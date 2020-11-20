COVID-19 Testing and the Need for Ongoing Infection Prevention

by and

November 20, 2020

The raging COVID-19 pandemic in the United States is a stark reminder of this country’s continued failure to take this virus seriously. The entire Pacific Rim region in Asia – comprised of 15 countries, including China, Australia, and Vietnam — is clocking in less than 9,000 new cases of COVID-19 a day. Yet, in the United States we’re breaking daily records — over 160,000 new infections per day — with cases continuing to increase across the country. We’re nearly 10 months into this global pandemic and, while we have made significant progress on several fronts, we are still treading water on many others. The United States has had the highest number of cases and mortality globally. As the country grapples with a dark winter ahead, with projections of America’s death toll to reach 300,000 by December, the general public remains divided on infection-prevention measures. Even as cases dramatically rise in almost every state, Americans have been lulled into a false sense of security, including putting so much faith in test results that they let their guard down in potentially dangerous situations.

Similar to the stark political division in the country, the public has never been so divided when it comes to basic, scientific public health measures. That’s because they have also become wrapped up in politics. The ongoing politicization of even the simplest behavioral measures — like mask-wearing — coupled with constant mixed messages from the start of the pandemic, coming from both within and outside of the scientific community, has created an atmosphere of distrust, confusion, anger, and noncompliance, leading to more people getting infected and dying. Meanwhile, we’ve seen countries like South Korea have much better compliance with public health measures — like wearing a mask, physically distancing, isolating when sick, and quarantining when exposed — because of good risk communication, the government speaking with one voice, and the provision of ongoing, transparent, and honest public health updates, things the U.S. government has failed to do.

This failure has been exacerbated by social media, which gives individuals access to hundreds of thousands of people, has motivated and allowed some people to seek their “15 seconds of fame” by claiming to have thorough knowledge on the subject matter, the so-called “COVID-19 expert.” Simultaneously mixed messages from leaders in various positions of power at local, state, and national levels has further fueled the national scientific divide in the United States.

As the pandemic gained momentum again over the last several weeks, the public’s trust has waned further due to mixed messaging, mistrust of local and national officials, the social/ economic impacts, and sheer pandemic fatigue after living under restrictions for so many months. People started to assure themselves that they were out of harm’s way and there was no imminent danger or threat to them. This has even been seen in the northeast, which was hardest hit at the pandemic’s outset, as community transmission remained low throughout the summer and gradual re-opening plans lead to more carefree behavior.

This included more social gatherings, events, and celebrations as people felt a false sense of security that they had, in fact, beat Coronavirus. Life was starting to have some resemblance of normalcy in parts of the country. As this transition to “normalcy” returned, so did the disregard for continued public health and infection-prevention measures. People relinquished their masks and congregated in crowds and gathered often.

Americans also observed that, even at the national level, during White House events hosted by the Trump Administration, for example, masks were not encouraged and the administration was relying solely on testing, rather than coupling it with other infection-prevention measures.

The trouble with this novel coronavirus is that it is highly communicable and transmissible, with the highest viral load production often happening 48 hours before symptoms develop, if they develop at all. Studies have also revealed that approximately 40 percent of people infected are asymptomatic and have the ability to transmit the virus to others. Because of this, it becomes very difficult to convey to people that although they feel fine, they may still be infected and able to transmit the virus.

As more point-of-care tests became available and rapid antigen tests were being used, people experienced an increased false sense of security and shrugged off preventative behaviors like social distancing and wearing a mask. However, the nuances in testing and virus acquisition and transmission are so profound that the medical community has not been able to effectively communicate this message to the general public: COVID19 antigen tests are a point in time, and individuals may be negative due to an undetectable viral load, hence the need for ongoing mask-wearing and physical distancing.

Whether it’s a molecular PCR test or a point-of-care test, such as a rapid antigen test, a single negative test on a particular day does not provide you a reliable answer for a virus with a particularly long incubation period and a wide spectrum of symptoms, or lack thereof. As seen with the White House outbreak when President Donald Trump became infected, despite all of his close contacts testing negative in the days prior, there was in fact contact with an infected person and transmission of the virus. This is partly because rapid antigen tests have lower sensitivity than molecular PCR tests, but can detect coronavirus cases when they are most contagious.

False negative test results can also be tied to the timing of testing. For example, if a person has been infected for more than five days, their antigen test could come back with a false negative due to lower levels of detectable antigen in the infected person’s body. This, however, does not mean that they are no longer infectious. The level of nuance in testing is complex and it demands the public understand and embrace the need for additive layers of infection-prevention. That means even with a negative test result, you still need to wear a mask and watch your physical distance from others, keeping six feet apart.

Of course, testing plays an essential role. Without wide-scale testing, the virus will continue to circulate and this vicious cycle will not be broken any time soon. With the first at-home COVID-19 diagnostic self-test granted emergency use authorization by the FDA, there will come progress but also more challenges going forward. The need for ease of testing and rapid result availability can promote better compliance from people toward testing and serve as public health tools rather than medical diagnostic tools. The challenges come from the cost of these tests, the need for a prescription from a healthcare provider, as well as the reporting of positive results. If we are to truly get out of this pandemic, we must increase testing capability and ensure those that test positive isolate, and those exposed to it, quarantine.

With 11 million cases in the United States in less than a year and an estimated 250,000 deaths, the country finds itself in its third peak in a persistently high first wave, with alarming new numbers every day and a stark national divide and strong push-pull between science and politics. Still, we must find a way for effective messaging to break through so that we can fight this virus together. Part of this is understanding that, less than a year into the pandemic, we can still say that testing is not absolute. The risk of virus acquisition remains based on a person’s behavior patterns, despite a negative test on a particular day. Even with advances in our testing modalities, a negative test result does not, in fact, provide allowance to forgo the continued use of precautions recommended for public health measures.

Image: A sign displays a new rapid coronavirus test on the new Abbott ID Now machine at a ProHEALTH center in Brooklyn on August 27, 2020 in New York City. Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images

 

Featured Articles

Not a Coup at DOD: How Acting Sec. Miller’s Reorganization May Improve Special Ops Oversight

by

COVID-19 Testing and the Need for Ongoing Infection Prevention

by and

75 Years Ago at Nuremberg: Giving a Name to Crimes Against Humanity

by

Mali: The “Good” Coup d’État?

by

How I Came to Support the Treaty Prohibiting Nuclear Weapons

by

Trump’s Impact on Nuclear Proliferation

by

US-Opposed Probe of Colombia’s Uribe Is Essential Step in Road to Peace

by and

Revisiting the Office of Legal Counsel’s Override Opinion

by

Nestlé & Cargill v. Doe: Introduction to a Symposium

by and

After Russia’s Nagorno-Karabakh Ceasefire, Could Turkey Step Up Next for a Lasting Peace?

by and

Trump Has a “Right to Pursue Legal Challenges” to Election, But Not Without the Facts

by

How to Restore Ethics to the U.S. Department of State

by

A Landmark Report on Starvation as a Method of Warfare

by

The Urgent Need to Restore Independence to America’s Politicized Immigration Courts

by

The GSA’s Delay in Recognizing the Biden Transition Team and the National Security Implications

by and

COVID-19 and International Law Series: Introduction

by , , and

A Letter to President-Elect Biden on Restoring Relations with the Intelligence Community

by and

Turning the Page: A Biden Presidency and the Role for Us

by , and

Destroying Federal Documents During a Presidential Transition Is a Federal Crime

by

No, State Legislatures Cannot Overrule the Popular Vote

by

Good Governance Paper No. 23: Rebuild and Renew the Diplomatic Corps

by

Good Governance Paper No. 19: The Criminal Legal System — Toward a Paradigm Shift

by

Good Governance Paper No. 18: Reforming Emergency Powers

by

Good Governance Paper No. 14: War Powers Reform

by and

The Necessity of Enforcing Humanitarian Law and Human Rights in the Context of Counterterrorism

by

Federal Employees’ Liability Risks for Following Illegal Directives to Interfere in 2020 Election

by

Oxford Statement on International Law Protections Against Foreign Electoral Interference through Digital Means

by , , , , , and

Finland Sets Out Key Positions on International Cyber Law

by

Good Governance Papers No. 9: Building an Effective Human Rights-Based Foreign Policy

by and

Good Governance Paper No. 8: How to Strengthen Oversight by Congress

by and

A Transatlantic Plan for Racial Equity and Justice

by , and

The President and Immigration Law Series: Reflections on the Future of American Immigration Policy

by and

We Cannot Condone the Myanmar Government’s Lies with Silence

by and

A Blueprint for the Future: The CIA in 2021 and Beyond

by and

The President and Immigration Law: The Danger and Promise of Presidential Power

by

A Topical Index of COVID-19 Articles on Just Security

by

Turkey Fuels Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict: Drones, Mercenaries and Dreams of Imperial Resurgence

by

App Stores as Back-Doors for Government Regulation of End-to-End Encryption

by

The Good Governance Papers: An Introduction

by , , and

Prosecuting the ISIS “Beatles:” A testament to dedicated US government professionalism

by

Is the United States Heading for a Rural Insurgency?

by

Reengaging on Treaties and Other International Agreements (Part I): President Donald Trump’s Rejection of International Law

by

Banning Apps Is a Dangerous Practice for Free Speech

by

Ten Quick Takeaways from the New York Times’ Bombshell Article on Trump’s Tax Returns

by

An Enduring Impasse on Autonomous Weapons

by

The Verdict in the Khashoggi Murder Isn’t Final By Any Stretch

by and

Déjà Vu All Over Again: Racial Disparity in the Military Justice System

by and

On 9/11, Interrogating the Assumptions that Undergird the “Forever War”

by

9/11’s Long Shadow: What’s at Stake in Afghanistan

by

QAnon is a Nazi Cult, Rebranded

by

Time to Fix a Broken Declassification System

by and

Finding the Right U.S. Defense Leaders

by

State Dept. Inspector General Report: A Troubling Message on Arms Sales

by and

Supreme Court’s Trump v. Mazars Ruling Gave Attorney-Client Privilege a Boost in Congress

by

Immigration Maximalism at the Supreme Court

by and

The Second Oxford Statement on International Law Protections of the Healthcare Sector During Covid-19: Safeguarding Vaccine Research

by , , , , , and

Exploring Some Limitations to the ICC’s Ability to Charge US Officials with Contempt

by

Canada’s Scattered and Uncoordinated Cyber Foreign Policy: A Call for Clarity

by , and

Beyond Color-Blind National Security Law

by

A Threat or A Warning: Russia’s Weapons Testing in Space

by and

Interview with Christof Heyns: Major New UN Comment on Right of Peaceful Assembly

by and

China’s Forced Sterilization of Uyghur Women Violates Clear International Law

by

Politically Motivated Prosecutions Part II: Refuse, Report, Resign

by and

The Best Way to Improve on New START Is By Extending It

by

Why 27 Distinguished DC Lawyers Filed a Complaint with Bar Association Against Attorney General Barr

by

Trump Administration’s Women, Peace and Security Plans: Blueprint for Action or Empty Promises?

by

What Comes Next: The Aftermath of European Court’s Blow to Transatlantic Data Transfers

by

The Surprising Convergence Between Neo-Nazis and Jihadis

by

Black Security and the Conundrum of Policing

by

Secretary Pompeo’s Surprising Defense of International Law, Allies, and the Law of the Sea Convention

by

Racing National Security: Introduction to the Just Security Symposium

by

Regarding Those Marijuana Mergers: A Response to Accusers Who Question the DOJ

by

An Incremental Step Toward Stopping Forever War?

by , and

Mexico’s Priorities as an Elected Member to the Security Council for 2021-2022

by and

A Solution in Search of a Problem: The Dangerous Invalidity of Divesting Military Commanders of Disposition Authority for Military Criminal Offenses

by , and

A Rejoinder to China’s Response to UN Human Rights Experts

by

The United Nations Charter at 75: Between Force and Self-Defense — Part Two

by

How Inter-State Procedures in Human Rights Treaties Can Support the Black Lives Matter Movement

by

The United States’ Racial Justice Problem Is Also an International Human Rights Law Problem

by

Jurisdiction at Guantanamo: The Case of Long-Term Complicity

by

Nuclear Arms Control, or a New Arms Race? Trump Seems Bent on the Latter.

by

Oxford Statement on the International Law Protections Against Cyber Operations Targeting the Health Care Sector

by , , and

Turkey Opened the Door to the European Court of Human Rights for Syrian Victims

by

The Significance of the Supreme Court’s Opati Decision for States and Companies Sued for Terrorism in U.S. Courts

by

What the Pandemic Tells Us About the State of U.S. Cybersecurity

by and

The Importance of New Statements on Sovereignty in Cyberspace by Austria, the Czech Republic and United States

by

The Perils of Hyping Pandemic Response as a National Security Issue

by and

Top Experts Analyze Inspector General Report Finding Problems in FBI Surveillance

by , , and

Why We Filed a FOIA Request on How Many US Troops Are in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Syria

by and

What Counts As Sufficient Transparency on Civilian Casualties in Somalia

by

WhatsApp v. NSO Group: State Immunity and Cyber Spying

by and

Deepfakes 2.0: The New Era of “Truth Decay”

by and

The Time has Come to Have a Conversation at the U.N. on Self-Defence

by

Lawsuit Against Fox News Over Coronavirus Coverage: Can It Succeed? Should It?

by

Don’t Bother Suing China for Coronavirus

by

COVID-19 Shows How the U.S. Got National Security Wrong

by

Biopharma: The Next National Security Frontier

by

A Chance to Fix FISA

by

The Defense Department’s Measured Take on International Law in Cyberspace

by

New Online Resource: War Powers and Presidential Practice

by and

For House, Senate National Security Committees, Stopgaps for Term Limits

by

Punching on the Edges of the Grey Zone: Iranian Cyber Threats and State Cyber Responses

by

Please Support Just Security with a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

Confronting Russia’s Role in Transnational White Supremacist Extremism

by and

International Criminal Court and the Question of Palestine’s Statehood: Part II

by

Compilation of States’ Reactions to U.S. and Iranian Uses of Force in Iraq in January 2020

by and

The Need for Increased Amicus Role in the FISA Process

by

U.S. Legal Defense of the Soleimani Strike at the United Nations: A Critical Assessment

by

Reevaluating Our Counter-Terrorism Information Sharing Methods

by

Lawful Self-Defense vs. Revenge Strikes: Scrutinizing Iran and U.S. Uses of Force under International Law

by and

Iran’s Unlawful Reprisal (and Ours)

by

United States Killed Iraqi Military Official and Iraqi Military Personnel in the Two Recent Attacks

by

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

The Crossfire Hurricane Report’s Inconvenient Findings

by

Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO? It’s Legally Possible, Whether or Not Politically Prudent

by

Climate Change Denialism Poses a National Security Threat

by

What’s the New Terror Financing Executive Order All About?

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Dr. Uzma Syed

Board-certified Infectious Disease specialist, chair of the COVID-19 Task Force, and is the director of the Antimicrobial Stewardship Center of Excellence at Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center. Follow her on Twitter (@DrUzmaSyed).

Dr. Syra Madad

Senior Director, System-wide Special Pathogens Program at New York City Health + Hospitals; core faculty in the National Emerging Special Pathogens Training and Education Center (NETEC); fellow at Harvard University’s Belfer Center for Science and International Affairs, Adjunct Senior Fellow at the Federation of American Scientists and part of their COVID19 Expert Taskforce. Follow her on Twitter (@syramadad).

Read these related stories next:

A young boy walks in front of a grafittied wall spelling out the symptoms of and ways to avoid Coronavirus in Mathare informal settlement on July 10, 2020 in Nairobi, Kenya.

COVID-19 and International Law Series – Human Rights Law: Right to Life

November 18, 2020 by , and

COVID-19 and International Law Series: International Humanitarian Law – Treatment of Detainees

November 16, 2020 by , and

Staff in masks wearing PPE prepare food aid rations to be henceforth delivered to refugee family homes rather than distributed at a UN a center, in Gaza City.

National Security This Week at the United Nations (Nov 6-Nov 13)

November 13, 2020 by

International Red Cross and Red Crescent workers keep watch at an airport in the southern city of Aden, the interim seat of the Yemeni government, on October 16, 2020, as the war-torn country began swapping 1,000 prisoners in a complex operation overseen by the International Committee of the Red Cross.

COVID-19 and International Law Series: International Humanitarian Law – Humanitarian Access

November 12, 2020 by , and

The damaged interior of the hospital in which the Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) medical charity operated is seen on October 13, 2015 following an air strike in the northern city of Kunduz.

COVID-19 and International Law Series: International Humanitarian Law – Conduct of Hostilities

November 10, 2020 by , and

Medical workers in personal protective equipment (PPE) test for COViD-19 at Abyssinian Baptist Church.

COVID-19 and International Law Series: Introduction

November 10, 2020 by , , and

A world map with renderings of the coronavirus spread across it.

Timeline of the Coronavirus Pandemic and U.S. Response

November 3, 2020 by and

A man photographs himself depositing his ballot in an official ballot drop box while a long line of voters queue outside of Philadelphia City Hall at the satellite polling station on October 27, 2020 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Easing Election-Related Tensions: Lessons for the US from Elections Abroad

November 1, 2020 by

Suzan Aref, founder and director of Women Empowerment Organization in Iraq discusses a national report on implementation of the country’s first national action plan on women, peace and security, pursuant to U.N. Security Council Resolution 1325, at the United Nations in January 2019.

UN Resolution on Women, Peace, and Security Stumbles in Iraq When It’s Needed Most

October 31, 2020 by

Secretary-General António Guterres briefs reporters on the signing of a ceasefire agreement by the Libyan parties in Geneva under the auspices of the United Nations.

National Security This Week at the United Nations (October 23-30)

October 30, 2020 by

A sign warning people about Covid-19 is surrounded by flames and smoke during the Hennessey fire near Lake Berryessa in Napa, California on August 18, 2020.

An Age of Actorless Threats: Rethinking National Security in Light of COVID and Climate

October 23, 2020 by and

This photo taken on September 12, 2019 shows people walking next to a Uighur cemetery in Shayar in the region of Xinjiang.

The 116th Congress’s Record on International Human Rights: The Good, the Bad, and the Unfinished Business

October 19, 2020 by