welfare and economic vitality of Palestinians as a way to ease tensions and social unrest. The roots of conflict and violence between groups often lie in economic and social strife. The Israeli-Palestinian conflict is no exception.

By supporting entrepreneurs, the funds are intended to grow the Palestinian economy in a sustainable way. While in practice this may take considerable time, such aid in conflict-ridden areas has generated considerable impact elsewhere. For instance, Syrian entrepreneurs have created over 7,000 businesses in Turkey, a dynamic that has promoted cooperation between the Syrian refugees and host communities, while also stimulating the economy. In Singapore, the island nation grew into a regional financial powerhouse after gaining independence in 1965 in part with policies supporting entrepreneurship that, in turn, created an abundance of jobs and economic prosperity.

People-to-People Peacebuilding

While economic growth can help stabilize conflict-prone settings, the second piece of the Lowey Act is no less important. In July 2016, the Office of the Quartet, which supports the longstanding Middle East peacemaking collaboration of the United Nations, the European Union, the United States, and Russia, for the first time included reference to civil society peacebuilding. The Quartet recommended parties “foster a climate of tolerance, including through increasing interaction and cooperation in a variety of fields – economic, professional, educational, cultural – that strengthen the foundations for peace.”

Research shows that conflict-management frameworks that use a people-to-people approach can be successful by promoting greater understanding, mutual trust, and cooperation between divided communities. A 2019 study produced at the request of USAID and prepared by the Notre Dame Initiative for Global Development found that three- to five years after their engagement, participants in such programs continued to report positive attitudinal change, including an increased belief in and prioritization of peace.

Despite concerns that people-to-people programs risk normalizing the status quo, these initiatives instead seek to challenge and upend it. Conflict management demands engagement with the adversary. Though power imbalances between Israelis and Palestinians are very real, organizations conducting people-to-people programs have adopted approaches that mitigate its effects and enforce a standard of equality. In these spaces, participants can discuss their lived experiences without worry of being talked over. Furthermore, Palestinians tend to know more about the daily reality of violent conflict, as they live in it in a more visceral way than most Israelis. By flattening power dynamics in a way that contributes to personal, individual sustainability and resilience, Palestinian and Israeli voices are heard as being equally important to each other.

While most participants in such activities traditionally come from the “peace camp,” organizers are getting better at recruiting those in more centrist or even right-wing brackets. For example, Siach Shalom (Talking Peace) works with rabbis of the Zionist National Religious Party as well as Islamist Imams to defuse thorny problems in real time as they create surprising coalitions of people that prioritize peace. Roots is a group of Israeli settlers and Palestinians that opposed the annexation of swathes of the West Bank last summer, yet due to their unique identity could voice those concerns directly to those most ideologically committed to it. Combatants for Peace is made up of former soldiers and fighters. Parents Circle-Families Forum is a joint Israeli-Palestinian organization composed of bereaved parents and family members, leveraging that moral authority in a way that can penetrate parts of both societies that such activism too seldom reaches. Olive Oil Across Borders works with farmers from communities and backgrounds who would not ordinarily be included in such activities.

Environmental nonprofits engaged in people-to-people programming, such as EcoPeace Middle East and the Arava Institute for Environmental Studies, also are the types of organizations that may receive funds from the Lowey Act. EcoPeace Middle East has served as a leading example for what can be achieved by bringing Israelis and Palestinians together to work on environmental protection and infrastructure projects. Similarly, the Arava Institute has created a regional forum for emerging leaders to address the Middle East’s environmental threats together, as equals.

Setting young people on a life course of activism and peacebuilding is a top priority of people-to-people programs. That’s why groups often target participants who are in their opinion-formation stage, between 15- and 30 years old. In the first 10 years of Seeds of Peace, for example, 17.5 percent of its alumni went on to build careers in peacebuilding. Field alumni now include ministers of the Israeli Knesset, such as Stav Shaffir and Ayman Oudeh, and human rights leaders like Lior Amihai. Peace-oriented public figures in both societies tend to be alumni or lay leaders from people-to-people groups. Scaling these programs up will allow a far greater degree of such fostering of a new generation of leaders whose mission and identity revolve around conflict management.

Many of these groups also apply monitoring and evaluation metrics to their methods, which the Notre Dame Initiative outlined in its 2019 report for USAID and recommended extending to longer-term studies. People-to-people organizations have ambitious, resource-intensive projects on paper that are ready to be rolled out. They have not, until now, had a source of funding that was commensurate with their ambitions. The new aid package will expand and accelerate those efforts.

Moving Forward

This new law is a stepping stone towards funding organizations that can foster peace at the local level in a conflict zone. Providing aid directly to the people on the ground, as opposed to providing it top-down through governments, has been shown to increase economic stability, build trust between divided communities, and reduce tensions.

The Biden administration should choose a multilateral framework when it implements the Lowey Act – some mechanism, as provided for in the law, that would allow other countries to contribute to the same fund – as in the case of the International Fund for Ireland, which was established jointly by Britain and Ireland and received contributions from the United States, the European Union, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. In the case of the Lowey Act, contributions from both European and Arab states could especially enhance the legitimacy of these initiatives and, by sheer size, multiply their impact on the ground.

This unprecedented aid package, finally funding peacebuilding at a scale that could make a real difference, is bound to generate cooperation and trust among a swath of Israelis and Palestinians, and likely beyond. Powered by rigorous evaluation and learning, the initiative also could spin off invaluable lessons for mobilizing private-sector entrepreneurship and people-to-people partnerships in other conflict environments to foster long term peace and reconciliation.

IMAGE: Female Israeli and Palestinian members of the “Parents Circle Families Forum” association, an organization made up of more than 600 families who have seen a family member die in the conflict, destroy a symbolic wall representing the Israeli security barrier that runs through the occupied West Bank, in Beit Jala near the biblical town of Bethlehem, on March 10, 2017.  (Photo: AHMAD GHARABLI/AFP via Getty Images)

 

Featured Articles

Unprecedented Threats to Journalists & Civil Society Activists Are Threatening Afghanistan

by

The Biden Administration Should Engage with the ICC – the Evidence Shows That It Saves Lives

by

NATO and the Nuclear Weapons Ban Treaty: Options for the Biden Administration

by

How to Fix the U.S. Litigation Position in Key Pending Cases

by and

De-platforming Is a Fix, But Only a Short-Term One

by

Transforming the US Human Rights Report to Reflect Gender Rights — and Security

by and

“Fight for Trump”: Video Evidence of Incitement at the Capitol

by and

UPDATE: Gaps in Trump’s Pardons Apply to Bannon Criminal Charges As Well

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (January 16-22)

by

The Demise of Arms Control Extends Far Beyond Nuclear Weapons

by and

Principles for a 2021 Authorization for Use of Military Force

by , , and

Shifting Contours, But the Same Solution: Swiftly Returning to the Iran Nuclear Deal

by

De-platforming Following Capitol Insurrection Highlights Global Inequities Behind Content Moderation

by

On Biden’s Planned Summit: Humility, Not Hubris, Can Save Democracy

by

What Should Be Addressed in Austin’s Confirmation Hearing for Defense Secretary?

by

US Human Rights Policy: How to Really Build Back Better

by and

MLK Believed “No Justice, No Peace”

by

History Shows the Senate Can Hold an Impeachment Trial After Trump Leaves Office

by

Ousted Autocratic Presidents and Their Backers in the Legislative Branch

by

Impeachment Defense, the Constitution, and Bill of Rights

by

Military Personnel and the Putsch at the U.S. Capitol

by and

December Brought Harbingers of the Regulation Social Media Companies Could Soon Face

by

Questions to Guide an Investigation of the Capitol Attack

by

Incitement Timeline: Year of Trump’s Actions Leading to the Attack on the Capitol

by , and

How New Congress Can Shine Light on Trump Era and Persisting Abuses

by

The Promises of FOIA in 2021: A Ready Pathway to Accountability

by

20 Most Read Just Security Articles in 2020

by

Please Support Just Security With a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

SolarWinds as a Constitutive Moment: A New Agenda for the International Law of Intelligence

by

Pardongate 2.0: Prosecutors and Congress Investigated Clinton’s Pardons. The Same Should Happen to Trump.

by and

Shifting Norms About Secretary of Defense Has Long-Term Consequences: On the Austin Nomination

by , and

Top Expert Backgrounder: Russia’s SolarWinds Operation and International Law

by

Pandemic Consequences: The Acceleration of Confrontational Politics

by and

Beyond the ICC: Repositioning the Core of International Accountability

by , , and

Reviving the US Commitment to Women’s Rights and Gender Equality: The UN Commission on the Status of Women

by and

Representation at the Top: The Importance of Race in the Austin Nomination Debate

by

We Can’t “Look Forward” on the Trump Administration’s Abuses

by

The UDHR, Digital Authoritarianism, and Human Rights after Trump

by and

Addressing Our Whole-of-Government Deficit in National Security

by

New Zealand Pushes the Dialogue on International Cyber Law Forward

by

Global Kleptocracy as an American Problem

by and

The Need for More Chris Stevenses

by , and

Climate Change, National Security, & the New Commander-in-Chief

by

Data and Democracy: Three Things the Biden-Harris Administration Should Do to Tackle Big Tech

by

Getting the T’s and C’s Right: The Lessons of Intelligence Reform

by and

How I Came to Support the Treaty Prohibiting Nuclear Weapons

by

Revisiting the Office of Legal Counsel’s Override Opinion

by

Nestlé & Cargill v. Doe: Introduction to a Symposium

by and

How to Restore Ethics to the U.S. Department of State

by

A Landmark Report on Starvation as a Method of Warfare

by

The Urgent Need to Restore Independence to America’s Politicized Immigration Courts

by

COVID-19 and International Law Series: Introduction

by , , and

A Letter to President-Elect Biden on Restoring Relations with the Intelligence Community

by and

Turning the Page: A Biden Presidency and the Role for Us

by , and

Good Governance Paper No. 19: The Criminal Legal System — Toward a Paradigm Shift

by

Good Governance Paper No. 18: Reforming Emergency Powers

by

Good Governance Paper No. 14: War Powers Reform

by and

The Necessity of Enforcing Humanitarian Law and Human Rights in the Context of Counterterrorism

by

Good Governance Paper No. 8: How to Strengthen Oversight by Congress

by and

A Transatlantic Plan for Racial Equity and Justice

by , and

The President and Immigration Law Series: Reflections on the Future of American Immigration Policy

by and

A Blueprint for the Future: The CIA in 2021 and Beyond

by and

The President and Immigration Law: The Danger and Promise of Presidential Power

by

A Topical Index of COVID-19 Articles on Just Security

by

App Stores as Back-Doors for Government Regulation of End-to-End Encryption

by

The Good Governance Papers: An Introduction

by , , and

Prosecuting the ISIS “Beatles:” A testament to dedicated US government professionalism

by

Is the United States Heading for a Rural Insurgency?

by

Ten Quick Takeaways from the New York Times’ Bombshell Article on Trump’s Tax Returns

by

An Enduring Impasse on Autonomous Weapons

by

Déjà Vu All Over Again: Racial Disparity in the Military Justice System

by and

On 9/11, Interrogating the Assumptions that Undergird the “Forever War”

by

9/11’s Long Shadow: What’s at Stake in Afghanistan

by

QAnon is a Nazi Cult, Rebranded

by

Supreme Court’s Trump v. Mazars Ruling Gave Attorney-Client Privilege a Boost in Congress

by

Immigration Maximalism at the Supreme Court

by and

The Second Oxford Statement on International Law Protections of the Healthcare Sector During Covid-19: Safeguarding Vaccine Research

by , , , , , and

Canada’s Scattered and Uncoordinated Cyber Foreign Policy: A Call for Clarity

by , and

Beyond Color-Blind National Security Law

by

A Threat or A Warning: Russia’s Weapons Testing in Space

by and

Interview with Christof Heyns: Major New UN Comment on Right of Peaceful Assembly

by and

China’s Forced Sterilization of Uyghur Women Violates Clear International Law

by

What Comes Next: The Aftermath of European Court’s Blow to Transatlantic Data Transfers

by

The Surprising Convergence Between Neo-Nazis and Jihadis

by

Black Security and the Conundrum of Policing

by

Racing National Security: Introduction to the Just Security Symposium

by

Mexico’s Priorities as an Elected Member to the Security Council for 2021-2022

by and

A Solution in Search of a Problem: The Dangerous Invalidity of Divesting Military Commanders of Disposition Authority for Military Criminal Offenses

by , and

A Rejoinder to China’s Response to UN Human Rights Experts

by

The United Nations Charter at 75: Between Force and Self-Defense — Part Two

by

How Inter-State Procedures in Human Rights Treaties Can Support the Black Lives Matter Movement

by

The United States’ Racial Justice Problem Is Also an International Human Rights Law Problem

by

Jurisdiction at Guantanamo: The Case of Long-Term Complicity

by

Oxford Statement on the International Law Protections Against Cyber Operations Targeting the Health Care Sector

by , , and

Turkey Opened the Door to the European Court of Human Rights for Syrian Victims

by

The Significance of the Supreme Court’s Opati Decision for States and Companies Sued for Terrorism in U.S. Courts

by

The Importance of New Statements on Sovereignty in Cyberspace by Austria, the Czech Republic and United States

by

The Perils of Hyping Pandemic Response as a National Security Issue

by and

Top Experts Analyze Inspector General Report Finding Problems in FBI Surveillance

by , , and

What Counts As Sufficient Transparency on Civilian Casualties in Somalia

by

WhatsApp v. NSO Group: State Immunity and Cyber Spying

by and

Deepfakes 2.0: The New Era of “Truth Decay”

by and

The Time has Come to Have a Conversation at the U.N. on Self-Defence

by

Lawsuit Against Fox News Over Coronavirus Coverage: Can It Succeed? Should It?

by

Don’t Bother Suing China for Coronavirus

by

COVID-19 Shows How the U.S. Got National Security Wrong

by

Biopharma: The Next National Security Frontier

by

A Chance to Fix FISA

by

The Defense Department’s Measured Take on International Law in Cyberspace

by

New Online Resource: War Powers and Presidential Practice

by and

Punching on the Edges of the Grey Zone: Iranian Cyber Threats and State Cyber Responses

by

Confronting Russia’s Role in Transnational White Supremacist Extremism

by and

International Criminal Court and the Question of Palestine’s Statehood: Part II

by

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

The Crossfire Hurricane Report’s Inconvenient Findings

by

Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO? It’s Legally Possible, Whether or Not Politically Prudent

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

David Harary

Board Chair of the Center for Development and Strategy in Washington, D.C. (@DavidHarary)

Read these related stories next:

Family members and relatives take part in the funeral procession of Afghan journalist Rahmatullah Nekzad at Khoja Omari district of Ghazni province, on December 22, 2020. The group appears to walk uphill and fills the span of the block.

Unprecedented Threats to Journalists & Civil Society Activists Are Threatening Afghanistan

January 29, 2021 by

Head of the Houthi prisoner exchange committee Abdulkader al-Murtada shakes hands with Head of the Yemeni government delegation Hadi Haig between ICRC Director for the Near and Middle East Fabrizio Carboni and UN Special Envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths at the end of a week-long meeting on a Yemen prisoner exchange agreement on September 27, 2020 in Glion, western Switzerland. None of them wear face masks and they stand close to one another.

US Terrorist Designation for Houthis is Bad for Yemen Even Beyond Crippling Aid Efforts

January 25, 2021 by

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) sits with U.S. President-elect Joe Biden during a meeting that included Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) (not shown) at the Queen Theater on November 20, 2020 in Wilmington, Delaware. They sit at a large horse-shoe or square table allowing ample room for social distancing. An American flag stands behind the table near President-elect Biden.

Principles for a 2021 Authorization for Use of Military Force

January 21, 2021 by , , and

President Biden speaks into a microphone in front of an American flag.

On Biden’s Planned Summit: Humility, Not Hubris, Can Save Democracy

January 20, 2021 by

The dome of the U.S. Capitol building is seen behind a barbed wire fence on January 14, 2021. The barbed wire was installed after the attempted coup on January 6, 2021.

History Shows the Senate Can Hold an Impeachment Trial After Trump Leaves Office

January 15, 2021 by

Ousted Autocratic Presidents and Their Backers in the Legislative Branch

January 15, 2021 by

US Vice President Joe Biden holds a file folder and talks with US Ambassador to the United Nations Samantha Power in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, August 4, 2015.

How Samantha Power Can Restore USAID’s Crucial Role in US Foreign Policy

January 13, 2021 by

A phone with social media logos for Linkedin, YouTube, Pinterest, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

December Brought Harbingers of the Regulation Social Media Companies Could Soon Face

January 12, 2021 by

Statues in front of the US capitol building. Behind the statues, flags at the US Capitol fly at half-mast to honor US Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, on January 8, 2021, in Washington, DC. Sicknick died from injuries sustained during the attempted coup on January 6th.

Q&A with Steve Vladeck and Rolf Mowatt Larssen on Democracy, Insurrection, and Where We Go From Here

January 8, 2021 by

US Capitol police officers speak with supporters of US President Donald Trump inside the Capitol on January 6, 2021, in Washington, DC.

The Attack on the Capitol: Why It’s Not a Surprise

January 8, 2021 by

Two healthcare workers administer a COVID-19 vaccine to a woman at Clalit Health Services, in the northern Arab Israeli city of Umm al Fahm, on January 4, 2021. Another person stands watching.

Israel is Legally Obligated to Ensure the Population in the West Bank and Gaza Strip Are Vaccinated

January 7, 2021 by

The Incapacitation of a President and the Twenty-Fifth Amendment: A Reader’s Guide

January 6, 2021 by , , , , , and