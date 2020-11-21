Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Nov 14-20)

COVID-19 and International Law Series
- COVID-19 and International Law Series: International Humanitarian Law – Treatment of Detainees
by Oona Hathaway (@oonahathaway), Preston Lim ( @PrestonJordanL1) and Mark Stevens (@MarknotSteve)
- COVID-19 and International Law Series – Human Rights Law: Right to Life
by Oona Hathaway (@oonahathaway), Preston Lim ( @PrestonJordanL1) and Mark Stevens (@MarknotSteve)
- COVID-19 and International Law Series: Human Rights Law – Right to Health
by Oona Hathaway (@oonahathaway), Preston Lim ( @PrestonJordanL1) and Mark Stevens (@MarknotSteve)
Coronavirus Testing
- COVID-19 Testing and the Need for Ongoing Infection Prevention
by Dr. Uzma Syed (@DrUzmaSyed) and Dr. Syra Madad (@syramadad)
Presidential Transition (Interregnum) – Defense Department
- Not a Coup at DOD: How Acting Sec. Miller’s Reorganization May Improve Special Ops Oversight
by Luke Hartig (@LukeHartig)
Biden Administration – Justice Department
- The Next Attorney General’s Allegiance Must Be to the Rule of Law
by Ronald Weich (@UBaltLawDean) and Edgar Chen
Presidential Powers and Use of Force
- Revisiting the Office of Legal Counsel’s Override Opinion
by Brian Finucane
Guantanamo
- A Path for Renewing Guantanamo Closure
by Benjamin R. Farley (@br_farley)
Supreme Court: Nestlé & Cargill v. Doe Series
- Nestlé & Cargill v. Doe: Introduction to a Symposium
by Beth Van Schaack (@BethVanSchaack) and Chris Moxley
- Nestlé & Cargill v. Doe Series: Corporate Liability, Child Slavery, and the Chocolate Industry – A Preview of the Case
by Chris Moxley
- The Alien Tort Statute and the Law of Nations: New Historical Evidence of Founding-Era Understandings
by David Golove
- Nestlé & Cargill v. Doe Series: Mapping Amici Arguments
by Philip Issa
- Nestlé & Cargill v. Doe Series: History and Foreign Policy Support Corporate Liability Under ATS
by Mark Stevens (@MarknotSteve), Alisa White, Hirsa Amin, Key’Toya Burrell, Wynne Muscatine Graham, Michael Loughlin, Phil Spector and Harold Hongju Koh
Nuclear Energy, Weapons and Proliferation
- Trump’s Impact on Nuclear Proliferation
by Tamsin Shaw (@ProfessorShaw)
- How I Came to Support the Treaty Prohibiting Nuclear Weapons
by Lawrence Korb (@LarryKorb)
The Holocaust/The Nuremberg Trials
- 75 Years Ago at Nuremberg: Giving a Name to Crimes Against Humanity
by Menachem Z. Rosensaft (@WorldJewishCong)
Mali
- Mali: The “Good” Coup d’État?
by Adele Orosz
Colombia/Transitional Justice
- US-Opposed Probe of Colombia’s Uribe Is Essential Step in Road to Peace
by Michael Evans (@colombiadocs) and Juan Franco
Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict
- After Russia’s Nagorno-Karabakh Ceasefire, Could Turkey Step Up Next for a Lasting Peace?
by Kemal Kirişci (@kemalkirisci) and Behlül Özkan (@behlulozkan)
