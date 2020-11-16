Nestlé & Cargill v. Doe Series: Corporate Liability, Child Slavery, and the Chocolate Industry – A Preview of the Case

by

November 16, 2020

[Editor’s Note: This article is part of a Just Security series on the consolidated cases of Nestlé USA, Inc. v. Doe I and Cargill Inc. v. Doe I, to be argued before the Supreme Court on Dec. 1. The introduction to the series and all subsequent articles can be found here.]

The world’s chocolate supply is undergirded by rampant practices of child labor under extremely hazardous conditions and, in some cases, slavery. According to the U.S. Bureau of International Labor Affairs, cocoa plantations in Côte d’Ivoire and Ghana combine to produce 60 percent of the world’s cocoa. These plantations rely heavily on the labor of 2 million children working in hazardous conditions. Thousands of these child laborers are trafficked or forced into the work and may not be compensated for their labor, conditions amounting to slavery.

The international community has struggled to address this issue for years. In 2001, Congressman Eliot Engel (D-NY) and then-Senator Tom Harkin (D-IA) drafted legislation to require a “slave free” label for chocolate products sold in the United States. The chocolate industry lobbied successfully to defeat the proposal and instead negotiated the Harkin-Engel Protocol. This international agreement was signed by the Chocolate Manufacturers Association; the World Cocoa Foundation;  Engel and Harkin, and then-Senator Herbert Kohl (D-WI); an ambassador from Côte d’Ivoire; representatives of various NGOs; and leaders of eight major chocolate corporations, including Nestlé (at pages 3-9, 16). It sought to compel the chocolate industry to eliminate the worst forms of child labor and forced labor as defined by International Labour Organization (ILO) Conventions 29 and 182. (The latter defines the “worst forms of child labor” as subjecting children to all forms of slavery and practices similar to slavery, trafficking, prostitution, pornography, the production and trafficking of illicit substances, and work that will harm their health, safety, or morals, which includes hazardous forms of agricultural work.) However, the industry failed repeatedly to meet the benchmarks introduced by the Protocol, in part because it relied on self-regulation.

In 2010, responding to the inefficacy of the Harkin-Engel Protocol, representatives of the United States, Ghana, and Côte d’Ivoire released a Framework of Action to Support Implementation of the Harkin-Engel Protocol. This public declaration committed the signatories to reduce child labor in the Ghanaian and Ivorian cocoa industries by 70 percent by 2020 and pledged $10 million from the U.S. Department of Labor and $7 million from the cocoa industry to achieve that goal. In support of the framework, the ILO entered into a partnership with eight companies in the chocolate and cocoa industry, including Nestlé and Cargill, to contribute $2 million toward the eradication of child slavery.

Despite these efforts, the problem is only worsening. Indeed, the U.S. Department of Labor’s 2020 report identified a 14 percent increase in the prevalence of child labor in Ghanaian and Ivorian agrarian households from 2009 to 2019. This leap reflects the simple fact that business is booming: the report found that cocoa production in Côte d’Ivoire and Ghana increased by over 60 percent over the same period. In light of these well-documented abuses and the lack of progress by the industry to eradicate child labor, victims have sought redress against U.S. corporations for their complicity in these human rights violations, culminating in the Nestlé/Cargill litigation.

The Litigation

The plaintiffs in Nestlé are former child slaves trafficked from Mali and forced to work on cocoa plantations in Côte d’Ivoire. (See here for more background and here for the court filings). They allege that Nestlé and Cargill both exert extensive control over cocoa plantations from corporate headquarters in the United States through their immense market power in the cocoa industry. Furthermore, the plaintiffs allege that the defendants provide the plantations with hands-on financial and technical assistance in order to profit off of cheap labor costs, despite knowing of the plantations’ reliance on child slavery. Thus, the plaintiffs claim defendants aided and abetted the forced labor and seek to hold defendants liable for this harm under the ATS.

A district court dismissed plaintiffs’ initial suit in 2010, after the court found plaintiffs had not alleged sufficient facts with respect to the defendants’ conduct and mens rea. The court held further that the ATS does not allow for corporate liability, because corporate liability is not sufficiently established as an international law norm. The dismissal was vacated on appeal, and the plaintiffs filed an amended complaint. The district court dismissed the second complaint on the grounds that the focus of plaintiffs’ claims was outside the United States and thus did not overcome the presumption against extraterritoriality established in Kiobel. The Ninth Circuit reversed again, holding that plaintiffs’ claims against Nestlé and Cargill were sufficiently domestic to overcome the presumption against extraterritoriality, because the aiding and abetting conduct originated from the companies’ U.S. headquarters. The Ninth Circuit also upheld corporate liability under the ATS in theory but remanded to permit the plaintiffs to file another amended complaint, at which point the defendants petitioned the Supreme Court for review.

Whether the Presumption Against Extraterritoriality Can Be Overcome

The ATS, enacted as part of the Judiciary Act of 1789, allows foreign nationals to bring suits in U.S. federal court for torts committed in violation of the laws of nations. In Kiobel v. Royal Dutch Petroleum Co., the Court placed an additional limitation on the ATS by invoking the presumption against extraterritorial application of U.S. law, a principle of statutory interpretation premised on the idea that “United States law governs domestically but does not rule the world.” In doing so, the Court set forth the requirement that the alleged conduct in an ATS case must “touch and concern the territory of the United States . . . with sufficient force to displace” this presumption. The Court separately held in RJR Nabisco that if a statute does not explicitly authorize extraterritorial application, courts should look to a statute’s “focus” to determine whether the relevant conduct occurred in or sufficiently involved the United States to allow the suit to proceed.

In the present litigation, the chocolate companies (the petitioners before the Court) argue that the Court should apply the RJR Nabisco focus test to the ATS and deny the suit on the grounds that the statute’s “focus” cannot redress conduct that took place in Côte d’Ivoire. Petitioners argue that the history of the ATS suggests its purpose is to allow foreign nationals redress for tortious injuries, making the “focus” of the ATS the place of the injury. Petitioners then argue that the place of injury in an aiding-and-abetting case is the locus of the primary tort, because aiding-and-abetting liability is not a standalone wrong, but a mode of liability attached to the primary wrong. Thus, the argument goes, the place of injury in this case is Côte d’Ivoire, where the primary alleged wrong of forced labor occurred. Nestlé and Cargill also note that, in their view, the alleged secondary conduct of the companies – the assistance to the farmers, the inspection of the plantations, and the financing decisions – all occurred outside the United States, so the claims do not sufficiently touch and concern the United States. The briefs filed by the United States and U.S. Chamber of Commerce agree that the respondents’ claims are impermissibly extraterritorial.

Respondents rebut this line of argument with a rival interpretation of the history of the ATS, insisting that one primary purpose is to hold U.S. defendants liable for violations of the laws of nations. As aiding and abetting forced labor constitutes a violation of the law of nations, and the acts of aiding and abetting occurred on U.S. territory through decisions made at the headquarters of U.S.-based corporations, the conduct sufficiently touches and concerns the United States, satisfying the Kiobel test. Respondents also point out that Kiobel directly deals with the ATS while RJR Nabisco does not, so it is incorrect for the petitioners to rely so heavily on the RJR Nabisco “focus” test. In short, respondents argue that aiding and abetting a law of nations violation is itself a violation of the law of nations, and that the aiding-and-abetting conduct originated in U.S.-based headquarters.

Respondents then argue that even if the Court chooses to apply the “focus” test, the focus of the ATS is not geographic. Instead, the focus is on allowing redress for international law violations so as to “avoid foreign entanglements,” or diplomatic tensions that might arise if injured foreign nationals are unable to obtain remedy from U.S. defendants. Because such entanglements can arise from the failure to provide a forum for harms against foreign citizens regardless of the place of the injury, the focus of the ATS is not the place of injury as the petitioners would contend but rather the place where the disputed conduct occurred or was initiated.

Nestlé and Cargill lastly contend that policies underlying the presumption against extraterritoriality suggest the Court should bar the suit for a variety of reasons: allowing the suit would clash with U.S. foreign relations in West Africa; the suit invites the courts to override the U.S. government’s attempt to address the issue of child slavery in the chocolate industry through the Harkin-Engel Protocol; and a victory for the plaintiffs would amount to an embargo on the Ivorian cocoa industry. Respondents, on the other hand, argue that the child slavery and forced labor claims advance Congress’ policies toward the elimination of trafficking; do not implicate the actions of any foreign nations; and conform with – and indeed reinforce – the U.S. government’s other attempts to constrain child labor in West Africa, including the Harkin-Engel Protocol but also the entire anti-human trafficking framework established by Congress.

 Whether the ATS Provides for Corporate Liability

Beyond the question of extraterritoriality, the case raises the question of whether U.S. corporations can be held liable under the ATS. The Court previously held in Jesner v. Arab Bank, PLC that foreign corporations could not be held liable under the ATS, but this decision left open the possibility of causes of action against domestic corporations. In Sosa v. Alvarez-Machain, the Court announced a two-step test for determining whether a cause of action may proceed under the ATS: (1) the actionable violation must be of a “specific, universal, and obligatory” norm under international law, and (2) courts must consider the “practical consequences” of allowing the cause of action, which involves an assessment of any separation-of-powers and foreign policy implications.       

 Nestlé and Cargill argue under Sosa’s first prong that there is no “specific, universal, and obligatory” norm of corporate liability. In their view, international tribunals dating back to Nuremberg have limited liability to individual persons, not corporations, and there is no universal understanding of how corporate entities should be addressed under international law. Regarding Sosa’s second prong – the prudential considerations that courts should consider – petitioners urge that a decision as consequential as establishing corporate liability should be left to Congress. They cite to the Jesner plurality’s finding that Congress’s omission of corporate liability from the Torture Victims Protection Act of 1991 (TVPA) was “all but dispositive” on the question of foreign corporate liability and argue that the same logic applies to domestic corporate liability. Petitioners further draw attention to the foreign policy implications of subjecting multinational companies with U.S. affiliates to ATS suits without Congress’ approval.

The amicus brief filed by Acting Solicitor General Jeffery Wall supports this analysis, emphasizing that the separation-of-powers and foreign policy concerns raised in Jesner with respect to foreign corporations also apply to domestic corporations. Amicus briefs submitted by Coca-Cola, the World Cocoa Foundation, and the Cato Institute similarly argue that a range of prudential concerns weigh against the application of corporate liability under the ATS.

By contrast, respondents argue first that the text and history of the ATS support the imposition of corporate liability, because the ATS broadly provides for “tort” liability, which has always included corporate liability. This is consistent with one historical purpose of the ATS: to mitigate the risk of foreign entanglements. The concern is that the United States risks diplomatic conflict if it does open up a forum for foreign nationals harmed by U.S. defendants to obtain remedy. As such, there is no evidence to suggest Congress meant to distinguish between foreign entanglements caused by corporations versus individuals; harms committed by any type of U.S. defendant raise the same concern. They further contend that the corporate/individual distinction is irrelevant to the Sosa test, because Sosa only requires that a norm against aiding and abetting forced child labor be established under international law, not a norm as to who bears such liability. In other words, Sosa treats nonstate defendants, whether corporations or individuals, the same, as long as the defendant allegedly violated a concrete norm.

If Sosa does require corporate liability to be established under international law, the respondents, supported by an amicus brief filed on behalf of Nuremberg Scholars, argue that international norms have always applied to corporations. This practice dates back to the punishment of corporations for violating the prohibition against slavery in the nineteenth century and continues into the present through treaties like the Worst Forms of Child Labor Convention. Regarding prudential concerns, respondents argue that extending liability in this case advances the policy toward the elimination of trafficking and slavery that Congress espoused through its passage of the Trafficking Victims Protection Reauthorization Act (TVPRA) and would therefore not offend either separation-of-powers or foreign policy considerations. (The plaintiffs’ suit was filed before the passage of the TVPRA created a cause of action for labor violations and so had to proceed under the ATS). This interpretation of the TVPRA is supported in an amicus brief submitted on behalf of Members of Congress. Additionally, the amicus brief on behalf of former government officials supports the respondents’ position that holding corporations liable for profiting off of human rights violations advances the foreign policy objectives of the United States and is indeed currently part of the Trump administration’s foreign policy.

 Whether Aiding and Abetting Liability is Cognizable Under the ATS

Though the argument is not raised by the petitioners or respondents, the Acting Solicitor General cites language from Jesner emphasizing the importance of “proper judicial discretion” to argue that aiding and abetting liability is not cognizable under the ATS. The United States suggests that allowing aiding-and-abetting liability when a statute is silent on secondary liability would amount to an improper “expansion of federal law.” The United States urges the Court to not allow aiding-and-abetting liability unless Congress directs otherwise.

The amicus brief filed by international law scholars, former diplomats, and practitioners responds that the Court should decline to rule on secondary liability under the ATS because the question was not presented by the petitioners. Furthermore, all circuit courts of appeal to consider this issue have allowed claims of secondary liability against natural and legal persons, so there is no circuit split. If the Court should choose to consider aiding and abetting liability under the ATS, the brief argues that all of the sources reflecting the laws of nations for the purposes of the ATS establish aiding and abetting liability as a “specific, universal, and obligatory” norm. Finally, the brief concludes that prudential considerations weigh in favor of upholding aiding and abetting liability under the ATS.

Conclusion

The petitioners have asked the Supreme Court to close the door on corporate liability under the ATS after over a decade of seeking dismissal of the suit. The Acting Solicitor General agrees and would also eliminate secondary liability under the ATS, regardless of the identity of the defendant. As it weighs prudential concerns and the original intent behind the ATS, the Supreme Court will have to consider foreign policy and separation-of-powers considerations that suggest a cautious reading of the statute. Likewise, the Court must bear in mind the capacity of U.S.-based corporations to enable human rights violations all over the world, the difficulties courts face in holding individuals accountable for those actions, and the consequences of eliminating liability for such violations.

Image: People sort cocoa beans at a cocoa exporter’s in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, on July 3, 2019. (SIA KAMBOU/AFP via Getty Images)

 

Featured Articles

Nestlé & Cargill v. Doe: Introduction to a Symposium

by and

After Russia’s Nagorno-Karabakh Ceasefire, Could Turkey Step Up Next for a Lasting Peace?

by and

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Nov 9-13)

by

Trump Has a “Right to Pursue Legal Challenges” to Election, But Not Without the Facts

by

How to Restore Ethics to the U.S. Department of State

by

A Landmark Report on Starvation as a Method of Warfare

by

The Urgent Need to Restore Independence to America’s Politicized Immigration Courts

by

The GSA’s Delay in Recognizing the Biden Transition Team and the National Security Implications

by and

COVID-19 and International Law Series: Introduction

by , , and

A Letter to President-elect Biden on Restoring Relations with the Intelligence Community

by and

Turning the Page: A Biden Presidency and the Role for Us

by , and

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Nov 2-6)

by

Destroying Federal Documents During a Presidential Transition Is a Federal Crime

by

No, State Legislatures Cannot Overrule the Popular Vote

by

Initial Risk Assessment for U.S. Post-Election Violence

by

Civic Leaders Are Stepping up to Safeguard the Election and Our Rule of Law

by

Timeline of the Coronavirus Pandemic and U.S. Response

by and

Election Law Primer: What to Expect During and After the 2020 Election

by and

Six Disinformation Threats in the Post-Election Period

by

Good Governance Paper No. 23: Rebuild and Renew the Diplomatic Corps

by

Politicizing the Civil Service: How a New Executive Order Destabilizes the U.S. Government

by

Good Governance Paper No. 21: Obedience to Orders, Lawful Orders, and the Military’s Constitutional Compact

by

Loyalty Above All: The “Shallow State” of the Trump Administration

by and

Good Governance Paper No. 19: The Criminal Legal System — Toward a Paradigm Shift

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Oct 26-30)

by

Good Governance Paper No. 18: Reforming Emergency Powers

by

UN Resolution on Women, Peace, and Security Stumbles in Iraq When It’s Needed Most

by

An Opportunity for Biden to Set the Terms Against Trump’s Plan to Steal the Election

by

Good Governance Paper No. 14: War Powers Reform

by and

The Necessity of Enforcing Humanitarian Law and Human Rights in the Context of Counterterrorism

by

Federal Employees’ Liability Risks for Following Illegal Directives to Interfere in 2020 Election

by

Oxford Statement on International Law Protections Against Foreign Electoral Interference through Digital Means

by , , , , , and

Finland Sets Out Key Positions on International Cyber Law

by

Nigerians Are the Latest to Risk Their Lives to Protest Against Police Brutality

by

Good Governance Papers No. 9: Building an Effective Human Rights-Based Foreign Policy

by and

Torture by Rescue: Asylum-Seeker Pushbacks in the Aegean

by and

Good Governance Paper No. 8: How to Strengthen Oversight by Congress

by and

Good Governance Paper No. 7: Executive Branch Vacancies

by

A Transatlantic Plan for Racial Equity and Justice

by , and

Good Governance Paper No. 6 (Part Two): Domestic Military Operations — The Role of the National Guard, Posse Comitatus Act and More

by

The President and Immigration Law Series: Reflections on the Future of American Immigration Policy

by and

We Cannot Condone the Myanmar Government’s Lies with Silence

by and

A Blueprint for the Future: The CIA in 2021 and Beyond

by and

The President and Immigration Law: The Danger and Promise of Presidential Power

by

We the People: Lessons from Africa for Defeating Authoritarianism in 2020 U.S. Election

by

Wrestling with Legal and Illegal Orders in the Military in the Months Ahead

by

A Topical Index of COVID-19 Articles on Just Security

by

Turkey Fuels Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict: Drones, Mercenaries and Dreams of Imperial Resurgence

by

App Stores as Back-Doors for Government Regulation of End-to-End Encryption

by

The Good Governance Papers: An Introduction

by , , and

New Financial Sector Sanctions will Eviscerate Humanitarian Trade with Iran

by

Prosecuting the ISIS “Beatles:” A testament to dedicated US government professionalism

by

Is the United States Heading for a Rural Insurgency?

by

Reengaging on Treaties and Other International Agreements (Part I): President Donald Trump’s Rejection of International Law

by

Banning Apps Is a Dangerous Practice for Free Speech

by

Ten Quick Takeaways from the New York Times’ Bombshell Article on Trump’s Tax Returns

by

An Enduring Impasse on Autonomous Weapons

by

The US “Snapback” Against Iran – Bad Politics and Flawed Law

by

Trump Can’t Lawfully Use Armed Forces to Sway the Election: Understanding the Legal Boundaries

by , and

The Verdict in the Khashoggi Murder Isn’t Final By Any Stretch

by and

Prepare for the Worst and Fight for the Best: A Citizen’s Guide to 2020 Electoral Interference

by and

At Least 15 Trump Officials Do Not Hold Their Positions Lawfully

by

Whistleblower: DHS Suppressed Reports on Central America and Inflated Risk of Terrorist Border-Crossers

by

Mass Job Losses and Other Economic Costs of President Trump’s Inaction on Coronavirus

by

Déjà Vu All Over Again: Racial Disparity in the Military Justice System

by and

On 9/11, Interrogating the Assumptions that Undergird the “Forever War”

by

9/11’s Long Shadow: What’s at Stake in Afghanistan

by

QAnon is a Nazi Cult, Rebranded

by

Time to Fix a Broken Declassification System

by and

The Int’l Criminal Court Executive Order: Global Reactions Compiled

by

Finding the Right U.S. Defense Leaders

by

State Dept. Inspector General Report: A Troubling Message on Arms Sales

by and

I Resigned from U.S. Government After My Own Leaders Began to Act Like the Autocrats I Analyzed

by

The OSCE: A Bulwark Against Authoritarianism

by and

Supreme Court’s Trump v. Mazars Ruling Gave Attorney-Client Privilege a Boost in Congress

by

Immigration Maximalism at the Supreme Court

by and

The Second Oxford Statement on International Law Protections of the Healthcare Sector During Covid-19: Safeguarding Vaccine Research

by , , , , , and

New Technologies, New Problems – Troubling Surveillance Trends in America

by and

Exploring Some Limitations to the ICC’s Ability to Charge US Officials with Contempt

by

Canada’s Scattered and Uncoordinated Cyber Foreign Policy: A Call for Clarity

by , and

Beyond Color-Blind National Security Law

by

A Threat or A Warning: Russia’s Weapons Testing in Space

by and

Interview with Christof Heyns: Major New UN Comment on Right of Peaceful Assembly

by and

An Exercise in Doublespeak: Pompeo’s Flawed “Unalienable Rights” Commission

by , and

China’s Forced Sterilization of Uyghur Women Violates Clear International Law

by

Politically Motivated Prosecutions Part II: Refuse, Report, Resign

by and

The Best Way to Improve on New START Is By Extending It

by

Former DHS and Defense Dept Spokesperson: Trump’s Response to Civil Unrest in Portland is Damaging to Our Government and Our Democracy

by

Why 27 Distinguished DC Lawyers Filed a Complaint with Bar Association Against Attorney General Barr

by

Trump Administration’s Women, Peace and Security Plans: Blueprint for Action or Empty Promises?

by

What Comes Next: The Aftermath of European Court’s Blow to Transatlantic Data Transfers

by

The Surprising Convergence Between Neo-Nazis and Jihadis

by

What’s Missing in Current and Former Officials’ Responses to DOJ Antitrust Whistleblower

by

Black Security and the Conundrum of Policing

by

Secretary Pompeo’s Surprising Defense of International Law, Allies, and the Law of the Sea Convention

by

Racing National Security: Introduction to the Just Security Symposium

by

Regarding Those Marijuana Mergers: A Response to Accusers Who Question the DOJ

by

An Incremental Step Toward Stopping Forever War?

by , and

Mexico’s Priorities as an Elected Member to the Security Council for 2021-2022

by and

Patriotism and Justice on an Unusual Independence Day

by

First They Came For Me and My Colleagues: The U.S. Attack on the Int’l Criminal Court

by

I help children in armed conflict. The President is forcing me to stop.

by

A Solution in Search of a Problem: The Dangerous Invalidity of Divesting Military Commanders of Disposition Authority for Military Criminal Offenses

by , and

A Rejoinder to China’s Response to UN Human Rights Experts

by

The United Nations Charter at 75: Between Force and Self-Defense — Part Two

by

How Inter-State Procedures in Human Rights Treaties Can Support the Black Lives Matter Movement

by

Statement of Homeland and National Security Leaders

by

The Strength of America’s Apolitical Military

by , and

The Untold Power of Bill Barr to Direct US Military Forces in Case of “Civil Unrest”

by and

Standing, Not-Standing with the Protesters: U.S. Policy on Hong Kong and BLM

by

The United States’ Racial Justice Problem Is Also an International Human Rights Law Problem

by

A Bipartisan Push in Congress to Fight the ‘Parallel Pandemic’ of Human Rights Abuses Abroad

by and

Jurisdiction at Guantanamo: The Case of Long-Term Complicity

by

Nuclear Arms Control, or a New Arms Race? Trump Seems Bent on the Latter.

by

Oxford Statement on the International Law Protections Against Cyber Operations Targeting the Health Care Sector

by , , and

Turkey Opened the Door to the European Court of Human Rights for Syrian Victims

by

The Significance of the Supreme Court’s Opati Decision for States and Companies Sued for Terrorism in U.S. Courts

by

What the Pandemic Tells Us About the State of U.S. Cybersecurity

by and

The Importance of New Statements on Sovereignty in Cyberspace by Austria, the Czech Republic and United States

by

The Perils of Hyping Pandemic Response as a National Security Issue

by and

Top Experts Analyze Inspector General Report Finding Problems in FBI Surveillance

by , , and

Why We Filed a FOIA Request on How Many US Troops Are in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Syria

by and

What Counts As Sufficient Transparency on Civilian Casualties in Somalia

by

Seek and Speak the Truth

by

WhatsApp v. NSO Group: State Immunity and Cyber Spying

by and

Deepfakes 2.0: The New Era of “Truth Decay”

by and

The Time has Come to Have a Conversation at the U.N. on Self-Defence

by

Lawsuit Against Fox News Over Coronavirus Coverage: Can It Succeed? Should It?

by

Don’t Bother Suing China for Coronavirus

by

COVID-19 Shows How the U.S. Got National Security Wrong

by

Biopharma: The Next National Security Frontier

by

A Chance to Fix FISA

by

Former Officials Challenge Pompeo’s Threats to the International Criminal Court

by , , , , and

The Soleimani Strike and the Case for War Powers Reform

by

The Defense Department’s Measured Take on International Law in Cyberspace

by

New Online Resource: War Powers and Presidential Practice

by and

For House, Senate National Security Committees, Stopgaps for Term Limits

by

Punching on the Edges of the Grey Zone: Iranian Cyber Threats and State Cyber Responses

by

Please Support Just Security with a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

Confronting Russia’s Role in Transnational White Supremacist Extremism

by and

Reading Between the Votes: 53 Senators Say Trump Guilty on the Facts

by

International Criminal Court and the Question of Palestine’s Statehood: Part II

by

Compilation of States’ Reactions to U.S. and Iranian Uses of Force in Iraq in January 2020

by and

The Need for Increased Amicus Role in the FISA Process

by

U.S. Legal Defense of the Soleimani Strike at the United Nations: A Critical Assessment

by

Reevaluating Our Counter-Terrorism Information Sharing Methods

by

Lawful Self-Defense vs. Revenge Strikes: Scrutinizing Iran and U.S. Uses of Force under International Law

by and

Iran’s Unlawful Reprisal (and Ours)

by

United States Killed Iraqi Military Official and Iraqi Military Personnel in the Two Recent Attacks

by

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

The Crossfire Hurricane Report’s Inconvenient Findings

by

Duty to Warn: Has the Trump Administration Learned from the Khashoggi Failure?

by

Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO? It’s Legally Possible, Whether or Not Politically Prudent

by

Climate Change Denialism Poses a National Security Threat

by

What’s the New Terror Financing Executive Order All About?

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Expert Summaries of Mueller Report: A Collection

by , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , and

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Guide to the Mueller Report’s Findings on “Collusion”

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Chris Moxley

Chris Moxley is a JD candidate at Stanford Law School (class of 2022) and a member of the Stanford Human Rights and International Justice Policy Practicum.

Read these related stories next:

People collect cocoa beans at a cocoa exporter's in Abidjan, on July 3, 2019.

Nestlé & Cargill v. Doe: Introduction to a Symposium

November 16, 2020 by and

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman attends a key summit of the 57-member Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in the Saudi holy city of Mecca on June 1, 2019.

Saudi Arabia’s MBS Served with Extrajudicial Killing Lawsuit – Via WhatsApp

November 2, 2020 by

A Somali woman walks in an internally displaced people (IDP) camp as hundreds of people recently fled from southern Somalia US's airstrikes against al Shebab, in Baidoa, autonomous South West State of Somalia, on December 18, 2018.

Plan to Pull U.S. Troops from Somalia is Cold Comfort Amid Civilian Toll of Air War

October 31, 2020 by

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (C) arrives to attend a session during the Future Investment Initiative (FII) conference in the capital Riyadh on October 24, 2018.

US Suit Against Saudi Prince for Attempted Killing of Ex-Insider Faces Hurdles

August 8, 2020 by

Trump and Barr

Politically Motivated Prosecutions Part II: Refuse, Report, Resign

July 28, 2020 by and

Trump and Barr speak without face masks East Room of the White House on July 22, 2020.

Politically-Motivated Prosecutions Part I: Legal Obligations and Ethical Duties of Prosecutors

July 27, 2020 by and

New Complicity Charges Filed in the Killing of George Floyd

June 8, 2020 by

Trafficked children are arrested and sit on the floor of a detention facility in the Ivory Coast.

Trump Administration Reverses Position on Corporate Liability Under Alien Tort Statute

June 1, 2020 by

The wreckage of the U.S. embassy in Dar es Salaam embassy in 1998.

The Significance of the Supreme Court’s Opati Decision for States and Companies Sued for Terrorism in U.S. Courts

May 19, 2020 by

Bilboard of Fox News Cast

Lawsuit Against Fox News Over Coronavirus Coverage: Can It Succeed? Should It?

April 10, 2020 by

Supreme Court of Canada Recognizes Corporate Liability for Human Rights Violations

March 26, 2020 by

A pile of copper dust at Bisha Mine, Eritrea's first major international mine, 150 kilometres west of Asmara on July 17, 2013.

Crossing the Rubicon: Major Developments on the Human Rights Obligations of Corporations

March 12, 2020 by