December Brought Harbingers of the Regulation Social Media Companies Could Soon Face

by

January 12, 2021

“The era of self-regulation for online companies is over.”

These words, from the United Kingdom’s Digital Secretary Jeremy Wright as part of a paper released on Dec. 15th, might be the single clearest articulation of the changing winds for data-intensive, and of the prevailing mood of technology regulators on both sides of the Atlantic heading into 2021.

Platform providers – and major social media platforms in particular – were already facing the prospect of increased regulation as 2020 drew to a close, as detailed further below. The events at the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6 have significantly ratcheted up those pressures: There is growing consensus that the algorithms and business models of social media platforms had the effect of amplifying the extremist voices calling for the nullification of the presidential election results. Much like conspiracy theories served as the accelerant that ignited violence at the Capitol Building, the national shock and outrage at witnessing those events is accelerating calls for Congress to regulate the companies that are at the heart of those information – and disinformation – ecosystems. The impacts will be wide-ranging. They include a growing chorus of voices calling for repeal of the liability protections that social media platforms enjoy under Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, as well as calls for imposing regulatory standards for content moderation and holding companies accountable for the ways in which their algorithms prioritize content that gets recommended to users. Each of these topics are deserving of an article of their own. In the meantime, a number of other regulatory moves were afoot before the Capitol Building riot; we shouldn’t lose sight of those, as they are likely to play important roles in the overall landscape of technology regulation in 2021.

Over the past 20 years of technology innovation – including watershed moments like Facebook’s release in 2004 and the iPhone’s debut in 2007 – governments around the world have taken a largely laissez-faire attitude as a handful of companies have become dominant leaders in the data-driven technologies that now lie at the heart of everyday life. Consumers around the world have grown accustomed to sharing detailed personal information online, whether that sharing is intentional, as with chatty posts to friends and family on social media platforms, or inadvertent, as is all too often the case when individuals are unaware of the scope and scale of personal data that is being created, collected, and analyzed about them on the multitude of devices, apps, and platforms that serve as the inescapable undercurrent of our lives.

Wright’s comments about online companies came in the midst of what proved to be a trying month for online platforms doing business in the United States and U.K. Here, I offer a brief recap of those key events, as well as some thoughts about what we can expect to see in 2021, including the ways in which the now-likely shift to Democrat control of the Senate could impact impact these trends.

The Facebook Antitrust Complaint

The first big development out of the gate in December was the complaint filed by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) against Facebook, charging it with anticompetitive practices. The complaint charged the social media behemoth with unlawfully squelching competition through its purchases of Instagram and WhatsApp and through the restrictions Facebook imposes on third party app developers, who were only permitted to connect to the platform if they agreed not to create any online services that might compete with Facebook, and agreed not to share any information relating to Facebook users with Facebook’s competitors. The complaint came after a lengthy investigation by the FTC and dozens of state attorneys general, and heralds a bold, new step in regulatory action against the mammoth platform that boasts nearly 3 billion users around the world.

The 53-page complaint details the attitude Facebook leadership reportedly has toward competition: that it’s better to buy than compete, as evidenced by the purchase of rival startups, including WhatsApp and Instagram; and that the platform could use its unprecedented reach to squelch competition by setting rules that would prevent the apps that plugged into Facebook from evolving into competitors.

One of the striking aspects of this complaint is that the FTC’s Bureau of Competition lawyers so clearly understand the mechanics of the platform, and many of the technology policy issues at stake. This is no small matter: The series of congressional hearings into social media platforms has all too often served to illustrate the extent to which lawmakers struggle to understand the social media ecosystem. (Perhaps the most famous example came in April, 2018, when Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testified in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee. Democratic Senator Bill Nelson of Florida asked why he sees ads for chocolate in his Facebook feed, and Republican Senator Orrin Hatch of Utah asked whether and how the platform would remain free for users, to which Zuckerberg replied, “We run ads.” Hatch was panned for seeming not to understand the mechanism that lay at the core of the online business model, and Zuckerberg’s facial expression was interpreted as a smirk after he delivered those three words.)

The FTC’s complaint presents a real threat to Facebook’s business model: The FTC is seeking a permanent injunction in federal court that could require the company to sell off WhatsApp and Instagram; prohibit Facebook from imposing conditions on developers of other apps that connect to Facebook; and require Facebook to seek prior notice and approval for future mergers and acquisitions. The FTC – and the industries it regulates – are keenly aware of the leverage that long-term consent decrees create. This mechanism is routinely used as part of the settlement agreement framework in cases relating to data privacy and security, and to great effect: A company subject to a 20-year consent decree must endure long-term scrutiny from regulators and meet specific obligations that are often more stringent than existing privacy laws. In the antitrust context, if Facebook finds itself – whether through voluntary settlement agreement or pursuant to court order – subject to an obligation to submit its future business acquisitions for FTC review, the company could find that a key component of its growth strategy has been hobbled. Being forced to divest WhatsApp or Instagram would be a short-term blow; being restrained from future acquisitions, and having to demonstrate that they will not have an anti-competitive effect, could prove an existential threat to what has, for 15 years, been Facebook’s record of meteoric growth.

The FTC’s complaint is clearly focused on harms to competition; according to Ian Conner, director of the FTC’s Bureau of Competition. “Facebook’s actions to entrench and maintain its monopoly deny consumers the benefits of competition. Our aim is to roll back Facebook’s anticompetitive conduct and restore competition so that innovation and free competition can thrive,” Conner said in a video statement. Despite this focus, the complaint hints at privacy concerns, noting that Facebook’s extraordinary commercial success has been driven by its ability to use proprietary algorithms to target advertising based on the “vast quantities” of data the platform has on its users. The complaint also notes that if there were greater competition in social media, benefits to users could include expanding the “availability, quality, and variety of data protection privacy options for users, including but not limited to, options regarding data gathering and data usage practices.”

Perhaps it isn’t surprising, then, that within a few days of filing its antitrust complaint, the FTC announced that it was launching an inquiry into the privacy practices of online platforms.

Although the results of the Georgia run-off elections won’t be certified until January 15th, it currently appears likely that both Democrat candidates will win their races, shifting control of the Senate to the Democrat party. This would give Democrats control of the legislative agenda, including the committees responsible for antitrust regulation. Given that former presidential candidates Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar highlighted concerns relating to the power and size of big tech during their campaigns, this could be a major shift. Klobuchar would be in line to chair the Senate Subcommittee on Antitrust, Competition Policy, and Consumer Rights. And Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg famously noted in an internal company call that an Elizabeth Warren presidency would be an “existential threat” and that he would “go to the mat” to defeat any attempts she might lead to break up big tech. Warren’s response: it isn’t just Facebook that faces antitrust risk, but Google and Amazon as well, as it’s “time to #BreakUpBigtech.” Clearly Warren won’t be president – but if Democrats control the Senate, she, like Klobuchar, could have a powerful role in setting the agenda for antitrust hearings and legislative proposals in the 117th Congress.

FTC Study of Social Media and Streaming Privacy

In a Dec. 14 statement, the FTC announced that it was launching a study of the privacy practices of major social media ad video-streaming services, including Facebook, Whatsapp, Snap, Twitter, YouTube, ByteDance, Twitch, Reddit, and Discord. The study is authorized under the FTC’s broad investigative powers, and the notice, issued by three of the FTC’s commissioners, notes their concern that, despite their “unavoidable” role in modern life, “the decisions that prominent online platforms make regarding consumers and consumer data remain shrouded in secrecy.” Questions abound regarding what data is collected and how, and how platforms leverage and sustain our attention – how, in the vernacular, they keep our eyeballs on-screen. “It is alarming,” the commissioners note, “that we still know so little about companies that know so much about us.”

The information required under the Order that accompanies the study notice is wide-ranging. It includes a number of concrete data points that the companies should have no difficulty in providing, such as user counts (total users, average daily users, average monthly users), usage statistics (numbers of posts, engagements, comments), advertising statistics (numbers of ads, revenue), and financial data (costs, revenue, and profit margins for various areas of operation). Although this information should, by and large, be relatively straightforward for social media and streaming companies to compile, it will – if the companies comply – likely prove illuminating nonetheless, as this study would mark the first time that a federal regulator has had such a comprehensive view of the social media and video streaming ecosystem.

The study’s information request goes farther than these mere statistics, however, and a number of its questions get to the heart of – or at least nibble around the edges of – key questions relating to online platform usage. In asking about each user attribute that the company “uses, tracks, estimates, or derives,” the FTC may get a glimpse into the types of algorithms these platforms are using for behavioral prediction, personality assessment, and other approaches to understanding their users or shaping their activities. In requiring reports about fake and unauthorized accounts, bots, and inaccurate information, and advertising tied to those accounts and content, the FTC is demanding that the platforms do the hard work of providing data that will illuminate the scope of the online disinformation problem. In asking the platforms to articulate “the value of user to the Company (e.g., dollar value),” the FTC is placing responsibility squarely on the platforms for doing an assessment that has eluded privacy researchers and economists: determining (at least one measure of) what privacy is worth. The study asks for information about the types and uses of algorithms, the mechanisms for retaining user engagement and determining what content to display, the company’s approach to content moderation and content promotion, uses of demographic information, competitive pressures and strategies employed by the platforms, and a set of questions specifically relating to platform usage by children and teens.

The 53 questions, detailed across 21 pages, cover a wide range of information that goes to the heart of the online platform business model. Needless to say, not everyone is going to be a fan of this level of scrutiny. The companies targeted by this study are sure to push back, attempting to narrow the scope of the questions as far as they are able. And FTC Commissioner Phillips dissented from the study notice, criticizing the study’s approach as an “undisciplined foray into a wide variety of topics.” The heart of his concerns: the companies are dissimilar, and the questions seek voluminous information – the attempts to obtain, review, and assess that information will be too draining on the FTC’s limited resources and divert it from other work, and some of the questions stray too far afield from the stated purpose of “consumer privacy.”

Although Commissioner Phillips is correct that the requests are wide-ranging, the implied attempt to silo them into distinct categories – treating content moderation separately from advertising, treating disinformation as separate from behavioral prediction algorithms, treating user engagement as separate from data privacy practices – illustrates why achieving sensible online regulation has been so difficult so far, and why it will continue to fail if Congress, regulators, or state legislatures continue to take a siloed approach to these inherently linked dimensions of the multifaceted social media world.

The FTC’s work will continue regardless of who controls the U.S. Senate. However, the FTC’s examination of social media platforms could be echoed by Congressional review and perhaps new legislation if Senate control passes to the Democrats. Although both parties have raised concerns about social media platforms, they have approached these issues very differently, with many Republicans alleging anti-conservative bias in social media platforms while Democrats are more focused on consumer protection issues and on the spread of disinformation. Democrat leadership of key committees like Commerce could reshape the focus of proposed privacy legislation, impacting everything from review of liability protections for social media platforms to consumer protection of user data and decisions about issues like federal pre-emption – that is, whether a federal privacy law, if passed would set a floor for data privacy protections (allowing states to pass more stringent laws) or a ceiling (barring states from requiring companies to meet stricter standards than those set under federal law).

As Congress struggles to define federal privacy legislation that spans multiple committees’ jurisdiction and continues to grapple with whether and how to reform the liability protections that online platforms receive under Sec. 230 of the Communications Decency Act, the FTC’s broad approach to studying the full range of interrelated problems in social media and video streaming is the right one: The broad-based information gathering will put the FTC in a better position to understand the nuances of the relationships between these and other problems and to inform the public and make sensible proposals as a result.

This broad-based approach finds resonance in the U.K.’s announcement, made the same week, that it was planning on moving forward with a comprehensive approach to online harms.

U.K. Legislation Regulating Online Harms

The U.K. first announced online harms legislation in the spring of 2019 with a white paper describing a bundle of measures intended to address the internet’s role in critical issues bring about societal harm, with a focus on child sexual exploitation and abuse, online sales of illegal drugs, and the use of online platforms by terrorist groups and gangs to recruit new members and radicalize followers. In the 18 months since then, the U.K. government has undertaken a consultation period – receiving and reviewing comments and feedback – and on Dec. 15, issued its final response to the consultation and its plans for a way ahead.

The lengthy government analysis articulated the competing values: fostering innovation and expression, while curbing the deleterious effects of the technologies that are an integral part of everyday life for most UK residents. In this final report, the government reiterated its 2019 concerns: cyber bullying and child exploitation, online radicalization by terrorist groups, and use of the internet for illegal activity. It also highlighted another concern that had not been a focus of the 2019 release: the corrosive impact of disinformation campaigns fomented on social media. Specifically,

There is also a real danger that hostile actors use online disinformation to undermine our democratic values and principles. Social media platforms use algorithms which can lead to ‘echo chambers’ or ‘filter bubbles’, where a user is presented with only one type of content instead of seeing a range of voices and opinions. This can promote disinformation by ensuring that users do not see rebuttals or other sources that may disagree and can also mean that users perceive a story to be far more widely believed than it really is.

The paper laments that voluntary approaches within the tech sector have been inconsistent and insufficient. The solution: a multi-pronged approach of government regulation to address online harms, with a particular eye toward issues affecting national security and the welfare of children. The goal: a “coherent, proportionate and effective approach that reflects our commitment to a free, open and secure internet.” The mechanics: establishment of a government regulatory body that will promulgate codes of practice relating to online harms, able to coordinate as necessary with law enforcement agencies; requirements for online companies to provide regular transparency reports, allow independent researchers to access platform data, improve mechanisms for addressing user complaints; and establishing an independent review mechanism. The government intends to focus on platforms that allow sharing of user-generated content, and makes clear that it intends to focus on the largest platforms first. Finally, the government will also undertake an extensive online literacy program, with the goal of aiding U.K. residents in better understanding the perils of the internet and how to navigate it safely, taking full advantage of the best it offers while protecting themselves from online harms.

The release of this final consultation has gotten relatively little attention, overshadowed by the worsening pandemic, Brexit, and other urgent news. And, a great deal remains to be seen: Until the regulatory body is established and begins providing substantive guidance, it will be hard to estimate the true impact of this online harms initiative or how it is likely to balance the range of competing interests. But it bears watching: partly because the UK appears poised to wade more deeply into the waters of online regulation than other countries have to date, and partly because the concerns expressed – and the success or failure the U.K. has in tackling them – may have real resonance for similar measures in the United States.

Conclusion

These three developments, all within the span of a week at the end of a particularly chaotic year, flew under the news radar for many people on both sides of the Atlantic. They’re not even the top stories in data privacy and online regulation, as Sec. 230 reform continues to make top news in the United States; as California moves forward with new regulations for the California Consumer Privacy Act and prepares for the standup of a new regulatory body under the recently enacted California Privacy Rights Amendment; and as organizations of all sizes continue to deal with the fallout of the Schrems II decision that invalidated the Privacy Shield framework for cross-border data transfers from the European Union to the United States.

They are, however, important harbingers of the priorities being defined by regulators, the pressures that online platforms can continue to face in 2021, and of the ways in which what were once distinct threads of legal analysis and policy focus – antitrust, data privacy, online radicalization, cyber bullying, child protection, behavioral economics, and more – are starting to converge. The major online platforms have, until now, reaped enormous financial reward from the stovepiped approaches to dealing with these issues. Going forward, their convergence may signal liability exposure and economic woes for the platforms. But, they may also signal an opportunity for societal benefits and increased protection for individuals by reigning in the ways in which the pursuit of profits has wrought negative consequences and enabled unintended harms.

IMAGE: (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)

 

Featured Articles

December Brought Harbingers of the Regulation Social Media Companies Could Soon Face

by

Questions to Guide an Investigation of the Capitol Attack

by

Incitement Timeline: Year of Trump’s Actions Leading to the Attack on the Capitol

by , and

Impeachment, Incitement and What (Nearly) Happened on January 6th

by

Tragedy at the Capitol: Four Questions that Demand Answers

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Dec 19-January 8)

by

Q&A with Steve Vladeck and Rolf Mowatt Larssen on Democracy, Insurrection, and Where We Go From Here

by

The Constitution’s Option for Impeachment After a President Leaves Office

by

The Incapacitation of a President and the Twenty-Fifth Amendment: A Reader’s Guide

by , , , , , and

Father-Son Separation at US Border Illustrates Lasting Harm That Demands Redress

by

How New Congress Can Shine Light on Trump Era and Persisting Abuses

by

The Promises of FOIA in 2021: A Ready Pathway to Accountability

by

20 Most Read Just Security Articles in 2020

by

Why the State Dept Should Reject Saudi Crown Prince MBS’s Claimed “Immunity”

by and

The 2020 Just Security Holiday Reading List

by

Alarms Raised in Central African Republic: Pre-Election Fighting Threatens Civilians and Fragile Peace

by , , and

Please Support Just Security With a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

Military Families are Gunning for Peace this Holiday Season

by

SolarWinds as a Constitutive Moment: A New Agenda for the International Law of Intelligence

by

Pardongate 2.0: Prosecutors and Congress Investigated Clinton’s Pardons. The Same Should Happen to Trump.

by and

Shifting Norms About Secretary of Defense Has Long-Term Consequences: On the Austin Nomination

by , and

The System Is Not Working: The Lopsided Election Result, Not The Courts, Saved Our Democracy

by

Top Expert Backgrounder: Russia’s SolarWinds Operation and International Law

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Dec 12-18)

by

“Strategic Silence” and State-Sponsored Hacking: The US Gov’t and SolarWinds

by

Pandemic Consequences: The Acceleration of Confrontational Politics

by and

Beyond the ICC: Repositioning the Core of International Accountability

by , , and

Reviving the US Commitment to Women’s Rights and Gender Equality: The UN Commission on the Status of Women

by and

The Bosnian Constitution, Marking 25 Years, Needs an American Reboot

by

Biden Must Stick to His Pledge to End US Support for the Yemen War

by and

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Dec 5-11)

by

Representation at the Top: The Importance of Race in the Austin Nomination Debate

by

We Can’t “Look Forward” on the Trump Administration’s Abuses

by

The UDHR, Digital Authoritarianism, and Human Rights after Trump

by and

Revitalizing US Democracy Starts with Repairing the Right to Peaceful Assembly

by and

Addressing Our Whole-of-Government Deficit in National Security

by

New Zealand Pushes the Dialogue on International Cyber Law Forward

by

A Commander’s Duty to Punish War Crimes: Past U.S. Recognition

by

Global Kleptocracy as an American Problem

by and

The Need for More Chris Stevenses

by , and

Climate Change, National Security, & the New Commander-in-Chief

by

Data and Democracy: Three Things the Biden-Harris Administration Should Do to Tackle Big Tech

by

Ethiopia’s Tigray Crisis: Escalating Violence and Mass Displacement Threaten Ethiopian and Regional Security

by

How a New Administration—and a New Congress—Can Fix Prepublication Review: A Roadmap for Reform

by , , and

Getting the T’s and C’s Right: The Lessons of Intelligence Reform

by and

Not a Coup at DOD: How Acting Sec. Miller’s Reorganization May Improve Special Ops Oversight

by

COVID-19 Testing and the Need for Ongoing Infection Prevention

by and

75 Years Ago at Nuremberg: Giving a Name to Crimes Against Humanity

by

Mali: The “Good” Coup d’État?

by

How I Came to Support the Treaty Prohibiting Nuclear Weapons

by

Trump’s Impact on Nuclear Proliferation

by

US-Opposed Probe of Colombia’s Uribe Is Essential Step in Road to Peace

by and

Revisiting the Office of Legal Counsel’s Override Opinion

by

Nestlé & Cargill v. Doe: Introduction to a Symposium

by and

How to Restore Ethics to the U.S. Department of State

by

A Landmark Report on Starvation as a Method of Warfare

by

The Urgent Need to Restore Independence to America’s Politicized Immigration Courts

by

COVID-19 and International Law Series: Introduction

by , , and

A Letter to President-Elect Biden on Restoring Relations with the Intelligence Community

by and

Turning the Page: A Biden Presidency and the Role for Us

by , and

Destroying Federal Documents During a Presidential Transition Is a Federal Crime

by

Good Governance Paper No. 19: The Criminal Legal System — Toward a Paradigm Shift

by

Good Governance Paper No. 18: Reforming Emergency Powers

by

Good Governance Paper No. 14: War Powers Reform

by and

The Necessity of Enforcing Humanitarian Law and Human Rights in the Context of Counterterrorism

by

Oxford Statement on International Law Protections Against Foreign Electoral Interference through Digital Means

by , , , , , and

Good Governance Paper No. 8: How to Strengthen Oversight by Congress

by and

A Transatlantic Plan for Racial Equity and Justice

by , and

The President and Immigration Law Series: Reflections on the Future of American Immigration Policy

by and

We Cannot Condone the Myanmar Government’s Lies with Silence

by and

A Blueprint for the Future: The CIA in 2021 and Beyond

by and

The President and Immigration Law: The Danger and Promise of Presidential Power

by

A Topical Index of COVID-19 Articles on Just Security

by

Turkey Fuels Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict: Drones, Mercenaries and Dreams of Imperial Resurgence

by

App Stores as Back-Doors for Government Regulation of End-to-End Encryption

by

The Good Governance Papers: An Introduction

by , , and

Prosecuting the ISIS “Beatles:” A testament to dedicated US government professionalism

by

Is the United States Heading for a Rural Insurgency?

by

Ten Quick Takeaways from the New York Times’ Bombshell Article on Trump’s Tax Returns

by

An Enduring Impasse on Autonomous Weapons

by

The Verdict in the Khashoggi Murder Isn’t Final By Any Stretch

by and

Déjà Vu All Over Again: Racial Disparity in the Military Justice System

by and

On 9/11, Interrogating the Assumptions that Undergird the “Forever War”

by

9/11’s Long Shadow: What’s at Stake in Afghanistan

by

QAnon is a Nazi Cult, Rebranded

by

Time to Fix a Broken Declassification System

by and

Finding the Right U.S. Defense Leaders

by

Supreme Court’s Trump v. Mazars Ruling Gave Attorney-Client Privilege a Boost in Congress

by

Immigration Maximalism at the Supreme Court

by and

The Second Oxford Statement on International Law Protections of the Healthcare Sector During Covid-19: Safeguarding Vaccine Research

by , , , , , and

Exploring Some Limitations to the ICC’s Ability to Charge US Officials with Contempt

by

Canada’s Scattered and Uncoordinated Cyber Foreign Policy: A Call for Clarity

by , and

Beyond Color-Blind National Security Law

by

A Threat or A Warning: Russia’s Weapons Testing in Space

by and

Interview with Christof Heyns: Major New UN Comment on Right of Peaceful Assembly

by and

China’s Forced Sterilization of Uyghur Women Violates Clear International Law

by

What Comes Next: The Aftermath of European Court’s Blow to Transatlantic Data Transfers

by

The Surprising Convergence Between Neo-Nazis and Jihadis

by

Black Security and the Conundrum of Policing

by

Secretary Pompeo’s Surprising Defense of International Law, Allies, and the Law of the Sea Convention

by

Racing National Security: Introduction to the Just Security Symposium

by

An Incremental Step Toward Stopping Forever War?

by , and

Mexico’s Priorities as an Elected Member to the Security Council for 2021-2022

by and

A Solution in Search of a Problem: The Dangerous Invalidity of Divesting Military Commanders of Disposition Authority for Military Criminal Offenses

by , and

A Rejoinder to China’s Response to UN Human Rights Experts

by

The United Nations Charter at 75: Between Force and Self-Defense — Part Two

by

How Inter-State Procedures in Human Rights Treaties Can Support the Black Lives Matter Movement

by

The United States’ Racial Justice Problem Is Also an International Human Rights Law Problem

by

Jurisdiction at Guantanamo: The Case of Long-Term Complicity

by

Nuclear Arms Control, or a New Arms Race? Trump Seems Bent on the Latter.

by

Oxford Statement on the International Law Protections Against Cyber Operations Targeting the Health Care Sector

by , , and

Turkey Opened the Door to the European Court of Human Rights for Syrian Victims

by

The Significance of the Supreme Court’s Opati Decision for States and Companies Sued for Terrorism in U.S. Courts

by

The Importance of New Statements on Sovereignty in Cyberspace by Austria, the Czech Republic and United States

by

The Perils of Hyping Pandemic Response as a National Security Issue

by and

Top Experts Analyze Inspector General Report Finding Problems in FBI Surveillance

by , , and

Why We Filed a FOIA Request on How Many US Troops Are in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Syria

by and

What Counts As Sufficient Transparency on Civilian Casualties in Somalia

by

WhatsApp v. NSO Group: State Immunity and Cyber Spying

by and

Deepfakes 2.0: The New Era of “Truth Decay”

by and

The Time has Come to Have a Conversation at the U.N. on Self-Defence

by

Lawsuit Against Fox News Over Coronavirus Coverage: Can It Succeed? Should It?

by

Don’t Bother Suing China for Coronavirus

by

COVID-19 Shows How the U.S. Got National Security Wrong

by

Biopharma: The Next National Security Frontier

by

A Chance to Fix FISA

by

The Defense Department’s Measured Take on International Law in Cyberspace

by

New Online Resource: War Powers and Presidential Practice

by and

For House, Senate National Security Committees, Stopgaps for Term Limits

by

Punching on the Edges of the Grey Zone: Iranian Cyber Threats and State Cyber Responses

by

Confronting Russia’s Role in Transnational White Supremacist Extremism

by and

International Criminal Court and the Question of Palestine’s Statehood: Part II

by

Compilation of States’ Reactions to U.S. and Iranian Uses of Force in Iraq in January 2020

by and

The Need for Increased Amicus Role in the FISA Process

by

U.S. Legal Defense of the Soleimani Strike at the United Nations: A Critical Assessment

by

Reevaluating Our Counter-Terrorism Information Sharing Methods

by

Lawful Self-Defense vs. Revenge Strikes: Scrutinizing Iran and U.S. Uses of Force under International Law

by and

Iran’s Unlawful Reprisal (and Ours)

by

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

The Crossfire Hurricane Report’s Inconvenient Findings

by

Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO? It’s Legally Possible, Whether or Not Politically Prudent

by

Climate Change Denialism Poses a National Security Threat

by

What’s the New Terror Financing Executive Order All About?

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

April Falcon Doss

Partner at Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr, where she chairs the firm’s Cybersecurity and Privacy practice and co-chairs its Congressional Investigation group. From 2017-2018, she served as Senior Minority Counsel for the Russia Investigation in the United States Senate Select Committee on Intelligence. Before that, April spent over a decade at the National Security Agency, where she served as the Associate General Counsel for Intelligence Law. Follow her on Twitter (@AprilFDoss).

Read these related stories next:

The 19th Session Human Rights Council. 15 March 2012.

The UDHR, Digital Authoritarianism, and Human Rights after Trump

December 10, 2020 by and

Chechen President Ramzan Kadyrov and Council of the Federation Speaker Valentina Matviyenko take a selfie in the Hall of the Order of St. George during the State Council on ecology meeting on December, 26, 2016 in Moscow, Russia.

The Overlooked Intersection of Social Media and Kleptocracy

December 9, 2020 by

Director of CISA Christopher Krebs speaks to press.

A Post-Election Trump Firing Makes the Case for an Independent, Regulatory CISA

December 1, 2020 by

A phone with social media logos for Linkedin, YouTube, Pinterest, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Data and Democracy: Three Things the Biden-Harris Administration Should Do to Tackle Big Tech

November 30, 2020 by

Egyptian members of the press sit outside the headquarters of the journalists syndicate in Cairo on January 25, 2009 with their cameras on the ground, in protest against police interference in their work. Many hold images of police brutality.

How to Fight Truth Decay: Protect the Truth Tellers

November 23, 2020 by

CEO of Facebook Mark Zuckerberg appears on a monitor behind a stenographer as he testifies remotely during the Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee hearing 'Does Section 230's Sweeping Immunity Enable Big Tech Bad Behavior?', on Capitol Hill, October 28, 2020 in Washington, DC.

Facebook’s Content-Decision Oversight Board Carves Out Own Territory

October 30, 2020 by and

A member of Kenya Defence Forces boards a truck carrying Kenyan Police as it enters the university campus of the northeastern town of Garissa on April 3, 2015, one day after 147 people, mostly students, were killed when Somalia's Shebab Islamist group attacked the university.

Investigation Highlights Transparency Need on US, UK Roles in Kenyan Counterterrorism

October 28, 2020 by

Parchment paper reading, “The Good Governance Papers: A Collection of Essays in favor of public integrity and the rule of law as written upon at Just Security Fall 2020”

Good Governance Paper No. 10: Addressing Foreign Election Interference—An Overdue To-Do List

October 27, 2020 by

The national flag of the United Kingdom is displayed as British troops and service personal remaining in Afghanistan are joined by International Security Assistance Force (ISAF) personnel and civilians as they gather for a Remembrance Sunday service at Kandahar Airfield November 9, 2014 in Kandahar, Afghanistan.

The U.K. Overseas Operations Bill: An Own Goal in the Making?

October 27, 2020 by

A shop in Tahrir Square is spray painted with the word "Twitter" after the government shut off internet access on February 4, 2011 in Cairo, Egypt.

Disinformation Wars in Egypt: The Inauthentic Battle on Twitter between Egyptian Government and Opposition

October 26, 2020 by and

A Union flag flies atop the the Victoria Tower at Britain's Houses of Parliament, incorporating the House of Lords and the House of Commons, in London on October 20, 2020.

Crossing the Rubicon: Brexit, International Law, and the Internal Market Bill

October 22, 2020 by

People gather in Westbourne Park to take part in the inaugural Million People March from Notting Hill to Hyde Park in London on August 30, 2020, to put pressure on the UK Government to address the UK's institutional and systemic racism. A banner reads, “Taking the initiative party” and “Racism is uncivilized.”

A Transatlantic Plan for Racial Equity and Justice

October 22, 2020 by , and