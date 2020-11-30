Defending Human Rights Is Not Terrorism: The Egypt Arrests as a Case in Point

by and

November 30, 2020

Human rights defenders around the world are being harassed, arrested, detained, ill-treated and charged with terrorism-related offences. As both of our special rapporteur mandates have consistently documented, the actual conduct of these activists involves promoting and protecting human rights, specifically rights protected by international law. One of us, Fionnuala, has reported that more than 66 percent of all communications to governments from her mandate between 2005 and 2018 involved the misuse of a counterterrorism or extremism measure against a civil society actor. The other, Mary, advocates daily on the misuse of security measures against human rights defenders in multiple  countries. We are concerned that the consolidation of a global counterterrorism architecture creates a permissive and enabling environment that sustains and facilitates such abuse, and that a large portion of that system is found within the United Nations itself.

The Egyptian government last week demonstrated an egregious example of the misuse of terrorism charges allied with the application of truly exceptional legal process, when it targeted a leading independent human rights organization, the Egyptian Initiative for Personal Rights (EIPR). EIPR is one of the most respected and well-known organizations in the region. The authorities have targeted the organization since 2016, when the bank accounts of former EIPR Director and Founder Hossam Bahgat were frozen and he was banned from leaving the country. In February 2020, EIPR’s gender rights researcher, Patrick Zaki, was arrested, and he remains in pre-trial detention on charges relating to terrorism and incitement.

Last week, three EIPR officials were arrested by Egyptian security forces: Executive Director Gasser Abdel Razek; Karim Ennarah, director of criminal justice; and Mohammad Basheer, administrative manager. They face terrorism and public security charges. Reports of their court appearances raised deep concerns for us both about their treatment in custody, because of their physical condition and  information gleaned about detention conditions.

It seems that the arrests were in direct retaliation for a meeting the three advocates had with diplomats from 13 countries including Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Finland, Sweden, and Germany, among others. These countries and other government institutions and representatives have been quick to react to this behavior by the Egyptian government, which would appear to undermine good relations between Egypt and tacit allies:

European Union Parliament — Statement by leading ministers of the EU Parliament: “We are appalled by the arrests of Mohamed Basheer, Karim Ennarah and Gasser Abdel-Razek, who are senior staff members working for the Egyptian Initiative for Personal Rights (EIPR). EIPR is a prominent Egyptian human rights organisation and one of the few remaining ones that openly advocates for basic freedoms in Egypt, where the government has been adopting repressive policies against all independent voices. These are dramatic developments, since the first of the three arrests came just hours after a meeting between EIPR and diplomats, including from the EU, and constitutes a new level of crackdown on NGOs. We call for the release of all those detained in Egypt for peacefully exercising their rights to freedom of expression and association.”

EU External Action ServiceStatement by the spokesperson on recent arrests of human rights activists, reading in part: “These developments are of significant concern, which the EU has conveyed to the Egyptian authorities. The EIPR provides a critical and invaluable service to the Egyptian people by promoting political, civil, economic and social rights, with a focus on personal rights and freedoms. It is a well-respected interlocutor that has put particular emphasis on the importance of operating in full transparency. Providing space to civil society is a joint commitment enshrined in the EU–Egypt Partnership Priorities, and is stipulated in the Egyptian Constitution. Respect for human rights and fundamental freedoms constitutes an essential element of EU-Egypt relations.”

Germany – Ministry of Foreign Affairs statement from Commissioner for Human Rights Policy and Humanitarian Assistance Bärbel Kofler (available only in German).

Canada — Global Affairs Canada on Twitter: “#Canada is deeply concerned by the detention of three employees of @EIPR. We urge Egyptian authorities to uphold fundamental freedoms of expression and belief as well as human rights. #HumanRights defenders must be allowed to work without fear of arrest or reprisals. #EIPR

United States – State Department comment on Twitter: “We are deeply concerned about the detention of two employees of the Egyptian Initiative for Personal Rights, which works to strengthen & protect rights & freedoms in Egypt. The United States believes that all people should be free to express their beliefs and advocate peacefully.” 

Antony Blinken (Biden nominee for U.S. Secretary of State) – Statement on Twitter, also forwarding above State Department comment. He wrote: “Share concern re. #Egypt‘s arrests of three employees of the Egyptian Initiative for Personal Rights. Meeting with foreign diplomats is not a crime. Nor is peacefully advocating for human rights.”

France – Foreign Ministry statement, reading in part: “France expresses its deep concern over the arrest of Mohamed Bashir, executive director of the Egyptian Initiative for Personal Rights (EIPR), an organization that promotes human rights in Egypt.”

While these expressions of solidarity are laudable, they point to the need for a more profound and uncomfortable conversation among States and within the United Nations on the rampant abuse of counterterrorism measures against those who defend the U.N. Charter, the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and international human rights treaties. As egregious as these arrests may be, they are not isolated and EIPR is far from alone in being targeted by abusive counterterrorism measures under domestic law. Counterterrorism law and practice, enabled and supported by an ever-growing U.N. architecture, is fast expanding across the globe, and independent human rights oversight of its capacity-building and technical work is limited and resource constrained. Governments wary of dissent, freedom of expression and assembly, and open political participation are increasingly using counterterrorism as a tool of governance. Security is not a byproduct of government; it is government, and the first line causalities are human rights defenders.

There is a profound need by states to hold other states abusing counterterrorism and security laws and practice to account, in meaningful and practical ways. Equally, a preponderance of States needs to reign in the permissive global environment spawning outwards from the United Nations that has become the foundation from which domestic abuse is legitimized and enabled. The United Nations must speak in one voice — that is, not only with the voice of the U.N.’s human rights constituency that we represent, but across the system, including that part of the system that promotes and supports counterterrorism. We must, together, draw a red-line, and actually #standupforhumanrights.

Abusive states read the doublespeak of U.N. entities: Special Rapporteurs such as us complaining about human rights violations, even as other elements such as counter-terrorism entities remain silent. It is not enough anymore to say that human rights advocates and civil society are the U.N.’s partners in the fight against terrorism and extremism, when they are the global targets of abuse and misuse.

Speaking up for human rights does not make a human rights defender a terrorist; it makes them a defender of international law and the rules that we all, in theory, uphold. It is time we all collectively speak up for those defenders and the values they defend.

(The authors are, respectively, the U.N. Special Rapporteur on Human Rights Defenders and the U.N. Special Rapporteur on Counter-Terrorism and Human Rights.) 

IMAGE: EIPR via Twitter.

 

Featured Articles

Data and Democracy: Three Things the Biden-Harris Administration Should Do to Tackle Big Tech

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Nov 21-27)

by

What I’m Grateful For This Thanksgiving: A Simple Face Mask Can Save Lives

by

Ethiopia’s Tigray Crisis: Escalating Violence and Mass Displacement Threaten Ethiopian and Regional Security

by

How a New Administration—and a New Congress—Can Fix Prepublication Review: A Roadmap for Reform

by , , and

Getting the T’s and C’s Right: The Lessons of Intelligence Reform

by and

Why Biden May Try to Return to Iran Nuclear Deal Before Renegotiating It

by

Not a Coup at DOD: How Acting Sec. Miller’s Reorganization May Improve Special Ops Oversight

by

COVID-19 Testing and the Need for Ongoing Infection Prevention

by and

75 Years Ago at Nuremberg: Giving a Name to Crimes Against Humanity

by

Mali: The “Good” Coup d’État?

by

How I Came to Support the Treaty Prohibiting Nuclear Weapons

by

Trump’s Impact on Nuclear Proliferation

by

US-Opposed Probe of Colombia’s Uribe Is Essential Step in Road to Peace

by and

Revisiting the Office of Legal Counsel’s Override Opinion

by

Nestlé & Cargill v. Doe: Introduction to a Symposium

by and

After Russia’s Nagorno-Karabakh Ceasefire, Could Turkey Step Up Next for a Lasting Peace?

by and

Trump Has a “Right to Pursue Legal Challenges” to Election, But Not Without the Facts

by

How to Restore Ethics to the U.S. Department of State

by

A Landmark Report on Starvation as a Method of Warfare

by

The Urgent Need to Restore Independence to America’s Politicized Immigration Courts

by

The GSA’s Delay in Recognizing the Biden Transition Team and the National Security Implications

by and

COVID-19 and International Law Series: Introduction

by , , and

A Letter to President-Elect Biden on Restoring Relations with the Intelligence Community

by and

Turning the Page: A Biden Presidency and the Role for Us

by , and

Destroying Federal Documents During a Presidential Transition Is a Federal Crime

by

No, State Legislatures Cannot Overrule the Popular Vote

by

Good Governance Paper No. 23: Rebuild and Renew the Diplomatic Corps

by

Good Governance Paper No. 19: The Criminal Legal System — Toward a Paradigm Shift

by

Good Governance Paper No. 18: Reforming Emergency Powers

by

Good Governance Paper No. 14: War Powers Reform

by and

The Necessity of Enforcing Humanitarian Law and Human Rights in the Context of Counterterrorism

by

Federal Employees’ Liability Risks for Following Illegal Directives to Interfere in 2020 Election

by

Oxford Statement on International Law Protections Against Foreign Electoral Interference through Digital Means

by , , , , , and

Finland Sets Out Key Positions on International Cyber Law

by

Good Governance Papers No. 9: Building an Effective Human Rights-Based Foreign Policy

by and

Good Governance Paper No. 8: How to Strengthen Oversight by Congress

by and

A Transatlantic Plan for Racial Equity and Justice

by , and

The President and Immigration Law Series: Reflections on the Future of American Immigration Policy

by and

We Cannot Condone the Myanmar Government’s Lies with Silence

by and

A Blueprint for the Future: The CIA in 2021 and Beyond

by and

The President and Immigration Law: The Danger and Promise of Presidential Power

by

A Topical Index of COVID-19 Articles on Just Security

by

Turkey Fuels Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict: Drones, Mercenaries and Dreams of Imperial Resurgence

by

App Stores as Back-Doors for Government Regulation of End-to-End Encryption

by

The Good Governance Papers: An Introduction

by , , and

Prosecuting the ISIS “Beatles:” A testament to dedicated US government professionalism

by

Is the United States Heading for a Rural Insurgency?

by

Reengaging on Treaties and Other International Agreements (Part I): President Donald Trump’s Rejection of International Law

by

Banning Apps Is a Dangerous Practice for Free Speech

by

Ten Quick Takeaways from the New York Times’ Bombshell Article on Trump’s Tax Returns

by

An Enduring Impasse on Autonomous Weapons

by

The Verdict in the Khashoggi Murder Isn’t Final By Any Stretch

by and

Déjà Vu All Over Again: Racial Disparity in the Military Justice System

by and

On 9/11, Interrogating the Assumptions that Undergird the “Forever War”

by

9/11’s Long Shadow: What’s at Stake in Afghanistan

by

QAnon is a Nazi Cult, Rebranded

by

Time to Fix a Broken Declassification System

by and

Finding the Right U.S. Defense Leaders

by

State Dept. Inspector General Report: A Troubling Message on Arms Sales

by and

Supreme Court’s Trump v. Mazars Ruling Gave Attorney-Client Privilege a Boost in Congress

by

Immigration Maximalism at the Supreme Court

by and

The Second Oxford Statement on International Law Protections of the Healthcare Sector During Covid-19: Safeguarding Vaccine Research

by , , , , , and

Exploring Some Limitations to the ICC’s Ability to Charge US Officials with Contempt

by

Canada’s Scattered and Uncoordinated Cyber Foreign Policy: A Call for Clarity

by , and

Beyond Color-Blind National Security Law

by

A Threat or A Warning: Russia’s Weapons Testing in Space

by and

Interview with Christof Heyns: Major New UN Comment on Right of Peaceful Assembly

by and

China’s Forced Sterilization of Uyghur Women Violates Clear International Law

by

Politically Motivated Prosecutions Part II: Refuse, Report, Resign

by and

The Best Way to Improve on New START Is By Extending It

by

Why 27 Distinguished DC Lawyers Filed a Complaint with Bar Association Against Attorney General Barr

by

Trump Administration’s Women, Peace and Security Plans: Blueprint for Action or Empty Promises?

by

What Comes Next: The Aftermath of European Court’s Blow to Transatlantic Data Transfers

by

The Surprising Convergence Between Neo-Nazis and Jihadis

by

Black Security and the Conundrum of Policing

by

Secretary Pompeo’s Surprising Defense of International Law, Allies, and the Law of the Sea Convention

by

Racing National Security: Introduction to the Just Security Symposium

by

Regarding Those Marijuana Mergers: A Response to Accusers Who Question the DOJ

by

An Incremental Step Toward Stopping Forever War?

by , and

Mexico’s Priorities as an Elected Member to the Security Council for 2021-2022

by and

A Solution in Search of a Problem: The Dangerous Invalidity of Divesting Military Commanders of Disposition Authority for Military Criminal Offenses

by , and

A Rejoinder to China’s Response to UN Human Rights Experts

by

The United Nations Charter at 75: Between Force and Self-Defense — Part Two

by

How Inter-State Procedures in Human Rights Treaties Can Support the Black Lives Matter Movement

by

The United States’ Racial Justice Problem Is Also an International Human Rights Law Problem

by

Jurisdiction at Guantanamo: The Case of Long-Term Complicity

by

Nuclear Arms Control, or a New Arms Race? Trump Seems Bent on the Latter.

by

Oxford Statement on the International Law Protections Against Cyber Operations Targeting the Health Care Sector

by , , and

Turkey Opened the Door to the European Court of Human Rights for Syrian Victims

by

The Significance of the Supreme Court’s Opati Decision for States and Companies Sued for Terrorism in U.S. Courts

by

What the Pandemic Tells Us About the State of U.S. Cybersecurity

by and

The Importance of New Statements on Sovereignty in Cyberspace by Austria, the Czech Republic and United States

by

The Perils of Hyping Pandemic Response as a National Security Issue

by and

Top Experts Analyze Inspector General Report Finding Problems in FBI Surveillance

by , , and

Why We Filed a FOIA Request on How Many US Troops Are in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Syria

by and

What Counts As Sufficient Transparency on Civilian Casualties in Somalia

by

WhatsApp v. NSO Group: State Immunity and Cyber Spying

by and

Deepfakes 2.0: The New Era of “Truth Decay”

by and

The Time has Come to Have a Conversation at the U.N. on Self-Defence

by

Lawsuit Against Fox News Over Coronavirus Coverage: Can It Succeed? Should It?

by

Don’t Bother Suing China for Coronavirus

by

COVID-19 Shows How the U.S. Got National Security Wrong

by

Biopharma: The Next National Security Frontier

by

A Chance to Fix FISA

by

The Defense Department’s Measured Take on International Law in Cyberspace

by

New Online Resource: War Powers and Presidential Practice

by and

For House, Senate National Security Committees, Stopgaps for Term Limits

by

Punching on the Edges of the Grey Zone: Iranian Cyber Threats and State Cyber Responses

by

Please Support Just Security with a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

Confronting Russia’s Role in Transnational White Supremacist Extremism

by and

International Criminal Court and the Question of Palestine’s Statehood: Part II

by

Compilation of States’ Reactions to U.S. and Iranian Uses of Force in Iraq in January 2020

by and

The Need for Increased Amicus Role in the FISA Process

by

U.S. Legal Defense of the Soleimani Strike at the United Nations: A Critical Assessment

by

Reevaluating Our Counter-Terrorism Information Sharing Methods

by

Lawful Self-Defense vs. Revenge Strikes: Scrutinizing Iran and U.S. Uses of Force under International Law

by and

Iran’s Unlawful Reprisal (and Ours)

by

United States Killed Iraqi Military Official and Iraqi Military Personnel in the Two Recent Attacks

by

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

The Crossfire Hurricane Report’s Inconvenient Findings

by

Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO? It’s Legally Possible, Whether or Not Politically Prudent

by

Climate Change Denialism Poses a National Security Threat

by

What’s the New Terror Financing Executive Order All About?

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Mary Lawlor

United Nations Special Rapporteur on the Situation of Human Rights Defenders. Adjunct Professor of Business and Human Rights in the Centre for Social Innovation (CSI), School of Business, Trinity College Dublin. Follow her on Twitter (@MaryLawlorhrds)

Fionnuala Ní Aoláin

U.N. Special Rapporteur on the Promotion and Protection of Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms While Countering Terrorism. This article is written in the author's personal and academic capacity. Robina Chair in Law, Public Policy, and Society at the University of Minnesota Law School; Professor of Law at the Queens University in Belfast, Northern Ireland. Member of the editorial board of Just Security. You can follow her on Twitter (@NiAolainF).

Read these related stories next:

Graves of people including children who were killed in the war including airstrikes carried out by warplanes of the Saudi-led coalition, are seen at a cemetery on June 17, 2020 in Sana'a, Yemen.

Defense Policy Negotiations Near Completion in Congress, With Human Rights Provisions in Play

November 25, 2020 by

President-elect Joe Biden introduces key foreign policy and national security nominees and appointments at the Queen Theatre on November 24, 2020 in Wilmington, Delaware.

How to Elevate the Status of Human Rights – at Home and Abroad – in a Biden-Harris White House

November 25, 2020 by

A policeman stops US Actress Mia Farrow and Theary Seng, head of the Centre for Social Development, as they attempt to enter the Tuol Sleng Genocide museum in Phnom Penh, 20 January 2008. They hold white flowers and people with cameras crowd around them.

Cambodian Rights Activist and 55 Others Face Trial as Crackdown on Dissent Intensifies

November 25, 2020 by and

Egyptian members of the press sit outside the headquarters of the journalists syndicate in Cairo on January 25, 2009 with their cameras on the ground, in protest against police interference in their work. Many hold images of police brutality.

How to Fight Truth Decay: Protect the Truth Tellers

November 23, 2020 by

Members and supporters of The Washington Region Religious Campaign Against Torture hold a rally to demand Congressional action to stop torture on Capitol Hill March 10, 2008 in Washington, DC. A banner reads, “Torture is un-American.”

On Accountability and the Next Presidency, Starting With the Cabinet

November 23, 2020 by and

Prosecutor Robert Jackson speaks at the Nuremberg Trials, 21 November 1945.

75 Years Ago at Nuremberg: Giving a Name to Crimes Against Humanity

November 19, 2020 by

Transition Mali President Bah Ndaw without a face mask is seen with Malii Interim Vice President Colonel Assimi Goita, who wears a face, mask during his inauguration ceremony at the CICB (Centre International de Conferences de Bamako) in Bamako on September 25, 2020. Other soldiers with face masks sit and stand behind the two.

Mali: The “Good” Coup d’État?

November 19, 2020 by

A young boy walks in front of a grafittied wall spelling out the symptoms of and ways to avoid Coronavirus in Mathare informal settlement on July 10, 2020 in Nairobi, Kenya.

COVID-19 and International Law Series – Human Rights Law: Right to Life

November 18, 2020 by , and

A truck displays posters against the "False Positives in Colombia", extrajudicial executions during the Democratic Security program of the Alvaro Uribe government during a protest on August 06, 2020 in Bogota, Colombia.

US-Opposed Probe of Colombia’s Uribe Is Essential Step in Road to Peace

November 18, 2020 by and

Staff in masks wearing PPE prepare food aid rations to be henceforth delivered to refugee family homes rather than distributed at a UN a center, in Gaza City.

National Security This Week at the United Nations (Nov 6-Nov 13)

November 13, 2020 by

Suzan Aref, founder and director of Women Empowerment Organization in Iraq discusses a national report on implementation of the country’s first national action plan on women, peace and security, pursuant to U.N. Security Council Resolution 1325, at the United Nations in January 2019.

UN Resolution on Women, Peace, and Security Stumbles in Iraq When It’s Needed Most

October 31, 2020 by

A Somali woman walks in an internally displaced people (IDP) camp as hundreds of people recently fled from southern Somalia US's airstrikes against al Shebab, in Baidoa, autonomous South West State of Somalia, on December 18, 2018.

Plan to Pull U.S. Troops from Somalia is Cold Comfort Amid Civilian Toll of Air War

October 31, 2020 by